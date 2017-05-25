Menu
Magazine

BRYAN R. SMITH / Getty Images

Just run for Senate already, Romney.

Senator Orrin Hatch, 83, is leaning toward retiring, and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, 70, is “very likely” to run for his seat in 2018. Utah Policy reported on Thursday:

Romney and Hatch are close, and earlier this year Hatch told the media that he would consider not running again if someone “outstanding” were to seek his seat.

Asked who could be such an “outstanding” candidate, Hatch mentioned Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts and the man who led the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics out of scandal and into a very successful Games.

Romney would be a natural fit for this race. He’s one of the most well-known Mormons in the country. He went to Brigham Young University in Provo. He has lived in Utah periodically throughout his life, and he’s a resident now. He would bring the respect and gravitas of having been a governor and run for the White House; he’s now seen as a statesman figure of the GOP establishment. He’s also independently wealth and has extensive fundraising experience. If Hatch and other establishment leaders got behind him, Romney could overwhelm whoever else decided to compete in the GOP primary. (Utah is a solidly Republican state, and Hatch always won lopsided victories over Democrats in the general election.)

There’s even a chance Senator Mitt Romney could be good for the country. On the one hand, as Lucia Graves argued in the New Republic last month, Romney’s record looks rosier mostly because President Donald Trump is so bad. Romney would be conservative senator, no friend to the progressive cause. But he was among the most outspoken GOP critics of Trump during the campaign, and in the Senate he’d have the freedom and stature to take him on. “Utah is about equally as anti-Trump as it is pro-Romney,” Aaron Blake wrote last month in The Washington Post. “Trump did win the state, but that victory owed entirely to the state’s Republican lean. Polls there showed Trump’s favorable rating as low as 19 percent and his unfavorable rating as high as 71 percent, largely thanks to Mormons disliking him.” Blake’s headline is as true today as the day it ran: “The idea of Senator Mitt Romney should scare Trump.”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Blame the “Trump effect” for what happened to Ben Jacobs.

On Wednesday night, Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in a special election for Montana’s lone House seat, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor assault after he allegedly “body-slammed” Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, in response to Jacobs questioning Gianforte about the American Health Care Act. A Fox News crew that witnessed the event claimed that Gianforte “grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands,” then “slammed him into the ground” and “began punching” him. In an audio recording of the altercation, Gianforte can be heard saying, “I’m sick and tired of you guys!”

Gianforte’s team released a black-is-white version of the events, claiming, “After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg’s wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ.” Gianforte’s version is contradicted by Jacobs’s own account, the Fox News account, and the audio recording, which does not support the claim that Gianforte asked Jacobs to lower his recording device.

This is not the first time we have seen Republicans behaving badly in recent weeks. Earlier this week, the New Republic reported a story about Saily Avelenda, the founder of a grassroots group that is trying to get New Jersey Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen to hold a town hall to answer questions from constituents. In response, Frelinghuysen sent a letter to a board member at the bank where Avelenda worked, claiming that the conservative agenda was under attack by “organized forces,” and that “one of the ringleaders works at your bank.” Avelenda ultimately felt compelled to resign from the bank.

The two incidents are connected by what Meredith McGehee of the Campaign Legal Center called the “Trump effect.” As Abby Rabinowitz reported:

Reassuringly, McGehee told me that Frelinghuysen’s actions were unusual. Less reassuringly, she read them as part of a larger “Trump effect,” created by a president who every day overturns the norms of political behavior. She likened it to the body politic moving from a smooth stream into the rapids. “I’d say Frelinghuysen got caught up,” said McGehee.

Of course, these two incidents could be isolated, born of unique circumstances that have little relation to the broader Trumpian context in which they occurred. But they both are characteristic of the way Trump has approached skepticism and dissent: through bullying, delegitimization, and outrage. Most of all, they betray a total disrespect for the organs of civil society and basic democratic institutions like a free press. As Michael Calderone notes at HuffPost, journalists across the country have reported being threatened, arrested, and manhandled in the last three weeks, part of a pattern that stretches back to Trump’s rallies in 2016.

Needless to say, this is all a terrible omen for what could happen over the next four years. McGehee says we’re moving into the rapids. And after the flood comes the fire.

Thierry Charlier/Stringer/Getty

The Russia scandal will be waiting for Trump when he returns to the U.S.

Embattled presidents often look to foreign trips as a way to get their groove back. At best, Trump and his aides hoped that his jaunt through the Middle East and Europe would create a runway that he could use to get domestic legislation off the ground. At the very least, they hoped it would create a reset following the worst week in a presidency full of worst weeks.

So far, Trump’s foreign trip has been the latter. It’s had a couple of moments that generated praise from the pundit class—his speech on terrorism being the most notable—and its share of characteristically embarrassing moments, like when he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he “never mentioned Israel” when giving highly classified material unprompted to the Russians.

But it hasn’t stopped the steady leaking of information about the Russia scandal, which has only become more serious while he’s been away. Over the last 16 hours, we’ve learned that Russian spies bragged about the influence they had over former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort; that Manafort has continued to advise Trump’s team despite the Russia investigation; and that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was told not to disclose meetings with the Russian ambassador by members of Trump’s team and the FBI.

A “Trump ally” told Mike Allen that, “We’re getting street fighters ready to go,” referring to the legal team the president is assembling to push back on the charges that have been building against Trump and his team. “The new machinery is an effort to compartmentalize the scandals,” Allen writes, “so that some officials can focus on probes and revelations while others do their day jobs. But the success of that plan depends partly on President Trump’s willingness to compartmentalize. Close aides have trouble imagining that.” Aides are once again openly describing Trump as a toddler to the media, and boasting about their ability to limit his “screen time” on his foreign trip. But it will be much harder to do this when Trump is back in Washington, where old habits have already formed.

We’ve been down this road before—and we know what happens next. For all the talk of renewed discipline, Trump remains his own worst enemy. His legal team may insulate him a bit more, but he’ll be back to his old ways—i.e. repeatedly punching himself in the face—before the White House’s new org chart is even in place.

We can’t allow violence against journalists to become a partisan issue.

Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs tweeted Wednesday that Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in a special congressional election in Montana Thursday, assaulted him:

No video of the incident has emerged, but there’s audio:

Jacobs was trying to get Gianforte, who is in a tight race against Democrat Rob Quist, to answer a question about health care reform. Gianforte, apparently displeased by earlier Guardian coverage of the campaign, asked Jacobs to leave. Then Gianforte reportedly body-slammed him.

A Fox News reporter who witnessed the incident filed a report that’s even more shocking than the Guardian’s account:

Gianforte’s campaign issued the following statement:

Tonight, as Greg was giving a separate interview in a private office, The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg’s face, and began asking badgering questions,” the campaign said. “Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg’s wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ.

From the audio, Jacobs does not sound at all badgering or aggressive, nor does Gianforte seem to have asked Jacobs to lower the recorder. The campaign’s statement shouldn’t be taken as a factual document, but rather a political one: Jacobs is identified as a “liberal journalist,” after all. Ahead of Thursday election, Gianforte’s campaign has decided to batten down the hatches and make an appeal to the GOP base, people inclined to be suspicious of liberal journalists.

As MSNBC journalist Garrett Haake reported:

This is a shrewd political move by Gianforte, if the reaction from conservative journalists is any indication.

Gianforte himself can be dismissed as an outlier. Last month, he joked with a Christian group about attacking a reporter—and, in that instance, apologized. What’s more worrisome than Gianforte is that the Republican Party has created an entire partisan infrastructure that is so heavily indoctrinated, they will defend a candidate no matter what. We’ve already seen the GOP base turn a blind eye to, or even applaud, Donald Trump’s hostility toward the press. But such nasty, unacceptable behavior goes well beyond Trump and his supporters, and will play a role in American politics for years to come.

May 24, 2017

Zach Gibson/Getty

House Republicans screwed Senate Republicans on Trumpcare.

At 4:30 PM on Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office released its report on the American Health Care Act and, as expected, it was not pretty. According to the report, 14 million Americans would lose their health insurance next year if the bill was made law, and 23 million would lose their insurance over the next ten years. Millions more would also have health insurance that was insurance in name only, precisely what Republicans make such a fuss about when it comes to Obamacare. According to a separate analysis, the bill would cut $662 billion in taxes, much of it for the wealthy.

As my colleague Brian Beutler wrote shortly after the bill was passed, the CBO score shows that the bill guts coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and the poor, two groups that Republicans have repeatedly and strenuously said would be covered.

None of this is surprising—this CBO report is very similar to the last one—but it only serves to make the House’s passage of this bill more craven and repugnant. It was solely for political reasons that the AHCA was rushed through the House before it could be scored. Paul Ryan rightfully feared that a report like this would spook House Republicans, particularly those in vulnerable seats. Republicans will stress that the CBO often gets things wrong, but this is an exceedingly weak argument, given the extent of the potential damage.

There was also the sense that something, anything had to be passed so the Senate would start moving on its own approach to health care reform. But this terrible CBO score will put an enormous amount of pressure on senators to produce a less draconian bill. It is likely to push the Senate in a more moderate direction, particularly when it comes to Medicaid. That, in turn, may be too much to stomach for the Freedom Caucus and other House Republicans. In any case, Senate Republicans are painted into a corner—and their only response may be to push something equally, if not more, craven.

This is still the Republican Party in 2017 we’re talking about, so anything’s possible. If the Senate does produce its own version of the AHCA, however, and it goes to conference, the distance between the two bills might be too large to overcome. By pushing this terrible bill through before the CBO could score it, House Republicans may have screwed the Senate—and the AHCA. If we’re lucky, at least.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republicans promised their health bill wouldn’t hurt the poor or people with pre-existing conditions. CBO disagrees.

The long-awaited Congressional Budget Office analysis of the American Health Care Act has arrived and it unsurprisingly underscores just how dishonest the Republican sales job of the bill has been.

We’ll have a more thorough analysis soon, but at a top-line level:

  • Republicans promised millions of people would not lose their health insurance; CBO says 14 million will within a year, and 23 million will over ten years.
  • Republicans promised not to gut the Affordable Care Act’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and even boasted that AHCA would bolster those protections; CBO concludes that AHCA would destroy pre-existing conditions protections for about one-sixth of the population. “[P]eople who are less healthy (including those with preexisting or newly acquired medical conditions) would ultimately be unable to purchase comprehensive nongroup health insurance at premiums comparable to those under current law, if they could purchase it at all,” in those states.
  • Republicans insisted Medicaid beneficiaries would not lose coverage under their plan. CBO estimates that AHCA will cause 14 million people to lose their Medicaid benefits, relative to current law, after ten years.

So steady yourself for a new round of baseless attacks on the anonymous bearers of bad news at CBO.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump didn’t let Sean Spicer meet the Pope out of sheer meanness.

According to CNN, Spicer, a passionate Catholic, was “eagerly anticipating” meeting Pope Francis as part of Donald Trump’s entourage during the president’s visit to the Vatican. But Spicer was not a part of the group, which included Trump’s daughter, son-in-law, and lower-ranking cronies like his longtime personal bodyguard Keith Schiller. When told about Spicer’s exclusion, one source close to the White House told CNN, “Wow. That’s all he wanted.” The same source added that this was “very much” a slight.

The gratutitious coldness of this move is all the more striking because of the sacrifices Spicer has made on behalf of Trump. Previously a well-liked Washington fixture, Spicer has turned himself into an international joke by loudly and aggressively defending Trump’s every outrage and nonsensical outburst. But Trump is angry at the bad press he continues to receive, which he blames on Spicer. So the president sees fit to squash Spicer’s dream of meeting the Pope.

During the transition, Spicer said, “I’m going to look to God every day to give me the strength to do what’s right. That’s all you can ask for is to get up and say, ‘Can I do this thing?’ Help guide me and ask Him for strength.” One hopes that Spicer soon gets the strength to quit.

Hulu

What Ross Douthat gets wrong about The Handmaid’s Tale.

Douthat has made good on a long-standing promise to write his own take on Margaret Atwood’s landmark 1985 novel, arguing that the book and the Hulu adaptation are not actually valuable guides in depicting the way we live now. Still, he urges conservative Christians to read the novel despite its anti-fundamentalist bent:

In this sense, conservative Christians should approach “The Handmaid’s Tale” as something more than just a hate-read for the same reason that socialists should read “1984” or even “Atlas Shrugged” and techno-optimists “Fahrenheit 451” or “Brave New World.” So long as you don’t accidentally decide that what you’re reading is not a warning but a blueprint, it’s always a useful exercise to think about how the ideas you treasure can be turned to wicked or inhuman ends.

That’s reasonable. So is his observation that lean-in feminism has “acquiesced” to surrogacy, which he terms “the class-bound commodification of childbearing.” I made the same point in my own essay on The Handmaid’s Tale.

After this, Douthat returns to familiar, flawed claims. Religious conservatives are actually kind of feminist, he says. Religious misogyny is on the way out. The belief that “a woman’s place is in the home is confined to intra-evangelical spats, with little broader influence,” he asserts, sans evidence. No, the real tyrant these days, in a flip of Atwood’s dystopian vision, is secular feminism:

Instead of a world where old-fashioned religious Puritans are trying to reinstate Leviticus, we have a world where the Puritans’ real cultural heirs, the moralistic post-Protestants of academe, are trying to impose a different, consent-based set of sexual regulations—while a laddish, bro-ish and, yes, Trump-ish bachelor culture laughs their prudery to scorn.

The real masters, he tells us, are the P.C. culture warriors on campus. The real victims are the religious conservatives who are everywhere in retreat. “A strange marriage of feminism and capitalism controls the commanding heights,” he writes, “and the commodification and regulation of sexuality advances under its auspices.”

This is an odd claim to make at a time when the entirety of elected federal government is controlled by the Republicans and the conservative men who lead them, some of whom, like Mike Pence, are fiercely religious. A woman’s right to have an abortion is under assault in states across the country. The president himself brags about sexual assault, and conservative voters, including Christians, don’t care.

Perhaps Douthat could learn from my own experience. The Christian college I refer to in my essay placed severe restrictions on human sexuality. I also had to file a Title IX complaint against it because it had no procedures for reporting sexual assault. Thus I learned that Gileadan approaches to sex are real and inflict significant harm. Is there any such real-life equivalent for the conservative Christians that Douthat sees as being prey to a feminist-capitalist alliance?

That is also the real message of The Handmaid’s Tale. Douthat just doesn’t get it.

Alessandra Tarantino/Getty

Let’s all pray the Pope gave Trump a CliffsNotes version of his climate encyclical.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis reportedly gifted the president a signed copy of Laudato Si, his 2015 encyclical on the environment, with the hopes that America’s tweet-storming, cable TV-obsessed commander-in-chief would actually read the 200-page document full of religion, science, and environmentalism. And no pictures!

But Trump did apparently promise to read the thing. This conjures up an improbable image: Trump settling into the leather swivel chair of the mini-Oval Office on Air Force One, brandishing a pen to underscore passages like this:

We are not God. The earth was here before us and it has been given to us. This allows us to respond to the charge that Judaeo-Christian thinking, on the basis of the Genesis account which grants man “dominion” over the earth,” has encouraged the unbridled exploitation of nature by painting him as domineering and destructive by nature. This is not a correct interpretation of the Bible as understood by the Church.

Or this:

The climate is a common good, belonging to all and meant for all. At the global level, it is a complex system linked to many of the essential conditions for human life. A very solid scientific consensus indicates that we are presently witnessing a disturbing warming of the climatic system. In recent decades this warming has been accompanied by a constant rise in the sea level and, it would appear, by an increase of extreme weather events, even if a scientifically determinable cause cannot be assigned to each particular phenomenon. Humanity is called to recognize the need for changes of lifestyle, production and consumption, in order to combat this warming or at least the human causes which produce or aggravate it.

And I know Trump would certainly be super jazzed by this:

This sister now cries out to us because of the harm we have inflicted on her by our irresponsible use and abuse of the goods with which God has endowed her. We have come to see ourselves as her lords and masters, entitled to plunder her at will.

In the past, Trump has admitted he only scans “passages” and “chapters” of books, claiming he just doesn’t “have the time” to get through long written works. And that was before he was president—before he took on a job that he was surprised to find is “more work than in my previous life.” How will he have the time to read all this?

In a perfect world, the Pope would have converted the encyclical into a five-minute cable news TV segment. Instead, we can only hope that he realized Trump’s aversion to reading and adjusted. Maybe he took the advice given to other foreign leaders to praise Trump on his election win, and wrote little fun asides in the margins. “Jesus took up the biblical faith in God the Creator, emphasizing a fundamental truth: God is Father. (Note: Sort of like how Trump became father to the U.S. when he won the election by a landslide!! Amiright?)

Let’s just hope Pope Francis had some sort of strategy to get Trump’s eyes on the document. The climate sort of depends on it.

Mark Wilson/Getty

It’s possible that Trump won’t get any major legislation passed before 2018.

With the 100-day marker in the rearview mirror, the Trump administration has largely stopped pushing one of its most aggressive lies—that this is the most active administration in the history of the country. There has been the appearance of activity, to be sure (mostly in the form of executive orders), but thus far this administration has favored symbolic action over the difficult work of meaningful action.

It has had very little success where it matters most: Congress. The American Health Care Act passed the House, yes—and was given a Super Bowl champion-esque reception in the Rose Garden—but the Senate has shown no sign that it is going to produce its version of the bill any time soon. And while the Trump administration has been itchy for a legislative “win,” that’s not happening any time soon either.

Axios Presented By Silver Shamrock Novelties reported on Wednesday that, “Republican leaders are coming to the bleak conclusion they will end summer and begin the fall with ZERO significant legislative accomplishments. Privately, they realize it’s political malpractice to blow at least the the first nine of months of all Republican rule, but also realize there’s little they can do to avoid the dismal outcome.” Axios also reported that Republican leaders think the road ahead is more difficult than the road behind—that the next four months will be “MORE troublesome than the first four.”

Republicans in Congress have probably already missed their best window for the kind of bold, sweeping, draconian change they’ve been promising for years. Trump set what little political capital he had on fire as soon as he was inaugurated. Their only argument for passing health care is that it’s Sophie’s Choice—they can either face the wrath of their rabid base, which will be furious if they fail to act, or the wrath of the rest of the country, which detests the policies they’re trying to administer.

Worse, their window for passing anything in the first two years is closing fast. If they can’t get anything done before the fall, they’ll have to rush an ambitious agenda through in September. Even that may be too late—with the midterms fast approaching, antsy House members will be harder to wrangle.

AFP/Pool/Getty

The Pope seems thrilled to meet the Trumps.

President Trump’s meeting with Pope Francis was destined to be at least a little awkward. Sure, Trump had lavished compliments on the pontiff in the past, tweeting that Francis was his dream Celebrity Apprentice contestant and that “the new Pope is a humble man, very much like me, which probably explains why I like him so much!” Pope Francis repaid the favor by tweeting about Trump two days after he announced that he was running for president.

But things quickly went south. Pope Francis subtweeted Trump after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in 2016, saying, “A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian. This is not the gospel.” Trump, who was then (and still is) on a mission to alienate everyone in the world, hit back, calling the Pope’s comments “disgraceful” and saying that Francis would wish that Trump was president when ISIS invaded the Vatican.

Francis and Trump continued their quest to make the world’s most uncomfortable buddy movie on Wednesday, when they met for the first time. The passive aggression continued: Pope Francis presented Trump with Laudato Si, his encyclical on climate change. And, when Francis met Melania, he called Trump fat, which rules.

But nothing comes close to the picture at the top of this post, in which Pope Francis, Ivanka, and Melania look like they’re attending a funeral for Western democracy, while Trump—as is his custom—did not get the memo. After the meeting Trump said that it was the “honor of a lifetime,” but Pope Francis’s slumped shoulders say otherwise.