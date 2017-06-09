Menu
Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election may be the biggest political screw-up ever.

May’s decision to call a snap election six weeks ago was, among other things, a slap in the face of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. The conventional wisdom at the time was that Corbyn was a weak leader unable to attract anything close to broad support—often treated as a mash-up of Stalin and Lenin by the UK media, some predicted that Labour would be decimated in the election and that May would garner a level of support not seen since Margaret Thatcher.

There was another way of looking at May’s decision to call a snap election, however, which was that it was made from a position of weakness rather than strength. May became Prime Minister by default after the fallout from Brexit and was unable to solidify her position in her first year in the job. Relatedly, British support for Brexit was narrow to begin with and has waned in the intervening months—May felt she needed a show of support to push a break with the European Union to the finish line and seems to have calculated that there was no better time than the present. Finally, there’s what can only be called the Trump Effect—November 8 increasingly looks like the high water mark of the global far-right, at least for now.

Looking at the results from Thursday’s election that all may very well be true, but that only underscores the fact that May’s decision to call a snap election is possibly the biggest political screw-up ever—its closest competitor, funnily enough, is David Cameron’s decision to call a vote on Brexit. While May’s Conservative Party won the majority of seats, it looks like it will come nine short of a governing majority. Given the makeup of the rest of Parliament, there’s no guarantee that she’ll be able to form a coalition government.

May, her party, and the British media vastly underestimated Corbyn’s abilities as a campaigner, the strength of the Labour Party’s manifesto, its ability to convert Brexit voters, the sick, and the wealthy, and, most importantly, Corbyn and Labour’s support among young people. Buyer’s remorse over Brexit also undoubtedly played a role. And then, of course, there’s May herself, who ran what might have been the worst campaign in recent memory. The Conservative Party’s manifesto, with the now famous “dementia tax,” was a disaster. May’s response in the wake of terrorist attacks was to pledge to dramatically curtail on civil liberties, a transparent, breathtakingly cynical, and shameful bit of fearmongering. May was unable to articulate any reason to vote for the Conservative Party beyond the fact that it was not led by Jeremy Corbyn (sound familiar?) a tactic that backfired spectacularly, particularly after the release of Labour’s manifesto.

The result was a humiliating defeat. Many expected that the results of the election would end in May strengthening her position and Corbyn resigning from his. The exact opposite seems to be happening. And Theresa May has no one to blame but herself.

Like Obamacare or not, decent people should be furious about this.

Not a word of what Claire McCaskill says here is hyperbolic or inaccurate. The reason Senator Orrin Hatch is acting like he’s been caught here is because he has. What Republicans are attempting to do to the health care system is the legislative equivalent of a mugging. Just watch.

The White House can’t run from Trump’s “tapes” tweet any longer.



President Donald Trump, four weeks ago:

The New Republic, three weeks ago:

If Comey testifies publicly before the Senate, it is likely he will confirm under oath that Trump sought his personal loyalty, thus resolving the mystery of the White House tapes one way or another. Trump might dispute Comey’s claims, but if he doesn’t release any tapes to prove his case, it would suggest either that the tapes don’t exist or that they vindicate Comey. The question at the heart of the tape scandal would tighten from “Do the tapes exist?” to “Did the president lie about the existence of the tapes, or about their content?” That’s a question people working in the White House will feel much more pressure to address than the one they face today....

The White House’s recoiling over questions about potential Comey tapes suggests the administration knows that the implications of the tweet are far more severe. In fact, though it wasn’t readily obvious in the swirl of events last week, the tape tweet is proving to be the most damaging Trump tweet of all time.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, today:

It is clear that President Trump’s legal defense is to refute Mr. Comey’s account. Well, the President threatened Mr. Comey with the release of tapes of their conversations. Presumably that includes the conversation when President Trump asked Director Comey to “let go” of the Flynn investigation.

It’s awfully curious that no one from the President’s team will either confirm or deny the existence of those tapes, when the tapes are the only way to prove that Mr. Comey’s testimony, which came under oath, was false or misleading.

President Trump: if you disagree with anything the Director said today, play the tapes for all of America to hear. Or admit that there are no tapes.

Donald Trump’s lawyer’s defense against Comey’s testimony shows they have nothing to work with.

It took President Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz over an hour to release a statement in response to former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, in which Comey laid out a strong and persuasive case that Trump obstructed justice. When that statement was released, it was riddled with typos—it refers to “Predisent” Trump, for instance—suggesting a rushed response or that Kasowitz, who has been Trump’s personal lawyer for decades, is out of his depth.

But if Trump’s lawyers were writing quickly, the statement itself is full of now-familiar accusations, deflections, and lies. Yes, there are a number of remarkable assertions in the document, including that Comey perjured himself by lying about Trump demanding his loyalty and that executive privilege covers both Comey’s written memos about his interactions with Trump and his decision to testify before Congress about those interactions. (It doesn’t, by the way, and if the Trump administration really wanted to go down the executive privilege path they could have done so by invoking it before the hearing, which they didn’t.)

More than anything, though, it’s yet another example of Trump and his allies doing what they always do: Attempting to create a counter-narrative which they then feed to their allies in the right-wing media—any attempts by mainstream outlets to undermine that narrative is then presented as proof of a biased fourth estate out to undermine a president. In this case, they’re trying to turn Comey’s testimony into a he said-he said, which is what they were always going to do. Essentially, Trump and his team are disputing Comey’s account on substance, saying that he is lying about his most damaging claims, most notably that Trump attempted to influence the Russia investigation, particularly as it pertains to Michael Flynn.

As usual, however, they’re so craven and cynical that they’re simultaneously cherry-picking moments that they think make Trump look good, particularly Comey’s insistence that Trump was not being personally investigated by the FBI. This, however, doesn’t really matter—just because Trump wasn’t being investigated, as Comey argued, doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t be. Similarly, while they deny that Trump asked Comey for his loyalty, the statement notes Trump “is entitled to expect loyalty from those serving in an administration,” which is a very weird and bizarre addition, especially if Trump did not specifically ask for Comey’s loyalty.

Finally, it’s all brought around to Trump’s primary argument about the Russia investigation: That the real story isn’t that members of his campaign had multiple meetings with Russian officials, but that information about those meetings and the investigation into them has been leaked to the press. On this point, Kasowitz was particularly adamant: “Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the President... Comey admitted that he leaked to friends his purported memos of these privileged conversations, one of which he testified was classified.” But this story has never been about leaks, however much Trump and his team would like it to be—for the last month it’s specifically been about whether or not President Trump committed a crime.

Jeff Sessions was the second-biggest loser of today’s Comey testimony.

The most important development from James Comey’s explosive testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday was that the former FBI Director methodically made the case that President Trump obstructed justice by asking Comey to end the investigation into Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia and later by firing him. But the second most important development was more subtle: Comey and some Democratic Senators, most notably Kamala Harris, ensnared Jeff Sessions even more tightly in the ongoing Russia investigation. 

Sessions, of course, has been intimately involved in this investigation for quite a while. He recused himself (albeit in a confusing manner) in March after it became clear that he lied to Congress during his confirmation hearings about meetings he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign. But during his testimony, Comey suggested that misleading Congress about the meetings with Kislyak was not the only reason why Sessions recused himself.  

This is bad enough for Sessions, given his possible role in the Russia story and the fact that he was technically leading the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election as attorney general until his recusal. (That Sessions does not seem to have fully recused himself from that investigation is also bad.) But Senator Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, asked Comey a series of questions with the clear intention of building a case against Sessions. 

Here, Harris is building a broad case against Sessions—that he misled Congress relating to his meetings with Russian officials, that he violated his recusal in the Russia investigation, and that he may have influenced that investigation as attorney general, either before his recusal or after it. 

Sessions’s role in both Comey’s firing and the Russia investigation is extremely significant, and we don’t have a lot of information about it. But the question of what Sessions was aware of—particularly as it pertains to Trump’s attempt to influence Comey and Comey’s eventual firing—and when he was aware of it are crucial to understanding what unfolded. It will tell us whether or not Sessions was also involved in any obstruction of justice that may have occurred. 

Sessions is going to have to testify to Congress before this is all over. Trump came out looking the worst after Comey’s testimony. But Sessions is close behind.

Evangelicals know Trump is a liar. They just don’t care.

As former FBI Director James Comey repeatedly called President Donald Trump a liar, Trump decided to prove him right. In a speech that neatly coincided with Comey’s long-awaited Senate hearing, Trump preened and crowed in front of a rapt audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual luncheon. The speech itself? Anti-climactic. He played all the old favorites—a little bit of blood-and-soil, some exaggerated claims about the Johnson Amendment, a dash of persecution complex—and then proceeded to repeatedly violate the Ninth Commandment.

He said he’s added one million jobs to the economy. (False. CNN Money says the number is actually 594,000.) He claimed that insurance companies are fleeing the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges and blaming former President Barack Obama. (Half-true: Companies are pulling out of the exchanges, but they’re blaming the Trump administration’s policies.) He blamed Democrats for the vacancies in his administration. (False: The vacancies exist mainly because he’s been slow to put forward nominees.) He said that Ben Franklin reminded members of the Constitutional Convention of 1787 to begin their sessions with prayer. This story is beloved by religious right partisans like David Barton, but it is also only half-true. Franklin made a motion to hold prayer, but it was never voted on.

This is the part where people point and laugh at evangelicals. It’s tempting. They seem like easy marks for a con like Donald Trump. But they’re in on the con. Trump wasn’t even the first self-identified Christian to lie at today’s event. Senator David Perdue of Georgia claimed that the U.S. poverty rate is “the same today” as it was when President Lyndon Johnson launched the War on Poverty, thus proving that big government doesn’t work. But this is a lie. The poverty rate was 19 percent in 1964 and it’s 13.5 percent now.

Evangelical activists are fine with Trump’s lies because they grasp the bargain they’ve made for power. Today’s godly lunch-eaters applauded our withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement; they clapped for Senator Ted Cruz when he promised them a flat tax and the end of the IRS. This has never been about the Bible, not entirely. Lies aren’t even the most disturbing facet of today’s luncheon. That honor goes to the speech delivered by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who recounted the biblical tale of David’s successful sneak attack on Jerusalem. The message, he told listeners, is that outright belligerence isn’t necessary. You don’t need to file lawsuits; often, legal demand letters will do the trick.

You don’t have to rewrite the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment in order to destroy the separation of church and state. You can pick away at it instead, brick by dusty brick. You can lie. And your enemies will be so busy laughing at you, they won’t even realize what you’ve done.

James Comey’s testimony was even more explosive than expected.

Expectations for Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee—his first public comment since he was fired by President Donald Trump last month—could not have been higher. The event had the air of a presidential debate—albeit one that began at 10 a.m.—and was being pitched as the biggest day in D.C. since President Bill Clinton’s impeachment or Bush v. Gore.

It didn’t disappoint. Yes, there was plenty for Trump’s supporters as well as his detractors. The right is going to go haywire for the foreseeable future about Comey testifying that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch pressured him to not refer to the Clinton email investigation as an “investigation.” That Comey admitted to orchestrating the leak of his memos—and did so with the hope of triggering a special prosecutor—will also eat up air time on Fox News, and fuel the already unsettling crackdown on leaking.

But all of that is secondary. What really mattered is that Comey took a sledgehammer to the Trump administration’s narrative and made it abundantly clear that Trump tried to influence the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn and that he was fired because he refused to drop that investigation. (To be fair, Trump has also been very clear that he fired Comey for refusing to drop the Russia investigation.) Just as importantly, he made the case that Trump is a liar who, either through incompetence, malevolence, or self-involvement (or all three), is undermining checks and balances and that he is doing so for no other reason than to protect himself. Comey called Trump’s bluff and invited him to release any tapes he might have of their interactions.

Most importantly, though, Comey methodically made the case that Trump obstructed justice, both in their interactions and by firing him. There has been a great deal of speculation about the significance of Trump’s meeting with Comey—and the fact that Trump asked others to leave before asking him to drop the Flynn investigation. Comey declined to speculate, but he made it very, very clear that his interpretation of events was that Trump was attempting to obstruct justice. There can be no other conclusion from his statements before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In three hours Comey dramatically raised the stakes for what is undoubtedly the highest profile investigation since Watergate. Trump (and Flynn and Jeff Sessions and anyone else who was close to the Trump campaign) should be absolutely terrified.

What the heck was John McCain talking about?

During Thursday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, the strangest line of inquiry by far came from Senator John McCain. It was, to say the least, completely bonkers. McCain seemed to confuse two investigations—one into Hillary Clinton’s email server, which was closed and completed and the other the ongoing investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. This was McCain’s exchange with Comey, which McCain delivered in a painfully slow and stuttering manner:

McCain: ....tell me the difference between your conclusion as far as former Secretary Clinton is concerned and Mr. Trump.  

Comey: The Clinton investigation was a completed investigation that the FBI had been deeply involved in and so I had an opportunity to understand all the facts and apply those facts against the laws I understood them. This investigation was underway, still going when I was fired, so it’s nowhere near in the same place. At least it wasn’t when I was—

McCain: But it’s still ongoing?

Comey: Correct. So far as I know. It was when I left.

McCain: That investigation was going on, this investigation was going on, you reached separate conclusions. 

Comey: No that one was done. 

McCain: That investigation of any involvement of Secretary Clinton or any of her associates is completed?

Comey: Yes as of July the fifth the FBI had completed its investigative work and that’s what I was announcing, what we had done and what we had found. 

[LONG PAUSE]

McCain: Well at least in the minds of this member, there’s a whole lot of questions remaining about what went on...

McCain continued on this ramble for what felt like an eternity. At one point, Comey said, “I’m a little confused, senator.” (Don’t worry, we all were.) Comey then tried to clarify the difference between the two investigations. McCain even slipped once and referred to “President Comey” before saying it would “intensely arouse my curiosity” to know what Trump meant by “that thing.” Hmm.

To be charitable, McCain seemed to be trying to suggest that the investigation into Clinton’s emails was related to Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election (because Clinton was a candidate in that election). Therefore, closing that investigation did not make sense. But that is a very flimsy argument to begin with and McCain did himself no favors with his bewildering and confused questioning.

At one point, McCain got frustrated at Comey’s attempts at clarifications and said, “I understand.” But does he? 

The Republican attempt to undercut James Comey’s testimony is pathetic.

Given the way that Comey’s previous appearances before Congress to discuss the Russia investigation have gone, it’s no surprise that many of the Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee are using the hearing to try to shield President Donald Trump and the White House. Over the course of the first hour of Comey’s testimony, Republicans have repeatedly sought to poke holes in the dominant narrative that has surrounded Comey’s firing, which is that Trump obstructed justice.

Mostly this has come in the form of semantic discussions about Comey’s discussions with Trump—if Trump was pressuring Comey to drop the Russia investigation entirely or merely the probe into Michael Flynn’s dealings with Russia (and Turkey). Here’s an exchange Comey had with Senator James Risch about his now infamous conversation with Trump about Flynn, which reads like a third-rate one-act play:

Risch: He did not direct you to let it go?

Comey: Not in his words, no.

Risch: Again those words are not an order? He said “I hope.”

Comey: The reason I keep saying his words is, I took it as a direction. This is the president of the United States. I took it as a direction.

Risch: You don’t know anyone who has been charged for hoping something?

Comey: As I sit here I don’t.

Senator Marco Rubio, who fifteen months ago made fun of the size of Donald Trump’s hands, used his time to play nice with Trump and try a similar tactic. While he was less semantic than Risch, he pressed Comey about what Trump really meant when he asked Comey for his loyalty, to drop the Flynn investigation, and to inform the public that Trump wasn’t under investigation. “The only thing that’s never been leaked is the fact that the president has never been under investigation,” Rubio said—strongly suggesting that the lack of leaks means that Trump is not under investigation. The Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee are pushing two narratives: That Trump did not obstruct justice in his conversation with Comey about Flynn and that Trump is not being investigated by the FBI, the suggestion being that, while his associates may have done bad things, Trump is not implicated.

But what all of this misses is what’s actually important. The nature of Trump’s conversation with Comey about Flynn, while far from immaterial, is secondary. There are really two smoking guns when it comes to obstruction of justice and Trump fired both of them. The first was when he fired Comey and the second was when he told Lester Holt that he did so because of the Russia investigation. The semantic argument that Republicans are making to try to defend Trump are already weak as hell but more importantly they don’t change those two facts. And Comey has only underscored the fact that he was fired over Russia. That’s what matters here.

James Comey is mad as hell.

Comey’s opening statement, which was released on Wednesday afternoon, was damning and comprehensive. If it was all that came out of Thursday’s Senate hearing, it would still (arguably) be the most important document to be released during President Donald Trump’s short and eventful administration: If there was any doubt that Trump had attempted to obstruct justice in his dealings with Comey before, there shouldn’t be now.

Given Comey’s past appearances before Congress—which he made as director of the FBI and not as a private citizen—it seemed possible, however, that the opening statement would be the most important aspect of Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. But given his actual opening remarks to the committee, that seems like it won’t be the case.

Comey chose not to read the released statement before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Instead, he gave a different statement, a furious and emotional indictment of Trump’s treatment of him and the FBI.

When he became FBI director in 2013, Comey said that he “understood that [he] could be fired by a president for any reason or for no reason at all.” When he was fired, he returned to life as a private citizen. But Trump’s bizarre actions in the wake of his firing made him a kind of Cincinnatus figure—forcing him to return to public life to hit back at Trump’s lies and distortions.

“The shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me,” Comey said. “[Trump] had repeatedly told me I was doing a great job and he hoped I would stay... He told me repeatedly that he had talked to lots of people about me... and had learned that I was doing a great job... So it confused me when I saw on television that the president fired me because of the Russia investigation... and relieved great pressure on the Russia investigation... The [Trump administration] chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI... Those were lies, plain and simple.” Comey’s voice briefly cracked on the word “lies.” In the first 30 minutes of the hearing, Comey twice described Trump as a liar.

Comey’s various and controversial (and that’s putting it lightly) acts over the past year have largely been understood as efforts to maintain the integrity of the agency that he reveres. It’s clear that Comey has come to the Senate Intelligence Committee to, once again, try to protect that integrity. But the most notable thing about his testimony so far is how raw his emotions are. Comey is furious at Trump’s assaults on the FBI and on the checks and balances that define the American political system. And he’s not going to take it anymore.

Don’t fall for these lame Republican talking points on James Comey’s testimony.

Politico reported that Wednesday night, the RNC sent around an email with talking points on how to respond to the Comey testimony. In an attempt to scrape together some sort of coordinated message, the Wall Street Journal also reported that 60 RNC aides are being mobilized to push back against Democrats and Comey.

In a continual soul-selling effort, the Republican Party has committed to defending Trump. But there is no question that Comey’s testimony will be damning for Trump, his gremlins in the White House, and the party that defends him. As Benjamin Wittes wrote in Lawfare, the sworn statement that Comey released yesterday afternoon “is the most shocking single document compiled about the official conduct of the public duties of any President since the release of the Watergate tapes.”

The RNC might be better equipped to deliver coordinated pushback than, say, the president’s sad communications team itself, but their talking points still don’t hold any water. Let’s go over the top three: The first—which Trump defenders have already begun to hammer home—is that Comey’s statement confirms that he told Trump three times he was not under investigation. But this isn’t the exoneration that Trump and Republicans think it is. It’s true that for once, Trump was not telling an all-out lie, but that is an extraordinarily low bar. From Comey’s statement, it’s clear that Trump pressured Comey to publicize the fact that he wasn’t personally under investigation. (Plus, Comey added the huge caveat that he didn’t want to publicly state that Trump was not under investigation in case he would have to correct the record later.) And, as Wittes pointed out, “Ironically, the document makes perfectly clear that Trump was aware that the investigation was touching people close to him in the campaign and his company, and that he was perfectly willing throw these people under bus if need be.”

The second RNC talking point is that “President Trump knew firing Director Comey would be detrimental to his presidency, but he knew it was the right thing to do for the country so he did it anyways.” But reporting directly after the firing contradicts this narrative. At the time, Trump thought that Democrats would actually cheer his decision. As Politico reported, Trump was apparently “taken aback” when Senator Chuck Schumer told him he was making a big mistake. In fact the White House was so taken aback that Sean Spicer to hide in the bushes (sorry, “among the bushes”).

This undermines the RNC’s third talking point, that “Director Comey lost confidence of both sides of the aisle, and the president was justified in firing him.” We all know this is not why Trump fired Comey—and the idea that the hypocrisy argument will suddenly work now when it didn’t before is pure fantasy. The issue at hand is that Trump was obstructing justice—Comey’s behavior before the inauguration is irrelevant.