Donald Trump gives us Drunk History—while sober.

The Trump administration has a strange fixation with Napoleon Bonaparte. Both unofficial Trump adviser Roger Stone and official adviser Steve Bannon own paintings of themselves dressed as the Corsican conquerer. In an interview released last night by the New York Times, the president spoke at length about Napoleon, but with such inaccuracy and lack of precision that it recalled the Comedy Central show Drunk History. According to the transcript, Trump said:

Well, Napoleon finished a little bit bad. But I asked that. So I asked the president, so what about Napoleon? He said: “No, no, no. What he did was incredible. He designed Paris.” [garbled] The street grid, the way they work, you know, the spokes. He did so many things even beyond. And his one problem is he didn’t go to Russia that night because he had extracurricular activities, and they froze to death. How many times has Russia been saved by the weather? [garbled]

[crosstalk/unintelligible]

Same thing happened to Hitler. Not for that reason, though. Hitler wanted to consolidate. He was all set to walk in. But he wanted to consolidate, and it went and dropped to 35 degrees below zero, and that was the end of that army.

[crosstalk]

But the Russians have great fighters in the cold. They use the cold to their advantage. I mean, they’ve won five wars where the armies that went against them froze to death.

The president’s comments need some annotation. The Napoleon who “designed Paris” was Napoleon III (1808-1873), the nephew of the original Napoleon (1769-1821). It’s not clear what Trump means by saying that the “extracurricular activities” of one night led the first Napoleon to lose the Russian war, which was a large-scale military defeat over many months. Nor is it immediately obvious which “five wars” Russia won using “the cold to their advantage.” The three obvious examples are the Great Northern War, Napoleon’s invasion of 1812, and the Second World War. It could be that during his animated conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump learned about some other minor wars that fit this pattern.

The one consolation from Trump’s reflections on Europe’s past is that he has learned one of the most important lessons in history: Never invade Russia in the winter.

Trump: Robert Mueller had better not look where the bodies are buried or I will fire him.

There’s some dispute among scholars over the question of whether a sitting president can be indicted for a federal crime. But there’s no meaningful dispute over whether a sitting president can be investigated by federal law enforcement authorities.

Nevertheless, in a bonkers interview with The New York Times on Wednesday, President Donald Trump levied a thinly veiled threat at Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller: Look too closely at my financial entanglements, and I’ll fire you!

SCHMIDT: Last thing, if Mueller was looking at your finances and your family finances, unrelated to Russia—is that a red line?

...

TRUMP: I would say yeah. I would say yes.

...

SCHMIDT: But if he was outside that lane, would that mean he’d have to go?

...

TRUMP: No, I think that’s a violation.

Needless to say, this is not how investigations work in any other context. The fact that Trump thinks this is remotely appropriate would be funny if it weren’t so chilling and abusive.

Firing Mueller wouldn’t be as straightforward as Trump’s bantering suggests. As a procedural matter, he would have to fire appointed DOJ officials until he found one willing to do the deed—a la the Saturday Night Massacre—or unilaterally change DOJ regulations to empower himself to do it. The ensuing political damage would be horrifying—both for himself and, given the way Republican congressional leaders have conducted themselves of late, most likely for the rule of law as well.

But by now, after living through the fallout of firing FBI Director James Comey, Trump must at some level understand what a fiasco firing Mueller would be. And yet he won’t rule it out. Trump just got done accusing states that won’t cooperate with his sham Commission on Election Integrity of having something to hide—and Trump is also a world-historical projector. He is telling Mueller his finances are off limits, because that’s where the evidence is. It has finally dawned on Trump how much jeopardy he really faces.

In Donald Trump’s world there are no laws, only loyalists and traitors.

In a 50-minute New York Times interview conducted on Wednesday that can only be described as [garbled], Trump went off on nearly every high-ranking official that has been part of the Russia scandal. Most notably, he berated his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from the investigation back in March: 

TRUMP: Look, Sessions gets the job. Right after he gets the job, he recuses himself.

BAKER: Was that a mistake?

TRUMP: Well, Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else.

HABERMAN: He gave you no heads up at all, in any sense?

TRUMP: Zero. So Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself. I then have — which, frankly, I think is very unfair to the president. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, “Thanks, Jeff, but I can’t, you know, I’m not going to take you.” It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president. So he recuses himself. I then end up with a second man, who’s a deputy.

HABERMAN: Rosenstein.

TRUMP: Who is he? And Jeff hardly knew. He’s from Baltimore.

It’s important to note that, when it comes to rolling back civil rights and other policies, Sessions is pretty much Trump’s dream Keebler elf. But all Trump can focus on is Sessions’s recusal, which paved the way for a special counsel investigation.

Then there’s Trump’s “new phone, who dis” disdain for his Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Trump told the Times, “Then I said, ‘Who’s your deputy?’ So his deputy he hardly knew, and that’s Rosenstein, Rod Rosenstein, who is from Baltimore. There are very few Republicans in Baltimore, if any. So, he’s from Baltimore.” (For the record, Rosenstein is from Pennsylvania, but served as a U.S. attorney in Baltimore.) Rosenstein was the one who appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel, which is why Trump is trying to smear him by implying that he might be a secret Democrat with ulterior motives. 

And you know who else is a secret Hillary Clinton plant? Deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe: “We have a director of the FBI, acting, who received $700,000, whose wife received $700,000 from, essentially, Hillary Clinton. Cause it was through Terry. Which is Hillary Clinton.” McCabe’s wife ran for state Senate in Virginia and received money from a PAC affiliated with Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, which is very far from “essentially, Hillary Clinton.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump is also still slandering James Comey, accusing him of “illegally” leaking to the press.

As for Mueller, Trump suggested that if the special investigator were to look into his personal finances unrelated to Russia, that would be a step too far—a “violation,” in his words. The Times pressed Trump as to whether or not that would cause him to fire Mueller:   

HABERMAN: Would you fire Mueller if he went outside of certain parameters of what his charge is? [crosstalk]

SCHMIDT: What would you do?

[crosstalk]

TRUMP: I can’t, I can’t answer that question because I don’t think it’s going to happen.

Crosstalk aside, the warning to Mueller came through loud and clear.

Did Trump know about Trump Jr.’s meeting with the Russians?

The president gave a characteristically wild interview to The New York Times on Wednesday, covering a wide range of subjects including “people he is mad at” (pretty much everyone), his family’s “good genes,” and the legacy of Napoleon, which he butchered and clearly just learned about on his recent trip to Paris. Nearly every aspect of the interview is simultaneously illuminating and deeply confusing in a sort of entertaining but mostly very troubling way. But Trump’s heedless conversational style also means that these interviews are full of slip-ups and bizarre admissions.

While Trump was shockingly up front about his disdain for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, he twice came close to giving the game away when discussing his son Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with an ever-growing number of Russians during the 2016 campaign. Trump has always insisted that he did not know about the meeting, which took place at Trump Tower and which also involved his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort. But when discussing it in the Times interview, Trump made it seem like he knew about the meeting, before denying knowing anything about it, before once again appearing to know about it:

Moreover, Trump knows more about this meeting than he’s letting on.

This is earlier in the transcript but it seems like Trump knows quite a lot about the meeting that he has claimed was very unimportant and that he knew nothing about until recently. Just as interestingly, he stops himself before admitting too much: All I know is this: When somebody calls up and they say, ‘We have infor—’”

Trump is clearly defending his son for taking the meeting, even if he doesn’t quite go all the way. Meanwhile, his claim that he knew nothing about it is looking awfully shaky.

July 19, 2017

Groundhog Derp: A Donald Trump Story.

The president has a tendency to respond to events (often as depicted on Fox News) with whatever nonsense addresses an immediate point of contention, before reaching a dead end and starting over.

At an Untouchables-style White House luncheon on Wednesday, meant to threaten Republican senators into not abandoning Obamacare repeal, Trump told his guests that the best option available to them was still to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in a single bill. “We are in this room to deliver on our promise,” Trump said. “We have no choice, we have to repeal and replace Obamacare. We can repeal it but the best is repeal and replace and let’s get going. I intend to keep my promise and I know you will, too.”

Over the course of a single week, then, his health care position has evolved from “Repeal and Replace” to “Repeal Now, Replace Later” to “Let Obamacare Fail” back to “Repeal and Replace.”

Compare this to Trump’s evolving position on the scandalous links between his campaign and Russian government actors who subverted the election: Collusion is Fake News --> There were no contacts with Russia --> There were contacts but no collusion --> Who wouldn’t collude?! --> Fake News.

Look forward to a tax-reform version of Groundhog Derp in the coming weeks.

Even conservatives deplore Jeff Sessions’s civil forfeiture directive.

On Monday, the attorney general announced that he would be introducing a policy directive within the week that would seek to expand the scope of civil asset forfeiture. The announcement is the latest in the DOJ’s efforts to dismantle Obama-era justice policy, but Sessions’s overhaul of asset forfeiture may be his most egregious overstepping of civil liberties yet.

Civil asset forfeiture is the controversial practice that allows for the private property of suspected criminals to be permanently confiscated by the state or federal government. Seized assets can then be sold, with most states permitting law enforcement to pocket 90 percent or more of the resulting profit. Defenders of asset forfeiture claim that the policy ensures “no criminal … keep[s] the proceeds of their crime,” a line Sessions echoed in his official statement. However, civil asset forfeiture allows police forces to seize property from citizens before any conviction is made, and in many cases, the standard of proof required for a forfeiture is laughably flimsy.

In 31 states, police only need to suspect a 50 percent probability that an asset is “connected to a crime” for a forfeiture to take place; in Massachusetts, the level of evidence required to permanently seize private property is only “probable cause.” Considering that police only need “probable cause” to make arrests, a simple arrest in Massachusetts could be grounds for police to auction off the belongings of an innocent person. This presents an obvious conflict of interest for cash-strapped police departments, and horror stories abound of families being stripped of their homes simply for being suspects in a crime.

Perhaps most damningly for Sessions, however, civil forfeiture also represents a fundamental rejection of conservative ideological pillars such as small government and the just protection of private property.

In fact, in an unlikely display of cross-partisan solidarity, many of America’s staunchest conservative voices have gone on the record to criticize Sessions’s stance on civil forfeiture. George Will penned a fiery column against the practice for National Review late last year, while Mike Lee—who has been named in studies as the most conservative member of the Senate—has blasted civil forfeiture as a process where “due process is often ignored.” Sessions’s latest policy directive is thus another reminder that Trumpism is a threat not only to progressivism, but also to certain old-fashioned conservative values that were once thought to hold sway over the GOP.

Republicans will never turn on Trump over the Russia scandal.

Over the last two weeks we’ve learned that Donald Trump Jr., the Percy Weasley of the Trump family, met in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer, a former Russian spy, a U.S. employee of a Russian real estate company (whose identity was just revealed by The Washington Post last night), a Russian translator, and one Rob Goldstone. Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort were also in the meeting, which was arranged after Goldstone sent an email to Donald Jr. offering compromising information about Hillary Clinton that had been obtained from the Russian government.

Donald Jr. has spent the last two weeks lying and spinning the story. But the emails, first obtained by The New York Times, are the clearest evidence yet that the Trump campaign was willing to collude with the Russian government. Unsurprisingly, Republicans are doing everything possible to ignore it.

On Wednesday, McKay Coppins published a piece at The Atlantic that contained a number of quotes (most of them anonymous) from congressional Republican aides about their positions on Trump and Russia. The consensus that emerges is that Republicans are happy to brush off any Trumpland-Russia incident as incompetence and that they believe they are already doing everything they can to hold Trump accountable. When Coppins asks one aide if Republicans would ever turn on Trump, he answers, “What does that even mean? What do you expect us to do? I hear this with every little Tweet [from Trump]: ‘Oh, when are Republicans going to put an end to this?’ What do you want us to do, seize his Twitter account?”

There are, of course, lots of things Republicans can do:

They could also hold up legislation and refuse to cooperate with the president’s priorities until they get answers about Russia. But, of course, none of this advances the Republican Party’s goals of dismantling health care, pushing through tax breaks for the wealthy, and destroying the welfare state. It’s clear that as long as they are in power, Republicans will effectively turn a blind eye on any and all evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. As another congressional aide put it to Coppins, “As long as Trump has a strong base behind him, I don’t think it’s smart for most members to go out of their way to try and undermine him.”

Donald Trump is determined to turn his Waterloo into Groundhog Day.

After it became clear that repeal and delay, what could charitably be called Plan C in the GOP’s tortured attempts to dismantle Obamacare, was dead, there were signs that the White House and congressional Republicans were ready to move on to greener pastures like infrastructure and tax reform. Granted, these issues don’t entail taking life-saving benefits away from tens of millions of people, but they’re not necessarily easier to get done. One problem? The budget, which is far from certain to pass. “This Congress is redefining what we consider success,” a House insider told Politico. “Case in point, House Republicans will proudly tout the passage of a budget that barely squeaks through committee and is [dead on arrival] on the [House] floor.”

And while infrastructure has been touted as Trump’s specialty, the White House doesn’t seem to have a real plan—as with health care, its infrastructure ideas mostly involve tax breaks for the rich. Infrastructure is theoretically something that Democrats and Republicans could work together on, which might explain its appeal, but right now there is no plan, let alone one that could get bipartisan support.

There isn’t much going for tax reform either, which will be just as difficult to pass as health care if Republicans want to make its tax cuts permanent. In fact, the appeal of these proposals for the White House is mostly that they’re not health care, which has turned into a combination of Waterloo and Groundhog Day. But one person doesn’t seem ready to move on.

This second tweet, in particular, has the feel of Beat poetry—Donald Trump doing his best Gregory Corso. But the takeaway here is that Trump is out of step with the rest of the White House, which wants to move on to anything but health care. Trump appears to be determined to repeat the same mistakes he has made over the last six months, again and again.

July 18, 2017

Mitch McConnell: We’ll always have Neil Gorsuch.

In a press conference today, the Senate majority leader got a tough question. “This could be seven months essentially wasted with no accomplishment,” CNN’s Manu Raju asked. “How are you going to explain this to voters next year if you don’t do what you campaigned on?” McConnell’s response: “Well, we have a new Supreme Court justice.” McConnell went on to say that the GOP will use the time until next year’s midterm elections to work on tax cuts and an infrastructure bill. But these are not likely to be any easier than repealing Obamacare, indeed are likely to be harder since there will be less revenue available for tax cuts if Obamacare stays in place.

For McConnell, the confirmation of Gorsuch is the ultimate consolation after a political season in which Republicans largely failed to enact their agenda despite having full control of government. Nor is McConnell wrong about this. It could be that repealing and replacing Obamacare was a low priority for most Trump voters, who will be satisfied that the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat was filled by perhaps an even more conservative justice and that Trump has taken decisive—some would say unconstitutional—steps to restrict immigration. McConnell’s legislative ambitions might be narrowly focused, but keeping the courts conservative is a real victory.

How Obamacare killed Trumpcare.

Last night, Senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran announced their public opposition to Mitch McConnell’s repeal-and-replace bill, effectively sinking it. McConnell is now moving on to a repeal-without-replace bill (also known as repeal-and-delay), which is even more difficult to pass among moderate Republicans. Either McConnell is daring his conference to implode the health insurance market or is washing his hands of the whole debacle.

Health care is not truly dead yet. Obamacare will never be safe with Republicans in power, and the possibility of a repeal-only bill is terrifying. But the bill was on rotting stilts to begin with and much of this had to do with the fact that people like having health care. It has been said a thousand times before, but it’s hard to over-stress that Republicans control majorities in both chambers of Congress as well as the presidency and they still are failing to repeal and replace Obamacare. Some of this can be attributed to Trump’s near-total disengagement from the process, but most of it boils down to the time-honored truth that, once they are in place, benefits are really difficult to take away.

A recent poll by The Washington Post found that Americans prefer Obamacare—the law that the GOP has labeled as evil government overreach for the last seven years—over Trumpcare by a 2-to-1 margin. For the last month, Republican senators have faced protesters condemning the bill in town halls (if lawmakers dare to have them), at July 4 parades, and in their own offices. Susan Collins, the Republican senator from Maine who has opposed the bill, told The New York Times that she had been inundated with testimonials from people who had benefited from Obamacare. Republican governors, many of whom preside over states that expanded Medicaid, have cited concerns about what Trumpcare’s Medicaid cuts would do to their constituents.

It’s hard to measure the influence of the protests, but they certainly had a hand in making the Republicans’ repeal-and-replace effort politically toxic. Obamacare, for all of its flaws, has saved and improved people’s lives, newly insuring millions of people. Lee and Moran might have dealt the final blow to Republicans’ latest effort, but it is Obamacare that has been tripping up repeal-and-replace from the very beginning.

Donald Trump’s first six months in office have been a spectacular failure.

Friday marks his sixth month in office. The White House had planned a week devoted to products that were Made in America (somewhat ironic given the First Family’s penchant for making things abroad), but Senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran scuttled that Monday evening when they announced that they were not going to vote for Mitch McConnell’s health care bill, effectively derailing it. It was yet another bitter reminder that Trump has yet to pass a major piece of legislation, but Moran and Lee didn’t seem to care about that at all. The White House apparently didn’t even receive a courtesy call.

It’s a fitting way to crown Trump’s first six months, since the health care bill’s sputtering progress has been a reflection of his presidency as a whole. He has barely been engaged in the process, preferring to lead from behind and tweet about the morning shows. He has seemingly learned nothing about the policy details, and instead has tried to turn the fate of health care in America into a purely partisan exercise. It all comes down to loyalty.

Even when there has been success, as when the House passed its version of the bill back in May, Trump has shown that he doesn’t understand the politics of either chamber. His bizarre and jubilant Rose Garden press conference following the House vote is perhaps best understood as an attempt at putting political pressure on the Senate to act (it didn’t work). And, only a few weeks after that press conference, Trump turned viciously on that bill, which he called “mean.” It’s no wonder that Lee and Moran didn’t bother reaching out, given the relationship between Congress and the White House.

In health care, we have witnessed Trump’s disengagement from the political process; his abandonment of his campaign promises; and his lack of impact in the White House. Above all else, the bill and the president have made each other less popular in a mutually reinforcing pattern. The main takeaway from Trump’s first six months in office is that he doesn’t know what he’s doing and he isn’t learning—and that has been best encapsulated by his inept struggle to repeal and replace Obamacare.