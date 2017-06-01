Menu
Win McNamee/Getty

This is what happens when you vote for people who deny science.

President Donald Trump made a decision today that he likely wouldn’t have made if he accepted the scientific fact that humans cause climate change, and that climate change is harmful to the environment and human civilization. In the White House Rose Garden, he told the world that he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord because it was a “bad deal” for the country.

Not once in his lengthy speech did Trump mention the dangers posed by climate change, or what the U.S. would do to reduce carbon emissions and help prevent sea-level rise, more extreme weather, and widespread species die-offs. That’s because Trump doesn’t think the problem exists, or refuses to admit that he does. Here’s an exchange from a White House pool gaggle yesterday:

Republicans who openly accept the science of climate change don’t take such an extreme view on the Paris agreement. John McCain and Mitt Romney, for example, did not want Trump to bail on the deal. But many Republicans don’t think the problem exists, and thus opposed it. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Energy Department Secretary Rick Perry, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—all climate deniers who encouraged Trump to quit Paris.

Make no mistake: What happened today happened because of their science denial. Trump doesn’t think climate change is a problem, therefore he didn’t even consider the consequences of climate inaction when he was weighing whether to stay or leave the deal. Instead, he was only making his decision based on the potential diplomatic consequences of withdrawal, how he would look to his base, and whether the deal would cause coal plants to close.

There are consequences to voting climate deniers into office. Polls show that while most people care about climate change, they don’t consider it enough of a priority to decide their vote. Fortunately, Trump’s path for withdrawal from the Paris agreement will take at least four years to complete—meaning the future of the accord, and therefore climate change, is going to be on the ballot in 2020. Maybe by then, people will realize the stakes of climate change and vote for someone who acknowledges its existence.

Trump’s climate change disaster is the GOP’s climate change disaster, too.

Among the seventeen candidates who ran in the Republican primaries, Lindsey Graham was an outlier on climate change. Unlike the eventual winner, Graham was happy to say climate change was real and man-made. Unlike most other candidates, Graham even said he would support measures to curb global warming. Graham has also been more willing than most elected Republican officials to challenge Trump on foreign policy issues.

So what was Graham’s response to Trump’s announcement that he would move to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement? This tweet:

This weak-sauce response illustrates why the entire Republican Party bears responsibility for this reckless, cynical move. Graham is nearly the best Republican on climate, and he’s not willing to challenge Trump. Furthermore, he peddles the fiction that Trump intends to “re-enter” the accord once the U.S. gets a “better deal.” This simply isn’t going to happen: The world is moving on, and the U.S. now enjoys the distinction of being a pariah state on this crucial global issue.

Trump is able to withdraw from Paris because his party is made up either of climate change deniers or cowards, like Graham, who claim to believe in climate change but are willing to appease deniers. Trump’s disastrous move is an indictment not only of his presidency, but also the party that has enabled and empowered him every step of the way.

Getty Images

Trump says he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh,” which voted for Hillary and is suffering from climate change.

When President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he’s withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement, his biggest applause line was a shot at the French capital:

That was news to the Democrat actually elected to represent the city:

As PennLive reported earlier on Thursday, climate change will bring more flooding and hotter days to Pennsylvania. “Longer frost-free growing seasons and higher concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide would increase yields for many crops during an average year,” the website reported. “But increasingly hot summers are likely to reduce yields of corn, Pennsylvania’s most important crop.” No wonder a poll last year found that 72 percent of Pittsburgh residents believe climate change is happening.

Pool/Getty

Trump’s eight-part battle plan for screwing the environment is nearly complete.

On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced that he would withdrawn the United States from the Paris agreement, the international climate accord to limit global warming. “We’re following through on our commitments, and I don’t want anything to get in our way,” he said. “In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord.”

Trump’s decision was a devastating blow to the planet, first and foremost, and also to environmentalists, corporations, the military, and U.S. allies, all of which had urged him to keep President Barack Obama’s promise to the world. It was a victory for ultra-conservatives, nationalists, fossil-fuel industries, and Trump himself, who fulfilled yet another one of his campaign pledges to favor polluters over the environment.

While Trump has failed to keep many of his “commitments”—there’s no wall, Obamacare is still in place, and China has not been labeled a currency manipulator—he is making good on his pledge to dismantle the individual facets of Obama’s environmental policies. In a May 2016 speech, he laid out his eight-part, 100-day “America First Energy Plan,”:

  • We’re going to rescind all the job-destroying Obama executive actions including the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule.
  • We’re going to save the coal industry and other industries threatened by Hillary Clinton’s extremist agenda.
  • I’m going to ask Trans Canada to renew its permit application for the Keystone Pipeline.
  • We’re going to lift moratoriums on energy production in federal areas
  • We’re going to revoke policies that impose unwarranted restrictions on new drilling technologies. These technologies create millions of jobs with a smaller footprint than ever before.
  • We’re going to cancel the Paris Climate Agreement and stop all payments of U.S. tax dollars to U.N. global warming programs.
  • Any regulation that is outdated, unnecessary, bad for workers, or contrary to the national interest will be scrapped. We will also eliminate duplication, provide regulatory certainty, and trust local officials and local residents.
  • Any future regulation will go through a simple test: is this regulation good for the American worker? If it doesn’t pass this test, the rule will not be approved.

Trump is keeping his promise to “cancel” the Paris agreement, as well as his promise to cancel payments to the United Nations for global warming programs. In his speech Thursday, Trump said he would terminate all U.S. contributions to the Green Climate Fund, which exists under the 1992 international United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

While a few of Trump’s campaign promises would be nearly impossible to accomplish—“save the coal industry,” for instance—most of them have been met or are in the works. Trump lifted the moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands, and started the legal process of repealing rules limiting fracking on federal lands. He approved the Keystone XL pipeline. This week, his EPA halted regulations limiting methane pollution from oil and gas companies. Trump has not yet rescinded the Climate Action Plan or the Waters of the U.S. rule, a complicated legal undertaking that is likely to take years, but he has started that process by signing executive orders directing the EPA to eliminate both rules. With the anti-regulatory crusader Scott Pruitt at the helm of EPA, there’s little doubt that the agency will attempt to do exactly that.

The list above doesn’t even include every anti-environmental promise Trump made on the campaign trail. For instance, he pledged to “end the EPA intrusion” into Americans’ lives, and as president he proposed a 31 percent cut to the agency, the largest percentage cut for any department in his budget. Congress is unlikely to approve such a steep cut, but like the Paris deal, it’s proof that Trump was dead serious about dismantling America’s efforts to fight climate change.

Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump couldn’t possibly raise more suspicion that he’s being blackmailed by the Russian government.

Juxtapose this Russian embassy tweet from one week ago:

With this report from Wednesday:

The Trump administration is moving toward handing back to Russia two diplomatic compounds, near New York City and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, that its officials were ejected from in late December as punishment for Moscow’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

President Barack Obama said Dec. 29 that the compounds were being “used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes” and gave Russia 24 hours to vacate them. Separately, Obama expelled from the United States what he said were 35 Russian “intelligence operatives.” ... “We had no intention of ever giving them back,” a former senior Obama official said of the compounds.

These developments come just a few weeks after Trump invited the Russian ambassador and Russian foreign minister into the Oval Office for fairly naked Russian propaganda purposes because Russian President Vladimir Putin asked him to.

It calls to mind this recently unearthed, secretly recorded conversation between House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other House GOP leaders last June:

McCarthy: “There’s two people, I think, Putin pays: [Representative Dana] Rohrabacher and Trump.” [Laughter] “Swear to god.”

Ryan: “This is an off the record…[laughter]…NO LEAKS…[laughter]…alright?! … [Laughter] … This is how we know we’re a real family here.”

He who pays the piper calls the tune, right? (Deny this article if asked.)

DMITRY LOVETSKY / Getty Images

Vladimir Putin just threw Donald Trump under the bus.

After previously saying his country had absolutely no involvement in cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential campaign, Putin acknowledged on Thursday that “patriotically minded” private Russian citizens could have engaged in hacking. The New York Times reported that Putin is still denying Russian government involvement, even as American intelligence agencies concluded that Putin himself ordered an “influence campaign” to help elect Trump.

Putin’s heavy wink and nod doesn’t do Trump any favors. Trump has insisted that allegations that the Russian government helped tip the election in his favor—thereby calling the legitimacy of his victory into question—are overblown. He famously said the attacks could have been carried out by “somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds.’” Putin’s characterization of the hackers was much different, all but admitting that the hacks were done because Hillary Clinton was less friendly to Russia than Trump.

Raising the possibility of attacks by what he portrayed as free-spirited Russian patriots, Mr. Putin said that hackers “are like artists” who choose their targets depending how they feel “when they wake up in the morning.”

“If they are patriotically minded, they start making their contributions—which are right, from their point of view—to the fight against those who say bad things about Russia,” he added.

Putin’s remarks are bound to come up when the Senate Intelligence Committee resumes its hearings into possible collusion between the Russians and Trump’s campaign.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Is Mick Mulvaney the most cynical person in the Trump White House?

It’s been a week since the Congressional Budget Office dropped its score of Trumpcare, which means it’s been a week since it became abundantly clear, not for the first time, that the GOP’s attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare would cost millions of people their health insurance, cause premiums and deductibles to skyrocket, and disproportionately hurt the poor and the sick—all in order to give rich people a massive tax cut.

Republicans knew this was coming, but their response has been weak. They’ve done little to counter the actual claims in the CBO report. Instead, they’ve shrugged their shoulders, looked at the ground, and mumbled, “The CBO gets things wrong, y’know.” Which is exactly what they did when the CBO scored the first version of Trumpcare.

But on Wednesday, Mick Mulvaney, the director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, took things a step further, arguing that there were Hillary moles inside the nonpartisan CBO. “At some point, you’ve got to ask yourself, has the day of the CBO come and gone?” Mulvaney told The Washington Examiner. “How much power do we give to the CBO under the 1974 Budget Act? We’re hearing now that the person in charge of the Affordable Health Care Act methodology is an alum of the Hillarycare program in the 1990s who was brought in by Democrats to score the ACA.”

Even for the Trump administration this is astonishingly brazen, cynical, and stupid. Mulvaney is trying to cast suspicion on Heather Harvey, who had worked in the Department of Health and Human Services during the Clinton administration and currently heads the CBO’s health analysis division. That is quite a stretch, especially when you consider that the current head of the Department of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, handpicked the CBO’s current director Keith Hall. It all gets more absurd when you remember that Donald Trump repeatedly cited CBO reports when criticizing the Obama administration. And it gets even more absurd when you remember that Mulvaney made a $2 trillion accounting error in his own budget.

This might be a new level of cynicism for the Trump administration, which has repeatedly trashed nonpartisan agencies. But really, it is the only card Mulvaney and Trump have to play.

@Nigel_Farage/Twitter

Of course Nigel Farage is a player in the Russia story.

Farage, the low-rent British Trump and real-life Alan Partridge, spent his post-Brexit victory lap cozying up to Donald Trump and other faux American populists. Farage is a remarkably transparent opportunist, and he saw a branding opportunity to go from “smarmy guy drinking alone in a pub” to “figurehead of a worldwide populist movement.” He attended the RNC in July and appeared to be in regular contact with the Trump campaign. And shortly after his victory, Trump called for Prime Minister Theresa May to appoint Farage ambassador to the U.S.

In other words, he’s been an active social networker over the past year. Unsurprisingly, that seems to have ensnared him in the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Farage is now a “person of interest” in the FBI’s probe, which has seemed inevitable ever since he was caught leaving the Ecuadorian embassay in London, where Julian Assange resides. Asked by BuzzFeed what he was doing there, Farage said he couldn’t remember.

According to the Guardian, “Sources with knowledge of the investigation said the former UKIP leader had raised the interest of FBI investigators because of his relationships with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder whom Farage visited in March.” Farage, for his part, has mimicked Trump’s own response to the FBI’s investigation, saying that his cameo is proof of the “hysterical” effort to avoid coming to terms with Brexit and Trump’s election victory.

Farage may be the Zelig of the Russia investigation—the rare individual who’s connected to nearly all of the parties involved. “If you triangulate Russia, WikiLeaks, Assange, and Trump associates, the person who comes up with the most hits is Nigel Farage,” one person told the Guardian.

May 31, 2017

Sarah Palin/Facebook

The Kathy Griffin controversy made clear where basic decency resides in American politics.

Listening to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer struggle and fail on Wednesday to resolve the insoluble contradiction between President Donald Trump’s purported outrage at Griffin (who was denounced, and has apologized, for a video in which she holds a mock-up of a severed head resembling Trump) and his decision last month to invite Ted Nugent, the racist performer who levied violent threats against President Barack Obama, to the White House, I was struck by how this contrived controversy might actually be put to some constructive use.

Unlike Griffin, Trump is the president. Before he was the president, he built a massive following for himself on the right by commandeering the racist conspiracy theory that Obama was born in Kenya. He did not think twice about Obama’s young children then. Rather than finding himself driven out of conservative politics, Trump’s birther movement formed the basis of his takeover of the Republican Party. As the GOP standard bearer, he encouraged his supporters to commit violence, and as president, he (per Spicer’s evasions) elevated Nugent’s profile with an Oval Office visit. Neither man thought twice about Obama’s young children then.

Griffin, by contrast, went from being a non-entity in liberal politics to being persona non grata in liberal politics, in an instant.

My point is not to distract from any questions about Griffin’s conduct, all of which have been settled anyhow. It is about using the episode and the context around it to pinpoint where basic decency in public discourse resides, and where it does not. It is about encouraging political referees to think critically before using the Griffin episode as a crutch for the easy conceit that both sides have envenomed partisan politics.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Al Franken picked the wrong week to return to political comedy.

In his very good and very funny new memoir, Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, the Democratic senator and former Saturday Night Live cast member recounts how he set aside humor to be taken seriously by voters. Now, after eight years with his head down on Capitol Hill, running every joke through what he calls the DeHumorizer™, he’s ready to make people laugh again. It’s an exciting development, and could even be politically valuable in taking on President Donald Trump.

Franken is getting good press for his book, but his media tour hit a snag on Wednesday after his friend and fellow comedian Kathy Griffin performed a faux Trump beheading, for which she has since apologized. Making the rounds on cable news, Franken was forced to condemn Griffin’s actions, even as he’s still planning to appear with her to promote his book. “I talked to her and she did make a very heartfelt, fulsome apology,” Franken told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “I think she was thinking she was making some artistic statement, but that image has no place in our political dialogue.”

Franken bears not a shred of responsibility for Griffin’s mistake, of course. But Minnesota Republicans are calling on him to cancel their joint appearance, and the conservative media is giving him heat, too. It’s ironic that just as Franken showed us the potential of political comedy, Griffin reminded us of how awful it can be.

Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

The Daily Caller is just fine with publishing white supremacists.

Jason Kessler’s sympathetic report on protests to preserve a Robert E. Lee memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia, ran in The Daily Caller on May 14. The article had one major problem: Its author is a white nationalist. As A.C. Thompson reports in ProPublica, Kessler was a participant in the protest, giving a talk where he “praised groups such as the American Vanguard, an organization that espouses the eradication of the country’s democratic structure of governance. He hailed Matthew Heimbach, who views himself as a warrior against Jews and people of color, and Sam Dickson, a denier of the Nazi Holocaust who has been involved in racist activities since the 1970s.”

In response to ProPublica’s reporting, The Daily Caller added a note to the article: “The author notified The Daily Caller after publication that he spoke at a luncheon May 14 on behalf of an effort to preserve the monument.”

More troublingly, in its larger response to the controversy, The Daily Caller is taking the position that the original article was fine and the only problem is the conflict of interest—not Kessler’s manifest support for racist politics. As Paul Connor, executive editor of The Daily Caller, told ProPublica, “The story is factually accurate and plainly states what happened at the event. But in light of his activism on the issue, we have mutually agreed to suspend our freelance relationship with him.”

Connor was unwilling to criticize Kessler’s praise of racists, saying, “We pay writers for journalism, not their opinions.” But even if Kessler hadn’t participated in the protest, his commitment to white supremacy, evident in his longstanding activism, obviously has bearing on his journalism.