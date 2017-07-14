Menu
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump’s “high quality” son and son-in-law let him fight with U.S. intelligence over Russia when they knew the truth.

The discovery of an email thread proving the Trump campaign’s eagerness to collude with the Russian government to beat Hillary Clinton has served to underscore what you might call first-order lies that President Donald Trump and his top aides have told over the past year—about meetings with Russians, collusion with Russia, and even, in the past days, about the meeting itself.

But in a way, the most intriguing implication of the email thread—connecting Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort to the subversion campaign—is that it points to a number of under-discussed, second-order lies, which in turn suggest deeper, more nefarious behavior.

It is useful to go back in time and map what we know now onto various key moments in Trump’s campaign and presidency.

After U.S. intelligence agencies concluded with high confidence that the Russian government sponsored the theft and leaking of Democratic Party emails, then-candidate Trump escalated his ongoing feud with the intel community by disputing their conclusions out of hand. At a presidential debate, he said Clinton “has no idea whether it’s Russia, China, or anybody else … and our country has no idea.” He famously said a 400-pound guy in New Jersey might be the culprit.

Now we know that, all along, Kushner, Junior, and Manafort had emails proving Trump wrong, and proving Clinton and the U.S. intelligence community right.

Trump has remained disputatious on this point, even up until last week, when U.S. intelligence services had been working for him for nearly six months. On Polish soil, he told reporters “nobody really knows for sure” who meddled in the 2016 election, and justified his doubts by comparing the intelligence community’s Russia assessment with the Bush administration’s manipulation of intelligence to claim that Iraq was harboring weapons of mass destruction.

Not only was the proof of Trump’s unfounded doubts sitting in his son and son-in-law’s inboxes, we now know thanks to Michael Isikoff’s reporting that, as he dragged the U.S. intelligence community on the world stage, Trump’s own lawyers knew of the email and the Trump Tower meeting in June of this year.

It’s all very curious, unless Trump has known about the conspiracy all along and has decided to lie about it until the bitter end. Or maybe he just has the worst son and son-in-law in the history of progeny and marriage.

NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway: Our conspiracy with Russia was so inept, we can’t be held responsible for it.

Speaking on Fox & Friends on Friday, President Donald Trump’s counselor complained, “The goal posts have been moved. We were promised systemic, hard evidence of systemic, sustained, furtive collusion that not only interfered with our election process but indeed dictated the electoral outcome.” This is a classic case of projection, since Conway herself is moving the goalposts. After all, who promised “hard evidence of systemic, sustained, furtive collusion”?

While Donald Trump Jr.’s emails, and the meetings between Trump campaign officials and Russian operatives, are indeed “hard evidence” of “furtive collusion”—just not proof of “systemic, sustained” collusion. So is Conway suggesting that chaotic, occasional, and badly disguised collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government is okay?

Pool/Getty Images

Was there a clown car of Russian operatives at the meeting with Donald Trump Jr.?

This week’s scoop by The New York Times that Donald Jr. was responding to emails with the subject line “Russia – Clinton – private and confidential” was devastating for him. After all, Donald Jr. was offered “high level and sensitive information” that would “incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia” as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” Then he forwarded that email chain to Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, then they all took that meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya, who was described in the emails as “the Russian government attorney.” Plus, Donald Jr. lied about the whole thing.

But on Friday morning, NBC broke the news that a former Soviet spy was also in the meeting with Donald Jr. According to NBC, this man, who is a Russian-American lobbyist, “is suspected by some U.S. officials of having ongoing ties to Russian intelligence.” Alan Futerfas, Donald Jr.’s attorney, claims that Donald Jr. didn’t know at the time that the man he was meeting was a former spy, but even after they learned that he was, Futerfas had “absolutely no concerns.” Donald Jr.’s lawyer supposedly asked the man the Hard Questions, such as if he was working for the Russian government. The former Soviet spy said no, so it’s no big deal.

Perhaps even more incriminating for Donald Jr. is the fact that he did not disclose that this man was at the meeting, even after he and his father spent the whole week claiming Donald Jr. was acting in the interests of transparency. If meeting with a former Soviet spy was no big deal, then why hide it? Who else are we going to learn was in the meeting—Putin himself, wearing a jean jacket emblazoned with the words “GOT THAT SWEET, SWEET KOMPROMAT”?

Donald Jr. and the White House have been changing their story ever since it broke—no collusion! a little bit of collusion? collusion, but it’s ok! They have done everything they can to obfuscate the truth, albeit in a very incompetent way. Which means that we should expect a dozen more shoes to drop.

Update:

Update:

Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty

Donald Trump likes to cosplay Morning Joe.

On Wednesday, after tweeting about a bunch of things he saw while watching TV for several hours that morning, Trump tweeted this:

A guilty conscience needs no accuser. Trump has a lot of time for watching television, as every morning he spends in the White House (or Mar-a-Lago or anywhere else with a cable and/or satellite hookup) will testify. With zero major legislative accomplishments under his belt, the first six months of Trump’s administration have been as defined by cable news as anything else. Trump watches cable news, then tweets about it. Cable news then covers the tweets. Then Trump tweets about cable news covering the tweets. The circle of life.

But Trump apparently doesn’t just tweet about Morning Joe and Fox & Friends. He forces visitors to listen to him as he acts out exchanges on cable television:

This is nuts. Cable news was not designed for anyone to pay close attention to it and morning shows are even more vacuous and inane—their sole purpose is to drown out the existential dread as you get ready for another interminable and meaningless day at work. But Trump is so obsessed with cable news that foreign diplomats are recommending that representatives from their governments appear on television in order to sway the president. He apparently balked at firing Sean Spicer because he “gets great ratings.” And now, he’s acting out Fox & Friends for guests. Let’s just hope he stops the cosplaying before he starts a Joe Scarbrough cover band.

July 13, 2017

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell is trying to make liars out of Republican opponents of his odious health care bill.

The Senate majority leader has sought to bridge the divide between his most and least conservative members by giving the former a major concession and the latter trivial consolation prizes, along with a vague promise that they’ll get their way in the future.

The updated Republican health care bill now includes a provision, spearheaded by Senator Ted Cruz, that would allow insurance companies to sell essentially unregulated health plans, creating a death spiral in the market for regulated plans that cover care for sick people. On the other side of the divide, the Republican senators that wanted the bill to be more fiscally generous get zero extra dollars for premium subsidies and zero extra dollars for Medicaid. McConnell has instead plussed up funds to stabilize markets and backstop plans that cover sick people. Insurance company money, in other words.

Given everything that wavering senators like Nevada’s Dean Heller said about the original draft of the bill—that it was unsupportable unless McConnell dialed back the Medicaid cuts—they should continue to oppose the revised version. McConnell’s final pitch to them, according to The Washington Post, is that the “bill’s deepest Medicaid cuts are far into the future, and they’ll never go into effect anyway.”

The cynicism here is breathtaking. Any senator who flips to yes on the basis of this promise is taking all the risks with their constituents’ lives that they claimed to oppose, and insulting those constituents’ intelligence on top of it. As we’ve seen in recent years with budget sequestration, Congress doesn’t automatically undo scheduled spending cuts when deadlines come due. The proposition is that the most vulnerable citizens should take a flyer on the hope that the least honest governing party in memory will take another vote at some point in the future to spare them, after voting to sacrifice them in the here and now.

Getty

Donald Trump twice asked Vladimir Putin if he interfered in the 2016 election, so we can all move on now.

There’s been a fair amount of speculation about what exactly went on when Trump finally met his good buddy Putin at last week’s G-20 summit, in large part because Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson turned the two-hour meeting into Rashomon (if Rashomon were directed by the Farrelly brothers). Tillerson claimed that Trump strongly pushed Putin to tell the truth about what really happened in the 2016 election, telling the media, “The president pressed President Putin on more than one occasion regarding Russian involvement. President Putin denied such involvement, as I think he has in the past.” Lavrov, meanwhile, told the press that Putin denied any Russian involvement in the 2016 election, and that Trump was totally cool with his denial: “President Trump said he’s heard Putin’s very clear statements that this is not true and that the Russian government didn’t interfere in the elections and that he accepts these statements. That’s all.”

On Wednesday, Trump added his own voice to the choir and basically split the difference between the two accounts. Per Reuters:

“I said, ‘Did you do it?’ And he said, ‘No, I did not. Absolutely not.’ I then asked him a second time in a totally different way. He said absolutely not,” Trump said.

Asked if he believed Putin’s denial, Trump paused.

“Look. Something happened and we have to find out what it is, because we can’t allow a thing like that to happen to our election process. So something happened and we have to find out what it is,” he said.

Putin is a former KGB officer and skilled liar, but who knows, maybe asking him the same question in a “totally different way” threw him off his game. What’s most notable here is that, yet again, Trump can’t quite bring himself to spout the official line on Russian hacking. He can’t even mimic Tillerson’s line about what happened at the G-20 meeting, which was essentially that Putin repeated his lies about the hacking.

Everyone knows that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump and seemingly everyone can say that except for Donald Trump. Then again, he did ask twice.

Kellyanne Conway is the worst thing to happen to prop comedy since Love, Actually.

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s program last night, the White House adviser held up white pieces of paper “to help the people at home” understand an ongoing controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s attempt to collude with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign. The papers read “conclusion,” “collusion” (which is crossed out), “illusion,” and “delusion.”

A few things can be said about this.

First, while holding up the paper, Conway said, “What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No, we don’t have that yet.” The “yet” is telling and undercuts the whole message.

Second, Conway, who earlier in her life had tried her hand at stand-up comedy, is now into prop comedy. She has become the Carrot-Top of the Trump administration. The problem, however, is that holding up white pieces of paper on television invites photoshopped memes.

July 12, 2017

Illustration/Facebook/Warner Bros. Pictures

Like Batman, Mark Zuckerberg is a master of the surprise drop-in.

The Facebook founder is on a personal mission to visit 30 states, possibly to lay the groundwork for a presidential run in 2020. But when you are the fifth-richest person in the world and an icon of the age of social media, you don’t just casually visit people.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, Zuckerberg put an elaborate protocol in place for his spontaneous interactions with normal mortals. His staff, which is unusually heavy with former Obama and Clinton campaign staffers, covertly case out a possible place ahead of time. Then, if the spot is appropriate, they make a last-minute announcement. Thus, a candy store owner in Wilton, Iowa, was told, “Mark Zuckerberg will be here in five minutes.”

The rules for meeting Zuckerberg, as codified by the Journal, are:

Rule One: You probably won’t know Mr. Zuckerberg is coming.

Rule Two: If you do know he’s coming, keep it to yourself.

Rule Three: Be careful what you reveal about the meeting.

These are fine rules if you are a mysterious billionaire with a secret plot and noctilionine suit, but they might not be compatible with the rough-and-tumble of presidential politics.

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Democrats should vote en masse against Trump’s FBI director nominee.

We’re a couple hours into Christopher Wray’s confirmation hearing, and so far, President Trump’s designee has delivered bog standard testimony—overly cautious, a little dodgy, no surprises. The kind of testimony that under normal circumstances would lead to a nominee’s overwhelming confirmation. But precisely because the circumstances are not ordinary, I think zero Democrats should support him, either in committee or on the Senate floor.

This isn’t meant as comment on Wray himself, who may turn out to be a perfectly fine FBI director. The problem is that because of what we know about Wray’s soon-to-be boss, there’s no way anyone in the Senate can have confidence that he’ll serve honorably. In fact, Wray himself can’t know whether he’ll serve honorably, even if he intends to. Trump tried to corrupt James Comey. He even made Comey go wobbly at a couple key junctures. But when Trump’s efforts to obstruct investigations failed, he fired Comey and lied about it. Would Wray put up Comey-levels of resistance? No one can honestly say, but the fact that Trump handpicked Wray should put everyone on alert.

The FBI needs a director, of course, but after demonstrating the above pattern of conduct, Trump should never have been allowed to select Comey’s replacement from his own list. Wray is the kind of guy who may have appeared on a list of five or ten acceptable directors, dictated to Trump by—say—the chair and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. But anyone whom Trump nominated of his own volition was going to have a difficult time shaking off the stench of Trump’s desire to co-opt federal law enforcement. Tepid answers to basic questions—like, Should campaign aides contacted by foreign governments contact the FBI?—doesn’t do it.

Again, it’s not Wray’s fault, necessarily, but it’s critical that Comey’s successor be someone that the next president doesn’t feel the need to fire. Wray may serve with distinction through Trump’s presidency and into his successor’s presidency. But the likelihood that anyone Trump selected will end up becoming compromised is so high that Democrats shouldn’t preemptively complicate efforts to remove him in the future by offering their support to him now.

Pool/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump is terrible, but not because of her “girliness.”

MSNBC analyst and Nation columnist Joan Walsh has weighed in on Ivanka Trump’s decision to take her father’s seat at the G-20 conference in Hamburg—at least she sort of did. Walsh’s specific beef appears to be with the clothing Ivanka wore to do it. According to Mediaite, Walsh claimed that Ivanka’s pale pink dress was too “ornamental,” and invoked days where women were still “property”:

“That’s not a dress that’s made for work. That’s not a dress that’s made to go out in the world and make a difference. That is a dress that is designed to show off your girliness, and, you know, God bless her, show it off, but don’t then tell us that you’re crusading for an equal place for women at the table because you’re not.”

Walsh later tried to backtrack during the same appearance, acknowledging that “you can be a feminist and be girlie.” Still, she doubled down on her criticism of Ivanka’s outfit.

It’s a strange way to criticize Ivanka Trump. There is one valid criticism of Ivanka’s sartorial choices: Her clothing line uses sweatshop labor. This is not a secret. China recently arrested three activists for trying to investigate conditions at the factories that make her company’s clothes. For this and many other reasons, Ivanka is no feminist hero. She is entirely complicit in her father’s corrupt, sexist administration. If she has “leaned in,” then that only makes transparent the intellectual and ethical bankruptcy that defines corporate feminism.

In other words, there is plenty to criticize—and Walsh neglected most of it. Instead of starting a conversation about corruption and nepotism, Walsh has started one about clothes, and in the process she has reinforced old patriarchal narratives. Men have regulated women’s clothing to bar them from school, the workplace, and the public sphere at large. Her rhetoric irritates open wounds: Should women avoid pastels to be taken seriously at work? Should we shun make-up and leave the open-toed shoes at home? If a woman says she was sexually harassed while wearing a pink sheath dress, should anyone take her seriously? After all, she was showing it off.

NASA/John Sonntag

This is the biggest iceberg news since the Titanic.

A trillion-ton, 1100-feet-thick chunk of ice—about the size of Delaware, or half the size of Jamaica—has officially broken off the Larsen C ice shelf in northwest Antarctica, creating one of the largest icebergs ever recorded. People are freaking out.

A few things to note about the break.

  • Scientists widely expected this to happen. A crack in the ice shelf appeared in 2014, and grew to be more than 120 miles long before it finally separated from the ice sheet, birthing the massive berg into the ocean. Before the break, Larsen C was the fourth-largest ice shelf in the world. Post-break, it is now the fifth-largest.
  • The glacier will melt, but it likely won’t contribute to sea-level-rise. Scientists predict the new iceberg will survive about eight to ten years before it completely breaks apart and melts, but there’s not much to worry about for sea-level-rise. Only ice that’s not already in the ocean—in other words, land ice—contributes to sea-level-rise when it melts. The Larsen C ice shelf was already floating on the water when the iceberg broke off.
  • There’s a dispute about whether the break was completely natural, or influenced by climate change. As glaciologist Adrian Luckman explained in The Conversation, events like this are extremely rare, but natural. He believes it is “too early to blame this event directly on human-generated climate change.” Others disagree.

Climate change doesn’t have to be the explicit cause of this particular event for it to be a reminder of why we need to act. Climate science shows that global warming creates a world where things like this happen more often than they would otherwise. As Ellyn Enderlin, a research assistant professor at the University of Maine’s Climate Change Institute, told me: “We don’t know whether this particular break was really something caused by climate change, because it’s a natural cycle—ice shelves get pushed out further and pieces break off. But yes, as the climate continues to warm, we’ll see more icebergs breaking off from glaciers and ice shelves.”