Spencer Platt/Getty

Eliminating coal could save more lives per year than the entire coal industry employs.

As U.S. politicians continue to debate whether to save the declining American coal industry, new peer-reviewed research is making a case for letting it die. A new analysis from Michigan Technological University, published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, asserts that swapping out all U.S. coal energy for solar-powered energy could save approximately 52,000 lives every year. That’s more people than work in the American coal industry today: 51,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The research is particularly relevant given Trump’s recent decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. Trump said he decided to exit the agreement “in order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens.” Ostensibly, however, Trump was only talking about those 51,000 coal miners whose jobs might be negatively impacted by a country-wide shift to renewable energy. He was not talking about his concern for public health, which multiple studies have shown is negatively impacted by climate change and other pollution from fossil fuels.

It’s worth noting that this new research only analyzes the health benefits of replacing all U.S. coal-powered electricity with solar-powered electricity. Merely eliminating coal and replacing it with, say, natural gas would not save the same number of lives. Fortunately, while coal is inevitably dying, the U.S. solar industry is booming—and at least one study has asserted it would be fairly cheap to retrain coal workers to work in the solar industry. Embracing that shift, however, does not appear to be on the Trump administration’s agenda.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

The European resistance is getting under Trump’s skin.

After Saturday’s terrorist attack in London, which left seven dead, Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a television interview that there was “no reason to be alarmed” by increased police presence in the city. President Donald Trump promptly twisted the Labour politician’s to make it seem like Khan thinks there’s “no reason to be alarmed” about terrorism in general.

The mayor’s office responded to that tweet with a withering statement: “The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services, and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city. He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police—including armed officers—on the streets.” This clearly upset Trump, who tweeted on Monday:

Khan, who hasn’t been shy to call Trump out for his ignorance in the past, represents everything the president despises. As London’s first Muslim mayor, Khan is the leader of a cosmopolitan global city who stands unabashedly for openness and multiculturalism. And his call for calm and vigilance in the face of terror is precisely the opposite reaction we’ve seen from Trump, who uses terrorist attacks to stoke fear and anger and push for regressive, draconian policies.

Khan isn’t the only European leader to rankle Trump in recent days. French President Emmanuel Macron gave Trump a tough, white-knuckled handshake when they met in Brussels—“a show of alpha-male fortitude,” The Washington Post declared—and then bragged about it to a French publication. “Hearing smack-talk from the Frenchman 31 years his junior irritated and bewildered Trump, aides said,” the Post reported. “A few days later, Trump got his revenge. He proclaimed from the Rose Garden, ‘I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.’”

Trump probably thinks he got the last laugh against Khan and Macron. That’s the tragedy of this petty, bullying presidency.

Thierry Charlier/Getty

Why did Trump remove an endorsement of Article 5 from his NATO speech?

In his first speech before NATO members, President Trump declined to mention Article 5 of the NATO treaty, the all-for-one-one-for-all clause that states that an attack on one member nation is an attack on all member nations. The omission was seen as another attack against NATO by Trump, but the White House was quick to deny there was any malicious intent. Sean Spicer insisted that Trump’s presence at the gathering itself was an affirmation of Article 5 and that the White House was “fully committed” to NATO and to Article 5. Nevertheless, NATO allies wanted to hear Trump unequivocally commit to Article 5, because he had spent years railing against NATO as “obsolete,” eroding trust in the long-standing alliance.

On Monday, the story got stranger. Politico’s Susan Glasser reports that there was a mention of Article 5 in the text of Trump’s speech that was approved by National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson—and that the triumverate “had worked in the weeks leading up to the trip to make sure it was included in the speech.” It’s unclear how or why it was removed. Some believe Trump ad-libbed the omission, while others believe that Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller played a role.

In any case, as Glasser notes, this was a highly significant omission. On one level, it represents the rupture that Trump has caused between the U.S. and NATO (a rupture, it should be noted, that has been one of Vladimir Putin’s long-standing goals). On another level, it reflects the deep divisions in the White House, “with the president withholding crucial information from his top national security officials—and then embarrassing them by forcing them to go out in public with awkward, unconvincing, after-the-fact claims that the speech really did amount to a commitment they knew it did not make.”

The oddest thing is that there seems to have been no strategic or tactical reason for the omission. Such an odd and passive-aggressive decision, absent a larger articulated strategy, will only sow distrust and confusion in the alliance.

Win McNamee / Getty

Good morning, Donald Trump is slamming the judiciary, his own Justice Department, and an executive order that he signed.

The White House wanted today to be about infrastructure. On Sunday, White House officials told the media that Monday would kick off “Infrastructure Week,” an effort to privatize America’s air traffic control system, and many of its roads, bridges, and tunnels. That plan lasted until 6:45 on Monday morning, when Donald Trump, apparently watching Morning Joe, sent out a torrent of tweets about the travel ban.

In these four tweets, Trump rips apart his own Justice Department, the idea of an independent judiciary, and an executive order that he signed. Just as importantly, by calling it a “ban”—and by insisting that it is, in fact, a ban—he’s contradicting his own staff. He’s also playing into the exact case that Hawaii is making against the ban. Considering that Trump’s past comments and tweets have repeatedly been used in court to undermine his executive orders on the travel ban, these tweets have the feeling of the final nails in its coffin.

It’s possible, I suppose, that Trump knows that the Supreme Court is going to strike down the executive order and is trying to spin that inevitability as being part of what is increasingly becoming his primary political message: that he represents the radical change that America needs, but various institutions (the media, other branches of government, etc.) are undermining him in the service of elites.

But that is probably giving Trump too much credit. The more likely explanation is that Trump is, once again, retreating back into his comfort zone. Throughout the campaign—but particularly the Republican primary—he exploited and manipulated fear for his political benefit, using the attacks in Orlando and San Bernardino and Paris to try to score points with Republican voters. He’s been trying to do that ever since the horrific London Bridge attack on Saturday evening. By Sunday morning he was pushing the travel ban again and trying to start a feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

This barrage of tweets tells us two things. The first is that Trump believes that one of the issues with the first four months of his presidency was that he wasn’t allowed to speak unfiltered to the American people enough—which is exactly the wrong lesson. (So much for the White House vetting Trump’s tweets!) The second is that Trump will exploit (and lie about) a crisis for perceived political gain. We’ve been fortunate so far that Trump has created most of the crises that have defined the first four months of his presidency. But not every disaster that happens over the next four years will be of Trump’s own making and we should be terrified—and should start preparing—for what Trump will do when a terrorist attack occurs in America.

Twitter

This is what happens when you embolden Saudi Arabia.

Two weeks ago Donald Trump made Saudi Arabia the first stop of his first foreign trip as president. The pride of place given to the kingdom was no accident. Trump used the trip to closely align American foreign policy with Saudi Arabia, making it the spearpoint for the war on terror. Trump promised more than $100 billion in arms sales to the country and echoed its calls for a grand coalition against Iran, which was blamed as the source of global terrorism and instability in the Middle East. 

Now, empowered by Trump, Saudi Arabia is picking a fight with Qatar. Saudi Arabia, joined by Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen, and the United Arab Emirates, is cutting off ties with Qatar, which stands accused of destabilizing the region at the behest of Iran. The root of these accusations are comments allegedly made by Qatar’s Emir Tamim that were supportive of Iran and Hamas. But Emir Tamim and his government deny that he ever made these remarks.

As the BBC reports:

The countries say Qatar is supporting terrorist groups including the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Saudi state news agency SPA said Riyadh had closed its borders, severing land, sea and air contact with Qatar.

It cited officials as saying it was to “protect its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism.”

Egypt has also closed its airspace and ports for all Qatari transportation, its foreign ministry said.

The United Arab Emirates has given Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave the country. Abu Dhabi accuses Doha of “supporting, funding and embracing terrorism, extremism and sectarian organisations,” state news agency WAM said.

While many parties are involved, at its core this is a struggle between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The United States is in a difficult position because both countries are valued allies. There are 10,000 American troops stationed in Qatar, which is the headquarters of Centcom, the U.S. military’s command center in the Middle East. While American diplomats are calling for calm, there’s every reason to think that Trump’s embrace of Saudi Arabia empowered the oil-rich kingdom to launch this regional power play.  

June 02, 2017

Olga Maltseva/Getty

Thanks to Trump, Vladimir Putin is going to troll America non-stop.

He has hit a whole new level in recent days. On Thursday he denied that Russia was behind the 2016 election hacks, but waxed poetic about hackers who “are like artists” in the way they choose their targets depending on how they feel “when they wake up in the morning.” Putin continued, “If they are patriotically minded, they start making their contributions—which are right, from their point of view—to the fight against those who say bad things about Russia.” As my colleague Graham Vyse noted yesterday, this characterization undermines Trump’s longstanding argument, which is that Russia had no involvement in his election.

Megyn Kelly made her NBC News debut on Thursday by interviewing Putin. It was what you would expect from Kelly, who did not once ask Putin what race Santa Claus was and spent most of the interview making the amused yet condescending face that helped make her famous. Putin then took his trolling a step further.

“IP addresses can be invented, a child can do that! Your underage daughter could do that. That is not proof,” Putin said, referring to Kelly’s five-year-old daughter. More bizzarely, Putin also compared the accusations of Russian interference in the election to “anti-Semitism and blaming the Jews.” Asked about Trump’s decision to leave the Paris agreement, Putin quoted Bobby McFerrin, saying, “Don’t worry, be happy.”

Trump’s presidency so far has been the stuff of Putin’s wildest dreams. It seems unlikely that the Russians really thought that Trump would be elected, and instead hoped that their interference would damage Hillary Clinton’s legitimacy and standing. But in office, Trump has basically done exactly what Putin hoped. He has weakened the United States’s standing in the world and eroded relationships with key allies, particularly in Europe. In his interview with Kelly, Putin was spiking the football.

YouTube

Where is the outrage for Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor?

Princeton University professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor has been forced to cancel speeches in Seattle and at the University of California, San Diego due to violent threats from the right wing. As The Seattle Times reported on Thursday, the threats started after Fox News covered her May 30 commencement speech at Hampshire College. In it, she correctly called Donald Trump “a racist, sexist megalomaniac.”

“Since last Friday, I have received more than 50 hate-filled and threatening emails. Some of these emails have contained specific threats of violence, including murder,” she said in a May 31 statement.I have been threatened with lynching and having the bullet from a .44 Magnum put in my head.”

But Taylor’s crisis hasn’t received much attention outside local news. When Middlebury College students protested Charles Murray, pundits protested. As Osita Nwanevu noted at the time, a Washington Post column even compared his situation to that faced by the Little Rock Nine. See also: Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopolous.

There are some distinctions to note: Taylor is not being no-platformed in the sense that we commonly understand it, and the fervor she now fights developed in response to a campus speaking engagement to which no one objected at the time.

Nevertheless, it’s striking that her situation has garnered almost no outrage from the usual free-speech defenders. There are no columns in The New York Times or The Atlantic or New York magazine. There are no fevered tweets, no hand-wringing on her behalf. Instead, we have yet another Times column about the excesses of college liberals.

Taylor is inarguably in more danger than Charles Murray. She is a black person in a country with a long history of white supremacist violence—and in recent years that violence has been especially public. Just last month, a white supremacist stabbed two bystanders to death in Portland when they interfered with his racial abuse. Racism may also have motivated the May slaying of a black college student in Maryland.

Coverage of free speech fights in the U.S. casts the left as illiberal antagonists and lets the right off the hook for its own, much more serious history of censorship. By defending Charles Murray, and not Taylor, the media has shown some revealing inconsistencies in its concerns about free speech.

Ewel Samad/AFP/Getty

Donald Trump has no political philosophy beyond pissing off liberals.

Trump’s rationale for leaving the Paris Agreement was nonsense, a series of lies shot through with paeans to a dying coal industry and undergirded by a paranoid zero-sum approach to international relations. But as with so many of Trump’s speeches, the content was less important than the tone. Trump was seething. This was a campaign-style speech and the message couldn’t have been clearer: The Paris climate deal was pushed by hypocritical cosmopolitan elites.

Punishing them, it appears, was the impetus behind the decision to leave the agreement. “This is religion for the political left, and our supporters are constantly being asked to change their behavior,” a White House official told Mike Allen, before needling the deal’s supporters who “ride in fossil-fuel-guzzling planes and SUVs, then act holier-than-thou.”

In many ways, climate change is a soft political target. Trump can appease his base without paying the kind of immediate political consequences that would come from, say, taking away their health insurance. But this just shows the nihilism at the heart of the GOP, the only mainstream party in the Western world that questions the science of climate change. Stupid lines like “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh not Paris” reveal the grievance politics at work here: The sight of liberal tears is a reward in and of itself. Judging from the response on the right, pissing off the left was the whole point.

However, the Trump administration seems to have underestimated the level of blowback it has received, from corporate America to U.S.’s allies in Europe. This will likely push the administration even more toward “policies” that exist for no other reason than to punish the left and “elites.” This is what happens when you have a party that has nothing keeping it together but pissing off its opponents.

June 01, 2017

Win McNamee/Getty

This is what happens when you vote for people who deny science.

President Donald Trump made a decision today that he likely wouldn’t have made if he accepted the scientific fact that humans cause climate change, and that climate change is harmful to the environment and human civilization. In the White House Rose Garden, he told the world that he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord because it was a “bad deal” for the country.

Not once in his lengthy speech did Trump mention the dangers posed by climate change, or what the U.S. would do to reduce carbon emissions and help prevent sea-level rise, more extreme weather, and widespread species die-offs. That’s because Trump doesn’t think the problem exists, or refuses to admit that he does. Here’s an exchange from a White House pool gaggle yesterday:

Republicans who openly accept the science of climate change don’t take such an extreme view on the Paris agreement. John McCain and Mitt Romney, for example, did not want Trump to bail on the deal. But many Republicans don’t think the problem exists, and thus opposed it. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Energy Department Secretary Rick Perry, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—all climate deniers who encouraged Trump to quit Paris.

Make no mistake: What happened today happened because of their science denial. Trump doesn’t think climate change is a problem, therefore he didn’t even consider the consequences of climate inaction when he was weighing whether to stay or leave the deal. Instead, he was only making his decision based on the potential diplomatic consequences of withdrawal, how he would look to his base, and whether the deal would cause coal plants to close.

There are consequences to voting climate deniers into office. Polls show that while most people care about climate change, they don’t consider it enough of a priority to decide their vote. Fortunately, Trump’s path for withdrawal from the Paris agreement will take at least four years to complete—meaning the future of the accord, and therefore climate change, is going to be on the ballot in 2020. Maybe by then, people will realize the stakes of climate change and vote for someone who acknowledges its existence.

Trump’s climate change disaster is the GOP’s climate change disaster, too.

Among the seventeen candidates who ran in the Republican primaries, Lindsey Graham was an outlier on climate change. Unlike the eventual winner, Graham was happy to say climate change was real and man-made. Unlike most other candidates, Graham even said he would support measures to curb global warming. Graham has also been more willing than most elected Republican officials to challenge Trump on foreign policy issues.

So what was Graham’s response to Trump’s announcement that he would move to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement? This tweet:

This weak-sauce response illustrates why the entire Republican Party bears responsibility for this reckless, cynical move. Graham is nearly the best Republican on climate, and he’s not willing to challenge Trump. Furthermore, he peddles the fiction that Trump intends to “re-enter” the accord once the U.S. gets a “better deal.” This simply isn’t going to happen: The world is moving on, and the U.S. now enjoys the distinction of being a pariah state on this crucial global issue.

Trump is able to withdraw from Paris because his party is made up either of climate change deniers or cowards, like Graham, who claim to believe in climate change but are willing to appease deniers. Trump’s disastrous move is an indictment not only of his presidency, but also the party that has enabled and empowered him every step of the way.

Getty Images

Trump says he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh,” which voted for Hillary and is suffering from climate change.

When President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he’s withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement, his biggest applause line was a shot at the French capital:

That was news to the Democrat actually elected to represent the city:

As PennLive reported earlier on Thursday, climate change will bring more flooding and hotter days to Pennsylvania. “Longer frost-free growing seasons and higher concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide would increase yields for many crops during an average year,” the website reported. “But increasingly hot summers are likely to reduce yields of corn, Pennsylvania’s most important crop.” No wonder a poll last year found that 72 percent of Pittsburgh residents believe climate change is happening.