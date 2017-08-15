Menu
Courtesy of the National Archives

No, America is nowhere near a Civil War.

In the wake of the political violence in Charlottesville, The New Yorker asks, “Is America headed for a new type of civil war?” To answer that question, staff writer Robin Wright spoke to five Civil War historians and cited a troubling Foreign Policy survey in March, when that magazine asked national-security experts about the likelihood of a second civil war: “[Keith] Mines concluded that the United States faces a sixty-per-cent chance of civil war over the next ten to fifteen years. Other experts’ predictions ranged from five per cent to ninety-five per cent. The sobering consensus was thirty-five per cent.”

The term “civil war” is being used in very elastic ways here. According to Wright, “Mines’s definition of a civil war is large-scale violence that includes a rejection of traditional political authority and requires the National Guard to deal with it.” If that’s the case, then America has been at civil war for huge chunks of its history, since the National Guard has been called in repeatedly to quell large-scale violence (notably during the desegregation push in the 1950s and the race riots of the 1960s, as well as the labor unrest in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century). Yet Mines is conflating that sort of situation, bad as it is, with the actual Civil War, which involved massive armies fighting over control of territory. As Mines told Wright, “It is like 1859, everyone is mad about something and everyone has a gun.”

Racist terrorism is a problem. In the months leading up to Charlottesville, there were a string of attempted killings and actual killings by radicalized “lone-wolf” racists. This is all the more disturbing given that President Donald Trump is reluctant to criticize white nationalists, likely because he sees them as part of his political coalition. It’s easy to imagine the United States teetering into a situation where persistent lone-wolf attacks are the norm. But this sort of terrorist problem is very different from a war with actual soldiers fighting over sovereignty. Such a war would require national consciousness and trained armies on both sides. There is no evidence that anything like that is on the horizon. America’s festering problem with racist violence is bad enough that we don’t need to exaggerate its scale.

Getty/Alejandro Pagni

A fire scientist is warning of an “eclipse apocalypse.”

In the lead-up to Monday’s highly anticipated solar eclipse, there have been countless articles about how the once-in-lifetime event might harm eyeballs, cameras, and neck muscles. But now comes a warning that the eclipse will increase the risk of an enormous wildfire—one that could lead to unprecedented deaths.

In an op-ed last week, fire scientist and University of Idaho associate professor Crystal Kolden wrote of the dangers that outsiders pose as they travel to remote areas of the American West to view the eclipse. As travelers set up camp in Oregon, Idaho, and Wyoming—said to be the best for cloud-free viewing—these arid landscapes will likely see “more human ignitions on one weekend than they have over the last century,” Kolden wrote. These vegetated areas have experienced warm, wet winters of tremendous growth, followed by a hot, dry summer that’s dried it out and primed it for fire. Combine that with thousands upon thousands of tourist campers unaware of wildfire risks, Kolden said the result could be disastrous.

I fear hundred to thousands of tiny fires started by eclipse-watchers being blown up by dry, hot winds that are common in the west this time of year. I fear people panicking and trying to evacuate, then getting into accidents that block narrow, single-lane mountain and rangeland roads. I fear hundreds of people trapped in their cars, overtaken by flames, and no way to rescue them or suppression resources to save them. I fear we will finally see the wildfire that kills over 100 people, or many, many more.

In short, I fear a disaster; an eclipse apocalypse. I really hope I’m wrong.

There are a number of important factors driving Kolden’s concern, including inadequate firefighting equipment due to “years of downsizing and outsourcing and reducing the aerial firefighting fleet.” She speculated firefighters are also tired and overworked from the intense start to wildfire season out West. But most importantly, she said, “it’s just too hot and dry, the product of a changing climate that has yielded record-breaking heat waves nearly every year.”

There are, of course, a few errant conspiracy theorists who think the solar eclipse will cause the actual end of humanity as we know it. But Kolden’s wildfire apocalypse is a real possibility. The Oregon Department of Forestry has published a guide to avoid starting wildfires. Eclipse watchers out West, please read up.

Michael Nagle / Getty Images

Andrew Cuomo, facing his own racial controversy, has been very vocal about Charlottesville.

Cuomo, neglector of subways and fantasy White House decorator, has been all over the fatal violence that took place this weekend in Virginia, subtweeting Donald Trump and bulking up New York’s protections of minorities. His latest idea is aimed at making it harder for hate groups to protest. From the Albany Times-Union:

Dubbed the Charlottesville Provisions, penalties for rioting and inciting to riot would be increased. Rioting under the hate crimes law would come with stiffer felony penalties, while inciting to riot under the hate crimes law would become a felony (up from a misdemeanor).

Cuomo may believe that placing these provisions in the state’s hate crime statute means they will only be applied to the alt-right. But public discourse is now saturated with the notions that a) whites are being targeted for their race and b) there is a thing called the “alt-left,” which is violent and hateful. The president basically endorsed this view over the weekend with his claim that “many sides” were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville. The danger is that a new anti-rioting statute will be applied to protesters in front of Trump Tower as soon as someone deems it convenient.

But, in fact, Cuomo’s proposals won’t be enacted anytime soon, since the New York state legislature is on break from legislative business until January. The timing, however, is fortuitous in a different respect, in that Cuomo is undergoing his own sordid racial controversy: One of his most generous donors, a hedge fund manager who runs the controversial Success Academy chain of charter schools, attacked state Senator Andrea Stewart-Collins over her support for teachers’ unions last week.

The New York Times reports that:

The hedge fund manager, Daniel S. Loeb, one of the state’s most prolific political donors, said in a Facebook posting last week that Ms. Stewart-Cousins was worse for minorities than “anyone who has ever donned a hood” because of her support for teachers’ unions. Mr. Loeb has since deleted the post and apologized.

But on Monday, another post from Loeb’s Facebook account was discovered that called teachers’ unions “the single biggest force standing in the way of quality education and an organization that has done more to perpetuate poverty and discrimination against people of color than the K.K.K.” Loeb has also donated significant sums to members of the state Senate’s breakaway Independent Democratic Caucus, a group that Cuomo has thus far been unwilling or unable to entice back into the party fold. Just yesterday, black lawmakers rallied in New York in support of Stewart-Collins, who also reportedly had a racially charged encounter with Cuomo himself.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is really mad that he was forced to condemn white supremacists.

On Monday, the president finally explicitly condemned the neo-Nazis who had staged violent, deadly protests in Charlottesville this weekend, after his “many sides” comment allowed them to skirt responsibility. (Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer, said that Trump’s comments “implied the antifa are haters. There was virtually no counter-signaling of us all.”)  But only a few hours later he made it clear that he had been extremely reluctant to call out these white supremacists by name:

Trump is all but screaming like a petulant racist baby, “They MADE me do it!” At the same time, he’s winking to white supremacists that he’s still with them. 

As The New York Times reported, Trump had been taking his cues from another white nationalist in the White House, Steve Bannon, who advised him against criticizing his far-right base. And lest there be any confusion about where he stood, on Tuesday he retweeted one of his racist supporters, who posted a picture of a train running over a CNN reporter. As many pointed out, this was horribly inappropriate after a woman died in Charlottesville after being run over by a white supremacist’s car.

Trump deleted the tweet, but he had made his true feelings clear, as he has done all weekend and during his entire presidency.

August 14, 2017

Pool/Getty Images

Did Mark Zuckerberg just lose the presidency to the CEO of GoDaddy?

It feels natural in the aftermath of a deadly white supremacist hate march that business leaders would rethink certain practices. Kenneth Frazier, the black CEO of the pharmaceutical company Merck, resigned from the White House manufacturing council after President Donald Trump provided succor to the racist marchers. In part because Trump lashed out at Frazier on Twitter, his decision has become a dominant news story, and prompted calls for other executives on the council to abandon Trump.

But the announcement that GoDaddy will cancel domain hosting service to the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer is probably the more important story.

In the background of the Trump era, a debate has raged about whether or to what extent various hosting services should be obliged to deny platforms to hate groups and their members. Overwhelmingly, this has been posed as a question to social networking companies like Twitter and Facebook, where terms-of-service standards are loose and arbitrarily enforced. These companies have tiptoed around the debate, ostensibly to avoid being put in the position of applying standards of morality and decency to speech.

In just the same way manufacturing CEOs are now asked to follow Frazier’s lead, Mark Zuckerberg and other Silicon Valley titans ought to be asked whether they’ll follow GoDaddy, and why GoDaddy beat them to the punch. These companies have often shown, sometimes in highly questionable circumstances, that they’re capable of taking a hard line against “hate speech.” Now that a life has been lost to a hate mob that organized on social media, their position has been substantially weakened.

Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

Merck’s CEO is not a hero.

Kenneth Frazier has resigned from his position on Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, citing concerns over Trump’s weak response to an act of white supremacist domestic terrorism. In a statement, he asserted that:

America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the ideal that all people are created equal.

For this, he is being lauded for his moral courage:

But Frazier deserves no credit for his decision. He has known for a long time that Donald Trump is a racist and a misogynist; that he employs white nationalists; that he is antagonistic to free speech and that his administration represents a significant threat to American democracy. He chose to serve on this council anyway.

Furthermore, the praise for Frazier obscures the fact that a CEO has class interests in common with a billionaire like Donald Trump. Trump has promised that he’ll be very good for business, and so far it’s one of the few promises he’s been able to keep; his administration has rolled back a number of regulatory functions that kept corporate America in check while protecting workers. Merck, meanwhile, fought Bernie Sanders’s bill to allow Americans to import less expensive drugs from Canada.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

All of the president’s men can’t make up for Trump’s shameful “many sides” speech.

Donald Trump still hasn’t condemned by name the neo-Nazis and white supremacists responsible for the violence in Charlottesville this weekend. On Saturday, he notoriously blamed the violence on “many sides,” then refused to take any questions from reporters, who shouted after him as he left, “Do you call that terrorism?” On Monday morning, the only reference to the attack on Trump’s Twitter feed was a condemnation of Kenneth Frazier, the African-American CEO of Merck, for stepping down from Trump’s manufacturing council.

Trump’s minions have tried to fill the void. On Sunday H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security advisor, went on NBC’s Meet the Press to affirm that “we can confidently call” the car attack on counter-protesters “a form of terrorism.” He then tried to cover for Trump, saying, “He condemned hatred and bigotry on all sides, and that includes white supremacists and neo-Nazis.” Mike Pence took a similar line, saying that Trump “clearly and unambiguously” spoke out against white supremacists, before adding his own “many sides” spin: “The president also made clear that behavior by others of different militant perspectives are also unacceptable in our political debate and discourse.” Ivanka Trump tweeted the following on Sunday:

On Monday morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions described the car attack as an “evil attack,” and declared that it met the definition of domestic terrorism. (Sessions, who has a long history of being accused of racism, is probably one of the least credible people on this subject.)

But even if Trump were to come out today and powerfully condemn the white supremacists in Charlottesville, it still wouldn’t matter. Trump’s silence thus far isn’t complacency—it is a form of terror in and of itself. Nothing he says will make up for the racism that he has spewed over the past two years or the fact that he has appointed white supremacists (Bannon, Miller, Gorka) and complicit white supremacists (everyone else in Trump’s team) to run the country. McMaster, Sessions, Pence, Ivanka—they are all part of the problem. And that problem is Trump.

August 12, 2017

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The Republican Party bears responsibility for today’s fatal violence in Charlottesville.

In May, the North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill that would legally protect drivers who run over protesters in the street. “I became concerned for drivers after watching the recent protests which turned into riots in Charlotte and other cities,” Republican Rep. Justin Burr told Fox News at the time.  In Tennessee, Republican State Rep. Matthew Hill introduced a similar bill, telling WJHL 11, “The legislation is, if someone’s in a car and they take due care, that’s the legal term. Meaning not doing it on purpose. No malicious intent, nothing like that and they accidentally hit someone the protester that they hit cannot come back on them and sue them in civil court. Civil court is the key.”

One wonders how Hill and Burr define malicious intent, but perhaps they should watch these disturbing videos of a car ramming into a crowd of anti-racist demonstrators today in Charlottesville, Virginia:

At least one person has died, according to the city’s mayor:

Charlottesville police have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run. Based on the footage, in which the car flees the scene in reverse, it is difficult to believe the attack is accidental. Bystanders estimate the car’s speed at about 40 miles an hour:

Meanwhile, this was how the president of the United States responded to the clash in Charlottesville:

Note that Trump doesn’t identify the culprits here—white supremacists—because doing so would indict himself for stoking violent, racist nationalism in the U.S. Trump built this. The GOP helped him do it. This is Virginia, after all, where Republican Corey Stewart narrowly lost the GOP nomination for governor after defending the very Robert E. Lee statue that white supremacists gathered to defend today; he is now running for Senate, and he may just win. As we learn more about the Charlottesville suspect and his victims, remember who is to blame. 

August 11, 2017

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

David Brooks should resign as a New York Times columnist.

In his latest column, Brooks argues that “Sundar Pichai Should Resign as Google’s C.E.O.”—not because of extreme gender inequality at the company, but because Pichai fired James Damore, the author of a now-infamous anti-diversity memo. According to Brooks, Damore was just telling the truth:

Damore was tapping into the long and contentious debate about genes and behavior. On one side are those who believe that humans come out as blank slates and are formed by social structures. On the other are the evolutionary psychologists who argue that genes interact with environment and play a large role in shaping who we are. In general the evolutionary psychologists have been winning this debate.

Damore’s memo has been enthusiastically and thoroughly debunked by scientists who are, unlike Brooks, experts on the matter. Writing in Recode, Caryl Rivers and Rosalind Barnett—a senior scientist at the Women’s Studies Research Center at Brandeis University and a journalist, respectively—methodically countered each of Damore’s gender-essentialist claims. An example:

He implies that stress and anxiety are personality traits inherent in females, but more likely they are due to the pressures and discrimination women face on the job that men do not. For example, A 2008 report sponsored by major companies, “The Athena Factor,” found that women in high positions in male-dominated fields, such as tech, suffer harsher penalties than men when they slip up. Women don’t get second chances. Men do.

Despite the lack of real scientific evidence for Damore’s claims, Brooks practically eulogizes Damore as some great hero of the conservative resistance, a maligned and misunderstood soul who has been “hounded,” like the great eugenicist Charles Murray was also hounded by hordes of ferocious liberals. Pichai, in Brooks’s telling, betrayed Damore:

Either Pichai is unprepared to understand the research (unlikely), is not capable of handling complex data flows (a bad trait in a C.E.O.) or was simply too afraid to stand up to a mob.

No CEO is a hero, but in this instance Pichai did the right thing: His options were to force his beleaguered female staff to work with a man who believes biology handicaps them in their field, or to fire Damore. He fired Damore. That was the correct decision.

Brooks’s latest column is far from the worst thing he has ever written. (That honor still belongs to his 2005 masterpiece, “Katrina’s Silver Lining,” which argued that a storm that killed 1,836 human beings “disrupted the patterns that have led one generation to follow another into poverty.”) But enough is enough. Brooks should resign. And if he won’t, then the Times should fire him and hire someone who’s capable of rigorous—and humane—thought.

Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

Trump has gotten extremely cocky about his supporters’ loyalty, which is eroding.

On Thursday, the stepbrotherly feud between Washington’s two most powerful septuagenarians, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, intensified. In a press conference, reporters asked Trump whether or not he thinks McConnell should consider stepping down. “I’ll tell you what,” Trump said. “If he doesn’t get repeal and replace done and if he doesn’t get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn’t get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure—if he doesn’t get them done, then you can ask me that question.”

According to Politico, Trump is throwing McConnell under the bus so that he can distance himself from the mess of health care repeal and the fact that his administration has no legislative victories:

Increasingly, these people say, the president is prepared to cast himself as an outsider — and Congress as an “insider” Washington institution. He has reminded advisers his poll numbers are higher than Congress’ and that he ran against Washington — and wants bills to sign — and will blast his own party if he doesn’t get them. Trump believes that his supporters will largely blame Congress instead of him, two people who have spoken to him said.

But Trump shouldn’t be so confident that his base will stick with him as his failures pile up. While only 20 percent of people approve of Congress, Trump’s ratings are historically dismal. Gallup has him at 36 percent approval; Quinnipiac at 33 percent. A recent Politico/Morning Consult poll shows that Trump’s base has actually diminished: Not only has his approval among registered voters dropped, but those who approve strongly of Trump (in other words, his most dedicated supporters) is at a new low of 18 percent. As Morning Consult co-founder Kyle Dropp told Politico, “Unabated by the turbulence of the last six months, there remains a core base of ardent Trump supporters. However, that base has unquestionably declined since the president took office.”

Trump is doing all he can to shift the blame to McConnell. The problem is that there’s more than enough blame to go around.

August 10, 2017

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Jason Chaffetz has no business at Harvard.

After swearing up and down that his urgent resignation from the House of Representatives, where he controlled the powerful Oversight Committee, was a simple matter of wanting to spend time with his family in Utah, Jason Chaffetz has accepted a fellowship at Harvard University, which is located in Massachusetts.

Harvard introduces its honor code by touting honesty “as the foundation of our community,” and the code itself sets forth inviolable standards, which prohibit “plagiarizing or misrepresenting the ideas or language of someone else as one’s own, falsifying data, or any other instance of academic dishonesty.” It would be unfair to hold an oversight committee chair to common standards of academic honesty, but Chaffetz’s conduct was egregiously low. It culminated, hilariously, in Donald Trump’s unexpected victory, before which Chaffetz claimed to have “two years’ worth of material lined up” for Hillary Clinton investigations, and after which Chaffetz decided oversight wasn’t something that oversight committee chairmen needed to trouble themselves with.

But the clearest example of Chaffetz’s unfitness for a prestigious Ivy League fellowship came in 2015, when he plucked this extremely deceptive chart from the anti-abortion group Americans United for Life and used it (unsuccessfully) to sandbag Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards during a congressional hearing.


“That graphic is a damn lie,” Alberto Cairo, a visual communication researcher at the University of Miami, told Politifact. “Regardless of whatever people think of this issue, this distortion is ethically wrong.”

Welcoming Chaffetz won’t do anything to soften right-wing antipathy to Harvard or higher education in general, but it will introduce the kind of methodical corruption that conservatives claim already defines liberal academia.