Menu
Magazine

Thomas Shea/Getty Images

Democrats are losing their most loyal voters: black women.

At a moment when so much attention is focused on how Democrats can win white working class voters who backed President Donald Trump, new data shows support for the party is slipping among its most reliable voters—94 percent of whom supported Hillary Clinton last year. (Older black women in particular constitute the party’s electoral base.) According to a Black Women’s Roundtable/ESSENCE poll released on Wednesday, “The majority of Black women continue to believe in the Democratic Party, although the support dropped significantly in a year. In the 2016 survey, Black women overwhelmingly (85%) felt the Democratic Party best represented their interest.” That number fell to 74 percent this year.

These voters aren’t running into the arms of Republicans, of course—just one percent of respondents said the GOP best represents them. But the percentage of black women who said neither party represents them jumped from 13 percent in 2016 to 21 percent in 2017. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat in the Congressional Black Caucus, addressed the news after the poll’s release at the Washington Convention Center.I respect independents. I understand independents,” she told the crowd, arguing that her party needs to do more to communicate its values. “I’ve never said I’m in the Democratic Party because I like to party,” she said. “I’m in there because of values.”

Speaking to reporters, Jackson Lee attributed the decline in support to younger voters. “Every generation has a different way of looking at life,” she said. Today’s young people came of age under President Barack Obama when “all was well,” so now the Democratic Party needs to “talk values” particularly to younger black women. Jackson Lee insisted she’s “not daunted at all” by the drop off in support, but had a clear message for her party. “Democrats do well to listen to the standard-bearers of the party,” she said. “We need to shine up our armor. We need to buff up our teapot.”

Hector Retamal/Getty

More than three million Americans are suffering from Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico—which most people apparently don’t know is a U.S. territory, home to 3.4 million fellow citizens—was hit directly by Maria’s 140-mph winds and torrential rains on Wednesday, knocking out 100 percent of power on the island. The full extent of damage will likely be unknown for weeks, but here’s what we know so far.

  • Some areas are literally demolished. “The sectors Cucharilla, Puente Blanco, La Puntilla, are destroyed,” said Felix Delgado, mayor of Cataño, a municipality just south of San Juan that’s home to approximately 28,000 people. Residents across the island reported windows exploding with the force of the winds. Patients in two hospitals had to be moved after flooding and shattered windows. The island’s main airport has “been rendered virtually unusable.
  • There’s already at least one major and unique threat of pollution. As with any hurricane, spills of petroleum products and raw sewage are to be expected. Those are already starting to materialize; a firefighter told the island’s largest daily newspaper, El Nuevo Dia, that he saw 550-gallon gas tankers flying through the air. And because all of the island’s sewage pumps run on electricity, they’re likely compromised. The Puerto Rico Aqueducts and Sewers Authority suffered “serious damage,” reportedly leaving 220,000 without service.

    The unique threat comes from a five-story pile of contaminated coal waste that usually sits out in the open in Guayama, a town of 45,000 in southern Puerto Rico. The company that owns the pile, Applied Energy Systems, was ordered to cover and secure the humungous mound of arsenic-laden ash earlier this month, before Hurricane Irma hit the island. The company refused, and was fined $25,000. It’s unclear if AES, which did not return multiple requests for comment, covered the waste before Maria. Hopefully it did, because here’s footage of the winds and flooding in Guayama:
  • Flooding is widespread and life-threatening. According to El Nuevo Dia, seven out of eight floodgates of the Carraízo Dam were opened, as well as some others. Three major rivers have reportedly broken their banks. The northeastern municipality of Rio Grande, home to 54,000 people, is “practically underwater.” There’s widespread flooding in San Juan as well.

President Donald Trump has declared Puerto Rico in a state of emergency, but he has not declared it a disaster zone, which would free up more federal funds for recovery. Based only on these initial known impacts, it’s clear that beleaguered Puerto Rico will need a lot of help from its fellow Americans.

The GOP’s Groundhog Day strategy on health care is working.

We’ve been here before. Republicans are, once again, pushing a health care bill that would kick millions of people off their health insurance, raise costs, and throw the health care market into turmoil. They’re doing so as rapidly and stealthily as possible, avoiding as much of “normal order” as they can, hoping that an exhausted opposition won’t mobilize in time to stop it. This obfuscation comes, in part, at the behest of a donor class whose interests are wildly out of step with the public—this bill, like those that have come before it, is staggeringly unpopular.

To add to the Groundhog Day-iness of it all, last night Jimmy Kimmel, who emerged as a star the last go-round, once again used his program to target the insidious Republican effort to repeal Obamacare.

It is, like his first impassioned plea, very moving and effective, particularly when he makes the case that this bill only benefits people like him. It’s also a kind of landmark in late night history—I can’t think of another time that the host of a late night show implored his viewers to call a member of Congress. But it also neatly gets at the problem: We’ve been here before. People are exhausted.

Of course, that’s what Republicans are counting on. Trump fatigue and health care fatigue setting in at the same time. An exhausted opposition is trying to fight on too many fronts at the same time. The cynicism of the strategy is both breathtaking and totally in character. Driven by a demonic donor class and a sliver of their base, Republicans are trying to rope-a-dope everyone else.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Republicans don’t know and don’t care what they’re about to do to the health care system.

They are gearing up for their third stab at repealing Obamacare, which they will have to do by September 30 if they want to pass a bill through reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority. Like every other repeal bill that has been considered, the Graham-Cassidy bill makes absolutely no sense if you care about bringing down the cost of health care, getting more people insured, or human beings in general. The legislation would eliminate Obamacare subsidies, while the Medicaid expansion would expire. Millions of people would undoubtedly lose their insurance, and people with pre-existing conditions would be left out in the cold.

On Wednesday, Jeff Stein, a reporter at Vox, went with the tried-and-true strategy of simply asking these ghouls in the Senate what the Graham-Cassidy bill does and how it will make the lives of Americans (i.e. their constituents) better. None of them could deliver even close to a coherent answer, probably because there isn’t one. Jim Inhofe told Stein the bill represented a “philosophical difference.” John Kennedy said, “Read the bill and you’ll understand.” Many of them expounded on the vague notion of states rights, without explaining how cutting federal funding to states would help people get better and cheaper health insurance.

Pat Roberts gave an answer that is genuinely concerning:

There is nothing of policy substance here because there is nothing of policy substance in the Graham-Cassidy bill, or any of the previous repeal bills. The Republican health care effort is solely driven by the desire to pass anything, even if it means destroying the lives of millions of Americans. The GOP would vote for this bill even if it was just a napkin with the words “Obamacare bad” scrawled on it.

September 19, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration’s immigration policy is racist, part one million.

Since he took office, Trump has been pushing hard to curb the number of refugees accepted into the country. Last week it was reported that Trump is considering lowering the yearly refugee quota to 50,000, the lowest number since 1980. This push is being led by Stephen Miller, the White House’s most vociferous anti-immigrant advocate. In March, Trump issued a presidential memorandum that called for multiple departments to issue a report within 180 days “detailing the estimated long-term costs of the United States Refugee Admissions Program.” In June, Reuters reported that Miller was working to massage the report so that it would come out in favor of restrictive policies. “It’s a policy outcome in search of a rationale,” a former U.S. official told Reuters.

The administration denied these claims. Michael Short, a White House spokesman, told Reuters, “The idea that we are ordering biased reports is false.” But on Monday night, The New York Times obtained a draft report by the Department of Health and Human Services that stated: “Overall, this report estimated that the net fiscal impact of refugees was positive over the 10-year period, at $63 billion.” According to the Times, this report never made it to the White House and the final immigration report submitted on September 5 made no mention of these findings.

The Trump administration clearly has very little regard for facts. That it would squirrel away data that contradicted its agenda is surprising to no one. This is because the administration’s policies are fueled by racism, not data.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Mueller investigation is getting serious.

While Senate Republicans on Monday were busy mounting a last-minute push to take health care away from millions of Americans, two stories broke about the Mueller investigation that suggest it has kicked into a higher gear. Both deal with Paul Manafort.

CNN reported that Manafort was the subject of a FISA warrant both before and after the election. Although it’s not entirely clear when the warrant went into effect, it seems to have preceded Manafort’s resignation as campaign chairman in August of 2016. According to CNN, there are wiretaps that suggest that Manafort reached out to Russia for help during the campaign, although, as with the date of the warrant, there is more than a little ambiguity about the details.

The New York Times produced an arguably more explosive report, this one about the FBI’s raid of Manafort’s home in July, which was first reported in August. The Times reported that the FBI had a “no-knock” warrant, meaning that agents picked the lock of Manafort’s home while he was still in bed. Agents “took binders stuffed with documents and copied his computer files, looking for evidence that Mr. Manafort ... set up secret offshore bank accounts. They even photographed the expensive suits in his closet,” a common tactic when looking for evidence of hidden assets. Perhaps most importantly, Mueller told Manafort that the special counsel “planned to indict him.” The “no-knock” warrant suggests that Mueller did not trust Manafort to cooperate with a subpoena.

What’s notable about these stories aren’t just that they represent the escalation of the Mueller investigation, but that they show Mueller projecting the seriousness of the investigation itself. These are signals to other people involved in the campaign and the Trump administration: Robert Mueller and his team mean business and if that worries you, you should consider talking.

Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Donald Trump is the new Qaddafi of the United Nations General Assembly.

There was a time when pariah leaders used the opening of the U.N. General Assembly as a platform to spout all kinds of hateful nonsense. Qaddafi, the former leader of Libya, delivered a 100-minute address in 2009 in which he described the Security Council as a “terror council,” called for an investigation into JFK’s assassination, and referred to Barack Obama as “our Obama.” Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran would regularly use the General Assembly to assert that the U.S. did 9/11 and to chastise Western countries for their “obedience to Satan.” Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez in 2006 memorably also brought up Satan, comparing him to George W. Bush: “The devil came here yesterday, and it smells of sulfur still today.”

We heard a lot this week about how we would see a new, sober Trump at the U.N., but instead we got the American version of Qaddafi. Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea. He referred to Kim Jong Un as “rocket man.” He said parts of the world were “going to hell.” He basically delivered Bush’s notorious Axis of Evil speech, except he excluded Iraq, added some choice bits from his American Carnage speech, and amped up the crazy. If you have ever wondered what it would be like to be represented by a wild-eyed megalomaniac—minus the flowing robes and abundant military medals—take a look.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton’s book tour isn’t a “blame game.”

That’s what Fox News is calling the former secretary of state’s “score-settling, Dem-rattling” 15-city swing across America and Canada to promote her new campaign memoir, What Happened. But notwithstanding snarky right-wing media coverage—the Daily Caller ran the headline “Hillary Clinton Still Coughing At Book Event”—her stop last night at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., proved that her tour is rather harmless—and might even be helpful for a party, and nation, still reeling from President Donald Trump’s election.

The chief concern about Clinton’s tour is that she’s shirking responsibility for her loss by focusing on the host of other factors that kept her from the White House, including Russian interference, former FBI Director James Comey, and her Democratic primary opponent, Bernie Sanders. Indeed, Clinton has attacked Sanders unfairly in recent days, distorting the hard work he put in for her during the general election. But there was no Bernie-bashing at the Warner, even when some in the crowd of Clinton diehards literally hissed at mention of his name. Instead, Clinton was at turns loose and funny, thoughtful and reflective, reassuring and comforting. She acknowledged that writing the book had been “therapy” and “catharsis” for her, but focused on how her experience can be channeled to help Democrats move forward.

Name-dropping a range of progressive organizations like Indivisible and Swing Left, she told the crowd, I think it’s very important that we not grow weary in standing up for what we see as core American values, not permitting the clock to be turned back and people’s progress to be reversed.” She even encouraged dispirited federal government workers to “stick it out” as the Trump administration seems contemptuous of their departments, “because the tide has to turn.” “If we can take back one one or both houses of Congress in 2018, you will have people you can talk to again,” Clinton said.

Asked about other women thinking of pursuing politics, she made clear that her challenges shouldn’t dissuade anyone. “I would still say that if you are willing to enter politics either as a candidate, as a campaign staffer, as a person in government and public service—because that’s how I view the bigger definition of politics—you just have to be prepared and try to have the confidence without being walled off, without being too defensive,” Clinton said. “It’s easy for me to say. I’ve been all of those things at various points in my public career. But it’s a really great experience, and it is important to have more women in politics, and it is important that we all support each other in the political arena.”

Clinton said What Happened is “as much about resilience as about running for president.” Resilience has always her best quality. More than her smarts and savvy and undervalued sense of humor, Clinton thrives because, as President Barack Obama said at last year’s Democratic National Convention, “No matter how daunting the odds, no matter how much people try to knock her down, she never, ever quits.” If she can use the rest of her tour to buck up and rally Democrats, it will have been a worthwhile venture for more than just book sales. “Look, I’m a very fortunate person,” Clinton said, “and I want others, no matter what happens to you in life to understand that there are ways to get up and keep going.” That’s a message her party needs now more than ever.

September 18, 2017

Alex Wong/Getty

Only one Republican senator is saying what’s obvious about Graham-Cassidy.

Once again, Republicans have taken up the repeal of Obamacare, which many believed had died after John McCain gave a Gladiator-like thumbs down back in July. And they are perilously close to pulling it off. Graham-Cassidy would likely kick millions off their health insurance and turn Obamacare funding into block grants. Like its predecessors, it won’t be scored by the Congressional Budget Office until the last minute (and then only partially). Also like its predecessors, it’s not being moved through committee in anything resembling normal fashion. Because of Senate rules, it has twelve days to pass, meaning that Republicans, once again, are trying to shove a disastrous bill through Congress with minimal scrutiny.

It only takes three Republicans to kill this bill. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins are expected to oppose it. Rand Paul, who voted for the last incarnation of repeal and replace, has come out against this bill, saying that it doesn’t go far enough. But any one of the three could cave. Which means that all eyes are, once again, on John McCain.

Earlier today, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced that he supported the bill. That’s important: McCain has said that he wouldn’t back a bill unless Ducey approved. Given that Lindsey Graham, one of the bill’s architects, is McCain’s best friend, this was a worrying development.

What McCain ultimately does is still anyone’s guess—a terrifying prospect. But when he was asked about the bill earlier today, McCain hit on his other argument against the bill, which is that it is deeply irresponsible.

This doesn’t mean that McCain will ultimately oppose Graham-Cassidy. But it’s still staggering that there is only one Republican in the Senate who is willing to point out that this whole process is insane.

John MacDougall/Getty

There’s hope for the climate, no matter what Trump does on the Paris agreement.

That was the message at Climate Week NYC’s opening ceremony on Monday, where governors, local leaders, and corporate representatives announced several new initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. It was interesting timing. Ten blocks away, the president’s chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, was telling foreign leaders that Trump still plans to withdraw from the international agreement to fight global warming, unless major changes are made to its terms. But at Climate Week, the message was optimistic. “President Trump and all his tweets cannot stop our states from moving forward,” Washington Governor Jay Inslee said at the event. “He cannot stop any of the things we are doing.”

Among the announcements at Climate Week:

  • 50 U.S. businesses—including Gap, Adobe, Nike, Hewlett-Packard, and Levi Straussare now part of the Science Based Target initiative, which works with companies to develop emissions reductions plans in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.
  • Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel announced that the city has reduced its carbon emissions by 11 percent from 2005 to 2015, which means the city is 40 percent of the way to meeting its goals under the Paris accord.
  • Estée Lauder, Kellogg, DBS Bank, and Clif Bar became the latest companies to commit to using 100 percent renewable energy. Kellogg said it will do so by 2020; DBS Bank set its goal for 2030; and Estée Lauder is aiming for 2050. Clif Bar already buys renewable energy certificates that are worth 100 percent of its operations, but is exploring “more direct options,” according to a press release.
  • A new peer-reviewed study argues that the ultimate goal of the Paris agreement—keeping the world from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius—is still in reach because the amount of carbon we can release is significantly bigger than previously thought.

Combined with the initiatives that states like California, New York, and Washington have already taken to reduce carbon emissions—and the billions U.S. corporations have invested in climate action—the U.S. is already halfway toward its Paris goal, according to an analysis released Monday. The analysis doesn’t appear to take into account all the greenhouse emissions the Trump administration is adding to the atmosphere with its pro-fossil fuels policies, but it was encouraging to Climate Week speakers, who said the Trump administration’s inaction on climate would only fuel climate action. “I think Donald Trump may be our Dunkirk,” said political scientist Norm Ornstein. “We had the West at the threat of absolute destruction, and the government did not respond, so civil society was jolted and stepped up to the plate.” Let’s hope he’s right.

Sean Gallup/Getty

The world might fine the U.S. for leaving the Paris agreement.

Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in Manhattan this week, the Trump administration is doubling down on its pledge to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark climate accord. At the same time, U.S. climate leaders—and some foreign representatives—are discussing how the other 170 countries party to the deal might make America pay for breaking its promise to reduce emissions.

At the opening ceremony of Climate Week NYC on Monday—less than a mile away from the U.N. meeting—former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers raised the idea of a “border adjustment carbon tax.” Under this plan, each country that signed the Paris agreement would institute a carbon tax. Countries that don’t have one—i.e., the United States—would face financial penalties levied on exports and imports. “We are going to need a system where you are rewarded for cooperation, and penalized for not cooperating,” Summers said. “That’s why I believe the [border-adjustment carbon tax] is crucial to any climate architecture.” Nicolas Hulot, France’s minister of ecological and solidarity transition, said, “We agree with that. The Paris agreement is not only a piece of paper where 170 states put their signature. It’s a promise to our children, and we cannot lie to our children. We must always say the Paris agreement is negotiable and irreversible. That’s the first step.”

This is not the first time France or other nations have endorsed the idea of punishing America for leaving the Paris agreement. As Quartz reported, “Former French president Nicholas Sarkozy floated a similar idea in November, when Trump first suggested he might withdraw the US from the Paris agreement. His suggested tax rate was between 1 percent and 3 percent. Around the same time, officials from Mexico and Canada began discussing carbon tariffs.”