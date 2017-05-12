Donald Trump keeps trying new versions of the certified letter defense.
Three days ago, Sean Spicer announced that Trump’s lawyer was sending a “certified letter” to Senator Lindsey Graham to make it clear that he had no connections, financial or otherwise, with Russia. What would this letter prepared by Trump’s lawyer prove? Nothing really—just that Trump is willing to put in writing what he has stated again and again. But it was a particularly Trump-ian twist. Despite not proving a thing the letter did its job, which wasn’t to reassure a skeptical public about his connections to Russia, but rather to provide temporary political cover.
This is not a very good strategy, but it’s one Trump loves. He’s hopped from certified letter to certified letter, finding new and always temporary ways to defend himself from scrutiny whenever the Russia investigation threatens to engulf his presidency. On Friday, Trump’s attorney unveiled the newest iteration of the certified letter defense:
This is hilariously opaque and obviously intended to obfuscate—but it doesn’t even do a good job at that. (In 2015, Eric Trump reportedly said “Well, we don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.” Eric denies saying this.) Trump’s lawyer also indicated that the exceptions included money made from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, a Florida property sold to a Russian in 2008, and an “immaterial” amount spent at Trump hotels, golf clubs, and other entities.
This is only the illusion of transparency. There are only two ways for Trump to make this story go away: The first is to release his tax return, the second to allow an independent investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia. He refuses to do either.
Trump’s secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, just reiterated the “need for global action” on climate change.
Well, this is awkward.
The document, called theFairbanks Declaration, was signed by Tillerson and representatives for seven other nations in Fairbanks, Alaska this week, during the 10th meeting of the Arctic Council. The Arctic Council is a group of countries that hold land in the Arctic region—like Canada and Russia—and they meet in part because they are concerned about unprecedented changes happening there due to global warming.
As such, the meeting was always going to be awkward for the former ExxonMobil CEO, given that President Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax and has threatened to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris agreement. Trump has not made a final decision on the climate accord, but is apparently still leaning toward withdrawing—which made it all the more surprising that Tillerson signed a declaration recognizing that humans are “the main contributors to climate change effects and pollution” and noting “the need for global action.” State Department officials were reportedly surprised by this as well, according to the Huffington Post.
Despite the declaration, Tillerson made a point to say that the U.S. still may not remain in the Paris agreement—and may not do anything to fight climate change at all. “We are currently reviewing several important policies, including how the Trump administration will approach the issue of climate change,” Tillerson said, according to Bloomberg. “We’re not going to rush to make a decision.” Tillerson also reportedly objected to a previous version of the Fairbanks Declaration because of how strong the wording was on climate change, forcing the council to rework the language.
Still, Tillerson—who reportedly would like Trump to remain in the Paris agreement—recognized that the Arctic “has been facing unprecedented change and challenges.” As the Huffington Post noted, warming in the Arctic is happening faster than anywhere else in the world, “forcing native villagers on coasts and rivers in the region to move to higher ground as permafrost and glaciers melt and seas rise.”
On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that former FBI Director James Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.” “The implication,” as The New Republic’s Alex Shephard noted, “seems to be that Trump is wiretapping himself—a la Nixon’s infamous tape system—and that, if Comey spills the beans, Trump will hit him with the tapes.” Shephard reasonably assumed the president was bluffing, but now comes this bizarre Bloomberg News report:
Over the course of Trump’s presidency, it’s become clear that there are repercussions for contradicting the president’s outlandish claims—James Comey seems to have been fired, in part, because he informed Congress that there was no evidence that President Obama bugged Trump Tower. So, every claim should be taken with a grain of salt. But the White House is very strongly suggesting that Trump is secretly recording conversations, or at least leaving that open as a possibility. They may be doing so simply because they expect that Comey, who was fired, they claim, for grandstanding, will try to have his revenge in the press and want him to second guess that decision. But who knows with this White House—maybe Trump really is bugging himself.
In a major reversal of an Obama administration policy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions “directed his federal prosecutors Thursday to charge defendants with the most serious, provable crimes carrying the most severe penalties,” The Washington Post reported. Whereas former Attorney General Eric Holder sought to avoid lengthy mandatory minimum sentencing for certain drug crimes, Sessions has issued a new memo instructing prosectors to “charge and purse the most serious, readily provable offense.”
As the Post notes, “The Sessions memo marks the first significant criminal justice effort by the Trump administration to bring back the toughest practices of the drug war, which had fallen out of favor in recent years with a bipartisan movement to undo the damaging effects of mass incarceration.” The new policy will likely increase the federal prison population, with a disproportionate effect on people of color.
Sessions called his change of policy “moral and just,” when in fact it’s the exact opposite. “Jeff Sessions is pushing federal prosecutors to reverse progress and repeat a failed experiment — the War on Drugs — that has devastated the lives and rights of millions of Americans, ripping apart families and communities and setting millions, particularly Black people and other people of color, on a vicious cycle of incarceration,” Udi Ofer, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Campaign for Smart Justice, said in a statement.
Sessions had already alarmed civil rights leaders by going after Obama-era policing reforms, and he’s completely misrepresented the effect undocumented immigrants have on crime in America. It’s all in the service of President Donald Trump’s law-and-order agenda, and will only exacerbate the systemic racism that plagues America’s criminal justice system.
Donald Trump is freaking out about Russia and James Comey.
The Trump administration’s official rationale for firing James Comey—that they did so because of his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails—took less than a day to break down completely. It was clear almost immediately that the FBI director was fired because he was leading the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia and by Wednesday, the Trump administration was openly admitting as much.
In an interview with Lester Holt that aired on Thursday evening, Trump said that Comey was let go because he was sick and tired of the Russia investigation. “I was going to fire regardless of [the] recommendation” from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump said. “And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won. And the reason they should have won it is the Electoral College is almost impossible for a Republican to win. Very hard. Because you start off at such a disadvantage. So everybody was thinking, they should have won the election. This was an excuse for having lost an election.”
On Thursday evening, around the same time as the Holt interview, The New York Times reported that Trump demanded that Comey pledge his loyalty to him. Comey tried to wriggle out of this trap, instead pledging “honest loyalty.”
It’s hard to overstate just how bad this situation is and how responsible Trump is for continuing to make it worse with each passing day. On Friday morning, he essentially decided to threaten to blackmail Comey.
The implication here seems to be that Trump is wiretapping himself—a la Nixon’s infamous tape system—and that, if Comey spills the beans, Trump will hit him with the tapes. (Trump is probably bluffing, but honestly who knows anymore.)
Timothy O’Brien, who knows Trump as well as anyone, wrote on Thursday that observers shouldn’t strain to hard to identify the hidden strategy behind Trump’s seemingly irrational acts. “What drives Trump today, and what has always driven him, are twin forces: self-aggrandizement and self-preservation. Most of his public actions can be understood as a reflection of one or both of those needs,” O’Brien argues. “And Donald Trump firing James Comey was all about self-preservation.”
I think this is right. But since Comey was fired, his instinct for self-preservation has only made things worse. It’s not enough for him to have fired Comey, he has to make it abundantly clear that he did it because the Russia story is “fake news.” In doing so, he has sown the seeds for his own destruction by repeatedly and openly arguing against the FBI’s independence. In this sense, his instinct for self-preservation is conflicting with his instinct for self-aggrandizement—Trump can’t help but shout at Lester Holt that this is all because the Democrats can’t handle what a big winner he is. The result is something akin to crossed wires, and now Trump is short-circuiting.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
Trump’s “voter fraud” commission is being led by the GOP’s self-deportation architect.
Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary
of state, first came to national attention in 2012, when the Republican Party
platform adopted the so-called “self-deportation” policy that Kobach invented. This
refers to draconian laws—like the one Arizona, which Kobach wrote—that aim to
make life so miserable for immigrants that they leave. Today, he’ll be
appointed vice chair of Trump’s new Presidential Commission on Election
Integrity, serving beneath Vice President Mike Pence.
Kobach’s appointment confirms that the election commission
will be a project to enshrine voter suppression and intimidation tactics
nationwide. “The Commission will review policies and practices
that enhance or undermine the American people’s confidence in the integrity of
Federal elections—including improper registrations, improper voting,
fraudulent registrations, fraudulent voting, and voting suppression,” the White
House has said of the new commission, which will be created by executive order
today. This means that it is likely to perpetuate widely discredited right-wing
myths of voter fraud and encourage policies meant to harass and intimidate
voters who are black, brown, disabled, old, or just unlikely to vote Republican.
It’s work that will be familiar to Kobach. He
disenfranchised thousands of Kansas voters with a law that requires people to
show proof of citizenship when they register to vote, and has backed similar
voter suppression initiatives nationwide. Like Trump, he’s into birth
certificates. The move made him so
popular with white nationalists that the Social Contract Press, which has been
labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, made him the featured
speaker at their annual conference in 2015.
It’s likely that Kobach and his new commission will work to
provide Donald Trump with support for his wild fantasy that he in fact won the
popular vote in the election last fall.
If they are given leeway to enact their racist plans to curtail voting rights,
that dream could come true in 2020.
Donald Trump just confirmed that his administration has been lying about the Comey scandal.
After Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, multiple members of his administration insisted the decision was based on recommendations from his Justice Department. “President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a Tuesday statement. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that Trump accepted Rosenstein’s recommendation.
But in an excerpt of an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt that aired on Thursday, Trump said he was already planning to fire Comey prior to the recommendations:
It’s just the latest example of Trump undercutting his own White House, and a reminder to the American people not to believe anything they say.
Are Trump officials the Thermians from Galaxy Quest?
The great, ongoing question about the Trump administration, one that can be applied to almost every controversy, from the bungled roll-out of Trumpcare to the firing of James Comey, is whether the White House is acting out of malevolence or incompetence. Usually, it’s some mixture of the two, with varying amounts of the main ingredients. The Muslim ban, for example, was incompetently executed, but its overwhelming flavor was malevolence. A new controversy over the Russian press gaining access to the Oval Office, on the other hand, is incompetence almost all the way down.
Yesterday, Donald Trump met with the two Sergeys: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Kislyak (he of the Michael Flynn fame). The American press was not allowed to document the meeting, but, curiously, the Russian state-owned press agency Tass was. Photos of Trump mugging with Kislyak soon hit the internet—not a great look when your administration is face-deep in a controversy related to the FBI’s investigation of your campaign’s ties to Russia.
More seriously, intelligence officials toldThe Washington Post “a listening device or other surveillance equipment could have been brought into the Oval Office while hidden in cameras or other electronics.”
How did Tass get into the Oval Office? It turns out that the photographer was described as Lavrov’s “official photographer,” not a member of the press. “We were not informed by the Russians that their official photographer was dual-hatted,” an administration official told the Post. Another told CNN’s Jim Acosta, “They tricked us. They lie.” This has been the subject of great mockery, including from Obama’s National Security Advisor Susan Rice.
In this incident, Trump officials are like the Thermians from the 90s sci-fi spoof Galaxy Quest—an alien species that has no concept of fiction or lies. They are so credulous that they believe a Star Trek-like show on Earth is a history of actual events, and that its characters, including Commander Peter Quincy Taggart, are real people. When Taggart reveals to Mathesar, the chief Thermian, that it’s all make-believe—“We pretended. We lied.”—Mathesar is heartbroken. When he gasps, “Buuuut whyyy?” it’s hard not to imagine the same wail echoing throughout the White House.
By firing James Comey, Donald Trump torpedoed his own presidency.
Call it the Bannon Test: If Steve says you’re crossing a line, then you should absolutely take a step back and reconsider how you got to this point. This is exactly what happened when Trump made the snap decision to fire James Comey earlier this week. Bannon, and many others in the White House, told Trump to wait until a more opportune moment, but Trump, whose impulse control is somewhere between beagle and 5-year-old, couldn’t wait. He fired his FBI director and kicked up a shitstorm that could be an existential threat to his administration.
The Trump administration’s initial case for firing Comey—that he had badly mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails—fell apart in less than twelve hours. Instead, it became clear that Trump was firing Comey because he did not like how Comey was handling the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. According to The New York Times, the decision to fire Comey was most likely made after the FBI director’s most recent stint before Congress:
Mr. Comey’s fate was sealed by his latest testimony about the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s efforts to sway the 2016 election and the Clinton email inquiry. Mr. Trump burned as he watched, convinced that Mr. Comey was grandstanding. He was particularly irked when Mr. Comey said he was “mildly nauseous” to think that his handling of the email case had influenced the election, which Mr. Trump took to demean his own role in history.
Trump appears to have fired Comey because he had simply grown tired of the Russia story undermining his presidency. He was reportedly furious when Russia once again reared its head, killing whatever momentum he had on the American Health Care Act.
Trump fired Comey to make the Russia investigation go away, but the irony is that he’s almost certainly made the situation much worse. The White House and the intelligence community are leaking like crazy. He’s in a full-fledged war with the FBI. Republicans in Congress are once again eyeing him warily, and may be forced to set up some sort of independent commission to investigate Trump’s ties to Russia. Even if there is no cover-up, the optics of firing the guy investigating you are insanely bad.
Trump insists that he has nothing to do with Russia and yet acts as if he has something incredibly damaging to hide. Before Comey was fired, Republicans in Congress seemed more than happy to run interference for Trump by turning the investigation into a referendum on the surveillance state. Trump has made that task infinitely more difficult. “I’m a very instinctual person, but my instinct turns out to be right,” Trump has said. But the master of instinctual politics keeps punching himself in the face.
Jimmy Kimmel correctly described Trump’s termination of Comey to his audience as “the kind of thing dictators do.” But then he added, “This is the kind of thing reality TV hosts do. They fire someone every week. Maybe that’s what happened. He thinks he’s still on TheCelebrity Apprentice. It was between James Comey and Meat Loaf and, well, the Loaf won again.”
Kimmel gets a pass since he is, after all, a comedian. Pop culture references are his bread and butter. It’s harder to defend Senator Chris Coons, who on Wednesday night appeared to argue that Trump had dishonored the proud and respectable tradition of The Apprentice by not informing Comey of his termination before it hit the press. “The president, when he was the star of a reality TV show, The Apprentice, was famous for firing folks directly, in person, to their face, in a firm and decisive way,” the Delaware Democrat told MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren. “I think this was the exact opposite.”
Coons was making a serious point here. Failing to notify Comey was dishonorable; the director deserved the dignity of getting the news directly, not from cable news. But we’re at a grave juncture in national politics—one that rightfully draws comparisons to President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal, and to the behavior of authoritarian leaders in undemocratic nations. Let’s not wax nostalgic about the firmness and decisiveness of Trump’s televised firings.
If Trump’s decision on Tuesday ends up hastening the end of his presidency, it will be irresistible to note that Mr. “You’re Fired” was himself fired. Until then, give it a rest.
Stop promoting liberal conspiracy theories on Twitter.
Louise Mensch is experienced in three areas: Writing chick lit, marrying famous music managers, and quitting a political career. Notice that Russian politics is not one of these areas. She has no degree in any subject that would grant her anything close to expertise on Russian politics. And she tweets things like this:
Louise Mensch doesn’t know anything about the Russia investigation. No one sane would leak any valuable information to a person who isn’t a journalist and whose only moment of public self-awareness occurred in 2012, when she appeared on the BBC’s Question Time and announced: “I did serious drugs and it messed with my head.”
Nevertheless, an aide for Democratic Senator Ed Markey reportedly cited Mensch as a source for the senator’s claim that a grand jury has been empaneled in New York to investigate the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. The problem? Grand jury subpoenas were issued in Virginia. There’s no evidence of a second grand jury in New York. He got the claim from Mensch:
And she’s already got an excuse (also unverified, as is her wont):
Markey’s other source, The Palmer Report, also has a checkered reputation. As Dana Milbank previously reported for The Washington Post, the website started the conspiracy theory that Vladimir Putin ordered Bashar al-Assad to launch a chemical weapons attack against his own people to boost Donald Trump’s standing in America. Markey has since retracted his claim.
But Mensch and The Palmer Report are part of a disturbing emerging trend. Liberals desperate to believe that the right conspiracy will take down Donald Trump promote their own purveyors of fake news. Here’s Andrea Chalupa, another Twitter favorite:
There’s no evidence that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has anything to do with the current scandal. It’s a completely unsourced, unverified theory. So is this:
And Shareblue’s Leah McElrath:
Things are very bad, yes, but a “coup” is something specific, and calling the Comey firing a coup erases the meaning of an important term. Words mean things. Similarly not everything is “kompromat.”
Finally, it’s no help when individuals who regularly appear on TV as experts promote the sources of these conspiracy theories:
This is bullshit, and it deserves to be treated as such. So before you retweet, ask yourself a few questions:
1. Is that person a reporter for a legitimate news outlet?
2. If this person tweets a claim attributed to an anonymous source, do they follow that claim up with any reporting?
3. Does this person have credentials relevant to the subject matter they’re discussing?
4. Are this person’s claims drastically out of step with what’s currently being reported?
5. Why would a high-level official leak to this specific person?
6. Am I only tweeting this because it makes me feel good?
Finally, remember that sometimes conspiracy theorists will get things right. This is not actually evidence that they are real experts who merit your attention. It’s a matter of odds. A person who produces a large volume of content will naturally get a couple things right. And Trump offers plenty of fodder for amateur investigators: He really is corrupt, and we really do inhabit an unstable political moment.
We have always told ourselves stories about what waits in the dark. It’s how we cope with uncertainty. But campfire tales are usually just that: tales. To find your way in the dark, you need something real.