Menu
Magazine

David McNew/Getty Images

David Brooks still can’t see how central racism is to right-wing populism.

The New York Times columnist has penned an unusually smart article identifying the late paleoconservative writer Samuel T. Francis as a prophet of Trumpism. This is a point others have made before, but Brooks is doing a public service by making Francis’s historical importance known to a wider audience. The only problem is that Brooks presents a distorted picture, portraying Francis as primarily a populist blemished by racism. According to Brooks, “Francis’ thought was infected by the same cancer that may destroy Trumpism. Francis was a racist. His friends and allies counseled him not to express his racist views openly, but people like that always go there, sooner or later.” Presented in this way, as an “infection” or “cancer,” racism seems like an external malady to an otherwise healthy body.

But racism was absolutely central to Francis, just as it is a cornerstone of right-wing populism in general, where it’s used as the glue to hold white people together. That’s the chief way it is distinguished from left-wing populism, which is organized along class, rather than racial, lines.

The fraudulence of Francis’s populism is apparent in Brooks’s praise of the writer’s “insight” that “politics was no longer about left versus right. Instead, a series of smaller conflicts—religious versus secular, nationalist versus globalist, white versus nonwhite—were all merging into a larger polarity, ruling class versus Middle America.” If we group these binaries into their respective camps, what we get is a secular, globalist, non-white ruling class versus a religious, nationalist, white Middle America. But the American ruling class is neither secular nor non-white. These nonsensical categories only make sense to the degree that Francis’s populism was directed at mobilizing whites against non-whites, not at the ruling class.

In his columns, Francis returned to the need for a race-based politics time and again. He openly admired early-twentieth-century race theorists like Lothrop Stoddard and thought that David Duke offered a model for right-wing politics worth emulating. Brooks quotes Francis as having once said: “The civilization that we as whites created in Europe and America could not have developed apart from the genetic endowments of the creating people, nor is there any reason to believe that the civilization can be successfully transmitted to a different people.” Despite quoting this, Brooks fails to ask how this racism was connected to Francis’s populism. Instead, he cordons off Francis’s racism as a discrete problem untied to his broader politics.

Brooks’s blindness on the centrality of racism in right-wing populism is surely due to his residual loyalty to the Republican Party. From Brooks’s point of view, it’s bad enough that the GOP is becoming populist but unthinkable that racism will be the core of that populism. The title of his column is “The Coming War on Business.” The real title should be: “The Coming War on People of Color.”

Courtesy of Facebook

Donald Trump is probably not the friend that Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook want right now.

Facebook’s political problems are only just beginning. Zuckerberg has spent the last several months criss-crossing the country, talking to farmers, and looking at things in a decidedly “person thinking about running for president” kind of way. But, while Zuckerberg’s hiring of Obama vets David Plouffe and Joel Benenson suggests that he might be flirting with higher office, it’s possible that he’s trying to solve a more immediate problem. Between the rise of “fake news,” growing evidence that Facebook was part of Russia’s attempt to influence the 2016 election, and the emerging bipartisan consensus that tech platforms like Facebook should be more heavily regulated, Facebook surely knows that a storm is brewing.

In this light, Zuckerberg’s goofy trips to diners and invocations of Beyoncè are a ham-fisted attempt to generate goodwill and political clout, both of which will be badly needed when the storm comes. On Thursday it was reported that Senator Mark Warner was looking into passing stricter regulation of political ad buys on social media platforms.

But even though there’s plenty of evidence that Russia spent money on Facebook ads during the 2016 election, President Trump is having none of it. On Friday, he took to Twitter to dismiss the newest revelations as fake news:

The usual suspects were dumbstruck by these tweets, but they’re advancing the same argument that Trump has made for the last ten months: that Russian influence on the 2016 election has been wildly overstated in an attempt to discredit his historic victory. (There is also the possibility that Trump was complicit in Russian interference; regardless, it’s obvious that he literally welcomes interference that benefits him.)

For Zuckerberg and Facebook, this couldn’t come at a worse time. While the company would almost certainly want an alliance with just about any other politician who would have them, the last thing they want at a moment of heightened certainty is an association with the deeply unpopular Trump.

September 21, 2017

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

John McCain’s will-he-or-won’t-he act is getting old.

On Wednesday, Mitch McConnell announced that Graham-Cassidy—the most damaging Obamacare repeal bill yet—will be put to a vote next week. That means that the fate of millions of people’s health insurance and more than a few thousand lives rests on the shoulders of two people: John McCain and Lisa Murkowski, both senators who voted no on the so-called “skinny” repeal. Currently, Senators Rand Paul and Susan Collins are planning to vote against the bill, meaning that McConnell cannot afford to lose one more member.

Both McCain and Murkowski’s stated reasons for their indecision are bogus, as the current bill is basically a worse version of the previous ones. But at least Murkowski is projecting some facade of substance, stating that she is working to get a “full understanding as to numbers and formulas.” McCain’s excuse has been that he wants “regular order.” When asked by reporters whether that means he’s a “no,” McCain replied, “That means I want the regular order. It means I want the regular order!”

Well you’re not gonna get the regular order buddy! The Graham-Cassidy bill was introduced last week. It will be voted on next week, through reconciliation, meaning that it will only require a simple majority rather than the normal 60 votes. There will be a single, hastily scheduled hearing called “Block Grants: How States Can Reduce Health Care Costs.” The bill will only be eligible for 90 seconds of debate and the Congressional Budget Office won’t be able to release a full score before Republicans vote.

Nothing about this should convince McCain that Graham-Cassidy will go through regular order. He clearly knows this—when asked about the fact that the Senate scheduled a hearing next week, McCain reportedly said sarcastically, “I’m glad to hear that. That’s wonderful news. Ta-da!” He then played an imaginary trumpet with his fingers.

McCain has no right to be playing imaginary trumpets. If regular order is his main objection then he should have already announced that he won’t be voting for the bill. But McCain loves theatrics—during the last repeal effort, he literally flew across the country after being diagnosed with a brain tumor to flip the bird at McConnell and bask in the spotlight. Maybe he’s just waiting to do so again. But then again, he just might vote for a bill written by Lindsey Graham, one of his close friends. Either way, there’s no reason McCain can’t decide now.

HBO

People close to Donald Trump do not seem to have seen The Wire.

In season three of The Wire, Stringer Bell, the brains behind the Barksdale Organization, brings the drug kingpins of Baltimore together and offers them a proposition. They form a co-op and purchase heroin from the same supplier; in exchange, they mediate their disputes with the help of Robert’s Rules of Order instead of resorting to violence. After making his pitch, Bell sees a young man taking notes on a legal pad. He snatches it. “Is you taking notes on a criminal fucking conspiracy?”

While we still don’t know the extent of the Trump campaign’s interactions with the Russian government, a lot of people close to Donald Trump seem to have put what they were doing in writing.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort offered to give regular “private briefings” to a Russian billionaire with close ties to the Kremlin two weeks before Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president. Not only that—he did so over email. Three weeks ago, the Post reported that Manafort had taken notes during the infamous Don Jr. meeting at Trump Tower, in which Don Jr. agreed to meet with Russian agents in exchange for dirt on Hillary Clinton. And on Thursday morning, Axios reported that Sean Spicer “filled notebook after notebook” with notes of his interactions with President Trump. These notebooks, which would cover the period of James Comey’s firing, would presumably be of interest to special counsel Robert Mueller.

It’s possible, I suppose, that this penchant for putting things in writing reflects a clear conscience—but that is probably something Paul Manafort hasn’t had for decades, perhaps ever. More likely, it’s another example of the curious blend of malevolence and incompetence that has characterized Trump’s campaign and presidency from the very beginning. There’s nothing dumber than taking notes on a criminal conspiracy, and yet that may be exactly what happened.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

What is Sean Spicer hiding?

“Former colleagues of Sean Spicer” tell Axios that the ex-press secretary and star of the Emmys “filled notebook after notebook” during meetings with Donald Trump. That could be very bad for Trump! But Spicer, says Mike Allen, isn’t talking:

Axios

This is very funny and very strange. Sending unsolicited emails and texts is, well, journalism. Spicer could simply refuse to comment, but this reads like a futile attempt to opt out of being asked questions at all. Which is not how anything works.

He had his brief beautiful moment in the Emmys sun, and is still a Harvard fellow despite being the mouthpiece of a racist authoritarian, but Spicer’s post-Trump rebranding effort has run into a few obstacles. The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday that he has yet to land any of the media deals a former press secretary can typically expect:

Not even One America News Network, a JV Fox News that hired and then fired former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, wants to hire Spicer. “We have talked to him [since he left the Trump administration], but right now we have no interest,” Robert Herring, the channel’s chief executive, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Allen hints that Spicer’s reputed penchant for note-taking could make him an inviting target for Robert Mueller. Spicer could even get his revenge on administration officials he hates, though that depends on what the Mueller investigation reveals about Spicer’s own dealings during his time in the White House. His furious messages to Allen reads like a desperate attempt to stem any further inquiries on this matter.

And he doesn’t have many options. He can try telling Mueller not to contact him if he wants, but that’ll work on Mueller about as well as it did on Allen.

September 20, 2017

Justin Merriman/Getty

Scott Pruitt will finally release his public schedule.

Journalists, environmentalists, and transparency advocates for months have pressed the Environmental Protection Agency administrator for details about his whereabouts. Starting next week, he’ll begin doing exactly that, with daily reports about whom he’s meeting with and where he’s going. He’ll also release copies of his schedule from the day he was sworn in in February to the present.

This information comes from Christopher Creech, who works in the EPA’s General Counsel’s office, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request I filed more than five months ago. Creech said the EPA decided to begin releasing Pruitt’s schedule because of “public interest”—i.e., the agency got a lot of FOIA requests for it. Indeed, if you search “Pruitt” and “schedule” on the FOIA website, 54 requests come up, including ones from Politico, CNN, the Center for Public Integrity, Reuters, ThinkProgress, Gizmodo, E&E News, The Washington Post, Mother Jones, ABC News, CBS News, Bloomberg, and BuzzFeed.

One reason reporters have been so interested in Pruitt’s schedule is precisely because he hasn’t made it public, which is not normal for an EPA administrator. President Barack Obama’s EPA administrator, Gina McCarthy, publicly listed all “meetings attended by advocates, stakeholders, elected officials, and others outside the Agency.” She also did this for her deputy, and every assistant and regional administrator across the agency. These schedules weren’t always comprehensive—they did not list meetings with other EPA officials, for example, and on many days no events were listed. But they were something. Creech confirmed that Pruitt’s schedules would be similar to McCarthy’s. “Administrator Pruitt’s schedule will be an abbreviated version, and won’t include personal appointments or logistics,” he said. “There will be more detail than what’s been posted in the past.”

The other, more important reason reporters are interested in Pruitt’s schedule is because it can show exactly whom he considers a priority when it comes to environmental protection. When snippets of his schedule have been released, it’s been eye-opening: E&E News reporter Kevin Bogardus got his hands on one month’s worth of the administrator’s schedule in June, and discovered Pruitt had spent large amounts of time with fossil fuel and chemical industry representatives and very little time with environmental advocates.

Creech acknowledged that FOIA requests played a role, but said that the EPA ultimately wanted to serve the public interest. “It’s openness and transparency,” he said. “We do want to demonstrate that that’s what we’re committed to.” Better late than never, I suppose.

Hector Retamal/Getty

More than three million Americans are suffering from Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico—which most people apparently don’t know is a U.S. territory, home to 3.4 million fellow citizens—was hit directly by Maria’s 140-mph winds and torrential rains on Wednesday, knocking out 100 percent of power on the island. The full extent of damage will likely be unknown for weeks, but here’s what we know so far.

  • Some areas are literally demolished. “The sectors Cucharilla, Puente Blanco, La Puntilla, are destroyed,” said Felix Delgado, mayor of Cataño, a municipality just south of San Juan that’s home to approximately 28,000 people. Residents across the island reported windows exploding with the force of the winds. Patients in two hospitals had to be moved after flooding and shattered windows. The island’s main airport has “been rendered virtually unusable.
  • There’s already at least one major and unique threat of pollution. As with any hurricane, spills of petroleum products and raw sewage are to be expected. Those are already starting to materialize; a firefighter told the island’s largest daily newspaper, El Nuevo Dia, that he saw 550-gallon gas tankers flying through the air. And because all of the island’s sewage pumps run on electricity, they’re likely compromised. The Puerto Rico Aqueducts and Sewers Authority suffered “serious damage,” reportedly leaving 220,000 without service.

    The unique threat comes from a five-story pile of contaminated coal waste that usually sits out in the open in Guayama, a town of 45,000 in southern Puerto Rico. The company that owns the pile, Applied Energy Systems, was ordered to cover and secure the humungous mound of arsenic-laden ash earlier this month, before Hurricane Irma hit the island. The company refused, and was fined $25,000. It’s unclear if AES, which did not return multiple requests for comment, covered the waste before Maria. Hopefully it did, because here’s footage of the winds and flooding in Guayama:
  • Flooding is widespread and life-threatening. According to El Nuevo Dia, seven out of eight floodgates of the Carraízo Dam were opened, as well as some others. Three major rivers have reportedly broken their banks. The northeastern municipality of Rio Grande, home to 54,000 people, is “practically underwater.” There’s widespread flooding in San Juan as well.

President Donald Trump has declared Puerto Rico in a state of emergency, but he has not declared it a disaster zone, which would free up more federal funds for recovery. Based only on these initial known impacts, it’s clear that beleaguered Puerto Rico will need a lot of help from its fellow Americans.

Thomas Shea/Getty Images

Democrats are losing their most loyal voters: black women.

At a moment when so much attention is focused on how Democrats can win white working class voters who backed President Donald Trump, new data shows support for the party is slipping among its most reliable voters—94 percent of whom supported Hillary Clinton last year. (Older black women in particular constitute the party’s electoral base.) According to a Black Women’s Roundtable/ESSENCE poll released on Wednesday, “The majority of Black women continue to believe in the Democratic Party, although the support dropped significantly in a year. In the 2016 survey, Black women overwhelmingly (85%) felt the Democratic Party best represented their interest.” That number fell to 74 percent this year.

These voters aren’t running into the arms of Republicans, of course—just one percent of respondents said the GOP best represents them. But the percentage of black women who said neither party represents them jumped from 13 percent in 2016 to 21 percent in 2017. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat in the Congressional Black Caucus, addressed the news after the poll’s release at the Washington Convention Center.I respect independents. I understand independents,” she told the crowd, arguing that her party needs to do more to communicate its values. “I’ve never said I’m in the Democratic Party because I like to party,” she said. “I’m in there because of values.”

Speaking to reporters, Jackson Lee attributed the decline in support to younger voters. “Every generation has a different way of looking at life,” she said. Today’s young people came of age under President Barack Obama when “all was well,” so now the Democratic Party needs to “talk values” particularly to younger black women. Jackson Lee insisted she’s “not daunted at all” by the drop off in support, but had a clear message for her party. “Democrats do well to listen to the standard-bearers of the party,” she said. “We need to shine our armor. We need to buff up our teapot.”

The GOP’s Groundhog Day strategy on health care is working.

We’ve been here before. Republicans are, once again, pushing a health care bill that would kick millions of people off their health insurance, raise costs, and throw the health care market into turmoil. They’re doing so as rapidly and stealthily as possible, avoiding as much of “normal order” as they can, hoping that an exhausted opposition won’t mobilize in time to stop it. This obfuscation comes, in part, at the behest of a donor class whose interests are wildly out of step with the public—this bill, like those that have come before it, is staggeringly unpopular.

To add to the Groundhog Day-iness of it all, last night Jimmy Kimmel, who emerged as a star the last go-round, once again used his program to target the insidious Republican effort to repeal Obamacare.

It is, like his first impassioned plea, very moving and effective, particularly when he makes the case that this bill only benefits people like him. It’s also a kind of landmark in late night history—I can’t think of another time that the host of a late night show implored his viewers to call a member of Congress. But it also neatly gets at the problem: We’ve been here before. People are exhausted.

Of course, that’s what Republicans are counting on. Trump fatigue and health care fatigue setting in at the same time. An exhausted opposition is trying to fight on too many fronts at the same time. The cynicism of the strategy is both breathtaking and totally in character. Driven by a demonic donor class and a sliver of their base, Republicans are trying to rope-a-dope everyone else.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Republicans don’t know and don’t care what they’re about to do to the health care system.

They are gearing up for their third stab at repealing Obamacare, which they will have to do by September 30 if they want to pass a bill through reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority. Like every other repeal bill that has been considered, the Graham-Cassidy bill makes absolutely no sense if you care about bringing down the cost of health care, getting more people insured, or human beings in general. The legislation would eliminate Obamacare subsidies, while the Medicaid expansion would expire. Millions of people would undoubtedly lose their insurance, and people with pre-existing conditions would be left out in the cold.

On Wednesday, Jeff Stein, a reporter at Vox, went with the tried-and-true strategy of simply asking these ghouls in the Senate what the Graham-Cassidy bill does and how it will make the lives of Americans (i.e. their constituents) better. None of them could deliver even close to a coherent answer, probably because there isn’t one. Jim Inhofe told Stein the bill represented a “philosophical difference.” John Kennedy said, “Read the bill and you’ll understand.” Many of them expounded on the vague notion of states rights, without explaining how cutting federal funding to states would help people get better and cheaper health insurance.

Pat Roberts gave an answer that is genuinely concerning:

There is nothing of policy substance here because there is nothing of policy substance in the Graham-Cassidy bill, or any of the previous repeal bills. The Republican health care effort is solely driven by the desire to pass anything, even if it means destroying the lives of millions of Americans. The GOP would vote for this bill even if it was just a napkin with the words “Obamacare bad” scrawled on it.

September 19, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration’s immigration policy is racist, part one million.

Since he took office, Trump has been pushing hard to curb the number of refugees accepted into the country. Last week it was reported that Trump is considering lowering the yearly refugee quota to 50,000, the lowest number since 1980. This push is being led by Stephen Miller, the White House’s most vociferous anti-immigrant advocate. In March, Trump issued a presidential memorandum that called for multiple departments to issue a report within 180 days “detailing the estimated long-term costs of the United States Refugee Admissions Program.” In June, Reuters reported that Miller was working to massage the report so that it would come out in favor of restrictive policies. “It’s a policy outcome in search of a rationale,” a former U.S. official told Reuters.

The administration denied these claims. Michael Short, a White House spokesman, told Reuters, “The idea that we are ordering biased reports is false.” But on Monday night, The New York Times obtained a draft report by the Department of Health and Human Services that stated: “Overall, this report estimated that the net fiscal impact of refugees was positive over the 10-year period, at $63 billion.” According to the Times, this report never made it to the White House and the final immigration report submitted on September 5 made no mention of these findings.

The Trump administration clearly has very little regard for facts. That it would squirrel away data that contradicted its agenda is surprising to no one. This is because the administration’s policies are fueled by racism, not data.