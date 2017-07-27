Menu
Magazine

SAUL LOEB / Getty Images

Donald Trump just handed the religious right another gift.

Sam Brownback’s long competition with Paul LePage to be America’s most terrible governor is now at an end. Thanks to Trump, he’ll be our new ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom:

One theory suggests this is an attempt to put the deeply unpopular Brownback away, in a position where he would theoretically do less damage to the GOP. This is a relatively obscure position at State, and he will obviously not have the power there that he currently enjoys as the governor of Kansas.

But this isn’t a meaningless appointment, either. The ambassador-at-large heads State’s Office of International Religious Freedom. Religious freedom is an integral plank in a broader human rights platform, and the position is also responsible for conducting outreach to various American religious groups.

Which means Brownback, an arch-Christian conservative, is exactly the wrong choice for the role. As governor, he signed a useless ban on Shariah law that singled out the state’s Muslim residents for no valid reason. He waged constant war on separation of church and state, especially in public schools, and consistently promoted religious events and programming in his official capacity as governor. His appointment sends a dangerous message, especially in light of a May speech delivered by Mike Pence that promised assembled religious leaders that the Trump administration considered global religious freedom a major priority.

That Brownback has been made an ambassador on the same day Trump decided to ban all transgender people from serving in the U.S. military is not a coincidence. Nor is it a coincidence that Pence is vice president and Jeff Sessions is attorney general. The Trump administration will throw scraps to the religious right whenever it needs to quiet the dogs.

July 26, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican congressmen keep implying they want to do violent things to female senators.

Representative Buddy Carter of Georgia used some choice language on Wednesday in his criticism of Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski. Speaking to MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, Carter defended Donald Trump’s Twitter attack against Murkowski, who, along with Susan Collins of Maine, were the only two Republican senators to vote against the motion to proceed on the GOP’s health care legislation earlier this week. When asked what he thought about the president’s attack, Carter replied, “I think it’s perfectly fair. Let me tell you, somebody needs to go over there to that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass.”

In case you’re wondering what in the world that means, Urban Dictionary defined “snatch a knot” as: “To hit someone, usually used in a threat of punishment or retribution. A knot is generally snatched in one’s ass, though variants include the neck and the head.”

Carter went on to express his frustration with the Republican-led Congress’s inability to fulfill their seven-year-long promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He specifically criticized Murkowski for having previously voted yes on a similar repeal bill in 2015.

Carter’s remarks echoed Texas Representative Blake Farenthold’s assertion earlier this week that he wanted to challenge Murkowski and other female senators to a duel for their opposition to the GOP’s health care reform. “If it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style,” he said.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Why did The New York Times paint Trump as gay-friendly?

Donald Trump’s tweets promising that America will neither “accept or allow” transgender people to serve in the military put him on the extreme right of his own party, with Republican senators like John McCain criticizing the policy shift. Trump’s move should also remind us that during the last election, he made a concerted attempt to portray himself as a more socially tolerant Republican—and many in the media took the bait.

On April 22, 2016, the Times ran an article by Maggie Haberman with the headline, “Donald Trump’s More Accepting Views on Gay Issues Set Him Apart in G.O.P.” The article all too credulously used stories of Trump’s personal tolerance as a window into his policy views:

But it is his views on gay rights and gay people that most distinguish Mr. Trump from previous Republican standard-bearers. He has nurtured long friendships with gay people, employed gay workers in prominent positions, and moved with ease in industries where gays have long exerted influence, like entertainment.

“He will be the most gay-friendly Republican nominee for president ever,” said Gregory T. Angelo, the president of the Log Cabin Republicans, a group that supports gay rights....

And Mr. Trump, who has inflamed tensions with almost every group, from Hispanics to women to African-Americans, has avoided attacking or offending gay men and lesbians during the campaign.

The problem with this argument are obvious. Trump’s personal views have no bearing on his polices because he’s utterly cynical, driven only by a will to win. So whatever he might feel about LGBTQ people in his heart, he’s more than happy to sell them out if that will please the religious right that is his political base. It was silly to ever expect otherwise.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Why are reporters calling a bill that would destroy health insurance markets and cause mass insurance loss “skinny repeal”?

The term “skinny repeal” is something Republicans came up with to describe a scaled-back health care bill, the main effect of which would be to eliminate the Affordable Care Act’s coverage requirement—the individual mandate.

It’s a fiendish rhetorical trick, because it accurately describes something meaningless—the literal size of the amendment—while creating intentional confusion about the effect the provision would have.

It is also now the default term that many people, including health care reporters, are using to describe a piece of legislation that, if enacted, would reduce insurance coverage by 15 million people and cause premiums to skyrocket.

Republicans are poised to adopt a measure that has the potential to send insurance markets across the country into actuarial death spirals. The people who cover this loony health care process should at the very least attempt to distill the consequences of the not-so-skinny bill into their descriptions of it.

Senators will justify their votes for this death spiral measure as a means of advancing a legislative process they claim to hate. Calling it a “skinny bill” allows them to pretend it’s a kind of placeholder, ahead of future negotiations. Never mind that their process objections are ginned up—the bill they will be voting for would be almost as disastrous, on its own terms, as the more fleshed-out repeal bills several Republicans claim to oppose for being too harmful. They shouldn’t be allowed to hide from that fact.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Donald Trump will attack LGBT people whenever he’s in trouble.

The draft-dodger-in-chief has some deep thoughts about how to run the U.S. military:

There’s no evidence that the presence of openly trans service members negatively impacts military readiness. “In no case did the RAND team find evidence of an effect on operational effectiveness, operational readiness or cohesion,” said a 2016 RAND study on the matter.

But Trump doesn’t care about evidence. This is an attempt at distraction by appealing to his favorite pets: the religious right. He pulled a similar move in March, when he weakened employment protections for LGBT people who work for federally funded contractors. The religious right’s leadership is almost certainly aware that Trump does not care about any of the things they care about; though it’s hardly impossible that the president’s base cruelty and prejudice applies to trans people as it does to immigrants, he’s never spent much air time on the issue of trans rights. Today’s announcement isn’t the culmination of an ideological agenda, then, but a desperate grasp at good P.R. Not only will this please Christians—this is how the reasoning almost certainly goes—but it will please the military, and oh my, Trump loves his generals.

But pleasing the religious right nearly always comes at the expense of marginalized people, and so it is with today’s announcement. There are already trans people in our military, and they serve with distinction. Bans on their service not only threaten their careers but their safety. Announcement’s like Trump’s will encourage the bigots in military ranks to out their trans people—and trans people are already disproportionately more likely to be attacked and murdered because of their identities.

None of this matters to Trump, of course. He’s already moved on:

And so it goes.

Pool/Getty

Donald Trump is trying to bully his way to 51 votes on health care.

On Monday, in a ghoulish speech to the Boy Scouts Jamboree, Trump threatened to fire Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price if Republican senators failed to repeal Obamacare. He then turned his attention to Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, who had yet to decide how she was going to vote on the motion to proceed:

[Price] better get Senator Capito to vote for it. You got to get the other senators to vote for it. It’s time. After seven years of saying repeal and replace Obamacare, we have a chance to now do it. They better do it. Hopefully they’ll do it.”

It was a surreal moment in a surreal speech; a crowd of 40,000 Boy Scouts is not exactly the audience one would expect for this kind of arm-twisting. But on Tuesday, when it came time to cast her vote, Capito voted to proceed.

This is really Trump’s only move, whether dealing with a member of his own party or a foreign adversary, so it’s no surprise that he’s doubling down in advance of a pivotal health care vote that’s expected to go down late Thursday evening or early Friday morning.

This is a message not just for Murkowski, who, along with Maine Senator Susan Collins, is expected to vote no on whatever bill the Senate ultimately produces. It is also for other Republicans: Vote against this destructive health care bill and President Trump will hound you on Twitter forever.

Trump has been widely and justly criticized for his complete lack of engagement with Congress and his total disinterest in the details of health care policy, but he’s been successful so far at bullying and cajoling Congress forward. He doesn’t have the relationships, the policy is wildly unpopular, and so it’s a partisan pitch all the way down. It worked on Capito on Tuesday, so why wouldn’t it work on other waverers on Thursday?

July 25, 2017

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

John McCain just proved he is the Senate’s biggest fraud.

McCain, that rascally maverick, flew into the upper chamber to vote on a motion to allow debate on his party’s health care nightmare, despite being diagnosed with brain cancer only a few days ago. He then had the gall to crown this reckless, horrible move—one that upends years of precedent in the Senate—with some Sorkin-esque pablum condemning the Senate for turning its back on the democratic process and calling for a return to regular order. And that is all it takes to impress some members of the political press:

It is no admonishment at all. His vote, in fact, was a gesture of complicity. McCain has performed this gross two-step throughout his recent career, taking the high road in his rhetoric while going along with his party on whatever depraved route they take. He is not a maverick; he is a conventional Republican through and through. He criticizes Donald Trump but does nothing substantive to resist Trump’s agenda. He takes to the Senate floor to bemoan the death of bipartisanship and the failure of his beloved institutions, but sanctions a legislative process that willfully violated regular order at every possible turn and in the most flagrant way possible.

The Senate’s lack of order reflects a broader social breakdown. There will be no return to “regular order” for the Americans who will suffer and die if health insurance is taken away from them. “Regular order” is blown apart, and the sick irony, which McCain fails to grasp, is that he helped light the fuse.

“Both sides have let this happen,” he complained today, and in a way he is correct. For proof, see the Democrats who hugged him after he cast his vote and applauded his return to the chamber. “Let’s trust each other,” McCain implored. “Let’s return to regular order. We’ve been spinning our wheels on too many important issues because we keep trying to find a way to win without help from across the aisle.” But is it really possible to forge bipartisan comity with a man who, like the rest of his party, is running basic democratic practices into the ground? Democrats will have to make a stark choice between being the GOP’s allies or its obstacles. Lives depend on the choice they make.

Pool/Getty Images

No, Trump can’t use Congress’ recess to squash the Russia scandal—unless Democrats let him.

If my inbox and Twitter mentions are any indication, liberals are alarmed that President Donald Trump might fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions (or force him to resign) and then, once Congress goes on recess for the summer, appoint an interim attorney general who will fire special counsel Robert Mueller or sabotage his investigation.

Never say never with Trump, of course, but it’s worth noting—for the benefit of cable talking heads and the general public alike—that Trump can’t just snap his fingers and make this happen. He may think he can, but he can’t.

The Supreme Court’s 2014 decision in National Labor Relations Board v. Noel Canning meaningfully circumscribed the recess appointment power, making it unconstitutional for a president to make such appointments unless the Senate adjourns for a formal recess.

A determined minority can thus effectively void the recess appointment power until the official end of the congressional term in January, by holding pro-forma sessions that keep the Senate technically in business. To fully recess, Democrats would have to agree to an adjournment resolution. If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted to do Trump’s bidding, he could introduce such a resolution (to adjourn until, say, the day after Labor Day) but Democrats could filibuster that resolution, which would give way to a messy floor fight, and test of wills, that Democrats would probably win.

I doubt McConnell wants that fight. But there’s no other legal path to a recess appointment. Which is why there have been pro-forma sessions during every recess of this term. McConnell knows how this works; he perfected the strategy back when he was minority leader. And my sense is that that the current minority leader, Chuck Schumer, will make clear this afternoon that Democrats haven’t forgotten.

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

The John McCain brain tumor drama is everything that’s wrong with the GOP’s insane health care push.

It’s impossible to overstate just how flagrantly Republicans are flouting basic democratic norms when it comes to health care reform. Mitch McConnell is forcing his caucus to hold a procedural vote sometime on Tuesday on the House-passed health care bill, following weeks of Donald Trump threatening Republicans publicly if they don’t repeal Obamacare. If McConnell manages to get 50 votes, it will open up the debate and amendment process, in which the leadership will likely then take up one of two complete substitutes—the Better Care Reconciliation Act (the repeal-and-replace bill Senate Republicans have been working on for months) or the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act (the more recently introduced repeal-only bill). The problem is that none of these garbage rats even know which bill the leadership will choose, which means they have no idea what they’re voting to proceed on. 

And even if they did, major provisions of the BCRA may violate parliamentary rules. This means the bill isn’t even finalized yet, leaving more questions up in the air. This also means there is no up-to-date CBO score for the bill.  

John McCain announced late Monday night that he would be returning to the Senate just in time to “continue working on important legislation,” such as the mystery health care bill. 

It’s worth underscoring just how messed up this is. Less than a week ago, McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. As the tumor grows, it affects thinking and behavior. It’s impossible to know if McCain’s erratic, nonsensical interrogation of James Comey at his Senate hearing in June was due to his cancer, but as a brain tumor expert told NPR, “I do usually suggest to people who have a very intellectual job that they may want to go out at the top of their game rather than continuing to work.” Now McCain, a decorated veteran, is flying across the country to vote on a bill that will take away health care from millions of Americans (how many? we don’t know!), including many veterans who depend on Medicaid

McConnell—who is holding together his fractured caucus together by the tips of his fingers—needs McCain’s vote. John Cornyn even volunteered to drive McCain across the country in an RV. But the rush is entirely of the Republians’ own making. They could, of course, just wait until they hammered out actual details of the bill and give McCain more than a few days to recover. 

The rub is that they know that the only way to pass McConnell’s monster is if they do it as quickly and opaquely as possible. McCain’s return is another plot point in the sick drama that health care repeal has become. The only costs are the health care coverage of millions of people and the legislative integrity of the United States Senate.

Saul Loeb/Getty

The Trump administration is in the midst of a slow-motion Saturday Night Massacre.

Ever since he told The New York Times that Jeff Sessions’s decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation was “very unfair to the president,” Donald Trump has been actively pushing the attorney general out the door. Trump wants Sessions gone because he wants special counsel Robert Mueller gone, but he seems to realize that firing Sessions in an attempt to end the Russia investigation would make him look like a despot. So he’s doing what many bosses before him have done to employees they dislike but can’t fire—he is making his life hell.

That has come in the form of some very public criticism, and that continued on Tuesday morning.

These tweets came hours after the Associated Press reported that Trump had spoken to advisers about firing the attorney general and a day after he had referred to Sessions as “beleaguered” in a tweet. The problem here is that if Trump really wanted the Department of Justice to investigate Ukrainian efforts during the election, he could ask Sessions to do so. And James Comey, not Andrew McCabe, made the decision not to prosecute Hillary Clinton over her emails.

Sessions is one of the few members of the administration who seems to be genuinely committed to executing the vision that Trump laid out during the campaign. His Department of Justice has been geared around draconian reforms and crackdowns, as well as rolling back Obama-era protections of civil liberties. But Trump now sees him as an impediment to ending the Russia investigation—it’s quite possible that he has already pushed Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to dump Mueller.

Throwing Sessions overboard would, of course, backfire, just as it did with Sally Yates and James Comey. That Trump is openly pressuring Sessions over the Russia inquiry and making it clear that his successor will have to get rid of Robert Mueller will only create greater pressure to preserve the special counsel’s investigation. But Trump has apparently decided that the risk is worth it. The administration is in the midst of its own take on the Saturday Night Massacre, with Trump pushing Sessions, Rosenstein, McCabe, and, most importantly, Mueller out the door.

July 24, 2017

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republicans are going to blame Trumpcare’s failure on women, because of course they are.

Representative Blake Farenthold of Texas pointed his finger at “some female senators from the Northeast” for the failure of the Republican Party—which boasts a whopping five female senators—to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, saying that he would have settled this in a duel if they were men.

Appearing on the radio show “1440 Keys,” he said it was “absolutely repugnant” that the Republican-led Senate has not yet fulfilled its seven-year promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, the AP reported. “If it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style,” he said, in reference to the duel between the third vice president of the United States and Alexander Hamilton.

Farenthold was probably referring to Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Shelley Moore Capito, who helped scuttle the Senate’s repeal-only bill last week. “I did not come to Washington to hurt people,” Capito said in a statement.

Republicans, despite controlling all three branches of government, have been unable to pass several Obamacare replacement bills due to divisions within their own party. To scapegoat the few women in the party—who were, by the way, all excluded from the working group that crafted the legislation—shows that the GOP’s gender imbalance is more than just an optics problem.