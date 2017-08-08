Appalachians are dying faster than other Americans.
According to a new study, people in rural Appalachia suffer from rising infant mortality rates and falling life expectancy rates. As The Washington Post writes:
The country made gains on those health measures over the next two decades, but progress in Appalachia stalled. Between 2009 and 2013, the infant-mortality rate was 16 percent higher in Appalachia than in the rest of the country. People could expect to live 2.4 years less than their counterparts in the rest of the United States.
This is partly because of the opioid epidemic, and partly because many states in the Appalachian region refused to expand Medicaid. But Appalachia’s problems do not exist in isolation. Americans die because they’re poor.
Consider the racial health gap. Black Americans experience an infant mortality rate of 11.1 vs. 5.1 for whites, part of an overall life expectancy gap between racial groups. It corresponds to a significant racial wealth gap. Another wealth gap separates Appalachia from the rest of the country. Meanwhile, the country’s richest households are experiencing explosive wealth growth.
At The New York Times, David Leonhardt reports that the median American income is falling—for most. The wealthy are doing just fine:
The rich get richer; the poor die faster. These facts suggest an obvious solution: Expand the safety net by redistributing wealth.
The conservatives who sold out America will go to their graves pretending Clinton would’ve been worse than Trump.
Because the nature of the corrupt bargain the right made with Donald Trump is so clear, an entire generation of Republicans and conservatives will spend their whole lives trying to outrun the taint of their own immorality, if and when Trump’s administration collapses.
Looking ahead a few months or years, we can already see how many of these political actors will plead their innocence when their reckoning arrives. Here, for instance, is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell justifying something relatively trivial: the GOP’s failed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. “Even on the night when we came up one vote short of our dream to repeal and replace Obamacare, here’s the first thing I thought about: ‘Feel better, Hillary Clinton could be president,’” he told the crowd at Fancy Farm in Kentucky.
Trump himself is playing whataboutism with his own legal liability, telling his most devoted supporters at a rally just last week that Clinton’s deleted emails constitute wrongdoing worthier of criminal investigation than his own crimes. “What the prosecutors should be looking at are Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 deleted emails,” he said.
During the election, many people were led to believe that Clinton was a far more corrupt and dishonest person than Trump, but almost everyone seeking to redeem themselves today was in on the truth behind the propaganda. Smearing Clinton was their ticket to power, and smearing her will be their ticket to absolution.
Tablet Magazine can’t fight ACLU on the merits, so it decided on a smear campaign instead.
On Monday, Liel Leibovitz wrote a piece at Tablet calling out the ACLU for its stance on the Israel Anti-Boycott Act, a recently proposed measure that would make it a felony for Americans to support the international boycott against Israel. Infractions would result in a minimum civil penalty of $250,000 and a maximum criminal penalty of $1 million and 20 years in prison. In response to this bill, the ACLU sent a letter to the Senate, writing, “We take no position for or against the effort to boycott Israel or any foreign country, for that matter. However, we do assert that the government cannot, consistent with the First Amendment, punish U.S. persons based solely on their expressed political beliefs.”
In response, Leibovitz writes:
It’s hard to tell how the ACLU arrived at its conclusions—a request for an interview with the group went unanswered. It’s harder still, reading the bill, to imagine how anyone might interpret its strict commercial confines to a restriction of an individual’s right to free speech. But anyone seeking clues as to what might be guiding the ACLU in its recent venture would do well to inquire after the letter’s signatory, the organization’s national political director, Faiz Shakir.
“The bill threatens severe penalties against any business or individual who does not purchase goods from Israeli companies operating in the occupied Palestinian territories and who makes it clear—say by posting on Twitter or Facebook—that their reason for doing so is to support a U.N.- or E.U.-called boycott. That kind of penalty does not target commercial trade; it targets free speech and political beliefs. Indeed, the bill would prohibit even the act of giving information to a U.N. body about boycott activity directed at Israel.”
But Leibovitz does not delve into the substance of his claim, nor does he address anything specific in ACLU’s letter or in Cole and Shakir’s op-ed. Instead, the rest of the piece is dedicated to taking down Shakir, a Muslim, for, as Leibovitz claims, “taking or defending positions that many considered troublingly anti-Israeli and, at times, anti-Semitic.” Leibovitz cites Shakir’s time as the editor-in-chief at ThinkProgress, an arm of the Center for American Progress. The Intercept’s Ali Gharib (a former employee of Shakir’s) has a detailed tweetstorm taking down Leibovitz’s personal attacks on this matter:
The ACLU’s Ben Wizner also responded to the piece in the following statement:
These unjustified allegations are meant to distract from the merit of the ACLU’s well-founded legal analysis of the legislation. The ACLU has actively defended the constitutionality of boycott activity for many decades. While Faiz signed our recent letter as the director of our legislative office, the legal analysis of the congressional bill has been led by our New York-based free speech attorneys, whom I oversee. Any suggestion that Faiz influenced our longstanding legal position on these questions, or on this specific bill, is absurd. Any suggestion that he is anti-Semitic is deeply offensive and wrong.
As Wizner points out in his statement, the ACLU has defended the constitutionality of boycotts long before Shakir even started at the organization in 2017. The ACLU has an established history of free speech advocacy, famously defending the right of neo-Nazis to march in Skokie, Illinois, in 1978. Leibovitz himself points to Skokie as an example of the organization’s “principled impartiality,” which he does not extend to the ACLU’s position on the anti-boycott law.
As Shakir told Vox’s Jeff Stein back in December, when Keith Ellison, a Muslim-American, was facing his own smear campaign as he ran for DNC chair, “If you’re a Muslim in politics, you’re operating under a constant and inherent initial skepticism—there’s this cloud over your head that’s ready to pour down rain on you if you have the most minor misstep, or none at all. That’s what Keith is dealing with now: the Islamophobia that puts Muslims in public life under suspicion without cause.” Shakir could very well have been talking about himself today.
Peter Thiel is showing Trump a thing or two about disloyalty.
Donald Trump had good reason to tout the support he received last year from Thiel, the Silicon Valley billionaire who raved about the GOP nominee in a speech during the Republican National Convention. Openly gay and a fixture in a tech world that’s generally suspicious of Trump, Thiel was proof that Trump had crossover appeal that extended well beyond his base in rural and small-town America.
Thiel, whose loyalty was rewarded with a spot on Trump’s Presidential Transition Team Executive Committee, remains a strong supporter of the president in public. But in private, according to BuzzFeed, Thiel is much more pessimistic. The venture capitalist has told friends that the administration is “incompetent” and that Trump would have a hard time being re-elected. He also reportedly said “there is a 50 percent chance this whole thing ends in disaster.”
These revelations might seem damaging, but Thiel has little reason to worry if his gamble on Trump turns out to be a losing bet. He will still be rich enough to bankrupt independent media organizations, and he also has citizenship in Germany and New Zealand. If this presidency ends in “disaster,” the price will be paid by others. Thiel, as always, will get away scot-free.
Unless Republicans wake up to the climate crisis, our emergency solution might come straight from science fiction.
The Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer has a slightly unnerving but mostly fascinating story today about an off-the-record geoengineering conference and the growing belief among scientists that we might have to physically alter our own atmosphere to slow the impacts of global warming. “It’s not a question ofif, it’s a question of when someone will pull the trigger,” one scientist told Meyer, referring to the idea that humans should solve climate change by blocking some sunlight from entering the earth’s lower atmosphere by spraying a reflective gas into the sky.
The scientists who think this is a good idea clearly have not seen the dystopian sci-fi film Snowpiercer—or, if they have, they don’t think the techniquewill accidentally create a doomsday Ice Age that forces the world’s population onto a moving train where cars are sorted by social class. In any case, Meyer reports, the idea is gaining traction under the Trump administration. As it becomes less likely that America will implement policies to slow global warming over the long-term, it’s becoming more likely that humanity will need a short-term solution once climate change’s worst impacts begin to materialize. Geoengineering happens to be one of the only options that could immediately change the temperature of the earth.
Putting aside the risks and merits of geoengineering—I’ll leave that to Meyer’s piece—it’s undoubtedly an extreme response to global warming. But it may be unavoidable unless the political party in power contributes to the effort to find a more realistic solution to climate change.
Democrats should heed the lessons of Obama-era Republicans, not handwringing “strategists.”
Via Dave Weigel, here’s an object lesson in how Democrats sometimes turn their valuable surplus of good-faith political conduct into horribly counterproductive second-guessing.
This isn’t to say that Democrats should mimic the Republican Party’s habit of using congressional powers to feed voter paranoia rather than to investigate real wrongdoing. But it is worth recalling that Republicans ignored years of warnings about overreach to turn the tragic Benghazi killings into a political mobilization tool, and their relentlessness eventually led to the revelation that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had used a private email server to conduct state business. It doesn’t look so much like overreach anymore.
Unlike Benghazi, or GOP frothing over the email server, the various Russia investigations are centered around serious crimes and real suspicions. Democrats should be unflinching about the importance of these investigations even if there’s no political upside to them, because a complete accounting of what happened is critically important to restoring lost faith in the integrity of U.S. elections. The fact that basically every revelation since then-FBI Director James Comey disclosed the existence of the Russia investigation has been comically incriminating should comfort Democrats who think this line of inquiry is politically misbegotten.
A decent gut check at moments like these is to ask, “What would Republicans do?,” and then dial things back a bit—rather than do the opposite. In this case, the sweet spot is telling consultants who fear blowback from the Russia investigation to take a hike.
Hillary Clinton’s new PAC, OnwardTogether, is still a bit of an enigma. Its website is sparse, explaining only that it is dedicated to “advancing the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes last election.” However, we now have a sense of who will staff the new PAC: veterans from Clinton’s failed campaign. Via BuzzFeed’s Ruby Cramer:
The new additions, Emmy Ruiz and Adam Parkhomenko, held central roles on Clinton’s campaign: Ruiz delivered key victories as state director in Nevada during the primary and in Colorado during the general election; Parkhomenko worked in headquarters as her director of grassroots engagement before moving to the Democratic National Committee. Both served on Clinton’s first presidential bid in 2008.
As Cramer notes, Ruiz also ran Tom Perez’s contentious campaign against Keith Ellison to become chair of the Democratic National Committee. Parkhomenko, meanwhile, is a longtime Clinton loyalist. According to a 2016 profile in The Washington Post, he started a “Draft Hillary” campaign at age 17, and he’s been with her ever since. “When you’re 17, 18, 19 and getting a call from Hillary Clinton on your birthday, she takes on a role of mom-away-from-home. She was always asking me how things were going with my degree and why I hadn’t finished it. She cares, she really cares,” he told the Post.
One of the most persistent criticisms of Clinton is her tendency to maintain a hermetically sealed inner circle of loyalists, many of whom haven’t served her well. But as Clinton reenters politics, it’s clear that Hillaryland will follow. Clinton wants to leverage her influence for the benefit of the Democratic Party, and there’s reason to be optimistic about that effort. But hiring people best known for losing to Donald Trump may not be the best way to do that. The PAC’s goal, after all, is to win.
Over the weekend, The New York Times published an article that suggested that Mike “I Call My Wife Mother” Pence is running a shadow campaign to become president in 2020. According to the Times, Pence has hired a political operative as a chief of staff and has spent his time fund-raising and rubbing elbows with key figures in states like Iowa:
The vice president created his own political fund-raising committee, Great America Committee, shrugging off warnings from some high-profile Republicans that it would create speculation about his intentions. The group, set up with help from Jack Oliver, a former fund-raiser for George W. Bush, has overshadowed Mr. Trump’s own primary outside political group, America First Action, even raising more in disclosed donations.
On Sunday, Pence responded to the report, which he called “absurd,” by insisting that he loved his president with all of his lego heart.
But, of course, this is what a vice president who might secretly be working to undermine his president would say, especially if said president is infamous for punishing anyone who shows less than utmost fealty. And, regardless of what Pence is up to, people in the Republican establishment want him to run. As the Times writes, “Some in the party’s establishment wing are remarkably open about their wish that Mr. Pence would be the Republican standard-bearer in 2020, Representative Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania said.” Dent tells the Times that, “For some, it is for ideological reasons, and for others it is for stylistic reasons.”
The idea, however, that Pence is the answer to purging the party of Trumpism is ridiculous. The “responsible Pence” fantasy has existed ever since he joined Trump’s ticket. But Pence is, perhaps, the most complicit member of the Trump team—he has dutifully stood behind his authoritarian wreck of a presidency. Pence cannot be separated from Trump. If Republicans start lining up behind Pence, it will show that they have learned absolutely nothing.
Everyone in Congress is really stressed about the pee tape.
In January, BuzzFeed published an unverified dossier alleging possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump that was compiled by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele (coincidentally, also the name of an ex-British intelligence officer in my unfinished romance novel). The most salacious allegation, of course, was that Russian authorities had obtained sweet, sweet kompromat on Trump in the form of a video that showed Trump, who stayed in a hotel room in Moscow that the Obamas had previously stayed in, “defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him.” For the record, there is no evidence (thus far) that the pee tape actually exists.
But, thankfully, what is dead may never die. On Friday, Politico reported that two Republican House Intelligence Committee staffers went to London earlier in the summer to leave calling cards for Steele. According to Politico, Republicans did not tell Democrats on the House committee, the Senate Intelligence Committee, or Robert Mueller about the trip. Apparently, everyone is paranoid about what may or may not be happening around the dossier:
The London trip has also angered Democrats in both chambers of Congress, who were not consulted by their colleagues before the investigators knocked on Steele’s door. Democrats fear House investigators are more interested in discrediting the dossier than trying to substantiate its allegations.
Some Republicans, meanwhile, distrust their Democratic colleagues—suspecting them of maintaining a back channel to Steele to discuss the allegations in the dossier, something the Republicans say would be inappropriate.
Since everyone and their mother is trying to get to the bottom of the dossier, it might be worthwhile to look at everything we know about the pee tape.
First off, immediately after BuzzFeed published the dossier, Trump tweeted the following:
Back then, this was only the second time in history that Trump had tweeted the term “Fake News.” The dossier’s publication clearly touched a nerve.
Since then, rumors of the pee tape have persisted throughout Trump’s Russia scandal. A key part of the dossier—that a Russian diplomat was actually a spy under diplomatic cover—was confirmed by the BBC, which, as the BBC writes, “adds weight to Steele’s other claims.” Then, in June, James Comey released his memos, which detail that Trump brought up the dossier multiple times to him. Trump said that he was considering asking Comey to “investigate the alleged incident to prove it didn’t happen.” He also asserted that he “had not been involved with hookers in Russia.” Does this sound like someone who is not worried about the existence of a pee tape?
Then, during Comey’s testimony before Congress, Senator Richard Burr directly asked Comey about the dossier: “At the time of your departure from the FBI, was the FBI able to confirm any criminal allegations contained in the Steele document?” Comey responded with a non-denial: “I don’t think that’s a question I can answer in an open setting because it goes into the details of the investigation.” Sounds like someone who doesn’t want to talk in an open setting about the possible existence of a pee tape.
Then, in an extensive interview with The New York Timesin July, Trump brought up the dossier again, making the claim the Comey had used the dossier as leverage to try to keep his job. Later in the month, Kellyanne Conway went on Fox News to say that the dossier is a “fancy French word for la loade du junk.”
Much of the dossier may very well be a loade du junk. But everyone wants to get to the bottom of this junk. And until they do, the pee tape lives on.
After John Kelly became chief of staff on Monday—taking over from the comically ineffectual Reince Priebus—there were some signs that President Trump was maybe, just maybe, beginning to not act like a toddler all the time. The tweeting and the outbursts were cut to a minimum. The New York Times reported on Thursday evening that Kelly was moving to instill “military discipline” in the West Wing:
Kelly cuts off rambling advisers midsentence. He listens in on conversations between cabinet secretaries and the president. He has booted lingering staff members out of high-level meetings, and ordered the doors of the Oval Office closed to discourage strays. He fired Anthony Scaramucci, the bombastic New Yorker who was briefly the communications director, and has demanded that even Mr. Trump’s family, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, check with him if they want face time with the president.
Well, it was good while it lasted. Trump waited a few hours to unload after multiple outlets reported that special counsel Robert Mueller had impaneled a grand jury, but unload he did. First, at a rally in West Virginia, he once again moved the goalposts on the Russia story, this time bizarrely claiming that because no Russians were a part of the Trump campaign, there could have been no collusion:
And then, on Friday morning, Trump once again waded into the investigation, this time retweeting a clip from Fox & Friends suggesting that there would be an “uproar” if Mueller’s Russia probe ensnared a member of the president’s family. (CNN reported on Thursday that Mueller had issued subpoenas relating to Don Jr.’s meeting with a bunch of Russians in 2016.)
This is clearly a message aimed at Mueller: Mess with the Trump family and there will be consequences. And, while Trump had largely stayed silent this week, it’s clear that he’s still itching for a very public fight with the special counsel.
As for military discipline, Trump has tweeted eleven times this morning—and John Kelly has presumably set his “days without a tweetstorm” tracker back to zero.
The New York Times reports that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Democrat, will switch parties tonight in an appearance with Donald Trump:
Speaking to reporters in the White House Thursday, Mr. Trump promised “a very big announcement” at a gathering in Huntington, W.V., that is expected to draw thousands of supporters from across Appalachia, a region that gave Mr. Trump some of the largest margins of his election.
This is the opposite of a shock. Justice was once a registered Republican. He openly campaigned on his friendship with Trump and the two share a disdain for business ethics: He is the state’s only billionaire, a coal baron whose companies owed $4.4 million in unpaid taxes earlier this year. His defection is also conveniently timed. Justice is fresh from a bitter budget fight—one that he mostly lost. His announcement can be viewed as an attempt to curry favor with a state that overwhelmingly voted for Trump.
But there are deeper currents to note. Justice’s defection is made possible at least in part by the Democratic Party itself. Its infrastructure in conservative areas is notoriously weak. There’s not much evidence the state party even wanted an alternative to Justice, which is itself proof of a troubling tendency: The party backs conservative candidates in states like West Virginia because its leadership believes that is the only way to win elections there. This is a strategy that sacrifices long-term progress in favor of short-term electoral gains, and prevents the party from building up a progressive presence. Further, it leaves the party particularly vulnerable to defections.
If Justice indeed switches parties tonight, Democrats should rethink this strategy. Voters have no reason to vote for Democrats instead of Republicans if there’s literally no difference between Democratic and Republican candidates. Justice may inadvertently do the left a favor.