Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republicans promised their health bill wouldn’t hurt the poor or people with pre-existing conditions. CBO disagrees.

The long-awaited Congressional Budget Office analysis of the American Health Care Act has arrived and it unsurprisingly underscores just how dishonest the Republican sales job of the bill has been.

We’ll have a more thorough analysis soon, but at a top-line level:

  • Republicans promised millions of people would not lose their health insurance; CBO says 14 million will within a year, and 23 million will over ten years.
  • Republicans promised not to gut the Affordable Care Act’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and even boasted that AHCA would bolster those protections; CBO concludes that AHCA would destroy pre-existing conditions protections for about one-sixth of the population. “[P]eople who are less healthy (including those with preexisting or newly acquired medical conditions) would ultimately be unable to purchase comprehensive nongroup health insurance at premiums comparable to those under current law, if they could purchase it at all,” in those states.
  • Republicans insisted Medicaid beneficiaries would not lose coverage under their plan. CBO estimates that AHCA will cause 14 million people to lose their Medicaid benefits, relative to current law, after ten years.

So steady yourself for a new round of baseless attacks on the anonymous bearers of bad news at CBO.

Zach Gibson/Getty

House Republicans screwed Senate Republicans on Trumpcare.

At 4:30 PM on Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office released its report on the American Health Care Act and, as expected, it was not pretty. According to the report, 14 million Americans would lose their health insurance next year if the bill was made law, and 23 million would lose their insurance over the next ten years. Millions more would also have health insurance that was insurance in name only, precisely what Republicans make such a fuss about when it comes to Obamacare. According to a separate analysis, the bill would cut $662 billion in taxes, much of it for the wealthy.

As my colleague Brian Beutler wrote shortly after the bill was passed, the CBO score shows that the bill guts coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and the poor, two groups that Republicans have repeatedly and strenuously said would be covered.

None of this is surprising—this CBO report is very similar to the last one—but it only serves to make the House’s passage of this bill more craven and repugnant. It was solely for political reasons that the AHCA was rushed through the House before it could be scored. Paul Ryan rightfully feared that a report like this would spook House Republicans, particularly those in vulnerable seats. Republicans will stress that the CBO often gets things wrong, but this is an exceedingly weak argument, given the extent of the potential damage.

There was also the sense that something, anything had to be passed so the Senate would start moving on its own approach to health care reform. But this terrible CBO score will put an enormous amount of pressure on senators to produce a less draconian bill. It is likely to push the Senate in a more moderate direction, particularly when it comes to Medicaid. That, in turn, may be too much to stomach for the Freedom Caucus and other House Republicans. In any case, Senate Republicans are painted into a corner—and their only response may be to push something equally, if not more, craven.

This is still the Republican Party in 2017 we’re talking about, so anything’s possible. If the Senate does produce its own version of the AHCA, however, and it goes to conference, the distance between the two bills might be too large to overcome. By pushing this terrible bill through before the CBO could score it, House Republicans may have screwed the Senate—and the AHCA. If we’re lucky, at least.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump didn’t let Sean Spicer meet the Pope out of sheer meanness.

According to CNN, Spicer, a passionate Catholic, was “eagerly anticipating” meeting Pope Francis as part of Donald Trump’s entourage during the president’s visit to the Vatican. But Spicer was not a part of the group, which included Trump’s daughter, son-in-law, and lower-ranking cronies like his longtime personal bodyguard Keith Schiller. When told about Spicer’s exclusion, one source close to the White House told CNN, “Wow. That’s all he wanted.” The same source added that this was “very much” a slight.

The gratutitious coldness of this move is all the more striking because of the sacrifices Spicer has made on behalf of Trump. Previously a well-liked Washington fixture, Spicer has turned himself into an international joke by loudly and aggressively defending Trump’s every outrage and nonsensical outburst. But Trump is angry at the bad press he continues to receive, which he blames on Spicer. So the president sees fit to squash Spicer’s dream of meeting the Pope.

During the transition, Spicer said, “I’m going to look to God every day to give me the strength to do what’s right. That’s all you can ask for is to get up and say, ‘Can I do this thing?’ Help guide me and ask Him for strength.” One hopes that Spicer soon gets the strength to quit.

Hulu

What Ross Douthat gets wrong about The Handmaid’s Tale.

Douthat has made good on a long-standing promise to write his own take on Margaret Atwood’s landmark 1985 novel, arguing that the book and the Hulu adaptation are not actually valuable guides in depicting the way we live now. Still, he urges conservative Christians to read the novel despite its anti-fundamentalist bent:

In this sense, conservative Christians should approach “The Handmaid’s Tale” as something more than just a hate-read for the same reason that socialists should read “1984” or even “Atlas Shrugged” and techno-optimists “Fahrenheit 451” or “Brave New World.” So long as you don’t accidentally decide that what you’re reading is not a warning but a blueprint, it’s always a useful exercise to think about how the ideas you treasure can be turned to wicked or inhuman ends.

That’s reasonable. So is his observation that lean-in feminism has “acquiesced” to surrogacy, which he terms “the class-bound commodification of childbearing.” I made the same point in my own essay on The Handmaid’s Tale.

After this, Douthat returns to familiar, flawed claims. Religious conservatives are actually kind of feminist, he says. Religious misogyny is on the way out. The belief that “a woman’s place is in the home is confined to intra-evangelical spats, with little broader influence,” he asserts, sans evidence. No, the real tyrant these days, in a flip of Atwood’s dystopian vision, is secular feminism:

Instead of a world where old-fashioned religious Puritans are trying to reinstate Leviticus, we have a world where the Puritans’ real cultural heirs, the moralistic post-Protestants of academe, are trying to impose a different, consent-based set of sexual regulations—while a laddish, bro-ish and, yes, Trump-ish bachelor culture laughs their prudery to scorn.

The real masters, he tells us, are the P.C. culture warriors on campus. The real victims are the religious conservatives who are everywhere in retreat. “A strange marriage of feminism and capitalism controls the commanding heights,” he writes, “and the commodification and regulation of sexuality advances under its auspices.”

This is an odd claim to make at a time when the entirety of elected federal government is controlled by the Republicans and the conservative men who lead them, some of whom, like Mike Pence, are fiercely religious. A woman’s right to have an abortion is under assault in states across the country. The president himself brags about sexual assault, and conservative voters, including Christians, don’t care.

Perhaps Douthat could learn from my own experience. The Christian college I refer to in my essay placed severe restrictions on human sexuality. I also had to file a Title IX complaint against it because it had no procedures for reporting sexual assault. Thus I learned that Gileadan approaches to sex are real and inflict significant harm. Is there any such real-life equivalent for the conservative Christians that Douthat sees as being prey to a feminist-capitalist alliance?

That is also the real message of The Handmaid’s Tale. Douthat just doesn’t get it.

Alessandra Tarantino/Getty

Let’s all pray the Pope gave Trump a CliffsNotes version of his climate encyclical.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis reportedly gifted the president a signed copy of Laudato Si, his 2015 encyclical on the environment, with the hopes that America’s tweet-storming, cable TV-obsessed commander-in-chief would actually read the 200-page document full of religion, science, and environmentalism. And no pictures!

But Trump did apparently promise to read the thing. This conjures up an improbable image: Trump settling into the leather swivel chair of the mini-Oval Office on Air Force One, brandishing a pen to underscore passages like this:

We are not God. The earth was here before us and it has been given to us. This allows us to respond to the charge that Judaeo-Christian thinking, on the basis of the Genesis account which grants man “dominion” over the earth,” has encouraged the unbridled exploitation of nature by painting him as domineering and destructive by nature. This is not a correct interpretation of the Bible as understood by the Church.

Or this:

The climate is a common good, belonging to all and meant for all. At the global level, it is a complex system linked to many of the essential conditions for human life. A very solid scientific consensus indicates that we are presently witnessing a disturbing warming of the climatic system. In recent decades this warming has been accompanied by a constant rise in the sea level and, it would appear, by an increase of extreme weather events, even if a scientifically determinable cause cannot be assigned to each particular phenomenon. Humanity is called to recognize the need for changes of lifestyle, production and consumption, in order to combat this warming or at least the human causes which produce or aggravate it.

And I know Trump would certainly be super jazzed by this:

This sister now cries out to us because of the harm we have inflicted on her by our irresponsible use and abuse of the goods with which God has endowed her. We have come to see ourselves as her lords and masters, entitled to plunder her at will.

In the past, Trump has admitted he only scans “passages” and “chapters” of books, claiming he just doesn’t “have the time” to get through long written works. And that was before he was president—before he took on a job that he was surprised to find is “more work than in my previous life.” How will he have the time to read all this?

In a perfect world, the Pope would have converted the encyclical into a five-minute cable news TV segment. Instead, we can only hope that he realized Trump’s aversion to reading and adjusted. Maybe he took the advice given to other foreign leaders to praise Trump on his election win, and wrote little fun asides in the margins. “Jesus took up the biblical faith in God the Creator, emphasizing a fundamental truth: God is Father. (Note: Sort of like how Trump became father to the U.S. when he won the election by a landslide!! Amiright?)

Let’s just hope Pope Francis had some sort of strategy to get Trump’s eyes on the document. The climate sort of depends on it.

Mark Wilson/Getty

It’s possible that Trump won’t get any major legislation passed before 2018.

With the 100-day marker in the rearview mirror, the Trump administration has largely stopped pushing one of its most aggressive lies—that this is the most active administration in the history of the country. There has been the appearance of activity, to be sure (mostly in the form of executive orders), but thus far this administration has favored symbolic action over the difficult work of meaningful action.

It has had very little success where it matters most: Congress. The American Health Care Act passed the House, yes—and was given a Super Bowl champion-esque reception in the Rose Garden—but the Senate has shown no sign that it is going to produce its version of the bill any time soon. And while the Trump administration has been itchy for a legislative “win,” that’s not happening any time soon either.

Axios Presented By Silver Shamrock Novelties reported on Wednesday that, “Republican leaders are coming to the bleak conclusion they will end summer and begin the fall with ZERO significant legislative accomplishments. Privately, they realize it’s political malpractice to blow at least the the first nine of months of all Republican rule, but also realize there’s little they can do to avoid the dismal outcome.” Axios also reported that Republican leaders think the road ahead is more difficult than the road behind—that the next four months will be “MORE troublesome than the first four.”

Republicans in Congress have probably already missed their best window for the kind of bold, sweeping, draconian change they’ve been promising for years. Trump set what little political capital he had on fire as soon as he was inaugurated. Their only argument for passing health care is that it’s Sophie’s Choice—they can either face the wrath of their rabid base, which will be furious if they fail to act, or the wrath of the rest of the country, which detests the policies they’re trying to administer.

Worse, their window for passing anything in the first two years is closing fast. If they can’t get anything done before the fall, they’ll have to rush an ambitious agenda through in September. Even that may be too late—with the midterms fast approaching, antsy House members will be harder to wrangle.

AFP/Pool/Getty

The Pope seems thrilled to meet the Trumps.

President Trump’s meeting with Pope Francis was destined to be at least a little awkward. Sure, Trump had lavished compliments on the pontiff in the past, tweeting that Francis was his dream Celebrity Apprentice contestant and that “the new Pope is a humble man, very much like me, which probably explains why I like him so much!” Pope Francis repaid the favor by tweeting about Trump two days after he announced that he was running for president.

But things quickly went south. Pope Francis subtweeted Trump after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in 2016, saying, “A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian. This is not the gospel.” Trump, who was then (and still is) on a mission to alienate everyone in the world, hit back, calling the Pope’s comments “disgraceful” and saying that Francis would wish that Trump was president when ISIS invaded the Vatican.

Francis and Trump continued their quest to make the world’s most uncomfortable buddy movie on Wednesday, when they met for the first time. The passive aggression continued: Pope Francis presented Trump with Laudato Si, his encyclical on climate change. And, when Francis met Melania, he called Trump fat, which rules.

But nothing comes close to the picture at the top of this post, in which Pope Francis, Ivanka, and Melania look like they’re attending a funeral for Western democracy, while Trump—as is his custom—did not get the memo. After the meeting Trump said that it was the “honor of a lifetime,” but Pope Francis’s slumped shoulders say otherwise.

May 23, 2017

Drew Angerer/Getty

Fox News finally retracted the Seth Rich story. Will Sean Hannity follow suit?

Last week, while nearly every media outlet was running story after story about the Trump administration’s hydra-headed Russia scandal, right-wing media was talking about Seth Rich, a DNC staffer who was murdered last summer. Rich’s mysterious death has yet to be solved, making it the source of many conspiracy theories. The story hit the mainstream when Rod Wheeler, a private investigator who was under contract with Rich’s family (and is also a Fox News contributor), informed a Washington, D.C.-based Fox affiliate that Rich had been in contact with Wikileaks before his death.

This story excites right-wing media because if Rich—and not the Russians—were responsible for the leaks that damaged Hillary Clinton’s campaign, then the cloud of suspicion and illegitimacy would be removed from Trump’s presidency. There are a lot of holes in this theory; it doesn’t explain the hacking of John Podesta’s emails, for one. But that’s really beside the point. This is a conspiracy theory, after all.

It was leading coverage on a number of right-wing outlets—Fox News, Drudge Report, Breitbart, InfoWars—even as it was quickly falling apart. It quickly became clear that Wheeler was not being paid by the Rich family. Wheeler told CNN’s Oliver Darcy that he didn’t actually have new information about the case and was instead relaying information given to him by the Fox reporter who interviewed him. Since Wheeler was the story’s only source, the story was bunk.

And yet, Fox did not retract it. The most egregious and highest-profile person pushing the story was Sean Hannity, who led with Seth Rich again and again while the White House (metaphorically) burned. Even after Wheeler basically recanted on air, Hannity continued to push the story, moving from Wheeler to Kim Dotcom, who claimed to have evidence proving that Rich was a Wikileaks source. Dotcom was an even worse source than Wheeler—he’s facing extradition for fraud and has offered no proof whatsoever. But that didn’t matter to Hannity, who was still tweeting and talking about Seth Rich on Tuesday, a full week after it was clear that the story was BS.

On Tuesday, Fox finally retracted the story. “The article was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting,” the network said in a statement. “Upon appropriate review, the article was found not to meet those standards and has since been removed.” But at roughly the same time that Fox retracted the story, Hannity was still pushing it.

There’s no sign yet that he’s going to back down, even though the story is a complete fabrication. Worse, the Rich family is begging him to stop.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

If you’re running interference for Donald Trump, you’ll eventually beclown yourself like Trey Gowdy just did.

Though the leaders of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence are hoping to salvage their investigation of Russian election interference from their own compromised chairman, Devin Nunes, Republicans on that committee and others still view shielding the president from scrutiny as their primary purpose.

Consider this exchange between Congressman Trey Gowdy, who took over the investigation from Nunes, and former CIA Director John Brennan, who testified in open session on Tuesday.

It’s unclear to me what Gowdy’s been doing all this time, or why he thinks ousted FBI Director James Comey was accelerating his investigation when Trump fired him, or what he imagines Trump’s intention in trying to suborn leaders of the intelligence community was. Would there really be so much frenzied activity if investigators and intelligence professionals had nothing to glom on to? Was he not aware that the answers to his questions have already been provided to the committee in classified setting?

Gowdy genuinely seemed to believe he could bully Brennan into admitting there’s no evidence connecting Trump campaign officials to the Russian intelligence operatives who subverted the election; instead he got the most detailed account yet of why the FBI is investigating the Trump campaign in the first place. Brennan’s concern wasn’t just that Trump officials might intentionally abet a foreign subverion operation, but that Russian agents would entice these Americans unwittingly down what he called a “treasonous path.” Federal investigators are now probing whether either of those forms of conspiracy took place. This has been obvious to anyone paying even glancing attention to the story over the past weeks. Gowdy’s own-goal underscores the fact that members of Congress running protection for Trump are blinding themselves to so much in plain sight, they’re destined to trip over something at some point.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

Trump’s budget would devastate the EPA more than any other federal agency.

Trump released his first major budget proposal on Tuesday, and it maintains the same 31 percent cut to the Environmental Protection Agency that Trump recommended in his “skinny budget” earlier this year—the highest percentage cut to any government department, reducing funding to $5.65 billion and cutting 3,200 jobs. The Interior Department, which controls national parks and energy development on public lands, would be cut by 11 percent, and the Department of Energy by 6 percent cut (much of it from its renewable energy program).

The proposed reductions at the EPA are wide-ranging. They include deep cuts to climate change programs, including initiatives to track and reduce carbon emissions and climate science research programs. But the budget also includes a 25 percent cut to the Superfund program, which facilitates cleanup of the country’s most contaminated sites. This undermines EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s claim that he would prioritize these sites.

The Washington Post has more details on the cuts:

The plan would eliminate several major regional programs, including ones aimed at restoring the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay and Puget Sound, as well as EPA’s lead risk-reduction program. The White House also proposes nearly halving categorical grants, which support state and local efforts to address everything from pesticide exposure to air and water quality, to $597 million. ...

Dozens of other programs also would be zeroed out entirely, including funding for radon detection, lead risk reduction, projects along the U.S.-Mexico border and environmental justice initiatives. The agency would have significantly less money for enforcement of environmental crimes and for research into climate change and other issues.

Trump’s proposed budget also includes a controversial plan to open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling by the year 2022, which the budget claims would raise $1.8 billion by 2027.

Environmental and public health advocates are furious. My inbox is inundated with emails with words like “Draconian” and “extreme” and “fat cat.” But the administration knew this would happen; it received the exact same reaction after its proposed cuts in March. As Trump’s budget director said back then, “We’re not spending money on [climate change] anymore; we consider that to be a waste of your money.” The president is living up to that awful promise.

Win McNamee/Getty

Trump’s proposed budget is immoral. It’s also a brazen accounting scam.

Trump’s first proposed budget, which was unveiled on Monday, contains massive cuts to Medicaid that go far beyond the damage already proposed by the American Health Care Act—an additional $610 billion in cuts on top of the $880 billion proposed by House Republicans. It slashes the food stamp program by $190 billion, or 25 percent; the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families by $21 billion, or 10 percent; and the earned income tax credit by $40 billion. There are also substantial cuts to a number of crucial federal departments, including State, the EPA, Health and Human Services, Labor, and Housing and Urban Development. At the same time, it would effect a massive transfer of wealth from the poorest Americans to the richest.

Budgets, of course, are ultimately decided by Congress. But budget proposals are useful for two reasons: They show the president’s priorities and they also present a rubric for Congress. In this case, the wish list presented by OMB Director Mick Mulvaney is in line with what we’ve heard from Republicans for years, if not decades: that substantial cuts to the welfare state and to the federal government are needed and that tax policy should favor the wealthy.

So, while Congress’s budget will likely look different than Mulvaney and Trump’s proposal, it’s fair to say that congressional Republicans and the White House are in broad agreement about priorities. (That said, Trump’s unpopularity and the fact that this budget will certainly receive no support from Democrats will probably play a role in the final product.)

There’s another problem with Trump’s budget, however. It contains a massive accounting error. The Trump administration claims that the deficits its proposed budget will create will be offset by $2 trillion in economic growth. This is absurd and won’t happen, but it’s necessary for the budget math to work. But the Trump administration has already used that $2 trillion economic growth argument to account for the deficits that its proposed tax cuts would run. In other words, it is using the same magical, made-up number twice, to pay for two different projected deficits.

This reaffirms two things about Trump. The first is that, despite his campaign rhetoric, Trump is governing as a typical steal-from-the-poor-to-pay-the-rich Republican. The second is that this administration’s cynicism is only matched by its incompetence. Its Madoff-esque accounting tricks are so brazen that they would be laughable if they weren’t so horrific.