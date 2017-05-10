Menu
The firing of James Comey is the biggest political story in decades.

This needs to be said. Setting aside natural disasters, terrorist attacks, wars—almost nobody working in national journalism today has covered a story of this magnitude before.

The one story that might have come close never actually became a story, and that’s thanks in large part to none other than James Comey himself. It was Comey who alerted President Bush over a decade ago that his White House staff had attempted to subvert the Justice Department’s independence by pressuring the severely ill attorney general, John Ashcroft, to renew an unconstitutional wiretapping program. Had Comey not ultimately prevailed in that dispute, he would, by his own telling, have led an exodus of senior Justice Department officials from the Bush administration, in the middle of an election year. That would’ve been huge news. It never happened.

A critical test of whether Donald Trump will be able to turn the DOJ into an instrument of harassment, revenge, and self-protection is if this act of subversion results in some kind of similar reassertion of independence. As I noted last night, one way that could happen is if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appoints a trusted special prosecutor to take over the Russia-Trump investigation. Another is if Comey’s replacement is a consensus pick.

Failing that, though, the nuclear option would be an exodus of the kind Comey engineered as a contingency during the Bush years. If that doesn’t happen—if Trump nominates someone like Rudy Giuliani to helm the FBI; Republicans in the Senate allow it; and the FBI acquiesces to it—the corruption of the FBI and DOJ will be complete.

The irony can’t be lost on Comey that his own unorthodox, damaging efforts to preserve the integrity of the FBI may have sown the seeds of the agency’s undoing. In October, one of his subordinates at FBI asked him to consider whether sending his infamous letter to Congress about Hillary Clinton’s emails might result in the election of Donald Trump.

Comey said, “Thank you for raising that. Not for a moment. Because down that path lies the death of the FBI as an independent institution in America.’”

Did John McCain just rescue a big part of Obama’s climate legacy to punish Trump for firing Comey?

In a big, pleasant surprise for environmentalists, the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday failed to repeal an Obama-era regulation that prevented leaks of natural gas on public lands. The vote was always going to be close—all Senate Democrats and two Republicans openly opposed it—but at the last minute, the senior senator from Arizona stepped in and cast the tie-breaking vote against repealing the regulation.

The Bureau of Land Management’s methane waste reduction rule was (and now still is) a large part of Obama’s effort to fight climate change, because it prevented oil and gas companies from venting, flaring, and otherwise releasing large amounts of methane from their operations on federally-owned land. Methane is the main component of natural gas and a powerful greenhouse gas, 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Republicans were trying to overturn the rule under the Congressional Review Act, which requires a majority (51 votes) to be successful. With Republican senators Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham already against it, the vote would have been 50-50. The time in which the Senate is allowed to use the CRA is about to expire, so they will not be able to use it to repeal the rule in the future.

McCain’s vote made Republicans’ failure decisive—and raised questions about his motives. Minutes before casting his unexpected “no” vote, McCain criticized President Donald Trump for his surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey, saying Trump had not provided sufficient rationale. A C-SPAN video from the minute before McCain cast his vote shows him in an apparent disagreement with Republican colleague John Cornyn before abruptly voting and walking out of the chamber. McCain later said his vote was motivated by his desire to “reduce pollution.”

Whatever the reason, environmental and public health groups rejoiced. The American Lung Association called the vote “a victory for public health and safety,” while the League of Conservation Voters deemed it “a victory for all those who are raising their voice in resistance to the anti-environmental Trump administration, Republican leadership and Congress.” But as always, the victory comes with a side of caution. “While we have beaten back this attack on the BLM methane rule, we know that Trump and his Big Oil cronies are eyeing other avenues” to weaken pollution rules, said Friends of the Earth climate campaigner Lukas Ross. “We will continue to fight against any efforts to endanger the future of our lands and our climate.”

Tom Price visited West Virginia and trampled on the First Amendment in two different ways.

Price, with Kellyanne Conway in tow, visited a Charleston fire department, an addiction hotline, and a treatment center. So far, so normal! But we’re talking about the Trump administration, so of course Price’s visit took a dramatic left turn: He recommended “faith-based programs,” rather than medicine-assisted treatment, for addiction rehabilitation. Hours later, Charleston police arrested a Public News Service reporter for asking Price a question.

Let’s start with the opioid crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia has the highest per capita rate of death by drug overdose in the country. They also need medical treatment, and as a physician Price should know this. Emphasis on should. No such luck, according to The Charleston Gazette-Mail:

“If we’re just substituting one opioid for another, we’re not moving the dial much,” he said. “Folks need to be cured so they can be productive members of society and realize their dreams.”

Set aside, for a moment, the fact that opioid addicts have almost certainly already tried prayer. Faith-based programs also lead to First Amendment concerns. Religious organizations can receive public funding for their work as long as they don’t proselytize beneficiaries. But if religious teachings influence a facility’s approach to addiction treatment, it may be impossible for that facility to avoid violating the religious freedom rights of taxpayers, as well as the patients they’re being paid to serve. There’s no evidence that Price has considered these pitfalls.

It’s hard to avoid seeing a similar disregard for the Constitution reflected in the arrest of reporter Dan Heyman. Charleston police claim Heyman “aggressively breached” Secret Service agents; Heyman disputes that charge. The Washington Post reports that Heyman “followed alongside” Price to ask him if domestic violence would be a pre-existing condition under the AHCA:

“This is my job, this is what I’m supposed to do,” Heyman said. “I think it’s a question that deserves to be answered. I think it’s my job to ask questions and I think it’s my job to try to get answers.”

The Post also reports that the ACLU’s West Virginia affiliate called the arrest “a blatant attempt to chill an independent, free press.” This is not what West Virginia needed from the man shaping the future of American health care.

Don’t get your hopes up about Donald Trump’s phone call with Al Gore.

The president chatted with the world’s most famous climate activist about the future of the Paris climate accord on Tuesday, according to Axios. This might sound like good news to environmentalists, since Trump is reportedly strongly leaning toward withdrawing the U.S. from the international agreement to reduce global warming. This is also not the first time Gore and Trump have spoken since Trump’s election—in December, the two met at Trump Tower to discuss climate change. Gore also said in late January that he remained in touch with the president “through more discreet channels.”

Gore has always expressed optimism about these meetings. “It was very interesting,” he told MSNBC host Chris Hayes after his December meeting with the president. “It was a very intelligent exchange. It was a search for common ground.” But if history is any indication, these exchanges haven’t been very effective. In the weeks after meeting with Gore, Trump filled the environment and energy-related positions in his cabinet with climate-change deniers; he proposed slashing federal budgets for climate science and environmental protections; and took executive actions to begin dismantling President Obama’s regulations to fight global warming. Despite Gore’s best efforts, the Trump’s strategy on fighting climate change has been to do nothing at all. “We’re not spending money on that anymore,” Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, said in March. “We consider that to be a waste of your money.”

There’s no reason to think that Trump will suddenly change his mind about climate change. If anything, his conversations with Gore are just further proof that he enjoys talking on the phone with famous people. But who knows? Trump is not expected to decide what to do about the Paris agreement until at least the end of this month. Considering his propensity for making spur-of-the-moment decisions that nobody expected or can reasonably explain, anything is possible.

For some insane reason, Trump thought Democrats would cheer James Comey’s firing.

On Tuesday, Trump blindsided the nation by firing the FBI director like he was a contestant on The Apprentice. (He apparently surprised Comey himself, who got the news from cable television.) The reason the White House has given for his ouster—that it was because of Comey’s handling of Clinton’s emails—is clearly concocted for political cover. We know that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had been tasked with coming up with a reason to fire Comey, and, according to Politico, Trump himself had become increasingly enraged by the persistence of the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Democrats have responded with an aggressive call for a special prosecutor. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that, without one, “every American will rightly suspect that the decision to fire Director Comey was part of a cover-up.” Senator Ed Markey termed it a “constitutional crisis.” Senator Bob Casey went with a more succinct sound bite: “This is Nixonian.” (Republicans have also responded, but in the feeble admonishments of a Park Slope parent.)  

Since the enormous backlash to the news, the president has tried to pin Democrats for their “hypocrisy.” 

This argument holds no water. Democrats are criticizing Trump’s decision because it is an assault on the rule of law. If Trump was really firing Comey for the Clinton emails, he would have done so months ago. In an administration that has flirted with authoritarianism since it inception, this was Trump’s most spectacular assault on this country’s democratic tradition. Trump’s “well you didn’t like Comey either” is an insanely stupid straw man.

Even more surreal is the fact that the backlash seems to have taken the Trump team by surprise. According to Politico

Trump made a round of calls around 5 p.m., asking for support from senators. White House officials believed it would be a ‘win-win’ because Republicans and Democrats alike have problems with the FBI director, one person briefed on their deliberations said.

Instead, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told him he was making a big mistake — and Trump seemed “taken aback,” according to a person familiar with the call.

And, as the night unfolded, “advisers were attacking each other for not realizing the gravity of the situation as events blew up.” It is the Trump brand of complete incompetence mixed with authoritarianism.

Trump is clearly trying to divert scrutiny with this line of argument. But the craziest thing is that he might actually believe it himself.  

Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled Senator Ed Markey’s last name.

The Republican response to James Comey’s firing has been pathetic.

We now know that the attorney general’s office was tasked with finding reasons to fire Comey. We can say, with some certainty, that the reason given for Comey’s firing—his handling of the Clinton email investigation—was concocted for political reasons, since Trump very publicly welcomed Comey’s interference on the campaign trail. And we can say, with even more certainty, that Comey was fired because Trump had grown weary of the FBI’s investigation into Russia.

As Politico reported, Trump “had grown enraged by the Russia investigation, two advisers said, frustrated by his inability to control the mushrooming narrative around Russia. He repeatedly asked aides why the Russia investigation wouldn’t disappear and demanded they speak out for him. He would sometimes scream at television clips about the probe, one adviser said.” By firing Comey, Trump hopes to make this investigation go away. He is betting that the short-term pitfalls (the ongoing shitstorm) will be worth the long-term gains.

Whatever you think of Comey’s performance over the last year—the conventional wisdom is that it was “bad”—it’s obvious that he was not fired over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe, Trump’s cries of Democratic “hypocrisy” notwithstanding. It’s also obvious that his firing has something to do with the FBI’s Russia probe.

The White House is counting on Congress to confirm an FBI director who will move on from what Donald Trump has repeatedly decried as a pointless, intrusive, and expensive investigation. But as many Democrats have pointed out, now is the time for a special prosecutor—it has become abundantly clear that the White House will go to extreme, unethical, institution-destroying lengths to protect itself from a probe.

Republicans, however, have been muted in their response to Comey’s firing. Many seem to have deluded themselves into thinking that the timing of the event is the main issue. As Axios Presented By Koch Industries reported on Wednesday morning, “In a swirl of sobering questions about the Constitution and the rule of law, many Republicans are asking simply: Why now? Why?!”

Republicans who have spoken out publicly, as Slate’s Eliot Hanlan pointed out, have also done so in muted fashion. Senators Richard Burr and Ben Sasse are “troubled.” John McCain is “disappointed.” Marco Rubio is “surprised.” Jeff Flake just can’t figure this dang thing out. An outside adviser to the White House told Axios, “They just barely got the tiniest bit of momentum going after the House health care bill, and now it’s like the engine has fallen out of the car. The Russia thing will now go on forever. And the rationale in the letter was preposterous. This was a tremendous miscalculation.” How could Trump do this when Republicans were only months away from cutting thousands of people’s health care??

Republicans have so far failed to act as a check on Trump in any meaningful way, but Comey’s firing is the greatest subversion of the rule of law during Trump’s presidency. If Republicans don’t step up now, then they never will.

James Comey’s firing is a chilling abuse of power.

With the FBI in the midst of an investigation into the Trump campaign, the sacking of the FBI director is possibly the most explosive and surprising piece of news in the Trump era, which has been defined by one explosive and surprising development after another.

Comey had a role in investigating both candidates in the 2016 election. First, there was his eleventh-hour intrusion on October 28, when he said that the FBI was launching a new review of Hillary Clinton’s emails, a move that is widely believed to have been a deciding factor in Donald Trump’s win. And second, as FBI director, he was also leading a criminal investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia.

Comey was fired on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Here’s Donald Trump’s incredibly passive-aggressive note informing Comey he has been canned:

This is very Trump-y and seems to have been dictated by him—he couldn’t resist noting that Comey had reassured him “three times” that he personally was not the subject of the FBI’s investigation. (This may be technically true, as the investigation is into his campaign.)

But it gets stranger. Here’s the deputy attorney general’s memo recommending that Comey be fired:

The argument here is that Comey is being fired over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. This is very hard to believe because it’s May—six months after the election and ten months after Comey’s first infuriating public statement—and because the White House is not exactly known for its opposition to norm-busting or its desire to uphold the credibility of non-partisan institutions.

Instead, this seems like typical obfuscation from Team Trump—they have no actual objections to Comey’s handling of the Clinton affair, but will use it to muddy the discussion that will follow Comey’s firing for weeks. Add to that the personal animus in Trump’s letter to Comey, and you have a troubling sign that Comey was fired for his investigation into Trump and his team. It’s also a warning, perhaps, to the next FBI director.

This is all extremely unsettling. The FBI director has only been fired once before—when Bill Clinton fired William Sessions in January of 1993. But that was different: Sessions had made a number of ethics violations and the case was drawn out in public for weeks. This time, the FBI was blindsided:

Comey is obviously not being removed for the reason that the White House offered—his handling of the Clinton probe. Instead, the administration is apparently trying to tamp down dissent, sending a powerful signal to government officials who are investigating Trumpworld. Whether the Russia investigation continues is now an open question. If Trump nominates a replacement who is loyal to Trump—the quality that he tends to privilege above all others—then this is a very, very scary development.

Donald Trump won because white people felt frightened.

That’s the gist of a new study by The Atlantic and the Public Religion Research Institute, which looked at the much-discussed white working class voters who carried President Donald Trump to victory in last November’s election. While many pundits emphasized these voters’ economic anxieties, this new analysis, published Tuesday, shows that Clinton won those with financial troubles. “People who said their finances are only in fair or poor shape were nearly twice as likely to support Clinton compared to those who feel more economically secure,” wrote The Atlantic’s Emma Green. The best predictors of Trump support, meanwhile, were partisan affiliation and “feeling like a stranger in America, supporting the deportation of immigrants, and hesitating about educational investment.”

Some of this is worthy of empathy. Americans should feel for the more than half of Trump voters in the white working class who believe “investing in college education is a risky gamble.” This economic fatalism, particularly among men, is troubling. Yet this study suggests much of the white working class cultural anxiety is nothing more than a backlash to multiculturalism—or straight-up xenophobia and racism.

Sixty-eight percent of white working-class voters said the American way of life needs to be protected from foreign influence. And nearly half agreed with the statement, “things have changed so much that I often feel like a stranger in my own country.” Together, these variables were strong indictors of support for Trump: 79 percent of white working-class voters who had these anxieties chose Trump, while only 43 percent of white working-class voters who did not share one or both of these fears cast their vote the same way.

In addition, though just 27 percent of white working-class voters said they support deporting undocumented immigrants, “Among the people who did share this belief, Trump was wildly popular: 87 percent of them supported the president in the 2016 election.” The upshot of these findings—that Trump voters are less economically insecure, and more insecure about the country changing around them—will embolden those who argue that white identity politics drove the election result.

With this study, Green wrote, “It would be a mistake to use this insight to create yet another caricature of the Trump voter.” It would also be wrong to ignore the emerging picture staring us in the face.

The New York Times allowed an anti-choice group to write a press release on the op-ed page.

Mad about Bret Stephens? The Times sees that and respects your rage, choosing to double down on its decision to publish right-wing propaganda. Today, The Human Coalition’s Lori Szala would like you to know that women who get abortions are killers. In an op-ed, she rejects the progressive argument that abortion access and economic justice are linked concerns:

Activists see a lot of appeal in this argument, a way to bridge the gap between liberal women and economic populists. But it comes with enormous baggage.

Above all, it’s a profoundly dehumanizing argument. It reduces mothers and their children to mere economic objects, and amounts to saying we are justified in killing those who impede our economic progress.

This isn’t actually the progressive argument. The progressive argument is very well-known: Women sometimes choose abortion because of economic precarity, and that precarity can be blamed on inequalities embedded in the American system.

Szala’s proposed solution is this: “Organizations like mine can help women find jobs, enter substance abuse treatment programs, regain their children from foster care, find housing, pay utility bills and sign up for government benefits.” This is a press release, not a serious attempt to grapple with a systemic problem. Worse, this is the second time the Times has allowed the Human Coalition to promote itself on the op-ed page. The first column—by Lauren Enriquez, the group’s public relations manager—skewed polling data on public support for abortion.

We can probably blame the paper’s both-sidesism for today’s piece. In April, it ran a column by Bryce Covert arguing that abortion access is indeed an economic issue. Perhaps that’s how Times management justified its decision to publish Szala. Covert’s piece, however, contained facts. Szala’s contains disturbing factual omissions: She neglects to note that, according to the best research available, 95 percent of women who get abortions don’t regret their decisions. Or that a full three-fourths of women who get abortions cite a lack of money to care for a child as one of their motivations.

Like her coworker’s previous effort, Szala simply rehashes old arguments against abortion access. And she frames these old arguments in the most hyperbolic language possible. “Parenting presents undeniable challenges, but no one argues that those challenges give parents the right to kill their children,” she asserts. This is not a sincere attempt to engage in an intellectual discussion about abortion access and economic justice. It doesn’t actually tell us anything new about pro-life beliefs. The Times could have reprinted the comment section of LifeSiteNews to largely the same effect.

Where can the paper possibly go from here? Will it actually start asking people to submit nice things to say about Donald Trump? Oh, right.

There is a contradictory Trump tweet for everything, Afghanistan edition.

No matter what position Donald Trump takes, no matter what policy he pursues, there is bound to be an earlier tweet of his rebutting that position or policy. Unlike his newer tweets, which tend to be lightning flashes of incoherent rage, the old tweets are often strikingly on point, expressing an outsider’s frustration with the seemingly incomprehensible choices made by the mandarins in Washington, D.C. Take, for example, Donald Trump’s thoughts in January of 2013 on the U.S. military’s involvement in Afghanistan, which at that point had just passed the 11-year mark:

Four years later, Donald Trump, this time as president, is considering sending more troops to Afghanistan, so the U.S. can reverse the Taliban’s recent gains and “start winning” again, according to an American official cited by The Washington Post. This time, Trump is reportedly considering letting the military set U.S. troop levels, in a bid to force the Taliban to the negotiating table. The deployment of an estimated 3,000 troops would depend on President Ashraf Ghani’s ability to root out government corruption and improve the effectiveness of the wobbly Afghan army.

Aside from giving the military the steering wheel, we have seen some version of this strategy, with the same caveats and conditions, numerous times over the last 15 years. The size of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan waxes and wanes, gains are made then lost, and nothing really changes—which is what Trump so succinctly captured in his tweet. Either President Trump has come to realize that the situation in Afghanistan is far more complex than he could have imagined as a civilian, or he is on the verge of being captured by the very Washington groupthink that he used to throw stones at.

Ivanka Trump is doing an awful job at saving the Paris agreement.

The White House has canceled Tuesday’s meeting to discuss whether the U.S. will pull out of the historic climate accord, the second such cancellation in less than a month. It’s further proof that President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, an alleged voice of moderation in the White House, is largely powerless.

Ivanka, who serves as a senior advisor, reportedly intervened last week as Trump leaned toward withdrawing from the agreement. “Sources inside the White House say the president’s inclination has been to pull out, but Ivanka has set up a process to go through the decision and ensure he hears all the facts before making his decision,” according to Axios, which wrote that Ivanka “is passionate about combating global warming and turned heads when she brought climate activist Al Gore to Trump Tower during the presidential transition.”

But Ivanka’s supposed passion has failed to convince Trump that climate change is an urgent global crisis. Since taking office, he has proposed cutting nearly all U.S. funding for climate research, appointed climate-change deniers to serve in key energy and environmental cabinet positions, and started the process of rolling back Obama-era policies to fight global warming. Clearly, Trump is not taking his daughter’s advice. She may want to follow the lead of other White House officials, and ask her friend Justin Trudeau to give Trump a call.