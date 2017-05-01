Menu
The 2020 Democratic primary is going to be the all-out brawl the party needs.

President Donald Trump has only just completed his first 100 days, but The New York Times reported on Sunday that a “vast array of Democratic leaders” are already positioning themselves to run against him in 2020: “The list of candidates may ultimately be the largest since 1976, when Democrats lined up after Watergate for a nomination seen as offering a short path to the White House.”

The Times divides the potential candidates along generational lines, grouping Senator Bernie Sanders with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren. These three economic populists are likely to face an ideologically diverse younger cohort, which could include senators Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, and Kamala Harris. (The Times also lists a series of current and former House members, governors, and mayors who might be in the mix.)

The prospect of a massive field shouldn’t alarm anyone in the Democratic Party. Though Sanders would enter the race with a constituency from last year’s campaign, no candidate would seem as inevitable or anointed as Hillary Clinton was in early 2016. A big, diverse group of candidates would help the party sort out lingering differences between the Sanders and Clinton wings, while exploring entirely different shades of progressive ideology that might emerge. Besides, if the 2016 Republican primary revealed anything, it’s that a historically crowded field—and a massive inter-party squabble—doesn’t prevent a party from winning back the White House.

Congress saved the EPA from Trump—for now.

CBS News reports that the bipartisan deal to fund the government through September does not include President Donald Trump’s proposal to decimate the Environmental Protection Agency. The agency’s budget would be cut by $80 million, a 1 percent decrease from last fiscal year, as opposed to the $2.6 billion, 31 percent cut Trump had proposed. According to The Washington Examiner, Congress’ budget deal even includes “extra funding towards science and clean energy,” whereas Trump’s “skinny budget” would have cut NASA earth science by $200 million, eliminated EPA climate research, and completely defunded clean energy research at the Department of Energy.

It makes sense that Congress would keep the EPA intact for now. The idea of crippling the EPA is deeply controversial, even among Republicans, and the party was desperate to avoid a government shutdown on its watch. But a well-funded EPA doesn’t guarantee an environmentally friendly EPA. As Robinson Meyer noted in the Atlantic earlier this year, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt needs resources if he really wants to permanently kill all of Obama’s environmental regulations. That’s because in most cases, Pruitt will be required to replace the Obama-era rules he rescinds. This is an intense process:

Every time an EPA policy changes, agency employees have to draft the text of a new rule, then hire outside consultants to calculate its economic effects and public-health consequences. Other employees process the tens of thousands of public and industry comments that greet the proposal or withdrawal of any rule. Each of these comments must be read, categorized, and replied to.

Congress is expected to vote on the short-term budget by the end of the week.

Donald Trump doesn’t know why we had a Civil War.

Trump is not exactly a student of history. He loves Andrew Jackson and that may very well be because he does not actually know very much about Jackson. His professed admiration for our racist and genocidal seventh president is a transparent exercise in legitimation: Trump is an atypical president and he reaches back to Jackson, another outsider president, because he thinks it normalizes his presidency. (Jackson was also an egalitarian populist—for white people.) But not knowing what he’s talking about has never stopped Trump before and, in an interview that will air on Sirius XM on Monday, he offered his thoughts on his hero, Andrew Jackson:

Hoo boy! Let’s start at the beginning. It’s not surprising that the story of Jackson’s wife would stick with Trump. Rachel Jackson died days after Jackson was elected. She married Jackson before her divorce to her first husband was finalized—making her a bigamist and and an adulterer—and Jackson blamed her death on his enemies, who repeatedly slandered her during his presidential campaigns in 1824 and 1828. This—the story of good people being torn down by dishonest opponents—is Trump’s most important political narrative and was the basis of his bizarre campaign rally on Saturday.

But Rachel Jackson’s death seems to be the only thing that Trump knows about Jackson. Because the rest of his answer is complete, offensive nonsense. It’s not clear why Trump thinks that Jackson—a slaveowner who, though a moderate at the time, was hardly an abolitionist—could have solved the Civil War. He could not have even been angry about it, because he died in 1845, 16 years before Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter. And, if he was angry, he certainly didn’t do anything in his lifetime to help solve the problem of slavery—in fact, by advocating for the annexation of Texas, he arguably helped make it worse, since the question of whether new states would be slave states or free states was a constant source of enmity between North and South.

And then you get to the money quote. “People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why? People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?” The answer here is painfully obvious: There was a Civil War because slavery existed.

Donald Trump’s presidential library will be the first to contain no books.

Is Silicon Valley still part of the resistance?

On Monday Axios Presented By Fyre Festival reported that Jared Kushner’s Office of American Innovation, his business inside of a government inside of a business, will establish an American Technology Council “to help the government deliver better digital services.” To do so, the White House will start bringing in the heads of major tech companies so that Kushner and his shiny new SWAT team can disrupt Trump’s business-government. Apparently, “modernizing government IT has been a passion project of Kushner’s.”

It remains to be seen which CEOs will sign on. Axios reports that Kushner wants to meet with around 20 leading tech executives. If this feels like 2016 all over again, that’s because it is. At the end of last year, after his election, Trump hosted a tech summit attended by leaders like Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella. The New York Times described it as a “charmfest.”

But by the end of January, when Trump tried to push through his (first) Muslim ban, most tech companies, to varying degrees, had taken a stand against the administration. The unifying sentiment was clear: Silicon Valley was going to resist Trump. (Except for capitalist-alien Elon Musk, who stayed on Trump’s advisory council, failing to hurdle the low, low bar set by Uber’s Travis Kalanick.)

Since then, the worst nightmares of tech companies have not materialized. Trump did not end the H-1B visa program, which many high-skilled tech employees use, but rather signed an order that would review existing laws and recommend reforms. And he has proposed cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent, which would be a boon for tech companies.

It’s more than possible that, after riding out the wave of resistance that greeted the first few months of the Trump administration, many tech CEOs will decide to turn around and sign on to Kushner’s new team to curry favor. But we can and should call them out when they do.

The new budget agreement is a big loss for Donald Trump.

There are two ways of looking at Trump’s role in the $1 trillion budget deal reached by Congress on Sunday evening—a deal that does not include funding for The Wall, does include funding for Planned Parenthood, and reportedly protects 99 percent of the EPA’s budget. The first is that it’s a sign that, after 100 tumultuous days, Donald Trump just wants to put points on the board—that he’s more willing to compromise than previously thought. The second is that Trump—who tried to insert himself into the negotiation process with wild threats to shut down the government his party controls—is an even worse negotiator than previously thought. His demand, broadcast on Twitter, for a deal that funds The Wall either hurt Republicans’ negotiating position or was never taken seriously in the first place.

Both, of course, can be true. Like countless politicians before him who ran on promises to shake up Washington, Trump has clearly realized that governance is more complicated than he expected it to be. When it has come to NATO, Syria, and China—among other things—Trump has been willing to take actions that he can present as victories, even if they contradict campaign promises. That may stem from the fact that Trump is, as the presidential cliche goes, growing into the job. But it more likely stems from desperation. Trump is phenomenally unpopular and simply lacks the political capital to be a bull in a china shop.

Of course, Trump did try to be that proverbial bull during the budget negotiation, and it got him nowhere. We’ve seen Trump’s negotiating technique again and again in his first 100 days. Trump makes a huge demand that is coupled with a threat. This demand derails the negotiation for a day or two. The situation is then resolved either when Republicans back down—effectively acknowledging that Trump’s threat was a bluff—or ignore it altogether and compromise.

Trump will very likely present this budget deal as a win, and try to use it as a runway for more complicated legislation, like health care and tax reform, that has no hope of bipartisan support. A spokeswoman for the House Appropriations Committee, Jennifer Hing, told The New York Times that, “The agreement will move the needle forward on conservative priorities and will ensure that the essential functions of the federal government are maintained.”

But everything that we’ve seen from this budget deal suggests otherwise. Trump tried to influence the budget negotiations and got nothing that he wanted. He was irrelevant to the final product—if anything, he was a hinderance to the deal.

Democrats won big in the new budget agreement.

In theory the Republicans have control of a unified government in Washington, but in reality the party is too internally divided to govern by itself, especially given tension between the radical right-wingers of the House Freedom Caucus and establishment Republicans. That’s why the Republicans haven’t been able to pass a budget on their own. A bipartisan agreement was reached on Sunday to keep the government open until September—and it’s a major victory for the Democrats.

Despite Trump’s demands, the new budget will give no money to his signature project of a wall on the Mexican border. Instead, as the New York Times reports, “The deal increases funding for the National Institutes of Health, despite the Trump administration’s request that its budget be reduced for the rest of the fiscal year. And it provides millions of dollars to reimburse costs incurred by local law enforcement agencies to protect Mr. Trump and his family—a boon to New York City, which has had the costly task of helping to protect Trump Tower.”

Lawmakers agreed to increase funding for the military and border security. But the country was spared the draconian spending cuts that many had feared from a Republican government.

After the agreement was reached last night, Republican lawmakers avoided the press. But Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer took a victory lap. Pelosi told the Times the deal was a “sharp contrast to President Trump’s dangerous plans to steal billions from lifesaving medical research.” She added that she was pleased the bill would not provide funding for the “immoral and unwise border wall or create a cruel new deportation force.” Under the circumstances, the party with no formal power in Washington did pretty well for itself.

No, Obama’s Wall Street speech critics aren’t creating a double standard.

I want to make a quick end-of-the-week point about the debate over whether those criticizing President Obama for accepting a paid Wall Street speaking gig are creating a double standard for him. George W. Bush and other past presidents have joined the lecture circuit, given speeches to the corporations and financial interests they had once regulated, and nobody really seemed to think much of it. Obama does it and it’s a big news story.

As a normative matter, it’s true that if accepting money to give a speech on Wall Street is a bad thing for current or future or former politicians to do, then they should all face comparable scrutiny and criticism when they do it.

But what about as an ideological housekeeping matter? Is it unfair or unwise of liberals to criticize Obama for harming the image of the movement he once led, if conservatives give their standard bearers a total pass when they do far more corrupt things?

Here, I think Obama’s defenders are making a category error projecting the animating concerns of the Democratic base on to the Republican base. It’s true that conservatives don’t care that Bush gave Wall Street speeches, or that Trump is a walking conflict of interest, but that’s because the glue holding the conservative coalition together isn’t labor-populism, but rather white identity politics. If you think about which Republican politicians are viewed most suspiciously by rank and file Republicans and conservative thought-leaders, it isn’t the supply-siders, per se, or members of the Freedom Caucus, but the ones you might call cosmopolitan-curious conservatives. People like Marco Rubio and Paul Ryan, who supported comprehensive immigration reform and believed, before Donald Trump won the GOP nomination, that the GOP had to become more ethnically inclusive for the good of the party. Trump could shoot someone on fifth avenue and his core supporters wouldn’t care, but if he began (or had a history of) giving secret, paid speeches to the National Council of La Raza, or was caught working behind closed doors with Chuck Schumer on an amnesty bill, he would have hell to pay with them.

For better or worse (and obviously I think for FAR better) the cohering force in Democratic politics is much different. It is, or it should be, the idea that the little guys—whether they’re immigrants and ethnic minorities facing xenophobia and racism, or workers laboring under oppressive conditions—deserve strong and loyal advocates. No Democratic politician is going to face blowback for appealing to blue-collar Trump voters on class-solidarity grounds, or for working to align environmental and labor interests in a fancy board room. But giving a paid speech to the big guys does convey the impression that the advocacy is hollow. Today’s blowback stems from the same kind of sense of betrayal Obama’s supporters felt when he invited Rick Warren to deliver the invocation at his first inaugural.

Republicans can get away with Wall Street speeches or reaching out to homophobes not because conservatives give them a pass on everything, but because conservatives hold them to a different set of standards. The fact that liberal standards are better is something liberals should celebrate.

Donald Trump decides he once again likes Ted Cruz (for now).

Speaking to the National Riffle Association, the president rehearsed the saga of his relationship with another politician in attendance: Texas Senator Ted Cruz. As Trump noted, Cruz was someone he “really liked, didn’t like, and now like again.” As the crowd laughed, Trump asked, “Does that make sense?” Then he summed up the whole story in three words: “like, dislike, like.”

This rendition is accurate enough: Trump and Cruz had been allies during the early part of the Republican primaries, then became bitter foes as Trump insulted the appearance of Cruz’s wife and accused Cruz’s father of involvement in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. They became allies again when Cruz swallowed his pride and supported Trump for president.

All of which suggests two things: 1) Trump might be the only person in Washington who likes Ted Cruz and 2) this situation won’t last. Since the relationship is so fickle, it could easily turn to “like, dislike, like, dislike.”

Fyre Festival’s downfall is the hilarious nadir of festie culture.

So you pay like $10,000 for a ticket to a luxury musical festival in the Bahamas, on an island formerly owned by Pablo Escobar. Bella Hadid winks at you. You are promised resort-style accommodations, the best in “food, art, music, and adventure.” What you get is....

Fyre Festival, which was masterminded by Ja Rule and 26-year-old entrepreneur Billy McFarland, was set to feature artists including Blink-182 (who cancelled their headlining set yesterday as word of the mayhem spread), Major Lazer, and Migos. Instead, it has been canceled on its first day as “the physical infrastructure was not in place on time.” Festival-goers who arrived Thursday found shoddy tents, garbage, and, according to some fun rumors on reddit, wild dogs!

As the attendees are haphazardly evacuated from the island, the internet dances on the festival’s grave.

High-profile festivals that have introduced luxury tents include Coachella ($7,500 a pop) and Desert Trip (aka Oldchella–$10,000). Certainly, it is hard not to feel for anyone stuck in an airport for hours, but perhaps harder still not to take some snide enjoyment in this seemingly perfect example of what toxic festival culture has become—faux-bohemianism morphing into hyper-capitalism.

The comment that will come back to haunt Paul Ryan if Trumpcare becomes law.

It is so perfectly calibrated to define the broken promises of the GOP health care push—“people will be better off, with pre-existing conditions, under our plan”—it’s tempting to interpret it as an admission that the bill is truly dead, so promises are cheap.

To be clear, people with pre-existing conditions would not actually be better off under a plan that lets insurers charge them as much as they want for health care coverage, or that kicks them into an underfunded high-risk pool.

Why won’t the DCCC release its autopsy report?

Good news: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has prepared a thorough autopsy report about its flaws. Bad news: You can’t read it. According to Politico, the report is the long-awaited result of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s investigation into the DCCC’s weaknesses, which were evident in the disaster that was the 2016 election. Those weaknesses allegedly revolve around the ways the DCCC raises and spends money but, again, who really knows:

Only about two-dozen lawmakers showed up for the presentation, which sources described as “dense but thorough.” But members were not allowed to have copies of the report and may view it only under the watchful eyes of DCCC staff.

We are talking about a report on the status of the party’s congressional campaign arm, not The Book of Kells. Unless it’s written on precious vellum using ink squeezed directly from the hearts of elderly scribes, there’s no good reason for the secrecy. The DCCC’s official explanation—that the report is meant as internal analysis not intended for “public consumption”—is simply not persuasive.

This latest incident is another data point in a troubling pattern. At any hint it may be asked to account publicly for its failures, the Democratic Party pulls up its drawbridge and retreats deep into itself. It does not seem to grasp that, as a political party, it has an obligation to be transparent to its supporters. It owes those supporters something. At the moment, it specifically owes them explanations about its weak and miserable state. That’s especially important now, with the 2018 midterms looming: The party only added six House seats last November, a showing it must improve next year.