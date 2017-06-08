Menu
James Comey is mad as hell.

Comey’s opening statement, which was released on Wednesday afternoon, was damning and comprehensive. If it was all that came out of Thursday’s Senate hearing, it would still (arguably) be the most important document to be released during President Donald Trump’s short and eventful administration: If there was any doubt that Trump had attempted to obstruct justice in his dealings with Comey before, there shouldn’t be now.

Given Comey’s past appearances before Congress—which he made as director of the FBI and not as a private citizen—it seemed possible, however, that the opening statement would be the most important aspect of Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. But given his actual opening remarks to the committee, that seems like it won’t be the case.

Comey chose not to read the released statement before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Instead, he gave a different statement, a furious and emotional indictment of Trump’s treatment of him and the FBI.

When he became FBI director in 2013, Comey said that he “understood that [he] could be fired by a president for any reason or for no reason at all.” When he was fired, he returned to life as a private citizen. But Trump’s bizarre actions in the wake of his firing made him a kind of Cincinnatus figure—forcing him to return to public life to hit back at Trump’s lies and distortions.

“The shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me,” Comey said. “[Trump] had repeatedly told me I was doing a great job and he hoped I would stay... He told me repeatedly that he had talked to lots of people about me... and had learned that I was doing a great job... So it confused me when I saw on television that the president fired me because of the Russia investigation... and relieved great pressure on the Russia investigation... The [Trump administration] chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI... Those were lies, plain and simple.” Comey’s voice briefly cracked on the word “lies.” In the first 30 minutes of the hearing, Comey twice described Trump as a liar.

Comey’s various and controversial (and that’s putting it lightly) acts over the past year have largely been understood as efforts to maintain the integrity of the agency that he reveres. It’s clear that Comey has come to the Senate Intelligence Committee to, once again, try to protect that integrity. But the most notable thing about his testimony so far is how raw his emotions are. Comey is furious at Trump’s assaults on the FBI and on the checks and balances that define the American political system. And he’s not going to take it anymore.

The Republican attempt to undercut James Comey’s testimony is pathetic.

Given the way that Comey’s previous appearances before Congress to discuss the Russia investigation have gone, it’s no surprise that many of the Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee are using the hearing to try to shield President Trump and the White House. Over the course of the first hour of Comey’s testimony, Republicans have repeatedly sought to poke holes in the dominant narrative that has surrounded Comey’s firing, which is that Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Mostly this has come in the form of semantic discussions about Comey’s discussions with Trump—if Trump was pressuring Comey to drop the Russia investigation entirely or merely the probe into Michael Flynn’s dealings with Russia (and Turkey). Here’s an exchange Comey had with Senator James Risch about his now infamous conversation with Trump about Flynn, which reads like a third-rate one-act play:

Risch: “He did not direct you to let it go?”

Comey: Not in his words, no.

Risch: Again those words are not an order? He said ‘I hope.’

Comey: The reason I keep saying his words is, I took it as a direction. This is the president of the United States. I took it as a direction.

Risch: You don’t know anyone who has been charged for hoping something?

Comey: As I sit here I don’t.

Marco Rubio, who fifteen months ago made fun of the size of Donald Trump’s hands, used his time to play nice with Trump and try a similar tactic. While he was less semantic than Risch, he pressed Comey about what Trump really meant when he asked Comey for his loyalty, to drop the Flynn investigation, and to inform the public that Trump wasn’t under investigation. “The only thing that’s never been leaked is the fact that the president has never been under investigation,” Rubio said—strongly suggesting that the lack of leaks means that Trump is not under investigation. The Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee are pushing two narratives: That Trump did not obstruct justice in his conversation with Comey about Flynn and that Trump is not being investigated by the FBI, the suggestion being that, while his associates may have done bad things, Trump is not implicated.

But what all of this misses is what’s actually important. The nature of Trump’s conversation with Comey about Flynn, while far from immaterial, is secondary. There are really two smoking guns when it comes to obstruction of justice and Trump fired both of them. The first was when he fired James Comey and the second was when he told Lester Holt that he did so because of the Russia investigation. The semantic argument that Republicans are making to try to defend Trump are already weak as hell but more importantly they don’t change those two facts. And James Comey has only underscored the fact that he was fired over Russia. That’s what matters here.

Don’t fall for these lame Republican talking points on James Comey’s testimony.

Politico reported that Wednesday night, the RNC sent around an email with talking points on how to respond to the Comey testimony. In an attempt to scrape together some sort of coordinated message, the Wall Street Journal also reported that 60 RNC aides are being mobilized to push back against Democrats and Comey.

In a continual soul-selling effort, the Republican Party has committed to defending Trump. But there is no question that Comey’s testimony will be damning for Trump, his gremlins in the White House, and the party that defends him. As Benjamin Wittes wrote in Lawfare, the sworn statement that Comey released yesterday afternoon “is the most shocking single document compiled about the official conduct of the public duties of any President since the release of the Watergate tapes.”

The RNC might be better equipped to deliver coordinated pushback than, say, the president’s sad communications team itself, but their talking points still don’t hold any water. Let’s go over the top three: The first—which Trump defenders have already begun to hammer home—is that Comey’s statement confirms that he told Trump three times he was not under investigation. But this isn’t the exoneration that Trump and Republicans think it is. It’s true that for once, Trump was not telling an all-out lie, but that is an extraordinarily low bar. From Comey’s statement, it’s clear that Trump pressured Comey to publicize the fact that he wasn’t personally under investigation. (Plus, Comey added the huge caveat that he didn’t want to publicly state that Trump was not under investigation in case he would have to correct the record later.) And, as Wittes pointed out, “Ironically, the document makes perfectly clear that Trump was aware that the investigation was touching people close to him in the campaign and his company, and that he was perfectly willing throw these people under bus if need be.”

The second RNC talking point is that “President Trump knew firing Director Comey would be detrimental to his presidency, but he knew it was the right thing to do for the country so he did it anyways.” But reporting directly after the firing contradicts this narrative. At the time, Trump thought that Democrats would actually cheer his decision. As Politico reported, Trump was apparently “taken aback” when Senator Chuck Schumer told him he was making a big mistake. In fact the White House was so taken aback that Sean Spicer to hide in the bushes (sorry, “among the bushes”).

This undermines the RNC’s third talking point, that “Director Comey lost confidence of both sides of the aisle, and the president was justified in firing him.” We all know this is not why Trump fired Comey—and the idea that the hypocrisy argument will suddenly work now when it didn’t before is pure fantasy. The issue at hand is that Trump was obstructing justice—Comey’s behavior before the inauguration is irrelevant.

What if Trump was under investigation before he fired James Comey, and Comey confirms it?

In my longer assessment of the fired FBI director’s opening statement, and in response to those taking solace in the fact that Comey did in some sense assure President Donald Trump on three occasions that he was not under investigation, I concluded: “If he was not under investigation before he fired Comey, it is imperative that he be so now.”

But as I alluded to at the end of the article, the latest date we can believe with any confidence Trump wasn’t personally under investigation was March 30, nearly six weeks before Trump fired him. That’s the day Trump phoned Comey to complain about the “cloud” of the Russia investigation and whine about the fact that Comey had testified about Russia a few days earlier. Comey testifies:

I explained that we had briefed the leadership of Congress on exactly which individuals we were investigating and that we had told those Congressional leaders that we were not personally investigating President Trump. I reminded him I had previously told him that. He repeatedly told me, “We need to get that fact out.” (I did not tell the President that the FBI and the Department of Justice had been reluctant to make public statements that we did not have an open case on President Trump for a number of reasons, most importantly because it would create a duty to correct, should that change.)

Emphases mine.

So Trump probably wasn’t under investigation at that point. And Comey rightly made no public declarations about who was or was not under investigation from that point through his firing. But all of this raises the question of whether Trump’s status changed between late March and early May, and, if so, whether Comey, from the relaxed standards of private life, will feel an obligation—a “duty”—to provide a status update to the Senate Intelligence Committee in his testimony this morning.

My strong suspicion for a number of reasons is that he will not. The investigation, of course, continues in his absence. He didn’t incur what he called “the duty” before he was fired, and only spoke to Trump’s place in the investigation after he was fired (and after Trump made assertions about what Comey told him privately). So I imagine he will decline to address the question one way or another, out of fealty to the investigation.

The only possible hope for good news for Trump (and it wouldn’t be much good news at all) would be if Comey affirmed that Trump remained outside the immediate scope of the investigation as of May 9, when he terminated Comey’s employment.

But Comey also has his own personal myth to attend to. Just as he felt a duty to update Congress about the changing status of the Clinton-email investigation, he may feel obliged to update the public once more. Trump obliged him to comment on the three assurances, and having detailed those assurances, he might also feel compelled to respond to a question about whether Trump was the subject of an investigation by the time he left the FBI. Very unlikely. But he might. And the answer might be “yes.”

Even if James Comey says nothing new at today’s hearing, his testimony will be damning.

Trump’s 139 days in office—yes, it’s only been 139 days—have been defined by a series of bombshells. Rather than any legislative or foreign policy accomplishments, the firings of Sally Yates, Michael Flynn, and James Comey—along with a number of leaks relating to the Trump campaign’s numerous and highly suspect contacts with Moscow—have defined the administration’s first four-and-a-half months. And yet nothing can quite compare to James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, the most anticipated political event in recent memory. Bars in DC are opening at 9:30AM—one is offering a free drink for every Trump tweet—and the news media and members of the #resistance can barely contain contain themselves.

It’s possible—likely even—that we already know the vast majority of what Comey will say (and repeat, over and over again) at today’s hearing. The sworn statement that Comey will deliver before the Committee dropped yesterday and was more explosive than many anticipated. In the statement, Comey confirms that Trump directly asked him for his “loyalty” and that Trump pressured him to “back off” Michael Flynn, who was under FBI investigation. Comey seemingly confirmed that he had told Trump three times (as Trump had claimed in his letter firing Comey) that he was not under FBI investigation, but even this had a twist of the knife—Comey said he told him he was not under investigation but that he could not say so publicly because he would then feel the need to correct the record later. (Trump is surely under investigation now.) Finally, Comey introduced the words “Russian hookers” into the Congressional record by recounting a bizarre conversation he had with Trump about the “pee tape,” which has never seemed so real.

If Comey sticks to this script, it’s possible that Republicans, who are already preparing some weak talking points to push back on whatever happens today, will treat this as a political victory. Similarly, it’s also possible that many who are cheering for Trump’s downfall—and who have been achingly searching for some kind of magic bullet to take down Trump for the last year—will come out disappointed in this scenario. Whatever happens, Trump will survive because he still has the backing of the cynical and craven Republicans in Congress, who are doing so in order to take health care and other benefits away from poor people.

But that shouldn’t distract from the real story here, which is that the sworn statement that was released yesterday is so damning that nothing else really matters. There had been some confusion as to whether or not Trump had obstructed justice before. There shouldn’t be now.

Trump just declared open season on Iran.

As the Iranian capital Tehran reels from twin terrorist attacks that have left 12 dead and dozens injured, the American president has released a strange statement of condolences: “We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times. We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote.”

Trump has long taken a hardline stance against Iran, which only intensified during his first foreign trip last month, when he met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. In Riyadh, Trump gave a speech were he essentially endorsed the Saudi governments view that Iran is the principle instigator of instability and terrorism in the region. He said Iran is “responsible for so much instability in the region,” adding, “For decades, Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror. It is a government that speaks openly of mass murder, vowing the destruction of Israel, death to America, and ruin for many leaders and nations in this room.”

Trump’s response Wednesday to the Tehran attack is in keeping with this position, but intensifies it. Not only is it an exercise in victim-blaming, but it also carries the implied threat that it’s open season on Iran. It’s easy to imagine American allies in the region reading the statement and thinking they have a green light to foment political violence in Iran. After all, didn’t the American president say Iran was asking for it?

How unions help black women in America.

The Status of Black Women in the United States,” released on Wednesday by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, the National Domestic Workers’ Alliance, the Novo Foundation, and the Ford Foundation, is the latest evidence that economic justice is an essential plank of any anti-racist platform. 

Some choice conclusions from the report: 

Black women vote at comparatively high rates and had a higher voting rate than all other groups of men and women during the last two presidential elections.

Black women remain underrepresented at every level of federal and state political office in the United States.

Voter identification laws have been found to disproportionately reduce Black voter turnout in multiple states, potentially due to the fact that fewer Blacks possess the specific forms of identification required by these laws compared with other racial and ethnic groups.

Black women’s median annual earnings ($34,000 for those who work full-time, year-round) lag behind most women’s and men’s earnings in the United States.

Union representation boosts Black women’s earnings and reduces gaps in earnings between Black women and other workers; Black women represented by a union earn an average of $192.10, or 32.2 percent, more per week than Black women in nonunion jobs. In the South, where right-to-work laws are twice as common as the rest of the country, unionized Black women experience an even greater union advantage and earn 34.5 percent more than their non-union counterparts.

About 28 percent (27.7 percent) of employed Black women work in service occupations, the occupational group with the lowest wages. Jobs in this broad occupational group often lack important benefits such as paid sick days.

There are a few important observations to glean from this data. First, given the structural forces against them, it’s obvious that hard work isn’t enough to pull black women up the economic ladder. Second, black women benefit from strong unions. And third, black women are disproportionately likely to benefit from a higher minimum wage. This is not news to black women, obviously: People of color are leading the fight for livable wages.  

The report’s authors offer a few potential solutions: a higher minimum wage, the expansion of Medicaid, and the elimination of right-to-work and voter ID laws. Those are reasonable recommendations, and the Democratic Party should embrace them, along with a renewed commitment to strengthening the country’s embattled unions.

James Comey will introduce the words “hookers in Russia” to the congressional record.

The opening statement to Comey’s much-anticipated testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee was released Wednesday afternoon. The testimony details the nine heart-to-heart conversations Comey had with Trump over the last four months, three times in person and six times over the phone.

The report confirms that Trump directly asked Comey on January 27 for his loyalty, in a meeting that can only be described as an intimate dinner date that the president tricked Comey into attending. Comey’s response was to literally freeze his face:

Comey’s testimony also appears to confirm Trump’s claim that Comey told Trump three times that he was not personally under investigation. Comey, however, adds an interesting proviso: “I did not tell the President that the FBI and the Department of Justice had been reluctant to make public statements that we did not have an open case on President Trump for a number of reasons, most importantly because it would create a duty to correct, should that change.” In other words, Comey did not want to publicly announce that Trump wasn’t under investigation because it would mean he would be under an obligation to potentially correct the record later.

Comey testimony also confirms that on February 14 Trump asked him to drop the investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, stating, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

It was also revealed that Trump has been mad for months about the so-called “pee-gate” report, which alleged that the Russians had compromising information about Trump, including that he paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed that had been used by the Obamas. On March 30—over two months after BuzzFeed published the infamous dossier—Comey says that Trump called him to say that “he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia.” Does the president protest too much?

The purest supply-side economics experiment to date is finally over. And it was an unmitigated failure.

A diverse coalition of Republicans and Democrats in the Kansas state legislature voted on Tuesday to roll back Governor Sam Brownback’s sweeping 2012 tax cuts, overriding his veto. After five disastrous years, Brownback’s historically ambitious plan to make real every Norquistian’s sweetest fantasy has been beaten back to the regressive hell from whence it came.

In 2011, Brownback assumed office with the goal of turning the state into a petri dish for some of the most extreme tax policies in the nation. The conservative-dominated state legislature lined up behind him and, with the passage of the largest tax cut in state history, immediately began to wean the government off income taxes. The expectation was that newly unburdened corporations and the rich would usher the state into a new era of unprecedented economic growth. He called his plan the “march to zero,” a reference to his ultimate aspiration to eliminate the income tax altogether. It turned out to be more like a sprint to bankruptcy.

The economy sank like a rock. Kansas plunged into a full-fledged crisis, and by 2016 was staring at a budget shortfall of $350 million, with projected shortfalls approaching $1 billion by 2019. But instead of raising taxes high enough to actually pay for things, Brownback doubled down and slashed education funding so severely that the state Supreme Court ruled (twice!) that funding levels were unconstitutionally low.

Brownback’s failed experiment offers a chilling glimpse at how conservatives might govern at the federal level if left unchallenged. And the prospect is certifiably apocalyptic. If it wasn’t already clear, massive tax cuts for the wealthy are not, as Brownback said, “like a shot of adrenaline into the heart of the ... economy.” Any time a Republican proposes a similarly regressive tax plan, the rest of us can simply respond with, “Remember Kansas.”

The Washington Post’s Ralph Northam endorsement makes a great case—for Tom Perriello.

The paper’s editorial board weighed in on Virginia’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday, backing Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, the choice of his state’s political establishment, over former Representative Tom Perriello, who’s favored by a host of national Democratic leaders, especially on the party’s progressive wing.

Though the Post called both candidates “competent, accomplished and astute,” the newspaper praised Northam for “his experience, temperament and, especially, his chances of success in the face of likely Republican control of one or both houses of the state legislature for the foreseeable future.”

His aw-shucks country-doctor affect notwithstanding, Mr. Northam is a shrewd politician whose decade in office — six years as a state senator, and now as lieutenant governor — has made him highly regarded in Richmond, including among Republican lawmakers, who tried to recruit him to switch parties in 2009. If any Democratic governor can nudge GOP majorities in his direction, it’s Mr. Northam. That matters in a state where governors, barred from running for consecutive terms, have one brief shot at getting things done.

Reminding readers of Northam’s coziness with Republicans is, as Perriello’s communications director argued on Twitter, unlikely to persuade fence-sitting Democrats eager to resist President Donald Trump and his GOP allies. (The coziness is longstanding; Northam voted twice for President George W. Bush.) Neither should most Democrats be frightened by what the Post derides as Perriello’s “soak-the-rich tax plan, which would finance two years of debt-free community college and other programs.” They should ask themselves which candidate is better prepared to channel the energy of the anti-Trump resistance into governance.

There’s also a centrist case for a candidate like Perriello. He might be left of Northam on some issues, but Daily Beast special correspondent Michael Tomasky wrote on Tuesday that “Perriello is about as close to a synthesis of the Hillary and Bernie wings as the Democratic Party is going to get.” Perriello plausibly calls himself a “pragmatic populist.” “He’s a diplomat, not a fiery agitator; he’s a Hillary Clinton admirer and a man with a pragmatically centrist voting record,” FiveThirtyEight’s Clare Malone wrote in March. “Even Perriello’s core brand of populism is different from Sanders’s— it’s a more subdued, intellectualized of-the-people-ism.”

Northam and his allies feel confident heading into Tuesday. He’s ahead in fundraising, and in some—but not all—polls. Perriello needs all the help he can get, and the Post’s editorial, in being so unpersuasive, just might provide the bump he’s hoping for.

Donald Trump is going to start a dang war.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an audacious terrorist attack in Tehran, Iran, that has left at least 12 people dead and 42 wounded. This was an assault not only on civilians, but on two pillars of the state itself: the national parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, who founded the Islamic Republic in the 1979 revolution. It is the first time that ISIS, a Sunni group whose ostensible goal is to carve out a caliphate in Iraq and Syria, has carried out an attack on Iranian soil.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are already blaming Saudi Arabia, a country that has been a source of funding for ISIS and other Sunni terrorist groups throughout the region. Whether the Saudis were directly involved in the attack is unknown, but it hardly matters, since Iran will view it as Saudi aggression. Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which have long jostled for supremacy in the Middle East, are in danger of rapidly escalating.

These developments are the latest aftershock from what is increasingly being seen as a seismic disruption to the balance of power in the Middle East: Trump’s bear hug of Saudi Arabia last month, which gave the kingdom a green light to take action against its enemies. Just this week, Saudi Arabia, joined by its Sunni allies, cut off ties to Qatar, an important American ally that is home to a large American military base. Trump responded by encouraging the Saudis even further, tweeting that the alienation of Qatar “will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!” (Qatar indeed supports terrorist groups—including ISIS—part of its battle for regional influence with Saudi Arabia.)

The Revolutionary Guards, for their part, are stressing the Trump-Saudi connection. “This terrorist attack happened only a week after the meeting between the U.S. president and the backward leaders [in Saudi Arabia] who support terrorists. The fact that Islamic State has claimed responsibility proves that they were involved in the brutal attack,” they said in a statement. Wedding the U.S. and Saudi Arabia works in the Guards’ favor, since they are a hardline element that opposes the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran’s more moderate president, Hassan Rouhani, reached with Barack Obama. Trump himself has promised to rip up the agreement, which Saudi Arabia also opposes.

If the deal collapses, we now have a sense of how Iran’s enemies might respond. It won’t be pretty.