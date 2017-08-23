Menu
Magazine

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Alan Dershowitz is on track to be the most notorious defense attorney in history.

The Harvard law professor is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal defenders on the Russia investigation, having compared special counsel Robert Mueller to Stalin and Captain Ahab (Trump being the white whale in this analogy). Dershowitz has even written a quickie book defending Trump. “The idea of trying to create crimes just because we disagree with [Trump] politically, and target him, really endangers democracy,”  Dershowitz said on a recent radio broadcast. “[It] reminds me of what the head of the KGB said to Stalin: ‘Show me the man, and I will find you the crime.’”

But according to Betsy Woodruff of The Daily Beast, Dershowitz’s advocacy on behalf of Trump might be being conducted in private as well as in public. “A person familiar with the president’s legal affairs said there are concerns Dershowitz has talked about legal affairs with Trump,” Woodruff reports

It is plausible that Dershowitz’s strident public advocacy is an attempt to angle a position as Trump’s attorney. A notorious ambulance chaser, Dershowitz is on the path to becoming America’s most famous (or notorious) defense attorney ever: the man who defended Claus von Bülow, O.J. Simpson, and President Donald Trump, should the president need those services. Not even Clarence Darrow achieved anything comparable. 

Ralph Freso / Getty Images

Even Donald Trump’s supporters are getting bored of Donald Trump.

What can you even say about his Tuesday night speech? It was unhinged, even for Trump—a petulant and socially corrosive display that invoked the most frightening mass movements in human history. But what was perhaps most striking was how little substance there was. Trump came to perform, because that’s what he knows best and he’s all out of tricks:

As everybody here remembers, this was the scene of my first rally speech, right? The crowds were so big, almost as big as tonight, that the people said right at the beginning, you know, there’s something special happening here. And we went to center stage almost from day one in the debates. We love those debates. ... Did anybody watch last night?

This incoherent ramble is actually a plea: Remember the good old days? Don’t you still love me? Embarrassing, coming from anyone; dangerous, coming from the president of the United States. No Donald Trump performance is complete without attacks on his enemies. “I mean truly dishonest people in the media and the fake media, they make up stories,” Trump whined. “They have no sources in many cases. They say ‘a source says’—there is no such thing. ... I’m really doing this to show you how damned dishonest these people are.

The real problem, Trump slurred to his audience, is Antifa, which only turns out when Nazis are around, and CNN, which fired Jeffrey Lord for tweeting “Sieg Heil!”, and Barack Obama, who is no longer president. This went on for 77 minutes, or approximately the length of one hellfire-and-brimstone sermon in the South. The hellfire-and-brimstone sermons are more interesting.

The crowd in Arizona appeared to agree: The Washington Post reports that the crowd thinned as Trump shrieked on. This was partly due to the heat—Phoenix hit 106 degrees that day—and party because they were bored. “Hundreds left early, while others plopped down on the ground, scrolled through their social media feeds or started up a conversation with their neighbors,” the Post says.

Spectacle is all Trump has left, and it is beginning to lose its appeal. The consequences will be Biblical. Lukewarm believers will fall away; the devout will remain, and a sense of embattlement does wonders for building fanaticism. There will almost certainly be more violence before the curtain finally closes on this miserable affair, and when it happens Trump will still blame CNN.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The only thing Donald Trump is really worried about is the Russia investigation.

Ever since the embarrassing failure of health care repeal, Trump and Mitch McConnell, our country’s two largest adult sons, have not been on speaking terms. It was previously reported that the relationship really soured after a call on August 9 that devolved into a shouting match over health care. But on Tuesday, The New York Times added a juicy tidbit: that Trump was even more mad about the Senate’s Russia investigation and McConnell’s inability or unwillingness to stop it.

According to the Times, “During the call, which Mr. Trump initiated on August 9 from his New Jersey golf club, the president accused Mr. McConnell of bungling the health care issue.” But Trump was “even more animated about what he intimated was the Senate leader’s refusal to protect him from investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to Republicans briefed on the conversation.”

This is part of a clear pattern. Trump is at his most enraged when people fail to squash the Russia investigation. Most infamously there’s former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired for spearheading the department’s probe, as Trump admitted. But Russia has been a motivating factor in Trump’s public vendettas against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, acting FBI Director Andy McCabe, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, all of whom either have roles to play in the investigation or were somehow involved in the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. McConnell has apparently become the target of Trump’s ire because he is the Senate majority leader and the Senate Intelligence Committee has been investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

As the saying goes, where there’s fire, there’s fire. Even when health care reform—a major campaign promise—was crumbling before his very eyes, Russia was at the top of Trump’s mind. His legislative failures and policy blunders have been embarrassments, his support of neo-Nazis and Klansmen has caused headaches, but the only problem he consistently treats with deathly seriousness is the Russia investigation. Only Trump knows how bad it might be, and apparently he thinks it’s pretty bad.

August 22, 2017

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump is going to try to use Dreamers as a bargaining chip to push through horrible immigration policies.

During his campaign, Trump promised to overturn Barack Obama’s executive orders on immigration. He came through on DAPA, the order tied up in the courts that would have helped to protect some undocumented parents. But thus far, Trump hasn’t touched DACA, which protects some 780,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, also known as the Dreamers. But he might just use the program, which is highly popular, to push other cruel immigration policies through.

On Tuesday, McClatchy reported that a group of White House officials, including yesterday’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, today’s Chief of Staff John Kelly, and the dynamic duo Javanka are urging the president to strike a larger immigration deal with Congress in exchange for protecting Dreamers. According to McClatchy, other top officials—Mike Pence, H.R. McMaster, and Gary Cohn—“are thought to agree” with the plan. So far that deal would include funding for the border wall, more detention beds, reducing legal immigration, and implementing the intrusive E-Verify program.

Immigration reform has proven to be a daunting task for previous administrations, and is an even more unlikely prospect for Trump, who has alienated his top congressional allies and has overseen disaster after legislative disaster during his first six months in office. But the mere thought of Trump using Dreamers as leverage is also harrowing—both Democrats and some Republicans will feel immense pressure to keep the program alive. The rub is that it would give hardliners a chance to push through even more draconian immigration policies. As Dara Lind wrote in Vox in July, “Once Congress agrees to crack open the door on immigration, it’s going to be hard to keep it from opening all the way, into a free-for-all over immigration policy writ large. And if DACA ends, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on Congress to open that door for the sake of nearly 800,000 American-raised DREAMers.”

According to McClatchy, Kelly is keeping Stephen Miller, the far-right, anti-immigrant voice in the White House, away from Trump. But if immigration is pushed front and center in the coming months, Miller will certainly exert his influence to move the deal further to the right. This, apparently, is why Trump’s “moderate” aides have courageously decided to stay at the White House even after Trump condoned white supremacy in Charlottesville: to exert it in the realm of policy.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Donald Trump has no strategy for Afghanistan.

Appearing at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday evening, the president announced ... something. A strategy, allegedly, that will “win” our 16-year-old war in Afghanistan. Trump being Trump, he provided few details about his big beautiful strategy, and relied instead on bluster and venom:

Our troops will fight to win. From now on, victory will have a clear definition: attacking our enemies, obliterating ISIS, crushing Al Qaeda, preventing the Taliban from taking over the country, and stopping mass terror attacks against Americans before they emerge.

He didn’t tell his audience how many troops he planned to send to Afghanistan, though reports put the figure at around 4,000. He said the escalation was contingent on the Afghan government rooting out corruption and creating its own stable army, mimicking demands by his predecessors that were never met. He offered no benchmarks for success, and left the entire operation open-ended, despite claiming that Afghanistan would not receive a “blank check.”

He singled out Pakistan for criticism, saying, “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting.” It is certainly true that Pakistan is home to a number of terrorist groups, but it is also true that Pakistan has proven, over the last 16 years, that it has no intention of ever changing its strategy of using such groups as proxy forces. The main question is whether Trump’s bellicosity and general diplomatic incompetence will destabilize the already-fraught relationship between India and Pakistan. This is vintage Trump: Playground taunts are the only diplomacy he understands.

From all appearances, it looks like he got rolled by his pet generals, who have been portrayed as a moderating force on his rhetoric and policy, but who have very little imagination when it comes to resolving international conflicts—their solution is almost always more troops, which is why Trump is the third president in 16 years to send more troops to Afghanistan. At least we now know that Trump will not end our forever war. Despite his previous statements about pulling out of Afghanistan, we never should have expected him to, since it would have taken courage and guile to stand up to the military, two qualities Trump does not possess.

August 21, 2017

Dominick Reuter/Getty Images

Donald Trump fails Appalachia yet again.

In an August 18 letter, the Department of the Interior asked the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to cease all work on a study examining the health risks for Central Appalachian residents living near surface coal mines. Interior had announced its support of the study last August under the Obama administration, allocating $1 million for two years of research.

“West Virginia asked us in the federal government for help,” the department said in an August 3 statement. “We wanted to do the best we could for the people, so we brought the National Academy of Sciences on board because they are one of the world’s most reputable scientific organizations. Good things happen when we work together.”

A 2011 study from the University of Nevada found that areas near mountaintop removal mines, a form of surface mining, experienced higher mortality rates than other Appalachian counties, which researchers attributed both to the region’s extreme poverty and the environmental factors associated with mountaintop removal.

The Academies’ study is not the only Appalachia-related program on the chopping block. Trump’s 2018 budget proposal would cut funds to the Appalachian Regional Commission and U.S. Economic Development Administration, two government programs that aim to improve economies in Appalachia that have been wounded by the coal industry’s decline. His budget also proposes to decrease funding for job training and employment services grants for the region, which voted for Trump in droves.

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Democrats should refuse supplemental Secret Service funding that Trump is just going to pocket.

Following up this morning’s report that Trump has essentially bankrupted the Secret Service through excessive travel to Trump-owned properties, which in turn fleece the Secret Service, I’d like to note that Congress—and specifically Democrats in the Senate—can put a stop to it, if and when the White House and USSS come begging for supplemental spending.

Every president needs a security detail but the Constitution doesn’t entitle the president to as much leisure travel as he wants, and possibly even prohibits the president from using leisure travel to funnel public money into his own pocket.

If he’s already drained USSS appropriations, then supplemental funds should be conditioned first on itemized disclosure of the Trump-owned accounts Secret Service has had to pay to discharge its obligation to protect the president, and second on a legislative rider prohibiting USSS from reimbursing entities owned by the president for expenses and services incurred in the course of protecting the president.

Plussing-up Secret Service accounts will be subject to filibuster, so Democrats can make these demands, if they’re willing to stand on the (I’d argue politically solid) principle that the president can’t profit from his government-provided security detail.

If Trump wants to vacation constantly, fine. If he wants to vacation at his own properties, also fine, but only if he’s willing to cover the security costs himself, or deal with whatever limitations it would entail to receive protection without profit.

George Frey/Getty Images

Trump’s budget cuts could mess up your next solar eclipse viewing.

A few hours before Monday’s total solar eclipse, I called former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief scientist Rick Spinrad to see how his viewing process was going.

Turns out he’d hit a snag. Wildfires were roaring across his home state of Oregon, and he realized that smoke could potentially cloud his view of the phenomenon. He went to access what’s known as a “nowcast,” or a satellite image describing current weather, cloud, smoke, and other conditions in his area. But the images he wanted were fuzzy. “I couldn’t get the resolution I wanted to determine where the best spot is,” he told me.

Spinrad explained that the ability to nowcast—to determine atmospheric conditions with high resolution—is important for viewing an eclipse. He also explained that President Donald Trump has proposed a $510 million cut to NOAA’s $2.3 billion satellite division. Spinrad said those cuts would likely prevent NOAA and NASA from improving earth-monitoring satellites so they have the high resolution necessary for perfect eclipse planning.

“The budget that came out of the Trump administration compromised a lot of these satellite capabilities, and certainly compromised the research that would go into the next generation of satellites,” he said. That would be unfortunate, because at least 11 more solar eclipses are expected to grace North America within the twenty-first century.

Congress hasn’t passed Trump’s budget for NOAA, and it’s unclear if they will. Indeed, a Senate committee recently rejected most of those proposed cuts to the agency. But as global climate change increases the risk of longer wildfire seasons and more intense individual burns, accurate, high-resolution nowcasts will help eclipse viewers find a view that isn’t obstructed.

And no, Spinrad says, satellite nowcasts are not just for satellite nerds like him. “Even if this eclipse were happening over India right now, if you had a cell phone, you have got the technology to pull out the images we’re talking about,” he said. “They’re becoming as common as GPS systems.” As for the newfound eclipse chasers today’s event will inspire, they can only hope that those nowcasts will remain common and crisp once Trump is out of office.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Conservatives are still arguing Confederate monuments are testaments to valor.

Hudson Institute fellow Arthur Herman wants you to know that Confederate monuments aren’t really racist. “If they come down now under violent pressure from the Left, we may be losing a lot more than statues of dead Confederate heroes,” he writes in National Review.

Herman manages to hit every Dunning School canard possible in his defense of the monuments. Confederates weren’t traitors; they fought heroically for their cause; Robert E. Lee was a noble man who wanted peace. “First of all, these are not ‘Confederate monuments.’ They are monuments to the dead, soldiers who fought and often died for the Confederate cause,” he writes. “In the final analysis, they are monuments to timeless virtues, not to individuals.”

Any honest white Southerner will tell you that this revisionism persists because their peers do not want to tell the truth. White supremacists, however, are happy to do it. They know that the story of the Confederacy is a story about slavery. Racism taints Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson and every other Confederate officer; white supremacists understand, correctly, the real legacies of these men. They celebrate this truth while many white Southerners pretend it does not exist—and while many non-Southern whites back up their revisionist nostalgia.

Herman’s apologia is not original. I have heard versions of it my whole life. But there can be no absolution for the Confederacy. There should only be justice, though it is too late and too inadequate. So take down the statues. Rename the roads, the buildings, the schools. The South’s only monuments should be monuments to its victims. And this is only an initial step. We can take down every Confederate memorial in the country and we will not end racism or resolve racial inequalities. The latter goal is part of a broader political project that conservatives like Herman oppose:

This is in fact the best argument that those who want these statues gone can make: that the “reconciliation” between North and South was done on the backs of blacks, and that the end of Reconstruction and the rise of Jim Crow were the price America paid to have peace in the aftermath of civil war. From a historical point of view, it’s almost convincing, even though what American blacks suffered under segregation was nothing compared to what liberalism has inflicted on them since the 1950s, as it destroyed their families, their schools, and their young men and women’s lives through drugs and guns and the gangster-rap culture “lifestyle,” which is really a death style.

Herman may as well write “WELFARE QUEENS” in bright red text. But we can’t eliminate the racial wealth gap without redistribution. We can’t eliminate the racial health gap without universal health care. We won’t reach educational parity without adequately funded public schools and accessible higher education. We need policing reform, sentencing reform, and the reversal of the Republican Party’s voter suppression campaign. We need, in short, to wage total ideological war on nearly every policy legacy of the conservative movement if we’re to achieve racial justice in the United States. National Review just reminded us why.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

The Secret Service is running out of money because Donald Trump and his massive brood take so many trips.

On Monday, USA Today reported that more than 1,000 Secret Service agents have already hit the salary and overtime caps that were supposed to last them for the rest of this godforsaken year. A lot of agents are getting shafted for all the hours they have worked already. And, even though the agency has hired 800 more officers over the past year, the net gain is only 300 since people keep leaving. Seems like the grueling hours and lack of pay might have something to do with it.

Most of this is due to the fact that Trump keeps traveling to Trump properties—Mar-a-Lago, his golf club in New Jersey, Trump Tower—because he loves to enrich himself through the office of the presidency. But it’s also because Trump’s big family is traveling around the world hocking Trump-related properties and goods. As USA Today noted, even Tiffany Trump is sucking the Secret Service dry by taking overseas vacations with her boyfriend.

The most egregious outlay reported in the piece was the Secret Service spending $60,000 on golf cart rentals alone. Just one woman’s opinion, but wouldn’t it be more cost-effective to buy a fleet of golf carts?

August 18, 2017

Mark Wilson / Getty

Steve Bannon is out, but Donald Trump is still racist.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired Bannon on Friday, presumably to give the beleaguered consigliere more free time to ominously mill in the background of somebody else’s ethno-nationlist meetings. Sup, Breitbart.

On the left the response has ranged between sweet sighs of relief to exuberant schadenfreude—both of which are appropriate responses if you view Trump as a mere vessel and Bannon as the Rasputin behind the throne. But the sad reality is that Trump had done tons of racist stuff long before Bannon ever got hold of him. The fact that Trump hired Bannon is itself evidence of this, not to mention Trump’s vile stance against the Central Park Five, the two times he was sued for not renting to black people, the time he refused to disavow former KKK grand wizard David Duke, or the fact that he pretty much started the whole birther conspiracy.

Bannon’s departure is certainly a good thing. The fewer white nationalists in the halls of power the better. But make no mistake, those same views will enjoy the world’s loudest bullhorn as long as Donald Trump is the president of the United States.