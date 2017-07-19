Menu
Republicans will never turn on Trump over the Russia scandal.

Over the last two weeks we’ve learned that Donald Trump Jr., the Percy Weasley of the Trump family, met in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer, a former Russian spy, a U.S. employee of a Russian real estate company (whose identity was just revealed by The Washington Post last night), a Russian translator, and one Rob Goldstone. Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort were also in the meeting, which was arranged after Goldstone sent an email to Donald Jr. offering compromising information about Hillary Clinton that had been obtained from the Russian government.

Donald Jr. has spent the last two weeks lying and spinning the story. But the emails, first obtained by The New York Times, are the clearest evidence yet that the Trump campaign was willing to collude with the Russian government. Unsurprisingly, Republicans are doing everything possible to ignore it.

On Wednesday, McKay Coppins published a piece at The Atlantic that contained a number of quotes (most of them anonymous) from congressional Republican aides about their positions on Trump and Russia. The consensus that emerges is that Republicans are happy to brush off any Trumpland-Russia incident as incompetence and that they believe they are already doing everything they can to hold Trump accountable. When Coppins asks one aide if Republicans would ever turn on Trump, he answers, “What does that even mean? What do you expect us to do? I hear this with every little Tweet [from Trump]: ‘Oh, when are Republicans going to put an end to this?’ What do you want us to do, seize his Twitter account?”

There are, of course, lots of things Republicans can do:

They could also hold up legislation and refuse to cooperate with the president’s priorities until they get answers about Russia. But, of course, none of this advances the Republican Party’s goals of dismantling health care, pushing through tax breaks for the wealthy, and destroying the welfare state. It’s clear that as long as they are in power, Republicans will effectively turn a blind eye on any and all evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. As another congressional aide put it to Coppins, “As long as Trump has a strong base behind him, I don’t think it’s smart for most members to go out of their way to try and undermine him.”

Donald Trump is determined to turn his Waterloo into Groundhog Day.

After it became clear that repeal and delay, what could charitably be called Plan C in the GOP’s tortured attempts to dismantle Obamacare, was dead, there were signs that the White House and congressional Republicans were ready to move on to greener pastures like infrastructure and tax reform. Granted, these issues don’t entail taking life-saving benefits away from tens of millions of people, but they’re not necessarily easier to get done. One problem? The budget, which is far from certain to pass. “This Congress is redefining what we consider success,” a House insider told Politico. “Case in point, House Republicans will proudly tout the passage of a budget that barely squeaks through committee and is [dead on arrival] on the [House] floor.”

And while infrastructure has been touted as Trump’s specialty, the White House doesn’t seem to have a real plan—as with health care, its infrastructure ideas mostly involve tax breaks for the rich. Infrastructure is theoretically something that Democrats and Republicans could work together on, which might explain its appeal, but right now there is no plan, let alone one that could get bipartisan support.

There isn’t much going for tax reform either, which will be just as difficult to pass as health care if Republicans want to make its tax cuts permanent. In fact, the appeal of these proposals for the White House is mostly that they’re not health care, which has turned into a combination of Waterloo and Groundhog Day. But one person doesn’t seem ready to move on.

This second tweet, in particular, has the feel of Beat poetry—Donald Trump doing his best Gregory Corso. But the takeaway here is that Trump is out of step with the rest of the White House, which wants to move on to anything but health care. Trump appears to be determined to repeat the same mistakes he has made over the last six months, again and again.

Mitch McConnell: We’ll always have Neil Gorsuch.

In a press conference today, the Senate majority leader got a tough question. “This could be seven months essentially wasted with no accomplishment,” CNN’s Manu Raju asked. “How are you going to explain this to voters next year if you don’t do what you campaigned on?” McConnell’s response: “Well, we have a new Supreme Court justice.” McConnell went on to say that the GOP will use the time until next year’s midterm elections to work on tax cuts and an infrastructure bill. But these are not likely to be any easier than repealing Obamacare, indeed are likely to be harder since there will be less revenue available for tax cuts if Obamacare stays in place.

For McConnell, the confirmation of Gorsuch is the ultimate consolation after a political season in which Republicans largely failed to enact their agenda despite having full control of government. Nor is McConnell wrong about this. It could be that repealing and replacing Obamacare was a low priority for most Trump voters, who will be satisfied that the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat was filled by perhaps an even more conservative justice and that Trump has taken decisive—some would say unconstitutional—steps to restrict immigration. McConnell’s legislative ambitions might be narrowly focused, but keeping the courts conservative is a real victory.

How Obamacare killed Trumpcare.

Last night, Senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran announced their public opposition to Mitch McConnell’s repeal-and-replace bill, effectively sinking it. McConnell is now moving on to a repeal-without-replace bill (also known as repeal-and-delay), which is even more difficult to pass among moderate Republicans. Either McConnell is daring his conference to implode the health insurance market or is washing his hands of the whole debacle.

Health care is not truly dead yet. Obamacare will never be safe with Republicans in power, and the possibility of a repeal-only bill is terrifying. But the bill was on rotting stilts to begin with and much of this had to do with the fact that people like having health care. It has been said a thousand times before, but it’s hard to over-stress that Republicans control majorities in both chambers of Congress as well as the presidency and they still are failing to repeal and replace Obamacare. Some of this can be attributed to Trump’s near-total disengagement from the process, but most of it boils down to the time-honored truth that, once they are in place, benefits are really difficult to take away.

A recent poll by The Washington Post found that Americans prefer Obamacare—the law that the GOP has labeled as evil government overreach for the last seven years—over Trumpcare by a 2-to-1 margin. For the last month, Republican senators have faced protesters condemning the bill in town halls (if lawmakers dare to have them), at July 4 parades, and in their own offices. Susan Collins, the Republican senator from Maine who has opposed the bill, told The New York Times that she had been inundated with testimonials from people who had benefited from Obamacare. Republican governors, many of whom preside over states that expanded Medicaid, have cited concerns about what Trumpcare’s Medicaid cuts would do to their constituents.

It’s hard to measure the influence of the protests, but they certainly had a hand in making the Republicans’ repeal-and-replace effort politically toxic. Obamacare, for all of its flaws, has saved and improved people’s lives, newly insuring millions of people. Lee and Moran might have dealt the final blow to Republicans’ latest effort, but it is Obamacare that has been tripping up repeal-and-replace from the very beginning.

Donald Trump’s first six months in office have been a spectacular failure.

Friday marks his sixth month in office. The White House had planned a week devoted to products that were Made in America (somewhat ironic given the First Family’s penchant for making things abroad), but Senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran scuttled that Monday evening when they announced that they were not going to vote for Mitch McConnell’s health care bill, effectively derailing it. It was yet another bitter reminder that Trump has yet to pass a major piece of legislation, but Moran and Lee didn’t seem to care about that at all. The White House apparently didn’t even receive a courtesy call.

It’s a fitting way to crown Trump’s first six months, since the health care bill’s sputtering progress has been a reflection of his presidency as a whole. He has barely been engaged in the process, preferring to lead from behind and tweet about the morning shows. He has seemingly learned nothing about the policy details, and instead has tried to turn the fate of health care in America into a purely partisan exercise. It all comes down to loyalty.

Even when there has been success, as when the House passed its version of the bill back in May, Trump has shown that he doesn’t understand the politics of either chamber. His bizarre and jubilant Rose Garden press conference following the House vote is perhaps best understood as an attempt at putting political pressure on the Senate to act (it didn’t work). And, only a few weeks after that press conference, Trump turned viciously on that bill, which he called “mean.” It’s no wonder that Lee and Moran didn’t bother reaching out, given the relationship between Congress and the White House.

In health care, we have witnessed Trump’s disengagement from the political process; his abandonment of his campaign promises; and his lack of impact in the White House. Above all else, the bill and the president have made each other less popular in a mutually reinforcing pattern. The main takeaway from Trump’s first six months in office is that he doesn’t know what he’s doing and he isn’t learning—and that has been best encapsulated by his inept struggle to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trumpcare returns to undead zombie state.

There are now four Republican senators who will not support Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health care bill in its current, already-modified form. Most observers had been looking to vulnerable Republicans (like Nevada’s Dean Heller) or senators from states with large Affordable Care Act beneficiary population (like Ohio’s Rob Portman or West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito) to put a stake through the heart of the latest incarnation of Trumpcare. In the end, the conservative duo of Kansas’ Jerry Moran and Utah’s Mike Lee issued coinciding statements announcing their intent to oppose moving forward with the bill.

As long as Republicans control Congress and the White House, Obamacare’s insurance expansion and coverage guarantee will be under constant, dire threat, but it has never looked so much like these achievements will survive—vulnerable mostly to intentional mismanagement and administrative sabotage. At the end of the day, McConnell is simply more constrained than his counterpart, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and seems to lack the legislative berth he needs to send a bill to the White House.

McConnell is a savvier and more seasoned legislative tactician than Ryan, but Ryan had two advantages over his Senate counterpart. Ryan enjoyed a nearly two-dozen vote margin for error where McConnell had to assuage 50 of his 52 members. Perhaps more important, Ryan could idly promise his members that the House bill had to pass to keep the process moving—that the Senate would refine it, improve it, build upon it, but the House’s explicit position would never become law.

The House bill, like the Senate bill, failed once after its first contact with reality, thanks to the broad opposition of both wings of the GOP conference. But Ryan was able to buy off conservatives with policy concessions, and then use the promise that the House bill was just a placeholder, to strong-arm moderate Republicans—and still lose 20 votes. That’s how the House bill passed.

McConnell wants to run the same play, but without the flexibility that allowed Ryan to succeed where he is poised to fail. He can try to buy off Moran and Lee, but he can’t then return to Heller, Portman, Capito and others and promise them the House will refine and improve the bill. The Senate is the final stop. When McConnell attempted to appease his moderates with a similar promise—that his bill’s severe out-year Medicaid cuts would never be implemented—the information leaked and support for the bill within his conference softened. This in turns goes to show that he can’t buy off the moderates without losing more than enough conservatives to kill the bill from the other direction.

If Obamacare survives this Congress, it will be because a 52-vote majority isn’t quite large enough to do the odious things we now know, through the text of the Trumpcare bills, Republicans would like to do. That is still too close for comfort.

Only Ann Coulter could make this dumb airline dispute racist.

Ann “Trump is not racist enough for me” Coulter has been engaging in the storied tradition of yelling at a brand on Twitter dot com for perceived mistreatment. The subject of Coulter’s ire is Delta, which, according to her account, kicked her out of her “PRE-BOOKED SEAT” that had “extra room” to give it to a “dachshund-legged woman.” Delta responded by clarifying that Coulter had originally booked 15F, a window seat, then changed it to 15D, an aisle seat. But when boarding, “Delta inadvertently moved Coulter to 15A, a window seat, when working to accommodate several passengers with seating requests.” According to the Washington Post, all of these seats are in the same row and have the same amount of legroom. Coulter has been non-stop tweeting at Delta since Sunday afternoon.

This is Coulter’s most recent tweet (for now) from this morning:

Coulter is referring to the incident in which David Dao, an Asian-American man, was violently dragged off a United plane in April. This tweet is peak Coulter: In a fake controversy generated by herself, she is comparing her personal woes of switching seats to an actual incident of police brutality experienced by someone else. In case you were wondering how Coulter felt about Dao, at the time she tweeted a racist jab:

She also compared Delta employees to the, um, Stasi:

“Colluding with Russian intelligence is awesome!” say people caught benefitting from collusion with Russian intelligence.

It’s hard to believe that only a few days ago, the avowed position of President Donald Trump and his closest advisers was that the Trump-Russia scandal was a hoax. Didn’t happen. Fake News. Very rapidly, that position has evolved from “no contacts with Russia” to “contacts but no collusion with Russia” to “collusion is savvy politics and we like it a lot.”

In general, this evolution tracks Donald Trump Jr.’s changing story about why he met with a coterie of Russians at Trump Tower in June 2016. In the ancient history of early July, he claimed the meeting was about Russian adoption. Today, he liked this tweet by fascistic Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

His father, the president, who recently fired the FBI director because he wouldn’t stop investigating the supposedly fake Russia story, now embraces Clarke’s view that if Junior had done the ethical thing and reported the Russian entreaty to the FBI, he would’ve deserved a spanking.

Every day that this effort to standardize incredibly dangerous conduct goes unopposed by other party leaders, like House Speaker Paul Ryan, brings us one step closer to a future in which U.S. campaigns are expected to be clients of foreign intelligence services and complicit in their crimes. A frankly stunning abdication of ethics, patriotic duty, and rule of law.

John McCain’s surgery has put Mitch McConnell in a bind.

On Saturday, Mitch McConnell announced that he would delay consideration of the Senate’s latest health care bill after—in a twist so obviously ironic that O. Henry would roll his eyes at it—John McCain required surgery to remove a blood clot. This is being spun by some as a good thing for the GOP, in that it gives McConnell more time to do what he does best, which is twist arms and make deals to get things done (or, during the Obama administration, not get things done). As Axios’s David Nather wrote on Monday, the added timegives the Trump administration and GOP leaders more time to try to convince the moderates that the $70 billion they’ve added in ‘stabilization’ money can take care of their concerns about Medicaid spending limits.”

Opponents of the bill should take this seriously. McConnell is a master of the dark arts and will undoubtedly be using the extra time to shore up support for the bill among his ranks. It only takes three Republican senators to kill this bill and so far only two, Rand Paul and Susan Collins, have stepped up to the plate. With the Russia scandal (justifiably) stealing oxygen from health care, McConnell has room to wheel and deal.

But it’s still a bit rich to suggest that the delay favors McConnell. The biggest issue is that McConnell’s only case is that the $70 billion in revisions and additions will make this bill slightly less odious and unpopular, while its critics can continue to make the case that this bill is odious and unpopular. Democrats are seizing the opportunity to point out that the bill has been written in secret and shielded from committee hearings because it is horrible:

McConnell is such a wily operator that we’re used to saying that any change plays into his hands. He was rushing the bill through the Senate because he knew that was the only way it would pass. Now that he’s hit a road block, there’s an argument that he’ll use the added time to craft a cunning way out of this. That may very well be true, but on balance this is a blow to the health care bill’s chances of passing.

Trump’s “high quality” son and son-in-law let him fight with U.S. intelligence over Russia when they knew the truth.

The discovery of an email thread proving the Trump campaign’s eagerness to collude with the Russian government to beat Hillary Clinton has served to underscore what you might call first-order lies that President Donald Trump and his top aides have told over the past year—about meetings with Russians, collusion with Russia, and even, in the past days, about the meeting itself.

But in a way, the most intriguing implication of the email thread—connecting Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort to the subversion campaign—is that it points to a number of under-discussed, second-order lies, which in turn suggest deeper, more nefarious behavior.

It is useful to go back in time and map what we know now onto various key moments in Trump’s campaign and presidency.

After U.S. intelligence agencies concluded with high confidence that the Russian government sponsored the theft and leaking of Democratic Party emails, then-candidate Trump escalated his ongoing feud with the intel community by disputing their conclusions out of hand. At a presidential debate, he said Clinton “has no idea whether it’s Russia, China, or anybody else … and our country has no idea.” He famously said a 400-pound guy in New Jersey might be the culprit.

Now we know that, all along, Kushner, Junior, and Manafort had emails proving Trump wrong, and proving Clinton and the U.S. intelligence community right.

Trump has remained disputatious on this point, even up until last week, when U.S. intelligence services had been working for him for nearly six months. On Polish soil, he told reporters “nobody really knows for sure” who meddled in the 2016 election, and justified his doubts by comparing the intelligence community’s Russia assessment with the Bush administration’s manipulation of intelligence to claim that Iraq was harboring weapons of mass destruction.

Not only was the proof of Trump’s unfounded doubts sitting in his son and son-in-law’s inboxes, we now know thanks to Michael Isikoff’s reporting that, as he dragged the U.S. intelligence community on the world stage, Trump’s own lawyers knew of the email and the Trump Tower meeting in June of this year.

It’s all very curious, unless Trump has known about the conspiracy all along and has decided to lie about it until the bitter end. Or maybe he just has the worst son and son-in-law in the history of progeny and marriage.

Kellyanne Conway: Our conspiracy with Russia was so inept, we can’t be held responsible for it.

Speaking on Fox & Friends on Friday, President Donald Trump’s counselor complained, “The goal posts have been moved. We were promised systemic, hard evidence of systemic, sustained, furtive collusion that not only interfered with our election process but indeed dictated the electoral outcome.” This is a classic case of projection, since Conway herself is moving the goalposts. After all, who promised “hard evidence of systemic, sustained, furtive collusion”?

While Donald Trump Jr.’s emails, and the meetings between Trump campaign officials and Russian operatives, are indeed “hard evidence” of “furtive collusion”—just not proof of “systemic, sustained” collusion. So is Conway suggesting that chaotic, occasional, and badly disguised collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government is okay?