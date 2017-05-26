Republicans are delighted that Hillary Clinton is back.
Responding to Clinton’s commencement speech at Wellesley, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel issued a statement saying, “Todays speech was a stark reminder of why Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. Instead of lashing out with the same partisan talking points, Hillary Clinton would be wise to look inward, talk about why she lost, and expand the dwindling base of Democratic Party supporters—we won’t hold our breaths though.”
The subtext of the statement, along with the flare-up of anti-Clinton articles in places like the Daily Caller, is that the right is absolutely tickled pink at the prospect of Clinton being the face of the resistance to Trump. And why shouldn’t they be? Trump won in large part because Clinton is so hated by the Republican base. “Crooked Hillary” was the perfect opponent to rally Republicans behind Trump.
In fact, that’s what’s been missing from Trump’s first months in office—a recognizable foil. He has tried to turn the media into a public enemy, but it can’t compare to a bona fide political opponent. In this respect, however valuable Clinton’s message might be in terms of content, she may be the person who is least able to deliver it effectively.
The story behind James Comey’s July press conference keeps getting weirder.
On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the former FBI director’s decision to hold a press conference in July 2016—in which he lit into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server—was partially motivated by fake emails that were created by Russian hackers, supposedly to show an uncomfortable closeness between Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch. (The ill-advised tarmac meeting between Lynch and Bill Clinton during the server investigation was widely believed to be one of the most important motivations for Comey’s decision to hold the press conference.)
On Friday, CNN provided new details. According to the CNN report, Comey was actually aware the documents were fake and created by Russian intelligence, but “feared that if it became public it would undermine the probe and the Justice Department itself.” According to CNN, Comey made this decision partly to protect important sources. There’s also this:
Sources close to Comey tell CNN he felt that it didn’t matter if the information was accurate, because his big fear was that if the Russians released the information publicly, there would be no way for law enforcement and intelligence officials to discredit it without burning intelligence sources and methods.
But Comey may also have been motivated from a desire to both preempt Russian disinformation and prevent leaks from the FBI itself, as Lawfare’s Susan Hennessey argued on Twitter.
It’s been ten months since Comey’s press conference and the story behind it keeps getting weirder.
Hillary Clinton is auditioning for a role in the Trump resistance.
“In the years to come,” she warned Wellesley College graduates on Friday, “there will be trolls galore—online in person—eager to tell you that you don’t have anything worthwhile to say or anything meaningful to contribute.” But if the former Democratic nominee made one thing clear at her alma matter—where she once gave the student commencement address—it was that she can be quite the troll herself.
Reflecting on her own class of 1969, she said, “We were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice after firing the person running the investigation into him at the Department of Justice.”
Clinton criticized President Donald Trump more explicitly, too, calling his budget “a con” and “an attack of unimaginable cruelty on the most vulnerable among us—the youngest, the oldest, the poorest, and hard working people who need a little help to gain or hang on to a decent, middle-class life.” She further trolled Trump over his inauguration trutherism and lamented the “full-fledged assault on truth and reason” in America. “When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society,” Clinton said. “That is not hyperbole. It is what authoritarian regimes throughout history have done.”
Clinton is adopting the language of the Trump resistance, and indeed there are indications that she wants to be a key figure in that movement. As a national political reporter for Politico tweeted:
Clinton shouldn’t be a central resistance figure. What losing presidential candidate, after all, has ever returned to lead the opposition? Not John Kerry, not Al Gore, not Michael Dukakis. The Democratic Party is right to be elevating its younger rising stars. But clearly she still feels the pull of politics, and who’s going to stop her from giving speeches and interviews whenever she pleases? The Bernie Sanders wing of the party might want to wish her away, but only she has the power to decide that.
Don’t blame Rob Quist’s “quirky” progressive platform for his loss.
Reporter-beating Republican Greg Gianforte will represent Montana in the House of Representatives. It’s not totally surprising that Gianforte’s violence didn’t cost him the race; a substantial number of early votes had been cast before he was charged with assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. And thanks to Trump, the Republican base is primed to reward violence on journalists.
But some are already blaming his opponent, Democrat Rob Quist, for the outcome:
Quist was an unusual candidate, but eerily suited for a state like Montana. He is known to voters thanks to his popular folk music band and his family ranch. That, and his cowboy hat, may be enough to qualify him as “quirky” to people who do not live in rural places, but it probably did not bother the people of Montana. Nor is his loss likely due to his left-wing platform. There were a number of other factors at work, and money is perhaps the most influential one. Gianforte is a billionaire, and outside groups flooded his campaign with extra cash. Per Roll Call:
If Democrats want to win races, they have to spend money. They didn’t do that in Montana, and they shouldn’t be surprised their candidate lost his race. Last night’s outcome has less to do with Quist’s progressive platform and more to do with deeper failures in the national party’s electoral strategy. Those failures existed long before Quist and his banjo hit the campaign trail.
There are additional contributing factors the party could not control. A local NBC affiliate refused to air audio of Gianforte’s violent assault on a reporter; according to HuffPost, it’s owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group, a conservative-leaning conglomerate. And as BuzzFeed’s Anne Helen Peterson reported yesterday, Montana has a problem with voter suppression:
Montana is a complicated state, politically; it is not deep red in the way that most southern states are deep red. Quist may have been “quirky,” but quirkiness did not cost him a congressional seat. There are other, more important lessons for Democrats to learn from his race, and from his loss.
Denis Johnson was the best American writer of the past 25 years.
Johnson, who died on Thursday at the age of 67, wrote the rarest of books—one that is loved both by high schoolers and the adults they become. Jesus’ Son, which was published in 1992,isa series of linked short stories about the exploits of a junkie named Fuckhead and other addicts. These are stories about drug and alcohol abuse, violence, the growing rot at the center of rural American life, and ultimately redemption. It’s a surreal and haunting book, but also a very funny one; as Jonathan Franzen once wrote, “The god I want to believe in has a voice and sense of humor like Denis Johnson’s.” Johnson’s authorial voice in Jesus’ Son was both omniscient and fully tuned to the strange beating humanity of his characters—a sort of thousand-yard stare that didn’t miss a detail.
Johnson shared some traits with Kerouac and Bukowski, but he never romanticized or sentimentalized—or at least not without a measure of mischief. He also kept developing his voice, pushing it into new terrain. Jesus’ Son will no doubt loom over Johnson’s legacy, but he was a more than accomplished poet, novelist, and nonfiction writer. (Seek, his collection of journalism, is as weird and good as nonfiction writing gets.) He’s written not one but two books that can vie for the best work of fiction in the 21st century—Tree of Smoke, an epic novel about the Vietnam War that may actually be his finest piece of writing, and Train Dreams, a twisted novella about an orphan growing up in the American West that somehow manages to be epic. Johnson’s influence also extends well beyond the page—he taught at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop for a number of years.
We tend to overthink special elections, which get extra scrutiny because they exist in a vacuum. In the case of Quist vs. Gianforte, it’s not entirely clear what the broader significance is for either party. Gianforte won in a district that he was heavily favored to win, but he did so at an enormous cost. Republicans flooded the airwaves with ads attacking Rob Quist for being a tax cheat, a Pelosi in populist’s clothing, and not a real Montanan. Gianforte also got away without ever telling voters how he felt about the AHCA (he told donors behind closed doors that he was for it). He certainly won’t have that luxury in 2018, and neither will incumbent Republicans. Similarly, Gianforte’s biggest—and perhaps only—asset in his campaign was Donald Trump. He campaigned with Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. and tied himself to the president in every way except health care. Trump may be an albatross, not an asset, for Republicans like Gianforte in 2018.
In Quist’s case, he outperformed Hillary Clinton substantially—she lost the state by 20 points. But he underperformed fellow populist Steve Bullock, who was elected in 2016, and outperformed Clinton by a staggering 24 points. (He also beat Gianforte.) If Jon Ossoff, a more corporate and wishy-washy Democrat, wins in Georgia, there may be an intra-party fight about which kinds of candidates the Democrats should recruit. But again, special elections are weird.
Quist running ten points behind Bullock may simply be a sign that the tax cheat ads really hurt the cowboy-singing Democrat. Republicans poured money into Montana to provide cover for Gianforte’s many weaknesses as a candidate—and that was before he was charged with assaulting a reporter. Democrats, meanwhile, were characteristically slow to grasp that the seat could be in play and never came close to meeting the GOP dollar-for-dollar.
Most people believe that the Republicans are screwed in 2018. They probably are. But in Montana, in a race that should have been defined by health care, the Democrats weren’t able to prevail or even get particularly close. If Quist had lost by four points or fewer, the take would have been simple: Democrats can sit on their hands and still win 50 seats. He didn’t and his loss should be a wake-up call.
That Republicans colluded with Russian hackers to subvert the 2016 election is now beyond dispute.
Probably because he knows he didn’t wittingly invite Russian intelligence operatives into his campaign headquarters to conduct a strategy session, President Donald Trump has tried to establish a ridiculous bar for wrongdoing: As long as he, personally, didn’t conspire with Russians to sabotage Democratic campaigns, then there is no scandal.
New reporting from the Wall Street Journalunderscores how ludicrous this standard is. We know Republicans worked hand in glove with Russian hackers because they more or less did so out in the open, just as super PACs take instruction from the public comments of the politicians they support. Now we know there was a private collaboration as well.
[A] hacker also privately sent Democratic voter-turnout analyses to a Republican political operative in Florida named Aaron Nevins.
Learning that hacker “Guccifer 2.0” had tapped into a Democratic committee that helps House candidates, Mr. Nevins wrote to the hacker to say: “Feel free to send any Florida based information.”
Ten days later, Mr. Nevins received 2.5 gigabytes of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee documents, some of which he posted on a blog called HelloFLA.com that he ran using a pseudonym.
Soon after, the hacker sent a link to the blog article to Roger Stone, a longtime informal adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump, along with Mr. Nevins’ analysis of the hacked data.
One step removed from the Trump campaign, a Republican operative requested and received stolen Democratic documents, and used them to advance domestic strategic ends. Whether Nevins knew Guccifer 2.0 was a Russian intelligence cutout or his solicitation of stolen goods rises to the level of a crime remains to be seen. But this story is like a blueprint of how “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia could have worked short of Trump campaign operatives telling Philip and Elizabeth from The Americans what to steal and how to deploy it. It’s a huge scandal. If “Guccifer 2.0” were a domestic super PAC, it would be a crime. The fact that this might skate the line of legality doesn’t suggest it should be without consequence, but that nobody until now imagined needing to outlaw behavior this cretinous.
Greg Gianforte has disturbing ties to white nationalists.
Everyone now knows that Gianforte, who may win his race for Montana’s House seat against Democrat Rob Quist today, is violent. Fewer seem to realize that he also has ties to white nationalism, but that information has become newly relevant after his attack on Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.
As the HuffPost’s Dana Liebelson reported last September, during Gianforte’s failed bid to become Montana’s governor, he was once connected to a disturbing offshoot of the classical Christian school movement:
Greg Gianforte, the wealthy technology entrepreneur who’s challenging incumbent Steve Bullock (D) for the Montana governor’s seat, served with [Douglas] Wilson on the board of the Association of Classical and Christian Schools, which the pastor co-founded. (Wilson is an ex officio member of the board, which means he doesn’t vote.) Both men spoke at the group’s conferences in 2014 and 2015. Gianforte praised Wilson at the 2014 conference.
Wilson does not openly identify as a neo-Confederate, but he’s close: With co-author Steven Wilkins, Wilson authored a book that characterized the institution of slavery as “a relationship based upon mutual affection and confidence.” He said of the ante-bellum South, “There has never been a multiracial society which has existed with such mutual intimacy and harmony in the history of the world.”
As Mark Potok noted for the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2004, the work of Confederate Army chaplain R.L. Dabney has long influenced Wilson, and the ACCS website lists Dabney’s On Secular Education as a resource for would-be classical Christian educators. Wilson isn’t Dabney’s only fan. He’s also something of a folk hero to kinists, an ideology the Anti-Defamation League defines as a Christian doctrine centered on the idea that “the social order for man is based on ‘tribal and ethnic’ (by which they mean racial) ties.” Put another way: They are Christian segregationists.
“If there is indeed any future for civilized government in what were the United States, the refutation of the abolitionist postulates must possess a living interest still.”
“It is only when the express word of Scripture clearly contradicts a proposition which appears to be a primary intuition of the reason, that it constitutes any difficulty in the reception of God’s word. But can this prejudice against slavery claim to be such?”
“The South has advanced the Africans, as a whole, more rapidly than any other low savage race has ever been educated. Hence we boldly claim, that our system, instead of necessitating the ignorance and vice of its subjects, deserves the credit of a most beneficent culture.”
A representative for ACCS confirmed to the New Republic that Gianforte is no longer on its board. And though there’s no evidence that Gianforte is a kinist, his old connection to ACCS is interesting in light of his decision to donate to a white nationalist’s campaign for the state legislature. According to Rewire News, Gianforte donated twice to the campaign of Taylor Rose, a Montana Republican with ties to Youth for Western Civilization and the Council for Conservative Citizens. Rewire also reports that Gianforte has donated to politicians affiliated with the Oathkeeper movement.
Liebelson’s reporting should have tanked Gianforte’s political career. Instead, he was able to mount another campaign to represent Montana in the House of Representatives. It now seems that nothing, not even his assault on a reporter, can dissuade the Republican Party from supporting him.
Senator Orrin Hatch, 83, is leaning toward retiring, and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, 70, is “very likely” to run for his seat in 2018. Utah Policy reported on Thursday:
Romney and Hatch are close, and earlier this year Hatch told the media that he would consider not running again if someone “outstanding” were to seek his seat.
Asked who could be such an “outstanding” candidate, Hatch mentioned Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts and the man who led the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics out of scandal and into a very successful Games.
Romney would be a natural fit for this race. He’s one of the most well-known Mormons in the country. He went to Brigham Young University in Provo. He has lived in Utah periodically throughout his life, and he’s a resident now. He would bring the respect and gravitas of having been a governor and run for the White House; he’s now seen as a statesman figure of the GOP establishment. He’s also independently wealthy and has extensive fundraising experience. If Hatch and other establishment leaders got behind him, Romney could overwhelm whoever else decided to compete in the GOP primary. (Utah is a solidly Republican state, and Hatch always won lopsided victories over Democrats in the general election.)
There’s even a chance Senator Mitt Romney could be good for the country. On the one hand, as Lucia Graves argued in the New Republic last month, Romney’s record looks rosier mostly because President Donald Trump is so bad. Romney would be conservative senator, no friend to the progressive cause. But he was among the most outspoken GOP critics of Trump during the campaign, and in the Senate he’d have the freedom and stature to take him on. “Utah is about equally as anti-Trump as it is pro-Romney,” Aaron Blake wrote last month in The Washington Post. “Trump did win the state, but that victory owed entirely to the state’s Republican lean. Polls there showed Trump’s favorable rating as low as 19 percent and his unfavorable rating as high as 71 percent, largely thanks to Mormons disliking him.” Blake’s headline is as true today as the day it ran: “The idea of Senator Mitt Romney should scare Trump.”
Blame the “Trump effect” for what happened to Ben Jacobs.
On Wednesday night, Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in a special election for Montana’s lone House seat, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor assault after he allegedly “body-slammed” Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, in response to Jacobs questioning Gianforte about the American Health Care Act. A Fox News crew that witnessed the event claimed that Gianforte “grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands,” then “slammed him into the ground” and “began punching” him. In an audio recording of the altercation, Gianforte can be heard saying, “I’m sick and tired of you guys!”
Gianforte’s team released a black-is-white version of the events, claiming, “After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg’s wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ.” Gianforte’s version is contradicted by Jacobs’s own account, the Fox News account, and the audio recording, which does not support the claim that Gianforte asked Jacobs to lower his recording device.
This is not the first time we have seen Republicans behaving badly in recent weeks. Earlier this week, the New Republic reported a story about Saily Avelenda, the founder of a grassroots group that is trying to get New Jersey Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen to hold a town hall to answer questions from constituents. In response, Frelinghuysen sent a letter to a board member at the bank where Avelenda worked, claiming that the conservative agenda was under attack by “organized forces,” and that “one of the ringleaders works at your bank.” Avelenda ultimately felt compelled to resign from the bank.
The two incidents are connected by what Meredith McGehee of the Campaign Legal Center called the “Trump effect.” As Abby Rabinowitz reported:
Reassuringly, McGehee told me that Frelinghuysen’s actions were unusual. Less reassuringly, she read them as part of a larger “Trump effect,” created by a president who every day overturns the norms of political behavior. She likened it to the body politic moving from a smooth stream into the rapids. “I’d say Frelinghuysen got caught up,” said McGehee.
Of course, these two incidents could be isolated, born of unique circumstances that have little relation to the broader Trumpian context in which they occurred. But they both are characteristic of the way Trump has approached skepticism and dissent: through bullying, delegitimization, and outrage. Most of all, they betray a total disrespect for the organs of civil society and basic democratic institutions like a free press. As Michael Calderone notes at HuffPost, journalists across the country have reported being threatened, arrested, and manhandled in the last three weeks, part of a pattern that stretches back to Trump’s rallies in 2016.
Needless to say, this is all a terrible omen for what could happen over the next four years. McGehee says we’re moving into the rapids. And after the flood comes the fire.
The Russia scandal will be waiting for Trump when he returns to the U.S.
Embattled presidents often look to foreign trips as a way to get their groove back. At best, Trump and his aides hoped that his jaunt through the Middle East and Europe would create a runway that he could use to get domestic legislation off the ground. At the very least, they hoped it would create a reset following the worst week in a presidency full of worst weeks.
So far, Trump’s foreign trip has been the latter. It’s had a couple of moments that generated praise from the pundit class—his speech on terrorism being the most notable—and its share of characteristically embarrassing moments, like when he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he “never mentioned Israel” when giving highly classified material unprompted to the Russians.
But it hasn’t stopped the steady leaking of information about the Russia scandal, which has only become more serious while he’s been away. Over the last 16 hours, we’ve learned that Russian spies bragged about the influence they had over former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort; that Manafort has continued to advise Trump’s team despite the Russia investigation; and that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was told not to disclose meetings with the Russian ambassador by members of Trump’s team and the FBI.
A “Trump ally” told Mike Allen that, “We’re getting street fighters ready to go,” referring to the legal team the president is assembling to push back on the charges that have been building against Trump and his team. “The new machinery is an effort to compartmentalize the scandals,” Allen writes, “so that some officials can focus on probes and revelations while others do their day jobs. But the success of that plan depends partly on President Trump’s willingness to compartmentalize. Close aides have trouble imagining that.” Aides are once again openly describing Trump as a toddler to the media, and boasting about their ability to limit his “screen time” on his foreign trip. But it will be much harder to do this when Trump is back in Washington, where old habits have already formed.
We’ve been down this road before—and we know what happens next. For all the talk of renewed discipline, Trump remains his own worst enemy. His legal team may insulate him a bit more, but he’ll be back to his old ways—i.e. repeatedly punching himself in the face—before the White House’s new org chart is even in place.