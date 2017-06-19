Menu
Mario Tama/Getty

Do not shed a tear for the Republican senators complaining about the health care bill’s secrecy.

A week ago, Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson expressed displeasure at the secrecy that is shrouding the Senate’s health care bill. “I want to know exactly what’s in the Senate bill,” he told Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur. “I don’t know yet. It’s not a good process.” Asked about Johnson’s quote on Face the Nation on Sunday, Marco Rubio concurred, although he argued that secrecy isn’t so bad—as long as there’s time to debate the bill: “The Senate is not a place where you can just cook up something behind closed doors and rush it for a vote on the floor—especially on an issue like this. The first step in this may be crafted among a small group of people, but then everyone’s going to get to weigh in. And it’s going to take—you know it’s going to take days and weeks to work through that in the Senate.”

These quotes broadly reflect the two ways Republican senators have responded to Mitch McConnell’s secret health care bill. The first is to throw up their hands and say, “Well, I don’t like the way this is being done either!” And the second is to suggest that, even though Republicans are secretly crafting a bill that will have dire consequences for millions of Americans, it’s not actually that bad.

The problem with both of these arguments, however, is that they’re bullshit. If senators really were concerned about the process, they have ways to push for something more open. “If these senators told McConnell that they genuinely want or need an improved process, that would put him in a meaningful bind,” The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent wrote last week. “He’d have to prioritize the need to get the bill through over his members’ genuine needs or demands, precisely because the bill can’t survive too much public scrutiny, as it’s so toxic.”

Rubio’s claim that a real debate will happen down the road also rings hollow. On Sunday, Jonathan Swan reported that McConnell “is dead serious about forcing a Senate vote on the Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill before the July 4 holiday.” That timeline would not create the conditions for the kind of open debate Rubio is citing.

The whole point of an open process is that members of the public can respond to legislation that will have a profound impact on their lives. The process that McConnell and Republicans are using to write this bill is designed to prevent the public from having any impact on this legislation. If Republicans truly wanted an open process or meaningful debate, or merely cared about paying lip service to these concepts, we’d have both.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Supreme Court just took up a case that could be a huge blow to to Republicans.

On Monday, the Court announced that it would hear Gill vs. Whitford, a partisan gerrymandering case from Wisconsin, raising the possibility that it could rule on the constitutionality of political parties drawing state districts to their overwhelming advantage. While the Supreme Court has overturned race-based gerrymandering before, to date it has not struck down a plan because of its partisanship.

In Wisconsin’s case, challengers argued that Republicans had drawn districts in 2010 so that the party could retain control of the state’s legislature for the following decade. A divided panel of three federal judges ruled that the plan was unconstitutional.

The Wisconsin challengers have developed a way to calculate exactly how partisan a plan is through what they call an “efficiency gap.” Developed by two political scientists, the method, according to the Washington Post, “measures the difference between the wasted votes of the two parties in an election divided by the total number of votes cast. In an ideal scenario, where individual votes have as much impact as possible, the efficiency gap would be zero. The gap in Wisconsin was 13.3 percent in 2012.” In other words, votes for Democrats in Wisconsin were worth less than votes for Republicans.

If the Supreme Court came out against partisan gerrymandering, it would be a decisive blow to the political power of Republicans, who have utilized partisan tactics to dominate state legislatures and House races. In 2010, the GOP poured money into key state races—$30 million, more than three times what Democrats spent—to control the congressional redistricting process, which only occurs every ten years.

Republicans now control the districting process in a majority of the states. Ed Gillespie, the conservative political strategist who engineered the takeover, called the plan REDMAP, and purple-ish Wisconsin was among the targeted states. According to HuffPost, in Wisconsin’s 2012 elections, “Republicans got just 48.6 percent of the vote statewide, but won 60 of the state’s 99 Assembly districts.”

Democratic activists and organizers have been eyeing 2020 as a landmark year to push back against Republican control. But the Supreme Court could dramatically affect how those new district lines are drawn regardless.

June 16, 2017

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The cop who killed Philando Castile has been acquitted of all charges.

Last summer, police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot 32-year-old Castile seven times during a traffic stop in Minnesota. His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her 4-year-old daughter were in the car. On Friday, Yanez was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter. His lawyer, Earl Gray, had told jurors, “We have him ignoring his commands. He’s got a gun. He might be the robber. He’s got marijuana in his car. Those are the things in Officer Yanez’s head.”   

Reynolds took video of the shooting and streamed it afterwards on Facebook so that the nation could bear witness. The video is heartbreaking: At the end, Reynolds’s daughter is heard reassuring her mother, “It’s OK, Mommy. I’m right here with you.” A dashboard camera from Yanez’s car revealed that Castile had calmly told the officer that he had a weapon in the car, which he was licensed to carry. Then, according to The New York Times, “Officer Yanez told him not to reach for the weapon, and Mr. Castile and Ms. Reynolds both tried to assure the officer that he was not doing so. Within seconds, Officer Yanez fired seven shots.” (The video does not show whether or not Castile was reaching for the gun.) 

In a statement to the media, Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, said, “My son loved Minnesota. He had one tattoo on his body and it was of the Twin Cities. My son loved this city, and the city killed my son and the murderer gets away.”

Yanez’s acquittal makes one thing clear: Video footage and audio evidence are no protection in a justice system that allows cops to act with impunity toward black people. Some reformers have called for cops to wear body cameras, but this case shows that, if we want justice for the Philando Castiles of this world, we’re going to have to do much more than that. 

TOLGA AKMEN / Getty Images

Theresa May’s handling of the London fire is hastening her demise.

The British prime minister, already reeling from a humiliating election that cost her Conservative Party the majority in Parliament, has been shockingly inept in responding to the high-rise fire in London that has left at least 30 people dead.

She reportedly met with emergency crews during a Thursday visit to Grenfell Tower, but not survivors. She also blocked media access during the visit—for “security reasons,” according to her defense minister. On Friday morning, May was holed up in St. Clement’s Church as a crowd gathered outside demanding that she answer questions about the fire. Under tight police escort, May managed to leave the church. The BBC is now reporting that she will meet with survivors tomorrow.

May’s mishandling of this matter has political roots: She is probably (and rightly) concerned that an enraged public will blame her government for poor safety at the high rise. As Heather Brooke wrote in The New York Times earlier this week, These are turbulent times in Britain, and the fire at Grenfell Tower touches on many of the issues that are riling people. Over the past decade, a series of events have demolished the trust citizens once had in officialdom: the financial crash of 2008, the scandal of parliamentary expenses and the chaos in government following the Brexit referendum.”

May, having lost her majority in Parliament, is already in a precarious position. By responding to this crisis so tactlessly, she could very well lose her job.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Trump is making Mike Pence’s terrible job even worse.

The vice president is at “wits’ end,” a Pence loyalist told The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker, following Thursday’s news that the vice president has hired outside legal counsel to deal with inquiries related to the Russia investigation. Pence might also hire another aide, the Post reports:The moves seemed aimed, in part, at returning the vice president to his most comfortable role—supporting and defending the president—while also helping to insulate him from the turmoil that has enveloped the White House. Some believe that the vice president is being ill-served by the chronic chaos inside the West Wing and could benefit from a more forceful advocate on his staff.”

A much more experienced and polished politician than his boss, Pence has always been one of President Donald Trump’s slicker defenders. But according to the Post, “One senior White House adviser said Pence was exasperated with the West Wing communications shop, which sent him out with a half-baked talking points” after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. In a particularly damning passage, the paper reported that “Pence, who heaps plaudits on Trump and frequently refers to his ‘broad-shouldered leadership,’ has in some ways become a parody of a deferential vice president—a servant in waiting, eager to serve his master’s whims.”

Loyalty has certainly served Pence. Politico Magazine’s Tim Alberta reported that the president “has come to trust his second in command above everyone else in the White House.” Pence “has been empowered like no vice president before him to establish, sell and execute the administration’s agenda,” and, in the process, “become the most popular Republican in the country and accumulated an astonishing amount of power.” And yet, reporter Alberta wrote, “it has been a trying five months, and there are 43 to go in Trump’s first term. Based on the jittery reactions and hushed tones of the Pence associates I spoke with for this story, they are often walking on eggshells, worrying that something might be perceived as a slight to his mercurial boss. It is unsustainable, they concede, and much of the situation is beyond their control.”

The nervousness is warranted, as Pence is walking a political tightrope. He may be Cheney-esque in his power, but as Ken Blackwell, the former Ohio secretary of state, told Alberta, “Cheney’s relationship with W. became fragile when people started to project Cheney as being in charge.” On the other hand, as the Russia scandal intensifies, Pence is surely cognizant that he likely would be the beneficiary of a presidential downfall. If Trump were to be impeached, then Pence’s terrible, worsening job would somehow become even more awful: He’d be the president that has to clean up Trump’s mess.

Twitter

This is why you don’t interview Alex Jones.

Megyn Kelly’s upcoming NBC interview with Jones has already generated enormous controversy. Jones, the troll king who runs the site Infowars, is an infamous conspiracy theory-monger. One of the most egregious lies Jones has peddled is that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was staged to push tougher gun control laws. Critics, including bereaved Sandy Hook parents, have argued that NBC is only giving Jones a bigger platform to spread his conspiracies. But there’s another reason Kelly probably shouldn’t have gone down this road: There is really no telling what Jones will do.

On Thursday night, Infowars released a recording of a pre-interview call between Jones and Kelly. The leak is apparently retribution for the interview, which Jones believes has been edited to portray him in an unflattering light. Of course, this is precisely what Jones has done to Kelly with the leak.

While it’s common for journalists to butter up recalcitrant interviewees, Kelly goes pretty far, saying things like, “I’m not looking to portray you as some kind of bogeyman. The craziest thing of all would be if some people who have this insane version of you in their heads came away saying, ‘You know what? I see the dad in him. I see the guy who loves those kids and is more complex than we have led to believe.’” This is not exactly what Kelly wants the world to hear when she’s trying to cast herself as a hard-hitting journalist who has asked Jones the Tough Questions.

The tape also features Kelly telling Jones, “I will personally promise to look at any clips we want to use of you, and have a producer run by you, whether we are taking it in context, what you are saying.” Yikes.

Jones has been teasing the release of this tape for a while now, while also saying extremely sexist things about Kelly. (He told his fans that Kelly was “not feminine—cold, robotic, dead. I felt zero attraction to Megyn Kelly. That’s not an insult to Megyn Kelly. I talked to a lot of other folks that know her, they said, ‘No it’s the same.’ Because you’re dealing with—sociopath? A psychopath? I don’t know.”) But this is par for the course for Jones. So far the only person who has come out of this controversy looking worse is Kelly. She wasn’t prepared for Jones’s antics, and now she’s damned if she airs the interview and damned if she doesn’t.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

No one is going to miss Rod Rosenstein.

Thursday night was, as is tradition nowadays, full of news. The Washington Post reported that special counsel Robert Mueller was looking into Jared Kushner’s finances and that Mike Pence was lawyering up. In response, Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein released this statement:

This would be extremely weird if it came from any other administration. But standard practice in the Trump administration—which very much comes from the top down—has been to discredit anonymous sources in negative stories (while continuing to push positive coverage that uses anonymous sources who are clearly White House officials). But that this is coming from Rosenstein (it’s pronounced “Rosensteen”), the man who is ostensibly leading the Russia investigation, is remarkable.

The White House is denying that it pushed Rosenstein to release this memo, but that just doesn’t pass the smell test. Why else would he release a statement like this? It may have some short-term utility in pushing back against the Kushner story, but it further undermines Rosenstein’s credibility while giving Congress something concrete it can ask him about the next time he testifies.

Rosenstein should have already recused himself from the Russia investigation given his role in establishing the flimsy pretext for James Comey’s firing. (Update: ABC News reports that Rosenstein has acknowledged that he might have to recuse himself.) But after this statement—which is meant to protect the administration, not the integrity of the investigation—his ability to continue to lead that investigation is in question.

At the very least, it is being questioned in the White House. On Friday morning, Donald Trump tweeted that Rosenstein was the leader of the WITCH HUNT:

This tweet is notable because Trump is confirming that he is, in fact, under investigation by the FBI. But it also signals that Rosenstein may be in deep trouble. Trump was convinced not to fire Mueller, but it’s hard to imagine anyone stepping in to protect Rosenstein. His memo may have been a last-ditch attempt to save his job, but it doesn’t seem like it worked.

June 15, 2017

Drew Angerer/Getty

Donald Trump is desperate for a foil.

Not tweeting is always a good idea, but Trump has been tweeting a lot. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that he was being investigated for obstruction of by special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump has responded by returning to the last good thing that happened to him, the 2016 election.

There are a couple of reasons why Trump’s interactions with Russia matter more than Clinton’s. The first is that he is president and she is not. The second is that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election to benefit Hillary Clinton—it did so to benefit Donald Trump. And the third is that Hillary Clinton’s former campaign advisers didn’t repeatedly lie about their meetings with the Russians—Donald Trump’s did.

That Trump is bringing up the tarmac meeting between Lynch and Bill Clinton is also very strange, because it mirrors Trump’s own interactions with James Comey—with the important difference, as Vox’s Matt Yglesias notes, that Donald Trump is president and Bill Clinton was not. By drawing attention to Clinton’s alleged obstruction of justice, Trump is undermining his own claim that he did not obstruct justice.

All of this seems desperate. Trump has been searching for a foil for the last six months and hasn’t yet found one, so he keeps going back to Hillary Clinton. But even Trump has to sense that Clinton-bashing will not save him.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Republicans aren’t cool with Trump’s extreme EPA budget cuts.

It’s no longer just Democrats speaking out against President Donald Trump’s proposal to decimate the Environmental Protection Agency. At a House Appropriations subcommittee meeting on Thursday, several Republican congressman grilled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt about program cuts within Trump’s budget, which slashes the EPA’s funding by 31 percent—the highest percentage cut to any federal agency. The proposal would eliminate numerous programs intended to protect public health and the environment, and axe more than 3,000 jobs.

The first came from Rodney Frelinghuysen, a Republican from New Jersey, who noted that his state has the most highly contaminated Superfund sites of any in the country. Trump has proposed cutting the Superfund program by 25 percent—something that Pruitt has said he supports, despite also saying that Superfund cleanup is his biggest priority as EPA administrator. “It’s good to move with caution before you take too many dramatic steps,” Frelinghuysen said.

The next lashing came from David Joyce, whose criticism was likely the toughest of the hearing. The Ohio Republican slammed Trump’s budget for proposing to eliminate the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, an Obama-era program that has so far provided $2.2 billion to restore and protect the lakes. “This work wouldn’t happen without federal support,” Joyce said, noting the cleanup has been widely seen as an economic boon to the entire Great Lakes region. He added that “many cleanup projects will not move forward” if the program is eliminated.

Even Congressman Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican who worked closely with Pruitt when Pruitt was the state’s attorney general, had to admit he had serious concerns about some of the cuts. Though he first made sure to spend several minutes praising Pruitt for his integrity and hard work, Cole then said he could not abide by steep cuts to the agency’s Indian General Assistance Program, which gives money to federally recognized tribes so they can mange their own environmental protection programs and develop effective solid and hazardous waste management.

“That worries me,” Cole said, noting the U.S. is obligated to provide that support under treaties with tribes. “We’ve made certain commitments.” He even made a moral argument for keeping the program fully funded. “The biggest recipients tend to be the poorest tribes,” he said.

Pruitt responded to Cole the same way he responded to pretty much everyone who took issue with Trump’s budget. “I look forward to working with you and the chairman and ranking member to address those concerns,” Pruitt said. Pruitt also indicated multiple times that the end goals of environmental programs could still be achieved even if those programs were completely eliminated.

Trump’s budget will eventually have to be approved by Congress, and if Thursday’s hearing with Pruitt made anything clear, it’s that Congress is unlikely to approve the funding request as is. Cole acknowledged as much when addressing Pruitt. “I can assure you you’ll be the first EPA administrator in history who will get more money than you asked for,” he said.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Two people aren’t happy about the new sanctions against Russia: Vladimir Putin and Rex Tillerson.

On Thursday, the Russian leader dismissed new U.S. sanctions against his country passed the previous day by the Senate, suggesting that they were motivated by “domestic political problems in the U.S.,” rather than Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. However, the overwhelming show of bipartisan support for the amendment—it passed on a vote of 97-2—suggests that Putin may be protesting too much. (The full bill, which also contains new sanctions on Iran, passed the Senate, 98-2, on Thursday.)

Another person unhappy with the bill? Secretary of State Tillerson, who objected to a provision that will permit Congress to review, or even block, any unilateral changes Donald Trump might make to the sanctions. In a hearing before the House on Wednesday, Tillerson urged Congress to “ensure any legislation allows the president to have the flexibility to adjust sanctions to meet the needs of what is always an evolving diplomatic situation.”

Robbing Trump of this flexibility is, of course, the point. Tillerson attempted to reassure lawmakers that he agrees that “Russia must be held accountable,” but given how Trump cozied up to Putin on the campaign trail, and how quickly his administration has floated the removal of sanctions, it is refreshing that Congress is exerting its constitutional authority to serve as a check on the executive branch, one that has a troublesome track record when it comes to Russia.

The Senate’s nearly unanimous support for the measure should send Putin a clear message: The American electoral system cannot be treated as a mere marionette in Russia’s global cyberwarfare puppet show. What remains to be seen is whether the Trump administration agrees.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The GOP’s secret health care bill is going to get us all.

Earlier this week, numerous outlets reported that Republican senators were getting dangerously close to reaching an agreement on Obamacare repeal. The GOP’s strategy is to draft the bill in complete secrecy, like a bunch of goblins in a cave, to minimize publicity of the fact that they are working on a highly unpopular effort to take away insurance from 20 million-plus Americans. But if the GOP is being secretive about their bill, they certainly are not about their plan. On Monday, Senator Orrin Hatch neatly outlined the totally undemocratic nature of his party’s strategy to Talking Points Memo:

So far, the GOP’s strategy seems to be working. Over the past few days, health care reform has failed to appear on any of the front pages of the country’s biggest newspapers. While Senate Democrats are working to raise publicity, they have no plans to go “nuclear” by withholding consent, a parliamentary stalling tactic that would shine a huge light on the Republicans’ schemes. According to reporting by Jeff Stein at Vox, activists are scrambling to ramp up constituent calls to Congress over the bill.

While no one knows what exactly is in the bill, some details have emerged over the past week and they are not pretty. A new report by the Center for American Progress shows that up to 27 million Americans could face annual limits on their coverage, meaning that the House-passed AHCA (which is expected to look similar to the Senate bill) would even affect people with employer-sponsored health insurance. Another report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows that the AHCA would uninsure a huge number of children: three million, a 50 percent increase. Unsurprisingly, the CBPP report shows that almost 15 million adults living below 200 percent of the poverty line would become uninsured. But, five million adults living above 200 percent of the poverty line would also lose their insurance.

Children, adults, workers, unemployed, poor, not-poor—the bottom line is that everyone could lose from the Republican health care plan. We all deserve to see what’s in it.