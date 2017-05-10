Menu
The Republican response to James Comey’s firing has been pathetic.

We now know that the attorney general’s office was tasked with finding reasons to fire Comey. We can say, with some certainty, that the reason given for Comey’s firing—his handling of the Clinton email investigation—was concocted for political reasons, since Trump very publicly welcomed Comey’s interference on the campaign trail. And we can say, with even more certainty, that Comey was fired because Trump had grown weary of the FBI’s investigation into Russia.

As Politico reported, Trump “had grown enraged by the Russia investigation, two advisers said, frustrated by his inability to control the mushrooming narrative around Russia. He repeatedly asked aides why the Russia investigation wouldn’t disappear and demanded they speak out for him. He would sometimes scream at television clips about the probe, one adviser said.” By firing Comey, Trump hopes to make this investigation go away. He is betting that the short-term pitfalls (the ongoing shitstorm) will be worth the long-term gains.

Whatever you think of Comey’s performance over the last year—the conventional wisdom is that it was “bad”—it’s obvious that he was not fired over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe, Trump’s cries of Democratic “hypocrisy” notwithstanding. It’s also obvious that his firing has something to do with the FBI’s Russia probe.

The White House is counting on Congress to confirm an FBI director who will move on from what Donald Trump has repeatedly decried as a pointless, intrusive, and expensive investigation. But as many Democrats have pointed out, now is the time for a special prosecutor—it has become abundantly clear that the White House will go to extreme, unethical, institution-destroying lengths to protect itself from a probe.

Republicans, however, have been muted in their response to Comey’s firing. Many seem to have deluded themselves into thinking that the timing of the event is the main issue. As Axios Presented By Koch Industries reported on Wednesday morning, “In a swirl of sobering questions about the Constitution and the rule of law, many Republicans are asking simply: Why now? Why?!”

Republicans who have spoken out publicly, as Slate’s Eliot Hanlan pointed out, have also done so in muted fashion. Senators Richard Burr and Ben Sasse are “troubled.” John McCain is “disappointed.” Marco Rubio is “surprised.” Jeff Flake just can’t figure this dang thing out. An outside adviser to the White House told Axios, “They just barely got the tiniest bit of momentum going after the House health care bill, and now it’s like the engine has fallen out of the car. The Russia thing will now go on forever. And the rationale in the letter was preposterous. This was a tremendous miscalculation.” How could Trump do this when Republicans were only months away from cutting thousands of people’s health care??

Republicans have so far failed to act as a check on Trump in any meaningful way, but Comey’s firing is the greatest subversion of the rule of law during Trump’s presidency. If Republicans don’t step up now, then they never will.

For some insane reason, Trump thought Democrats would cheer James Comey’s firing.

On Tuesday, Trump blindsided the nation by firing the FBI director like he was a contestant on The Apprentice. (He apparently surprised Comey himself, who got the news from cable television.) The reason the White House has given for his ouster—that it was because of Comey’s handling of Clinton’s emails—is clearly concocted for political cover. We know that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had been tasked with coming up with a reason to fire Comey, and, according to Politico, Trump himself had become increasingly enraged by the persistence of the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Democrats have responded with an aggressive call for a special prosecutor. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that, without one, “every American will rightly suspect that the decision to fire Director Comey was part of a cover-up.” Senator Ed Markley termed it a “constitutional crisis.” Senator Bob Casey went with a more succinct sound bite: “This is Nixonian.” (Republicans have also responded, but in the feeble admonishments of a Park Slope parent.)  

Since the enormous backlash to the news, the president has tried to pin Democrats for their “hypocrisy.” 

This argument holds no water. Democrats are criticizing Trump’s decision because it is an assault on the rule of law. If Trump was really firing Comey for the Clinton emails, he would have done so months ago. In an administration that has flirted with authoritarianism since it inception, this was Trump’s most spectacular assault on this country’s democratic tradition. Trump’s “well you didn’t like Comey either” is an insanely stupid straw man.

Even more surreal is the fact that the backlash seems to have taken the Trump team by surprise. According to Politico

Trump made a round of calls around 5 p.m., asking for support from senators. White House officials believed it would be a ‘win-win’ because Republicans and Democrats alike have problems with the FBI director, one person briefed on their deliberations said.

Instead, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told him he was making a big mistake — and Trump seemed “taken aback,” according to a person familiar with the call.

And, as the night unfolded, “advisers were attacking each other for not realizing the gravity of the situation as events blew up.” It is the Trump brand of complete incompetence mixed with authoritarianism.

Trump is clearly trying to divert scrutiny with this line of argument. But the craziest thing is that he might actually believe it himself.  

May 09, 2017

James Comey’s firing is a chilling abuse of power.

With the FBI in the midst of an investigation into the Trump campaign, the sacking of the FBI director is possibly the most explosive and surprising piece of news in the Trump era, which has been defined by one explosive and surprising development after another.

Comey had a role in investigating both candidates in the 2016 election. First, there was his eleventh-hour intrusion on October 28, when he said that the FBI was launching a new review of Hillary Clinton’s emails, a move that is widely believed to have been a deciding factor in Donald Trump’s win. And second, as FBI director, he was also leading a criminal investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia.

Comey was fired on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Here’s Donald Trump’s incredibly passive-aggressive note informing Comey he has been canned:

This is very Trump-y and seems to have been dictated by him—he couldn’t resist noting that Comey had reassured him “three times” that he personally was not the subject of the FBI’s investigation. (This may be technically true, as the investigation is into his campaign.)

But it gets stranger. Here’s the deputy attorney general’s memo recommending that Comey be fired:

The argument here is that Comey is being fired over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. This is very hard to believe because it’s May—six months after the election and ten months after Comey’s first infuriating public statement—and because the White House is not exactly known for its opposition to norm-busting or its desire to uphold the credibility of non-partisan institutions.

Instead, this seems like typical obfuscation from Team Trump—they have no actual objections to Comey’s handling of the Clinton affair, but will use it to muddy the discussion that will follow Comey’s firing for weeks. Add to that the personal animus in Trump’s letter to Comey, and you have a troubling sign that Comey was fired for his investigation into Trump and his team. It’s also a warning, perhaps, to the next FBI director.

This is all extremely unsettling. The FBI director has only been fired once before—when Bill Clinton fired William Sessions in January of 1993. But that was different: Sessions had made a number of ethics violations and the case was drawn out in public for weeks. This time, the FBI was blindsided:

Comey is obviously not being removed for the reason that the White House offered—his handling of the Clinton probe. Instead, the administration is apparently trying to tamp down dissent, sending a powerful signal to government officials who are investigating Trumpworld. Whether the Russia investigation continues is now an open question. If Trump nominates a replacement who is loyal to Trump—the quality that he tends to privilege above all others—then this is a very, very scary development.

Donald Trump won because white people felt frightened.

That’s the gist of a new study by The Atlantic and the Public Religion Research Institute, which looked at the much-discussed white working class voters who carried President Donald Trump to victory in last November’s election. While many pundits emphasized these voters’ economic anxieties, this new analysis, published Tuesday, shows that Clinton won those with financial troubles. “People who said their finances are only in fair or poor shape were nearly twice as likely to support Clinton compared to those who feel more economically secure,” wrote The Atlantic’s Emma Green. The best predictors of Trump support, meanwhile, were partisan affiliation and “feeling like a stranger in America, supporting the deportation of immigrants, and hesitating about educational investment.”

Some of this is worthy of empathy. Americans should feel for the more than half of Trump voters in the white working class who believe “investing in college education is a risky gamble.” This economic fatalism, particularly among men, is troubling. Yet this study suggests much of the white working class cultural anxiety is nothing more than a backlash to multiculturalism—or straight-up xenophobia and racism.

Sixty-eight percent of white working-class voters said the American way of life needs to be protected from foreign influence. And nearly half agreed with the statement, “things have changed so much that I often feel like a stranger in my own country.” Together, these variables were strong indictors of support for Trump: 79 percent of white working-class voters who had these anxieties chose Trump, while only 43 percent of white working-class voters who did not share one or both of these fears cast their vote the same way.

In addition, though just 27 percent of white working-class voters said they support deporting undocumented immigrants, “Among the people who did share this belief, Trump was wildly popular: 87 percent of them supported the president in the 2016 election.” The upshot of these findings—that Trump voters are less economically insecure, and more insecure about the country changing around them—will embolden those who argue that white identity politics drove the election result.

With this study, Green wrote, “It would be a mistake to use this insight to create yet another caricature of the Trump voter.” It would also be wrong to ignore the emerging picture staring us in the face.

The New York Times allowed an anti-choice group to write a press release on the op-ed page.

Mad about Bret Stephens? The Times sees that and respects your rage, choosing to double down on its decision to publish right-wing propaganda. Today, The Human Coalition’s Lori Szala would like you to know that women who get abortions are killers. In an op-ed, she rejects the progressive argument that abortion access and economic justice are linked concerns:

Activists see a lot of appeal in this argument, a way to bridge the gap between liberal women and economic populists. But it comes with enormous baggage.

Above all, it’s a profoundly dehumanizing argument. It reduces mothers and their children to mere economic objects, and amounts to saying we are justified in killing those who impede our economic progress.

This isn’t actually the progressive argument. The progressive argument is very well-known: Women sometimes choose abortion because of economic precarity, and that precarity can be blamed on inequalities embedded in the American system.

Szala’s proposed solution is this: “Organizations like mine can help women find jobs, enter substance abuse treatment programs, regain their children from foster care, find housing, pay utility bills and sign up for government benefits.” This is a press release, not a serious attempt to grapple with a systemic problem. Worse, this is the second time the Times has allowed the Human Coalition to promote itself on the op-ed page. The first column—by Lauren Enriquez, the group’s public relations manager—skewed polling data on public support for abortion.

We can probably blame the paper’s both-sidesism for today’s piece. In April, it ran a column by Bryce Covert arguing that abortion access is indeed an economic issue. Perhaps that’s how Times management justified its decision to publish Szala. Covert’s piece, however, contained facts. Szala’s contains disturbing factual omissions: She neglects to note that, according to the best research available, 95 percent of women who get abortions don’t regret their decisions. Or that a full three-fourths of women who get abortions cite a lack of money to care for a child as one of their motivations.

Like her coworker’s previous effort, Szala simply rehashes old arguments against abortion access. And she frames these old arguments in the most hyperbolic language possible. “Parenting presents undeniable challenges, but no one argues that those challenges give parents the right to kill their children,” she asserts. This is not a sincere attempt to engage in an intellectual discussion about abortion access and economic justice. It doesn’t actually tell us anything new about pro-life beliefs. The Times could have reprinted the comment section of LifeSiteNews to largely the same effect.

Where can the paper possibly go from here? Will it actually start asking people to submit nice things to say about Donald Trump? Oh, right.

There is a contradictory Trump tweet for everything, Afghanistan edition.

No matter what position Donald Trump takes, no matter what policy he pursues, there is bound to be an earlier tweet of his rebutting that position or policy. Unlike his newer tweets, which tend to be lightning flashes of incoherent rage, the old tweets are often strikingly on point, expressing an outsider’s frustration with the seemingly incomprehensible choices made by the mandarins in Washington, D.C. Take, for example, Donald Trump’s thoughts in January of 2013 on the U.S. military’s involvement in Afghanistan, which at that point had just passed the 11-year mark:

Four years later, Donald Trump, this time as president, is considering sending more troops to Afghanistan, so the U.S. can reverse the Taliban’s recent gains and “start winning” again, according to an American official cited by The Washington Post. This time, Trump is reportedly considering letting the military set U.S. troop levels, in a bid to force the Taliban to the negotiating table. The deployment of an estimated 3,000 troops would depend on President Ashraf Ghani’s ability to root out government corruption and improve the effectiveness of the wobbly Afghan army.

Aside from giving the military the steering wheel, we have seen some version of this strategy, with the same caveats and conditions, numerous times over the last 15 years. The size of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan waxes and wanes, gains are made then lost, and nothing really changes—which is what Trump so succinctly captured in his tweet. Either President Trump has come to realize that the situation in Afghanistan is far more complex than he could have imagined as a civilian, or he is on the verge of being captured by the very Washington groupthink that he used to throw stones at.

Ivanka Trump is doing an awful job at saving the Paris agreement.

The White House has canceled Tuesday’s meeting to discuss whether the U.S. will pull out of the historic climate accord, the second such cancellation in less than a month. It’s further proof that President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, an alleged voice of moderation in the White House, is largely powerless.

Ivanka, who serves as a senior advisor, reportedly intervened last week as Trump leaned toward withdrawing from the agreement. “Sources inside the White House say the president’s inclination has been to pull out, but Ivanka has set up a process to go through the decision and ensure he hears all the facts before making his decision,” according to Axios, which wrote that Ivanka “is passionate about combating global warming and turned heads when she brought climate activist Al Gore to Trump Tower during the presidential transition.”

But Ivanka’s supposed passion has failed to convince Trump that climate change is an urgent global crisis. Since taking office, he has proposed cutting nearly all U.S. funding for climate research, appointed climate-change deniers to serve in key energy and environmental cabinet positions, and started the process of rolling back Obama-era policies to fight global warming. Clearly, Trump is not taking his daughter’s advice. She may want to follow the lead of other White House officials, and ask her friend Justin Trudeau to give Trump a call.

Chris Murphy: We’ll hit Republican “liars” with Medicare-for-all if Trumpcare passes.

The staggering dishonesty of the Republican Party’s efforts to sell the American Health Care Act hasn’t gone unnoticed among Democrats, and it will have a lasting impact on national politics, especially if the bill becomes law. 

In my conversation with Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy Monday, I was struck by how the false claims Republicans are making about the AHCA are, just by themselves, shaping both Democratic opposition tactics and how Democrats are thinking about what will happen should the GOP’s deception campaign succeed.

The political establishment is always very reluctant to call something a lie or call someone a liar,” Murphy told me. “But,” he added,

I don’t see any way around it for [Kevin] McCarthy and [Paul] Ryan to go out there and consistently claim that no one is going to lose their health insurance because of a bill that CBO scores as a loss to the number of insured by 24 million or that no one with a pre-existing conditions will be denied coverage, which is plainly not the case, especially in this new version—I don’t see that as anything else than a lie; a statement that is untrue, that is knowingly untrue, and is made to try to affect public debate. So I think we’ve got to call these guys out right now.... If Democrats get control of the House and the Senate, and Republicans rip away health care from 24 million people, we are going to do whatever it takes to restore health care to the people who had it taken away. If they actually allow insurance companies to discriminate against sick people, then they’re going to lose majorities of the House and the Senate in 2018, and we’ll have the numbers potentially necessary to restore those benefits.”

You can listen to the whole conversation here:

The question of what Democrats will do if Trumpcare passes is obviously fraught with unknowns and hypotheticals, from whether President Trump himself will win re-election, to whether Democrats will reconsolidate power again anytime soon. But Murphy says Republicans shouldn’t expect Democrats to be compromise-oriented going forward if Republicans uproot the Affordable Care Act in such a partisan and procedurally aberrant manner. 

“You can argue that had we done Medicare for all in 2009, it might have been much more popular and much harder to attack than the bill that we passed, which was an attempt to try to fix the underlying problems in the health care system while maintaining the  existing platform—this mix of public and private care,” Murphy told me. “Clearly extending Medicare to everyone is much more easy to explain and much easier to comprehend. It’s probably most easy for the public to stomach if they’re given the choice to sign up for a Medicare program or stay on their private plan; I think you would see, if they were given that choice, a pretty massive gravitation over to a Medicare-for-all type vehicle, because it would likely provide better benefits and at lower cost…Clearly that’s going to be on the table if they move forward with this repeal.”

Donald Trump can’t get over Michael Flynn.

Flynn was fired on February 13, two weeks after it became clear that he had been compromised by Russian officials and had lied to numerous White House officials, including Vice President Pence. One of the biggest mysteries about the scandal, however, is why it took so long for the White House to rid itself of a national security advisor who was a clear blackmail risk. Some alleged that this was proof that Flynn wasn’t the only compromised member of the White House.

But a more quotidian explanation always seemed more likely. Trump is famously loyal and—despite the catchphrase that helped make him president—is not fond of firing people, even if they have screwed up in a massive way. Trump, moreover, has portrayed the Russia story as a political distraction cooked up by his rivals—firing Flynn for his dealings with the Russians would undercut his own narrative. Finally, Trump simply liked Flynn quite a bit, partly because he craves the approval of generals and partly because Flynn, who led the “lock her up” chants, showed loyalty to him.

It has now become clear that a number of people, including President Obama and acting Attorney General Sally Yates, warned Trump that Flynn was at best unreliable and at worst compromised. And yet, not only did Trump keep Flynn on board, he reportedly misses him quite a bit.

According to Politico, “Continued loyalty from Trump has given Flynn a lingering influence over policy in the White House, where staffers initially hired by Flynn, including his deputy K.T. McFarland, remain on the National Security Council and in other positions. Senior administration officials, including chief strategist Steve Bannon, also remain loyal to Flynn and have worked to undermine his successor, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, according to several people familiar with the situation.” (Bloomberg reports that Trump has taken to screaming at McMaster for perceived slights.)

Since McMaster has taken control of the National Security Council, the White House has gone to great lengths to suggest that, after the turbulence of its first days, the ship has been righted. But the problem with the White House, as we learn again and again, is that Donald Trump is in charge of it. Until that changes people like Flynn and Bannon will always have a voice.

James Comey was extremely careless in his testimony about Hillary Clinton’s emails.

When he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, Comey claimed that Hillary Clinton’s aide Huma Abedin had made a “regular practice” of forwarding “hundreds and thousands” of Clinton’s emails to her husband Anthony Weiner, so they could be printed out. Comey said that this bizarre practice (Is Abedin secretly 73 years old? Why didn’t Abedin forward them to her own computer?) was ultimately what led the FBI to renew its investigation into Clinton’s handling of classified email. It also attracted the ire of Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, who, as yesterday’s hearing with Sally Yates and James Clapper will testify, are desperate to deflect attention from negative stories about President Trump. Some wondered why, if Abedin had forward classified information to an individual’s computer—particularly an individual with Weiner’s, uh, history—she hadn’t been prosecuted.

Late Monday we got an answer to that question, though it’s not the one that congressional Republicans wanted. ProPublica reported that Comey had mischaracterized Abedin’s handling of the emails. Instead of forwarding “hundreds and thousands” of emails to Weiner’s computer to be printed out, she had forwarded only a few—and there is no evidence that she made a “regular practice” of sending emails to Weiner’s computer. So how did the emails end up on Weiner’s (presumably gross) computer? “It was likely that most of the emails got onto the computer as a result of backups of her Blackberry,” ProPublica reports. 

This is a very large mistake on Comey’s part: It decreases the number of emails sent by Huma Abedin to Anthony Weiner from “hundreds and thousands” to “a handful.”  The fact that many emails were present on Weiner’s computer still isn’t a good look for Abedin but there is a more innocent explanation—that they were there, perhaps unknowingly, as Blackberry backups. Abedin’s crime changes from her acting as if she’s above the law to being technologically illiterate. The FBI is expected to clarify Comey’s testimony at some point this week. 

Jimmy Carter took his sweet time endorsing Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders spoke at the Carter Center in Georgia last night and his host made a little bit of news. When Sanders mentioned the high turnout in the French election, Carter enthused, “Can y’all see why I voted for him?” The Daily Beast tried to get Carter to clarify these remarks, without success, but they were widely interpreted as meaning that Carter had voted for Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary.

It’s not clear if Carter’s endorsement would’ve made a difference if delivered in a more timely manner. Carter is popular among Democrats but his ambiguous record as president means his endorsement is of limited value. Still, one big problem Sanders had was getting members of the Democratic establishment to support him. If Sanders had the public backing of a former president, he might have won over more members of the Democratic elite.

It should be noted that Carter has long been a Clinton scold and skeptic. (By all accounts, the two sides genuinely dislike each other.) Carter, whose post-presidency was light on the jet-setting and celebrity-stroking and lucrative speech-making that has defined Bill Clinton’s, could have burnished Sanders’s populist credentials and offered an even starker contrast to the Clinton way of doing things.