Sorry, Michael Cohen, you’re still racist.

Members of Trumpland are scrambling to figure out how to justify their continued association with the president, a day after Trump gave a full-throated defense of the Klansmen and white supremacists in Charlottesville who murdered Heather Heyer and severely beat Deandre Harris. Brian Beutler has argued that all of Trump’s cabinet members should resign, but we haven’t seen that happen yet. When asked about the ongoing feud between her husband Mitch McConnell and Trump, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said, “I stand by my man. Both of them.”
As for congressional Republicans like Paul Ryan and John McCain, they have settled on tweeting disapproval of Trump’s words, as they wait out the situation so they can go back to passing bad laws:
The generals are tweeting about how the generals are not racist:
But Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, seems to have taken the cake:
Cohen is deploying the “I have black friends” defense—eight whole pictures of them!!—the racist anti-racist trope that we have come to know and love.
He probably handed his intern a Dropbox folder of photos he has been saving for this very moment. Of course, by supporting Trump (a racist) and his agenda (a racist agenda) Cohen is racist. But we already knew that.