Jeff Sessions knows Hawaii is a state. He just doesn’t care.

Sessions, the racist Keebler elf of Donald Trump’s administration, has two true loves: white nationalism and making cookies in his treehouse. Today he took some time out of his busy Fudge Stripes production schedule to issue a good old-fashioned dog whistle to the people of Hawaii:

Sessions is attempting to criticize Judge Derrick Watson, who recently blocked Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and is based in Hawaii. But it’s interesting that he chooses do so by attacking Hawaii itself—which is, of course, not just “some island in the Pacific.” It’s the most diverse state in the nation. It’s a state because we invaded it and staged a coup that overthrew its indigenous leadership. Sessions should love this story!

Donald Trump does not rule by fiat. He cannot snap his fingers and sprinkle racist pixie dust on the laws of the United States. Watson was well within his rights to block Trump’s executive order, and Sessions’s refusal to recognize his judicial authority is cause for real concern. This authoritarian streak—and dismissiveness toward diverse communities—is in line with what we’ve come to expect from the Trump White House.

Liberals have finally discovered the joys of the Benghazi conspiracy theory.

Jason Chaffetz’s announcement that he would not be running for re-election in 2018 was surprising. Chaffetz’s own explanation—that he wants to spend more time with his family and make some dough—may very well be all there is to it. Another possibility is that the chairman of the House Oversight Committee looked into the future, envisioned two years of running interference for President Trump, and decided that this was not going to do his career any favors. But some folks decided that Russia must be behind it because Russia, a moderately powerful state with a sputtering economy, is behind everything bad in America these days.

The first rumor was standard Russia conspiracy theory nonsense: Chaffetz was resigning because Russia had compromising information about him and was using it as blackmail! There is, of course, no reason to believe that Chaffetz, a guy from Utah, had been swept up in Russian operations. The source for this bizarre story was Louise Mensch, who has carved out a niche tweeting and writing nearly incoherent articles citing no evidence (beyond shadowy sources) of Russian interference. Mensch, a former member of the British Parliament, is either a nut or the best-sourced national security reporter in the country—there is no middle ground.

But on Thursday, Andrea Chalupa, a writer with the name of a Thomas Pynchon character, took things a step further in a viral thread that accused Jason Chaffetz of essentially orchestrating the Benghazi attacks so they could be used to discredit Hillary Clinton’s presidential candidacy four years later.

Citing a “credible source,” Chalupa suggests that Chaffetz and other Republicans voted to cut the budget for security in Benghazi so the consulate there would be attacked, damaging Clinton’s credibility. (For some reason, four of the tweets in the relatively short tweetstorm are about Blackwater founder/evil person Erik Prince, who was not involved in Benghazi.) Chalupa appears to be saying that Chaffetz is concerned that his treasonous act will be discovered in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia, and that he is leaving to get his house in order.

This is, to put it lightly, insane. It’s never explained, for instance, why the GOP would want to do Benghazi to hurt Hillary and not Obama, who ran for re-election two months after the Benghazi attacks. How these GOP congressmen were able to anticipate Clinton’s response to the Benghazi attacks, which was the source of the controversy, is not explained. It’s also remarkably irresponsible, as it essentially escalates “GOP congressmen voted against budget increases that affected diplomatic security” to “GOP congressmen literally orchestrated the murder of a U.S. ambassador.” This theory is basically the inversion of the right-wing conspiracy theory of Benghazi: that Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama intentionally caused the attack for... uh... yeah um... reasons.

One of the few good things to come out of Donald Trump’s presidency is that it ostensibly put the Benghazi attacks—which were incredibly tragic and the result of a lot of human error and exactly zero nefarious plots—to bed. But this is a moment in which there is an incredible appetite for explanations for why our very bad and screwed-up world is so bad and screwed-up. The problem is that nuts are filling the void, and Benghazi has now become a building block in a budding left-wing conspiracy theory complex. The liberal 13 Hours is going to be dope though.

The government might shut down because Congress is fighting over health care for retired coal miners (again).

U.S. lawmakers are scrambling to put together a long-term spending bill before the April 28 deadline, and a few “hurdles” stand in the way, according to The Hill. Besides the usual flashpoints, like Obamacare and immigration, there’s also the question of whether to give permanent pensions and health care for tens of thousands of retired miners, many of whom suffer from black lung and lasting physical injuries from years on the job.

This debate has been ongoing since last year. In December, with Democrats threatening a shutdown, Republicans eventually agreed to fund miners’ benefits—but only temporarily, which is why this fight is happening again this year. Generally, coal companies themselves would provide these. But as the U.S. has moved toward less carbon-intensive energy sources, many of those companies have gone bankrupt and the financial responsibility for those plans has shifted to taxpayers.

As the New York Times detailed in a heartbreaking piece this week, more than 20,000 retired miners will lose their health benefits if Congress does not intervene—and those miners are scared senseless about what will happen to them if their benefits expire. They’re also wondering why President Donald Trump, with all his campaign talk about how he’d “take care” of miners, hasn’t said a word about their benefits. “He promised to help miners, not just mining companies,” one retiree said.

Henry Kissinger: Jared Kushner is ... Icarus?

Kushner is the Trump administration’s Secretary of Everything. He has many domestic responsibilities on his plate, but he is also the White House’s chief diplomatic envoy—he is the point man on China and Mexico and the Middle East, having been assigned to bring an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. So it’s no surprise that comparisons to Henry Kissinger have followed. The administration, perhaps uneasy about the sheer breadth of Kushner’s responsibilities and the fact that he has no diplomatic or political experience whatsoever, has also played up the connection: Kissinger is reportedly mentoring Kushner.

Kissinger returned the favor by penning Kushner’s entry in Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The list is, as usual, almost incomprehensibly pointless. (“I feel a special space kinship with Jeff Bezos,” writes Buzz Aldrin, “albeit one grounded not here on Earth, but far away on the moon.” Cool!) But Kissinger’s entry on Kushner is more pointless than most. It has not only been plainly dashed off, but also hilariously undercuts the man it is supposed to be elevating.

In two paragraphs, Kissinger manages to say nothing at all. He begins with a B- beginning of an undergraduate political science paper. “Transitioning the presidency between parties is one of the most complex undertakings in American politics,” Kissinger writes. “The change triggers an upheaval in the intangible mechanisms by which Washington runs: an incoming President is likely to be less familiar with formal structures, and the greater that gap, the heavier the responsibility of those advisers who are asked to fill it.”

That’s paragraph one. Kushner doesn’t come in until paragraph two, wherein Kissinger writes about Kushner as if he were a godson he barely knows: “This space has been traversed for nearly four months by Jared Kushner, whom I first met about 18 months ago, when he introduced himself after a foreign policy lecture I had given. We have sporadically ­exchanged views since. As part of the Trump family, Jared is familiar with the intangibles of the President. As a graduate of Harvard and NYU, he has a broad education; as a businessman, a knowledge of administration.” (Kissinger’s half-hearted entry only gets weirder when you consider the enthusiasm of his past Time 100 entries, like this one on the now-disgraced Elizabeth Holmes, whom he describes as “striking, somewhat ethereal, iron-willed.”)

This wouldn’t pass muster as a letter of recommendation. But it all builds to the kicker: “All this should help him make a success of his daunting role flying close to the sun.” The term “flying close to the sun” comes from the legend of Icarus, a young man who, like Kushner, owed everything to his father, who, like Kushner’s father, was imprisoned. Icarus famously flew too close to the sun while escaping from that prison on wings of feather and wax, and died.

Donald Trump’s first 100 days are already a failure.

It’s been almost a month since House Republicans’ attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare went down in flames, which means it’s also been almost a month since Trump and Paul Ryan said it was time to move on to something else. But the last several weeks have shown that tax reform and infrastructure are—who could have guessed?—just as, if not more, complicated than health care. 

Every week there’s a new report about the House’s various Republican tribes coming together to try to strike a health care deal. This is surprising insofar as the biggest reason the American Health Care Act failed in the first place is that there is little common ground between the House’s hard-right Freedom Caucus and its more moderate members. The Freedom Caucus essentially wants to remove government’s role from health care completely, while the more moderate members—many of whom are very antsy about re-election—are concerned about cost (i.e. lowering it) and coverage (i.e. expanding it). 

But on Wednesday evening Paul Ryan said that House Republicans were putting the “finishing touches” on a new health care plan. The deal would reinstate the so-called “essential benefits” provision—which requires insurers to cover a range of maladies and services—and allow states to obtain waivers to eliminate the provision that blocks insurers from raising premiums on people with pre-existing conditions. To get a waiver a state would have to join a federal high-risk pool or create its own. (High-risk pools don’t work.) It essentially just rearranges the deck chairs of a remarkably unpopular bill—there’s no reason to  believe that this bill would do much to lower costs or increase coverage or be any more popular than the earlier draft of the AHCA. 

But there is still talk of rushing it to a vote. Congress doesn’t come back into session until Tuesday, and it will have its hands full averting a government shutdown. Why the rush? The Trump administration appears to be very antsy about how its first 100 days will be judged, and health care would be a major 100 days prize. 

But the White House basically misunderstands what’s useful about the first 100 days of an administration. The reason why that’s become such an important metric is that it measures the momentum of an administration out of the gate. Every administration, the thinking goes, comes into office with a certain amount of political capital that it accrued by winning the election—that political capital diminishes over time, so there’s a rush to spend it as quickly as possible. 

The problem for the Trump administration, however, is that it has already squandered that opportunity. Trump’s legitimacy problems—stemming from his campaign’s relationship with Russia, the fact that he lost the popular vote, and his own personality—meant that he entered office with significantly less political capital than most administrations. The protests that followed his inauguration, his horrific and incompetently executed travel ban, the disarray that has characterized his administration, and the failure to pass the AHCA—all of that used up what little political capital he started with. Rushing to pass health care reform suggests that the administration doesn’t realize that it has already squandered its first 100 days. 

Bill O’Reilly’s publisher is sticking with him.

O’Reilly just lost his lucrative job as host of The O’Reilly Factor, in the wake of a New York Times report that detailed years of sexual harassment allegations and the millions of dollars paid in settlements by O’Reilly and his former employer Fox News. But O’Reilly’s television work has only been one element of his media empire. In the past five years, he has become the bestselling nonfiction writer in the country.

His books, which are published by the Macmillan imprint Henry Holt, routinely sell over a million copies, a remarkable number in book publishing. O’Reilly’s sales put him in a vaunted category that includes only a handful of authors, like Stephen King and Tom Clancy. His Killing seriesKilling Lincoln, Killing Kennedy, Killing Jesus, Killing Patton, Killing Reagan, and Killing The Rising Sun—has been a bonanza for both O’Reilly and for Macmillan.

Asked for comment about O’Reilly’s future at Henry Holt following his dismisal from Fox News, a Henry Holt spokesman said, “Our plans have not changed.” Henry Holt published Old School: Life In The Sane Lane three weeks ago and will publish at least three other books under O’Reilly’s name in 2017.

However, book publishing is not immune to the political debates that have been raging since Donald Trump’s election. Simon & Schuster faced boycott threats and weeks of negative publicity after its conservative imprint Threshold Editions signed Milo Yiannopolous to a $250,000 book deal. That deal was canceled after comments circulated of Yiannopolous seemingly endorsing pedophilia.

Macmillan is not yet facing a similar level of pressure or scrutiny. It will not want to see O’Reilly go: It has a long and remarkably lucrative history with O’Reilly, and his books are essential to Macmillan’s bottom line.

The Alex Jones custody trial is about as bonkers as you’d expect.

America’s most committed goblin-hater is having a very bad time. His travails come at the hands of a family court judge: Jones, we’re learning, is probably not a very good father. A few dispatches, courtesy of Buzzfeed’s Charlie Warzel:

The Austin American-Statesman also reported that Jones’s attorneys claim that he is in the business of performance art. But this isn’t a gotcha; it’s just obvious. To paraphrase C.S. Lewis: Alex Jones has always either been insane or a liar. He is the latest iteration in a fine American tradition of snake-oil peddlers and paper-thin cultists. This is why he’s so fond of Donald Trump. The two men are in the same line of work, and they’re both very good at what they do.

They consequently have similar fans. Trump infamously—and accurately—said that he could “shoot someone” and not lose his supporters. Jones can call himself a performance artist, he can call himself a hero, he could probably call himself Jesus, and his fans would still watch his show. People who believe that the Deep State staged the Sandy Hook massacre are going to believe whatever batshit conspiratorial nonsense Jones serves them. To them, Jones really is a prophet. His trials and tribulations only sharpen that perception.

Jeremiah wrote Lamentations. John the Baptist ate locusts. Alex Jones has family court. Filtered through tinfoil, it all sounds the same.

Bill O’Reilly is finished at Fox News.

On Wednesday afternoon, after a day of reports that Fox News was preparing to fire O’Reilly, it became official. Two weeks after the New York Times reported on O’Reilly’s decades-long history of alleged sexual harassment, Fox dropped its top-rated host.

It was hard to imagine how Fox could have continued with O’Reilly after the latest suit, but that doesn’t make his firing less shocking. For better and (almost entirely) for worse, O’Reilly has defined what Fox News is, and has also led the network in ratings.

O’Reilly will be replaced by Tucker Carlson, who is currently on a meteoric comeback. A decade after getting owned by Jon Stewart on Crossfire, his show has been a ratings hit in Megyn Kelly’s former 9 p.m. slot. The question facing Fox is who will replace Carlson. Until recently, the show’s weeknight slate was remarkably consistent for cable television: O’Reilly at 8, Kelly at 9, and Hannity at 10. Now two of those three stalwarts are gone. Fox has reportedly pushed its panel show The Five from 5 p.m. into Carlson’s 9 p.m. slot, but it’s not clear if it will stay there.

Is Donald Trump the reason Jason Chaffetz just made the surprise decision to not run for re-election?

On Wednesday, BuzzFeed’s Alexis Levinson reported that the Utah congressman had decided not to run for re-election in 2018. Chaffetz confirmed the report shortly after, posting on Facebook that he planned to enter the private sector. In a news conference, he indicated that he might run for office again—he ruled out a run for the Senate in 2018, but Utah will be electing a new governor in 2020.

Chaffetz’s tenure in Congress has been characterized by his extreme ambition and his partisan overreach. He led the interminable investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, and seemed to be motivated more by what it would do/was doing for his career than what Clinton actually did with her server. Chaffetz was perhaps best known for his work investigating Clinton’s role in the Benghazi attacks—he was an early advocate for an investigation and traveled to Libya twice—and suggested that the investigation could result in the impeachment of President Obama.

Chaffetz’s investigations were tailor-made for Fox News and rightwing radio. Though his stunts often undercut the investigations’ ability to produce meaningful work, they certainly grew his profile. Chaffetz also made a quixotic bid to become speaker of the House in 2015, even though he readily admitted he probably was not the best candidate for the job. But it was in keeping with Chaffetz’s time in Congress—it was yet another instance of the congressman taking any opportunity to elevate his profile.

Chaffetz’s ambition makes his decision to stand down a strange one, especially since he holds the powerful chair of the House Oversight Committee, which is a good place for a young (-ish, Chaffetz is 50) man in a hurry. The fact that Chaffetz said he is not planning to run for Orrin Hatch’s Senate seat in 2018 makes it stranger still. It may simply be that Chaffetz wants to make some money while he can, and sees this as a good opportunity to do so. Chaffetz may have also taken a look at this re-election chances in 2018—the polling is not great for him and he has attended some fiery town halls recently—and decided that punting is better than losing.

But Chaffetz may have also been motivated by his proximity to President Trump. As chair of the House Oversight Committee, there is enormous pressure on him to investigate Trump with the same vigor that he investigated Clinton. Furthermore, being a Republican in Congress increasingly means having to answer for everything that Donald Trump says or does. Chaffetz may very well have realized that all this is not very good for his political future. Chaffetz’s decision not to run, in other words, may be in keeping with his outsized ambition. He merely realized that Donald Trump is getting in his way.

Will Bill O’Reilly’s book publisher continue to stand behind him?

Yet another woman accused the Fox News host of sexual harassment on Tuesday, weeks after the New York Times reported on the millions of dollars Fox News and O’Reilly had paid out to women who had accused O’Reilly of harassment. Then, hours after Matt Drudge cryptically tweeted an obituary for O’Reilly, the Wall Street Journal, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, who also owns Fox News, reported that the network was preparing to cut ties with O’Reilly. New York’s Gabriel Sherman reported “the Murdochs are leaning toward announcing that O’Reilly will not return to the air.” O’Reilly is currently on a longer-than-usual vacation after dozens of advertisers fled his program in the wake of the Times story.

But O’Reilly is not just a giant of cable news—he’s also been the bestselling nonfiction author in the country for the past several years. Recently, his Killing series—Killing Lincoln, Killing Kennedy, Killing Jesus, Killing Patton, Killing Reagan, and Killing The Rising Sun—have been huge bestsellers for his publisher Henry Holt, which is part of the Macmillan conglomerate. It is unlikely that Macmillan would act before Fox News. But it is highly likely that, were Fox News to cut ties with O’Reilly, Macmillan would start to feel pressure to do the same.

The situation facing the publisher is quite different than the one facing Fox News. If Fox does let O’Reilly go, it will be because of the exodus of advertisers. O’Reilly’s show was a cash cow for Fox, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars. Without advertisers—even if the show maintains its sizable audience, which it so far has—O’Reilly’s show is useless to Fox. Macmillan has no such problem. O’Reilly’s television audience has stuck with O’Reilly, and it stands to reason that his book-buying audience will as well. Furthermore, Macmillan is not implicated in O’Reilly’s sexual harassment scandal; Fox News is, and is in damage control mode.

But, as Simon & Schuster recently found out when one of its imprints signed right-wing hatemonger Milo Yiannopoulos, public pressure can adversely affect a publisher’s other business. Simon & Schuster was inundated with angry calls and threats to boycott. It even lost a high-profile author, with Roxane Gay pulling a book set to be published by a different Simon & Schuster imprint. There were suggestions that some agents and authors were refusing to work with Simon & Schuster because of Yiannopoulos. One could expect a similar campaign aimed at Macmillan if it were to stick behind O’Reilly, especially if Fox News abandons him.

Ultimately, Yiannopoulos alienated his core audience with comments endorsing pedophilia, and that was the nail in his book’s coffin. But that scandal also appeared to inaugurate a new era in publishing, one in which publishers would be held to higher account by consumers, authors, and agents for what they choose to publish. The company—which did not respond to requests for comment—is likely bracing for a backlash.

Donald Trump is declaring victory in Georgia’s special election. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Republicans are breathing a sigh of relief. Democrat Jon Ossoff—despite being young, inexperienced, flat, and seemingly devoid of policy expertise—just fell short of the 50 percent +1 threshold in Tuesday’s special election for Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s former congressional seat. Ossoff will now face Republican Karen Handel, who finished second with 20 percent of the vote, in a runoff in June.

But don’t let Handel’s ostensibly poor showing fool you. While she’s not exactly a household name, she was also competing against several other Republicans and didn’t have anything close to the $8 million (most of which came from out of state) that Ossoff spent on the race. Perhaps more importantly, Republican candidates as a whole still outpolled Democrats by a margin of 51-49. Ossoff will see another massive infusion of cash, but he’ll also have to deal with two more months of questions about his credentials—and where he actually lives.

Donald Trump, a man incapable of not making it about him, made it about him.

The problem here is that Trump did not help; in fact, he almost certainly hurt. Every race in the country is now a referendum on his presidency, evidenced by the huge swings we’ve seen toward the Democrats in special elections in Kansas and Georgia. There are only 48 House districts that are more Republican-leaning than Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District, and that means that Republicans should be very, very scared. Any Republican trying to argue that a twenty point swing toward Democrats in Georgia and Kansas is a good thing is selling something.

Just as importantly, Twitter means that it will be difficult keeping Donald Trump away from tight races. All it takes is a segment on Fox & Friends and Trump will tweet about it—likely doing more to get out the vote for Democrats than Republicans.