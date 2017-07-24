Menu
Congress’ biggest climate denier visited the Arctic. What happened next will disappoint you.

Earlier this month, BuzzFeed News reported that Congressman Lamar Smith of Texas—perhaps the most relentless critic of mainstream climate science on Capitol Hill, aside from Senator Jim Inhofe—went to the Arctic to meet with climate scientists. He didn’t publicize the trip on social media or his website, and scientists who met with him “were instructed not to talk about” what happened. Smith, who was joined by some of his colleagues on the House Science Committee, also cancelled an interview about the trip at the last minute.

The secrecy led some to express hope that Smith would change his tune on climate science. Alas, Smith penned a column in the Daily Signal on Monday titled “Don’t Believe the Hysteria Over Carbon Dioxide”:

The benefits of a changing climate are often ignored and under-researched. Our climate is too complex and the consequences of misguided policies too harsh to discount the positive effects of carbon enrichment.

A higher concentration of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere would aid photosynthesis, which in turn contributes to increased plant growth. This correlates to a greater volume of food production and better quality food. Studies indicate that crops would utilize water more efficiently, requiring less water. And colder areas along the farm belt will experience longer growing seasons.

Smith is still relying on tired, well-debunked tropes. The “CO2 is plant food” argument is overly simplistic; as the website Skeptical Science notes, plants don’t live on CO2 alone—they need water. And contrary to Smith’s claims, plants absorbing more CO2 need extra water, “both to maintain their larger growth as well as to compensate for greater moisture evaporation as the heat increases.” What’s more, climate change will increase deserts and other dry lands—not great for crop production or plants that need more water. Indeed, the vast majority of studies show climate change is a threat to global food security, not the other way around.

This is to say nothing of the fact that the excess carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere, which is caused by humans, is the main reason for global warming. But such arguments won’t change Smith’s mind. Honestly, if a week-long trip to the Arctic doesn’t do it, nothing will.

Rand Paul is leaving Trumpcare up to John McCain.

A decent rule of thumb over the past eight months has been that Paul will support any health care bill or process he knows will result in failure and therefore preserve Obamacare, which—by pure coincidence—insures about half a million people in his home state.

Obamacare has been a bigger boon to Kentucky, on a per capita basis, than just about any state in the country. Paul meets his political obligation to protect those benefits by issuing demands that allow him to tout his ideological purity while keeping his hands clean of Trumpcare.

In a new oped for The Hill, Paul says he will oppose beginning debate on a Republican health plan unless he receives a commitment from GOP leadership that the first substantive vote before the Senate is to repeal all of Obamacare’s taxes and spending.

[I]f that’s what our leadership finally decides to move to first next week, I’ll vote to proceed to the debate, and I’ll vote for repeal.

What is the alternative? A pork-laden bailout bill that doesn’t repeal ObamaCare. That’s the current Senate leadership bill. The bill fails at its mission to repeal by leaving most of the ObamaCare taxes and regulations in place, while also loading us up with $200 billion in bailouts for rich insurance companies, who’ve seen their profits double under ObamaCare.

I won’t be a part of that. I won’t vote for it, and if that’s the bill the leadership intends to turn to, I won’t vote to proceed to the floor. It’s that simple.

I don’t see any way to read this demand other than as a promise to oppose the Senate GOP health care bill, whether at the outset of debate or at the end of it. If GOP leaders accede to his demand, then at some point late this week or early next, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will introduce Paul’s plan, which will fail. After that, Paul will be back to railing against Trumpcare as a “pork-laden bailout.” Alternatively, leaders can reject his demand, in which case he’ll vote against the motion to begin debate on Tuesday.

As long as Arizona Senator John McCain is recuperating from surgery related to his just-diagnosed brain cancer, McConnell can only lose one vote. We know that Maine Senator Susan Collins is a no. Paul won’t be a yes unless GOP leadership gets behind an amendment that can’t pass the full Senate. The bill goes down, in other words, unless McConnell runs the table with every other Republican, and then McCain rides to its rescue.

The Democratic Party’s “Better Deal” isn’t that great.

In an editorial for The New York Times, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer outlines the party’s “Better Deal,” the platform it hopes will carry it to midterm victory in 2018:

Our better deal is not about expanding the government, or moving our party in one direction or another along the political spectrum. Nor is it about tearing down government agencies that work, that effectively protect consumers and promote the health and well-being of the country. It’s about reorienting government to work on behalf of people and families.

According to Schumer, Democrats hope to give small businesses tax credits to retrain unemployed workers. They have also pledged to fight for a $15 minimum wage, regulate prescription drug prices, and bust monopolies. At Vox, Jeff Stein notes that this is something of a “populist” turn for the party. And the party does deserve praise for affirming its commitment to a $15 minimum wage and a crackdown on monopolies and mounting prescription drug costs. The latter two planks will require Democrats to buck a number of corporate donors, a demonstration of political courage.

For the working class, however, this “Better Deal” is insufficient. It does not mention Medicare for All or another approach to genuine universal health care. It does not mention student loan debt or a campaign against right-to-work laws. Those details may be released at some later date—in his editorial, Schumer implies that more information is forthcoming—but their omission doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in the party’s progressive vision.

The plan’s name itself is something of a tell. This isn’t a modern New Deal. It does not challenge many of the structural imbalances responsible for our shoddy social welfare system, and it can’t as long as Democrats boast of refusing to expand federal government. The Better Deal is indeed just what it says it is: better, but not great. Not yet.

Trump keeps attacking his most Trumpian cabinet official.

This morning the president asked:

This tweet is remarkable in several ways. First, Trump is openly politicizing the Department of Justice by calling for the prosecution of a political opponent, with the implied threat that he’ll fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions if that threat isn’t carried out.

The tweet is further evidence of Trump’s unhappiness with Sessions, following up on comments the president made in a New York Times interview last week. This rift is all the more remarkable because the two men are, on paper, ideological allies. Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump, and has been the most effective cabinet member in making Trumpism a reality, leading an immigration crackdown and issuing extreme law-and-order measures. Sessions is—or at least was—extremely popular among Trump’s ethnonationalist supporters.

Trump is clearly contemplating firing Sessions, which would clear the way for hiring a new attorney general who hasn’t been recused from the Russia investigation and who would be free to fire special counsel Robert Mueller. The fact that Trump is turning on so important a political ally as Sessions is further proof of how much the Russia investigation scares the president.

Jared Kushner would like everyone to know that he is a doe-eyed innocent.

Kushner will testify (not under oath, per his request) before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday. In advance of that testimony he released a prepared statement to make it absolutely clear that he did not collude with Russia; that, if he did collude with Russia, it was only because he is inexperienced and super-overworked and the Trump campaign was a mess that was never properly staffed; and that he is an innocent creature at heart, like a (very tall) baby.

“I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” Kushner writes in the 11-page statement. He goes on to blame his assistant for failing to disclose several meetings with Russian officials, claiming it was an honest mistake. Also, he can’t remember basic details of the meeting he had with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel. “I had no ongoing relationship with the Ambassador before the election, and had limited knowledge about him then,” he writes of Kislyak. “In fact, on November 9, the day after the election, I could not even remember the name of the Russian Ambassador.”

Perhaps most gallingly, Kushner also claims, “I am not a person who has sought the spotlight,” explaining that he is only serving in the administration because his father-in-law asked him to. Kushner, of course, is married to Ivanka Trump, an arrangement that does not suggest a genuine desire to avoid the spotlight. Kushner also claims that he did not suggest a secret back channel with the Russian ambassador, despite writing that he “asked if they had an existing communications channel at his embassy we could use where they would be comfortable transmitting the information they wanted to relay to Michael Flynn.” Sounds like ... a back channel.

Kushner is laying it on extremely thick here. But Kushner, a low-rent Count of Monte Cristo, is ruthless—a “killer” to use one of Trump’s favorite words, who has double-crossed and back-stabbed his way to the top. We’ve been here before with Trump officials, who always plead inexperience and incompetence and cop to whatever evidence is publicly available. They deny collusion and insist that what’s out there right now really is all there is. And then another shoe drops.

July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer, I will miss you. Period.

On Friday it was reported by The New York Times that Spicer is resigning because he objects to the administration’s decision to appoint Anthony Scaramucci as communications director (NOT because he’s so miserable he cries himself to sleep every night, while clinging a Japanese body pillow). Spicer might be one of worst people in existence, but nobody embodied the unique combination of malevolence and hapless incompetence that is Donald Trump’s administration as well as Sean Spicer. He was Trump’s mouthpiece, and a glorious one at that. From day one, when Spicer pushed the most ridiculous lie possible about the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration—“this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period”—to his well-deserved humiliation and misery at the hands of Trump (sometimes abetted by Steve Bannon), Spicer was the perfect press secretary for our dystopian times. Here is a quick retrospective of Sean’s time in office:

Remember when it was revealed that Sean Spicer chewed and swallowed 35 sticks of Orbit cinnamon gum before noon?

Even when he is not speaking, it works on overdrive, churning through pieces of Orbit cinnamon gum, which he chews and swallows whole. Notwithstanding his line of work, the man just can’t stand a gross-feeling mouth.

“Two and a half packs by noon,” said Spicer. “I talked to my doctor about it, he said it’s no problem.”

Unearthing Sean Spicer’s old tweets already seems like a long-gone tradition:

That very professional and revealing interview with a Breitbart reporter who was definitely not three children in a trench coat:

The time that The Washington Post reported that Sean Spicer was hiding in the bushes after Trump fired James Comey and gave his communications staff no warning and the Post had to issue this correction:

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters. Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not “in the bushes,” as the story originally stated.

When Donald Trump didn’t let Sean, a good Catholic boy, see the Pope, which was reportedly “all he wanted.” Or, when Trump was having fun with trucks and Sean was all work, no play:

And remember that time when Sean told everyone that Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” like Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad?

We can only scratch the surface of Sean, a complex man with a complicated past:

See you at the next Katsucon, Sean!

Republicans know we’re in a crisis. They just don’t care.

The revelations that Donald Trump is looking for dirt on Robert Mueller and his team to undermine the special counsel’s investigation, and that Trump is also considering using his pardon power to protect himself and his associates from any legal fallout, constitute the latest evidence that Trump is seeking to put himself beyond the reach of the law. An adviser told The Washington Post“This is not in the context of, ‘I can’t wait to pardon myself,’” a denial that sure sounds like the president can’t wait to pardon himself. The New Republic’s Brian Beutler puts the situation most simply: “We’re on the brink of an authoritarian crisis.”  

Looming over the investigation is the possibility that Trump might just fire Mueller. Congressional Republicans have responded to this rolling scandal in typical fashion: They might have some critical words for the president on background, but they have been reluctant to take a firm stand in public. Buzzfeed’s Emma Loop asked Republican senators on Thursday whether Trump firing Mueller would be a mistake. Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr said, “I don’t think the president can fire Bob Mueller.” Senator Thom Tillis said, “Whether or not it’s a mistake, I won’t—I don’t think I’ll gauge that.” Senator Richard Shelby brushed the question off because, “that’s speculation.” Only Senator Marco Rubio could muster up a “yes it would be a mistake.” 

On background, however, three senators had some harsher criticisms of Trump. As CNN reports, one senator called Trump’s interview earlier this week with The New York Times, in which he essentially warned Mueller not to investigate his personal finances, “pretty disturbing,” and acknowledged that Trump “willfully disregards the fact that the attorney general and law enforcement in general—they are not his personal lawyers to defend and protect him.” Another told CNN, “Any thought of firing the special counsel is chilling. It’s chilling. That’s all you can say.” A third remarked, “You’ve got a special counsel. Let the individual do his work. Don’t comment. Don’t interfere.” Only Senator Susan Collins went on the record to say, “It would be catastrophic if the president were to fire the special counsel.” 

It has been clear for a long time now that Republicans will allow Trump to do all kinds of damage as long as they can get their legislative agenda through. They clearly know this is a crisis of historical proportions—but what’s the rule of law compared to a tax cut for the rich?

July 20, 2017

Trump’s new nuclear defense pick once wrote, “America must be ready to nuke first.”

The White House announced a slew of nominations earlier this week to fill some of the many open positions in the administration. The last on the list was Guy B. Roberts, whom Trump tapped to be the assistant secretary for nuclear, chemical, and biological defense programs at the Department of Defense. In this role, Roberts will “prevent, protect against, and respond to weapons of mass destruction threats,” according to the DOD website. He’ll also advise the secretary of defense in “matters concerning nuclear, chemical, and biological defense programs.” 

Roberts has an extensive resume, including 25 years in the Marine Corps and a couple of nuclear weapon–related policy positions at NATO. He’s also a proponent of first-use nuclear policy. In a lengthy essay for The National Interest last year, he criticized President Barack Obama for considering banning the U.S. from launching nuclear weapons before others do. The piece, titled “America Must Be Ready To Nuke First,” argues that America must be first-use to stave off Russian aggression: 

While the Obama administration contemplates a no-first-use policy, the Russians threaten the opposite: first, to intimidate and coerce U.S. allies and partners; and second, as part of a strategy of escalation, to de-escalate (that is, less apt to provoke a nuclear response and more conducive to war termination than second use). Russian military doctrine explicitly states that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons in response to “conventional aggression” if it endangers the existence of the state, and recent Russian exercises demonstrate Russia’s intent to use nuclear weapons first in a conventional conflict.          

Roberts’s position likely won’t allay some experts’ fears that the unpredictable president has his “finger on the button” of America’s nuclear arsenal. During the campaign, Trump took a terrifyingly casual attitude toward nukes, saying America should “greatly strengthen and expand” its capability. Two Democratic senators introduced a bill this year that would essentially pry the nuclear football out of Trump’s hands by mandating that America can never launch a pre-emptive nuclear strike. But unlike other countries, the U.S. has always kept the option of first-use on the table. If that hasn’t changed under less hawkish presidents, it almost certainly won’t change under Trump.

Trump: Robert Mueller had better not look where the bodies are buried or I will fire him.

There’s some dispute among scholars over the question of whether a sitting president can be indicted for a federal crime. But there’s no meaningful dispute over whether a sitting president can be investigated by federal law enforcement authorities.

Nevertheless, in a bonkers interview with The New York Times on Wednesday, President Donald Trump levied a thinly veiled threat at Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller: Look too closely at my financial entanglements, and I’ll fire you!

SCHMIDT: Last thing, if Mueller was looking at your finances and your family finances, unrelated to Russia—is that a red line?

...

TRUMP: I would say yeah. I would say yes.

...

SCHMIDT: But if he was outside that lane, would that mean he’d have to go?

...

TRUMP: No, I think that’s a violation.

Needless to say, this is not how investigations work in any other context. The fact that Trump thinks this is remotely appropriate would be funny if it weren’t so chilling and abusive.

Firing Mueller wouldn’t be as straightforward as Trump’s bantering suggests. As a procedural matter, he would have to fire appointed DOJ officials until he found one willing to do the deed—a la the Saturday Night Massacre—or unilaterally change DOJ regulations to empower himself to do it. The ensuing political damage would be horrifying—both for himself and, given the way Republican congressional leaders have conducted themselves of late, most likely for the rule of law as well.

But by now, after living through the fallout of firing FBI Director James Comey, Trump must at some level understand what a fiasco firing Mueller would be. And yet he won’t rule it out. Trump just got done accusing states that won’t cooperate with his sham Commission on Election Integrity of having something to hide—and Trump is also a world-historical projector. He is telling Mueller his finances are off limits, because that’s where the evidence is. It has finally dawned on Trump how much jeopardy he really faces.

Donald Trump gives us Drunk History—while sober.

The Trump administration has a strange fixation with Napoleon Bonaparte. Both unofficial Trump adviser Roger Stone and official adviser Steve Bannon own paintings of themselves dressed as the Corsican conquerer. In an interview released last night by the New York Times, the president spoke at length about Napoleon, but with such inaccuracy and lack of precision that it recalled the Comedy Central show Drunk History. According to the transcript, Trump said:

Well, Napoleon finished a little bit bad. But I asked that. So I asked the president, so what about Napoleon? He said: “No, no, no. What he did was incredible. He designed Paris.” [garbled] The street grid, the way they work, you know, the spokes. He did so many things even beyond. And his one problem is he didn’t go to Russia that night because he had extracurricular activities, and they froze to death. How many times has Russia been saved by the weather? [garbled]

[crosstalk/unintelligible]

Same thing happened to Hitler. Not for that reason, though. Hitler wanted to consolidate. He was all set to walk in. But he wanted to consolidate, and it went and dropped to 35 degrees below zero, and that was the end of that army.

[crosstalk]

But the Russians have great fighters in the cold. They use the cold to their advantage. I mean, they’ve won five wars where the armies that went against them froze to death.

The president’s comments need some annotation. The Napoleon who “designed Paris” was Napoleon III (1808-1873), the nephew of the original Napoleon (1769-1821). It’s not clear what Trump means by saying that the “extracurricular activities” of one night led the first Napoleon to lose the Russian war, which was a large-scale military defeat over many months. Nor is it immediately obvious which “five wars” Russia won using “the cold to their advantage.” The three obvious examples are the Great Northern War, Napoleon’s invasion of 1812, and the Second World War. It could be that during his animated conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump learned about some other minor wars that fit this pattern.

The one consolation from Trump’s reflections on Europe’s past is that he has learned one of the most important lessons in history: Never invade Russia in the winter.

In Donald Trump’s world there are no laws, only loyalists and traitors.

In a 50-minute New York Times interview conducted on Wednesday that can only be described as [garbled], Trump went off on nearly every high-ranking official that has been part of the Russia scandal. Most notably, he berated his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from the investigation back in March: 

TRUMP: Look, Sessions gets the job. Right after he gets the job, he recuses himself.

BAKER: Was that a mistake?

TRUMP: Well, Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else.

HABERMAN: He gave you no heads up at all, in any sense?

TRUMP: Zero. So Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself. I then have — which, frankly, I think is very unfair to the president. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, “Thanks, Jeff, but I can’t, you know, I’m not going to take you.” It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president. So he recuses himself. I then end up with a second man, who’s a deputy.

HABERMAN: Rosenstein.

TRUMP: Who is he? And Jeff hardly knew. He’s from Baltimore.

It’s important to note that, when it comes to rolling back civil rights and other policies, Sessions is pretty much Trump’s dream Keebler elf. But all Trump can focus on is Sessions’s recusal, which paved the way for a special counsel investigation.

Then there’s Trump’s “new phone, who dis” disdain for his Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Trump told the Times, “Then I said, ‘Who’s your deputy?’ So his deputy he hardly knew, and that’s Rosenstein, Rod Rosenstein, who is from Baltimore. There are very few Republicans in Baltimore, if any. So, he’s from Baltimore.” (For the record, Rosenstein is from Pennsylvania, but served as a U.S. attorney in Baltimore.) Rosenstein was the one who appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel, which is why Trump is trying to smear him by implying that he might be a secret Democrat with ulterior motives. 

And you know who else is a secret Hillary Clinton plant? Deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe: “We have a director of the FBI, acting, who received $700,000, whose wife received $700,000 from, essentially, Hillary Clinton. Cause it was through Terry. Which is Hillary Clinton.” McCabe’s wife ran for state Senate in Virginia and received money from a PAC affiliated with Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, which is very far from “essentially, Hillary Clinton.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump is also still slandering James Comey, accusing him of “illegally” leaking to the press.

As for Mueller, Trump suggested that if the special investigator were to look into his personal finances unrelated to Russia, that would be a step too far—a “violation,” in his words. The Times pressed Trump as to whether or not that would cause him to fire Mueller:   

HABERMAN: Would you fire Mueller if he went outside of certain parameters of what his charge is? [crosstalk]

SCHMIDT: What would you do?

[crosstalk]

TRUMP: I can’t, I can’t answer that question because I don’t think it’s going to happen.

Crosstalk aside, the warning to Mueller came through loud and clear.