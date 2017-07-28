The case of the Russian media czar who died mysteriously in D.C. isn’t so closed after all.
Mikhail Lesin, who founded the Kremlin-backed RT network and had ties to President Vladimir Putin, was found dead in a Washington hotel room on May 5, 2015. He had suffered blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and torso, but after an extensive investigation, a federal prosecutor ruled out foul play. The operating theory is that Lesin had been drinking heavily and accidentally killed himself.
Lesin was reportedly in town for a fundraiser, but BuzzFeed reported Friday that, according to two FBI agents, Department of Justice officials had invited him to town to discuss “the inner workings of RT.” These agents also reject the conclusion that Lesin’s death was an accident:
“Lesin was beaten to death,” one of the FBI agents said. “I would implore you to say as much. There seems to be an effort here to cover up that fact for reasons I can’t get into.”
He continued: “What I can tell you is that there isn’t a single person inside the bureau who believes this guy got drunk, fell down, and died. Everyone thinks he was whacked and that Putin or the Kremlin were behind it.”
These are serious allegations, backed up only by the speculation of anonymous sources. In the frenzy surrounding the Russia collusion scandal, are government officials trying to pin an accidental death on Putin? Or did Putin really have Lesin killed to stop him from revealing damaging information to the DOJ? Whatever the truth, the official version of the story looks even less convincing than before.
The moderate Republicans who saved Obamacare aren’t heroes.
Early Friday morning, John McCain, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski killed a last-ditch and particularly troublesome attempt to repeal Obamacare. And though they deserve credit for their votes, it’s a mistake to anoint them heroes. We are setting the bar abysmally low if making the only sane, humane choice is considered heroic; and these senators have not shown that they are allies in the fight to expand the American safety net—in fact, quite the opposite.
Obamacare’s real saviors have been dragged out of wheelchairs, arrested, and assaulted for weeks. They are, as you would expect, the people who stand to lose the most if Obamacare is repealed. They are people with disabilities: activists associated with ADAPT, and the unaffiliated individuals and carers who came forward to share their experiences and to demand better from the GOP.
Disability rights activists are accustomed to radical direct action. They used activism to pass the Americans with Disabilities Act and to achieve greater parity in public life—at institutions like Gallaudet University, for example, which despite being a school for the deaf and hard-of-hearing did not have a deaf president until students staged a week-long protest in 1988. And throughout this year’s health care debate, people with disabilities worked with able-bodied activists to stage the sort of spectacle necessary to cut through the endless spectacle produced by Donald Trump’s White House. They’ve made it much more difficult for so-called “moderate Republicans” to carry out Mitch McConnell’s latest assault on health care.
It is difficult to overstate the stakes of this fight. People already die needless deaths in this country because they cannot afford health care access—and that’s with Obamacare on the books. The New York Post reports that last night in New York City, a couple jumped to their deaths because they could no longer bear health care costs:
“Patricia and I had everything in life,” the note read as it touched on the couple’s “financial spiral” and how “we can not live with” the “financial reality.”
The source added that a line of the note contained words to the effect: “’We both have medical issues, we just can’t afford the health care.’”
They left two children behind. Meanwhile, political theater churns on. It is tempting to elevate heroes from the muck. But the real heroes were outside the Capitol, waiting, while John McCain urged reporters to “watch the show” he had prepared.
John McCain saving Obamacare is proof that the system is broken.
In the dead of night, Republican senators unveiled and voted on the Health Care Freedom Act, the so-called “skinny repeal” bill that was anything but skinny. On Thursday night, the CBO released a score of the HCFA based on details of the bill that had been held in secret by garbage rat king Mitch McConnell until mere hours before the vote. The CBO’s estimate showed that 15 million people would have been thrown off their insurance next year, and 16 million by 2026. Premiums in the individual marketplace would have gone up by 20 percent.
Ultimately, early Friday morning, John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins voted the bill down, which crashed and burned in a 49-to-51 vote. The suspense all came from McCain, who wouldn’t tell reporters what he had decided, telling them instead to “watch the show.” If any one of those senators had changed their mind, repeal would have gone through, with Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.
While HCFA was ultimately defeated, it’s hard to overstate how broken this entire process has become. Republicans were voting on a bill that they explicitly stated was so terrible that they did not want to see it actually go into effect. Paul Ryan had to promise that the bill would go to conference committee and that the House would negotiate with the Senate to reach a compromise to improve the bill. But Ryan’s commitments were ambiguous, and it sure looked like the House was gearing up to pass a straight-up “skinny” repeal. If McCain had caved, Republican leaders would have been able to present the “skinny” bill as a fait accompli.
From the beginning, McConnell did everything he could to make the process as opaque and undemocratic as possible—to the public, to Democrats, even to his own caucus. He knew that secrecy was the only way he would have even the slightest chance of getting his monster through the system. In an incredible moment on the floor last night that illustrated just how fast McConnell was trying to jam this bill through, Senator Patty Murray tried to interrupt Senator Mike Enzi to ask more questions about the bill, which had only been made public an hour earlier. Enzi replied that her time would probably be better spent in reading the bill.
When it looked like they were about to get to 50 votes, Republicans shuttled in homophobic lego man Mike Pence to possibly cast the tie-breaking vote. It would have been Pence’s fifth tie-breaker in his first six months; Joe Biden, his predecessor, cast a total of exactly zero tie-breaking votes in eight years. And let’s not forget that Republicans had to fly John McCain back to Washington after he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor to even have a chance at getting this bill passed.
Our country is being run by a bunch of lunatics who are playing games with real peoples’ lives. McCain, Collins, and Murkowski have already been hailed by Democrats as heroes. But things could have easily gone the other way. How many Americans even know that the entire health care system was close to being overhauled in the middle of the damn night? The decision to upend millions of people’s lives should not have rested on the norm-upholding whims of a guy with a brain tumor.
How John McCain—John McCain!—became Obamacare’s savior.
Since Donald Trump assumed the presidency on January 20, three has been the magic number for Democrats—the number of Republican senators they would need to block a reconciliation-friendly GOP health care reform plan. In the final days and hours of the Senate’s attempt to repeal Obamacare, confidence was high that Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski were going to vote “no.” But who would the third be? The prevailing assumption was that it would be someone representing a state that expanded Medicaid under Obamacare, like West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito or Ohio’s Rob Portman, or a conservative who felt that the legislation preserved too much of Obamacare, like Kentucky’s Rand Paul or Utah’s Mike Lee.
One person who was rarely mentioned? Arizona’s John McCain. Despite McCain’s rapidly fading reputation for being a maverick, he’s not known as a health care wonk or a lawmaker who cares about preserving social welfare programs in general. And yet it was a smiling McCain—playing coy with both reporters and his colleagues—who ultimately killed the bill early Friday morning.
The final hours of the Senate’s shameful attempt at repealing Obamacare were fittingly absurd. The bill wasn’t made public until 10pm. Many Republicans, like McCain’s BFF Lindsey Graham, had already slammed it as a “disaster.” Leadership was spinning it as little more than a procedural step to move on to conference committee, but it had all the makings of a fait accompli.
When it became clear that McCain might be voting no, things got really weird. The Senate floor turned into a scene of furious lobbying, with Vice President Mike Pence and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell trying to bring either Murkowski or McCain back in the fold. No one knew how McCain would vote, so every small gesture—a hug, a smile—became a sign. It would have been silly, if not for the stakes.
When McCain finally cast his “no” vote, Democrats broke into spontaneous and brief applause. But how did McCain become health care’s savior?
The answer might lie in the speech he gave when he returned to the Senate on Wednesday. He tore into Republican leadership for “coming up with a proposal behind closed doors in consultation with the administration, then springing it on skeptical members, trying to convince them that it was better than nothing.” He added, “I don’t think that’s going to work in the end, and it probably shouldn’t.”
McCain returned to that institutionalist line in his statement after the “no” vote, saying, “We must now return to the correct way of legislating.” Yet the only reason we got to this point is because McCain voted to override the correct way of legislating earlier in the week. In the most charitable reading of what the hell McCain was up to, he allowed the motion to proceed so he could ultimately kill the bill in the name of protesting the process. And, perhaps, giving a huge middle finger to Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump.
Anthony Scaramucci: Harder, Better, Faster, Crazier.
On Thursday, hours before The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza published his instantly infamous conversation with White House Communications Director Anthony “Mooch” Scaramucci, an image by photographer T.J. Kirkpatrick made the rounds on social media, capturing in one loaded gaze everything you needed to know about the new balance of power in the White House.
On the left we have Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. His hairline is receding, his shoulders are slumping, and his body is opening up to receive the long sword of the Mooch’s glare. Priebus’s wide eyes convey concern; one might even say he’s scared. Everything about Scaramucci’s pose, in contrast, suggests dominance: broad stance, thumbs casually hooked in belt, chin jutting, dark hair flowing. Next to him, Priebus seems to be an older model of the same White House official, looking back at his younger, more virile self. (In fact, Priebus is eight years younger than the Mooch.)
At the time this image was being retweeted and shared, the Mooch had already established himself as the new avatar of a White House 2.0. Earlier that morning, he had declared war on Priebus, suggesting that the chief of staff had leaked details about his finances to the press and was the source of other leaks that had damged Donald Trump. (The details of Scaramucci’s finances were actually publicly available.) He said his relationship with Priebus was like that between Cain and Abel, and we all know how that ended. Scaramucci brushed off concerns that he was being too brazen, saying he did not care for Washington’s back-stabbing ways: “I’m more of a front-stabbing person,” he declared.
All of this is bizarre and unprecedented. A White House official accusing the chief of staff of treason (to the point of reporting him to the feds) and crowing about it on television—it broke new ground for the Trump administration in terms of both incivility and absurdity, which is saying something. And that was before Lizza’s report dropped, revealing that Scaramucci had, on record, called Priebus “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic.” He also called out Steve Bannon’s thirst for media attention, saying, “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.” And he threatened to fire a bunch of people from the White House who he claimed had let the president down. As one of my colleagues said, this was straight loco.
The Mooch is, to use one of Trump’s favorite terms, a killer. In Kirkpatrick’s photo, he is stabbing from the front, with his hips, with his whole demeanor. That glint in his eye, which is undoubtedly keeping Priebus up at night, is not mere excitement; it is something closer to blood lust. And Trump likes what he sees. According to the Daily Beast, “White House officials and outside allies say the president is revelling in Scaramucci’s campaign against Priebus.” The Mooch’s non-apology on Twitter had the swagger of someone who is golden with the boss.
None of this is happening by chance. As Trump grows more convinced that his enemies are everywhere, as he delves deeper into his paranoia, as he finds that the people on his team are incapable of joining him in the underground bunker of his mind, he has reached out to those who are willing to go beyond the pale. These people, inevitably, will be meaner and more psychotic than the merely craven and stupid specimens who, like Sean Spicer, have started to realize that their time at the White House is coming to an end. And when Scaramucci gets used up, who knows what will come next.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
The “minibus” also reduces spending in coalcommunities where recent economic and workforce development programs have started revitalizing the local and regional economy and offering new opportunities to miners and their families. The bill proposes a 14.5 percent cut to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), which has used its funding in recent years to create or retain 8,600 jobs in the region.
Appalachia is ostensibly “Trump country,” but that’s always been a bit of a misnomer. McDowell County, West Virginia, frequently cited as a bastion of Trump support, actually recorded the lowest voter turnout in the state of West Virginia. The counties with next-lowest numbers of voter turnout also record some of the highest unemployment numbers in the state, a trend in keeping with national norms. Cuts to ARC will further disenfranchise these communities, and they should therefore concern any progressive with an interest in reducing wealth inequality. Whatever is bad for poor white Trump voters in Appalachia is also bad for the people of color who are their neighbors.
ARC funding is just a front in a broader Republican war on the poor: If the GOP successfully repeals Obamacare, many individuals will once again rely on employer benefits for health care. That’s a problem for people who live in areas with high unemployment, and it may eventually be a problem for the GOP.
Appalachians aren’t strangers to class warfare, and the Appalachian left shows signs of life. There are now two active chapters of Democratic Socialists of America in West Virginia, with a third organizing committee based in Huntington; a Bernie Sanders–inspired candidate has launched a longshot bid to unseat Joe Manchin. In the highlands of North Carolina, progressive Matt Coffay has challenged Representative Mark Meadows. The left still has a long way to go in Appalachia. But if the GOP keeps slashing the social programs Appalachians have come to value, it gives the left major advantages in the battles to come.
Jeff Sessions wants to make sure that you can be fired for being gay.
Yesterday, the Justice Department issued an amicus brief in a case before New York’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals, originally brought by a Long Island skydiving instructor against his employer. The instructor, Donald Zarda, made a joke to a client that she didn’t have to worry about being strapped tightly to him during their dive, because he was gay. His employer, Altitude Express, fired him. Yesterday, Sessions’s Justice Department affirmed that, as far as they’re concerned, that’s perfectly legal under federal law.
The Altitude Express case is significant because Zarda sued both under New York state antidiscrimination law, which explicitly bans sexual orientation discrimination in the workplace, and under Title VII of the 1964 federal Civil Rights Act—which doesn’t mention sexual orientation, but does prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex. The argument that his lawyers made was that sexual orientation discrimination is sex discrimination: If a female skydiving instructer had jokingly mentioned that she only dated men, it’s hard to imagine that Altitude Express would have fired her for it. The idea is that sex discrimination occurs whenever an employee is punished for doing something that an employee of the opposite sex wouldn’t be punished for.
This is what Jeff Sessions objects to. Surprise, surprise, he is lobbying to have the anti-sex discrimination clause interpreted as narrowly as possible. But if the court sides with Zarda, it would mean a move toward expanding workplace protections for gay people nationwide. Currently, you can be fired for being gay in 28 states, and you can be fired for being trans in 30 states. Many of those states have protections for gay workers at the municipal level, in their biggest cities, but some do not. If sexual orientation is found to be covered by the Civil Rights Act, gay and lesbian workers will have protection in all 50 states.
Things may be heading in that direction. In April, the Seventh Circuit Court overwhelmingly ruled to honor that interpretation of the Civil Rights Act, declaring that sexual orientation discrimination is illegal under federal law. With other courts and the Justice Department opposed, the stage is set for a Supreme Court battle over LGBT protections in the workplace.
This Republican senator is teaching the White House she can play hardball, too.
With familiar bluster, the Trump administration is trying to punish Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski for voting against Obamacare repeal. As the Alaska Dispatch Newsreported on Wednesday, “each of Alaska’s two Republican senators had received a phone call from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke letting them know the vote had put Alaska’s future with the administration in jeopardy.” The report goes on to note:
It is his first strike of retaliation against Murkowski, however, despite her tendency to stray from the party line and the president’s priorities.
Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan said the call from Zinke heralded a “troubling message.”
“I’m not going to go into the details, but I fear that the strong economic growth, pro-energy, pro-mining, pro-jobs and personnel from Alaska who are part of those policies are going to stop,” Sullivan said.
The problem with this tactic is that it assumes that American senators have no way to fight back against an administration that wants to humiliate them. Murkowski’s own response was swift. This morning, hearings to confirm nominees to Zinke’s department were delayed. And NBC News’ Kasie Hunt notes that Murkowski, as chair of the Appropriation Subcommittee, has power over funds allocated to Zinke’s department. If the White House takes shots at Republican senators, it had better be ready for a war.
Is Scott Pruitt destroying the planet so he can eventually run for office?
A lengthy and damning new profile of the Environmental Protection Agency administrator inRolling Stone speculates about the real motivation behind all of Pruitt’s “crimes against nature.” Author Jeff Goodell writes, “It’s likely that Pruitt won’t hang around at the EPA long enough for anyone to count the bodies. His sights are set on higher things: the Oklahoma governor’s race in 2018, or a run for [Senator Jim Inhofe’s] Senate seat in 2020.”
This speculation has been around for awhile, but Goodell makes a compelling case. He lays out Pruitt’s early political life in Oklahoma, in which he lost two elections—for lieutenant governor and for the U.S. House of Representatives. It wasn’t until the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, which allowed unlimited political spending by corporations, that Pruitt’s fortunes began to change. He deepened and strengthened his ties to Oklahoma’s fossil fuel interests and Koch Industries, which donated generously to his successful campaign for state attorney general.
These are the same interests Pruitt has beenconsistentlyappeasing during his reign as EPA administrator. Pruitt has also been traveling to Oklahoma a lot since becoming administrator. According to a recent report, he “spent 43 out of 92 days from March through May in Oklahoma or traveling to or from the state.” (An EPA spokesperson said these trips were business-related, and asserted that Pruitt “is not running for elected office.”)
As Goodell correctly notes, the position of EPA administrator “has never been a launchpad for political ambition. In fact, no administrator in the 47-year history of the agency has ever gone on to higher office.” But as Pruitt’s unprecedented rollbacks of environmental protections show, he is no ordinary EPA administrator. It would be unwise to underestimate him.
Jeff Sessions might have to imprison Trump’s innocent political enemies to save his own job.
President Donald Trump wants a new attorney general because his current one, Jeff Sessions, won’t actively help him obstruct justice. But firing Sessions, or forcing him to resign, would create a political shitstorm—one the White House can’t really afford right now—so they’re closing in on a kind of detente: Sessions can keep his job if he’ll throw some leakers in jail. Sessions is even using the word “jail,” to make sure the goal is clear.
Maybe Sessions is trying to placate Trump, and nothing will come of it. But the White House isn’t really in the mood to let Sessions beg off this obligation. To the contrary, they are leaning on him in wildly unethical ways. Most recently, Trump’s comically inept and financially conflicted new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, violated Justice Department protocols meant to prevent political interference in prosecutions, just to let Sessions know the score.
This is all gross enough, but the potentially larger problem is that the vast majority of the leaks that Trump et al are furious about are barely leaks, and almost certainly aren’t crimes.
One of the outgoing administration’s biggest concerns about the Trump administration was that it would use the tools of law enforcement to ruin people’s lives. Not the lives of people like Hillary Clinton and James Comey, who are powerful and wealthy in their own rights, but nobodies, working in the government or the press corps, whom Trump decides to scapegoat.
Firing Mueller is an ethical and political and legal line Sessions seems unwilling to cross. This is the compromise.
Dancing with the Stars can survive Sean Spicer. But can the major news networks?
On Wednesday, the New York Post broke the news that Dancing with the Stars, the show where the country’s largest adult sons (Ryan Lochte, Rick Perry) go to redeem themselves, wants Spicer. No coda for Spicer’s turn as our reality television president’s dancing monkey would be quite as poetic as Spicer becoming a dancing monkey on reality television.
But the chances that Spicer will actually end up on the show are slim. As Politico reported, Spicer also had meetings in New York on Wednesday with news networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, some of which were for possible contributor-style positions. Spicer, who spent the last six months as the tip of the spear of Trump’s war on the media, might now land a lucrative contract with the enemy.
Spicer possesses a first-hand account of what it’s like to work directly for Trump, and so would be considered a get for the networks. And after having the worst job in D.C. these last six months, landing a lucrative gig would be good news for him. He could even use his new platform to crawl back to becoming the well-liked D.C. fixture that he once was.
But Spicer does not deserve the benefits of becoming cable television’s newest gossip. As my colleague Brian Beutler has argued, Spicer should not be rewarded for his thirsty careerism in service of the Trump administration. Spicer has spent the last six months blatantly lying to the public to prop up an authoritarian bigot. Do the news networks want that taint?