Cato’s 40th anniversary party was everything you could have dreamed and more.
After 40 years of hard work promoting the destruction of the welfare state, arguing against child labor protections, and fighting the good fight against Public Enemy No. 1 (Mr. Government Overreach), who can blame the Cato Institute for blowing off some steam? Not me, that’s for sure. Koch money can buy you the country, but from the looks of it, it can’t buy you a cool party. Please enjoy this compilation of social media posts from D.C.’s libertarian elite.
How Freud’s kettle logic explains Trump’s incoherent story on Michael Flynn.
NBC news reported on Monday that former President Barack Obama warned his successor Donald Trump, in one of their first conversations after the election, not to hire retired General Michael Flynn. Trump didn’t heed the advice and appointed Flynn as national security advisor; Flynn was later booted following revelations that he had not been forthcoming about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the transition.
Responding to the latest news, Trump staffers have issued a series of defenses that are contradictory. One staffer told NBC News, “Obama made the president aware he was not a fan of Michael Flynn and why would he be given this was a person who had been critical in a public way (tv, media appearances and campaigning with candidate Trump) of Obama. It is worth noting Flynn previously served in the Obama administration.”
Obama, of course, hadfiredFlynn as defense intelligence chief for insubordination. Another staffer said Trump took Obama’s remarks to be made in jest.
So breaking it down, the Trump administration is making at least three arguments: 1) Trump didn’t take Obama seriously on Flynn because Obama had personal reasons to be mad at Flynn; 2) it’s all Obama’s fault for hiring Flynn in the first place, which gave Trump every reason to trust Flynn; and 3) Trump thought Obama was joking,
No, Democrats don’t need to tweet more like Trump.
Politico’s Susan Glasser posted a conversation with Senator Chris Murphy on Monday, describing the Connecticut Democrat’s success “Twitter-trolling a president whose own genius for 140-character media manipulation has entirely transformed the idea of the presidential bully pulpit.” From shaming his congressional colleagues over banning refugees to ratcheting up his rhetoric against Trumpcare, Murphy is “embracing Trump’s techniques to resist Trump’s presidency.”
Like it or not, appropriating Trump’s confrontational Twitter style is the future of the Democratic Party, says Murphy, and one that too many Democrats are still ignoring as they continue to fail to come to grips with Trump’s election victory. ... Murphy’s tweets “are just me typing out legitimate, real, emotional frustration with what this president is doing and saying,” he tells me, “and I think as a general matter, more Democrats should do.”
There’s no question Twitter is working well for Murphy, but do Democrats really need to tweet more like Trump, as the headline of Glasser’s piece asks? Not exactly.
There are obvious ways Democrats shouldn’t emulate the president. Trumproutinely lieson Twitter. He’s also used the platform to bully individual Americans, including relatively powerless people like the local Indiana union president who dared to call Trump out for lying in December, and to attack the judiciary. Like so many people on Twitter, he’s petty, vindictive, and impulsive.
More importantly, though, Trump wasn’t elected because of his tweets. They may have generated free media for him, but so did his massive rallies, which the cable news networks frequently broadcast in their entirety. Bernie Sanders’s Twitter account didn’t propel him against Hillary Clinton last year. Murphy may be effective on Twitter, but his 14-hour filibuster to force a vote on gun control was more authentic than he ever is in 140 characters.
In Trump’s first two months in office, it seemed like there was a new Russia bombshell every other day. But things have gone (relatively) quiet on the Russian front over the past several weeks, as Republicans’ wheezing attempts at repealing and replacing Obamacare gobbled up headline space. Even when James Comey testified before Congress last week, Russia—the ostensible subject of the hearings—didn’t dominate news coverage. Instead, the story coming out of the hearings was Comey’s self-pitying defense of his unprecedented role in the 2016 election.
That should change when Sally Yates testifies before Congress today. Yates was the acting attorney general who notified the Trump administration about the nature of Michael Flynn’s contacts with the Russians, before she was fired for refusing to defend the administration’s travel ban. Yates is expected to testify that she gave a forceful warning to the White House that Flynn might be compromised by his dealings with the Russians—contradicting Sean Spicer’s claim that she wanted to give a less serious “heads up” about Flynn. Trump is unsurprisingly rattled—hours before she is scheduled to appear before Congress he tweeted this:
This is very troubling. Trump is intimidating Yates, who is about to testify before Congress, and suggesting that the federal government could retaliate by bringing charges against her for leaking classified information. It’s a crime to “harass someone in order to hinder, delay, prevent, or dissuade them from testifying before Congress.” This is only the latest in a series of troubling moves from the White House to try to prevent Yates from testifying.
Update: This post has been updated with a revised tweet from Trump. In the original, which has since been deleted, he spelled “counsel” wrong.
Trumpcare is about to undergo a death by a thousand cuts in the Senate.
There is a lot that can be read into the bizarre, jubilant press conference Donald Trump and Paul Ryan gave five days ago, after a bill repealing Obamacare narrowly passed the House. Trump is phenomenally needy, and at its most basic level the press conference was about affirmation. “Hey I’m president! Can you believe that?” Trump asked quizzically, as if he was still surprised that he was, in fact, president. But more than anything, it was a message to the Senate: Repeal has momentum. “I know that our friends over in the Senate are eager to get to work,” Ryan joked passive-aggressively.
Over the last five days we’ve learned exactly how eager. While a working committee—consisting of 13 men—has been formed, every indication is that the upper chamber is going to take its sweet time. On Monday, Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat, told Morning Joe that he didn’t expect the American Health Care Act to go to conference—if it gets that far—until after the midterm elections in 2018.
Axios Presented By Spectre, meanwhile, reports that fall 2017 is a more likely target—which is still a very long ways away, especially for a famously impatient president. Axios also reports that “some key Republicans are pessimistic that tax reform can be finalized this year,” as it has to follow the 2018 budget. Infrastructure, meanwhile, has no momentum with conservatives in the House or the Senate—and the Freedom Caucus, which essentially has veto power in the House, is far from excited about it.
The Rose Garden press conference increasingly looks like it came from a position of weakness, rather than strength. And if the Senate is able to pass a bill, it will likely be very different from the House’s. The result produced by conference committee would likely end up alienating either moderates or hard-liners. More importantly, the clock is already ticking. Yes, the midterms are a whole 18 months away, but many are already predicting a bloodbath. The closer we get to the midterms the harder it will be to corral skittish and vulnerable Republicans to cast a vote that could cost them their seats.
Democrats, of course, were able to do this in 2010, when the Affordable Care Act became law. But there’s a key difference between the effort to pass Obamacare and the effort to repeal it. Democrats believed very deeply in passing health care reform and their leadership was willing to accept political costs to do it. Republican leadership, meanwhile, is moving toward repeal because it seems like the least bad option. Either they repeal the bill and energize the Democratic base or they don’t and risk primary challenges from the right.
You’ll never guess what the 13 people writing the Senate’s health care bill have in common.
On Thursday, a bunch of white men celebrated the House of Representatives’ passage of the American Health Care Act, which will likely cost millions their health insurance and result in deductible and premium hikes for more millions more.
Despite all of the football-spiking in the Rose Garden and the Bud Light-drinking in the Capitol, however, the AHCA is still a long way from becoming a law. Less than an hour after the bill passed the House, numerous Republicans made it clear that they didn’t think much of the bill and that they planned on writing their own version. And on Friday we got a sense of who will be writing the Senate’s version of the law.
That would be: Lamar Alexander, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Cory Gardner, Mike Lee, Rob Portman, Pat Toomey, Mike Enzi, Orrin Hatch, Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, John Thune, and John Barrasso. Thirteen men will write the Senate’s health care bill.
What’s just as notable is who isn’t writing the bill: Moderate senators Bill Cassidy, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins are absent, as is Rand Paul, who loudly criticized the first version of the AHCA (which was very similar to the bill that it ultimately passed). The Senate’s version is still likely to be quite different than the House’s, but the absence of these senators suggests it may not be as different as originally thought. Still, Portman and Gardner were both highly critical of the AHCA in its earlier form and will likely resist the House’s plan to roll back the Medicaid expansion.
Mike Huckabee crosses the fine line between stupidity and racism.
The former governor of Arkansas is known for making bad jokes on Twitter. They’ve become so famous that, like the films of Ed Wood, they’ve acquired a cult following. Patton Oswalt has read Huckabee’s tweets on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Yet not content with the notoriety he has already achieved, Huckabee has decided to push his mirthless wit to the limits, thereby going beyond the mere pathos of his normal work into the realm of the truly tasteless. To mark Cinco de Mayo, Huckabee tweeted:
There is not much to say about Huckabee’s tweet except it is another sign of how normalized racism is becoming in the Trump presidency. In fact, it calls to mind another famous tweet on Cinco de Mayo:
In the South, Democrats should give populists a chance.
The Democratic Party doesn’t get it. It has lost the White House. It has lost both chambers of Congress. It doesn’t control a single state legislature in the South. And yet a recent Politico piece suggests that party leaders are still treating progressive populists as naive upstarts who have no idea what they’re doing. Instead of learning from their mistakes, party stalwarts are doubling down on the same failed strategy.
According to Politico, the party’s worried that left-leaning groups like Our Revolution will spoil upcoming elections in the South by challenging moderate Democrats:
“It is critical to recognize that there is a different set of policy issues in the Deep South that are not in play in the coastal areas or the West,” said Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, a likely 2018 gubernatorial candidate, pointing to organized labor’s historic economic centrality in parts of the Midwest, and its relative absence in the South, as an example.
“My hope is that Our Revolution—or anyone else—will understand that purity to a progressive ideal does not [necessarily] mean purity in service of the community,” she added.
But purity is not what progressives are demanding. It is possible to establish a coherent political identity without staging struggle sessions in the streets. Groups like Our Revolution are clearly demanding the former, not the latter.
Democratic officials who nevertheless object to their involvement must understand that they’re inviting an obvious and deserved critique: that they not only have weak progressives principles, but are also sticking with tactics that have failed.
The party’s Southern infrastructure is rusting out because its tactics don’t work. It has no right to complain that progressive groups are trying to reclaim ground the party effectively surrendered to the GOP.
The American Health Care Act won’t look like a “win” a week from now.
Much of the criticism of the monstrous bill that passed the House on Thursday has taken a bird’s eye view. The bill is remarkably cruel and, even if a tenth of it survives the Senate, it will have devastating effects on hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people. The passage of the bill, along with Donald Trump and Paul Ryan’s jubilant press conference, will have an impact on elections in 2017, 2018, and 2020, possibly costing Republicans Congress and even the presidency.
Much of the acclaim the bill has received, by contrast, has been startlingly myopic, fixated on the political realities of the exact moment in which the bill was passed. It should come as no surprise that, for the most part, the idea that this bill is a “win” has been pushed by 24/7 cable news outlets and others in the mistaking the forest for the trees business. Trump and Ryan were both badly damaged, this thinking goes, by the AHCA’s failure to pass in late March. Because the bill passed this time, it’s proof that they did a good job.
This line of thought leaves a lot out, however. It leaves out the fact that the CBO has yet to score the bill and will likely absolutely eviscerate it when it does—revealing that it will raise premiums and deductibles and cost millions their insurance. The AHCA’s backers will once again be forced to make the argument that this is not true, something that did not work at all back in March.
It leaves out the fact that this bill probably only passed because it was rushed to the floor pre-CBO score and that many House members don’t know what the bill even does. It leaves out the fact that the Senate is disregarding the House’s bill and that the AHCA becoming law is far from a sure thing.
Senate Republicans have made it clear that they have no interest in rushing through health care. Republicans will try to make this seem totally normal, but the road ahead for health care is going to be bitter and drawn-out. At the very least the Senate and House versions of the AHCA will not have much in common. There’s every indication that two contrasting bills—especially if the Senate preserves the Medicaid expansion, which it is likely to—will lead to a return to the same factionalism that doomed the AHCA back in March.
The better question for those praising Republicans for finally getting something done is this: How will the AHCA look a week from now? Donald Trump’s few triumphs have all been short-lived, largely because they’ve been castles made of sand—for all the salesmanship that’s gone into them, there’s no lasting foundation.
The healthcare bill that the House just passed is so good the Senate is going to completely disregard it.
When it was his turn to speak at the jubilant press conference celebrating the House’s historic vote to begin the process of taking healthcare away from millions of people, Paul Ryan took a shot at the Senate, which will take up healthcare repeal next.
Everyone was so worked up after the House narrowly passed the AHCA that you could have almost forgotten that they had only just begun the process of repealing and replacing Obamacare. But this sarcastic aside stood out as the only moment in an absurd press conference that acknowledged simple Schoolhouse Rock reality: For this bill to become a law, the Senate has to pass it.
Trump and Ryan obviously have an extremely high opinion of this bill. “Premiums are going to be coming down. Deductibles are going to come down,” Trump said. “More importantly it’s a good plan and ultimately that’s what it’s all about.” (The CBO is expected to report that the bill will increase premiums and deductibles; also, no one who wasn’t standing within six feet of Trump on Thursday thinks the “plan” is good.)
But the Senate, which currently holds the fate of Obamacare in its hands, does not seem to be too excited about what they’ve just been passed along. Instead, Senate Republicans have decided that they are going to write their own bill, though they say they’re going to consult the House’s version. “The safest thing to say is there will be a Senate bill, but it will look at what the House has done and see how much of that we can incorporate in a product that works for us in reconciliation,” Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo. said on Thursday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that he won’t bring a bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes—the clear subtext here is that the House bill obviously does not have the votes to pass the Senate.
At the very least, this means that the health care debate is going to be drawn out. “There’ll be no artificial deadlines” in the Senate, Lamar Alexander told The Huffington Post. “We will make sure we know what our bill costs when we vote on it. The mood, at least in the Republican caucus, is we’d like to get to yes if we can. Now we have many different opinions, and no one doubts this is difficult.” The Senate, for instance, is more likely to push to keep Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, something that is probably a nonstarter in the House. If the Senate does pass its own version of the bill, it would get sent to a conference committee which would try to find a compromise.
Given the mood in the House, particularly in the Freedom Caucus, a compromise between the Republican House and the Republican Senate seems unlikely. Donald Trump may think that the AHCA is “something very, very incredibly well-crafted,” but it’s going to either change substantially or die.
Republican candidates are already getting hammered over Obamacare repeal.
After the GOP-controlled House of Representative passed the American Health Care Act on Thursday, pundits rushed to assess the political implications for 2018, when all 217 lawmakers who voted for this cruel monstrosity will face voters again. But high-profile Democrats running for this fall’s off-year elections are already wielding the AHCA like a club against Republicans. Phil Murphy, the frontrunner in New Jersey’s governor race, tweeted:
Former Representative Tom Perriello, who’s vying for governor of Virginia, marked the AHCA passage with an ad featuring a subtle metaphor:
Not to be outdone, Perriello’s primary opponent, Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, tweeted that the AHCA was “the most spineless, unprincipled cruelty that I have ever seen come from a legislative body,” and immediately began fundraising off its passage. He also tied the bill to Ed Gillespie, the frontrunner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination:
For his part, Gillespie hardly distanced himself from the legislation:
The Senate may completely overhaul the AHCA in the coming days, and perhaps the revised bill will prove more politically palatable for the GOP. House lawmakers running for re-election can try to weasel out of their votes by saying they anticipated compromising with senators. As it stands, though, this bill is a massive albatross for Republican candidates—especially those who are on the ballot in six months.