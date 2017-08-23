Menu
The Virginia GOP practically called Ralph Northam a race traitor.

Northam, the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, is descended from slaveowners, but he believes that Confederate monuments should be removed from public spaces. This earned him the ire of the Virginia GOP, which tweeted the following from its official account:


This is familiar rhetoric. Just last night, Donald Trump said those who wanted to take down those monuments are “trying to take away our culture. They’re trying to take away our history.” The coded allusions to “heritage” and “history” not only advance the spurious argument that the Civil War was about defending Southern culture, but also cast these concepts in ominously racial terms. The Virginia GOP might as well have said that Ralph Northam is a race traitor.

Northam is not the only white descendant of Southern slaveowners to object to Confederate monuments. The descendants of Stonewall Jackson have recently done the same. “Heritage” is a racist dog-whistle because our heritage is racist, which is precisely why it must be publicly repudiated. And in doing so, those descendants do not turn their backs to their heritage. They confront it, and tell the truth.

The Virginia GOP deleted the tweets and issued a follow-up:

But the horse left that stable long ago. It is no accident that Donald Trump won the GOP’s nomination for president, or that nearly 70 percent of identified Republican voters agreed with his “both-sides” rhetoric after Charlottesville. The Virginia GOP’s tweets were a classic gaffe, in that they admitted a fundamental truth about the party.

Does Paul Ryan think Trent Lott should’ve remained Senate Majority Leader?

There’s a facet of Paul Ryan’s opposition to censuring Donald Trump for coddling white supremacists I didn’t quite get to in my article this morning, but it’s neatly captured in this short clip of a Q&A he participated in at Intel Wednesday.

Ryan isn’t simply trying to spin you into thinking he’s not the central reason a Trump censure resolution has become “partisan.” He’s also attempting to claim the moral high-ground in the controversy, arguing in effect that the cause of opposing white supremacy is better served by not censuring a president who bolsters white supremacy.

I’m reminded at this juncture of former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, who was forced to resign after he celebrated the segregationist heritage of his colleague Strom Thurmond, on the occasion of Thurmond’s 100th birthday.

“When Strom Thurmond ran for president, we [Mississippians] voted for him. We’re proud of it. And if the rest of the country had followed our lead, we wouldn’t have had all these problems over all these years.”

By Ryan’s logic, Lott may have “messed up,” but the cause of equality would’ve been better served if he’d remained in power.

Post script: The man solemnly nodding along with Ryan in the background is Oregon representative Greg Walden.

Trump defectors: Enough with the gimmicky resignation letters.

President Donald Trump is stoking racial tensions and dismantling environmental protections, and State Department Science Envoy Daniel Kammen has decided he just can’t take it anymore. In a letter to Trump first reported by BuzzFeed News on Wednesday, Kammen—a renewable energy scientist at the University of California, Berkeley—became the latest administration official to resign in protest from his government position. Kammen’s letter was powerful; it not only blasted Trump’s remarks on Charlottesville as in line with a “broader pattern of behavior that enables sexism and racism,” but called out Trump’s “destructive pattern” of policy decisions, like withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord and defunding climate research.

But Kammen’s letter did more than denounce the president’s behavior. It also subliminally called for Trump’s removal from office—by spelling out, with the first letter of each paragraph, the word “IMPEACH.”

If this sounds familiar, it’s because basically the same thing happened last week. All 17 members of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities resigned following Trump’s remarks on Charlottesville. They penned a strongly worded letter that doubled as an acrostic poem. The message was “RESIST.”

I can understand why the arts and humanities people would do it; poems, even bad ones, are their thing. It makes less sense coming from a renewable energy scientist, but I’m tempted to give him a pass as well. We all know what it takes to get the media to cover anything related to climate change.

Still, for at least three reasons, this gimmick should not become a trend. One: These resignation letters are unprecedented and important on their own, shining light on how the president’s destructive nature makes it impossible for public servants to do their jobs. Two: The acrostics are a distraction, overshadowing the letters’ primary message. Three: Acrostic poems should never, ever be allowed to escape the drab beige walls of our nation’s middle-school classrooms. The tactic appears childish, and gives Trump loyalists fodder to claim that the authors are merely seeking attention and self-promotion. Your resignation is serious—why stoop to the president’s level by going back to middle school?

If you’re considering resigning from the Trump administration, let your principles speak for themselves. And if you think the president should be impeached, or that the public should resist, shout it from the rooftops.

UPDATE: There is one situation where resignation letter acrostics are acceptable.

Even Donald Trump’s supporters are getting bored of Donald Trump.

What can you even say about his Tuesday night speech? It was unhinged, even for Trump—a petulant and socially corrosive display that invoked the most frightening mass movements in human history. But what was perhaps most striking was how little substance there was. Trump came to perform, because that’s what he knows best and he’s all out of tricks:

As everybody here remembers, this was the scene of my first rally speech, right? The crowds were so big, almost as big as tonight, that the people said right at the beginning, you know, there’s something special happening here. And we went to center stage almost from day one in the debates. We love those debates. ... Did anybody watch last night?

This incoherent ramble is actually a plea: Remember the good old days? Don’t you still love me? Embarrassing, coming from anyone; dangerous, coming from the president of the United States. No Donald Trump performance is complete without attacks on his enemies. “I mean truly dishonest people in the media and the fake media, they make up stories,” Trump whined. “They have no sources in many cases. They say ‘a source says’—there is no such thing. ... I’m really doing this to show you how damned dishonest these people are.

The real problem, Trump slurred to his audience, is Antifa, which only turns out when Nazis are around, and CNN, which fired Jeffrey Lord for tweeting “Sieg Heil!”, and Barack Obama, who is no longer president. This went on for 77 minutes, or approximately the length of one hellfire-and-brimstone sermon in the South. The hellfire-and-brimstone sermons are more interesting.

The crowd in Arizona appeared to agree: The Washington Post reports that the crowd thinned as Trump shrieked on. This was partly due to the heat—Phoenix hit 106 degrees that day—and partly because they were bored. “Hundreds left early, while others plopped down on the ground, scrolled through their social media feeds or started up a conversation with their neighbors,” the Post says.

Spectacle is all Trump has left, and it is beginning to lose its appeal. The consequences will be Biblical. Lukewarm believers will fall away; the devout will remain, and a sense of embattlement does wonders for building fanaticism. There will almost certainly be more violence before the curtain finally closes on this miserable affair, and when it happens Trump will still blame CNN.

Alan Dershowitz is on track to be the most notorious defense attorney in history.

The Harvard law professor is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal defenders on the Russia investigation, having compared special counsel Robert Mueller to Stalin and Captain Ahab (Trump being the white whale in this analogy). Dershowitz has even written a quickie book defending Trump. “The idea of trying to create crimes just because we disagree with [Trump] politically, and target him, really endangers democracy,”  Dershowitz said on a recent radio broadcast. “[It] reminds me of what the head of the KGB said to Stalin: ‘Show me the man, and I will find you the crime.’”

But according to Betsy Woodruff of The Daily Beast, Dershowitz’s advocacy on behalf of Trump might be being conducted in private as well as in public. “A person familiar with the president’s legal affairs said there are concerns Dershowitz has talked about legal affairs with Trump,” Woodruff reports

It is plausible that Dershowitz’s strident public advocacy is an attempt to angle a position as Trump’s attorney. A notorious ambulance chaser, Dershowitz is on the path to becoming America’s most famous (or notorious) defense attorney ever: the man who defended Claus von Bülow, O.J. Simpson, and President Donald Trump, should the president need those services. Not even Clarence Darrow achieved anything comparable. 

The only thing Donald Trump is really worried about is the Russia investigation.

Ever since the embarrassing failure of health care repeal, Trump and Mitch McConnell, our country’s two largest adult sons, have not been on speaking terms. It was previously reported that the relationship really soured after a call on August 9 that devolved into a shouting match over health care. But on Tuesday, The New York Times added a juicy tidbit: that Trump was even more mad about the Senate’s Russia investigation and McConnell’s inability or unwillingness to stop it.

According to the Times, “During the call, which Mr. Trump initiated on August 9 from his New Jersey golf club, the president accused Mr. McConnell of bungling the health care issue.” But Trump was “even more animated about what he intimated was the Senate leader’s refusal to protect him from investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to Republicans briefed on the conversation.”

This is part of a clear pattern. Trump is at his most enraged when people fail to squash the Russia investigation. Most infamously there’s former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired for spearheading the department’s probe, as Trump admitted. But Russia has been a motivating factor in Trump’s public vendettas against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, acting FBI Director Andy McCabe, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, all of whom either have roles to play in the investigation or were somehow involved in the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. McConnell has apparently become the target of Trump’s ire because he is the Senate majority leader and the Senate Intelligence Committee has been investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

As the saying goes, where there’s fire, there’s fire. Even when health care reform—a major campaign promise—was crumbling before his very eyes, Russia was at the top of Trump’s mind. His legislative failures and policy blunders have been embarrassments, his support of neo-Nazis and Klansmen has caused headaches, but the only problem he consistently treats with deathly seriousness is the Russia investigation. Only Trump knows how bad it might be, and apparently he thinks it’s pretty bad.

August 22, 2017

Trump is going to try to use Dreamers as a bargaining chip to push through horrible immigration policies.

During his campaign, Trump promised to overturn Barack Obama’s executive orders on immigration. He came through on DAPA, the order tied up in the courts that would have helped to protect some undocumented parents. But thus far, Trump hasn’t touched DACA, which protects some 780,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, also known as the Dreamers. But he might just use the program, which is highly popular, to push other cruel immigration policies through.

On Tuesday, McClatchy reported that a group of White House officials, including yesterday’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, today’s Chief of Staff John Kelly, and the dynamic duo Javanka are urging the president to strike a larger immigration deal with Congress in exchange for protecting Dreamers. According to McClatchy, other top officials—Mike Pence, H.R. McMaster, and Gary Cohn—“are thought to agree” with the plan. So far that deal would include funding for the border wall, more detention beds, reducing legal immigration, and implementing the intrusive E-Verify program.

Immigration reform has proven to be a daunting task for previous administrations, and is an even more unlikely prospect for Trump, who has alienated his top congressional allies and has overseen disaster after legislative disaster during his first six months in office. But the mere thought of Trump using Dreamers as leverage is also harrowing—both Democrats and some Republicans will feel immense pressure to keep the program alive. The rub is that it would give hardliners a chance to push through even more draconian immigration policies. As Dara Lind wrote in Vox in July, “Once Congress agrees to crack open the door on immigration, it’s going to be hard to keep it from opening all the way, into a free-for-all over immigration policy writ large. And if DACA ends, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on Congress to open that door for the sake of nearly 800,000 American-raised DREAMers.”

According to McClatchy, Kelly is keeping Stephen Miller, the far-right, anti-immigrant voice in the White House, away from Trump. But if immigration is pushed front and center in the coming months, Miller will certainly exert his influence to move the deal further to the right. This, apparently, is why Trump’s “moderate” aides have courageously decided to stay at the White House even after Trump condoned white supremacy in Charlottesville: to exert it in the realm of policy.

Donald Trump has no strategy for Afghanistan.

Appearing at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday evening, the president announced ... something. A strategy, allegedly, that will “win” our 16-year-old war in Afghanistan. Trump being Trump, he provided few details about his big beautiful strategy, and relied instead on bluster and venom:

Our troops will fight to win. From now on, victory will have a clear definition: attacking our enemies, obliterating ISIS, crushing Al Qaeda, preventing the Taliban from taking over the country, and stopping mass terror attacks against Americans before they emerge.

He didn’t tell his audience how many troops he planned to send to Afghanistan, though reports put the figure at around 4,000. He said the escalation was contingent on the Afghan government rooting out corruption and creating its own stable army, mimicking demands by his predecessors that were never met. He offered no benchmarks for success, and left the entire operation open-ended, despite claiming that Afghanistan would not receive a “blank check.”

He singled out Pakistan for criticism, saying, “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting.” It is certainly true that Pakistan is home to a number of terrorist groups, but it is also true that Pakistan has proven, over the last 16 years, that it has no intention of ever changing its strategy of using such groups as proxy forces. The main question is whether Trump’s bellicosity and general diplomatic incompetence will destabilize the already-fraught relationship between India and Pakistan. This is vintage Trump: Playground taunts are the only diplomacy he understands.

From all appearances, it looks like he got rolled by his pet generals, who have been portrayed as a moderating force on his rhetoric and policy, but who have very little imagination when it comes to resolving international conflicts—their solution is almost always more troops, which is why Trump is the third president in 16 years to send more troops to Afghanistan. At least we now know that Trump will not end our forever war. Despite his previous statements about pulling out of Afghanistan, we never should have expected him to, since it would have taken courage and guile to stand up to the military, two qualities Trump does not possess.

August 21, 2017

Donald Trump fails Appalachia yet again.

In an August 18 letter, the Department of the Interior asked the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to cease all work on a study examining the health risks for Central Appalachian residents living near surface coal mines. Interior had announced its support of the study last August under the Obama administration, allocating $1 million for two years of research.

“West Virginia asked us in the federal government for help,” the department said in an August 3 statement. “We wanted to do the best we could for the people, so we brought the National Academy of Sciences on board because they are one of the world’s most reputable scientific organizations. Good things happen when we work together.”

A 2011 study from the University of Nevada found that areas near mountaintop removal mines, a form of surface mining, experienced higher mortality rates than other Appalachian counties, which researchers attributed both to the region’s extreme poverty and the environmental factors associated with mountaintop removal.

The Academies’ study is not the only Appalachia-related program on the chopping block. Trump’s 2018 budget proposal would cut funds to the Appalachian Regional Commission and U.S. Economic Development Administration, two government programs that aim to improve economies in Appalachia that have been wounded by the coal industry’s decline. His budget also proposes to decrease funding for job training and employment services grants for the region, which voted for Trump in droves.

Democrats should refuse supplemental Secret Service funding that Trump is just going to pocket.

Following up this morning’s report that Trump has essentially bankrupted the Secret Service through excessive travel to Trump-owned properties, which in turn fleece the Secret Service, I’d like to note that Congress—and specifically Democrats in the Senate—can put a stop to it, if and when the White House and USSS come begging for supplemental spending.

Every president needs a security detail but the Constitution doesn’t entitle the president to as much leisure travel as he wants, and possibly even prohibits the president from using leisure travel to funnel public money into his own pocket.

If he’s already drained USSS appropriations, then supplemental funds should be conditioned first on itemized disclosure of the Trump-owned accounts Secret Service has had to pay to discharge its obligation to protect the president, and second on a legislative rider prohibiting USSS from reimbursing entities owned by the president for expenses and services incurred in the course of protecting the president.

Plussing-up Secret Service accounts will be subject to filibuster, so Democrats can make these demands, if they’re willing to stand on the (I’d argue politically solid) principle that the president can’t profit from his government-provided security detail.

If Trump wants to vacation constantly, fine. If he wants to vacation at his own properties, also fine, but only if he’s willing to cover the security costs himself, or deal with whatever limitations it would entail to receive protection without profit.

Trump’s budget cuts could mess up your next solar eclipse viewing.

A few hours before Monday’s total solar eclipse, I called former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief scientist Rick Spinrad to see how his viewing process was going.

Turns out he’d hit a snag. Wildfires were roaring across his home state of Oregon, and he realized that smoke could potentially cloud his view of the phenomenon. He went to access what’s known as a “nowcast,” or a satellite image describing current weather, cloud, smoke, and other conditions in his area. But the images he wanted were fuzzy. “I couldn’t get the resolution I wanted to determine where the best spot is,” he told me.

Spinrad explained that the ability to nowcast—to determine atmospheric conditions with high resolution—is important for viewing an eclipse. He also explained that President Donald Trump has proposed a $510 million cut to NOAA’s $2.3 billion satellite division. Spinrad said those cuts would likely prevent NOAA and NASA from improving earth-monitoring satellites so they have the high resolution necessary for perfect eclipse planning.

“The budget that came out of the Trump administration compromised a lot of these satellite capabilities, and certainly compromised the research that would go into the next generation of satellites,” he said. That would be unfortunate, because at least 11 more solar eclipses are expected to grace North America within the twenty-first century.

Congress hasn’t passed Trump’s budget for NOAA, and it’s unclear if they will. Indeed, a Senate committee recently rejected most of those proposed cuts to the agency. But as global climate change increases the risk of longer wildfire seasons and more intense individual burns, accurate, high-resolution nowcasts will help eclipse viewers find a view that isn’t obstructed.

And no, Spinrad says, satellite nowcasts are not just for satellite nerds like him. “Even if this eclipse were happening over India right now, if you had a cell phone, you have got the technology to pull out the images we’re talking about,” he said. “They’re becoming as common as GPS systems.” As for the newfound eclipse chasers today’s event will inspire, they can only hope that those nowcasts will remain common and crisp once Trump is out of office.