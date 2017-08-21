Menu
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

The Secret Service is running out of money because Donald Trump and his massive brood take so many trips.

On Monday, USA Today reported that more than 1,000 Secret Service agents have already hit the salary and overtime caps that were supposed to last them for the rest of this godforsaken year. A lot of agents are getting shafted for all the hours they have worked already. And, even though the agency has hired 800 more officers over the past year, the net gain is only 300 since people keep leaving. Seems like the grueling hours and lack of pay might have something to do with it.

Most of this is due to the fact that Trump keeps traveling to Trump properties—Mar-a-Lago, his golf club in New Jersey, Trump Tower—because he loves to enrich himself through the office of the presidency. But it’s also because Trump’s big family is traveling around the world hocking Trump-related properties and goods. As USA Today noted, even Tiffany Trump is sucking the Secret Service dry by taking overseas vacations with her boyfriend.

The most egregious outlay reported in the piece was the Secret Service spending $60,000 on golf cart rentals alone. Just one woman’s opinion, but wouldn’t it be more cost-effective to buy a fleet of golf carts?

Dominick Reuter/Getty Images

Donald Trump fails Appalachia yet again.

In an August 18 letter, the Department of the Interior asked the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to cease all work on a study examining the health risks for Central Appalachian residents living near surface coal mines. Interior had announced its support of the study last August under the Obama administration, allocating $1 million for two years of research.

“West Virginia asked us in the federal government for help,” the department said in an August 3 statement. “We wanted to do the best we could for the people, so we brought the National Academy of Sciences on board because they are one of the world’s most reputable scientific organizations. Good things happen when we work together.”

A 2011 study from the University of Nevada found that areas near mountaintop removal mines, a form of surface mining, experienced higher mortality rates than other Appalachian counties, which researchers attributed both to the region’s extreme poverty and the environmental factors associated with mountaintop removal.

The Academies’ study is not the only Appalachia-related program on the chopping block. Trump’s 2018 budget proposal would cut funds to the Appalachian Regional Commission and U.S. Economic Development Administration, two government programs that aim to improve economies in Appalachia that have been wounded by the coal industry’s decline. His budget also proposes to decrease funding for job training and employment services grants for the region, which voted for Trump in droves.

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Democrats should refuse supplemental Secret Service funding that Trump is just going to pocket.

Following up this morning’s report that Trump has essentially bankrupted the Secret Service through excessive travel to Trump-owned properties, which in turn fleece the Secret Service, I’d like to note that Congress—and specifically Democrats in the Senate—can put a stop to it, if and when the White House and USSS come begging for supplemental spending.

Every president needs a security detail but the Constitution doesn’t entitle the president to as much leisure travel as he wants, and possibly even prohibits the president from using leisure travel to funnel public money into his own pocket.

If he’s already drained USSS appropriations, then supplemental funds should be conditioned first on itemized disclosure of the Trump-owned accounts Secret Service has had to pay to discharge its obligation to protect the president, and second on a legislative rider prohibiting USSS from reimbursing entities owned by the president for expenses and services incurred in the course of protecting the president.

Plussing-up Secret Service accounts will be subject to filibuster, so Democrats can make these demands, if they’re willing to stand on the (I’d argue politically solid) principle that the president can’t profit from his government-provided security detail.

If Trump wants to vacation constantly, fine. If he wants to vacation at his own properties, also fine, but only if he’s willing to cover the security costs himself, or deal with whatever limitations it would entail to receive protection without profit.

George Frey/Getty Images

Trump’s budget cuts could mess up your next solar eclipse viewing.

A few hours before Monday’s total solar eclipse, I called former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief scientist Rick Spinrad to see how his viewing process was going.

Turns out he’d hit a snag. Wildfires were roaring across his home state of Oregon, and he realized that smoke could potentially cloud his view of the phenomenon. He went to access what’s known as a “nowcast,” or a satellite image describing current weather, cloud, smoke, and other conditions in his area. But the images he wanted were fuzzy. “I couldn’t get the resolution I wanted to determine where the best spot is,” he told me.

Spinrad explained that the ability to nowcast—to determine atmospheric conditions with high resolution—is important for viewing an eclipse. He also explained that President Donald Trump has proposed a $510 million cut to NOAA’s $2.3 billion satellite division. Spinrad said those cuts would likely prevent NOAA and NASA from improving earth-monitoring satellites so they have the high resolution necessary for perfect eclipse planning.

“The budget that came out of the Trump administration compromised a lot of these satellite capabilities, and certainly compromised the research that would go into the next generation of satellites,” he said. That would be unfortunate, because at least 11 more solar eclipses are expected to grace North America within the 21st century.

Congress hasn’t passed Trump’s budget for NOAA, and it’s unclear if they will. Indeed, a Senate committee recently rejected most of those proposed cuts to the agency. But as global climate change increases the risk of longer wildfire seasons and more intense individual burns, accurate, high-resolution nowcasts will help eclipse viewers find a view that isn’t obstructed.

And no, Spinrad says, satellite nowcasts are not just for satellite nerds like him. “Even if this eclipse were happening over India right now, if you had a cell phone, you have got the technology to pull out the images we’re talking about,” he said. “They’re becoming as common as GPS systems.” As for the newfound eclipse chasers today’s event will inspire, they can only hope that those nowscasts will remain common and crisp once Trump is out of office.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Conservatives are still arguing Confederate monuments are testaments to valor.

Hudson Institute fellow Arthur Herman wants you to know that Confederate monuments aren’t really racist. “If they come down now under violent pressure from the Left, we may be losing a lot more than statues of dead Confederate heroes,” he writes in National Review.

Herman manages to hit every Dunning School canard possible in his defense of the monuments. Confederates weren’t traitors; they fought heroically for their cause; Robert E. Lee was a noble man who wanted peace. “First of all, these are not ‘Confederate monuments.’ They are monuments to the dead, soldiers who fought and often died for the Confederate cause,” he writes. “In the final analysis, they are monuments to timeless virtues, not to individuals.”

Any honest white Southerner will tell you that this revisionism persists because their peers do not want to tell the truth. White supremacists, however, are happy to do it. They know that the story of the Confederacy is a story about slavery. Racism taints Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson and every other Confederate officer; white supremacists understand, correctly, the real legacies of these men. They celebrate this truth while many white Southerners pretend it does not exist—and while many non-Southern whites back up their revisionist nostalgia.

Herman’s apologia is not original. I have heard versions of it my whole life. But there can be no absolution for the Confederacy. There should only be justice, though it is too late and too inadequate. So take down the statues. Rename the roads, the buildings, the schools. The South’s only monuments should be monuments to its victims. And this is only an initial step. We can take down every Confederate memorial in the country and we will not end racism or resolve racial inequalities. The latter goal is part of a broader political project that conservatives like Herman oppose:

This is in fact the best argument that those who want these statues gone can make: that the “reconciliation” between North and South was done on the backs of blacks, and that the end of Reconstruction and the rise of Jim Crow were the price America paid to have peace in the aftermath of civil war. From a historical point of view, it’s almost convincing, even though what American blacks suffered under segregation was nothing compared to what liberalism has inflicted on them since the 1950s, as it destroyed their families, their schools, and their young men and women’s lives through drugs and guns and the gangster-rap culture “lifestyle,” which is really a death style.

Herman may as well write “WELFARE QUEENS” in bright red text. But we can’t eliminate the racial wealth gap without redistribution. We can’t eliminate the racial health gap without universal health care. We won’t reach educational parity without adequately funded public schools and accessible higher education. We need policing reform, sentencing reform, and the reversal of the Republican Party’s voter suppression campaign. We need, in short, to wage total ideological war on nearly every policy legacy of the conservative movement if we’re to achieve racial justice in the United States. National Review just reminded us why.

August 18, 2017

Mark Wilson / Getty

Steve Bannon is out, but Donald Trump is still racist.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired Bannon on Friday, presumably to give the beleaguered consigliere more free time to ominously mill in the background of somebody else’s ethno-nationlist meetings. Sup, Breitbart.

On the left the response has ranged between sweet sighs of relief to exuberant schadenfreude—both of which are appropriate responses if you view Trump as a mere vessel and Bannon as the Rasputin behind the throne. But the sad reality is that Trump had done tons of racist stuff long before Bannon ever got hold of him. The fact that Trump hired Bannon is itself evidence of this, not to mention Trump’s vile stance against the Central Park Five, the two times he was sued for not renting to black people, the time he refused to disavow former KKK grand wizard David Duke, or the fact that he pretty much started the whole birther conspiracy.

Bannon’s departure is certainly a good thing. The fewer white nationalists in the halls of power the better. But make no mistake, those same views will enjoy the world’s loudest bullhorn as long as Donald Trump is the president of the United States.

Eat your cake, Tina Fey, but protest, too.

Fey is back on SNL’s “Weekend Update” and back in her element, which is pretending to eat entire cakes by herself:

Fey’s point about “sheetcaking” demonstrations by white supremacists boils down to this: “Treat these rallies like you would the opening of a thoughtful comedy with two female leads—don’t show up.” The idea is that counter-protests and media attention are like oxygen for these groups. Fey also got in a dig at the media: Who drove the car into the crowd, Hillary’s emails?” she jokes at one point, because Fey is nothing if not dedicated to the art of amusing wine moms in minivans across America.

To be more generous: Fey, who graduated from the University of Virginia, probably isn’t seriously suggesting that would-be protesters stress-eat at home. Even so, it’s worth examining the idea at the center of her bit. Should protesters stay home? After the events of Charlottesville, it’s problematic to suggest that they should. After all, when white supremacists are allowed to stage spectacles unchallenged, white supremacists benefit.

The battle over Confederate statues is essentially a battle over public space. As long as the statues remain, white supremacists can correctly claim that this is their space, shaped by their politics. This claim demands a rival claim. Protest, in this case, becomes an act of reclamation. It is dangerous, yes, it gives neo-Nazis media coverage, yes, but it’s impossible to win if you stay home. And you can always bring the sheetcake with you to the protest.

CNN

Evil tech bro James Damore says being conservative is like being “gay in the 1950s.”

In today’s white man filling your news feed, Damore, who was recently fired from Google for circulating a sexist memo, told Business Insider that he was the subject of ideological discrimination against conservatives. “Really, it’s like being gay in the 1950s. These conservatives have to stay in the closet and have to mask who they really are. And that’s a huge problem because there’s open discrimination against anyone who comes out of closet as a conservative.”

The big glaring problem with this statement is that he conveniently skips over the fact that you can be fired for being gay. Today. In 28 states. In 30 states you can be fired for being transgender. Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects discrimination on the basis of sex, but not explicitly of sexual orientation and only 22 states have instituted employer non-discrimination laws that cover sexual orientation and gender identity.

Also, being gay in the 1950s was infinitely tougher than being James Damore in 2017. Alan Turing, the pioneering British computer scientist, was chemically castrated by his government for being gay in 1952. Many believe this horrific incident led him to commit suicide in 1954.

It’s more than possible that Damore just doesn’t know any of this. But that only underscores the insularity of his privilege.

August 17, 2017

YouTube

Julius Krein is the perfect intellectual villain of the Trump era.

Krein arrived on the national political scene earlier this year when he founded American Affairs, a quarterly journal designed to give bigots intellectual cover for supporting Trump. The young Harvard grad was an irresistible figure, depicted as the rare millennial enfant terrible who, with a precocious smirk, was willing to kick against the pricks. He embarked on a lengthy media blitz, promoting the virtues of Trumpian politics on television, radio, and in print.

But that’s all over now. After Trump defended neo-Nazis in the wake of deadly clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, Krein calculated that the time for penance had finally come. He wrote a sober reversal of his position in The New York Times on Thursday, saying that the president has “betrayed the foundations of our common citizenship” and that his actions are “jeopardizing any prospect of enacting an agenda that might restore the promise of American life.”

Fair enough. But then Krein launches into a labored justification for why he ever supported Trump in the first place:

He forthrightly addressed the foreign policy failures of both parties, such as the debacles in Iraq and Libya, and rejected the utopian rhetoric of “democracy promotion.”

Trump wasn’t the only candidate to do this, but he was the only candidate to incredulously ask Joe Scarborough three times about nuclear weapons: if we’ve got ‘em, why can’t we use ‘em?

He talked about the issue of widening income inequality—almost unheard of for a Republican candidate—and didn’t pretend that simply cutting taxes or shrinking government would solve the problem.

At no point did Trump, a billionaire with a persistent reputation for shortchanging less powerful business partners, ever offer a single detail about how he planned to tackle inequality. And even a cursory knowledge of Trump the real estate magnate would have put this hope to rest.

He criticized corporations for offshoring jobs...

While openly doing it himself.

He blasted the Jeb Bush and Ted Cruz campaigns for insincerely mouthing focus-grouped platitudes...

While he mocked a disabled reporter, race-baited, and bragged about committing sexual assault.

His statements on immigration were often needlessly inflammatory, but he correctly diagnosed that our current system makes little sense for most Americans, as well as many immigrants, and seems designed to benefit the wealthy at the expense of working people.

Did he correctly diagnose it? I suppose so, if you consider referring to Mexican immigrants as rapists an astute diagnosis.

And then there is this doozy:

Those of us who supported Mr. Trump were never so naïve as to expect that he would transform himself into a model of presidential decorum upon taking office. But our calculation was that a few cringe-inducing tweets were an acceptable trade-off for a successful governing agenda.

To say Krein treats Trump with kid gloves here would be akin to the Titanic survivor saying afterwards, “It was a rather serious evening.” Even in his denunciation of Trump, Krein whitewashes and justifies Trump’s actions.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Everyone is horrified by Trump’s response to Charlottesville, except the Republican base.

The good news from a CBS News poll released today is that the president’s appalling response to the domestic terrorist attack in Charlottesville is deeply unpopular with the American public as a whole. The bad news is that among the subset of voters that Trump cares about most, his base in the Republican Party, he’s doing fine.

Overall, 55 percent of the population disapproves of how Trump handled Charlottesville, and only 33 percent approve. But among Republicans, these numbers are flipped, with only 22 percent disapproving and 67 percent approving. Among Democrats, the numbers are 82 percent disapproval and 10 percent approval. Among independents, it is 53 percent disapproval and 32 percent approval.

Republicans are also the only group that gives majority support (68 percent) to Trump’s claim that “both sides” are to blame for the violence. Similarly, a majority of Democrats (70 percent) and a plurality of independent (43 percent) think Trump has increased racial divisions, something only 15 percent of Republicans believe. Republicans are the least likely, by a slim majority of 51 percent, to say the killing of Heather Heyer was an act of domestic terrorism.

These divisions shouldn’t be surprising. People see the world through a partisan prism and Republicans naturally take their cue from the leader of their party. But these numbers also create a feedback effect. As long as Trump knows that most Republicans are on board, he’ll believe he’s on the right path and continue to appease white supremacists. In doing so, he and his base are ratcheting up extremism in America.

Getty Images

We now live in a world where Trump will never be done talking about how much he loves white supremacy.

Today, he tweeted about the tearing down of “beautiful” Confederate monuments, saying that they will “never able to be comparably replaced.”

Remember, this is coming from the man who only recently learned about Frederick Douglass. He has also literally torn down historic statues himself:

The silver lining is that people are fighting back. In Durham, North Carolina, protesters recently tore down a Confederate statue, leading to the arrest of four people. In a powerful show of solidarity, hundreds of people rallied when three of the those protesters made a court appearance, demanding that all charges be dropped. They are also symbolically turning themselves in alongside those arrested:

The city of Baltimore also recently voted to remove all of its Confederate monuments, which they did in the dead of the night. In fact, all across the country, monuments are coming down, in direct resistance to the white supremacists on the ground and in the White House.