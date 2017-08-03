Menu
Magazine

Courtesy of Facebook

Oh my god, Mark Zuckerberg is serious about this whole running for president thing.

For the last several months, America’s worst millennial has been criss-crossing the country, spending time looking at cows and looking at trains and smiling in a way that does not in the slightest suggest at least 10,000 hours of practice. Although he has conceivably talked to hundreds of people on these journeys, he has also not learned how to speak:

All of this—the looking at stuff, the meeting with “ordinary folks,” the forced references to J.K. Rowling and Beyonce—suggests that the Facebook founder is up to something, either running for office or trying to discover, at long last, what it means to be a real boy. But Zuckerberg has denied again and again that he has the presidency in mind, even as he hired people like former Obama man David Plouffe to work for him.

Throughout all of this, it was at least possible that Mark Zuckerberg, the only person under 70 who thinks Mark Zuckerberg is cool, was really on a high-profile PR tour—that all of these visits were really about trying to improve Facebook’s (and his) image after both took a hit during 2016. But on Wednesday evening, Zuckerberg’s plausible deniability—which was never all that plausible, given that no one has ever toured a factory without declaring a plan to run for higher office six months later—finally became implausible. Politico reports that Zuckerberg has hired fancy pollster Joel Benenson, who was last seen being hated by everyone in the Clinton campaign in Shattered. (“Condescending, dismissive, nasty” is how Benenson is described, a description that also applies to Jesse Eisenberg’s portrayal of Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin’s biopic.)

Presumably, Benenson has been hired to test if Zuckerberg has a shot at winning the Democratic nomination for 2020—and not to help Mark figure out what a truck stop is. Zuckerberg will drop out after getting 3 percent of the vote in New Hampshire.

August 02, 2017

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is going back to playing his greatest hit: immigration.

Amid scandals and turnover at the White House, the president on Wednesday returned to his tried-and-true tactic of anti-immigrant rhetoric. Not cracking down on illegal immigration or undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes, mind you, but on legal immigration—specifically for lower-skilled immigrants on temporary work visas.

Trump showed his support for newly revised legislation, called the RAISE Act, that would slash legal immigration in half over the next decade and establish a points-based immigration system, including criteria like English language skills and financial stability. The bill, initially introduced by Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia in February, also proposes to eliminate the Diversity Visa lottery program and lower the numbers of family-based visas issued. From The Washington Post:

To achieve the reductions, Cotton and Perdue are taking aim at green cards for extended family members of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, including grown children, grandparents and siblings. Minor children and spouses would still be allowed to apply for green cards.

Trump told a crowd in Youngsville, Ohio, last week that he wanted the U.S. to transition to a merit-based immigration system, rather than one that prioritizes family ties in the U.S., similar to what already exists in Canada. “Instead of today’s low-skill system—just a terrible system, where anybody comes in, people that have never worked, people who are criminals, anybody comes in—we want a merit-based system, one that protects our workers, our taxpayers, and one that protects our economy,” Trump said. He also called to ban immigrants from benefiting from government welfare for the first five years of residence.

Trump has praised the Canadian immigration system before, most recently in a speech to Congress last February. Prospective immigrants to Canada are evaluated on a points system, which rewards applicants based on their level of education, families ties, and employability, among other criteria. But Canada’s system is more complicated than Trump realizes, and it aims to increase immigration in Canada, not curb it as Trump has proposed doing in the United States. But to Trump’s core supporters, the president’s America First rhetoric is always a hit.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Jeff “I’m not a racist” Sessions is now going after affirmative action.

“It was very painful, I didn’t know how to respond,” Sessions once said in response to accusations that he is racist. Sessions also once joked that he thought the KKK was ok until he learned they smoked pot, and reportedly called a black attorney “boy.” Now, as our attorney general, he has decided to take on discrimination—against whites.

According to The New York Times, a leaked document suggests that Sessions’s Justice Department intends to begin suing universities over their affirmative action policies:

The document does not explicitly identify whom the Justice Department considers at risk of discrimination because of affirmative action admissions policies. But the phrasing it uses, “intentional race-based discrimination,” cuts to the heart of programs designed to bring more minority students to university campuses.

If the Trump administration possesses any guiding philosophy, it is white grievance. In fact, college admissions—especially at elite colleges—tilt heavily in favor of whites. This is due largely to the racial wealth gap. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the median household wealth for white families is $134,230; it is only $11,030 for black families. College degrees do not eliminate that racial wealth gap, either. Meanwhile, The Harvard Crimson reports that the median family income for Harvard undergraduates is $168,800. (It’s $204,200 at Brown.)

And wealthy students have long benefited from their own form of affirmative action. In a 2016 piece for Town and Country magazine, journalist Daniel Golden explained:

One [study] put the advantage of being an alumni child at 160 points on the SAT, which had a possible range of 400 to 1600. Another examined admissions decisions at 30 highly selective colleges and universities and concluded that the odds of a legacy being accepted at the alma mater of one of his or her parents are more than seven times better than an ordinary applicant’s.

But facts, as we know, matter little to Trump or to the rest of his administration. Call it government by Daily Caller comment section: The right-wing base believes it’s true, so by God the Trump administration is going to tell them it is true. In doing so, they behave like typical Republicans. The administration’s war on minorities is simply the culmination of a decades-long political project. Lee Atwater would be proud.

Jim Watson/Getty

Is tax reform the new health care reform?

In the wake of Trumpcare’s spectacular failure, the Trump administration has sent conflicting signals as to where it will go next. The president has insisted repeatedly that Republicans not give up on repealing and replacing Obamacare, and has threatened to let the individual exchanges, which are on shaky ground, implode. But others have suggested that it may be time to move on. On Monday, speaking with Tim Phillips of the Koch-backed Americans For Prosperity, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin insisted that tax reform will pass. “This is a pass/fail exercise, and we will pass tax reform,” Mnuchin said. Phillips told him that Americans for Prosperity—and, one assumes by extension, the Kochs—had the administration’s back: “We’re going all in,” he said.

Trump has yet to sign a major piece of legislation and there’s growing pressure for him to do so. But tax reform won’t be a cake walk—in fact, it faces many of the same hurdles that health care reform did, and some new ones as well. For starters, there’s the fact that Congress is only in session for 12 days before we hit another “fiscal cliff” on September 29. “Congress’s most immediate concern ... is the debt ceiling,” The Washington Post reported earlier this week. “Failing to raise the ceiling could spark a global financial crisis, leading to a stock market crash, a spike in interest rates, and a potential economic recession.” If Republicans make big demands—most notably cuts in entitlements or other federal spending—this could be a real crisis. Meanwhile, Trump has also threatened not to sign anything until Obamacare is repealed, effectively taking Congress hostage.

The president, of course, has little truck in the Senate at the moment—but the level of distrust only makes a tax reform deal before 2018 more unlikely.

If Mitch McConnell once again decides to pass legislation without Democratic help, he can only lose three Republican senators. While tax reform may be easier to swallow than cutting millions from their health care plans, the objections to the bill that Republican leadership is likely to put forward will be similar to the objections to its odious health care bill. Republican tax reform will, like health care reform, effectively be a massive transfer of wealth upward. President Trump likes to brag about how well the stock market is doing, but the fact that corporations are doing exceedingly well at the moment hardly bolsters the need to lower their tax rates. Given the vast difference in priorities, a bipartisan tax deal is highly unlikely—nevertheless, Republicans aren’t speaking to Democrats about tax reform at this time.

The president wants a win and fast, but that increasingly looks like it won’t happen before 2018—when skittish Republicans will be heading into a crucial election.

August 01, 2017

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Why it’s troubling that Jeff Sessions just appointed a former general to lead civilian prisons.

Recently retired Army Maj. General Mark Inch will lead the Federal Bureau of Prisons, The Hill reported on Tuesday. Inch will oversee federal prisons that incarcerate 187,315 individuals. From The Hill:

“General Mark Inch has served this country at home and abroad for 35 years,” Sessions said in a statement.

“As a military policeman for nearly a quarter of a century and as the head of Army Corrections for the last two years, General Inch is uniquely qualified to lead our federal prison system.”

But there are several reasons to fear Inch’s appointment. The first is most obvious: He has never managed a civilian prison. He oversaw detainee operations in Iraq in 2008 and 2009, and dedicated his entire career to military policing. And though he retired in May, his appointment is just the latest evidence that the Trump administration has something of a fetish for generals, which could further erode long-standing distinctions between military and civilian leadership.

It is also disturbing, though not particularly surprising, that Inch is a Sessions hire. Sessions is committed to the war on drugs; he is intent on expanding police power in dangerous ways. It seems entirely likely that he believes a former general with decades of experience in military policing shares his draconian approach to law enforcement.

And like Sessions, Inch has ties to the religious right. He attended Wheaton College, where he majored in “biblical archaeology,” and served as commanding general of Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri when David Barton spoke at the fort’s National Day of Prayer breakfast. (Barton, for the unfamiliar, has dedicated his entire career to promoting the debunked idea that America was founded on fundamentalist Christian principles; he routinely invents religious quotes that he then attributes to various Founding Fathers.) In a March 30 interview with MP Project Junto, Inch also credited a “faith-based Christian counselor” for helping him recover from the stress of a deployment to train Somali police.

It’s fine, of course, if Inch seeks faith-based counseling in his personal life. But religious groups already cross First Amendment boundaries to proselytize prisoners. Inch’s record does not inspire confidence that he will maintain those boundaries, and his appointment may well prove to be another victory for the religious right.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The DEA head just rebuked Trump for encouraging police brutality. Dems should demand Trump’s FBI pick do the same.

In the days of yore of less than a week ago, Donald Trump held an event on Long Island where he encouraged law enforcement officers to violently abuse criminal suspects. The next day, we now learn, the acting director of the Drug Enforcement Agency, Chuck Rosenberg, issued a memo to DEA agents around the world repudiating Trump’s comments.

“The president, in remarks delivered yesterday in New York, condoned police misconduct regarding the treatment of individuals placed under arrest by law enforcement,” the memo reads. “I write to offer a strong reaffirmation of the operating principles to which we, as law enforcement professionals, adhere. I write because we have an obligation to speak out when something is wrong. That’s what law enforcement officers do. That’s what you do. We fix stuff. At least, we try.”

If you’d asked me to guess which government agency’s leader would be the first to condemn Trump’s comments, DEA wouldn’t have been in my top 20. But Rosenberg is a Justice Department veteran with close ties to James Comey, the fired FBI director, and Robert Mueller, the DOJ special counsel, both of whom the president has publicly mistreated.

Later this afternoon, the Senate is scheduled to confirm Chris Wray as Comey’s replacement. I’ve said my piece about why I think Democrats got way ahead of themselves in throwing their support to Wray. Of course, they couldn’t have known that Trump would issue a national call for police abuse before Wray was confirmed. But it would be perfectly appropriate for Democrats to seek Wray’s response to Trump’s comments before giving him their blessing. Indeed, it would be the least they could do.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Anthony Scaramucci was feuding with two Reince Priebuses at the same time.

On Monday, an email prankster published exchanges with a number of Trump administration officials: Ambassador to China Jon Huntsman, Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert, Eric Trump, and Long Island’s own Icarus Anthony Scaramucci. The prankster posed as Reince Priebus, Jared Kushner, Huntsman, and Donald Trump Jr. To imitate Kushner he used the word “soiree”; to mimic Huntsman, he acted like a ruthless operator: “Who’s [sic] head should roll first?” The most notable exchanges, though, are between Scaramucci and the fake Priebus, whose real public feud culminated with both of them leaving the White House.

“I had promised myself I would leave my hands mud free,” wrote the Priebus prankster, “but after reading your tweet today which stated how; ‘soon we will learn who in the media who has class, and who hasn’t’, has pushed me to this. That tweet was breathtakingly hypocritical, even for you. At no stage have you acted in a way that’s even remotely classy, yet you believe that’s the standard by which everyone should behave towards you? General Kelly will do a fine job. I’ll even admit he will do a better job than me. But the way in which that transition has come about has been diabolical. And hurtful. I don’t expect a reply.”

Scaramucci replied: “You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A Man would apologize.”

Fake Priebus responded: “I can’t believe you are questioning my ethics! The so called ‘Mooch’, who can’t even manage his first week in the White House without leaving upset in his wake. I have nothing to apologize for.”

Scaramucci responded: “Read Shakespeare. Particularly Othello. You are right there. My family is fine by the way and will thrive. I know what you did. No more replies from me.”

This is insane, and suggests that the Scaramucci-Priebus feud was closer to a blood vendetta, at least from Scaramucci’s point of view. Is Scaramucci suggesting that Priebus is an Iago in midwestern clothing? And who is Scaramucci in this bizarre analogy? Othello? (He strikes me as more of a Roderigo.)

But as bonkers as these emails are, the craziest thing about this story is that Eric Trump was the only person who didn’t fall for them.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

Lawsuit: Trump worked with Fox News to publish the #FAKENEWS Seth Rich story.

On May 16, just a few days after Donald Trump fired James Comey for overseeing the FBI’s Russia investigation, Fox News published a “bombshell” report alleging that Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was in contact with WikiLeaks before he was murdered. The story, an outright conspiracy theory, conveniently suggested that Rich was responsible for the DNC email leaks in the 2016 election rather than Russian hackers, despite what U.S. intelligence officials had concluded. The story quickly fell apart and Fox News retracted it a week later. 

Much of the piece hung upon so-called evidence that Rod Wheeler, a private investigator and paid Fox News contributor, had provided. Wheeler is now suing the news network, claiming that it fabricated the quotes it had attributed to him. But perhaps the most interesting and damning part of the lawsuit is that Wheeler claims that Trump himself read and reviewed the story and pressured Fox News to publish it. 

The suit includes a text from Ed Butowsky, a wealthy Trump supporter and Fox News commentator, who had hired Wheeler: “Not to add any more pressure but the president just read the article. He wants the article out immediately. It’s now all up to you.” There is also a voicemail left for Wheeler in which Butowsky states, “We have the full, uh, attention of the White House on this. And tomorrow, let’s close this deal, whatever we’ve got to do.” (Butowsky told NPR that he was just joking around.)  

Trump rose to prominence thanks to Fox News, which had him on air multiple times in 2011 to blast his birther conspiracy theory about Barack Obama. The difference this time around is that, if Wheeler’s claims are true, the president of the United States used the outlet to spread fake news to divert attention from the ongoing investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.

July 31, 2017

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty

Turns out the Mooch front-stabbed himself.

Only eleven days after it was announced that he was getting the job, The New York Times reported on Monday that America’s Number One Mooch has been booted from his position as communications director. Apparently, John Kelly, Trump’s new chief of staff, pushed my man Tony out the door before his job had even officially commenced.

But what an unforgettable eleven days it has been. At first, it looked like the Mooch was shooting straight to the top of the totem pole, pelvis-first. He had finally been hired after months of being, in his words, “cock-blocked” by Reince Priebus. He supposedly answered directly to Trump himself. Sean Spicer resigned in a huff over Scaramucci’s hiring, which was most likely a convenient excuse after being picked on by his boss for six months straight.

Almost immediately, the Mooch declared an all-out war against Priebus, who he believed was leaking damaging information to the press. This culminated in the forever infamous conversation with The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza that forced even the stodgiest publications to publish the lines “I’m not trying to suck my own cock” and “Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.” But the next day, it was Priebus who was unceremoniously booted from the White House: The Mooch, it seemed, was an unstoppable force.

Not so fast! Later on Friday, the Mooch got some bad news—his wife was leaving him. He had also missed the birth of his second son while fighting for his president. Oh, and he sold his company so he could join Trump’s team.

But Trump, that paragon of decorum and decency we have come to know and love, apparently could not handle the Mooch:

Many people in Trump’s orbit have flown too close to the sun, but none so gloriously as Anthony Scaramucci. RIP the Mooch. (Full disclosure: I would still bang the Mooch.)

Win McNamee/Getty Images

After a string of setbacks, Ivanka Trump is setting herself up for a narrative win.

On Monday morning Politico reported that Ivanka is really disappointed that her brand of being “socially liberal in the sheets, but socially conservative in the streets” is not working out. As Politico put it, Ivanka “desperately wants to lower expectations of what she can achieve in an administration where she views herself as one person on a large team—even though other White House officials said she still has access to the president whenever she desires it.”

Much of the reporting about Ivanka rests on the premise that she is “socially liberal” for ideological reasons, rather than for brand-management ones. Ivanka’s failure to moderate her father—on LGBT rights, climate change, and abortion—is due both to the fact that she probably doesn’t have nearly as much power as people like to think, and that she simply doesn’t care about these issues beyond how they might affect her image. After all, Ivanka could always use the tried-and-true rude teen method and publicly condemn some of her father’s actions.

The question is how the media will react if Ivanka does manage to get her family leave plan in the upcoming budget. As Politico writes, “Ivanka Trump is aware she needs a real win—not just starting a conversation about paid family leave that may or may not materialize in a final budget—to win back credibility.” But Ivanka’s paid family leave plan is a sham: What she has put forward has been panned by policy experts as likely to do more harm than good. And if family leave is included in the final budget at all, it will likely be couched with entitlement and tax cuts that will hurt all but the very wealthy. There is no credibility to be won here.

If Ivanka manages to push through some hollow family leave plan, it’s easy to imagine that it will be hailed as a “real win” for her supposed campaign to add a moderate element to her father’s agenda. But so far it’s clear that there is only one person who will actually benefit from any of this: Ivanka Trump.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty

John Kelly is destined to fail as chief of staff.

Trump’s selection of Kelly as chief of staff has been interpreted by some as proof of a desire for order in a White House that has conspicuously lacked it. “Kelly has a reputation for efficient management of complex organizations, and is a no-nonsense guy who can make the trains run on time,” Axios Presented by CHOAM’s Mike Allen wrote on Saturday.

To be fair, Kelly does seem to have more authority than Reince Priebus, who was forced to be part of a bizarre three-headed dragon along with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his svengali Steve Bannon. As a former general, Kelly also commands respect in ways that Priebus, a goofy guy with a goofy name, never did.

But there’s no evidence to suggest that Trump is really interested in changing his ways or becoming more conventional. Kelly might be able to clamp down on the leaking and the infighting. He might be able to impose a chain of command that the Trump White House has thus far never had, though that seems unlikely. Trump’s management style, if you can call it that, has always been chaotic. He encourages factions and squabbles and likes to keep his door open. More importantly, the appointment of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps extra Anthony Scaramucci a week earlier suggests that Trump actually wants to ramp up the bluster. And though he has a new chief of staff, he hasn’t stopped tweeting in the same unhinged and undisciplined manner.

Perhaps Kelly was picked not because he’s a disciplinarian, but because he projects strength. As The Atlantic’s Eliot Cohen argues, “Kelly’s selection, and that of a foul-mouthed financier from New York as Trump’s communications director, tells us not that Trump is planning on moderating his behavior, but rather on going to the mattresses.” Many on the outside believe that Kelly was appointed to rein in the president and the White House, but Trump seems to want the opposite. Trump is spoiling for a fight and no one, not even General Kelly, will be able to stand in his way.