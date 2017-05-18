Menu
This Nixon-Trump comparison is so perfect it barely needs elaboration.

Among the many revelations in this morning’s cascade of insanely damaging news reports (not to be confused with last night’s cascade of insanely damaging news reports, or the cascade of insanely damaging news reports that awaits us tonight) is the existence of a back-channel between President Donald Trump and his axed national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Late last month, fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — under investigation by federal prosecutors, with his lawyer seeking immunity for him to testify to Congress — met with a small group of loyalists at a restaurant in the northern Virginia suburbs.

Saddled with steep legal bills, Flynn wanted to reconnect with old friends and talk about potential future business opportunities. But one overriding question among those present were his views on the president who had fired him from his national security advisor post.

Flynn left little doubt about the answer.  Not only did he remain loyal to President Trump; he indicated that he and the president were still in communication. “I just got a message from the president to stay strong,” Flynn said after the meal was over, according to two sources who are close to Flynn and are familiar with the conversation, which took place on April 25.

It’s unclear whether this was the extent of their communication﻿s, and thus too early to tell whether Trump is creating legal jeopardy for himself—though as the Daily Beast reported eight days and several lifetimes ago, “White House lawyers have had to warn President Donald Trump repeatedly against reaching out to his fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.”

But to flesh out a historical analogy taken at random, on absolutely nobody’s mind, we can say that what Trump told Flynn is more or less exactly what Richard Nixon told his ousted chief of staff and Watergate conspirator H.R. Haldeman near the end of the line. 

After Nixon reluctantly fired Haldeman, the two spoke by phone. There is, of course, a recording. “Keep the faith. Keep the faith,” Nixon said. “You’re going to win this sonofabitch.” Haldeman spent 18 months in prison. 

The walls are closing in on Trump—and he’s starting to lose it.

Over the last two years, there has been a near-constant watch for the thing that will finally doom Trump. Sexual assault allegations, mob ties, racial housing discrimination, the birther crap, “Mexicans are rapists,” “John McCain isn’t a war hero,” Trump University, the Trump Foundation charity scam, “blood coming out of her wherever,” the Muslim ban, “Miss Piggy,” the Access Hollywood tape, and, perhaps most important of all, his campaign’s extensive and highly questionable ties to Russia—all have been floated, at one time or another, as being potential causes of Trump’s undoing. And yet, with the exception of Russia, which continues to undermine his presidency, Trump has weathered every storm. The same 24-hour news cycle that makes these scandals quickly moves on and Trump, though more battered than before, does as well.

The firing of James Comey, though, might be different. The appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel means that the Comey scandal will persist, likely for the rest of Trump’s first term. Given the shady dealings of Trump, his family members, and their associates over the years, it’s likely that Mueller’s investigation will uncover some damaging details, even if it does not ultimately show collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Comey’s firing has unleashed a non-stop amount of blowback. Just this week, we learned that Trump discussed highly classified information with two Russian officials, jeopardizing America’s relationship with Israel and other allies. We learned that Comey kept records of his meetings with Trump, which appear to show the president trying to influence the FBI investigation into Michael Flynn. A few minutes before Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein announced that Mueller would be appointed special counsel, The Washington Post reported that during the 2016 election House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy had joked that Vladimir Putin pays Trump.

And after the Mueller announcement was made we learned three new pieces of damaging news: that there were at least 18 contacts between members of the Trump campaign and Russia in the seven months before the 2016 election; that Trump’s team knew Flynn was being investigated when he was appointed national security advisor; and that Flynn altered a military assault on Raqqa involving Kurdish soldiers, after being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by the Turkish government. Weary Trump staffers are reportedly polishing their resumes, fed up with the constant state of crisis. Trump, meanwhile, is stuck in the shrieking paranoia of his own mind.

It is too soon to talk about impeachment. Republicans, whatever they are saying in private, are still only making tepid criticisms publicly. But the Comey fever has lasted for ten days now and it shows no sign of abating. Between Mueller’s appointment and the flood of leaks, it has already done colossal and irreparable damage to Trump’s presidency.

Roger Ailes, perhaps the most destructive force in American politics in the last 50 years, is dead.

Ailes’s death was announced on Thursday by his wife, Elizabeth. “I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” she wrote in a statement. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.”

Ailes liked to say that he quit politics when he took over Fox News in 1996, but the move from politics to media was really just hastened by the seamless blending of the two. Fox News understandably looms large over Ailes’s life. It will dominate the coverage of his death, especially since it comes in the wake of his firing from the network for allegations of serial sexual harassment. But his corrosive influence on American politics began long before he started at the network. Ailes became a legendary political operative after he masterminded the rebranding of Richard Nixon, relying heavily on television to change Nixon’s public image.

In 1968, Ailes carefully scripted Nixon’s persona. He helped Nixon get elected by micromanaging his appearance and public utterances, and by stoking racial fear and resentment. Over the next three decades, as Tim Dickinson wrote in his profile of Ailes, he “papered over Ronald Reagan’s budding Alzheimer’s in 1984, shamelessly stoked racial fears to elect George H.W. Bush in 1988, and waged a secret campaign on behalf of Big Tobacco to derail health care reform in 1993.” Ailes also played roles in the conspiracy theory that engulfed Vince Foster’s suicide in the 1990s, and the rise of Mitch McConnell, whom he had carry an empty briefcase to signal to Kentucky voters that he was weighty enough to handle the Senate.

But it was at Fox News where Ailes’s work took on country-altering proportions. He turned Fox News into the most powerful political machine in the country, pushing millions of viewers into the right-wing fever swamps. Using the veneer of journalistic ethics—the network pitched itself as “fair and balanced”—Fox News played a major role in fostering the Clinton conspiracy complex, cheerleading George W. Bush’s presidency (particularly the invasion of Iraq), stoking anti-Muslim sentiment after 9/11, perpetuating the idea that Barack Obama was not a citizen, and launching the Tea Party. Finally, Ailes’s political project culminated, intentionally or not, in the election of Donald Trump.

Ailes’s downfall was just as spectacular as his rise. As he built Fox News into a juggernaut, it took on aspects of his personality. He was autocratic and paranoid, giving the network a bunker mentality. He was openly misogynistic. It was this last trait that ultimately destroyed his career and should have have destroyed his reputation—over the last year there has been a deluge of sexual harassment complaints against Ailes and other men at Fox News. Since his ouster, the network has been in something of an existential crisis.

From a big-picture perspective, Ailes is one of the most influential figures of the twentieth and early twenty-first centuries, a man who saw the potential for television to distribute political messages that might not otherwise have wide currency. For better and for worse, cable news—not just Fox News—is Ailes’s creation. In so doing, he helped create our balkanized political climate, the cancer eating away at the very idea of an American body politic.

May 17, 2017

The Russia investigation just got real.

On Wednesday at 6pm—the time when news drops now—a number of outlets reported that the Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to serve as a special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who served as the first scapegoat in the firing of James Comey, made the announcement. “I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authorities and appoint a special counsel to assume responsibility for this matter,” Rosenstein said in a statement. “My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination.”

Mueller, who led the FBI during both the Bush and Obama administrations—he took over on September 4, 2001, and was replaced by James Comey in 2013—will add credibility to an investigation that has sorely lacked it. His appointment is a tacit acknowledgment that the top brass at the Department of Justice had lost all credibility after Comey’s firing, which tainted Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had supposedly recused himself from the investigation, Rosenstein, and President Trump. There have been calls for an independent investigation since Trump assumed office, but they didn’t really boil over until Comey’s firing and the revelations that followed.

Mueller will still answer to Rosenstein—and, by extension, Trump, which means that it’s possible that this investigation’s independence will also be questioned. (Special counsels are not quite independent.) But he nevertheless appears to have been given wide latitude. According to The Washington Post, “Under the order signed Wednesday by Rosenstein, Mueller is tasked with investigating ‘any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump’ as well as ‘any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation’ and any other matters that fall under the scope of the Justice Department regulation covering special counsel appointments.”

That is very bad news for Trump, who apparently only learned of Mueller’s appointment 30 minutes before it became public. As we learned from Ken Starr’s Whitewater investigation in the 1990s, independent investigations often mutate, uncovering shady dealings that fall outside of their initial scope. Trump may have fired Comey to preempt this exact outcome—a rangy investigation—and history suggests that if you start to turn over stones in Trumpland, you’ll find something sooner rather than later. After being repeatedly undercut and compromised by Trump and Republicans, the Russia investigation just got much more serious.

Trump’s education budget is shaping up to be a disaster.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the Trump administration’s initial education budget would strip $10.6 billion from federal initiatives:

The administration would channel part of the savings into its top priority: school choice. It seeks to spend about $400 million to expand charter schools and vouchers for private and religious schools, and another $1 billion to push public schools to adopt choice-friendly policies.

Private schools would prosper at the direct expense of public schools, an outcome prophesied by critics of Trump and his Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos. If the Post’s report is an accurate assessment of the administration’s goals, public schools would lose funds for student enrichment—including Advancement Placement courses, arts education, and other options that prepare students for higher education. Wealthy families could finance supplemental activities, but lower-income families presumably could not.

Another proposal would allocate $1 billion in Title I dollars to a new program called Furthering Options for Children to Unlock Success, or FOCUS. Currently, school districts are allowed to concentrate funds in poorer schools, which are typically located in poor communities and therefore require more resources to educate students to an acceptable level. Trump’s budget would change that. According to the Post, FOCUS would grant funds to school districts that allow students to leave under-performing schools for better-performing alternatives. Those alternatives, of course, are typically located in wealthy areas. Students would take federal funds with them when they left, and that would deprive poorer public schools of money they can scarcely afford to lose. The result: reinforced racial and economic segregation.

If low-income students manage to enter college, they’ll be penalized all over again:

The administration is also seeking to overhaul key elements of federal financial aid. The spending proposal would maintain funding for Pell Grants for students in financial need, but it would eliminate more than $700 million in Perkins loans for disadvantaged students; nearly halve the work-study program that helps students work their way through school, cutting $490 million; take a first step toward ending subsidized loans, for which the government pays interest while the borrower is in school; and end loan forgiveness for public servants.

These cuts would lock low-income families in economic precarity. Students would have a harder time getting into, and then affording, college. It’s a drastic budget, and it may backfire: Congress barely confirmed DeVos. She’s since emerged as a reliable villain for grassroots activists looking to put a dent in the administration’s agenda. Trump and DeVos may as well draft slogans for their enemies. This budget is a blatant attack on the poor, and it deserves every bit of the outrage that will inevitably greet it.

Trump is about to make one of his scariest appointments yet.

Sheriff David Clarke has announced that he’s accepting a position as assistant secretary for Homeland Security. Placing Clarke in any position of authority is terrifying. Prisoners keep dying in his custody, with at least four deaths recorded in Clarke’s Milwaukee County jail.  

He’s under investigation over the death of one prisoner who was denied water for seven days. He’s also being sued over the death of a baby born in one of his jails.

Clark has a long history of political extremism. He has written that Black Lives Matter is “the enemy” and comparable to ISIS. Clarke has also embraced the far-right conspiracy theories about the unsolved murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich:

As Dara Lind of Vox notes, the Trump administration is full of people who talk about law and order but have no respect for the rule of law. Clarke more than anyone embodies this trait. Putting him in a senior position is a deeply dangerous move, further evidence of an administration spiralling out of control. 

Joe Lieberman is back to irritate Democrats.

President Trump is interviewing four FBI candidates tonight. One of them is the former Democratic nominee for vice president:

Andrew McCabe is acting director of the FBI. Frank Keating was governor of Oklahoma from 1995 to 2003. Richard McFeely is executive assistant director and has quite a lot of cybersecurity experience. And then there’s Joe.

Is Trump serious? Lieberman as FBI director would be the culmination of a long journey, from Al Gore’s running mate to John McCain’s roadie to public option–killer to least-entertaining troll in politics. (The New Republic endorsed Lieberman for president in 2004, which isn’t relevant to this story, but is always worth pointing out.)

It is more than likely that Trump isn’t serious and that this is a troll—not as good a troll as considering Merrick Garland for the post, but a good troll nevertheless. It will give the administration “bipartisan” cover, especially if Trump ends up picking Keating, a Republican politician.

If Trump and Lieberman are serious, it would be a huge problem because Lieberman’s law firm represents Trump—and Trump has paid the firm millions. Yes, that would just be the latest conflict of interest in an administration full of them, but even the Trump administration probably realizes that Lieberman is not worth the price of admission.

Did you vote for Trump? This disaster is on you.

After Donald Trump announced his candidacy by describing Mexican immigrants as “rapists,” after he proposed a wall along the entire southern border, after he called for banning all Muslims from entering the country, after he said Senator John McCain was a war hero only “because he was captured,” after he attacked an American judge’s Hispanic heritage, after a tape revealed he bragged about grabbing women “by the pussy,” and after so many other revolting moments, journalists and Democrats and even some Republicans condemned Trump as manifestly unfit for the presidency.

Lo and behold, Trump is manifestly unfit for the presidency. Not even four months into his first term, and already there’s serious, bipartisan talk about impeachment. “This will not get better. It could easily get worse,” wrote New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, an anti-Trump conservative. “And as hard and controversial as a 25th Amendment remedy would be, there are ways in which Trump’s removal today should be less painful for conservatives than abandoning him in the campaign would have been.” “Loose Lips Sink Presidencies,” the Wall Street Journal editorial board declared in Wednesday’s paper, though refrained from defining “sink”:

Millions of Americans recognized Mr. Trump’s flaws but decided he was a risk worth taking. They assumed, or at least hoped, that he’d rise to the occasion and the demands of the job. If he cannot, he’ll betray their hopes as his Presidency sinks before his eyes.

Let us talk about those misplaced “hopes.” The 63 million Americans who voted for Trump had been thoroughly warned about the risks of doing so, yet they voted for him anyway. They were not all racist rubes. Trump won both white men and white women; he won those aged 40 and over; he won those who earned $50,000 or more; and he won suburbs, small cities, and rural areas. He also won the support of House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who have been comically mealy-mouthed amid the latest revelations about Trump’s conversations with then-FBI Director James Comey.

If you are one of the aforementioned millions, you are not allowed any excuses. Indeed, many of you believe things are going just fine. But those of you who have a stake in the skidding stock market, and who get your news from the Journal rather than Breitbart, have come to realize the mistake you made in the ballot booth last November. You’re watching this scandal unfold and rightly shaking your head. But you do not get a pass. You do not get to claim that you thought the presidency would normalize Trump. You wanted Obamacare repeal, tax cuts for the rich, unregulated pollution, and an unfettered Wall Street. You, and especially you, are not forgiven. This catastrophe is not only Trump’s fault. It’s yours, too.

Is Jared Kushner’s time in the sun finally over?

For the first four months of the Trump administration, Kushner could do no wrong. He quickly amassed a remarkable portfolio of responsibilities, especially considering the fact that he has no prior government experience and seems to be almost singularly talentless. (His defining trait is his endless drive for vengeance for slights real and perceived.) Nevertheless, Kushner was tasked with improving relations with China and Mexico, solving the opioid crisis, and making peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, among other lesser responsibilities like criminal justice reform. He seemed to be the secretary of everything.

What was Kushner’s secret? He’s Donald Trump’s son-in-law. That not only created a bond between the two, but it also appears to have largely protected Kushner from the kind of anonymous White House leaks that have repeatedly hit people like Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus. Kushner used this to advantage—by many accounts, he was the source for many of the leaks that rocked his rivals. He was the de facto winner of the White House’s paunchier take on The Hunger Games.

But the shine, it seems, is finally off Kushner. He’s emerged as one of the scapegoats for the firing of James Comey.

At the very least, as Josh Marshall argues, this should finally kill the “Kushner the moderating influence” meme. The persistence of this meme has been very strange. (One possibility is that Kushner was protected from negative coverage because he was a good source.) In any case, all the available evidence suggests that Kushner and Ivanka used well-timed leaks to protect their own reputations—and not that they were Trump’s better angels, telling him to stop doing destructive and immoral things.

The other question is why Kushner would advocate for Comey’s firing. It’s possible that Kushner didn’t think this through and, like many in the White House, was simply fed up with Comey. But the idea that anyone other than Trump could have been this stupid—that anyone could have failed to anticipate the immense blowback that would follow—is still hard to comprehend.

One possibility is that Kushner, like Trump, saw a robust Russia investigation led by Comey as being a real threat—either because they thought it would show collusion or would uncover other illegal or unethical acts. In any case, Kushner is the golden boy no longer—and Donald Trump is more isolated than ever.

Tucker Carlson is embarrassing himself.

The cable news networks are all over Tuesday’s bombshell New York Times report that President Donald Trump pressured FBI Director James Comey to drop the agency’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia. Well, with one exception: Fox News. Prime-time host Tucker Carlson has downplayed the news with graphics about “Russia Hysteria” and “Liberals in Meltdown Mode.”

“The world is a very complicated place,” Carlson assured his viewers, according to Mediaite. “Washington especially. What you think is happening often really isn’t happening.” He later pivoted to segments on safer subjects for the Fox audience:

Things weren’t much better on Fox and Friends on Wednesday morning.

Fox’s news division is reporting on the Comey story—“It’s a big story and I think it’s a legitimate story to cover,” Chris Wallace said on Sunday—but its personalities drive the network’s coverage, determining how viewers think about developments. I’ve long argued that liberals should root for the real journalists at Fox, who have the power to tell the truth about Trump to a conservative audience. Thus far, they aren’t breaking through.

Is impeachment next for Donald Trump? Not so fast.

This week, The Washington Post revealed that President Trump discussed highly classified information with two Russian officials, jeopardizing America’s relationship with Israel and other key allies. The New York Times reported that FBI Director James Comey kept records of his conversations with Trump—and that the president, on at least one occasion, pressured him to drop the agency’s investigation into Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia. This last report looks increasingly like the straw that will break the back of congressional Republicans. After spending months carrying water for Trump, a number of important Republicans in the House and Senate changed their tune. “We’ve seen this movie before,” Senator John McCain said last night. “It’s reaching Watergate size and scale.”

Asked what advice he has for Trump, McCain said, “The same thing that you advised Richard Nixon, which he didn’t do: Get it all out… It’s not going to be over until every aspect of it is thoroughly examined and the American people make a judgment. And the longer you delay, the longer it’s going to last.” Congressman Jason Chaffetz, meanwhile, requested Comey’s records of his interactions with the president. Meaningful congressional oversight may be here at last. And it’s only Wednesday.

All of this has Trump’s enemies buzzing. Cable news (of the non-Fox News variety) was all about impeachment last night. On Wednesday morning, Representative Al Green announced that he would call for Trump’s impeachment from the floor of the House. Many are thrilling to the prospect of removing Trump from office. After all, it certainly looks like Trump tried to obstruct justice. His opponents have been desperately searching for a silver bullet to finally stop Trump for good, and the Comey scandal is certainly the closest thing we’ve had since the Access Hollywood tape.

But remember, even after Trump was caught admitting that he liked to sexually abuse women, that didn’t stop wavering Republicans from ultimately returning to his defense—and there is no getting rid of Trump without the help of the GOP. The dam is starting to crack, but they’re being moved by necessity right now, and that necessity will start to fade again, until the next shoe drops. (At this rate, this will happen sometime around 5:30 PM today.) So far, Republicans are doing what they’ve always done: making symbolic, largely meaningless moves when things are tough, before forming a phalanx around this administration once again.