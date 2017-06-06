Trump is recklessly going all in on Saudi Arabia.

The emerging conflict between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which could easily escalate into a war, presents a real dilemma for the United States. Both nations are important allies of the United States. Centcom, the U.S. military’s main base in the Middle East, housing more than 10,000 troops, is in Qatar. But this morning, Donald Trump made it clear that he is giving his full support to Saudi Arabia, echoing the Saudi government’s claim that Qatar has allied with terrorists.
Trump is playing a dangerous game. Saudi Arabia is making a bid to become the hegemonic power of the Middle East and also the head of global Islam. Trump tipping the scales for the Saudis not only hurts the U.S.’s longstanding relationship with Qatar, but emboldens the Saudis to take even more drastic measures. Given the kingdom’s long history of fostering extremism, it’s not at all clear that this move will help fight terrorism in any way.
Furthermore, it is unclear what the United States is getting out of this extra friendliness. As the Brookings Institute revealed yesterday, the much touted $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia that Trump claimed as an achievement looks to be a sham. As Bruce Riedel writes, “I’ve spoken to contacts in the defense business and on the Hill, and all of them say the same thing: There is no $110 billion deal. Instead, there are a bunch of letters of interest or intent, but not contracts.”
It would appear that Trump is so desperate for a foreign policy victory that he is hitching America’s wagon to the train of Saudi expansionism. The consequences are likely to be dire.
Republicans just want health care to go away—even if their bill fails.
Politicoreported on Tuesday that “Republican leaders want resolution to the tumultuous Obamacare repeal debate by the Fourth of July recess, Republican sources said, to ensure that the whole year isn’t consumed by health care and that the GOP leaves room to consider tax reform.” In a telling quote, one source familiar with negotiations said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “wants to be done with this one way or the other.” He’s eager to get to tax reform, while avoiding a debt default along with a government shutdown later this year.
At the moment, Trumpcare’s chances in the Senate aren’t looking good. The GOP is still divided over its substance, the working groups aren’t helping, and the policy lunches aren’t going well. Senator Susan Collins didn’t exactly inspire confidence when she told Politico that “cobbling together a bill that could get 50 votes is going to be a challenge, but you never know.” Meanwhile, Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Burr are openly saying Republicans won’t overhaul health care this year.
Passing legislation always carried enormous political risk for Republicans, seeing as it could strip millions of Americans of coverage. But the GOP has pledged to repeal Obamacare since it’s passage, and failing on that signature comittment this summer—with a Republican president and majorities in both houses of Congress—would be the ultimate broken campaign promise. That’s one reason to believe the Senate will get some kind of reform over the finish line in July.
But others are preparing for total failure. “Some Senate Republican aides and associates are already privately discussing how the GOP would craft its midterm campaign message if it fails to pass a health-care bill,” The Washington Postreported on Tuesday, “suggesting they could tell voters they need to build a bigger majority to finally undo the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, as they have long promised.” But that’s an embarrassing situation for them, which speaks to the deep division and dysfunction in their ranks.
The viral video of the packed F train rolling into the Broadway-Lafayette station in downtown New York City on Monday evening, after an hour-long delay in which the lights were cut and the air turned off, is near dystopian: windows fogged up from the steam of human bodies, fingers fumbling through the cracks of the doors to wrench them open. There was also a skin-crawling first-hand account of what it was like to bake in those metal tombs: people were going faint and stripping their clothes to relieve the heat.
My colleague and I were on an F train that was maybe 10 minutes ahead of this one. It could have easily been us stuck in that hell, getting to know each other in very new and interesting ways. That morning, thanks to a signal malfunction that snarled trains throughout the system, my train conked out about halfway through my commute, forcing me to abandon ship and walk part of the way to work. It is the second time this has happened in the last month, on top of the chronic delays and hassles that have come to characterize the workday commute in the richest city in America, all of which are accompanied by heavy sighs and eye rolls and an ambient sense of unrelieved fury.
The reasons for this pathetic state of affairs are myriad. The New York City subway system is more than 100 years old, and ridership is at a historic high. The Metropolitan Transit Authority is deeply in debt—thanks to a bailout that rescued the system from its last full-blown crisis in the 1970s—which means that a significant chunk of subway revenue goes to paying creditors, instead of making improvements. Fixes to the system are constantly delayed and cost enormous amounts of money, partly because of a murky procurement system that has bedeviled infrastructure projects in the city going back to the days of Robert Moses.
In other words, it is the type of political knot—involving banks, unions, corporations, and government—that is very difficult to untangle. But Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic governor who controls the MTA, has only just begun to recognize the severity of the problem. As recently as last month, his office was still indulging in its favorite pastime of passing the blame to Mayor Bill de Blasio, even though de Blasio is not in charge of the subway.
What’s the solution? There is one proposal languishing in the Albany legislature that would raise more than a billion dollars in new revenue to make urgent repairs to the subway system. It is still in search of a sponsor in the state Senate, which is controlled by an odd coalition of Republicans and renegade Democrats. As the New Republic reported in May, Cuomo prefers this arrangement because it allows him to control the pace of reform—an extraordinarily useful mechanism for an image-conscious governor who may be considering a presidential run in 2020.
Cuomo seems to believe that his undeniable accomplishments—legalizing gay marriage, passing tough gun laws—put him in good stead with liberal voters, including the very liberal voters of New York City. His office appears to be caught by surprise whenever his constituents dare to kick up a fuss. But the subway system’s annus horribilis shows that it’s the kind of issue that supersedes all others. It is about economics, infrastructure, and quality of life. It cuts across class and racial lines, and hits you squarely in the pocketbook. The New York Times runs an article about it almost every day, and stories of nightmare commutes race like quicksilver across social media. The pressure is building. The question is, does Cuomo feel it yet?
Eliminating coal could save more lives per year than the entire coal industry employs.
As U.S. politicians continue to debate whether to save the declining American coal industry, new peer-reviewed research is making a case for letting it die. A new analysis from Michigan Technological University, published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, asserts that swapping out all U.S. coal energy for solar-powered energy could save approximately 52,000 lives every year. That’s more people than work in the American coal industry today: 51,000, according to the U.S.Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The research is particularly relevant given Trump’s recent decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. Trump said he decided to exit the agreement “in order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens.” Ostensibly, however, Trump was only talking about those 51,000 coal miners whose jobs might be negatively impacted by a country-wide shift to renewable energy. He was not talking about his concern for public health, which multiple studies have shown is negatively impacted by climate change and other pollution from fossil fuels.
It’s worth noting that this new research only analyzes the health benefits of replacing all U.S. coal-powered electricity with solar-powered electricity. Merely eliminating coal and replacing it with, say, natural gas would not save the same number of lives. Fortunately, while coal is inevitably dying, the U.S. solar industry is booming—and at least one study has asserted it would be fairly cheap to retrain coal workers to work in the solar industry. Embracing that shift, however, does not appear to be on the Trump administration’s agenda.
The European resistance is getting under Trump’s skin.
After Saturday’s terrorist attack in London, which left seven dead, Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a television interview that there was “no reason to be alarmed” by increased police presence in the city. President Donald Trump promptly twisted the Labour politician’s tomake it seem likeKhan thinks there’s “no reason to be alarmed” about terrorism in general.
The mayor’s office responded to that tweet with a withering statement: “The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services, and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city. He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police—including armed officers—on the streets.” This clearly upset Trump, who tweeted on Monday:
Khan isn’t the only European leader to rankle Trump in recent days. French President Emmanuel Macron gave Trump a tough, white-knuckled handshake when they met in Brussels—“a show of alpha-male fortitude,” The Washington Post declared—and then bragged about it to a French publication. “Hearing smack-talk from the Frenchman 31 years his junior irritated and bewildered Trump, aides said,” the Post reported. “A few days later, Trump got his revenge. He proclaimed from the Rose Garden, ‘I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.’”
Trump probably thinks he got the last laugh against Khan and Macron. That’s the tragedy of this petty, bullying presidency.
Why did Trump remove an endorsement of Article 5 from his NATO speech?
In his first speech before NATO members, President Trump declined to mention Article 5 of the NATO treaty, the all-for-one-one-for-all clause that states that an attack on one member nation is an attack on all member nations. The omission was seen as another attack against NATO by Trump, but the White House was quick to deny there was any malicious intent. Sean Spicer insisted that Trump’s presence at the gathering itself was an affirmation of Article 5 and that the White House was “fully committed” to NATO and to Article 5. Nevertheless, NATO allies wanted to hear Trump unequivocally commit to Article 5, because he had spent years railing against NATO as “obsolete,” eroding trust in the long-standing alliance.
On Monday, the story got stranger. Politico’s Susan Glasserreports that there was a mention of Article 5 in the text of Trump’s speech that was approved by National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson—and that the triumverate “had worked in the weeks leading up to the trip to make sure it was included in the speech.” It’s unclear how or why it was removed. Some believe Trump ad-libbed the omission, while others believe that Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller played a role.
In any case, as Glasser notes, this was a highly significant omission. On one level, it represents the rupture that Trump has caused between the U.S. and NATO (a rupture, it should be noted, that has been one of Vladimir Putin’s long-standing goals). On another level, it reflects the deep divisions in the White House, “with the president withholding crucial information from his top national security officials—and then embarrassing them by forcing them to go out in public with awkward, unconvincing, after-the-fact claims that the speech really did amount to a commitment they knew it did not make.”
The oddest thing is that there seems to have been no strategic or tactical reason for the omission. Such an odd and passive-aggressive decision, absent a larger articulated strategy, will only sow distrust and confusion in the alliance.
Good morning, Donald Trump is slamming the judiciary, his own Justice Department, and an executive order that he signed.
The White House wanted today to be about infrastructure. On Sunday, White House officials told the media that Monday would kick off “Infrastructure Week,” an effort to privatize America’s air traffic control system, and many of its roads, bridges, and tunnels. That plan lasted until 6:45 on Monday morning, when Donald Trump, apparently watching Morning Joe, sent out a torrent of tweets about the travel ban.
In these four tweets, Trump rips apart his own Justice Department, the idea of an independent judiciary, and an executive order that he signed. Just as importantly, by calling it a “ban”—and by insisting that it is, in fact, a ban—he’s contradicting his own staff. He’s also playing into the exact case that Hawaii is making against the ban. Considering that Trump’s past comments and tweets have repeatedly been used in court to undermine his executive orders on the travel ban, these tweets have the feeling of the final nails in its coffin.
It’s possible, I suppose, that Trump knows that the Supreme Court is going to strike down the executive order and is trying to spin that inevitability as being part of what is increasingly becoming his primary political message: that he represents the radical change that America needs, but various institutions (the media, other branches of government, etc.) are undermining him in the service of elites.
But that is probably giving Trump too much credit. The more likely explanation is that Trump is, once again, retreating back into his comfort zone. Throughout the campaign—but particularly the Republican primary—he exploited and manipulated fear for his political benefit, using the attacks in Orlando and San Bernardino and Paris to try to score points with Republican voters. He’s been trying to do that ever since the horrific London Bridge attack on Saturday evening. By Sunday morning he was pushing the travel ban again and trying to start a feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
This barrage of tweets tells us two things. The first is that Trump believes that one of the issues with the first four months of his presidency was that he wasn’t allowed to speak unfiltered to the American people enough—which is exactly the wrong lesson. (So much for the White House vetting Trump’s tweets!) The second is that Trump will exploit (and lie about) a crisis for perceived political gain. We’ve been fortunate so far that Trump has created most of the crises that have defined the first four months of his presidency. But not every disaster that happens over the next four years will be of Trump’s own making and we should be terrified—and should start preparing—for what Trump will do when a terrorist attack occurs in America.
This is what happens when you embolden Saudi Arabia.
Two weeks ago Donald Trump made Saudi Arabia the first stop of his first foreign trip as president. The pride of place given to the kingdom was no accident. Trump used the trip to closely align American foreign policy with Saudi Arabia, making it the spearpoint for the war on terror. Trump promised more than $100 billion in arms sales to the country and echoed its calls for a grand coalition against Iran, which was blamed as the source of global terrorism and instability in the Middle East.
Now, empowered by Trump, Saudi Arabia is picking a fight with Qatar. Saudi Arabia, joined by Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen, and the United Arab Emirates, is cutting off ties with Qatar, which stands accused of destabilizing the region at the behest of Iran. The root of these accusations are commentsallegedly made by Qatar’s Emir Tamim that were supportive of Iran and Hamas. But Emir Tamim and his government deny that he ever made these remarks.
The countries say Qatar is supporting terrorist groups including the Muslim Brotherhood.
The Saudi state news agency SPA said Riyadh had closed its borders, severing land, sea and air contact with Qatar.
It cited officials as saying it was to “protect its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism.”
Egypt has also closed its airspace and ports for all Qatari transportation, its foreign ministry said.
The United Arab Emirates has given Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave the country. Abu Dhabi accuses Doha of “supporting, funding and embracing terrorism, extremism and sectarian organisations,” state news agency WAM said.
While many parties are involved, at its core this is a struggle between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The United States is in a difficult position because both countries are valued allies. There are 10,000 American troops stationed in Qatar, which is the headquarters of Centcom, the U.S. military’s command center in the Middle East. While American diplomats are calling for calm, there’s every reason to think that Trump’s embrace of Saudi Arabia empowered the oil-rich kingdom to launch this regional power play.
Thanks to Trump, Vladimir Putin is going to troll America non-stop.
He has hit a whole new level in recent days. On Thursday he denied that Russia was behind the 2016 election hacks, but waxed poetic about hackers who “are like artists” in the way they choose their targets depending on how they feel “when they wake up in the morning.” Putin continued, “If they are patriotically minded, they start making their contributions—which are right, from their point of view—to the fight against those who say bad things about Russia.” As my colleague Graham Vyse noted yesterday, this characterization undermines Trump’s longstanding argument, which is that Russia had no involvement in his election.
Megyn Kelly made her NBC News debut on Thursday by interviewing Putin. It was what you would expect from Kelly, who did not once ask Putin what race Santa Claus was and spent most of the interview making the amused yet condescending face that helped make her famous. Putin then took his trolling a step further.
“IP addresses can be invented, a child can do that! Your underage daughter could do that. That is not proof,” Putin said, referring to Kelly’s five-year-old daughter. More bizzarely, Putin also compared the accusations of Russian interference in the election to “anti-Semitism and blaming the Jews.” Asked about Trump’s decision to leave the Paris agreement, Putin quoted Bobby McFerrin, saying, “Don’t worry, be happy.”
Trump’s presidency so far has been the stuff of Putin’s wildest dreams. It seems unlikely that the Russians really thought that Trump would be elected, and instead hoped that their interference would damage Hillary Clinton’s legitimacy and standing. But in office, Trump has basically done exactly what Putin hoped. He has weakened the United States’s standing in the world and eroded relationships with key allies, particularly in Europe. In his interview with Kelly, Putin was spiking the football.
Princeton University professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor has been forced to cancel speeches in Seattle and at the University of California, San Diego due to violent threats from the right wing. As The Seattle Times reported on Thursday, the threats started after Fox News covered her May 30 commencement speech at Hampshire College. In it, she correctly called Donald Trump “a racist, sexist megalomaniac.”
“Since last Friday, I have received more than 50 hate-filled and threatening emails. Some of these emails have contained specific threats of violence, including murder,” she said in a May 31 statement. “I have been threatened with lynching and having the bullet from a .44 Magnum put in my head.”
But Taylor’s crisis hasn’t received much attention outside local news. When Middlebury College students protested Charles Murray, pundits protested. As Osita Nwanevu noted at the time, a Washington Post column even compared his situation to that faced by the Little Rock Nine. See also: Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopolous.
There are some distinctions to note: Taylor is not being no-platformed in the sense that we commonly understand it, and the fervor she now fights developed in response to a campus speaking engagement to which no one objected at the time.
Nevertheless, it’s striking that her situation has garnered almost no outrage from the usual free-speech defenders. There are no columns in The New York Times or The Atlantic or New York magazine. There are no fevered tweets, no hand-wringing on her behalf. Instead, we have yet another Times column about the excesses of college liberals.
Taylor is inarguably in more danger than Charles Murray. She is a black person in a country with a long history of white supremacist violence—and in recent years that violence has been especially public. Just last month, a white supremacist stabbed two bystanders to death in Portland when they interfered with his racial abuse. Racism may also have motivated the May slaying of a black college student in Maryland.
Coverage of free speech fights in the U.S. casts the left as illiberal antagonists and lets the right off the hook for its own, much more serious history of censorship. By defending Charles Murray, and not Taylor, the media has shown some revealing inconsistencies in its concerns about free speech.
Donald Trump has no political philosophy beyond pissing off liberals.
Trump’s rationale for leaving the Paris Agreement was nonsense, a series of lies shot through with paeans to a dying coal industry and undergirded by a paranoid zero-sum approach to international relations. But as with so many of Trump’s speeches, the content was less important than the tone. Trump was seething. This was a campaign-style speech and the message couldn’t have been clearer: The Paris climate deal was pushed by hypocritical cosmopolitan elites.
Punishing them, it appears, was the impetus behind the decision to leave the agreement. “This is religion for the political left, and our supporters are constantly being asked to change their behavior,” a White House official told Mike Allen, before needling the deal’s supporters who “ride in fossil-fuel-guzzling planes and SUVs, then act holier-than-thou.”
In many ways, climate change is a soft political target. Trump can appease his base without paying the kind of immediate political consequences that would come from, say, taking away their health insurance. But this just shows the nihilism at the heart of the GOP, the only mainstream party in the Western world that questions the science of climate change. Stupid lines like “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh not Paris” reveal the grievance politics at work here: The sight of liberal tears is a reward in and of itself. Judging from the response on the right, pissing off the left was the whole point.
However, the Trump administration seems to have underestimated the level of blowback it has received, from corporate America to U.S.’s allies in Europe. This will likely push the administration even more toward “policies” that exist for no other reason than to punish the left and “elites.” This is what happens when you have a party that has nothing keeping it together but pissing off its opponents.