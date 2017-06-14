For his birthday, Donald Trump learns that he’s personally under investigation.
Until now, the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was unclear. While it was obvious that some of Trump’s underlings had been entangled in the investigation, it was unknown how far it extended up the chain of command. Trump himself, citing fired FBI Director James Comey as an authority, claimed that he himself was not under investigation.
We now know this is no longer true. As the Washington Postreports, Mueller “is interviewing senior intelligence officials as part of a widening probe that now includes an examination of whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice, officials said.” The obstruction of justice investigation apparently started after Trump fired Comey. This makes sense on two counts: 1) Comey’s firing itself could be seen as an attempt to influence the investigation; and 2) Comey’s public testimony since then strongly suggested that Trump had tried to squash the probe. The investigation is also looking at possible financial misconduct by Trump associates.
With the president under investigation, the possibility of Trump being impeached increases. If Mueller’s investigation finds evidence of wrongdoing, it will likely be presented to Congress. Republicans would then face a real dilemma: What would hurt them more, going after Trump or ignoring the evidence?
Why Tracy K. Smith is a perfect choice for poet laureate.
The 45-year old poet and Princeton professor was named the U.S. poet laureate on Wednesday. Smith succeeds previous laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, and assumes an office once occupied by Louise Glück, Donald Hall, and Rita Dove.
In her memoir Ordinary Light, Smith states that her literary career began in earnest following a childhood discovery of Emily Dickinson’s work in a fifth-grade textbook. It isn’t hard to draw commonalities between the two: Both are Massachusetts natives who were raised in bookish families, and both draw heavily from metaphysics in their work. However, it is impossible to reduce Smith to a set of influences. Her best works deliberately defy easy compartmentalization, and her verse draws on everything from the Old Testament to David Bowie, who Smith elegantly mythologized in “Don’t You Wonder, Sometimes?”, a 2011 poem that unwittingly became a kind of elegy following Bowie’s death last year. And when Smith wrote an actual elegy—for her father, a Hubble telescope engineer—she chose to draw on the unlikely source of science fiction for inspiration.
Smith’s poetry, however, is just as concerned with the concrete as it is with the cosmic. Her current projects—two operas about development in New York and the legacy of American slavery—are deeply urgent works that reflect the author’s upbringing as the child of black, Southern parents in overwhelmingly white neighborhoods, as well as her constant struggle with her “sense of what it is to be American.” Her epic “They May Love All That He Has Chosen and Hate All That He Has Rejected” centers on five real-life hate crimes all committed in a one-month period in 2009, and the relevance of its harrowing verses has only grown sharper since its release six years ago.
While it may be tempting to label Smith a “political poet,” especially in today’s climate, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden put it best when she referred to Smith as “poet of searching” in her official nomination statement. Smith’s poetry is about the shared human search—for justice, for remembrance, for national identity, or for the perfect Bowie song—amidst the cruelties of history and life’s unforgiving absurdities. For Smith, such human searching is fruitless more often than not, but it is a task that should be pursued regardless. As she puts it herself, “one day I’ll touch the world with bare hands / Even if it burns.”
Trump and Paul Ryan responded appropriately to today’s shooting. Some of their GOP colleagues did not.
Representative Steve Scalise and four others were shot early Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. While Scalise is in stable condition, two others are critically wounded, according to police. President Donald Trump announced to the nation that the shooter, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, had died after a shootout with Scalise’s protective detail.
“Everyone on that field is a public servant—our courageous police, our congressional aides who work so tirelessly behind the scenes with enormous devotion, and our dedicated members of Congress who represent our people,” Trump said. “We may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation’s capital is here because, above all, they love our country. We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans, that our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and piece, and that we are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good.”
In the House of Representatives, Speaker Paul Ryan drew a bipartisan standing ovation with rousing remarks about how he and his colleagues stood united in the face of violence. “An attack on one of us,” he said, “is an attack on all of us.”
But other Republicans have pounced on the fact that Hodgkinson volunteered on Senator Bernie Sanders presidential campaign last year.
“It’s part of a pattern,” Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker and a Trump loyalist, said on Fox News. “An increasing intensity of hostility on the left.” He cited comedian Kathy Griffin’s unfunny Trump-decapitation video and a recent staging in New York City of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, in which a Trump-like Caesar is slain. “The intensity is very real, whether it’s a so-called comedian holding up the president’s head covered in blood, or right here in New York City, a play that shows the president being assassinated, or it’s Democratic leading national politicians using vulgarity because they can’t find any common language to talk.”
“I can only hope that the Democrats do tone down the rhetoric,” Representative Chris Collins of New York said on WBEN radio. “The rhetoric has been outrageous – the finger-pointing, just the tone and the angst and the anger directed at Donald Trump, his supporters. Really, then, you know, some people react to things like that. They get angry as well. And then you fuel the fires.”
Right-wing commentators, meanwhile, have accused the mainstream media of eliding Hodgkinson’s apparent political sympathies.
Senator Bernie Sanders, by unfortunate political necessaity, took to the Senate floor to condemn the alleged shooter. “I am sickened by this despicable act,” he said, “and let me be as clear as I can be: Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society, and I condemn this actions in the strongest possible terms.”
Ryan and Pelosi confirmed that Thursday’sCongressional Baseball Game for charity is still on—though presumably with heightened security.
Flint’s water crisis killed people. Now Michigan officials face manslaughter charges.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette charged five current and former officials with involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday, alleging that their failure to act on Flint’s water crisis caused at least one death. Nick Lyon, head of the state Department of Health and Human Services, “deliberately failed to inform the public” about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ diseasein 2014, Schuette alleged, and he participated in a cover-up “by repeatedly attempting to prevent an independent researcher from looking into the cause of the outbreak.” The Legionnaires’ outbreakkilled a dozen people—including 85-year-old Robert Skidmore, the victim cited in the charges, and sickened more than 70.If convicted, Lyon and the four other officials each could face up to 15 years in prison.
Both lead poisoning and Legionnaires’ disease began plaguing Flint residents after the city’s water supply was switched to the Flint River in April 2014. Scientists are still working to prove that the city’s water caused the Legionnaires’ outbreak, a link that Lyon and others are alleged to have covered up. Multiple Flint officials have been criminally charged with attempting to cover up the lead contamination.
Jonathan Masur, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School who teaches both criminal and environmental law, told me the involuntary manslaughter charges are important are because they indicate the length Schuette is willing to go to hold public officials accountable for the water crisis. “People should draw from this that the issue is being taken enormously seriously, and standard remedies like firing the officials or even fining them was insufficient,” he said. Indeed, if it’s proven that Flint’s lead contamination caused any deaths, it’s possible that public officials who ignored or tried to cover up the crisis could face similar charges.
Rep. Steve Scalise and four others have been shot.
A gunman opened fire early this morning at a park in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican lawmakers and aides were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game. Scalise, the House majority whip and the third-highest ranking Republican in the lower chamber, is among those who were shot. Another victim was identified as a staffer for Texas Rep. Roger Williams. Two people are reportedly in critical condition; early reports suggest that a total of five people were injured in the shooting.
Because of his position in the House of Representatives, Scalise has a security detail. Early reports indicate that the Capitol Police officers accompanying Scalise were essential in stopping this attack. “My understanding [is] that’s where our security detail ... still defending us, took him down,” Congressman Mo Brooks told CNN. “Once we got the all-clear that the shooter was down, we went out to the outfield for Steve Scalise, he had crawled out in the outfield leaving a trail of blood.”
“Had they not been there, it would have been a massacre. ... We had no weapons and no place to hide,” Senator Rand Paul told MSNBC. Both Brooks and Paul reported that over 50 shots were fired.
The Senate is restricting journalists’ ability to question Republicans about their secret health care bill.
Reporters at the U.S. Capitol were shocked to learn on Tuesday that they’re not allowed to film interviews with senators in the halls of the U.S. Capitol, as they have done for years. Hallway interviews are allowed only if reporters get permission—not only from the senator, but from the Senate Rules Committee as well.
A senior Democratic aide told Roll Call’s Bridget Bowman that the decision was made unilaterally by Senate Rules Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, a Republican from Alabama. Shelby issued a statement saying the committee “has made no changes to the existing rules” but rather is enforcing “compliance with existing rules.” (Therulesposted on the Senate Radio & Television Correspondents Gallery website confirm as much.)
The rules may not be new, but it the precedent certainly is. And this move comes just as Senate Republicans are preparing to pass a bill that repeals Obamacare and replaces it with—well, we don’t know because the legislation is currently being crafted in secret. A senior GOP aide told Axios that’s because the new health care bill is in a “premature” stage; Republicans aren’t sure yet what the final bill will look like, either.
As The Washington Post recently reported, the Capitol has been extremely overcrowded in recent weeks, as reporters swarm lawmakers with questions about James Comey, Jeff Sessions, Obamacare, and every other piece of Trump-era news drama. “We are concerned someone may get hurt,” officials who oversee the Senate press gallery wrote to news organizations last month. Journalists believe that “someone” may be a lawmaker. “We are one tripped senator away from losing our access,” one reporter told the Post. But if we’re going by precedent, it’s reporters who are in the most physical danger when pressing lawmakers in person.
Update: The Senate Rules Committee appears to have backed down.
ProPublica reported Tuesday that Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer in the Russia investigation, “has boasted to friends and colleagues that he played a central role in the firing of Preet Bharara, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, according to four people familiar with the conversations.” Kasowitz allegedly told Trump, “This guy is going to get you.”
As ProPublica notes, the Southern District was investigating Tom Price, Trump’s secretary of health and human services, when Bharara was fired. Bharara’s former office is “also looking into Russian money-laundering allegations at Deutsche Bank, Trump’s principal private lender.” Kasowitz, who has represented Trump in cases including the Trump University lawsuit, was previously in the news over reports that he advised White House staff that they didn’t need to hire their own lawyers in the Russia investigation. This was unsound advice, and possibly an ethical violation. Now, Kasowitz may need his own attorney because he could be implicated in a larger obstruction of justice effort.
If true, the latest ProPublica report makes clear that Bharara’s firing falls into a pattern of Trump politicizing the Department of Justice. Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to defend his executive order on immigration, he fired FBI Director James Comey apparently over the Russia investigation, he is reportedly contemplating firing special counsel Robert Mueller, and he allegedly fired Bharara at the advice of his personal attorney. This president is clearly concerned about the department’s power, and trying to tame it.
Nobody will consider the Republicans’ secret Trumpcare bill a scandal if Democrats don’t treat it like one.
Stipulating that Senate Democrats have limited procedural tools with which to stop the Republicans’ alternative to Obamacare, I think it’s fair to say that their efforts to focus public attention on Republicans’ secretive process lack imagination.
Stein’s whole thread details the Democrats’ reluctance to use dilatory tactics to frustrate Republican efforts to take health insurance away from 20-plus million people. Grinding the Senate to a halt over the American Health Care Act would complicate unrelated bipartisan efforts—stopping, for instance, Attorney General Jeff Sessions from testifying about his undisclosed campaign-season meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, which he lied about under oath.
This strikes me as the ultimate exercise in losing the plot. It is understandably challenging to get news editors and producers to write splashy headlines and run breaking news alerts about a bill whose details are unknown. The key to making that story seem juicy is to underline the fact that the Republican health care reform process is a scandal—marked no less than the Trump-Russia scandal by secret meetings, violated norms, collusion, and deceit. On a day to day basis, it looks like “no news,” but that’s because the public interest is being brazenly subverted.
One way around this challenge is to seize the narrative. Headlines that say “Democrats Shut Down Sessions Hearing Over Secret Republican Health Care Bill” would shine a light, if not on what Republicans are planning to do, then on the scandalous way they are doing it. That would increase pressure on Republicans to conduct a more transparent process, and maybe even ferret out details of the secret plan.
Jeff Sessions is going to try to undermine James Comey.
With the obvious exception of Donald Trump, no one came off as badly during Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee as Attorney General Sessions. Comey’s testimony portrayed Sessions as either being overmatched in a corrupt administration or participating in obstruction of justice. That Sessions allowed Trump to “clear the room” for a one-on-one conversation with Comey is a damning detail; Sessions has not produced an adequate explanation for why he would allow such an obviously problematic meeting to take place. For all of the focus on what Comey had to say about Trump, the former FBI director got quite a bit on the record about Sessions’s conduct, both before he recused himself from the FBI’s Russia probe and after.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sessions will testify before Congress and attempt to push back at this depiction. He reportedly will claim that he did not meet with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in April of 2016. He will also reiterate that he did not disclose his meetings with the Russian ambassador during his confirmation process because he was following Department of Justice protocol. Finally, Sessions is expected to rebut Comey’s claim that he had responded to Comey’s request to limit his interactions with the president by effectively shrugging his shoulders.
This is all a pretty big deal. Sessions countering Comey’s recollection of events—which is presumably recorded in his contemporaneous memos—is part of the White House’s campaign against the former FBI director’s credibility. It also starts to bleed into Trump’s more bombastic allegations, most notably that Comey committed perjury.
But it’s worth noting that Sessions’s version of events with regard to the Russia probe still doesn’t really add up. He’s going to make the case that it’s a big nothingburger, but if that were the case it seems unlikely that he would have recused himself. Most importantly, none of this addresses Comey’s most provocative suggestion, which was that the FBI was aware of information that it believed would lead Sessions to recuse himself—information that has not become public.
Senate Democrats need to go nuclear on Trumpcare right now.
Senate Republicans are working to fast-track a health care bill in utmost secrecy before the July 4 recess. It’s clear that the bill—which is shaping up to be as disastrous as the House-passed American Health Care Act—won’t be let out of the dungeon until the very last second to avoid scrutiny. Republicans aren’t planning to hold any hearings and they won’t publicly release a draft of their bill because, as one senior GOP Senate aide told Axios, “We aren’t stupid.”
If Mitch McConnell and the Republican majority want to pass a bill taking away health insurance from some 20 million Americans, there isn’t much that Democrats can do about it in the end. But they can delay the process—and activists are pushing them to do just that. Groups like Indivisible and Move On want Democrats to withhold consent—a parliamentary maneuver that slows down Senate business—to trip up McConnell. According to Jeff Stein at Vox, Senate Democrats don’t have any current plans to do so. They argue that “going nuclear” would only unify Republicans in their resolve and would, at most, stall the inevitable by a few weeks:
But those few weeks can be vital. When the House passed the AHCA in May, speed was of the essence: Activists were caught flat-footed and were unable to put pressure on House members in full force. The political theater of Senate Democrats making a last stand to delay the bill would help garner more publicity for that effort. More importantly, it would shine a light on what Republicans are doing: They are jamming through a massive overhaul of the health care system in secret, one thatwill likely kick millions of Americans off their health insurance, literally leaving some people to die by 2018.
Trumpcare is extremely unpopular and people don’t want cuts to programs like Medicaid. People also want affordable health care! This is a no-brainer fight for Democrats to pick. Right now, the news cycle is (rightfully) completely bonkers about Trump and Russia, with James Comey’s testimony last week and Jeff Sessions’s scheduled for later this afternoon. It’s easy for the Republican health care bill to get lost in the shuffle. Senate Democrats can’t let that happen.
Breaking: Schumer to push back against Trump loyalists laying groundwork to sabotage Robert Mueller.
The Senate’s top Democrat will push back this afternoon against the president’s most loyal surrogates, who are seeking to undermine Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller and possibly even laying the groundwork for his eventual firing.
In his prepared remarks on the Senate floor Monday, sent my way in advance of delivery, Senator Chuck Schumer will note that the very people now souring on Mueller were quick to sing his praises when he was first appointed.
It seems the new strategy by some on the right is to try to question the credibility of Special Counsel Mueller.
Already, Former Speaker Newt Gingrich and others have said negative things about Mr. Mueller, just weeks after praising his selection.
They know that Mr. Mueller is the man now responsible for following up on Mr. Comey’s testimony, so the right is trying to discredit him in advance. They know they can’t debate the facts or the issues or defend the actions of the White House on the merits, so they attack the referee and try to besmirch the reputation of someone like Mr. Mueller.
This is a man of integrity who has devoted his career to his country. He came out of private life to do a job on behalf of his country and be right down the middle. Even Attorney General Jeff Sessions has praised Mr. Mueller for his service and credibility, saying his “integrity is undoubted” as is his “experience and love of country.”
And now, the political right has pulled out their partisan knives to try to defame his reputation.
It’s a shameful ploy. The right must be afraid of what Special Counsel Mueller going to find. I’d ask Speaker Gingrich: is he now afraid of what Mr. Mueller is going to find out? Is that why he’s attacking his reputation?
The baseless attacks on former Director Mueller ring hollow. Former Director Mueller has been hailed as the paragon of a public servant by folks of all political stripes. We should have every confidence that he will investigate the matters at hand with integrity and thoroughness.
It’s no surprise that Trump loyalists are trying to turn Mueller into a polarizing figure. The larger concern may be that Trump takes his cues from these loyalists and attemtps to depose Mueller. If that happens, it will be incumbent upon Republicans to join Democrats in imposing consequences. Schumer may be endeavoring here to draw attention to the smear campaign so that Republicans in Congress and at the White House feel pressure to affirm Mueller’s independence.