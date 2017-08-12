Menu
The Republican Party bears responsibility for today’s fatal violence in Charlottesville.

In May, the North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill that would legally protect drivers who run over protesters in the street. “I became concerned for drivers after watching the recent protests which turned into riots in Charlotte and other cities,” Republican Rep. Justin Burr told Fox News at the time.  In Tennessee, Republican State Rep. Matthew Hill introduced a similar bill, telling WJHL 11, “The legislation is, if someone’s in a car and they take due care, that’s the legal term. Meaning not doing it on purpose. No malicious intent, nothing like that and they accidentally hit someone the protester that they hit cannot come back on them and sue them in civil court. Civil court is the key.”

One wonders how Hill and Burr define malicious intent, but perhaps they should watch these disturbing videos of a car ramming into a crowd of anti-racist demonstrators today in Charlottesville, Virginia:

At least one person has died, according to the city’s mayor:

Charlottesville police have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run. Based on the footage, in which the car flees the scene in reverse, it is difficult to believe the attack is accidental. Bystanders estimate the car’s speed at about 40 miles an hour:

Meanwhile, this was how the president of the United States responded to the clash in Charlottesville:

Note that Trump doesn’t identify the culprits here—white supremacists—because doing so would indict himself for stoking violent, racist nationalism in the U.S. Trump built this. The GOP helped him do it. This is Virginia, after all, where Republican Corey Stewart narrowly lost the GOP nomination for governor after defending the very Robert E. Lee statue that white supremacists gathered to defend today; he is now running for Senate, and he may just win. As we learn more about the Charlottesville suspect and his victims, remember who is to blame. 

David Brooks should resign as a New York Times columnist.

In his latest column, Brooks argues that “Sundar Pichai Should Resign as Google’s C.E.O.”—not because of extreme gender inequality at the company, but because Pichai fired James Damore, the author of a now-infamous anti-diversity memo. According to Brooks, Damore was just telling the truth:

Damore was tapping into the long and contentious debate about genes and behavior. On one side are those who believe that humans come out as blank slates and are formed by social structures. On the other are the evolutionary psychologists who argue that genes interact with environment and play a large role in shaping who we are. In general the evolutionary psychologists have been winning this debate.

Damore’s memo has been enthusiastically and thoroughly debunked by scientists who are, unlike Brooks, experts on the matter. Writing in Recode, Caryl Rivers and Rosalind Barnett—a senior scientist at the Women’s Studies Research Center at Brandeis University and a journalist, respectively—methodically countered each of Damore’s gender-essentialist claims. An example:

He implies that stress and anxiety are personality traits inherent in females, but more likely they are due to the pressures and discrimination women face on the job that men do not. For example, A 2008 report sponsored by major companies, “The Athena Factor,” found that women in high positions in male-dominated fields, such as tech, suffer harsher penalties than men when they slip up. Women don’t get second chances. Men do.

Despite the lack of real scientific evidence for Damore’s claims, Brooks practically eulogizes Damore as some great hero of the conservative resistance, a maligned and misunderstood soul who has been “hounded,” like the great eugenicist Charles Murray was also hounded by hordes of ferocious liberals. Pichai, in Brooks’s telling, betrayed Damore:

Either Pichai is unprepared to understand the research (unlikely), is not capable of handling complex data flows (a bad trait in a C.E.O.) or was simply too afraid to stand up to a mob.

No CEO is a hero, but in this instance Pichai did the right thing: His options were to force his beleaguered female staff to work with a man who believes biology handicaps them in their field, or to fire Damore. He fired Damore. That was the correct decision.

Brooks’s latest column is far from the worst thing he has ever written. (That honor still belongs to his 2005 masterpiece, “Katrina’s Silver Lining,” which argued that a storm that killed 1,836 human beings “disrupted the patterns that have led one generation to follow another into poverty.”) But enough is enough. Brooks should resign. And if he won’t, then the Times should fire him and hire someone who’s capable of rigorous—and humane—thought.

Trump has gotten extremely cocky about his supporters’ loyalty, which is eroding.

On Thursday, the stepbrotherly feud between Washington’s two most powerful septuagenarians, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, intensified. In a press conference, reporters asked Trump whether or not he thinks McConnell should consider stepping down. “I’ll tell you what,” Trump said. “If he doesn’t get repeal and replace done and if he doesn’t get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn’t get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure—if he doesn’t get them done, then you can ask me that question.”

According to Politico, Trump is throwing McConnell under the bus so that he can distance himself from the mess of health care repeal and the fact that his administration has no legislative victories:

Increasingly, these people say, the president is prepared to cast himself as an outsider — and Congress as an “insider” Washington institution. He has reminded advisers his poll numbers are higher than Congress’ and that he ran against Washington — and wants bills to sign — and will blast his own party if he doesn’t get them. Trump believes that his supporters will largely blame Congress instead of him, two people who have spoken to him said.

But Trump shouldn’t be so confident that his base will stick with him as his failures pile up. While only 20 percent of people approve of Congress, Trump’s ratings are historically dismal. Gallup has him at 36 percent approval; Quinnipiac at 33 percent. A recent Politico/Morning Consult poll shows that Trump’s base has actually diminished: Not only has his approval among registered voters dropped, but those who approve strongly of Trump (in other words, his most dedicated supporters) is at a new low of 18 percent. As Morning Consult co-founder Kyle Dropp told Politico, “Unabated by the turbulence of the last six months, there remains a core base of ardent Trump supporters. However, that base has unquestionably declined since the president took office.”

Trump is doing all he can to shift the blame to McConnell. The problem is that there’s more than enough blame to go around.

Jason Chaffetz has no business at Harvard.

After swearing up and down that his urgent resignation from the House of Representatives, where he controlled the powerful Oversight Committee, was a simple matter of wanting to spend time with his family in Utah, Jason Chaffetz has accepted a fellowship at Harvard University, which is located in Massachusetts.

Harvard introduces its honor code by touting honesty “as the foundation of our community,” and the code itself sets forth inviolable standards, which prohibit “plagiarizing or misrepresenting the ideas or language of someone else as one’s own, falsifying data, or any other instance of academic dishonesty.” It would be unfair to hold an oversight committee chair to common standards of academic honesty, but Chaffetz’s conduct was egregiously low. It culminated, hilariously, in Donald Trump’s unexpected victory, before which Chaffetz claimed to have “two years’ worth of material lined up” for Hillary Clinton investigations, and after which Chaffetz decided oversight wasn’t something that oversight committee chairmen needed to trouble themselves with.

But the clearest example of Chaffetz’s unfitness for a prestigious Ivy League fellowship came in 2015, when he plucked this extremely deceptive chart from the anti-abortion group Americans United for Life and used it (unsuccessfully) to sandbag Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards during a congressional hearing.


“That graphic is a damn lie,” Alberto Cairo, a visual communication researcher at the University of Miami, told Politifact. “Regardless of whatever people think of this issue, this distortion is ethically wrong.”

Welcoming Chaffetz won’t do anything to soften right-wing antipathy to Harvard or higher education in general, but it will introduce the kind of methodical corruption that conservatives claim already defines liberal academia.

Jim Justice asks for a little help from big government.

West Virginia’s version of Paul LePage has asked his buddy, the president, to bail out Eastern coal to the tune of $4.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports:

“In the scope of things, that would be a drop in the bucket to protect ourselves,” Mr. Justice said. “And looking at the other side, you would put thousands and thousands and thousands of people to work, and the net-net of that is that the $4.5 billion would get eroded tremendously, so that it may end up costing almost nothing.”

But wait, you say! Isn’t Jim Justice a coal baron? He is, but rest assured: He insists that this bailout would not help him personally. (It’s also probably mere coincidence that Justice just switched parties to become a Republican once more.) Justice owns mines that produce metallurgic coal; the bailouts would assist mines that produce thermal coal. “I am not in play trying to pat myself on the butt,” as he eloquently put it.

But even if the bailouts won’t help his mines, they will help his electoral chances, which is all he really cares about. And what is good for Jim Justice is not necessarily good for West Virginia. The state needs money, but not in the form of investment in coal. These bailouts will only prolong the industry’s undignified demise, and at the expense of West Virginians, who have sacrificed land and health to coal’s grasping tentacles for centuries. If Justice really wanted to help his state, he’d ask for more money to help it transition away from a coal-dependent economy.

But he is a coal baron, and he will never put that question to his very good friend Donald Trump.

Trump could convince Republicans to suspend American democracy.

That’s the suggestion of new polling published in The Washington Post on Thursday by Yeshiva University professor Ariel Malka and University of Pennsylvania professor Yphtach Lelkes. In their survey, the academics asked voters, “If Donald Trump were to say that the 2020 presidential election should be postponed until the country can make sure that only eligible American citizens can vote, would you support or oppose postponing the election?” They then asked how voters would feel if Trump and Republicans in Congress were to make this argument.

The responses from Republicans were horrifying, if not entirely surprising: “52 percent said that they would support postponing the 2020 election, and 56 percent said they would do so if both Trump and Republicans in Congress were behind this.” Perhaps this is because, as the poll also found, nearly half of GOP voters believe Trump won the popular vote against Hillary Clinton last year (he did not) and strong majorities embrace his false claims about widespread vote fraud.

If Republican leaders ever proposed such a delay, Malka and Lelkes note, “there would be a torrent of opposition, which would most likely include prominent Republicans. Financial markets would presumably react negatively to the potential for political instability. And this is to say nothing of the various legal and constitutional complications that would immediately become clear.” Yet, they wrote, “it is also conceivable that a high-stakes and polarized debate would do the exact opposite.” Partisanship and political tribalism could cause even more Republicans to back a delay.

This is just a hypothetical, of course. A delay would be Trump’s most overt undermining of American democracy as president. But given how many democratic norms he’s already discarded, it’s not entirely outside the realm of possibility.

Who is the bigger evil buffoon, Donald Trump or Mitch McConnell?

According to the Northern Kentucky Tribune, McConnell, appearing on Wednesday at a local branch of a rotary club back in his home state of Kentucky, told his constituents, “A Congress goes on for two years and part of the reason I think that the story line is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early time lines about things need to be done by a certain point.” He also claimed that Trump had “excessive expectations,” borrowing from Ivanka’s strategy of desperately hoping that people lower any expectations they have of him.

In response to McConnell’s remarks, Trump tweeted on Wednesday afternoon and, after having a night to cool off and refine his message, on Thursday morning:

Trump was clearly no help to Republicans’ health care repeal efforts. He couldn’t sell it to the public and he couldn’t sell it to skeptical lawmakers. But McConnell’s hands aren’t clean either—he tried to push through a horrible repeal bill on such short notice that John McCain had to return to Washington a mere week after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, whereupon he promptly hogged the spotlight and voted to kill the bill. Trump might be be an evil buffoon, but in the Republican Party it’s evil buffoons all the way down.

America would be safer if Trump took a real vacation.

With Congress out on its August recess, the president is now on a highly scrutinized 17-day “working vacation” at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Many people are irked by this. On Wednesday, 53 percent of respondents in an AOL News survey thought the president should not be taking a “working vacation,” versus 43 percent who supported it.

Every president gets guff for vacationing. “It’s sort of an easy target,” Kenneth Walsh, author From Mount Vernon to Crawford: A History of the Presidents and Their Retreats, told USA Today last week. But Trump is under particular scrutiny for two reasons: Visits to his Trump-branded resort properties raise ethics concerns, and the president has repeatedly criticized former President Barack Obama for vacationing. Trump told CBS News last year that he wouldn’t be “very big on vacations” as president, but he’s now on track to spend “three times as many days at leisure as Obama” by the end of August, according to The Washington Post. That’s true even as the president insists, dubiously, that he’s “working hard” in New Jersey, not really vacationing at all.

The irony is that the republic would be much better served if Trump took his vacation more seriously—by disengaging as much as possible. We might have been spared his Twitter meltdowns over separate criticisms by senators Richard Blumenthal and Mitch McConnell. We might even have been spared his terrifying threat to unleash “fire and fury” on nuclear North Korea.

As CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah wrote on Saturday, “while Trump is clearly not deserving of a 17-day vacation only six months into his new job, we, the people, desperately need one! Typically presidents, like Lincoln, will visibly age while in office. In this case, Trump is doing a reverse-Lincoln: he is aging all of us.” That’s doubly true for politicians. “Under this presidency, every hour feels like a day. Every day feels like a week. Every week feels like a month,” Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, told The New York Times. “Both the American people and the Congress do need a mental health break.”

Trump could clearly use one, too.

Trump hasn’t “modernized” the nuclear arsenal. He has made it less accountable.

In a series of tweets earlier this morning, the president congratulated himself for updating America’s nuclear weapons system:

The sheer number of lies packed into these two tweets is almost impressive. Trump’s first order as president was, in fact, about health care, not nuclear weapons. Furthermore it was Barack Obamanot Trumpwho instituted a huge overhaul of the nation’s nuclear weapons. And then there’s the fact that renovating America’s nuclear stockpile is a process far from complete.

Over the years there have been numerous reports about America’s dangerously outdated nuclear arsenal—a system that relies on 1970s-era technology, demoralized personnel, and a command-and-control infrastructure that is inherently flawed. While the Pentagon has recognized the myriad pitfalls plaguing a system composed of thousands of nukes ready to lay waste to our planet, the danger remains omnipresent. In a detailed New Yorker article aptly titled, “World War Three, by Mistake,” Eric Schlosser concluded with the following:

My greatest concern is the lack of public awareness about this existential threat, the absence of a vigorous public debate about the nuclear-war plans of Russia and the United States, the silent consent to the roughly fifteen thousand nuclear weapons in the world. These machines have been carefully and ingeniously designed to kill us. Complacency increases the odds that, some day, they will. The “Titanic Effect” is a term used by software designers to explain how things can quietly go wrong in a complex technological system: the safer you assume the system to be, the more dangerous it is becoming.

And yet, an Associated Press report in July revealed that the results of routine nuclear weapons inspections are now officially being kept secret. Previously, the government released to the public a compilation of broad results, like a “pass-fail” grade, regarding the safety and security of the military’s nuclear sites. In making those results off-limits, the Defense Department has cited national security concerns, but the government could be hiding “negligence or misconduct in handling nuclear weapons,” according to an expert interviewed by the AP. Add to this Trump’s free-wheeling approach toward the nuclear arsenal, and you have a recipe for disaster.

Andrew Cuomo’s chickens are coming home to roost.

A 2020 presidential run was always going to be rough for the New York governor, but his re-election bid in 2018 won’t be a cakewalk either, as the New Republic has previously reported. The pending election has only exacerbated Cuomo’s rifts with progressives, many of which are of his own making. Just last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that rank-and-file members of the Working Families Party, New York’s progressive third-party alternative, want to back a primary challenger to Cuomo. The actress Cynthia Nixon is eyeing a run, as is the Democratic mayor of Syracuse. And on Wednesday, The New York Times reported on growing tensions within the state’s Democratic Party.

The main point of contention is between the Independent Democratic Conference, a group of eight breakaway state senators led by Jeff Klein, and the rest of the Democratic state senators, led by Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Despite the fact that Democrats hold a mathematical majority, the Republicans control the Senate because the IDC caucuses with them. If Democrats were united, Stewart-Cousins would be the first black woman in history to lead a legislative chamber in the state of New York.

And Stewart-Cousins does not seem happy with Andrew Cuomo. The Times reported that last month, in a strategy session in Cuomo’s office that had Democratic reunification on the agenda, this incredible exchange took place:

When the discussion turned to how to best win elections, Mr. Cuomo suggested to the assembled lawmakers—many of them from New York City—that the leader of eight breakaway Democrats, Senator Jeffrey D. Klein, had a better understanding of the suburbs than they had.

That was all Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the African-American leader of the group who represents the suburbs of Westchester County, needed to hear.

“You look at me, Mr. Governor, but you don’t see me. You see my black skin and a woman, but you don’t realize I am a suburban legislator,” Ms. Stewart-Cousins said, according to the accounts of five people who were in the room. “Jeff Klein doesn’t represent the suburbs,” she said. “I do.”

Mr. Cuomo reacted in stunned silence.

Despite these tensions, the Times reported that when asked by Cuomo if they were willing to unify with the IDC, Stewart-Cousins and senate Democrats replied with what state Senator Brad Holyman described as a “resounding yes.” But Cuomo said that Klein, the IDC leader, remains resistant.

As previously reported by the New Republic, many believe that Cuomo helped create the IDC for his own benefit, a claim that he has denied. “If they don’t want to marry, I have no power or role in forcing the marriage,” Cuomo has said of New York Democrats. But if Cuomo wants to cruise to re-election in 2018, he may find that a shotgun marriage is in his interest.

John Kelly is not apolitical.

A Wednesday piece in The Washington Post credits Kelly for being an “apolitical force” in a sharply ideological White House:

Passing up opportunities to craft policies, Kelly has acted as a neutral mediator— encouraging key players to argue their points, ensuring proposals are fully vetted and then presenting the options to the president. He has assiduously avoided being tagged as a stalking horse for [Steve] Bannon and his wing of hard-line nationalists or for senior adviser Jared Kushner and his coterie of business-friendly centrists. Rather, he has cultivated personal relationships with each of the competing spheres of the White House and pledged a fair hearing for all.

It may be true that Bannon is to the right of Kelly. But this does not mean the former general is an “apolitical force.” That claim is entirely inconsistent with his record at the Department of Homeland Security. As Jonathan Blitzer noted for The New Yorker on August 1, Kelly distinguished himself as a zealot:

In six months, Kelly eliminated guidelines that governed federal immigration agents’ work; vastly expanded the categories of immigrants being targeted for deportation; threatened to abandon the Obama-era program that grants legal status to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children; and has even broached the idea of splitting up mothers and children at the border to “deter” people from coming to the U.S.

That is not the work of an apolitical man. That is the work of a man who has enthusiastically embraced Trump’s ideology. Furthermore, Kelly accepted not one but two positions in the Trump administration. His very decision to enter the administration is a deeply political act; doubly so, considering the mounting number of generals now serving in the White House. These generals have blurred the traditional divisions between military power and civilian government, and his choice to participate in that blurring is also political.

The Post’s hairsplitting—Kelly is no moderate, the piece says, he is simply “non-ideological”—makes no sense. Kelly made a deliberate choice first to work for Donald Trump, then to implement Trump’s agenda in an aggressive fashion. That members of the press now call him an “apolitical force” shows how low the bar is set: Show the barest hint of objection to Trump, and they’ll call you a Republican maverick. It’s the old John McCain maneuver, applied to a man responsible for breaking up families.