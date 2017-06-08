Menu
James Comey’s testimony was even more explosive than expected.

Expectations for Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee—his first public comment since he was fired by President Donald Trump last month—could not have been higher. The event had the air of a presidential debate—albeit one that began at 10 a.m.—and was being pitched as the biggest day in D.C. since President Bill Clinton’s impeachment or Bush v. Gore.

It didn’t disappoint. Yes, there was plenty for Trump’s supporters as well as his detractors. The right is going to go haywire for the foreseeable future about Comey testifying that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch pressured him to not refer to the Clinton email investigation as an “investigation.” That Comey admitted to orchestrating the leak of his memos—and did so with the hope of triggering a special prosecutor—will also eat up air time on Fox News, and fuel the already unsettling crackdown on leaking.

But all of that is secondary. What really mattered is that Comey took a sledgehammer to the Trump administration’s narrative and made it abundantly clear that Trump tried to influence the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn and that he was fired because he refused to drop that investigation. (To be fair, Trump has also been very clear that he fired Comey for refusing to drop the Russia investigation.) Just as importantly, he made the case that Trump is a liar who, either through incompetence, malevolence, or self-involvement (or all three), is undermining checks and balances and that he is doing so for no other reason than to protect himself. Comey called Trump’s bluff and invited him to release any tapes he might have of their interactions.

Most importantly, though, Comey methodically made the case that Trump obstructed justice, both in their interactions and by firing him. There has been a great deal of speculation about the significance of Trump’s meeting with Comey—and the fact that Trump asked others to leave before asking him to drop the Flynn investigation. Comey declined to speculate, but he made it very, very clear that his interpretation of events was that Trump was attempting to obstruct justice. There can be no other conclusion from his statements before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In three hours Comey dramatically raised the stakes for what is undoubtedly the highest profile investigation since Watergate. Trump (and Flynn and Jeff Sessions and anyone else who was close to the Trump campaign) should be absolutely terrified.

Jeff Sessions was the second-biggest loser of today’s Comey testimony.

The most important development from James Comey’s explosive testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday was that the former FBI Director methodically made the case that President Trump obstructed justice by asking Comey to end the investigation into Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia and later by firing him. But the second most important development was more subtle: Comey and some Democratic Senators, most notably Kamala Harris, ensnared Jeff Sessions even more tightly in the ongoing Russia investigation. 

Sessions, of course, has been intimately involved in this investigation for quite a while. He recused himself (albeit in a confusing manner) in March after it became clear that he lied to Congress during his confirmation hearings about meetings he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign. But during his testimony, Comey suggested that misleading Congress about the meetings with Kislyak was not the only reason why Sessions recused himself.  

This is bad enough for Sessions, given his possible role in the Russia story and the fact that he was technically leading the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election as attorney general until his recusal. (That Sessions does not seem to have fully recused himself from that investigation is also bad.) But Senator Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, asked Comey a series of questions with the clear intention of building a case against Sessions. 

Here, Harris is building a broad case against Sessions—that he misled Congress relating to his meetings with Russian officials, that he violated his recusal in the Russia investigation, and that he may have influenced that investigation as attorney general, either before his recusal or after it. 

Sessions’s role in both Comey’s firing and the Russia investigation is extremely significant, and we don’t have a lot of information about it. But the question of what Sessions was aware of—particularly as it pertains to Trump’s attempt to influence Comey and Comey’s eventual firing—and when he was aware of it are crucial to understanding what unfolded. It will tell us whether or not Sessions was also involved in any obstruction of justice that may have occurred. 

Sessions is going to have to testify to Congress before this is all over. Trump came out looking the worst after Comey’s testimony. But Sessions is close behind.

Evangelicals know Trump is a liar. They just don’t care.

As former FBI Director James Comey repeatedly called President Donald Trump a liar, Trump decided to prove him right. In a speech that neatly coincided with Comey’s long-awaited Senate hearing, Trump preened and crowed in front of a rapt audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual luncheon. The speech itself? Anti-climactic. He played all the old favorites—a little bit of blood-and-soil, some exaggerated claims about the Johnson Amendment, a dash of persecution complex—and then proceeded to repeatedly violate the Ninth Commandment.

He said he’s added one million jobs to the economy. (False. CNN Money says the number is actually 594,000.) He claimed that insurance companies are fleeing the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges and blaming former President Barack Obama. (Half-true: Companies are pulling out of the exchanges, but they’re blaming the Trump administration’s policies.) He blamed Democrats for the vacancies in his administration. (False: There vacancies are mainly because he’s been slow to put forward nominees.) He said that Ben Franklin reminded members of the Constitutional Convention of 1787 to begin their sessions with prayer. This story is beloved by religious right partisans like David Barton, but it is also only half-true. Franklin made a motion to hold prayer, but it was never voted on.

This is the part where people point and laugh at evangelicals. It’s tempting. They seem like easy marks for a con like Donald Trump. But they’re in on the con. Trump wasn’t even the first self-identified Christian to lie at today’s event. Senator David Perdue of Georgia claimed that the U.S. poverty rate is “the same today” as it was when President Lyndon Johnson launched the War on Poverty, thus proving that big government doesn’t work. But this is a lie. The poverty rate was 19 percent in 1964 and it’s 13.5 percent now.

Evangelical activists are fine with Trump’s lies because they grasp the bargain they’ve made for power. Today’s godly lunch-eaters applauded our withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement; they clapped for Senator Ted Cruz when he promised them a flat tax and the end of the IRS. This has never been about the Bible, not entirely. Lies aren’t even the most disturbing facet of today’s luncheon. That honor goes to the speech delivered by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who recounted the biblical tale of David’s successful sneak attack on Jerusalem. The message, he told listeners, is that outright belligerence isn’t necessary. You don’t need to file lawsuits; often, legal demand letters will do the trick.

You don’t have to rewrite the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment in order to destroy the separation of church and state. You can pick away at it instead, brick by dusty brick. You can lie. And your enemies will be so busy laughing at you, they won’t even realize what you’ve done.

What the heck was John McCain talking about?

During Thursday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, the strangest line of inquiry by far came from Senator John McCain. It was, to say the least, completely bonkers. McCain seemed to confuse two investigations—one into Hillary Clinton’s email server, which was closed and completed and the other the ongoing investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. This was McCain’s exchange with Comey, which McCain delivered in a painfully slow and stuttering manner:

McCain: ....tell me the difference between your conclusion as far as former Secretary Clinton is concerned and Mr. Trump.  

Comey: The Clinton investigation was a completed investigation that the FBI had been deeply involved in and so I had an opportunity to understand all the facts and apply those facts against the laws I understood them. This investigation was underway, still going when I was fired, so it’s nowhere near in the same place. At least it wasn’t when I was—

McCain: But it’s still ongoing?

Comey: Correct. So far as I know. It was when I left.

McCain: That investigation was going on, this investigation was going on, you reached separate conclusions. 

Comey: No that one was done. 

McCain: That investigation of any involvement of Secretary Clinton or any of her associates is completed?

Comey: Yes as of July the fifth the FBI had completed its investigative work and that’s what I was announcing, what we had done and what we had found. 

[LONG PAUSE]

McCain: Well at least in the minds of this member, there’s a whole lot of questions remaining about what went on...

McCain continued on this ramble for what felt like an eternity. At one point, Comey said, “I’m a little confused, senator.” (Don’t worry, we all were.) Comey then tried to clarify the difference between the two investigations. McCain even slipped once and referred to “President Comey” before saying it would “intensely arouse my curiosity” to know what Trump meant by “that thing.” Hmm.

To be charitable, McCain seemed to be trying to suggest that the investigation into Clinton’s emails was related to Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election (because Clinton was a candidate in that election). Therefore, closing that investigation did not make sense. But that is a very flimsy argument to begin with and McCain did himself no favors with his bewildering and confused questioning.

At one point, McCain got frustrated at Comey’s attempts at clarifications and said, “I understand.” But does he? 

The Republican attempt to undercut James Comey’s testimony is pathetic.

Given the way that Comey’s previous appearances before Congress to discuss the Russia investigation have gone, it’s no surprise that many of the Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee are using the hearing to try to shield President Donald Trump and the White House. Over the course of the first hour of Comey’s testimony, Republicans have repeatedly sought to poke holes in the dominant narrative that has surrounded Comey’s firing, which is that Trump obstructed justice.

Mostly this has come in the form of semantic discussions about Comey’s discussions with Trump—if Trump was pressuring Comey to drop the Russia investigation entirely or merely the probe into Michael Flynn’s dealings with Russia (and Turkey). Here’s an exchange Comey had with Senator James Risch about his now infamous conversation with Trump about Flynn, which reads like a third-rate one-act play:

Risch: He did not direct you to let it go?

Comey: Not in his words, no.

Risch: Again those words are not an order? He said “I hope.”

Comey: The reason I keep saying his words is, I took it as a direction. This is the president of the United States. I took it as a direction.

Risch: You don’t know anyone who has been charged for hoping something?

Comey: As I sit here I don’t.

Senator Marco Rubio, who fifteen months ago made fun of the size of Donald Trump’s hands, used his time to play nice with Trump and try a similar tactic. While he was less semantic than Risch, he pressed Comey about what Trump really meant when he asked Comey for his loyalty, to drop the Flynn investigation, and to inform the public that Trump wasn’t under investigation. “The only thing that’s never been leaked is the fact that the president has never been under investigation,” Rubio said—strongly suggesting that the lack of leaks means that Trump is not under investigation. The Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee are pushing two narratives: That Trump did not obstruct justice in his conversation with Comey about Flynn and that Trump is not being investigated by the FBI, the suggestion being that, while his associates may have done bad things, Trump is not implicated.

But what all of this misses is what’s actually important. The nature of Trump’s conversation with Comey about Flynn, while far from immaterial, is secondary. There are really two smoking guns when it comes to obstruction of justice and Trump fired both of them. The first was when he fired Comey and the second was when he told Lester Holt that he did so because of the Russia investigation. The semantic argument that Republicans are making to try to defend Trump are already weak as hell but more importantly they don’t change those two facts. And Comey has only underscored the fact that he was fired over Russia. That’s what matters here.

James Comey is mad as hell.

Comey’s opening statement, which was released on Wednesday afternoon, was damning and comprehensive. If it was all that came out of Thursday’s Senate hearing, it would still (arguably) be the most important document to be released during President Donald Trump’s short and eventful administration: If there was any doubt that Trump had attempted to obstruct justice in his dealings with Comey before, there shouldn’t be now.

Given Comey’s past appearances before Congress—which he made as director of the FBI and not as a private citizen—it seemed possible, however, that the opening statement would be the most important aspect of Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. But given his actual opening remarks to the committee, that seems like it won’t be the case.

Comey chose not to read the released statement before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Instead, he gave a different statement, a furious and emotional indictment of Trump’s treatment of him and the FBI.

When he became FBI director in 2013, Comey said that he “understood that [he] could be fired by a president for any reason or for no reason at all.” When he was fired, he returned to life as a private citizen. But Trump’s bizarre actions in the wake of his firing made him a kind of Cincinnatus figure—forcing him to return to public life to hit back at Trump’s lies and distortions.

“The shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me,” Comey said. “[Trump] had repeatedly told me I was doing a great job and he hoped I would stay... He told me repeatedly that he had talked to lots of people about me... and had learned that I was doing a great job... So it confused me when I saw on television that the president fired me because of the Russia investigation... and relieved great pressure on the Russia investigation... The [Trump administration] chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI... Those were lies, plain and simple.” Comey’s voice briefly cracked on the word “lies.” In the first 30 minutes of the hearing, Comey twice described Trump as a liar.

Comey’s various and controversial (and that’s putting it lightly) acts over the past year have largely been understood as efforts to maintain the integrity of the agency that he reveres. It’s clear that Comey has come to the Senate Intelligence Committee to, once again, try to protect that integrity. But the most notable thing about his testimony so far is how raw his emotions are. Comey is furious at Trump’s assaults on the FBI and on the checks and balances that define the American political system. And he’s not going to take it anymore.

Don’t fall for these lame Republican talking points on James Comey’s testimony.

Politico reported that Wednesday night, the RNC sent around an email with talking points on how to respond to the Comey testimony. In an attempt to scrape together some sort of coordinated message, the Wall Street Journal also reported that 60 RNC aides are being mobilized to push back against Democrats and Comey.

In a continual soul-selling effort, the Republican Party has committed to defending Trump. But there is no question that Comey’s testimony will be damning for Trump, his gremlins in the White House, and the party that defends him. As Benjamin Wittes wrote in Lawfare, the sworn statement that Comey released yesterday afternoon “is the most shocking single document compiled about the official conduct of the public duties of any President since the release of the Watergate tapes.”

The RNC might be better equipped to deliver coordinated pushback than, say, the president’s sad communications team itself, but their talking points still don’t hold any water. Let’s go over the top three: The first—which Trump defenders have already begun to hammer home—is that Comey’s statement confirms that he told Trump three times he was not under investigation. But this isn’t the exoneration that Trump and Republicans think it is. It’s true that for once, Trump was not telling an all-out lie, but that is an extraordinarily low bar. From Comey’s statement, it’s clear that Trump pressured Comey to publicize the fact that he wasn’t personally under investigation. (Plus, Comey added the huge caveat that he didn’t want to publicly state that Trump was not under investigation in case he would have to correct the record later.) And, as Wittes pointed out, “Ironically, the document makes perfectly clear that Trump was aware that the investigation was touching people close to him in the campaign and his company, and that he was perfectly willing throw these people under bus if need be.”

The second RNC talking point is that “President Trump knew firing Director Comey would be detrimental to his presidency, but he knew it was the right thing to do for the country so he did it anyways.” But reporting directly after the firing contradicts this narrative. At the time, Trump thought that Democrats would actually cheer his decision. As Politico reported, Trump was apparently “taken aback” when Senator Chuck Schumer told him he was making a big mistake. In fact the White House was so taken aback that Sean Spicer to hide in the bushes (sorry, “among the bushes”).

This undermines the RNC’s third talking point, that “Director Comey lost confidence of both sides of the aisle, and the president was justified in firing him.” We all know this is not why Trump fired Comey—and the idea that the hypocrisy argument will suddenly work now when it didn’t before is pure fantasy. The issue at hand is that Trump was obstructing justice—Comey’s behavior before the inauguration is irrelevant.

What if Trump was under investigation before he fired James Comey, and Comey confirms it?

In my longer assessment of the fired FBI director’s opening statement, and in response to those taking solace in the fact that Comey did in some sense assure President Donald Trump on three occasions that he was not under investigation, I concluded: “If he was not under investigation before he fired Comey, it is imperative that he be so now.”

But as I alluded to at the end of the article, the latest date we can believe with any confidence Trump wasn’t personally under investigation was March 30, nearly six weeks before Trump fired him. That’s the day Trump phoned Comey to complain about the “cloud” of the Russia investigation and whine about the fact that Comey had testified about Russia a few days earlier. Comey testifies:

I explained that we had briefed the leadership of Congress on exactly which individuals we were investigating and that we had told those Congressional leaders that we were not personally investigating President Trump. I reminded him I had previously told him that. He repeatedly told me, “We need to get that fact out.” (I did not tell the President that the FBI and the Department of Justice had been reluctant to make public statements that we did not have an open case on President Trump for a number of reasons, most importantly because it would create a duty to correct, should that change.)

Emphases mine.

So Trump probably wasn’t under investigation at that point. And Comey rightly made no public declarations about who was or was not under investigation from that point through his firing. But all of this raises the question of whether Trump’s status changed between late March and early May, and, if so, whether Comey, from the relaxed standards of private life, will feel an obligation—a “duty”—to provide a status update to the Senate Intelligence Committee in his testimony this morning.

My strong suspicion for a number of reasons is that he will not. The investigation, of course, continues in his absence. He didn’t incur what he called “the duty” before he was fired, and only spoke to Trump’s place in the investigation after he was fired (and after Trump made assertions about what Comey told him privately). So I imagine he will decline to address the question one way or another, out of fealty to the investigation.

The only possible hope for good news for Trump (and it wouldn’t be much good news at all) would be if Comey affirmed that Trump remained outside the immediate scope of the investigation as of May 9, when he terminated Comey’s employment.

But Comey also has his own personal myth to attend to. Just as he felt a duty to update Congress about the changing status of the Clinton-email investigation, he may feel obliged to update the public once more. Trump obliged him to comment on the three assurances, and having detailed those assurances, he might also feel compelled to respond to a question about whether Trump was the subject of an investigation by the time he left the FBI. Very unlikely. But he might. And the answer might be “yes.”

Even if James Comey says nothing new at today’s hearing, his testimony will be damning.

Trump’s 139 days in office—yes, it’s only been 139 days—have been defined by a series of bombshells. Rather than any legislative or foreign policy accomplishments, the firings of Sally Yates, Michael Flynn, and James Comey—along with a number of leaks relating to the Trump campaign’s numerous and highly suspect contacts with Moscow—have defined the administration’s first four-and-a-half months. And yet nothing can quite compare to James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, the most anticipated political event in recent memory. Bars in DC are opening at 9:30AM—one is offering a free drink for every Trump tweet—and the news media and members of the #resistance can barely contain contain themselves.

It’s possible—likely even—that we already know the vast majority of what Comey will say (and repeat, over and over again) at today’s hearing. The sworn statement that Comey will deliver before the Committee dropped yesterday and was more explosive than many anticipated. In the statement, Comey confirms that Trump directly asked him for his “loyalty” and that Trump pressured him to “back off” Michael Flynn, who was under FBI investigation. Comey seemingly confirmed that he had told Trump three times (as Trump had claimed in his letter firing Comey) that he was not under FBI investigation, but even this had a twist of the knife—Comey said he told him he was not under investigation but that he could not say so publicly because he would then feel the need to correct the record later. (Trump is surely under investigation now.) Finally, Comey introduced the words “Russian hookers” into the Congressional record by recounting a bizarre conversation he had with Trump about the “pee tape,” which has never seemed so real.

If Comey sticks to this script, it’s possible that Republicans, who are already preparing some weak talking points to push back on whatever happens today, will treat this as a political victory. Similarly, it’s also possible that many who are cheering for Trump’s downfall—and who have been achingly searching for some kind of magic bullet to take down Trump for the last year—will come out disappointed in this scenario. Whatever happens, Trump will survive because he still has the backing of the cynical and craven Republicans in Congress, who are doing so in order to take health care and other benefits away from poor people.

But that shouldn’t distract from the real story here, which is that the sworn statement that was released yesterday is so damning that nothing else really matters. There had been some confusion as to whether or not Trump had obstructed justice before. There shouldn’t be now.

June 07, 2017

Trump just declared open season on Iran.

As the Iranian capital Tehran reels from twin terrorist attacks that have left 12 dead and dozens injured, the American president has released a strange statement of condolences: “We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times. We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote.”

Trump has long taken a hardline stance against Iran, which only intensified during his first foreign trip last month, when he met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. In Riyadh, Trump gave a speech were he essentially endorsed the Saudi governments view that Iran is the principle instigator of instability and terrorism in the region. He said Iran is “responsible for so much instability in the region,” adding, “For decades, Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror. It is a government that speaks openly of mass murder, vowing the destruction of Israel, death to America, and ruin for many leaders and nations in this room.”

Trump’s response Wednesday to the Tehran attack is in keeping with this position, but intensifies it. Not only is it an exercise in victim-blaming, but it also carries the implied threat that it’s open season on Iran. It’s easy to imagine American allies in the region reading the statement and thinking they have a green light to foment political violence in Iran. After all, didn’t the American president say Iran was asking for it?

How unions help black women in America.

The Status of Black Women in the United States,” released on Wednesday by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, the National Domestic Workers’ Alliance, the Novo Foundation, and the Ford Foundation, is the latest evidence that economic justice is an essential plank of any anti-racist platform. 

Some choice conclusions from the report: 

Black women vote at comparatively high rates and had a higher voting rate than all other groups of men and women during the last two presidential elections.

Black women remain underrepresented at every level of federal and state political office in the United States.

Voter identification laws have been found to disproportionately reduce Black voter turnout in multiple states, potentially due to the fact that fewer Blacks possess the specific forms of identification required by these laws compared with other racial and ethnic groups.

Black women’s median annual earnings ($34,000 for those who work full-time, year-round) lag behind most women’s and men’s earnings in the United States.

Union representation boosts Black women’s earnings and reduces gaps in earnings between Black women and other workers; Black women represented by a union earn an average of $192.10, or 32.2 percent, more per week than Black women in nonunion jobs. In the South, where right-to-work laws are twice as common as the rest of the country, unionized Black women experience an even greater union advantage and earn 34.5 percent more than their non-union counterparts.

About 28 percent (27.7 percent) of employed Black women work in service occupations, the occupational group with the lowest wages. Jobs in this broad occupational group often lack important benefits such as paid sick days.

There are a few important observations to glean from this data. First, given the structural forces against them, it’s obvious that hard work isn’t enough to pull black women up the economic ladder. Second, black women benefit from strong unions. And third, black women are disproportionately likely to benefit from a higher minimum wage. This is not news to black women, obviously: People of color are leading the fight for livable wages.  

The report’s authors offer a few potential solutions: a higher minimum wage, the expansion of Medicaid, and the elimination of right-to-work and voter ID laws. Those are reasonable recommendations, and the Democratic Party should embrace them, along with a renewed commitment to strengthening the country’s embattled unions.