Menu
Magazine

KNS/Getty

Trump’s budding North Korea strategy is scary as hell.

Ever since the media lavished praise on the president for lobbing 59 Tomahawk missiles into Syria last week, the administration has apparently decided that war is the key to respectability, if not outright popularity. On Thursday, it dropped a $16 million “mother of all bombs”—reportedly the largest non-nuclear bomb in the United States’s arsenal—on an alleged ISIS hideout in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, which borders Pakistan. Thirty-six ISIS fighters were reportedly killed in the blast.

Oddly, neither Donald Trump nor Sean Spicer would take credit for the attack, perhaps because a casualty report was not available until Friday morning. But by Thursday evening the administration had already set its sights on its next target: North Korea. NBC News reported, “The U.S. is prepared to launch a preemptive strike with conventional weapons against North Korea should officials become convinced that North Korea is about to follow through with a nuclear weapons test.”

There was an enormous amount of confusion about this report, which received a lot of pushback. Intelligence officials were able to stem some of the panic that followed this story, which is far from conclusive. But other stories said the U.S. is exploring a “retaliatory” attack on North Korea, suggesting that the administration is mapping out aggressive responses to another nuclear test by North Korea.

This is, to put it mildly, a horrible idea. Remember that only two days ago, reflecting on his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said this about the situation in North Korea: “After listening for 10 minutes, I realized it’s not so easy. I felt pretty strongly that they had a tremendous power [over] North Korea. ... But it’s not what you would think.” Trump, in other words, is still in the midst of figuring this out. It’s like he’s taking International Relations 101 while being president of the world’s superpower.

These reports about planning military action suggest two things. The first is that this is how Trump negotiates—and that he is not good at it. By threatening force, Trump is creating a situation in which every party involved (North Korea, South Korea, China, the United States) could easily get locked into an escalating series of actions, taking away the flexibility that’s required for negotiation. For instance, if Kim Jong-un doesn’t test a missile, it will look as though he’s doing so to avoid a strike from the United States. Defying world powers is essentially the foundation of his brutal regime, and Trump has given him even more bait to do so.

The second is that Trump has become enamored with using U.S. military power. The hope was that Trump would grow into the job. That hasn’t happened. Instead, he is leaning into issues that result in positive coverage on CNN. And nothing brings people from the media and both parties together like a missile strike.

April 13, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Anti-Defamation League offers White House remedial Holocaust lessons.

ADL was closed for Passover on Tuesday, when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer diminished the Holocaust in order to justify President Trump’s abrupt Syria reversal, but has now sent Spicer a letter suggesting he and other White House staff schedule a Holocaust education session.

While you have apologized, this week’s incident as well as others (notably, the International Holocaust Remembrance Day statement omitting Jews and your vociferous defense of it), have exposed a serious gap in your knowledge of the Holocaust, its impact, and the lessons we can learn from it,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote. “[We] would be happy to conduct one of [our] trainings at your convenience at your convenience.”

Read the whole letter here.

Olivier Douliery/Stringer

Donald Trump just set the stage for an assault on Planned Parenthood.

The president has signed a bill that opens the door to defunding the organization, The Hill reports. He has repealed an Obama-era measure that prohibited states from passing politically motivated bills to defund medical providers.

Anti-abortion activists are already praising the order. Via The Hill, a statement from Marjorie Dannenfelser, head of Susan B. Anthony List:

“Prioritizing funding away from Planned Parenthood to comprehensive health care alternatives is a winning issue,” Dannenfelser said in a statement. “We expect to see Congress continue its efforts to redirect additional taxpayer funding away from Planned Parenthood through pro-life health care reform after the spring recess.”

This is partially thanks to the work of Mike Pence, who broke a tie in the Senate to pass the bill in question. He has reason to know better: Indiana suffered an HIV outbreak after it defunded Planned Parenthood, which provides a host of necessary medical services. But the Trump administration never lets facts interfere with its policymaking. And legally, they occupy an excellent position.

Two weeks ago, this all would have been a dead end. Courts have repeatedly rebuffed state attempts to defund Planned Parenthood. But Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court alters the legal calculus—and that means the abortion provider’s funding may now be in real danger. So much for Cecile Richards’s meeting with noted Secret Liberal, Ivanka Trump.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr

A climate-denying congressman compared himself to Einstein. His constituents booed him.

Republican Representative Andy Biggs was forced to defend his rampant denial of mainstream climate science during a raucous town hall in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday. Biggs, a House Freedom Caucus member, made the widely-debunked claim that climate scientists “manipulated data” to prove the existence of manmade global warming. His audience jeered and booed him.

That irked Biggs. “It’s hard to get to the point because you want to shout me down,” he said. As the crowd continued its ruckus, Biggs compared his plight to Albert Einstein, whose theories were attacked vociferously before they were accepted and applauded. “Oddly enough,” Biggs told the audience, “the same attitude you take is the exact same attitude that Einstein faced over physics. That’s exactly what happened to him. They shouted him down until he was able to demonstrate.”

This prompted one audience member to yell: “You’re not Einstein!”

Biggs, who chairs the House Science Committee’s subcommittee on the environment, has never been shy about his climate-change denial. “I do not believe climate change is occurring,” he said in 2016. “I do not think that humans have a significant impact on climate. The federal government should stop regulating and stomping on our economy and freedoms in the name of a discredited theory.” Last month, he helped lead a House Science Committee hearing to attack the legitimacy of mainstream climate science.

On Tuesday, Biggs said he’s “read stuff” from “tenured professors” who disagree that humans are the primary cause of climate change. There are indeed climate scientists who disagree with the mainstream view that humans cause the problem, but they make up only 3 percent of active, publishing climate researchers.

It looks like Donald Trump is trying to bomb his way to popularity.

CNN is reporting that the U.S. military just dropped the 21,000-pound Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb (MOAB, nicknamed the “Mother Of All Bombs”) in Afghanistan. The bomb was reportedly aimed at ISIS soldiers hiding out in tunnels in the Achin district of Nangarhar province.  It is thought to be the largest non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat.

The bombing is in keeping with Trump’s campaign promise to unleash the full might of the U.S. military on ISIS, and the MOAB is designed to penetrate deep underground targets. But there is potential for overkill here, given that the weapon was being used against guerrilla fighters and could easily have resulted in civilian casualties. The American military has for decades argued that it can achieve victory through air power, but its recent experiences in Afghanistan, not to mention the more hellish example of Vietnam, suggest this is a false promise. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if this immense bombing is part of a broader strategy for the U.S. to—yet again—re-escalate in a conflict that has proved beyond the military’s ability to resolve, or if it’s a one-off with a limited goal.

What we do know is that Trump received enormous amounts of praise across the political spectrum after he ordered the bombing of a Syrian airfield last week. He has basked in the adoration, coming after months of nothing but terrible press for his numerous political failures and embarrassments. It’s not hard to imagine that Trump, who is struggling with record-low approval ratings, took one lesson from that operation: Bombing foreign countries is an easy way to boost one’s popularity.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

Symone Sanders has some advice for Jeffrey Lord, who called Trump the “Martin Luther King of healthcare.”

Sanders, a Democratic strategist, shut down pro-Trump pundit Jeffrey Lord on CNN on Thursday after he compared the president to the civil rights icon. Worse, Lord drew the parallel in defense of Trump’s threat to freeze healthcare subsidies for poor Americans if Democrats in Congress don’t compromise with him to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Sanders admonished Lord to “not equate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a humanitarian, a Nobel Peace Prize-winner, to the vagina-grabbing president Donald Trump.”

Reached by phone, Sanders was still stunned by Lord’s comments. “I was like, ‘Is he really going there?’” she said. “Donald Trump is saying, ‘I’m going to withhold healthcare and possibly kill people if I don’t get my own way.’ That’s not the same thing.”

Sanders said Republicans have done nothing to convince Democrats to negotiate over health care. “Democrats are in a very good position here to hold the line,” she said. “Democrats are only coming to the table to build on the enormous success of the Affordable Care Act, not to tear it down.”

Thursday’s episode was just the latest blunder by Trump defenders this week, after White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s epic Holocaust gaffe on Tuesday.

There are just some things you don’t invoke—Hitler, MLK, I’d say Gandhi is up there as well,” she said. “Just steer clear. Steer clear.”

Don Emmert/Getty

Of course the kitchen at Mar-a-Lago is disgusting.

As a businessman, President Donald Trump made his name by hawking products and services that sounded glitzy and fabulous but were actually very bad. (See: Trump University, Trump Steaks, Trump Airlines.) So it makes perfect sense that the restaurant at his so-called “Winter White House” is no different.

The Miami Herald on Thursday published the most recent inspection reports from Mar-a-Lago’s kitchen, which show 13 violations, including some that are just plain dangerous. Some highlights:

Fish designed to be served raw or undercooked, the inspection report reads, had not undergone proper parasite destruction. Kitchen staffers were ordered to cook the fish immediately or throw it out.

In two of the club’s coolers, inspectors found that raw meats that should be stored at 41 degrees were much too warm and potentially dangerous: chicken was 49 degrees, duck clocked in at 50 degrees and raw beef was 50 degrees. The winner? Ham at 57 degrees.

The club was cited for not maintaining the coolers in proper working order and was ordered to have them emptied immediately and repaired.

In other words, not only is it ethically gross for a president to be hosting foreign leaders at his own resort, it’s also generally gross too.

Win McNamee/Getty

The extent of the Carter Page-Paul Manafort grift is coming into focus.

In 2000 Donald Trump famously told Fortune magazine, “It’s very possible that I could be the first presidential candidate to run and make money on it.” This statement dogged Trump for much of his successful 2016 campaign, with GOP consultant Rick Wilson labeling his effort a “scampaign,” the goal being self-enrichment rather than victory. Regardless of whether or not greed was a motivating factor for Trump (it was), it’s now clear that many of Trump’s staffers—especially in the early days, when few respectable political types would join the circus—were essentially grifting.

Two of the biggest grifters are also exhibits A and B in the Trump-Russia conspiracy: Carter Page and Paul Manafort. On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Manafort and his wife borrowed $13 million from Trump-affiliated businesses on the day he resigned as chairman of Trump’s campaign:

That morning, he stepped down from guiding Donald J. Trump’s presidential campaign, after a brief tenure during which Mr. Trump won the Republican nomination, Democrats’ emails were hacked and the campaign’s contacts with Russia came under scrutiny. Dogged by revelations about past financial dealings in Ukraine, Mr. Manafort retreated from public view.

But behind the scenes, he was busy with other matters. Papers were recorded that same day creating a shell company controlled by Mr. Manafort that soon received $13 million in loans from two businesses with ties to Mr. Trump, including one that partners with a Ukrainian-born billionaire and another led by a Trump economic adviser. They were among $20 million in loans secured by properties belonging to Mr. Manafort and his wife.

This is exceptional for a number of reasons, the biggest being that Manafort secured $13 million in loans on the day he resigned from the campaign for having questionable financial ties. According to the Times, the loans were likely used to keep Manafort afloat after he sunk money into a failed venture with his son-in-law.

This story fits like a puzzle piece with another featuring Carter Page that was published earlier this week in The Washington Post, which detailed surveillance of Page during the election:

In one secretly recorded conversation, detailed in the complaint, [suspected Russian spy Victor] Podobnyy said Page “wrote that he is sorry, he went to Moscow and forgot to check his inbox, but he wants to meet when he gets back. I think he is an idiot and forgot who I am. Plus he writes to me in Russian [to] practice the language. He flies to Moscow more often than I do. He got hooked on Gazprom thinking that if they have a project, he could rise up. Maybe he can. I don’t know, but it’s obvious that he wants to earn lots of money.’’

Page, who seems to be a deeply stupid man, attempted to explain himself this morning. It did not go well.

Hoo boy. Page is not only unable to explain how he came to work for Donald Trump, but also unable to deny that he discussed the easing of sanctions with Russia while working for Trump (which means he almost certainly did).

It is important to remember that no one expected Trump to win when Manafort and Page went to work with him. Manafort and Page are essentially grifters, going from one well-paid con to another, and both saw Trump’s campaign, which they did not expect to be successful, as a way to gain influence that they could then trade for more money. That doesn’t necessarily preclude the possibility that they were Russian agents or the tools of Russian agents, but it suggests that they may have been running their mouths off to Russian agents because they were looking for their next grift. Trump was going to lose, after all, and they had to start looking for the next big pay day.

April 12, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Will Donald Trump have abandoned all of his campaign promises by the 100-day mark?

This, the 83rd day of Trump’s presidency, has been a day of strange and abrupt reversals of longstanding policies, loyalties, and beliefs. The day fittingly began with Trump suggesting that Secretary of Nationalism Steve Bannon—whom Trump resents for being on the cover of Time magazine and being portrayed as the Grim Reaper on SNL—was on the verge of being fired. Bannon’s fall from grace has coincided with the rise of Gary Cohn, who people keep inexplicably referring to as a “liberal Democrat” even though he appears to have left the party after it gutted Glass-Steagall. (The Bannon wing apparently refers to Gary Cohn as “Globalist Gary” and sometimes as “🌎 Gary,” which is both hilarious and incredibly stupid.)

Shortly thereafter, Rex Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vlaidmir Putin, and the meeting appears not to have gone very well, despite the fact that Trump spent nearly two years cozying up to Putin on the campaign trail. (Bombing Syria will do that, I guess.) At a news conference after the meeting, Tillerson said that relations with Russia were at a “low point.” Trump reiterated that point at a news conference with the head of NATO. Apparently ignorant of the whole “brink of nuclear war” thing, he said that relations with Russia were at an “all-time low.”

At the same news conference with NATO chief/two-time runner-up in the “Most Norwegian Name” competition Jens Stoltenberg, Trump slathered NATO with praise, despite having referred to the alliance as “obsolete” on the campaign trail. Like a two-bit mobster, he had also threatened to cut funding for NATO unless member countries paid protection money. But standing next to Stoltenberg, Trump said NATO is no longer obsolete.’’ What changed? Perhaps Trump, a known coward, would not have called NATO obsolete back in 2016 if Stoltenberg had been standing next to him.

But those were not the only reversals Trump made on Wednesday! In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said that he does not plan to label China a “currency manipulator,” despite the fact that he had previously pledged to do so on Day One of his administration. At this rate of three flip-flops a day, Trump will have a completely different policy platform by mid-April. And, while some of these reversals are probably better than his previous positions, he’ll still be Donald Trump so everything will still be bad.

Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump ruined everything by hiring a bunch of movement conservatives who think he’s a sucker.

It would be going too far to say President Trump’s top budget guy is happy to brag about how his boss is an easily manipulable dupe. But not much.

Over the course of an important interview with CNBC’s John Harwood, OMB Director Mick Mulvaney repeatedly betrays the fact that his ideological goals (as a movement conservative, and founding-member of the House Freedom Caucus) differ from Trump’s campaign promises in many ways—but that he thinks he can outmaneuver his boss.

Here’s how Mulvaney describes his budget-writing process, which culminated in a policy blueprint that would devastate Trump’s core supporters.

I laid to him the options that Mick Mulvaney would put on a piece of paper. And he looked at one and said, “What is that?” And I said, “Well, that’s a change to part of Social Security.” He said, “No. No.” He said, “I told people I wouldn’t change that when I ran. And I’m not going to change that. Take that off the list.” So I get a chance to be Mick Mulvaney. I get a chance to have those same principles. And I give ‘em to the president, and he makes the final decisions.

Mulvaney makes no effort to hide the fact that Trump’s policy knowledge is rudimentary, but tries to suggest that Trump knows where his red lines are and won’t knowingly cross them. Fortunately, as Mulvaney lets on, he can be fooled into crossing them!

First, Trump’s proposal to abolish the Appalachian Regional Commission.

[H]e probably didn’t know what the Appalachian Regional Commission did. I was able to convince him, “Mr. President, this is not an efficient use of the taxpayer dollars. This is not the best way to help the people in West Virginia.” He goes, “OK, that’s great. Is there a way to get those folks the money in a more efficient way?” And the answer is yes.

On persuading Trump to cut Social Security.

HARWOOD: I’ve had interviews with Republicans from Paul Ryan to John Thune who have been making the case that “we are going to persuade the president that we have to do something about entitlements.” How are you going to manage that?

MULVANEY: We’re working on it right now. He went through the list and said, “No, that’s Social Security. That violates my promise. Take that off. That’s Medicare. That violates my promise. Take that off.”

HARWOOD: Is Social Security Disability on that list?

MULVANEY: I don’t think we’ve settled yet.

On reviving Medicare privatization.

MULVANEY: My guess is the House will do either that or something similar to that.

HARWOOD: Because of his pledge, President Trump would veto it?

MULVANEY: That’s not a really conducive way to sort of maintain a relationship between the executive and the administrative branch. Let them pass that and let’s talk about it.

On using a debt limit increase as a vehicle for entitlement reform.

There’s a lot of entitlement reform other than just how old do you have to be to get your Social Security benefits.

I don’t assume Trump will fall for all of these tricks, and I definitely don’t assume the GOP Congress if functional enough to present Trump with promise-breaking bills that he can be fooled into signing. But to the extent that he ever had a chance to become a paradigm-shifting president, he blew it when he picked a bunch of ideologically orthodox conservatives, with grander commitments and ulterior motives to run his policy operation. They think he’s the sucker, and with good reason.

Alexander Nemenov/Getty

Predictions of a new Cold War may have been premature.

This is not how the Trump administration thought its first meeting with Vladimir Putin would go. To be fair, it’s not how anyone thought the Trump administration’s first meeting with Putin would go. Instead of meeting as chums—and possible allies in the war against ISIS—Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Putin on Wednesday amidst heightened tensions, after the United States bombed Russia’s ally Syria in response to Bashar al-Assad’s sarin gas attack. The bombing, moreover, came less than a week after Tillerson signaled to Assad and Putin that the United States was effectively ceding Syria to Russia’s sphere of influence. The already incomprehensibly complex situation in Syria is now more incomprehensibly complex than ever.

Some wondered if the long-planned meeting between Tillerson and Putin would be canceled. But that was not the case—Tillerson met with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for nearly four hours before heading to the Kremlin to meet with the man himself. Sure, Putin on Wednesday essentially dared the United States to strike Syria again, but these meetings suggest that relations with Russia have not deteriorated to the extent that some people have claimed. Whether that’s a result of the overtures that Trump made during the campaign is anyone’s guess. After all, the last three U.S. presidents have pledged better relations with Russia and all three have been disappointed.