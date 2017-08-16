Menu
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

Sorry, Michael Cohen, you’re still racist.

Members of Trumpland are scrambling to figure out how to justify their continued association with the president, a day after Trump gave a full-throated defense of the Klansmen and white supremacists in Charlottesville who murdered Heather Heyer and severely beat Deandre Harris. Brian Beutler has argued that all of Trump’s cabinet members should resign, but we haven’t seen that happen yet. When asked about the ongoing feud between her husband Mitch McConnell and Trump, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said, “I stand by my man. Both of them.”

As for congressional Republicans like Paul Ryan and John McCain, they have settled on tweeting disapproval of Trump’s words, as they wait out the situation so they can go back to passing bad laws:

The generals are tweeting about how the generals are not racist:

But Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, seems to have taken the cake:

Cohen is deploying the “I have black friends” defense—eight whole pictures of them!!—the racist anti-racist trope that we have come to know and love.

He probably handed his intern a Dropbox folder of photos he has been saving for this very moment. Of course, by supporting Trump (a racist) and his agenda (a racist agenda) Cohen is racist. But we already knew that.

August 15, 2017

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump’s position on Charlottesville has become even more pro-Nazi.

At a press conference in New York City to nominally promote his infrastructure bill, the president re-iterated his belief that both white supremacists and their opponents were at fault for the racial violence in Virginia this weekend. “You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent,” Trump said. In that one sentence, Trump returned to his original position that “many sides” bore responsibility, which comes after a transparently insincere attempt on Monday to blame neo-Nazis and white supremacists specifically.

But there’s more! Trump also gave a rousing endorsement of the white supremacists’ cause, saying that many “good people” had come to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. He said that tearing down the statue of Lee was comparable to tearing down statues of George Washington or Thomas Jefferson.

“Not all of those people were neo-Nazis,” Trump asserted. “Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch. ... You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people—on both sides.”

As a factual matter, Trump’s statement is dubious: The event was openly organized by white supremacists, so it is unlikely that many “fine people” were at the rally. His latest remarks have only validated the suspicion that Trump sees white supremacists as a crucial part of his political alliance and that he is loath to alienate them. And the country’s racists like what they’re hearing:

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Where racists get their news.

Our former New Republic colleague Elle Reeve embedded with white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, for Vice News this past weekend, and produced this remarkable, haunting feature. I won’t spoil the segment, except to note that about 20 minutes in, as she interviews her subject, the camera catches his laptop and some unread content awaiting him.

The miracle and the horror of social media resides in its power to connect all kinds of people to all kinds of content. Occasionally Nazis happen upon my articles, and alert me to their findings with tweets or emails concerning the happy thought of murdering me.

I don’t know if this particular Nazi finds his reading through social media or brand loyalty, but this appears to be the story he’d clicked on. The Federalist isn’t Daily Stormer, but you can see why a white supremacist might be drawn to a piece characterizing the “rise of white nationalism” as a rational response to liberal, pro-equality activism rather than as a vice without any justification.

Jim Watson/Getty Images

Why is the FBI creating extremists instead of catching them?

The events in Charlottesville this weekend demonstrated that America has a violent, racist right, and that it is organized, mobilized, and ready to kill. But instead of going after these already dangerous radicals, the FBI is busy radicalizing people who otherwise might not have bothered with political violence. This much is evident in the case of Jerry Drake Varnell, a man who was arrested in Oklahoma yesterday for a plot to bomb a bank that appears to have been entirely instigated by the Bureau.

Varnell is not a nice guy. He is said to have been motivated by hatred of the federal government and by far-right ideologies that he found online. How he found those ideologies, and who pushed him toward extremism, is unclear. What is clear, from a criminal compaint filed against Varnell, is that he was in contact with undercover FBI agents and informants who persuaded him to enact a violent plot, then staged that plot in order to arrest him for it.

The bombing that Varnell believed he was planning was entirely fake, concocted by the FBI to entrap him: What he thought was a bomb was not, what he thought was a stolen cargo van was not, what he thought was a detonator was not. The apparent entrapment was made more sinister by Varnell’s insistence, in conversations with the FBI agents whom he thought were his co-conspirators, on setting off the bomb at night, so as to minimize casualties. To some commentators, that sounded like the behavior of someone who wouldn’t have committed violence if the FBI hadn’t put him up to it.

It’s part of a long tradition for the FBI. Take, for instance, the three Brooklyn men the FBI arrested in 2015, who likely would not have wanted to travel to Syria or join ISIS if undercover agents had not convinced them that it was a good idea. Or think of the Somali-American teenager in Portland, Oregon, who was convinced to detonate a bomb in a parking lot by undercover agents he met through his mosque. In fact, what seems most unusual about the entrapment of Varnell was that this time the FBI targeted a right-wing white man, using a tactic that it most often reserves for young men of color.

It is interesting that the arrest of a white right-winger in an FBI sting comes just as the country is gripped by the events in Charlottesville. That various law enforcement agencies were caught off-guard by the danger these white supremacists pose only underscores the FBI still has no idea how to deal with the real far-right threat.

Getty/Alejandro Pagni

A fire scientist is warning of an “eclipse apocalypse.”

In the lead-up to Monday’s highly anticipated solar eclipse, there have been countless articles about how the once-in-lifetime event might harm eyeballs, cameras, and neck muscles. But now comes a warning that the eclipse will increase the risk of an enormous wildfire—one that could lead to unprecedented deaths.

In an op-ed last week, fire scientist and University of Idaho associate professor Crystal Kolden wrote of the dangers that outsiders pose as they travel to remote areas of the American West to view the eclipse. As travelers set up camp in Oregon, Idaho, and Wyoming—said to be the best for cloud-free viewing—these arid landscapes will likely see “more human ignitions on one weekend than they have over the last century,” Kolden wrote. These vegetated areas have experienced warm, wet winters of tremendous growth, followed by a hot, dry summer that’s dried it out and primed it for fire. Combine that with thousands upon thousands of tourist campers unaware of wildfire risks, Kolden said the result could be disastrous.

I fear hundred to thousands of tiny fires started by eclipse-watchers being blown up by dry, hot winds that are common in the west this time of year. I fear people panicking and trying to evacuate, then getting into accidents that block narrow, single-lane mountain and rangeland roads. I fear hundreds of people trapped in their cars, overtaken by flames, and no way to rescue them or suppression resources to save them. I fear we will finally see the wildfire that kills over 100 people, or many, many more.

In short, I fear a disaster; an eclipse apocalypse. I really hope I’m wrong.

There are a number of important factors driving Kolden’s concern, including inadequate firefighting equipment due to “years of downsizing and outsourcing and reducing the aerial firefighting fleet.” She speculated firefighters are also tired and overworked from the intense start to wildfire season out West. But most importantly, she said, “it’s just too hot and dry, the product of a changing climate that has yielded record-breaking heat waves nearly every year.”

There are, of course, a few errant conspiracy theorists who think the solar eclipse will cause the actual end of humanity as we know it. But Kolden’s wildfire apocalypse is a real possibility. The Oregon Department of Forestry has published a guide to avoid starting wildfires. Eclipse watchers out West, please read up.

Courtesy of the National Archives

No, America is nowhere near a Civil War.

In the wake of the political violence in Charlottesville, The New Yorker asks, “Is America headed for a new type of civil war?” To answer that question, staff writer Robin Wright spoke to five Civil War historians and cited a troubling Foreign Policy survey in March, when that magazine asked national-security experts about the likelihood of a second civil war: “[Keith] Mines concluded that the United States faces a sixty-per-cent chance of civil war over the next ten to fifteen years. Other experts’ predictions ranged from five per cent to ninety-five per cent. The sobering consensus was thirty-five per cent.”

The term “civil war” is being used in very elastic ways here. According to Wright, “Mines’s definition of a civil war is large-scale violence that includes a rejection of traditional political authority and requires the National Guard to deal with it.” If that’s the case, then America has been at civil war for huge chunks of its history, since the National Guard has been called in repeatedly to quell large-scale violence (notably during the desegregation push in the 1950s and the race riots of the 1960s, as well as the labor unrest in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century). Yet Mines is conflating that sort of situation, bad as it is, with the actual Civil War, which involved massive armies fighting over control of territory. As Mines told Wright, “It is like 1859, everyone is mad about something and everyone has a gun.”

Racist terrorism is a problem. In the months leading up to Charlottesville, there were a string of attempted killings and actual killings by radicalized “lone-wolf” racists. This is all the more disturbing given that President Donald Trump is reluctant to criticize white nationalists, likely because he sees them as part of his political coalition. It’s easy to imagine the United States teetering into a situation where persistent lone-wolf attacks are the norm. But this sort of terrorist problem is very different from a war with actual soldiers fighting over sovereignty. Such a war would require national consciousness and trained armies on both sides. There is no evidence that anything like that is on the horizon. America’s festering problem with racist violence is bad enough that we don’t need to exaggerate its scale.

Michael Nagle / Getty Images

Andrew Cuomo, facing his own racial controversy, has been very vocal about Charlottesville.

Cuomo, neglector of subways and fantasy White House decorator, has been all over the fatal violence that took place this weekend in Virginia, subtweeting Donald Trump and bulking up New York’s protections of minorities. His latest idea is aimed at making it harder for hate groups to protest. From the Albany Times-Union:

Dubbed the Charlottesville Provisions, penalties for rioting and inciting to riot would be increased. Rioting under the hate crimes law would come with stiffer felony penalties, while inciting to riot under the hate crimes law would become a felony (up from a misdemeanor).

Cuomo may believe that placing these provisions in the state’s hate crime statute means they will only be applied to the alt-right. But public discourse is now saturated with the notions that a) whites are being targeted for their race and b) there is a thing called the “alt-left,” which is violent and hateful. The president basically endorsed this view over the weekend with his claim that “many sides” were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville. The danger is that a new anti-rioting statute will be applied to protesters in front of Trump Tower as soon as someone deems it convenient.

But, in fact, Cuomo’s proposals won’t be enacted anytime soon, since the New York state legislature is on break from legislative business until January. The timing, however, is fortuitous in a different respect, in that Cuomo is undergoing his own sordid racial controversy: One of his most generous donors, a hedge fund manager who runs the controversial Success Academy chain of charter schools, attacked state Senator Andrea Stewart-Collins over her support for teachers’ unions last week.

The New York Times reports that:

The hedge fund manager, Daniel S. Loeb, one of the state’s most prolific political donors, said in a Facebook posting last week that Ms. Stewart-Cousins was worse for minorities than “anyone who has ever donned a hood” because of her support for teachers’ unions. Mr. Loeb has since deleted the post and apologized.

But on Monday, another post from Loeb’s Facebook account was discovered that called teachers’ unions “the single biggest force standing in the way of quality education and an organization that has done more to perpetuate poverty and discrimination against people of color than the K.K.K.” Loeb has also donated significant sums to members of the state Senate’s breakaway Independent Democratic Caucus, a group that Cuomo has thus far been unwilling or unable to entice back into the party fold. Just yesterday, black lawmakers rallied in New York in support of Stewart-Collins, who also reportedly had a racially charged encounter with Cuomo himself.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is really mad that he was forced to condemn white supremacists.

On Monday, the president finally explicitly condemned the neo-Nazis who had staged violent, deadly protests in Charlottesville this weekend, after his “many sides” comment allowed them to skirt responsibility. (Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer, said that Trump’s comments “implied the antifa are haters. There was virtually no counter-signaling of us all.”)  But only a few hours later he made it clear that he had been extremely reluctant to call out these white supremacists by name:

Trump is all but screaming like a petulant racist baby, “They MADE me do it!” At the same time, he’s winking to white supremacists that he’s still with them. 

As The New York Times reported, Trump had been taking his cues from another white nationalist in the White House, Steve Bannon, who advised him against criticizing his far-right base. And lest there be any confusion about where he stood, on Tuesday he retweeted one of his racist supporters, who posted a picture of a train running over a CNN reporter. As many pointed out, this was horribly inappropriate after a woman died in Charlottesville after being run over by a white supremacist’s car.

Trump deleted the tweet, but he had made his true feelings clear, as he has done all weekend and during his entire presidency.

August 14, 2017

Pool/Getty Images

Did Mark Zuckerberg just lose the presidency to the CEO of GoDaddy?

It feels natural in the aftermath of a deadly white supremacist hate march that business leaders would rethink certain practices. Kenneth Frazier, the black CEO of the pharmaceutical company Merck, resigned from the White House manufacturing council after President Donald Trump provided succor to the racist marchers. In part because Trump lashed out at Frazier on Twitter, his decision has become a dominant news story, and prompted calls for other executives on the council to abandon Trump.

But the announcement that GoDaddy will cancel domain hosting service to the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer is probably the more important story.

In the background of the Trump era, a debate has raged about whether or to what extent various hosting services should be obliged to deny platforms to hate groups and their members. Overwhelmingly, this has been posed as a question to social networking companies like Twitter and Facebook, where terms-of-service standards are loose and arbitrarily enforced. These companies have tiptoed around the debate, ostensibly to avoid being put in the position of applying standards of morality and decency to speech.

In just the same way manufacturing CEOs are now asked to follow Frazier’s lead, Mark Zuckerberg and other Silicon Valley titans ought to be asked whether they’ll follow GoDaddy, and why GoDaddy beat them to the punch. These companies have often shown, sometimes in highly questionable circumstances, that they’re capable of taking a hard line against “hate speech.” Now that a life has been lost to a hate mob that organized on social media, their position has been substantially weakened.

Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

Merck’s CEO is not a hero.

Kenneth Frazier has resigned from his position on Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, citing concerns over Trump’s weak response to an act of white supremacist domestic terrorism. In a statement, he asserted that:

America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the ideal that all people are created equal.

For this, he is being lauded for his moral courage:

But Frazier deserves no credit for his decision. He has known for a long time that Donald Trump is a racist and a misogynist; that he employs white nationalists; that he is antagonistic to free speech and that his administration represents a significant threat to American democracy. He chose to serve on this council anyway.

Furthermore, the praise for Frazier obscures the fact that a CEO has class interests in common with a billionaire like Donald Trump. Trump has promised that he’ll be very good for business, and so far it’s one of the few promises he’s been able to keep; his administration has rolled back a number of regulatory functions that kept corporate America in check while protecting workers. Merck, meanwhile, fought Bernie Sanders’s bill to allow Americans to import less expensive drugs from Canada.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

All of the president’s men can’t make up for Trump’s shameful “many sides” speech.

Donald Trump still hasn’t condemned by name the neo-Nazis and white supremacists responsible for the violence in Charlottesville this weekend. On Saturday, he notoriously blamed the violence on “many sides,” then refused to take any questions from reporters, who shouted after him as he left, “Do you call that terrorism?” On Monday morning, the only reference to the attack on Trump’s Twitter feed was a condemnation of Kenneth Frazier, the African-American CEO of Merck, for stepping down from Trump’s manufacturing council.

Trump’s minions have tried to fill the void. On Sunday H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security advisor, went on NBC’s Meet the Press to affirm that “we can confidently call” the car attack on counter-protesters “a form of terrorism.” He then tried to cover for Trump, saying, “He condemned hatred and bigotry on all sides, and that includes white supremacists and neo-Nazis.” Mike Pence took a similar line, saying that Trump “clearly and unambiguously” spoke out against white supremacists, before adding his own “many sides” spin: “The president also made clear that behavior by others of different militant perspectives are also unacceptable in our political debate and discourse.” Ivanka Trump tweeted the following on Sunday:

On Monday morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions described the car attack as an “evil attack,” and declared that it met the definition of domestic terrorism. (Sessions, who has a long history of being accused of racism, is probably one of the least credible people on this subject.)

But even if Trump were to come out today and powerfully condemn the white supremacists in Charlottesville, it still wouldn’t matter. Trump’s silence thus far isn’t complacency—it is a form of terror in and of itself. Nothing he says will make up for the racism that he has spewed over the past two years or the fact that he has appointed white supremacists (Bannon, Miller, Gorka) and complicit white supremacists (everyone else in Trump’s team) to run the country. McMaster, Sessions, Pence, Ivanka—they are all part of the problem. And that problem is Trump.