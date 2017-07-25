Menu
John McCain just proved he is the Senate’s biggest fraud.

McCain, that rascally maverick, flew into the upper chamber to vote on a motion to allow debate on his party’s health care nightmare, despite being diagnosed with brain cancer only a few days ago. He then had the gall to crown this reckless, horrible move—one that upends years of precedent in the Senate—with some Sorkin-esque pablum condemning the Senate for turning its back on the democratic process and calling for a return to regular order. And that is all it takes to impress some members of the political press:

It is no admonishment at all. His vote, in fact, was a gesture of complicity. McCain has performed this gross two-step throughout his recent career, taking the high road in his rhetoric while going along with his party on whatever depraved route they take. He is not a maverick; he is a conventional Republican through and through. He criticizes Donald Trump but does nothing substantive to resist Trump’s agenda. He takes to the Senate floor to bemoan the death of bipartisanship and the failure of his beloved institutions, but sanctions a legislative process that willfully violated regular order at every possible turn and in the most flagrant way possible.

The Senate’s lack of order reflects a broader social breakdown. There will be no return to “regular order” for the Americans who will suffer and die if health insurance is taken away from them. “Regular order” is blown apart, and the sick irony, which McCain fails to grasp, is that he helped light the fuse.

“Both sides have let this happen,” he complained today, and in a way he is correct. For proof, see the Democrats who hugged him after he cast his vote and applauded his return to the chamber. “Let’s trust each other,” McCain implored. “Let’s return to regular order. We’ve been spinning our wheels on too many important issues because we keep trying to find a way to win without help from across the aisle.” But is it really possible to forge bipartisan comity with a man who, like the rest of his party, is running basic democratic practices into the ground? Democrats will have to make a stark choice between being the GOP’s allies or its obstacles. Lives depend on the choice they make.

No, Trump can’t use Congress’ recess to squash the Russia scandal—unless Democrats let him.

If my inbox and Twitter mentions are any indication, liberals are alarmed that President Donald Trump might fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions (or force him to resign) and then, once Congress goes on recess for the summer, appoint an interim attorney general who will fire special counsel Robert Mueller or sabotage his investigation.

Never say never with Trump, of course, but it’s worth noting—for the benefit of cable talking heads and the general public alike—that Trump can’t just snap his fingers and make this happen. He may think he can, but he can’t.

The Supreme Court’s 2014 decision in National Labor Relations Board v. Noel Canning meaningfully circumscribed the recess appointment power, making it unconstitutional for a president to make such appointments unless the Senate adjourns for a formal recess.

A determined minority can thus effectively void the recess appointment power until the official end of the congressional term in January, by holding pro-forma sessions that keep the Senate technically in business. To fully recess, Democrats would have to agree to an adjournment resolution. If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted to do Trump’s bidding, he could introduce such a resolution (to adjourn until, say, the day after Labor Day) but Democrats could filibuster that resolution, which would give way to a messy floor fight, and test of wills, that Democrats would probably win.

I doubt McConnell wants that fight. But there’s no other legal path to a recess appointment. Which is why there have been pro-forma sessions during every recess of this term. McConnell knows how this works; he perfected the strategy back when he was minority leader. And my sense is that that the current minority leader, Chuck Schumer, will make clear this afternoon that Democrats haven’t forgotten.

The John McCain brain tumor drama is everything that’s wrong with the GOP’s insane health care push.

It’s impossible to overstate just how flagrantly Republicans are flouting basic democratic norms when it comes to health care reform. Mitch McConnell is forcing his caucus to hold a procedural vote sometime on Tuesday on the House-passed health care bill, following weeks of Donald Trump threatening Republicans publicly if they don’t repeal Obamacare. If McConnell manages to get 50 votes, it will open up the debate and amendment process, in which the leadership will likely then take up one of two complete substitutes—the Better Care Reconciliation Act (the repeal-and-replace bill Senate Republicans have been working on for months) or the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act (the more recently introduced repeal-only bill). The problem is that none of these garbage rats even know which bill the leadership will choose, which means they have no idea what they’re voting to proceed on. 

And even if they did, major provisions of the BCRA may violate parliamentary rules. This means the bill isn’t even finalized yet, leaving more questions up in the air. This also means there is no up-to-date CBO score for the bill.  

John McCain announced late Monday night that he would be returning to the Senate just in time to “continue working on important legislation,” such as the mystery health care bill. 

It’s worth underscoring just how messed up this is. Less than a week ago, McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. As the tumor grows, it affects thinking and behavior. It’s impossible to know if McCain’s erratic, nonsensical interrogation of James Comey at his Senate hearing in June was due to his cancer, but as a brain tumor expert told NPR, “I do usually suggest to people who have a very intellectual job that they may want to go out at the top of their game rather than continuing to work.” Now McCain, a decorated veteran, is flying across the country to vote on a bill that will take away health care from millions of Americans (how many? we don’t know!), including many veterans who depend on Medicaid

McConnell—who is holding together his fractured caucus together by the tips of his fingers—needs McCain’s vote. John Cornyn even volunteered to drive McCain across the country in an RV. But the rush is entirely of the Republians’ own making. They could, of course, just wait until they hammered out actual details of the bill and give McCain more than a few days to recover. 

The rub is that they know that the only way to pass McConnell’s monster is if they do it as quickly and opaquely as possible. McCain’s return is another plot point in the sick drama that health care repeal has become. The only costs are the health care coverage of millions of people and the legislative integrity of the United States Senate.

The Trump administration is in the midst of a slow-motion Saturday Night Massacre.

Ever since he told The New York Times that Jeff Sessions’s decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation was “very unfair to the president,” Donald Trump has been actively pushing the attorney general out the door. Trump wants Sessions gone because he wants special counsel Robert Mueller gone, but he seems to realize that firing Sessions in an attempt to end the Russia investigation would make him look like a despot. So he’s doing what many bosses before him have done to employees they dislike but can’t fire—he is making his life hell.

That has come in the form of some very public criticism, and that continued on Tuesday morning.

These tweets came hours after the Associated Press reported that Trump had spoken to advisers about firing the attorney general and a day after he had referred to Sessions as “beleaguered” in a tweet. The problem here is that if Trump really wanted the Department of Justice to investigate Ukrainian efforts during the election, he could ask Sessions to do so. And James Comey, not Andrew McCabe, made the decision not to prosecute Hillary Clinton over her emails.

Sessions is one of the few members of the administration who seems to be genuinely committed to executing the vision that Trump laid out during the campaign. His Department of Justice has been geared around draconian reforms and crackdowns, as well as rolling back Obama-era protections of civil liberties. But Trump now sees him as an impediment to ending the Russia investigation—it’s quite possible that he has already pushed Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to dump Mueller.

Throwing Sessions overboard would, of course, backfire, just as it did with Sally Yates and James Comey. That Trump is openly pressuring Sessions over the Russia inquiry and making it clear that his successor will have to get rid of Robert Mueller will only create greater pressure to preserve the special counsel’s investigation. But Trump has apparently decided that the risk is worth it. The administration is in the midst of its own take on the Saturday Night Massacre, with Trump pushing Sessions, Rosenstein, McCabe, and, most importantly, Mueller out the door.

Republicans are going to blame Trumpcare’s failure on women, because of course they are.

Representative Blake Farenthold of Texas pointed his finger at “some female senators from the Northeast” for the failure of the Republican Party—which boasts a whopping five female senators—to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, saying that he would have settled this in a duel if they were men.

Appearing on the radio show “1440 Keys,” he said it was “absolutely repugnant” that the Republican-led Senate has not yet fulfilled its seven-year promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, the AP reported. “If it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style,” he said, in reference to the duel between the third vice president of the United States and Alexander Hamilton.

Farenthold was probably referring to Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Shelley Moore Capito, who helped scuttle the Senate’s repeal-only bill last week. “I did not come to Washington to hurt people,” Capito said in a statement.

Republicans, despite controlling all three branches of government, have been unable to pass several Obamacare replacement bills due to divisions within their own party. To scapegoat the few women in the party—who were, by the way, all excluded from the working group that crafted the legislation—shows that the GOP’s gender imbalance is more than just an optics problem.

Congress’ biggest climate denier visited the Arctic. What happened next will disappoint you.

Earlier this month, BuzzFeed News reported that Congressman Lamar Smith of Texas—perhaps the most relentless critic of mainstream climate science on Capitol Hill, aside from Senator Jim Inhofe—went to the Arctic to meet with climate scientists. He didn’t publicize the trip on social media or his website, and scientists who met with him “were instructed not to talk about” what happened. Smith, who was joined by some of his colleagues on the House Science Committee, also cancelled an interview about the trip at the last minute.

The secrecy led some to express hope that Smith would change his tune on climate science. Alas, Smith penned a column in the Daily Signal on Monday titled “Don’t Believe the Hysteria Over Carbon Dioxide”:

The benefits of a changing climate are often ignored and under-researched. Our climate is too complex and the consequences of misguided policies too harsh to discount the positive effects of carbon enrichment.

A higher concentration of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere would aid photosynthesis, which in turn contributes to increased plant growth. This correlates to a greater volume of food production and better quality food. Studies indicate that crops would utilize water more efficiently, requiring less water. And colder areas along the farm belt will experience longer growing seasons.

Smith is still relying on tired, well-debunked tropes. The “CO2 is plant food” argument is overly simplistic; as the website Skeptical Science notes, plants don’t live on CO2 alone—they need water. And contrary to Smith’s claims, plants absorbing more CO2 need extra water, “both to maintain their larger growth as well as to compensate for greater moisture evaporation as the heat increases.” What’s more, climate change will increase deserts and other dry lands—not great for crop production or plants that need more water. Indeed, the vast majority of studies show climate change is a threat to global food security, not the other way around.

This is to say nothing of the fact that the excess carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere, which is caused by humans, is the main reason for global warming. But such arguments won’t change Smith’s mind. Honestly, if a week-long trip to the Arctic doesn’t do it, nothing will.

Rand Paul is leaving Trumpcare up to John McCain.

A decent rule of thumb over the past eight months has been that Paul will support any health care bill or process he knows will result in failure and therefore preserve Obamacare, which—by pure coincidence—insures about half a million people in his home state.

Obamacare has been a bigger boon to Kentucky, on a per capita basis, than just about any state in the country. Paul meets his political obligation to protect those benefits by issuing demands that allow him to tout his ideological purity while keeping his hands clean of Trumpcare.

In a new oped for The Hill, Paul says he will oppose beginning debate on a Republican health plan unless he receives a commitment from GOP leadership that the first substantive vote before the Senate is to repeal all of Obamacare’s taxes and spending.

[I]f that’s what our leadership finally decides to move to first next week, I’ll vote to proceed to the debate, and I’ll vote for repeal.

What is the alternative? A pork-laden bailout bill that doesn’t repeal ObamaCare. That’s the current Senate leadership bill. The bill fails at its mission to repeal by leaving most of the ObamaCare taxes and regulations in place, while also loading us up with $200 billion in bailouts for rich insurance companies, who’ve seen their profits double under ObamaCare.

I won’t be a part of that. I won’t vote for it, and if that’s the bill the leadership intends to turn to, I won’t vote to proceed to the floor. It’s that simple.

I don’t see any way to read this demand other than as a promise to oppose the Senate GOP health care bill, whether at the outset of debate or at the end of it. If GOP leaders accede to his demand, then at some point late this week or early next, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will introduce Paul’s plan, which will fail. After that, Paul will be back to railing against Trumpcare as a “pork-laden bailout.” Alternatively, leaders can reject his demand, in which case he’ll vote against the motion to begin debate on Tuesday.

As long as Arizona Senator John McCain is recuperating from surgery related to his just-diagnosed brain cancer, McConnell can only lose one vote. We know that Maine Senator Susan Collins is a no. Paul won’t be a yes unless GOP leadership gets behind an amendment that can’t pass the full Senate. The bill goes down, in other words, unless McConnell runs the table with every other Republican, and then McCain rides to its rescue.

The Democratic Party’s “Better Deal” isn’t that great.

In an editorial for The New York Times, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer outlines the party’s “Better Deal,” the platform it hopes will carry it to midterm victory in 2018:

Our better deal is not about expanding the government, or moving our party in one direction or another along the political spectrum. Nor is it about tearing down government agencies that work, that effectively protect consumers and promote the health and well-being of the country. It’s about reorienting government to work on behalf of people and families.

According to Schumer, Democrats hope to give small businesses tax credits to retrain unemployed workers. They have also pledged to fight for a $15 minimum wage, regulate prescription drug prices, and bust monopolies. At Vox, Jeff Stein notes that this is something of a “populist” turn for the party. And the party does deserve praise for affirming its commitment to a $15 minimum wage and a crackdown on monopolies and mounting prescription drug costs. The latter two planks will require Democrats to buck a number of corporate donors, a demonstration of political courage.

For the working class, however, this “Better Deal” is insufficient. It does not mention Medicare for All or another approach to genuine universal health care. It does not mention student loan debt or a campaign against right-to-work laws. Those details may be released at some later date—in his editorial, Schumer implies that more information is forthcoming—but their omission doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in the party’s progressive vision.

The plan’s name itself is something of a tell. This isn’t a modern New Deal. It does not challenge many of the structural imbalances responsible for our shoddy social welfare system, and it can’t as long as Democrats boast of refusing to expand federal government. The Better Deal is indeed just what it says it is: better, but not great. Not yet.

Trump keeps attacking his most Trumpian cabinet official.

This morning the president asked:

This tweet is remarkable in several ways. First, Trump is openly politicizing the Department of Justice by calling for the prosecution of a political opponent, with the implied threat that he’ll fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions if that threat isn’t carried out.

The tweet is further evidence of Trump’s unhappiness with Sessions, following up on comments the president made in a New York Times interview last week. This rift is all the more remarkable because the two men are, on paper, ideological allies. Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump, and has been the most effective cabinet member in making Trumpism a reality, leading an immigration crackdown and issuing extreme law-and-order measures. Sessions is—or at least was—extremely popular among Trump’s ethnonationalist supporters.

Trump is clearly contemplating firing Sessions, which would clear the way for hiring a new attorney general who hasn’t been recused from the Russia investigation and who would be free to fire special counsel Robert Mueller. The fact that Trump is turning on so important a political ally as Sessions is further proof of how much the Russia investigation scares the president.

Jared Kushner would like everyone to know that he is a doe-eyed innocent.

Kushner will testify (not under oath, per his request) before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday. In advance of that testimony he released a prepared statement to make it absolutely clear that he did not collude with Russia; that, if he did collude with Russia, it was only because he is inexperienced and super-overworked and the Trump campaign was a mess that was never properly staffed; and that he is an innocent creature at heart, like a (very tall) baby.

“I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” Kushner writes in the 11-page statement. He goes on to blame his assistant for failing to disclose several meetings with Russian officials, claiming it was an honest mistake. Also, he can’t remember basic details of the meeting he had with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel. “I had no ongoing relationship with the Ambassador before the election, and had limited knowledge about him then,” he writes of Kislyak. “In fact, on November 9, the day after the election, I could not even remember the name of the Russian Ambassador.”

Perhaps most gallingly, Kushner also claims, “I am not a person who has sought the spotlight,” explaining that he is only serving in the administration because his father-in-law asked him to. Kushner, of course, is married to Ivanka Trump, an arrangement that does not suggest a genuine desire to avoid the spotlight. Kushner also claims that he did not suggest a secret back channel with the Russian ambassador, despite writing that he “asked if they had an existing communications channel at his embassy we could use where they would be comfortable transmitting the information they wanted to relay to Michael Flynn.” Sounds like ... a back channel.

Kushner is laying it on extremely thick here. But Kushner, a low-rent Count of Monte Cristo, is ruthless—a “killer” to use one of Trump’s favorite words, who has double-crossed and back-stabbed his way to the top. We’ve been here before with Trump officials, who always plead inexperience and incompetence and cop to whatever evidence is publicly available. They deny collusion and insist that what’s out there right now really is all there is. And then another shoe drops.

July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer, I will miss you. Period.

On Friday it was reported by The New York Times that Spicer is resigning because he objects to the administration’s decision to appoint Anthony Scaramucci as communications director (NOT because he’s so miserable he cries himself to sleep every night, while clinging a Japanese body pillow). Spicer might be one of worst people in existence, but nobody embodied the unique combination of malevolence and hapless incompetence that is Donald Trump’s administration as well as Sean Spicer. He was Trump’s mouthpiece, and a glorious one at that. From day one, when Spicer pushed the most ridiculous lie possible about the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration—“this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period”—to his well-deserved humiliation and misery at the hands of Trump (sometimes abetted by Steve Bannon), Spicer was the perfect press secretary for our dystopian times. Here is a quick retrospective of Sean’s time in office:

Remember when it was revealed that Sean Spicer chewed and swallowed 35 sticks of Orbit cinnamon gum before noon?

Even when he is not speaking, it works on overdrive, churning through pieces of Orbit cinnamon gum, which he chews and swallows whole. Notwithstanding his line of work, the man just can’t stand a gross-feeling mouth.

“Two and a half packs by noon,” said Spicer. “I talked to my doctor about it, he said it’s no problem.”

Unearthing Sean Spicer’s old tweets already seems like a long-gone tradition:

That very professional and revealing interview with a Breitbart reporter who was definitely not three children in a trench coat:

The time that The Washington Post reported that Sean Spicer was hiding in the bushes after Trump fired James Comey and gave his communications staff no warning and the Post had to issue this correction:

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters. Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not “in the bushes,” as the story originally stated.

When Donald Trump didn’t let Sean, a good Catholic boy, see the Pope, which was reportedly “all he wanted.” Or, when Trump was having fun with trucks and Sean was all work, no play:

And remember that time when Sean told everyone that Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” like Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad?

We can only scratch the surface of Sean, a complex man with a complicated past:

See you at the next Katsucon, Sean!