Rural voters have the most to lose from Medicaid cuts.
According to new research released by the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, families living in rural areas and small towns benefit more from Medicaid than those in metropolitan areas. The biggest disparity is among children: Nearly half of kids living in rural areas (45 percent) are insured through Medicaid, versus 38 percent in cities. Adults living in rural areas also benefited the most in the states that expanded Medicaid under Obamacare, with the uninsurance rate dropping by 11 percent, compared to 9 percent in metropolitan areas.
As has been widely covered, in the 2016 election, rural areas swung hard for Trump, who campaigned on protecting Medicaid, a promise that was promptly reversed in the House-passed Trumpcare bill that would cut more than $800 billion from the program. The Georgetown report shows the extent to which Medicaid is a lifeline to these rural communities. According to a post by Joan Alker, one of the report’s authors, “One of the reasons that rural areas and small towns rely on Medicaid more is because the overall poverty rates are higher and the types of jobs there, such as agriculture or small businesses, are less likely to offer insurance.”
Unsurprisingly, a large number of Trump voters oppose cuts to the program. According to polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a majority of Trump voters want to keep Medicaid spending the same, and less than a quarter would opt to decrease spending. Disagreement over Medicaid (to burn or to pillage) is already fracturing Senate Republicans, some of whom have pretty much given up the idea of passing a bill. “It’s more likely to fail than not,” Senator Lindsey Graham told the Wall Street Journal.
Any of the cutsto Medicaid currently being considered by Republicans would be disastrous for the rural voters who supported Trump. It would behoove the Democrats to keep driving that fact home.
The Washington Post’s Ralph Northam endorsement makes a great case—for Tom Perriello.
The paper’s editorial board weighed in on Virginia’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday,backing Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, the choice of his state’s political establishment, over former Representative Tom Perriello, who’s favored by a host of national Democratic leaders, especially on the party’s progressive wing.
Though the Post called both candidates “competent, accomplished and astute,” the newspaper praised Northam for “his experience, temperament and, especially, his chances of success in the face of likely Republican control of one or both houses of the state legislature for the foreseeable future.”
His aw-shucks country-doctor affect notwithstanding, Mr. Northam is a shrewd politician whose decade in office — six years as a state senator, and now as lieutenant governor — has made him highly regarded in Richmond, including among Republican lawmakers, who tried to recruit him to switch parties in 2009. If any Democratic governor can nudge GOP majorities in his direction, it’s Mr. Northam. That matters in a state where governors, barred from running for consecutive terms, have one brief shot at getting things done.
Reminding readers of Northam’s coziness with Republicans is, as Perriello’s communications directorargued on Twitter, unlikely to persuade fence-sitting Democrats eager to resist President Donald Trump and his GOP allies. (The coziness is longstanding; Northam voted twice for President George W. Bush.) Neither should most Democrats be frightened by what the Post derides as Perriello’s “soak-the-rich tax plan, which would finance two years of debt-free community college and other programs.” They should ask themselves which candidate is better prepared to channel the energy of the anti-Trump resistance into governance.
There’s also a centrist case for a candidate like Perriello. He might be left of Northam on some issues, but Daily Beast special correspondent Michael Tomasky wrote on Tuesday that “Perriello is about as close to a synthesis of the Hillary and Bernie wings as the Democratic Party is going to get.” Perriello plausibly calls himself a “pragmatic populist.” “He’s a diplomat, not a fiery agitator; he’s a Hillary Clinton admirer and a man with a pragmatically centrist voting record,” FiveThirtyEight’s Clare Malone wrote in March. “Even Perriello’s core brand of populism is different from Sanders’s— it’s a more subdued, intellectualized of-the-people-ism.”
Northam and his allies feel confident heading into Tuesday. He’s ahead in fundraising, and in some—but not all—polls. Perriello needs all the help he can get, and the Post’s editorial, in being so unpersuasive, just might provide the bump he’s hoping for.
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an audacious terrorist attack in Tehran, Iran, that has left at least 12 people dead and 42 wounded. This was an assault not only on civilians, but on two pillars of the state itself: the national parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, who founded the Islamic Republic in the 1979 revolution. It is the first time that ISIS, a Sunni group whose ostensible goal is to carve out a caliphate in Iraq and Syria, has carried out an attack on Iranian soil.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are already blaming Saudi Arabia, a country that has been a source of funding for ISIS and other Sunni terrorist groups throughout the region. Whether the Saudis were directly involved in the attack is unknown, but it hardly matters, since Iran will view it as Saudi aggression. Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which have long jostled for supremacy in the Middle East, are in danger of rapidly escalating.
These developments are the latest aftershock from what is increasingly being seen as a seismic disruption to the balance of power in the Middle East: Trump’s bear hug of Saudi Arabia last month, which gave the kingdom a green light to take action against its enemies. Just this week, Saudi Arabia, joined by its Sunni allies, cut off ties to Qatar, an important American ally that is home to a large American military base. Trump responded by encouraging the Saudis even further, tweeting that the alienation of Qatar “will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!” (Qatar indeed supports terrorist groups—including ISIS—part of its battle for regional influence with Saudi Arabia.)
The Revolutionary Guards, for their part, are stressing the Trump-Saudi connection. “This terrorist attack happened only a week after the meeting between the U.S. president and the backward leaders [in Saudi Arabia] who support terrorists. The fact that Islamic State has claimed responsibility proves that they were involved in the brutal attack,” they said in a statement. Wedding the U.S. and Saudi Arabia works in the Guards’ favor, since they are a hardline element that opposes the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran’s more moderate president, Hassan Rouhani, reached with Barack Obama. Trump himself has promised to rip up the agreement, which Saudi Arabia also opposes.
If the deal collapses, we now have a sense of how Iran’s enemies might respond. It won’t be pretty.
By announcing a new FBI director, Donald Trump is trying to preempt the old one.
Just one day before James Comey is to testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee about Trump and the FBI’s Russia investigation, Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he has picked a Comey replacement:
Trump’s announcement raised some eyebrows because Wray, a former federal prosecutor, was also Governor Chris Christie’s lawyer in his Bridgegate scandal. But for the most part Wray is viewed as “a safe, mainstream pick,” as The New York Times put it, and his nomination is “likely to allay the fears of F.B.I. agents who worried that Mr. Trump would try to weaken or politicize the F.B.I.”
The main wrinkle is that Trump’s announcement is apparently intended to preempt Comey’s eagerly anticipated testimony, which is expected to shed light on how Trump attempted to sway the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Nominating a stand-up guy to replace Comey is an implicit argument that Trump is not the type to interfere in the FBI’s work.
Senator Mark Warner told CBS News that the announcement was also intended to shift the news cycle away from the Russia scandal:
As Warner noted, Trump has asked top government officials, including Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, to get involved in the Russia probe on his behalf. “The nation’s top intelligence official told associates in March that President Trump asked him if he could intervene with then-FBI Director James B. Comey to get the bureau to back off its focus on former national security adviser Michael Flynn in its Russia probe,” The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Both Coats and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers reportedly declined to publicly deny evidence of coordination between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government. Both men are set to testify to the Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.
The Russia investigation is the cancer destroying the White House.
The New York Times is reporting that the relationship between Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions is under great strain. The president is reportedly angry that Sessions recused himself from overseeing the investigation, a move that took Trump by surprise and that he felt was unnecessary, and Trump’s grousing has gotten to Sessions. “Sessions offered to resign in recent weeks as he told President Trump he needed the freedom to do his job, according to two people who were briefed on the discussion,” says the Times. “The president turned down the offer, but on Tuesday, the White House declined to say whether Mr. Trump still had confidence in his attorney general.”
This story overlaps with a separate report that fired FBI Director James Comey, while he still had his position, told Sessions that he didn’t want to be left alone with the president. Comey’s request came in response to Trump allegedly urging him to drop the FBI’s investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
Taken together, these reports demonstrate that the Russia investigation is the major wellspring of discord in the White House. The fraying of the Trump-Sessions relationship is particularly notable because Sessions is ideologically sympathetic to Trump. He was one of the first elected Republican officials to support Trump during the campaign, and the two men share a passion for nationalism infused with white identity politics. But Russia divides even the closest of allies.
We have a new contestant in the lowest thing Donald Trump has allegedly ever done.
Every year, Trump’s son Eric hosts a charity event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to benefit kids with cancer. It’s held at his family’s golf course, which Eric has always said the charity uses for free. But on Tuesday, Forbesreported that isn’t true—President Trump “specifically commanded that the for-profit Trump Organization start billing hundreds of thousands of dollars to the nonprofit Eric Trump Foundation, according to two people directly involved.”
And while donors to the Eric Trump Foundation were told their money was going to help sick kids, more than $500,000 was re-donated to other charities, many of which were connected to Trump family members or interests, including at least four groups that subsequently paid to hold golf tournaments at Trump courses.
All of this seems to defy federal tax rules and state laws that ban self-dealing and misleading donors. It also raises larger questions about the Trump family dynamics and whether Eric and his brother, Don Jr., can be truly independent of their father.
It’s probably not legal. Eric Trump also appears to have been misleading the press about the issue:
Why did Bob Dylan fake a Melville quote in his Nobel lecture?
When Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature last year, there was widespread angst about whether the singer and songwriter really deserved the prize. For Dylan’s critics, his lyrics don’t stand on their own as poetry, and are only powerful when sung.
Dylan has responded to these naysayers with the release of his Nobel lecture, recorded in California. It is a splendid half-hour monologue in which he discusses not only his musical influences (he pays tribute to Buddy Holly and Leadbelly), but also those from the literary canon (which includeMoby-Dick,All Quiet on the Western Front,andThe Odyssey). The lecture itself is no mean literary achievement, a sprawling, headlong, Whitman-esque performance, full of sentences that threaten to spiral out of control.
“By listening to all the early folk artists and singing the songs yourself, you pick up the vernacular,” Dylan says, before launching into rambling mode:
You internalize it. You sing it in the ragtime blues, work songs, Georgia sea shanties, Appalachian ballads, and cowboy songs. You hear all the finer points, and you learn the details.
You know what it’s all about. Takin’ the pistol out and puttin’ it back in your pocket. Whippin’ your way through traffic, talkin’ in the dark. You know that Stagger Lee was a bad man and that Frankie was a good girl. You know that Washington is a bourgeois town and you’ve heard the deep-pitched voice of John the Revelator and you saw the Titanic sink in a boggy creek.
There’s one curious aspect of Dylan’s lecture. He quotes a sentence from Moby-Dick that is nowhere to be found in the book: “Some men who receive injuries are led to God, others are led to bitterness.”
Why did Dylan make up this Melville quote? It could be a mischievous wink at the accusations of plagiarism that have dogged him in the past, which Dylan has dismissed as academic nonsense. (“Wussies and pussies complain about that stuff,” he told Rolling Stone. “In folk and jazz, quotation is a rich and enriching tradition.”) But it also seems like Dylan’s antic way of merging with the literary tradition. He is not only claiming Moby-Dick as an influence, but also the right to put words in the novel, just as he has the right to rework standard folk lyrics to fit new realities.
This attempted fusion with Melville parallels an unlikely story Dylan tells early in the lecture about going to one of Buddy Holly’s last concerts and making a personal connection. “Then, out of the blue, the most uncanny thing happened,” Dylan says. “He looked me right straight dead in the eye, and he transmitted something. Something I didn’t know what. And it gave me the chills.”
Dylan’s lecture is all about the transmission of a certain heritage—both musical and literary—across time and space.
Trump is miserable because Jeff Sessions didn’t do enough to help with the cover-up.
According to TheNew York Times, President Donald Trump’s recent Twitter broadsides against the Department of Justice over its handling of the anti-Muslim travel ban stem from his fury at Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the election. “In Mr. Trump’s view, [Times sources] said, it was that recusal that eventually led to the appointment of a special counsel who took over the investigation,” write Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman.
Assuming this reflects Trump’s true view of things, it is far more damaging than sloppy political analysis on the president’s part. It’s a window into his view that federal law enforcement should operate more or less as a protection racket for him. It lends credence to all of the reporting that suggests Trump sought to intimidate FBI Director James Comey into dropping his investigation of Trump allies, before firing him—a pattern of behavior that may amount to obstruction of justice.
The actual order of events goes like this:
March 2, 2017: Sessions recuses himself from the Russia-Trump investigation.
April 25, 2017: The Senate confirms Rod Rosenstein as deputy attorney general and acting attorney general for the purposes of the Russia-Trump investigation.
May 9, 2017: Trump fires Comey, tries to pin firing on Rosenstein, eventually admits it’s because he was annoyed by the Russia investigation.
May 17, 2017: After initial reluctance, Rosenstein appoints former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel.
It doesn’t take a genius to derive from this that the real source of Trump’s misery is his disastrous decision to fire Comey. But if Trump believes otherwise, it’s because he thinks Sessions would’ve let him get away with firing the FBI director running the Russia investigation, and quite possibly would have helped him quash the investigation altogether. Whether Sessions would have obliged or not is (perhaps fortunately for Sessions) probably unknowable. But an enterprising member of the Senate intelligence committee might want to pose questions about Sessions’s behavior before and after his recusal, and Trump’s response to that decision, when the panel fields testimony from Comey on Thursday.
All praise Marc Benioff, the beneficent, the wise, the creator of Salesforce. The good and mighty Benioff is very rich and justly so, for he has created a software. Now society owes him due praise and the minds of its young. Or, at least, this is the conclusion of San Francisco’s public schools. The New York Timesreported on Tuesday that the city is being swept up in a wave of tech billionaire investment in public education:
Mr. Benioff ultimately pledged $100 million over a decade to the San Francisco Unified School District through his company’s nonprofit arm, Salesforce.org. Unlike conventional benefactors, he is hands-on: School district administrators now submit an annual grant wish list to the Salesforce.org board for review. And Mr. Benioff dispenses not just money, but also management prescriptions.
Former San Francisco school superintendent Richard Carranza told the Times that Benioff is “almost a public-sector V.C.” This is a horrifying sentiment for a professional educator to express in public. Benioff’s money comes with strings glued to its grimy surface, and he has no experience in the field of education.
It’s a form of magical thinking. Benioff made money, so he must be smart, so he can fix everything. It is related to another and even more insidious form of magical thinking: Businesses make money, so everything should be run like a business. These are the same flawed premises that propelled Donald Trump to the White House.
Educators shouldn’t mistake the tech industry’s interest for altruism. The Times also profiles Code.org, which advocates the teaching of computer science in public schools. There’s nothing wrong with computer science classes, of course. But the organization has received $60 million from donors like Google, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and, yes, Benioff’s Salesorce. The Times describes the quid pro quo taking place: “Students would benefit from these classes, and companies need more programmers.”
The Times also reports that these efforts coincide with a tech industry push to sell equipment and software to schools. Furthermore, the industry supports fads that don’t necessarily work. Facebook’s personalized teaching program is supposed to encourage students to pace themselves and adopt a more individualized approach to education, but real-world trials have shown mixed results.
Mark Zuckerberg and Benioff are not teachers. They know a lot about tech, and they know even more about making money. But they don’t necessarily know what’s good for students—it isn’t learning how to code—and the education system has to exist for other purposes than feeding the Silicon Valley beast. It can hardly be a coincidence that they’re promoting initiatives that would presumably swell the labor pool their companies need to survive.
If billionaires really want to improve public education in America, there’s a way for them to do that: Pay more taxes. And leave education to the professionals.
Scott Pruitt’s Morning Joe interview was an astonishing act of misinformation.
President Donald Trump’s ultra-conservative EPA chief spent a good 15 minutes on Tuesday morning getting grilled by MSNBC panelists about Trump’s recent decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. It was not a smooth interview. At one point, host Joe Scarborough had to pause it because Pruitt repeatedly refused to answer a basic yes-or-no question on climate change. Still, Pruitt’s interview did reveal the Trump administration’s warped view of environmental policy. They want Americans to believe that:
1) The Paris climate agreement has nothing to do with climate change.
Pruitt refused, three times, to say whether he discussed climate change with Trump during their deliberations over the accord.
WILLIE GEIST: In your conversations, you never talked about whether climate change is real and whether it’s impacted by humans?
PRUITT: The focus of our discussions was and has been on the merits and demerits of the Paris accord.... It was a very informed and thoughtful approach. We took weeks evaluating this. And he put America first with respect to this decision.
GEIST: And climate change never came up?
Pruitt then launched into an extended answer about how Trump would continue to engage with other countries, but that they believed the Paris accord was unfair to the United States.
GEIST: So the conversation about Paris—which at its core is about climate change and the world’s impact, and human impact on it—you never raised that with president Trump in a meeting?
PRUITT: The focus of the discussion was on the merits and demerits of what Paris sought to achieve.
Scarborough interjected, asking Pruitt two more times whether he spoke to the president about about the reality of global warming. Later, Pruitt accused Scarborough and his panelists of misdirection. “The reason you’re asking this question is to get away from the merits and demerits of the climate accord,” he said. Pruitt thinks it’s off-topic to discuss climate change during a debate about a climate change agreement.
2) Trump’s actions are creating a coal job boom.
Pruitt’s interview on Morning Joe came after three separate interviews on Sunday in which the he claimed that the promise of Trump’s environmental policies had contributed to 50,000 new jobs in the coal mining sector since the fourth quarter of last year, and 7,000 new coal mining jobs last month. Those numbers were false. Only 1,000 coal jobs have been added since Trump became president, and only 400 last month, according to the Washington Post. Pruitt was conflating regular mining jobs—like copper and gold mining—with coal mining jobs.
An EPA spokesperson later admitted Pruitt had flubbed, so Pruitt tweaked his talking point for Morning Joe. Confronted by panelists about how the coal sector is dying while renewables are growing, Pruitt responded: “We’ve had almost 50,000 jobs created in the fourth quarter of last year in the mining sector, including coal. So we see optimism in this sector.” Pruitt did not mention that the vast majority of those jobs are not coal, indicating he still wants people to believe the boom is bigger than it actually is.
3) The environment is just fine the way it is.
In defending Trump’s decision on Paris, Pruitt focused on stabilizing the electricity grid and preventing high electricity bills, not improving the environment. In fact, Pruitt repeatedly talked about how much America has already done to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the last two decades—reductions that are largely due to the country’s overall increase in use of natural gas over coal.
Pruitt rejected the notion that the U.S. should promote renewable sources of electricity to further those emissions reductions. “What we ought to be talking about is how we burn coal, how we burn electricity using natural gas, using the latest technology to reduce emissions,” he said. And yet, Pruitt recently halted a regulation that would have required oil and gas companies to use the best available equipment to prevent leaks of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.