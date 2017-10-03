Menu
When things go bad, Donald Trump is suddenly an optimist.

During the 2016 campaign Trump had one overarching message that he beat to death: Things are bad, and they’re getting worse. Violent criminals are flooding across the border. We’re bleeding jobs while the Chinese eat our lunch. The NFL is full of wusses now. Inaugural addresses are normally paeans to unity with soaring rhetoric; Trump’s was dubbed the “American Carnage” speech.

But when things have gone badly, Trump has embraced a different rhetorical mode. With criticism mounting about the administration’s handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Trump told reporters that, actually, things are going very well. “The loss of life, it’s always tragic. But it’s been incredible,” he told reporters. “The results that we’ve had with respect to loss of life. People can’t believe how successful that has been, relatively speaking.”

After the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday evening that left 58 dead and over 500 wounded, Trump sounded a familiar theme: The bad thing that happened could have been worse, and is being handled well. “What happened in Las Vegas is in many ways a miracle. The police department has done such an incredible job, and we’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by,” Trump told reporters. “But I do have to say how quickly the police department was able to get in was really very much of a miracle. They’ve done an amazing job.”

Taken broadly, this is familiar presidential territory. Trump is praising first-responders and making the case that everything is being handled properly. And yet, the rhetorical flourishes— “it’s incredible”; “very much a miracle”—are straight out of the Trump branding bible, the kind of thing he would say about a building or a beauty pageant. They’re also being deployed defensively, to shield the administration from blame.

This is ultimately what’s so disturbing. Trump is protecting first from possible blowback, and is concerned second with the situation on the ground. What matters is that things are incredible, that they’re being handled beautifully—any evidence to the contrary just comes from nasty people who have it out for Trump.

Who would Marco Rubio be in Game of Thrones?

In a speech today, Rubio said that if he had watched Game of Thrones during his 2016 campaign, he would have been president because of the “good strategies” one can learn from the show:

To which I say: Seems like a stretch! Comparing the 2016 election, which was like a game of thrones, to Game of Thrones was a big trend among the short-of-ideas media class. This was all well and good until Donald Trump won said game and it was no longer funny to compare a fictional TV show to a real-life tragedy. But Rubio, who only started watching the show in the last two years, apparently thinks that he could have turned the tide if only he had been hip to George R. R. Martin’s show earlier. But who does Rubio see himself as in Game of Thrones? Here are my best guesses:

  1. Renly: Renly had no real claim to the throne. Unlike Joffrey, he was not (publicly) the son of Robert Baratheon. Unlike Stannis, he was not the oldest Baratheon brother and technically next in line. And unlike Daenerys, his crown was not usurped from his family, thus enabling him to claim that he surpassed every other bum in Westeros. Similarly, Rubio was fourth in line, but he refused to release his delegates after he dropped out of the race, sending a letter to state parties that misspelled a very important word (“Untied States”). It was rumored that he was holding out hope that he would be the establishment’s pick over Trump at a possible brokered convention at the RNC. But Renly, at least, was well-liked by the common people—Rubio was not.

  2. Viserys: Viserys met his downfall because he had no idea how he appeared to everyone else around him—rich, vain, entitled, and out of touch with reality. Then there’s Rubio, who went to a campaign stop in New Hampshire wearing incredibly expensive-looking high-heeled booties.

  3. Melisandre: If there is anything my lady in red is good at, it’s ineffectually repeating the same line over and over again—“okay this man is definitely the prince who was promised”—hoping that by the third or fourth time it would become a winning one. This was Rubio’s strategy, whose programming got memorably stuck when he repeated the line “Let’s dispel with this fiction that Barack Obama doesn’t know what he’s doing. He knows exactly what he’s doing,” four times during one of the debates. This led Rubio to getting owned by Chris Christie, which is the GOT equivalent of getting owned by Rorge.
  4. Hot Pie: Ha! Just kidding! Rubio only wishes he could be the shining beam of light that is Hot Pie.

But the correct analysis is that Rubio would most certainly have died in Game of Thrones even if he had already watched all of Game of Thrones and knew everything that was going to happen.

Why is Scott Pruitt meeting with an anti-gay group?

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the EPA administrator’s schedule, released under pressure from many media outlets including the New Republic, reveals the extent to which Pruitt pals around with polluters. From February through May, the paper reported, Pruitt took regular meetings, phone calls and fancy meals with “top corporate executives and lobbyists from all the major economic sectors that he regulates,” while holding “almost no meetings with environmental groups or consumer or public health advocates.”

This is unsurprising; Pruitt’s uncomfortably close relationship with polluting industries has been known for some time. But there’s one detail that is quite surprising, if also confusing. In April, Pruitt’s schedule included a call with the Family Research Council, a Christian conservative social values group that believes homosexuality is “harmful to the persons who engage in it and to society at large, and can never be affirmed,” that pornography “has spread like a plague in our nation” and that abortion “deprives society of the gifts of the unborn.” FRC does not have a large stated interest in the environment or public health. And yet, its call with the EPA administrator was apparently to “put together a small group of key business leaders around the country who are very excited about Administrator Pruitt’s new leadership role.”

What could FRC possibly be so excited about? Pruitt is a conservative Christian, and does have a past relationship with FRC. Last November, while he was still Oklahoma’s attorney general, he spoke at a pastors’ briefing organized by FRC’s ministry arm. The purpose of his speech was to oppose the Johnson Amendment, a law barring churches from supporting political candidates. “We have every right to exercise our faith in the public square,” Pruitt said at the time. His career as an attorney has been closely aligned with the religious freedom movement; as The Daily Beast noted, his first job out of law school “focused on defending Christians in religious liberty cases.”

But here’s a better explanation for the call: While most Christian groups have opposed Pruitt in the name of protecting Creation, FRC is one of very few Christian groups that supports his brand of anti-science, anti-regulatory “environmentalism.” The group believes that climate change can’t be real because God wouldn’t allow such a thing; that God gave us fossil fuels in order for us to reap their benefits. “I believe we have an obligation to be good stewards of the earth God has entrusted us with, but we should not put the planet above people, people should come first,” FRC’s Tony Perkins said in 2015.

Just as FRC takes the anti-science position on climate change, it bases most of its anti-gay rhetoric on junk science. As Wired recently explained:

The papers the FRC produces often purport to be meta-analyses—studies of studies. Rather than compiling an accurate synthesis of mainstream scientific inquiry, however, the group mis-contextualizes data to arrive at a desired conclusion. This technique is how the FRC manages to link homosexuality to, among other things, pedophilia and shortened lifespans, despite strong scientific consensus to the contrary. When the group is not twisting mainstream scientists’ numbers, it’s citing organizations such as the American College of Pediatricians, which sure sounds like the American Academy of Pediatrics but is actually a far-right breakaway group with only 200 members.

These techniques are the same ones climate deniers like Pruitt use to pretend they have legitimate concerns about the reality of global warming. And it’s a useful playbook for Pruitt to follow, as FRC has been able to legitimize itself in mainstream conservative circles despite its anti-science rhetoric. The EPA did not return my request for comment about the call, but there’s a good chance that Pruitt and the FRC were comparing notes.

Trump cares more about Puerto Rico’s debt than its desperate people.

On Tuesday, even before his plane took off to tour the extensive damage Hurricane Maria wrought on Puerto Rico, the president congratulated himself on his successful response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. “I think it’s now acknowledged what a great job we’ve done,” he said, as millions of Americans entered their thirteenth day without power or water and elderly people struggled to find food and medicine.

Hours later, Trump landed in San Juan and sat before Puerto Rico’s leaders to congratulate himself further. “We’ve saved a lot of lives,” he said, and asserted the situation was much better than the “real catastrophe” of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which resulted in more than 1,400 deaths. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like this, and what is your death count as of this moment?... Sixteen people versus in the thousands,” Trump said. “You can be very proud of all our your people, all of our people working together.”

Comparing Katrina and Maria’s respective death tolls is premature. Most of the deaths attributed to Katrina were calculated weeks, even months, after the storm hit; it is almost certain that the death toll will rise in Puerto Rico. Such a comparison is also characteristically crass, suggesting Trump only cares about the loss of life to the extent that it reflects well, or poorly, on his leadership.

The only thing Trump seems truly concerned about, in fact, is Puerto Rico’s massive debt. “I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack,” he said. “Because we’ve spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico.” He did the same thing last week, bringing up the “billions of dollars” the territory owes Wall Street, saying the debt “must be dealt with.” If only Trump showed this much outrage about the slow pace of emergency response.

Trump will make Keynesian economics great again, sort of.

Republicans have been selling their tax reform plan on the promise that it will be revenue neutral, claiming that any revenue losses from lowering tax rates will be off-set by deductions and faster economic growth. But OMB Director Mick Mulvaney has admitted that this might not be possible. In fact, going further, Mulvaney argued that higher deficits may be necessary to spur growth in the first place.

“I’ve been very candid about this,” Mulvaney told Bloomberg. “We need to have new deficits because of that. We need to have the growth. If we simply look at this as being deficit-neutral, you’re never going to get the type of tax reform and tax reductions that you need to get to sustain 3 percent economic growth.”

The Trump administration is in effect channeling Keynesian economics, but of a special sort. While Keynesian economists do urge using deficits to re-start stalled economies, using them to push the economy during a period of expansion is very risky. The danger is that when the economy does enter a real recession, it will take on even bigger deficits. Mulvaney’s policy will make dealing with the next, inevitable recession much harder.

There’s also the question of whether Trump can get his party to go along with this. Since the era of Ronald Reagan, of course, most Republicans have been fine with deficits when they are in power. But there are enough deficit hawks in the Republican camp, including Senator Bob Corker, to make this another issue where the Republicans can’t get anything done, despite controlling all three branches of government.

October 02, 2017

Trump’s “crazy guy” strategy is like Nixon’s madman theory, but dumber.

According to Axios, the president and his staff are spreading the story that he is a “crazy guy,” as a way to browbeat North Korea and other nations in negotiations. Trump’s tweets this weekend undermining Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were apparently part of this strategy.

This is, of course, just a cheap knock-off of the madman theory that Richard Nixon applied when he assumed the presidency in 1969. Nixon encouraged Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and White House Chief of Staff Bob Haldeman to warn other nations that the president was so unhinged he could use nuclear weapons. “I want the North Vietnamese to believe that I’ve reached the point that I might do anything to stop the war,” Nixon told Haldeman. “We’ll just slip the word to them that ‘For God’s sake, you know Nixon is obsessed about Communism. We can’t restrain him when he’s angry—and he has his hand on the nuclear button.’”

Nixon’s madman theory was a complete flop. The North Vietnamese saw through the bluster, and correctly figured out that Nixon was not going to risk World War III by using nuclear weapons. Trump’s “crazy guy” theory is even less likely to work because North Korea (unlike Vietnam) is a nuclear power. For Trump’s threat to be credible, we would have to assume that he is willing to sacrifice millions of South Koreans, Japanese, and Americans. Trump, while undeniably erratic and unstable, has shown no indication of being so divorced from reality that launching a preemptive nuclear war would make sense.

Moreover, the White House isn’t even playing its part correctly. By leaking to Axios, Trump’s staff has extinguished any hope that this harebrained theory might work; the North Korean government is fully capable of reading Axios and figuring out that Trump is bluffing. Thus, the “crazy guy” strategy will only reinforce the fecklessness and irresponsibility of America’s leadership, without providing any leverage in negotiations. That’s the truly crazy thing.

How should we politicize mass shootings?

Over 50 people are dead and 400 are injured because a man opened fire on a concert with an automatic rifle. It’s time, then, for Republicans to pray in public and demand that everyone stop politicizing an event with obvious political implications:

Senator Chris Murphy, who represents the families of Sandy Hook in Congress and has, since Newtown, emerged as one of gun control’s loudest advocates, rejected those calls in a strong statement:

“My heart goes out to the victims, their families, the first responders, and the entire Las Vegas community. Nowhere but America do horrific large-scale mass shootings happen with this degree of regularity. Last night’s massacre may go down as the deadliest in our nation’s history, but already this year there have been more mass shootings than days in the year.

“This must stop. It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic. There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.”

The real strength of Murphy’s statement isn’t its use of light profanity but rather its implied acknowledgement of the twin challenges facing the gun control movement. Nothing will change without policy, and policy is near-impossible to pass due to politics.

And politics is itself a multifaceted problem. There are the pragmatic implications of taking on the NRA, which is a behemoth that has bought off Congress. But we must also think about other reasons why the NRA is so mighty. The NRA sealed a sickness into the American mythos. The American as individualist frontiersman, the cowboy forever riding the rangethat’s the NRA’s take on American exceptionalism. The government that is coming to take not only your guns, but your way of life—that’s the NRA’s contribution to the paranoid style in American politics.

These two fictions are so powerfully popular that they absorb reality, Blob-like. The danger that guns pose, the laws in other countries, the dead kindergarteners: None of it matters to the average gun-owning conservative, or at least not as much as their fanatical commitment to the America the NRA says it protects. Gun control advocates have to present a competing definition of what it means to be American.

The mass shooting in Las Vegas is the worst in history, yet horrifyingly familiar.

Fifty people are dead after a shooter opened fire on a country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and resort in Las Vegas. Over 200 people are wounded, many of them critically. University Hospital Center has said that it is treating at least 14 patients in critical condition. These numbers, which may grow, make this the deadliest mass shooting in American history. The next three on the list—the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016, which left 49 dead; Virginia Tech in 2007; and Sandy Hook in 2012, where 20 children and seven adults were massacred—all occurred in the last decade. 

Little is known at this early stage about what happened or why. The suspected shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was killed by police, who have also located a woman he reportedly traveled to Las Vegas with. Police have said they don’t know what Paddock’s “belief system” was, though “terrorism” has reportedly been ruled out. (This was obviously an act of terror; this just means that Paddock did not pledge allegiance to ISIS or another terrorist group.) Police have also said that they believe this was a “lone wolf” attack. 

It is, in other words, both horrifying in scope and utterly familiar to any American who has lived through the last decade. The usual chorus of “thoughts and prayers” and “condolences” has begun, with the president leading the way: 

A kind of fatalism has infected the way we talk about these events, with “thoughts and prayers” being the only acceptable response from politicians. If Congress didn’t act after Sandy Hook—one of the most shameful moments in its history—why would it now? 

There is nothing pre-ordained about what happened in Las Vegas, or in Orlando or Blacksburg or Sandy Hook. These were not mysterious events that were cast down upon us by a vengeful or indifferent god. They happened in America, a country where gun massacres are disturbingly common and where the government  has done shockingly little to curb them. If this was any other kind of outbreak, we would be demanding answers and there would be inquiries at every level. If Paddock was a member of ISIS, the president would be demanding that we close our borders. But he’s just another guy with a high-powered rifle.

President Trump has not yet dealt with a tragedy like this. But nothing in Trump’s life, either before he became president or since he has entered the West Wing, suggests he will be a transformative president on this issue.

September 29, 2017

Tom Price was too corrupt and incompetent even for the Trump administration.

Price resigned on Friday afternoon, shortly after Donald Trump hinted that a decision to fire the Health and Human Services Secretary was imminent. Price’s time as secretary was brutish and short. It began with Price’s confirmation hearing, which uncovered evidence of possible insider trading while in Congress. For the next several months, Price tried repeatedly to push Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare, and failed repeatedly and spectacularly.

But Price was ultimately undone by the corruption that appears to have characterized his time as a public servant. In his short reign at Health and Human Services, Price spent over $1 million on private planes and military aircraft for himself and his family. When he finally admitted wrongdoing yesterday, he did so in the most weaselly way possible, refusing to fully own up and pay the entirety of the taxpayer money he had spent.

Price’s resignation is notable for two reasons. The first is that it’s the latest in a series of high-profile firings and resignations that have defined the Trump administration’s first eight months. In terms of significance it’s up there with Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, and Mike Flynn (to say nothing of James Comey, Sean Spicer, the Mooch, Sally Yates... the list goes on and on). Taken in total, these resignations are all the evidence you need that this is a chaotic and incompetently run administration.

The second is that Price’s biggest crime seemed to be optics. Reporting over the last month has shown that nearly everyone in the Trump administration has been grifting in one way or another, just not at Price’s level. Price’s resignation is an attempt to nip this growing scandal in the bud, but the main point shouldn’t be lost. Lots of people in the Trump administration have used their position to grift from taxpayers in one way or another. Price may have been the biggest offender, but he’s also something of a scapegoat.

Nope, Roy Moore is not a genius.

“There are plenty of unusual things about Roy Moore. His stated policy positions are not among them,” Matthew Walther chirps in The Week. “The genius of Moore is that he is unwilling to join in the usual proceduralist games that social conservatives in this country have been playing and losing for decades.” Moore, Walther insists, cares about morals instead of money and bears little resemblance to Trump:

Moore is light years away from considering this tension, but it is heartening to think that there soon might be at least one person in the United States Senate for whom Christ is more important than Milton Friedman.

This is unreasonably optimistic. There is no evidence that Moore is anything but an orthodox Republican on economic questions. (“He’s going to be for tax reform, I think,” Rob Portman told Politico, summing up the ethos of the modern Republican Party.) Trump may not have a Christian bone in his body, but what he shares with Moore is a hatred of Muslims and a history of unabashed racism. Moore once spoke to the white supremacist group the Council of Conservative Citizens and referred to “reds and yellows fighting” in a recent speech. The Southern Poverty Law Center reported seven years ago that Moore’s foundation hosted the 2010 Alabama Secession Day Commemoration, “featuring speakers tied to the League of the South, a neo-Confederate hate group that considers slavery ‘God-ordained’ and advocates for ‘the cultural dominance of the Anglo-Celtic people and their institutions.’” These are all facts that Walther either doesn’t know, or chose to ignore.

Moore’s empowerment spells oppression for nearly everyone else. The hyperbole people typically apply to conservative evangelicals actually applies to Roy Moore. He is a proud and explicit theocrat, who wants to criminalize homosexuality and make Christian doctrine the law of the land. If R.J. Rushdoony found a way to upload his consciousness into another person after death, the result would look a lot like Moore. He is a walking Chick tract. He is Charles Coughlin in Protestant skin. There is no joy to Moore, whose dedication to forced purity represents religion at its very worst. And the darkly funny truth is that when people like Moore are in power no one, not even Matthew Walther, is safe. We all fall short of the glory of Roy.

Donald Trump’s Puerto Rico response has been shameful.

Nine days after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, the territory is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis. Nearly half the population lacks drinking water; nearly everyone has no power. There are 3.5 million American citizens on the island, but the Trump administration has thus far treated the situation there as a problem to get around to whenever it gets around to it.

On Thursday the Trump administration promised to send thousands of relief workers and National Guard troops to assist. But it’s clear that the administration was caught unprepared, that its response has been lackluster, and that so much more could have been done. The consequences of that inaction are devastating.

The Trump White House has tried to stay on top of this budding scandal by making two basically contradictory arguments. The first is that conditions are so bad that they can’t be blamed for not doing much. The second is that, even though things are clearly terrible and not getting much better, the administration is actually doing a great job. Trump did just that on Friday morning:

As usual with this administration, there’s a jumpy and insecure need to constantly tell people that everything is fine, while it’s clear that everything behind the scenes is burning. This is a Katrina in slow-motion, and the Trump administration is only just catching on to how bad things are.