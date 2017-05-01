Menu
Magazine

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrats won big in the new budget agreement.

In theory the Republicans have control of a unified government in Washington, but in reality the party is too internally divided to govern by itself, especially given tension between the radical right-wingers of the House Freedom Caucus and establishment Republicans. That’s why the Republicans haven’t been able to pass a budget on their own. A bipartisan agreement was reached on Sunday to keep the government open until September—and it’s a major victory for the Democrats.

Despite Trump’s demands, the new budget will give no money to his signature project of a wall on the Mexican border. Instead, as the New York Times reports, “The deal increases funding for the National Institutes of Health, despite the Trump administration’s request that its budget be reduced for the rest of the fiscal year. And it provides millions of dollars to reimburse costs incurred by local law enforcement agencies to protect Mr. Trump and his family—a boon to New York City, which has had the costly task of helping to protect Trump Tower.”

Lawmakers agreed to increase funding for the military and border security. But the country was spared the draconian spending cuts that many had feared from a Republican government.

After the agreement was reached last night, Republican lawmakers avoided the press. But Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer took a victory lap. Pelosi told the Times the deal was a “sharp contrast to President Trump’s dangerous plans to steal billions from lifesaving medical research.” She added that she was pleased the bill would not provide funding for the “immoral and unwise border wall or create a cruel new deportation force.” Under the circumstances, the party with no formal power in Washington did pretty well for itself.

Getty

The new budget agreement is a big loss for Donald Trump.

There are two ways of looking at Trump’s role in the $1 trillion budget deal reached by Congress on Sunday evening—a deal that does not include funding for The Wall, does include funding for Planned Parenthood, and reportedly protects 99 percent of the EPA’s budget. The first is that it’s a sign that, after 100 tumultuous days, Donald Trump just wants to put points on the board—that he’s more willing to compromise than previously thought. The second is that Trump—who tried to insert himself into the negotiation process with wild threats to shut down the government his party controls—is an even worse negotiator than previously thought. His demand, broadcast on Twitter, for a deal that funds The Wall either hurt Republicans’ negotiating position or was never taken seriously in the first place.

Both, of course, can be true. Like countless politicians before him who ran on promises to shake up Washington, Trump has clearly realized that governance is more complicated than he expected it to be. When it has come to NATO, Syria, and China—among other things—Trump has been willing to take actions that he can present as victories, even if they contradict campaign promises. That may stem from the fact that Trump is, as the presidential cliche goes, growing into the job. But it more likely stems from desperation. Trump is phenomenally unpopular and simply lacks the political capital to be a bull in a china shop.

Of course, Trump did try to be that proverbial bull during the budget negotiation, and it got him nowhere. We’ve seen Trump’s negotiating technique again and again in his first 100 days. Trump makes a huge demand that is coupled with a threat. This demand derails the negotiation for a day or two. The situation is then resolved either when Republicans back down—effectively acknowledging that Trump’s threat was a bluff—or ignore it altogether and compromise.

Trump will very likely present this budget deal as a win, and try to use it as a runway for more complicated legislation, like health care and tax reform, that has no hope of bipartisan support. A spokeswoman for the House Appropriations Committee, Jennifer Hing, told The New York Times that, “The agreement will move the needle forward on conservative priorities and will ensure that the essential functions of the federal government are maintained.”

But everything that we’ve seen from this budget deal suggests otherwise. Trump tried to influence the budget negotiations and got nothing that he wanted. He was irrelevant to the final product—if anything, he was a hinderance to the deal.

April 28, 2017

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

No, Obama’s Wall Street speech critics aren’t creating a double standard.

I want to make a quick end-of-the-week point about the debate over whether those criticizing President Obama for accepting a paid Wall Street speaking gig are creating a double standard for him. George W. Bush and other past presidents have joined the lecture circuit, given speeches to the corporations and financial interests they had once regulated, and nobody really seemed to think much of it. Obama does it and it’s a big news story.

As a normative matter, it’s true that if accepting money to give a speech on Wall Street is a bad thing for current or future or former politicians to do, then they should all face comparable scrutiny and criticism when they do it.

But what about as an ideological housekeeping matter? Is it unfair or unwise of liberals to criticize Obama for harming the image of the movement he once led, if conservatives give their standard bearers a total pass when they do far more corrupt things?

Here, I think Obama’s defenders are making a category error projecting the animating concerns of the Democratic base on to the Republican base. It’s true that conservatives don’t care that Bush gave Wall Street speeches, or that Trump is a walking conflict of interest, but that’s because the glue holding the conservative coalition together isn’t labor-populism, but rather white identity politics. If you think about which Republican politicians are viewed most suspiciously by rank and file Republicans and conservative thought-leaders, it isn’t the supply-siders, per se, or members of the Freedom Caucus, but the ones you might call cosmopolitan-curious conservatives. People like Marco Rubio and Paul Ryan, who supported comprehensive immigration reform and believed, before Donald Trump won the GOP nomination, that the GOP had to become more ethnically inclusive for the good of the party. Trump could shoot someone on fifth avenue and his core supporters wouldn’t care, but if he began (or had a history of) giving secret, paid speeches to the National Council of La Raza, or was caught working behind closed doors with Chuck Schumer on an amnesty bill, he would have hell to pay with them.

For better or worse (and obviously I think for FAR better) the cohering force in Democratic politics is much different. It is, or it should be, the idea that the little guys—whether they’re immigrants and ethnic minorities facing xenophobia and racism, or workers laboring under oppressive conditions—deserve strong and loyal advocates. No Democratic politician is going to face blowback for appealing to blue-collar Trump voters on class-solidarity grounds, or for working to align environmental and labor interests in a fancy board room. But giving a paid speech to the big guys does convey the impression that the advocacy is hollow. Today’s blowback stems from the same kind of sense of betrayal Obama’s supporters felt when he invited Rick Warren to deliver the invocation at his first inaugural.

Republicans can get away with Wall Street speeches or reaching out to homophobes not because conservatives give them a pass on everything, but because conservatives hold them to a different set of standards. The fact that liberal standards are better is something liberals should celebrate.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump decides he once again likes Ted Cruz (for now).

Speaking to the National Riffle Association, the president rehearsed the saga of his relationship with another politician in attendance: Texas Senator Ted Cruz. As Trump noted, Cruz was someone he “really liked, didn’t like, and now like again.” As the crowd laughed, Trump asked, “Does that make sense?” Then he summed up the whole story in three words: “like, dislike, like.”

This rendition is accurate enough: Trump and Cruz had been allies during the early part of the Republican primaries, then became bitter foes as Trump insulted the appearance of Cruz’s wife and accused Cruz’s father of involvement in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. They became allies again when Cruz swallowed his pride and supported Trump for president.

All of which suggests two things: 1) Trump might be the only person in Washington who likes Ted Cruz and 2) this situation won’t last. Since the relationship is so fickle, it could easily turn to “like, dislike, like, dislike.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty

Fyre Festival’s downfall is the hilarious nadir of festie culture.

So you pay like $10,000 for a ticket to a luxury musical festival in the Bahamas, on an island formerly owned by Pablo Escobar. Bella Hadid winks at you. You are promised resort-style accommodations, the best in “food, art, music, and adventure.” What you get is....

Fyre Festival, which was masterminded by Ja Rule and 26-year-old entrepreneur Billy McFarland, was set to feature artists including Blink-182 (who cancelled their headlining set yesterday as word of the mayhem spread), Major Lazer, and Migos. Instead, it has been canceled on its first day as “the physical infrastructure was not in place on time.” Festival-goers who arrived Thursday found shoddy tents, garbage, and, according to some fun rumors on reddit, wild dogs!

As the attendees are haphazardly evacuated from the island, the internet dances on the festival’s grave.

High-profile festivals that have introduced luxury tents include Coachella ($7,500 a pop) and Desert Trip (aka Oldchella–$10,000). Certainly, it is hard not to feel for anyone stuck in an airport for hours, but perhaps harder still not to take some snide enjoyment in this seemingly perfect example of what toxic festival culture has become—faux-bohemianism morphing into hyper-capitalism.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The comment that will come back to haunt Paul Ryan if Trumpcare becomes law.

It is so perfectly calibrated to define the broken promises of the GOP health care push—“people will be better off, with pre-existing conditions, under our plan”—it’s tempting to interpret it as an admission that the bill is truly dead, so promises are cheap.

To be clear, people with pre-existing conditions would not actually be better off under a plan that lets insurers charge them as much as they want for health care coverage, or that kicks them into an underfunded high-risk pool.

Win McNamee /Staff/Getty Images

Why won’t the DCCC release its autopsy report?

Good news: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has prepared a thorough autopsy report about its flaws. Bad news: You can’t read it. According to Politico, the report is the long-awaited result of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s investigation into the DCCC’s weaknesses, which were evident in the disaster that was the 2016 election. Those weaknesses allegedly revolve around the ways the DCCC raises and spends money but, again, who really knows:

Only about two-dozen lawmakers showed up for the presentation, which sources described as “dense but thorough.” But members were not allowed to have copies of the report and may view it only under the watchful eyes of DCCC staff.

We are talking about a report on the status of the party’s congressional campaign arm, not The Book of Kells. Unless it’s written on precious vellum using ink squeezed directly from the hearts of elderly scribes, there’s no good reason for the secrecy. The DCCC’s official explanation—that the report is meant as internal analysis not intended for “public consumption”—is simply not persuasive.

This latest incident is another data point in a troubling pattern. At any hint it may be asked to account publicly for its failures, the Democratic Party pulls up its drawbridge and retreats deep into itself. It does not seem to grasp that, as a political party, it has an obligation to be transparent to its supporters. It owes those supporters something. At the moment, it specifically owes them explanations about its weak and miserable state. That’s especially important now, with the 2018 midterms looming: The party only added six House seats last November, a showing it must improve next year.

Donald Trump’s presidency is almost 100 days old, and he is not having fun.

Trump’s 100th day in office is on Saturday and the president has spent the last two weeks trying to look busy so voters could be fooled into thinking that his young presidency has not been an outright failure so far. This is the presidential equivalent of shuffling papers around your desk so your boss thinks that you’re doing something, the only difference being that Trump is the boss. In the last week, the administration has picked a government shutdown fight, released a “tax reform plan” that isn’t a plan at all, restarted health care talks once again only to seem them collapse once again, and threatened to start a war in North Korea. Trump has now also done an interview with Reuters, ostensibly to highlight his achievements. But the most damning thing you can do to Trump is publish a transcript of his own words.

Trump says and does a lot of silly things in this interview. He reportedly handed out maps that highlighted his victory in November, proving once again that he’s the only person who still cares about the election. He praised Kim Jong-un for being a savvy operator: “He’s 27. His father dies, took over a regime. So say what you want but that is not easy, especially at that age.” And he acted as if his threat to leave NAFTA—an obvious bluff—was really a masterstroke of negotiation: “I get a call from Mexico yesterday, ‘We hear you’re going to terminate NAFTA.’ I said that’s right. They said, ‘Is there any way we can do something without you—without termination?’ I said, ‘What do you want to do?’ He said, ‘Well, we’d like to negotiate.’ I said we’ll think about it.”

But the thing that’s gotten the most attention are Trump’s comments about the presidency itself (emphasis added).

“I loved my previous life, I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. I actually, this is more work than my previous life. I thought it would be easier. ... I do miss my old life. This—I like to work. But this is actually more work. And, while I had very little privacy, in my old life because, you know, I’ve been famous for a long time. I really—this is much less privacy than I’ve seen before. This is, you know, something that’s really amazing. At the same time, you’re really into your own cocoon because there’s such massive protection, that you really can’t go anywhere.”

Donald Trump, a man who loved campaigning because it fed his bottomless need for affirmation, is not having very much fun as president. And the “I thought it would be easier” jibes with the larger narrative of Trump’s presidency—that he is ill-suited for the job and is an incompetent leader.

But this idea—that the presidency is harder than it seems—is shared by pretty much every president. After leading a successful campaign, many imagine that the same wave that swept them to power will carry them to victories in Washington, which is not true at all. In 2009, Barack Obama, who is fond of talking about how hard being president is, said, “When you’re in this job, I think—every president who’s had it is constantly humbled by the degree to which there are a lot of issues out there, and the notion that one person alone can solve all these problems—I think you’re cured of that illusion very quickly.”

Trump seems to have been cured of that illusion. The one difference is that Trump does seem more naive than most—it’s hard to imagine anything easier than Trump’s old life, at least post-bankruptcy. But this is as close to pathos as Trump gets, even if it’s not exactly reflective.

April 27, 2017

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Ann Coulter’s Berkeley controversy isn’t really about free speech.

This morning, Jesse Singal implored liberals to “fight for free speech” on college campuses in New York’s Daily Intelligencer. In the wake of Ann Coulter deciding not to give a speech at Berkeley, he argues, “Just because the most high-profile recent examples of campus speech getting shut down have affected the right doesn’t mean that would be the norm were free-speech norms and rules to crumble more completely.”

It is true that the recent discussion of free speech and censorship on college campuses has centered around high-profile, inflammatory conservatives, meaning many liberals might not be moved to their defense. It is also true that the left is not immune to censorship in the university. The example Singal uses to demonstrate this is Fordham University’s refusal to approve the club Students for Justice in Palestine, the founders of which filed a lawsuit against the university yesterday. Fordham’s Dean of Students rejected the club on the grounds that

the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ... is a topic that often leads to polarization rather than dialogue. The purpose of the organization as stated in the proposed club constitution points toward that polarization. Specifically, the call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions of Israel presents a barrier to open dialogue and mutual learning and understanding.

Singal makes a nuanced argument about the subjectivity of what kind of speech should be protected or “what sort of speech is considered so harmful it should be suppressed.” He also notes that, in a university system, students are entirely at the political whims of administrators. But what is so interesting about the example of SJP at Fordham is that, by comparison, it shows the problems of claiming that Ann Coulter’s speech is being suppressed.

As Aaron Hanlon argued in the New Republic earlier this week, choosing not to host Ann Coulter or Milo Yiannopoulos on campus is not a suppression of their free speech. Academia certainly has an important place in selecting and elevating certain voices to relevance in a broader culture, but let’s not forget that a college isn’t a town hall: it’s a particular community of people engaged in intersecting missions of education. Coulter is not a member of that community and she has no claims upon it. Campus life is curated, and none of us outside of it are guaranteed access to that platform. Aside from safety concerns, that doesn’t mean trying to cancel her appearance was necessarily the right decision—it very well may be true that students should challenge her views face-to-face—but doing so is still not a violation of her rights.

That cannot be said, however, of the Fordham case. As Singal notes, Fordham is a private university, and as such the question of free speech in this case relates not to the Constitution but the university’s own policies. But unlike Coulter, who has a regular platform on television and in publishing, the students of Fordham are truly limited by what their university will and will not allow as protected speech. Those students have been denied the opportunity to engage in the political action they find meaningful. They have been punished for peacefully protesting that decision. At Berkeley, the College Republicans who invited Ann Coulter to speak presumably retain their official club status and likely their budget.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Dems to House GOP: try to mug us with Trumpcare and we won’t help you fund the government.

House Republicans may or may not ultimately pass a regressive health care bill, but either way, they seem resigned to the fact that the only way they can succeed is to commit a mugging—rush a vote on a bill negotiated in private, before the Congressional Budget Office has issued an analysis of its effects on costs and coverage. To that end, they’ve passed a rule that will allow them to put a final bill directly on the floor anytime between now and Saturday.

Democrats can’t stop this directly, but they can make Republicans feel pain for tossing regular order out the window. To that end, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer announced Thursday that Republicans will risk shutting down their own government unless they run the health care bill through a more above-board process.

If Republicans announce their intention to bring their harmful TrumpCare bill to the House Floor tomorrow or Saturday, I will oppose a one-week Continuing Resolution and will advise House Democrats to oppose it as well. Republicans continue to struggle to find the votes to pass a bill that will kick 24 million Americans off their health coverage, allow discrimination against those with pre-existing conditions, and impose an age tax on older Americans. That’s why they are trying to jam it through the House before their Members can hear from the American people this weekend about their opposition to this horrible legislation.

If Republicans pursue this partisan path of forcing Americans to pay more for less and destabilizing our county’s health care system – without even knowing how much their bill will cost – Republicans should be prepared to pass a one-week Continuing Resolution on their own.

A sizable rump of House conservatives will sometimes vote against these stopgap bills, too, and if that were to happen this time, Republicans would be precipitating a government shutdown by announcing a rushed health care vote. But, of course, House conservatives might make an exception in this case, to counteract Hoyer’s threat. What would really give this squeeze play full force is if Senate Democrats backed up Hoyer’s threat with one of their own.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House staffers are mad that no one praised them for pulling off the Easter Egg Roll.

Today, Politico published a wide-ranging report on Trump’s first 100 days, based on interviews with senior officials and with Donald Trump himself. The piece is full of interesting tidbits that reveal the inner dynamics of the administration, which haven’t changed much over the last 100 days—i.e., they are completely insane. 

On a whim, Trump insisted on talking to Politico reporters himself, to convince them that everything was fine, absolutely fine, with his administration. To prove this point, he forced Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, and Jared Kushner to walk into the room like debutantes to show how just how well everyone is getting along. (They aren’t.

Apparently, Trump has also been meeting with media goblin Matt Drudge for advice. And a White House official complained about how hard it is to govern, and how they have learned that having “the experience stuff” is actually helpful. 

But the best bit comes when we learn that senior staffers are angry that they didn’t get enough credit for the Easter Egg Roll:

West Wing staffers have even fumed about news coverage of the Easter Egg Roll. First, it was that Trump’s White House wouldn’t be smart enough to pull it off. Then, it was that no one would be there. And after the Easter Egg Roll went off without a hitch, “no one wanted to give us any credit,” said one senior administration official.

For once, they are right. So you heard it here from me first: Congratulations Trump staffers for pulling off the Easter Egg Roll! You are all definitely qualified to run our country.  