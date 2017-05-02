Menu
The White House’s weird flattery of Kim Jong-un keeps getting weirder.

Before he walked out on John Dickerson, Donald Trump told the CBS News anchor that Kim is “a smart cookie.” This is high praise from Trump, whose vocabulary of insults and compliments is more or less that of your average JV hockey coach. “At a very young age, he was able to assume power,” Trump said of Kim. “A lot of people, I’m sure, tried to take that power away, whether it was his uncle or anybody else. And he was able to do it.” Trump also praised Kim for fending off his uncle, who allegedly tried to seize power from him and was later executed.

On Monday, Trump told Bloomberg that he would like to meet Kim. Sean Spicer, who has a special knack for doing whatever the opposite of translating is, made things even more complicated in Monday’s press briefing. Asked whether Trump would meet with Kim, Spicer sort of followed his boss’s lead, saying, “The bottom line is the president is going to do what he has to do. ... I think his point was—he went over this in the interview—that he assumed power at a young age when his father passed away. And there was a lot of potential threats that could have come his way, and he’s obviously managed to lead a country forward. Despite the obvious concerns that we and so many other people have, he is a young person to be leading a country with nuclear weapons.” OK!

Does Trump think that flattery will work on strongmen? He appears to have two modes when it comes to foreign policy, saber-rattling and sucking up. Of course, another possibility is that Trump was just winging it, and now the rest of the administration has to follow along—this is reportedly what happened when he invited Rodrigo Duterte, the murderous president of the Philippines, to the White House.

In either case, it’s better than the administration’s previous strategy, which was to escalate tension in the Korean peninsula for ... reasons. But that isn’t saying much.

Trump’s pick to head DOE’s clean energy office does not appear to like clean energy.

E&E News reports that Daniel Simmons, a conservative fossil fuel proponent, has been tapped to oversee the Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy (EERE). The mission of that $2 billion office, according to its website, is to “create and sustain American leadership in the transition to a global clean energy economy.” That has historically included investments in renewable energy technologies like solar, wind, and geothermal, as well as electric vehicles and building efficiency.

Strangely enough, Simmons has spent his career criticizing the government’s attempts to do exactly those things. Simmons is the former vice president of policy for the Institute for Energy Research, a think tank that has spent years attacking government-supported expansion of renewables energy. Before that, Simmons headed the natural resources task force at the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), which has engaged in sweeping campaigns against renewable energy development across the country.

Simmons himself has made damning statements about federal investments in clean energy, arguing it is too expensive. From The Washington Post:

In a 2013 podcast with the Heartland Institute, a libertarian public policy think tank, Simmons argued that pursuing renewable energy could harm people’s pocketbooks.

“The most simple of all points is that no matter what the renewable guys say, what they will admit is that their type of power — the wind and solar — is more expensive and will increase the price of electricity,” he said. “And in an economy that is struggling, it is critical that we do everything we can to keep prices low.”

At a Politico energy forum last year, he was direct about his disdain for federal subsidies for renewable energy.

“I think that everything should be treated equally across the board,” Simmons said. “We have to look at the track record of the oil and gas industry [which is] producing low-cost, reliable energy, particularly when the alternative is much, much higher prices.

All that raises questions about what exactly Simmons will do with the office whose current mission he opposes. He may not, however, have that much to do in the years to come. Though the fiscal 2017 budget expected to be passed by Congress this week keeps the EERE in tact, Trump’s proposed fiscal 2018 budget would cut the office’s funding by 53 percent.

Please proceed, President Shutdown.

A day after implying he could’ve prevented the Civil War through The Art of the Deal, Donald Trump woke up and let the world know he got rolled by a Congress his own party controls.

Tantrum Trump is the most incoherent Trump, but the most plausible meaning of these tweets is that he thinks a government shutdown would help Republicans get their way in Congress later this year, or win 60 Senate seats next year, and that if Mitch McConnell and his members disagree, they should abolish the filibuster. His budget director, Mick Mulvaney is apparently on board.

Suffice it to say these are all great ideas.

It is extremely likely that Trump’s twitter incontinence has poised him to capitulate as humiliatingly as possible once again. After all, if he thought a shutdown would help him get his way, he could have vetoed the spending bill he just signed, and tested the hypothesis. Come October, shutdown or no shutdown, he will still lack the leverage to extract concessions from Democrats and will either fold, or not have a working government for the rest of his presidency, or Congress will fund the government over his veto.

Even if we imagine for argument’s sake that Senate Republicans succumb to pressure and abolish the filibuster (something McConnell has vowed not to do) we have just learned that Republicans can’t get government spending legislation through the House without Democratic votes. They also very likely lack the capacity to pass a partisan spending bill with 51 votes in the Senate. So that wouldn’t avert a shutdown anyhow.

Taking this all together, count me an enthusiastic supporter of Trump’s plan to abolish the filibuster for the purpose of passing nothing, then riding out the next three and a half years as the first president in history to have shut down his own government—and having zero wins to show for it.

Ivanka Trump’s damning endorsement of Lean In.

Today, The New York Times has a sprawling piece about father’s best, Ivanka, and her storied journey from daughter of a real estate mogul to the daughter of an old man who watches TV all day and is also president of the United States. Much of the piece covers what we already know about Ivanka—that she is struggling to find her place as First Daughter, that she is playing the “centrist advocate” in the White House but not actually moderating any of her father’s policies. (Apparently, Ivanka suggested to Cecile Richards, head of Planned Parenthood, that the organization should split in two—one part abortion services, another part women’s health—which is the kind of off-hand comment that could only be delivered by someone who understands the organization as a problem of her own contradictory brand.)

But one of the most interesting anecdotes that the Times uncovered was about Ivanka’s attempt to create her own Lean In:

But penetrating the mass market presented a challenge: Ms. Trump’s gilded life felt distant to women who shopped at Macy’s. So, late in 2013, she and her husband gathered with a few employees in front of a whiteboard in their Upper East Side apartment. Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In had just topped the best-seller charts, and Ms. Trump’s team wanted its own catchy yet accessible slogan.

The brainstorming solidified into a new motto: “Women Who Work.”

Even Ivanka was able to see Sheryl Sandberg’s famed “feminist” opus for exactly what it is: a marketing campaign. The lines between Ivanka’s branded feminism—she reportedly was reluctant to even grant her own employees maternity leave, and doesn’t pay her interns—and the corporate feminism embodied by Sandberg’s Lean In are very fine indeed.

In a great dig, the Times states that Ivanka’s “interest in gender issues grew out of a ‘Women Who Work’ hashtag and marketing campaign she devised a few years ago to help sell $99 pumps and $150 dresses.” This is not too far off from Sandberg, who has used Lean In to market her own brand, while refusing to sit down with hotel housekeepers. If Ivanka is a faux feminist, what is Sheryl Sandberg?

Did Donald Trump’s bizarre Andrew Jackson theory come from the first page of Jon Meacham’s Jackson biography?

On Monday, in an interview with Sirius XM, Trump claimed that Jackson, who died in 1845, could have stopped the Civil War, which began in 1861. “I mean had Andrew Jackson been a little bit later you wouldn’t have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart,” Trump said. “He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War, he said, ‘There’s no reason for this.’” Later on Monday, Trump doubled down on his revisionist history:

Trump has clearly picked up some facts about Jackson. In the interview with Sirius he correctly noted that Jackson blamed his wife’s death on her being (correctly) labeled a bigamist and an adulteress by political opponents and the media—exactly the kind of factoid you’d expect Trump to pick up. As for the Civil War claim, many pointed to the nullification crisis of 1832-33, when Jackson threatened to invade South Carolina after it threatened to secede from the United States. The crisis was resolved without force, but it was a precursor to the Civil War in that it was an early instance of a southern state making an argument that its own sovereignty superseded that of the United States.

That, however, is more of an academic argument. And while Trump may have been referring to the nullification crisis, there’s little to suggest that Jackson would have prevented the Civil War. Jon Meacham, who wrote the popular Jackson biography American Lion, told the New York Times, “The expansion of slavery caused the Civil War. And you can’t get around that. So what does Trump mean? Would he have let slavery exist but not expand? That’s the counterfactual question you have to ask.”

So where did the president get the bizarre idea that Jackson could have averted the Civil War? Trump famously does not read books. But he was recently reported to have dipped into two books about Jackson—Jon Meacham’s American Lion and Robert Remini’s The Life of Andrew Jackson. And here is the opening paragraph of American Lion, which begins with the nullification crisis:

It doesn’t seem like a huge leap from this paragraph to Trump’s expansive interpretation that “Jackson was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War.” Of course, Trump gets it wrong. Yes, Jackson was angry at the prospect of South Carolina seceding, but there’s nothing to suggest that his anger was aimed at slavery, the root cause of the Civil War. (It bears remembering that Jackson was a slaveowner himself.)

But if you’re looking for a source for Trump’s claim, it is not unreasonable to assume that Trump, who, again, does not read books, picked up American Lion, read a paragraph or two, then put it down with the conclusion that Jackson was very angry about the Civil War. He may have ditched that interpretation had he read a bit further into Meacham’s biography, but that seems like too much to expect of Trump’s attention span.

MSNBC is getting whiter and more conservative—even though their liberal hosts have soaring ratings under Trump.

NBC News executive Andy Lack and his deputy, Noah Oppenheim, have been working to move MSNBC away from a heavily liberal lineup—replacing Al Sharpton with Bloomberg’s Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, and then, when that didn’t pan out, hiring former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren. But as HuffPost’s Ryan Grim reported on Monday, Lack’s strategy isn’t making much business sense so far:

The Halperin-Heilemann program, which has since been canceled, was a hard-to-watch ratings disaster. Lack moved Van Susteren, formerly of Fox News, into the slot. That show has also been a ratings wreck. Across the board, shows that Lack has put his stamp on and moved to the center or to the right have not performed as well as the ones he has left alone, despite MSNBC’s ability to get the media-industry press to write flattering stories about the network’s “dayside turnaround.”  

Meanwhile, HuffPost reported, “Since the election of Trump, MSNBC’s liberal primetime programs hosted by Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell have surged not just in ratings but in the share of the cable news audience they’re capturing.” And yet, MSNBC’s shift to the right is set to continue. Republican commentator Nicolle Wallace, a former aide to President George W. Bush and Senator John McCain, is getting her own show. Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt reportedly is in talks for one, too. Neither new host would do anything to address another unfortunate consequence of Lack’s strategy: a serious loss of racial diversity on air. As Grim noted, “the changes ... have coincidentally made MSNBC look much whiter.” One could argue that it’s not very coincidental at all.

The New York Times corrected Bret Stephens’s climate column, but not nearly enough of it.

The neoconservative writer published his first piece for the Gray Lady last week, a seventeen-paragraph column that disputes the certainty of climate science. Three days later, on Monday, the editors issued a correction for the only sentence that actually cited climate science research.

Stephens had written (emphasis mine):

Anyone who has read the 2014 report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) knows that, while the modest (0.85 degrees Celsius, or about 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit) warming of the Northern Hemisphere since 1880 is indisputable, as is the human influence on that warming, much else that passes as accepted fact is really a matter of probabilities.

But ThinkProgress’ Joe Romm pointed out that the IPCC report says the 0.85 degrees Celsius of warming was global, not just the Northern Hemisphere. The Times corrected that mistake, but let lie Stephens’s false claim that such warming is “modest.” As Romm notes, “It is roughly the same as the entire variation the Earth experienced during the several thousand years of stable climate that enabled the development of modern civilization, global agriculture, and a world that could sustain a vast population.”

James Bennet, the Times’ editorial page editor, told HuffPost that the opinion side applies the “same standards for fairness and accuracy” as the reporting side. Today’s correction doesn’t dispel that pledge, but it suggests that if indeed the editors plan to rigorously fact-check Stephens, they’re going to have their hands full—and that today’s correction is probably the first of many to come for the paper’s newest columnist.

It’s the end of a (very bad) era at Fox News.

New York reporter and bane of Fox News Gabriel Sherman is reporting that Bill Shine, who replaced Roger Ailes in the fall as the network’s president, is out. Shine was Ailes’s right-hand man for years, and it is believed he played a significant role in perpetuating Fox News’s misogynistic corporate culture. There have been numerous reports of Shine covering up a long history of sexual harassment by Ailes and Bill O’Reilly. Late last week The Hollywood Reporter reported that “pressure is building” for Fox to replace Shine, and that many people in the company see “Shine as complicit in the sins of the past.” Shine has also been named in multiple sexual harassment lawsuits against the network.

Shine’s exit is the latest seismic shock in months of earthquakes at Fox News. Ailes exited the company in July. Greta Van Susteren left in September, allegedly because of the “culture” built by Ailes at the copmany. The election of Donald Trump—an event that reportedly “turned off and horrified” Rupert Murdoch’s son James—was another shock. Megyn Kelly left the network in January, partly due to O’Reilly’s response to sexual harassment allegations. And O’Reilly was fired last month after it was reported that Fox News had paid millions of dollars to women who had accused him of sexual harassment.

Fox News is still a giant of right-wing television. Its ratings have not been hit and Tucker Carlson has done well (at least as far as viewership is concerned) in O’Reilly’s slot. But of the network’s bench of stars, Sean Hannity is the last man standing. And Suzanne Scott, who is set to replace Shine, was also reportedly complicit in the company’s anti-women culture. According to Sherman, she was in charge of enforcing Ailes mini-skirt dress code for women, and Scott was named with Shine in Julie Roginsky’s lawsuit against Fox News.

In many ways, Fox News’s existential crisis is just beginning.

The 2020 Democratic primary is going to be the all-out brawl the party needs.

President Donald Trump has only just completed his first 100 days, but The New York Times reported on Sunday that a “vast array of Democratic leaders” are already positioning themselves to run against him in 2020: “The list of candidates may ultimately be the largest since 1976, when Democrats lined up after Watergate for a nomination seen as offering a short path to the White House.”

The Times divides the potential candidates along generational lines, grouping Senator Bernie Sanders with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren. These three economic populists are likely to face an ideologically diverse younger cohort, which could include senators Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, and Kamala Harris. (The Times also lists a series of current and former House members, governors, and mayors who might be in the mix.)

The prospect of a massive field shouldn’t alarm anyone in the Democratic Party. Though Sanders would enter the race with a constituency from last year’s campaign, no candidate would seem as inevitable or anointed as Hillary Clinton was in early 2016. A big, diverse group of candidates would help the party sort out lingering differences between the Sanders and Clinton wings, while exploring entirely different shades of progressive ideology that might emerge. Besides, if the 2016 Republican primary revealed anything, it’s that a historically crowded field—and a massive intra-party squabble—doesn’t prevent a party from winning back the White House.

Congress saved the EPA from Trump—for now.

CBS News reports that the bipartisan deal to fund the government through September does not include President Donald Trump’s proposal to decimate the Environmental Protection Agency. The agency’s budget would be cut by $80 million, a 1 percent decrease from last fiscal year, as opposed to the $2.6 billion, 31 percent cut Trump had proposed. According to The Washington Examiner, Congress’ budget deal even includes “extra funding towards science and clean energy,” whereas Trump’s “skinny budget” would have cut NASA earth science by $200 million, eliminated EPA climate research, and completely defunded clean energy research at the Department of Energy.

It makes sense that Congress would keep the EPA intact for now. The idea of crippling the EPA is deeply controversial, even among Republicans, and the party was desperate to avoid a government shutdown on its watch. But a well-funded EPA doesn’t guarantee an environmentally friendly EPA. As Robinson Meyer noted in the Atlantic earlier this year, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt needs resources if he really wants to permanently kill all of Obama’s environmental regulations. That’s because in most cases, Pruitt will be required to replace the Obama-era rules he rescinds. This is an intense process:

Every time an EPA policy changes, agency employees have to draft the text of a new rule, then hire outside consultants to calculate its economic effects and public-health consequences. Other employees process the tens of thousands of public and industry comments that greet the proposal or withdrawal of any rule. Each of these comments must be read, categorized, and replied to.

Congress is expected to vote on the short-term budget by the end of the week.

Donald Trump doesn’t know why we had a Civil War.

Trump is not exactly a student of history. He loves Andrew Jackson and that may very well be because he does not actually know very much about Jackson. His professed admiration for our racist and genocidal seventh president is a transparent exercise in legitimation: Trump is an atypical president and he reaches back to Jackson, another outsider president, because he thinks it normalizes his presidency. (Jackson was also an egalitarian populist—for white people.) But not knowing what he’s talking about has never stopped Trump before and, in an interview that will air on Sirius XM on Monday, he offered his thoughts on his hero, Andrew Jackson:

Hoo boy! Let’s start at the beginning. It’s not surprising that the story of Jackson’s wife would stick with Trump. Rachel Jackson died days after Jackson was elected. She married Jackson before her divorce to her first husband was finalized—making her a bigamist and and an adulterer—and Jackson blamed her death on his enemies, who repeatedly slandered her during his presidential campaigns in 1824 and 1828. This—the story of good people being torn down by dishonest opponents—is Trump’s most important political narrative and was the basis of his bizarre campaign rally on Saturday.

But Rachel Jackson’s death seems to be the only thing that Trump knows about Jackson. Because the rest of his answer is complete, offensive nonsense. It’s not clear why Trump thinks that Jackson—a slaveowner who, though a moderate at the time, was hardly an abolitionist—could have solved the Civil War. He could not have even been angry about it, because he died in 1845, 16 years before Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter. And, if he was angry, he certainly didn’t do anything in his lifetime to help solve the problem of slavery—in fact, by advocating for the annexation of Texas, he arguably helped make it worse, since the question of whether new states would be slave states or free states was a constant source of enmity between North and South.

And then you get to the money quote. “People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why? People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?” The answer here is painfully obvious: There was a Civil War because slavery existed.

Donald Trump’s presidential library will be the first to contain no books.