Alex Jones’ interpretation of Donald Trump’s Comey letter is worthy of Vladimir Nabokov.
Jones has a theory that Trump coded a secret message in his letter firing FBI Director James Comey. If you selectively read the first letter on each line, you can come up with a hidden letter reading “Dear Director Comey, I Win.”
This might seem like a wildly implausible trick but perhaps Trump (or Jones) was thinking of the great Russian-American writer Vladimir Nabokov. As the scholar Julian W. Connolly notes, in Nabokov’s 1951 story The Vane Sisters, “the first letter in each word in the story’s final paragraph forms a message from the dead Vane sisters, Cynthia and Sybil (‘Icicles by Cynthia, meter from me Sybil’).” Nabokov’s story was rejected by Katharine White of The New Yorker, who didn’t catch the trick. In response, Nabokov wrote this was her fault, not his: “You may argue that reading downwards, or upwards, or diagonally is not what an editor can be expected to do; but by means of various allusions to trick-reading I have arranged matters so that the reader almost automatically slips into this discovery, especially because of the abrupt change in style.”
All of which raises the possibility: could Donald Trump be the Nabokov de nos jour?
Donald Trump to James Comey: Beware! I recorded myself trying to obstruct justice.
Stipulating that President Trump’s insinuation that he recorded a conversation or conversations between himself and then-FBI Director James Comey is probably bullshit, let’s imagine it were true for a moment.
If there’s one thing we know about Comey it’s that, whatever his blindspots, his most prized asset is his claim to independence, or what we might call performative independence. His judgment might be flawed, or shaped by improper considerations, like the internal politics of the FBI, but he doesn’t make decisions that he can’t later account for under oath. And he’s not the kind of person who would get duped into surrendering that asset by a halfwit like Trump.
To the contrary, he is the kind of person who, faced with a compromising situation, starts taking notes and preparing for the moment when he’ll be able to vindicate his own behavior.
Almost 10 years ago to the day, Comey testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Bush White House’s attempt to compromise the Justice Department’s independence, culminating in a dramatic confrontation at the hospital bedside of Attorney General John Ashcroft.
“I’ve actually thought quite a bit over the last three years about how I would answer that question if it was ever asked, because I assumed at some point I would have to testify about it,” Comey responded.
Trump seems to think Comey is the sort who wouldn’t assume his conversations with the president were being taped, or who wouldn’t start laying the groundwork for absolving himself the moment Trump asked him whether he was under investigation, or to pledge his loyalty.
It is overwhelmingly likely, then, that Comey’s version of events is the correct one, and Trump is either bluffing about the recording altogether, or the recording would confirm that Trump lied about what transpired.
But even if we assume that Comey abandoned his most prized asset and entered a corrupt, implicit bargain with Trump, where he affirmed Trump wasn’t under investigation, and thus got to keep his job—that outcome would be far, far worse for Trump, who would have recorded himself obstructing justice, than for Comey, whose reputation would be shattered, but who at the end of the day is now a private citizen with no job to lose. To that end, threatening to release possibly imaginary recordings of their conversation is tantamount to intimidating a witness.
Even if Trump’s threat isn’t idle, or a complete fabrication, then it’s a threat to ruin Comey’s suit with the blood and gore from shooting himself in the face.
Canceling briefings would be an outrageous affront to the press’ role in American democracy, and it’s shameful that Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday wouldn’t walk back Trump’s suggestion. But in Spicer’s defense, Trump is the one responsible for the White House’s communications crisis this week, as he’s been contradicting his staff’s on-the-record statements.
Josh Earnest, a White House press secretary under President Barack Obama, noted on MSNBC on Friday that it isn’t Spicer’s fault that Trump doesn’t give him complete and accurate information to relay. Earnest also pointed out that it’s hard for a White House to keep its story straight when the president won’t tell the truth.
Conservative Fox News political analyst Brit Hume made a similar point.
Besides, how can Trump expect his team to do their jobs if he doesn’t even talk with them before briefings?
None of this excuses how bad Spicer is at his job. (There’s a reason his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, got relatively good press filling in for him this week.) Though they failed to spin this disaster of a week, their boss was ultimately to blame.
Why won’t the White House say whether or not it’s secretly recording conversations?
Sean Spicer was back from vacation, where he somehow got both pinker and oranger. After a briefing from National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and a lengthy statement from Spicer about beef*, the press secretary was asked a number of questions about a tweet sent by President Trump this morning, in which Trump seemingly threatened former FBI Director James Comey and implied that he was secretly recording conversations held in the White House.
This is a very troubling, but also entirely in character response from the Trump White House, which has historically refused to elaborate on or contextualize the president’s most explosive claims, most notably that President Obama ordered that Trump Tower be “wiretapped.” As with the “wiretapping” claim, the real issue seems to be that Trump surrogates are placed in an impossible position: If they say that the president was mistaken, they’re in big trouble, but backing up these outlandish claims would only make things worse, and destroy whatever little credibility they have left. (To note: Spicer doesn’t have this problem.) Of course, saying nothing, as Spicer does here, only makes things worse for Trump, who will ultimately be embarrassed in a high profile situation, which is exactly what happened with the Trump Tower claim. That, in turn, leads Trump to overreact—Comey’s decision to matter-of-factly state that the FBI had no information that suggested that Trump’s tweets about “wiretapping” were correct most likely led to his ouster. (It’s possible, as my colleague Jeet Heer pointed out on Twitter earlier, that Trump was actually connecting his “wiretapping” tweets to Comey in his threat.)
Things are already getting worse for Trump. Democrats called Trump’s bluff this afternoon:
Once again, the White House is in a position where the best possible result for them is that the president tweeted a lie. Trump was already up to his neck in Nixon comparisons before he seemed to suggest he had bugged the White House. But once again, the White House is staying silent, making everything worse for them and the rest of the country.
Trump’s secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, just reiterated the “need for global action” on climate change.
Well, this is awkward.
The document, called theFairbanks Declaration, was signed by Tillerson and representatives for seven other nations in Fairbanks, Alaska this week, during the 10th meeting of the Arctic Council. The Arctic Council is a group of countries that hold land in the Arctic region—like Canada and Russia—and they meet in part because they are concerned about unprecedented changes happening there due to global warming.
As such, the meeting was always going to be awkward for the former ExxonMobil CEO, given that President Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax and has threatened to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris agreement. Trump has not made a final decision on the climate accord, but is apparently still leaning toward withdrawing—which made it all the more surprising that Tillerson signed a declaration recognizing that humans are “the main contributors to climate change effects and pollution” and noting “the need for global action.” State Department officials were reportedly surprised by this as well, according to the Huffington Post.
Despite the declaration, Tillerson made a point to say that the U.S. still may not remain in the Paris agreement—and may not do anything to fight climate change at all. “We are currently reviewing several important policies, including how the Trump administration will approach the issue of climate change,” Tillerson said, according to Bloomberg. “We’re not going to rush to make a decision.” Tillerson also reportedly objected to a previous version of the Fairbanks Declaration because of how strong the wording was on climate change, forcing the council to rework the language.
Still, Tillerson—who reportedly would like Trump to remain in the Paris agreement—recognized that the Arctic “has been facing unprecedented change and challenges.” As the Huffington Post noted, warming in the Arctic is happening faster than anywhere else in the world, “forcing native villagers on coasts and rivers in the region to move to higher ground as permafrost and glaciers melt and seas rise.”
On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that former FBI Director James Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.” “The implication,” as The New Republic’s Alex Shephard noted, “seems to be that Trump is wiretapping himself—a la Nixon’s infamous tape system—and that, if Comey spills the beans, Trump will hit him with the tapes.” Shephard reasonably assumed the president was bluffing, but now comes this bizarre Bloomberg News report:
Over the course of Trump’s presidency, it’s become clear that there are repercussions for contradicting the president’s outlandish claims—James Comey seems to have been fired, in part, because he informed Congress that there was no evidence that President Obama bugged Trump Tower. So, every claim should be taken with a grain of salt. But the White House is very strongly suggesting that Trump is secretly recording conversations, or at least leaving that open as a possibility. They may be doing so simply because they expect that Comey, who was fired, they claim, for grandstanding, will try to have his revenge in the press and want him to second guess that decision. But who knows with this White House—maybe Trump really is bugging himself.
Donald Trump keeps trying new versions of the certified letter defense.
Three days ago, Sean Spicer announced that Trump’s lawyer was sending a “certified letter” to Senator Lindsey Graham to make it clear that he had no connections, financial or otherwise, with Russia. What would this letter prepared by Trump’s lawyer prove? Nothing really—just that Trump is willing to put in writing what he has stated again and again. But it was a particularly Trump-ian twist. Despite not proving a thing the letter did its job, which wasn’t to reassure a skeptical public about his connections to Russia, but rather to provide temporary political cover.
This is not a very good strategy, but it’s one Trump loves. He’s hopped from certified letter to certified letter, finding new and always temporary ways to defend himself from scrutiny whenever the Russia investigation threatens to engulf his presidency. On Friday, Trump’s attorney unveiled the newest iteration of the certified letter defense:
This is hilariously opaque and obviously intended to obfuscate—but it doesn’t even do a good job at that. (In 2015, Eric Trump reportedly said “Well, we don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.” Eric denies saying this.) Trump’s lawyer also indicated that the exceptions included money made from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, a Florida property sold to a Russian in 2008, and an “immaterial” amount spent at Trump hotels, golf clubs, and other entities.
This is only the illusion of transparency. There are only two ways for Trump to make this story go away: The first is to release his tax return, the second to allow an independent investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia. He refuses to do either.
In a major reversal of an Obama administration policy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions “directed his federal prosecutors Thursday to charge defendants with the most serious, provable crimes carrying the most severe penalties,” The Washington Post reported. Whereas former Attorney General Eric Holder sought to avoid lengthy mandatory minimum sentencing for certain drug crimes, Sessions has issued a new memo instructing prosectors to “charge and purse the most serious, readily provable offense.”
As the Post notes, “The Sessions memo marks the first significant criminal justice effort by the Trump administration to bring back the toughest practices of the drug war, which had fallen out of favor in recent years with a bipartisan movement to undo the damaging effects of mass incarceration.” The new policy will likely increase the federal prison population, with a disproportionate effect on people of color.
Sessions called his change of policy “moral and just,” when in fact it’s the exact opposite. “Jeff Sessions is pushing federal prosecutors to reverse progress and repeat a failed experiment — the War on Drugs — that has devastated the lives and rights of millions of Americans, ripping apart families and communities and setting millions, particularly Black people and other people of color, on a vicious cycle of incarceration,” Udi Ofer, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Campaign for Smart Justice, said in a statement.
Sessions had already alarmed civil rights leaders by going after Obama-era policing reforms, and he’s completely misrepresented the effect undocumented immigrants have on crime in America. It’s all in the service of President Donald Trump’s law-and-order agenda, and will only exacerbate the systemic racism that plagues America’s criminal justice system.
Donald Trump is freaking out about Russia and James Comey.
The Trump administration’s official rationale for firing James Comey—that they did so because of his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails—took less than a day to break down completely. It was clear almost immediately that the FBI director was fired because he was leading the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia and by Wednesday, the Trump administration was openly admitting as much.
In an interview with Lester Holt that aired on Thursday evening, Trump said that Comey was let go because he was sick and tired of the Russia investigation. “I was going to fire regardless of [the] recommendation” from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump said. “And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won. And the reason they should have won it is the Electoral College is almost impossible for a Republican to win. Very hard. Because you start off at such a disadvantage. So everybody was thinking, they should have won the election. This was an excuse for having lost an election.”
On Thursday evening, around the same time as the Holt interview, The New York Times reported that Trump demanded that Comey pledge his loyalty to him. Comey tried to wriggle out of this trap, instead pledging “honest loyalty.”
It’s hard to overstate just how bad this situation is and how responsible Trump is for continuing to make it worse with each passing day. On Friday morning, he essentially decided to threaten to blackmail Comey.
The implication here seems to be that Trump is wiretapping himself—a la Nixon’s infamous tape system—and that, if Comey spills the beans, Trump will hit him with the tapes. (Trump is probably bluffing, but honestly who knows anymore.)
Timothy O’Brien, who knows Trump as well as anyone, wrote on Thursday that observers shouldn’t strain to hard to identify the hidden strategy behind Trump’s seemingly irrational acts. “What drives Trump today, and what has always driven him, are twin forces: self-aggrandizement and self-preservation. Most of his public actions can be understood as a reflection of one or both of those needs,” O’Brien argues. “And Donald Trump firing James Comey was all about self-preservation.”
I think this is right. But since Comey was fired, his instinct for self-preservation has only made things worse. It’s not enough for him to have fired Comey, he has to make it abundantly clear that he did it because the Russia story is “fake news.” In doing so, he has sown the seeds for his own destruction by repeatedly and openly arguing against the FBI’s independence. In this sense, his instinct for self-preservation is conflicting with his instinct for self-aggrandizement—Trump can’t help but shout at Lester Holt that this is all because the Democrats can’t handle what a big winner he is. The result is something akin to crossed wires, and now Trump is short-circuiting.
Trump’s “voter fraud” commission is being led by the GOP’s self-deportation architect.
Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary
of state, first came to national attention in 2012, when the Republican Party
platform adopted the so-called “self-deportation” policy that Kobach invented. This
refers to draconian laws—like the one Arizona, which Kobach wrote—that aim to
make life so miserable for immigrants that they leave. Today, he’ll be
appointed vice chair of Trump’s new Presidential Commission on Election
Integrity, serving beneath Vice President Mike Pence.
Kobach’s appointment confirms that the election commission
will be a project to enshrine voter suppression and intimidation tactics
nationwide. “The Commission will review policies and practices
that enhance or undermine the American people’s confidence in the integrity of
Federal elections—including improper registrations, improper voting,
fraudulent registrations, fraudulent voting, and voting suppression,” the White
House has said of the new commission, which will be created by executive order
today. This means that it is likely to perpetuate widely discredited right-wing
myths of voter fraud and encourage policies meant to harass and intimidate
voters who are black, brown, disabled, old, or just unlikely to vote Republican.
It’s work that will be familiar to Kobach. He
disenfranchised thousands of Kansas voters with a law that requires people to
show proof of citizenship when they register to vote, and has backed similar
voter suppression initiatives nationwide. Like Trump, he’s into birth
certificates. The move made him so
popular with white nationalists that the Social Contract Press, which has been
labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, made him the featured
speaker at their annual conference in 2015.
It’s likely that Kobach and his new commission will work to
provide Donald Trump with support for his wild fantasy that he in fact won the
popular vote in the election last fall.
If they are given leeway to enact their racist plans to curtail voting rights,
that dream could come true in 2020.
Donald Trump just confirmed that his administration has been lying about the Comey scandal.
After Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, multiple members of his administration insisted the decision was based on recommendations from his Justice Department. “President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a Tuesday statement. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that Trump accepted Rosenstein’s recommendation.
But in an excerpt of an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt that aired on Thursday, Trump said he was already planning to fire Comey prior to the recommendations:
It’s just the latest example of Trump undercutting his own White House, and a reminder to the American people not to believe anything they say.