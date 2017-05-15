Menu
Yes, we should tear down Confederate monuments.

In a The New York Times op-ed on Monday, University of Richmond professor Gary Shapiro worries that the South is set to erase its Confederate past. Focusing specifically on Richmond, Virginia’s Monument Avenue, which features statues of Robert E. Lee, Jeb Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, and Jefferson Davis, he asks us to consider a series of questions: “Are these statues really ‘monuments’ by our present standards? Or are they rather ‘memorials’? Are we misled by the avenue’s name? Do we need to rename the avenue itself as we attempt to remedy our deferred maintenance of history?”

I am drawn more to a contextualist position (as I’ll call it) based not on heritage but on history. “Heritage” invokes metaphors of family and genealogy. Not all current Richmonders are or feel affiliated to what the traditionalists see as their heritage. On the other hand, the statues are undeniable signs of Richmond’s history — of what has been done and suffered here. Mere erasure would be a form of historical denial.

Though Shapiro does not deny the horrors of slavery or hold up the Confederacy as an entity worthy of praise, his argument is deeply confused. If these monuments are “memorials,” whom do they memorialize? Certainly not the victims of slavery.

We do not really lose anything if Monument Avenue loses its statues. In fact, their removal would signal a long-overdue rejection of Virginia’s Confederate ties. Local intransigence is significant here: White Southerners are still often reluctant to admit the scale of their ancestors’ complicity in slavery. The monuments themselves feature inscriptions that openly bemoan Union victories over the Confederacy, and white supremacists still embrace them as relics of a triumphantly racist age. On Saturday, white supremacists gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia’s Lee Park to contest the removal of its infamous statue of Robert E. Lee:

If we want our public squares to be truly public—to be places where all Americans can mingle in peace and safety—they must be stripped of any celebration of the Confederacy’s cause. Historians can preserve some monuments in museums, where they can be properly contextualized and understood as the legacy of an immensely immoral cause. But not all of the country’s many Confederate monuments ought to be preserved for the sake of posterity. How many examples will our descendants really need to grasp the Confederacy’s horrors? Tear the statues down, blast most of them to bits, and move on.

The Supreme Court just delivered a blow to Republicans’ racist voter ID strategy.

The high court announced on Monday that it will let stand a lower court ruling that struck down key components of a restrictive voter ID law in North Carolina. It’s the end of the road for the law, parts of which Republican lawmakers passed “with discriminatory intent,” attempting to “impose cures for problems that did not exist,” according to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“This law, enacted with what the appeals court called discriminatory intent and ‘almost surgical precision’ targeting African-American voters, is meeting its much-deserved demise,” Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project said in a statement on Monday. “An ugly chapter in voter suppression is finally closing.”

This North Carolina voter discrimination stemmed from the Supreme Court’s own action. “Shortly after the Supreme Court invalidated parts of the Voting Rights Act in 2013,” NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams explained, “North Carolina imposed a tough photo ID requirement, reduced the period for early voting by seven days, eliminated the ability to register and vote the same day, invalidated votes case in the wrong precinct, and ended pre-registration for 16-year-olds.”

In what Politico described as “an unusual statement,” Chief Justice John Roberts made clear his court’s decision wasn’t a reflection of its views on voting rights: “He suggested the high court’s decision was due to confusion over the newly-elected Democratic governor and attorney general’s efforts to have the state back out of the litigation and accept the 4th Circuit’s decision last year voiding the controversial measure.” Regardless, it’s a big win for North Carolina and the battle against Republican efforts to suppress minority voting rights.

Scientists feared federal data might disappear under Trump. They were right.

It’s a good thing all those scientists scrambled to preserve publicly funded data before Trump took office in January. As The Washington Post’s Juliet Eilperin reported on Sunday, the Trump White House has “removed or tucked away a wide variety of information that until recently was provided to the public, limiting access, for instance, to disclosures about workplace violations, energy efficiency, and animal welfare abuses.”

The information purged from federal government websites so far is wide-ranging. In its tally, the Post cites information about animal welfare abusers that has disappeared from the Agriculture Department website and information about monetary penalties that is no longer publicized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The Post also cites less-traditional types of data that has vanished, such as White House visitor logs and scientifically accurate information about climate change on the Environmental Protection Agency and Interior Department websites. Documents about Obama-era White House policies have been removed, as has the Federal Supplier Greenhouse Gas Management Scorecard, which ranks government contractors on their climate friendliness. Nearly 40,000 data sets have also gone missing, according to the Post.

Michael Halpern, the deputy director of the Union of Concerned Scientists’s Center for Science and Democracy, said some of the purges are a matter of accountability—not having White House visitor logs, for example, or the fact that the Department of Energy no longer publicizes its phone book. “These efforts reduce faith in government by making it less accessible,” he told me. And it’s not just data purges. “The EPA’s science office hasn’t posted a blog post since the day before the inauguration,” he said. “Not only is data access being reduced, the people who produce the data are less able to communicate about their work. And it’s a lot easier to dismantle government agencies if they are prevented from communicating how their work protects public health and safety.”

The disappearance of federal government information is unprecedented, Halpern said, but only because so much information has been made public and accessible online in the last decade. Now, he fears some information-gathering pathways are starting to move backward, to the days when members of the public had to trek to libraries or file FOIA requests to access public information.

Is this really what Donald Trump losing Senate Republicans looks like?

In Monday’s New York Times, Jennifer Steinhauer makes the case that Senate Republicans are fed up with Donald Trump punching himself in the face:

Several Republicans have openly questioned Mr. Trump’s decision to fire the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, and even lawmakers who supported the move have complained privately that it was poorly timed and disruptive to their work. Many were dismayed when Mr. Trump seemed to then threaten Mr. Comey not to leak negative information about him.

As they pursue their own agenda, Republican senators are drafting a health care bill with little White House input, seeking to avoid the public relations pitfalls that befell the House as it passed its own deeply unpopular version. Republicans are also pushing back on the president’s impending budget request — including, notably, a provision that would nearly eliminate funding for the national drug control office amid an opioid epidemic. And many high-ranking Republicans have said they will not support any move by Mr. Trump to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement.

There’s an interesting dynamic at play here, to be sure. One of the consequences of Trump’s semi-hostile takeover of the Republican Party is that, for all of his talk of leading a great political movement, there are few people in Congress (especially in the Senate) who are dependent on him, or who could be characterized as “Trump Republicans.” Despite being president, Trump has done little to make the case that he’s leading the party, and has struggled to whip Republicans in Congress when necessary. He may have presented the House’s passage of the AHCA as a historic victory (which it wasn’t) but that remains an outlier. Senate Republicans greeted its passage by rolling their eyes.

And yet, Senate Republicans have hardly broken ranks with the president, even if some were sort of critical of the Comey firing. Instead they’ve retreated back into a familiar position—the same crouch they went into after the Access Hollywood tape dropped. They basically are trying to ignore Trump’s most explosive actions, and avoid taking any fallout, without doing anything remotely constructive. They’re still voting for Trump’s agenda, with some exceptions, because cutting taxes for the rich and ending regulations that help keep air and water clear is a priority they both share. They’re still holding up the Russia investigation—running interference during hearings by focusing on unmasking and leaking and largely ignoring calls for a special prosecutor. Senate Republicans have done little to slow Trump or his agenda, even if they’re uneasy with the fact that he is clearly unstable. If the tepid response to James Comey’s firing is what Senate Republicans “breaking away” from Donald Trump looks like, then we’re screwed.

Donald Trump is incredibly easy to manipulate.

One of the best sub-genres of Trump reporting is “leaks from Trump staffers that suggest the president is an overgrown toddler.” We learned last week that Trump receives two scoops of ice cream for dessert while guests receive only one scoop. The newest entry to this budding literature is just as pathetic, but infinitely more troubling.

Politico’s Shane Goldmacher has a great story about Trump’s media diet—and the ease with which fake news has slipped in to it. Trump is barely computer literate (and that’s being charitable) and he explodes when presented with negative coverage. These two characteristics have made him enormously susceptible to manipulation. During the campaign, for instance, his aides learned that they had to mix in positive coverage, or Trump would become unhinged—and then start ranting on Twitter. The Twitter rants would then produce more negative coverage, creating a vicious cycle of idiocy. This was bad enough, but now Trump has significantly more power and he’s presiding over a dysfunctional White House where staffers are constantly fighting with each other. As a result, his aides have used Trump’s media diet to do two very unnerving things.

The first is to use media to turn the president against their enemies inside the administration—or against people they don’t want joining the team. “A news story tucked into Trump’s hands at the right moment can torpedo an appointment or redirect the president’s entire agenda,” Goldmacher writers. “Current and former Trump officials say Trump can react volcanically to negative press clips, especially those with damaging leaks, becoming engrossed in finding out where they originated.” Trump aides circulated a story from right-wing troll Charles Johnson to drive deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh, who Johnson accused of being behind leaks, out of the White House.

The second is to use fake news to manipulate Trump himself. K.T. McFarland—who currently serves on the national security council but is expected to be appointed ambassador to Singapore—presented Trump with two Time magazine covers. One, which was presented as being from the 1970s, “warned of a coming ice age; the other, from 2008, about surviving global warming.” It was a juxtaposition tailor-made for Trump—the media’s hypocrisy in two images. The problem, Goldmacher writes, is that the ice age cover was a hoax. Trump was predictably irate, but staffers intervened before he could act—and embarrass himself and the administration by tweeting fake news. The White House doesn’t seem to see the problem here. One official told Goldmacher that this wasn’t a big deal because the story was “fake but accurate.”

The problem is Trump, certainly, who doesn’t seem to be able to discern the difference between real and fake news, and whose chaotic managing style has resulted in a system in which staffers are given incentives to provide the president with fake news. But the other problem is with the staffers themselves. There are no adults in the room with the president: Instead one unhinged conspiracy theorist is being manipulated by dozens of other conspiracy theorists.

May 12, 2017

Donald Trump to James Comey: Beware! I recorded myself trying to obstruct justice.

Stipulating that President Trump’s insinuation that he recorded a conversation or conversations between himself and then-FBI Director James Comey is probably bullshit, let’s imagine it were true for a moment.

If there’s one thing we know about Comey it’s that, whatever his blindspots, his most prized asset is his claim to independence, or what we might call performative independence. His judgment might be flawed, or shaped by improper considerations, like the internal politics of the FBI, but he doesn’t make decisions that he can’t later account for under oath. And he’s not the kind of person who would get duped into surrendering that asset by a halfwit like Trump.

To the contrary, he is the kind of person who, faced with a compromising situation, starts taking notes and preparing for the moment when he’ll be able to vindicate his own behavior.

Almost 10 years ago to the day, Comey testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Bush White House’s attempt to compromise the Justice Department’s independence, culminating in a dramatic confrontation at the hospital bedside of Attorney General John Ashcroft.

“You rushed to the hospital that evening, why?” asked Senator Chuck Schumer.

“I’ve actually thought quite a bit over the last three years about how I would answer that question if it was ever asked, because I assumed at some point I would have to testify about it,” Comey responded.

Trump seems to think Comey is the sort who wouldn’t assume his conversations with the president were being taped, or who wouldn’t start laying the groundwork for absolving himself the moment Trump asked him whether he was under investigation, or to pledge his loyalty.

It is overwhelmingly likely, then, that Comey’s version of events is the correct one, and Trump is either bluffing about the recording altogether, or the recording would confirm that Trump lied about what transpired.

But even if we assume that Comey abandoned his most prized asset and entered a corrupt, implicit bargain with Trump, where he affirmed Trump wasn’t under investigation, and thus got to keep his job—that outcome would be far, far worse for Trump, who would have recorded himself obstructing justice, than for Comey, whose reputation would be shattered, but who at the end of the day is now a private citizen with no job to lose. To that end, threatening to release possibly imaginary recordings of their conversation is tantamount to intimidating a witness.

If Trump’s threat isn’t idle, or a complete fabrication, then it’s a threat to ruin Comey’s suit with the blood and gore from shooting himself in the face.

Trump’s press operation is a disaster because Trump is a disaster.

During the same unhinged Friday morning tweetstorm in which President Donald Trump basically threatened to blackmail former FBI Director James Comey, the president stressed that his beleaguered White House communications team can’t help being inaccurate some of the time.

Canceling briefings would be an outrageous affront to the press’ role in American democracy, and it’s shameful that Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday wouldn’t walk back Trump’s suggestion. But in Spicer’s defense, Trump is the one responsible for the White House’s communications crisis this week, as he’s been contradicting his staff’s on-the-record statements.

Josh Earnest, a White House press secretary under President Barack Obama, noted on MSNBC on Friday that it isn’t Spicer’s fault that Trump doesn’t give him complete and accurate information to relay. Earnest also pointed out that it’s hard for a White House to keep its story straight when the president won’t tell the truth.

Conservative Fox News political analyst Brit Hume made a similar point.

Besides, how can Trump expect his team to do their jobs if he doesn’t even talk with them before briefings?

None of this excuses how bad Spicer is at his job. (There’s a reason his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, got relatively good press filling in for him this week.) Though they failed to spin this disaster of a week, their boss was ultimately to blame.

Why won’t the White House say whether or not it’s secretly recording conversations?

Sean Spicer was back from vacation, where he somehow got both pinker and oranger. After a briefing from National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and a lengthy statement from Spicer about beef*, the press secretary was asked a number of questions about a tweet sent by President Trump this morning, in which Trump seemingly threatened former FBI Director James Comey and implied that he was secretly recording conversations held in the White House.

This is a very troubling, but also entirely in character response from the Trump White House, which has historically refused to elaborate on or contextualize the president’s most explosive claims, most notably that President Obama ordered that Trump Tower be “wiretapped.” As with the “wiretapping” claim, the real issue seems to be that Trump surrogates are placed in an impossible position: If they say that the president was mistaken, they’re in big trouble, but backing up these outlandish claims would only make things worse, and destroy whatever little credibility they have left. (To note: Spicer doesn’t have this problem.) Of course, saying nothing, as Spicer does here, only makes things worse for Trump, who will ultimately be embarrassed in a high profile situation, which is exactly what happened with the Trump Tower claim. That, in turn, leads Trump to overreact—Comey’s decision to matter-of-factly state that the FBI had no information that suggested that Trump’s tweets about “wiretapping” were correct most likely led to his ouster. (It’s possible, as my colleague Jeet Heer pointed out on Twitter earlier, that Trump was actually connecting his “wiretapping” tweets to Comey in his threat.)

Things are already getting worse for Trump. Democrats called Trump’s bluff this afternoon:

Once again, the White House is in a position where the best possible result for them is that the president tweeted a lie. Trump was already up to his neck in Nixon comparisons before he seemed to suggest he had bugged the White House. But once again, the White House is staying silent, making everything worse for them and the rest of the country.

*The Obama administration is largely responsible for the beef stuff.

Alex Jones’ interpretation of Donald Trump’s Comey letter is worthy of Vladimir Nabokov.

Jones has a theory that Trump coded a secret message in his letter firing FBI Director James Comey. If you selectively read the first letter on each line, you can come up with a hidden letter reading “Dear Director Comey, I Win.”

This might seem like a wildly implausible trick but perhaps Trump (or Jones) was thinking of the great Russian-American writer Vladimir Nabokov. As the scholar Julian W. Connolly notes, in Nabokov’s 1951 story The Vane Sisters, “the first letter in each word in the story’s final paragraph forms a message from the dead Vane sisters, Cynthia and Sybil (‘Icicles by Cynthia, meter from me Sybil’).” Nabokov’s story was rejected by Katharine White of The New Yorker, who didn’t catch the trick. In response, Nabokov wrote this was her fault, not his: “You may argue that reading downwards, or upwards, or diagonally is not what an editor can be expected to do; but by means of various allusions to trick-reading I have arranged matters so that the reader almost automatically slips into this discovery, especially because of the abrupt change in style.”

All of which raises the possibility: could Donald Trump be the Nabokov de nos jours?

Trump’s secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, just reiterated the “need for global action” on climate change.

Well, this is awkward.

The document, called the Fairbanks Declaration, was signed by Tillerson and representatives for seven other nations in Fairbanks, Alaska this week, during the 10th meeting of the Arctic Council. The Arctic Council is a group of countries that hold land in the Arctic region—like Canada and Russia—and they meet in part because they are concerned about unprecedented changes happening there due to global warming.

As such, the meeting was always going to be awkward for the former ExxonMobil CEO, given that President Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax and has threatened to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris agreement. Trump has not made a final decision on the climate accord, but is apparently still leaning toward withdrawing—which made it all the more surprising that Tillerson signed a declaration recognizing that humans are “the main contributors to climate change effects and pollution” and noting “the need for global action.” State Department officials were reportedly surprised by this as well, according to the Huffington Post.

Despite the declaration, Tillerson made a point to say that the U.S. still may not remain in the Paris agreement—and may not do anything to fight climate change at all. “We are currently reviewing several important policies, including how the Trump administration will approach the issue of climate change,” Tillerson said, according to Bloomberg. “We’re not going to rush to make a decision.” Tillerson also reportedly objected to a previous version of the Fairbanks Declaration because of how strong the wording was on climate change, forcing the council to rework the language.

Still, Tillerson—who reportedly would like Trump to remain in the Paris agreement—recognized that the Arctic “has been facing unprecedented change and challenges.” As the Huffington Post noted, warming in the Arctic is happening faster than anywhere else in the world, “forcing native villagers on coasts and rivers in the region to move to higher ground as permafrost and glaciers melt and seas rise.”

Is Donald Trump wearing a wire?

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that former FBI Director James Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.” “The implication,” as The New Republic’s Alex Shephard noted, “seems to be that Trump is wiretapping himself—a la Nixon’s infamous tape system—and that, if Comey spills the beans, Trump will hit him with the tapes.” Shephard reasonably assumed the president was bluffing, but now comes this bizarre Bloomberg News report:

Over the course of Trump’s presidency, it’s become clear that there are repercussions for contradicting the president’s outlandish claims—James Comey seems to have been fired, in part, because he informed Congress that there was no evidence that President Obama bugged Trump Tower. So, every claim should be taken with a grain of salt. But the White House is very strongly suggesting that Trump is secretly recording conversations, or at least leaving that open as a possibility. They may be doing so simply because they expect that Comey, who was fired, they claim, for grandstanding, will try to have his revenge in the press and want him to second guess that decision. But who knows with this White House—maybe Trump really is bugging himself.