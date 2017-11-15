Louie Gohmert and Sean Hannity’s Uranium One flowcharts are a revealing window into the Republican brain.

Over the last few weeks, Republicans have attempted to breathe new life into the Hillary Clinton-Uranium One story in an attempt to claim that Democrats were the real colluders with the Russians. The conspiracy theory at play here is pretty complicated, but it basically alleges that the former secretary of state nefariously sold large amounts of U.S. uranium to Russia in exchange for donations to the Clinton Foundation, or something.

Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert brought this fun prop to a Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday:

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Here, care of Rep. Louie Gohmert's office, is the full chart he displayed at today's House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing. pic.twitter.com/dPSHtGvwqK — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) November 14, 2017

Not to be undone, Sean Hannity took a break from barely chastising Roy Moore to show his audience his science fair project, which includes a number of other handy and confusing flowcharts connecting Uranium One to Hillary Clinton’s emails and the “rigged” 2016 Democratic primary:

These are both truly beautiful documents, perfect representations of an entire ecosystem of conservative thought. They’re also very shoddy, not even up to the standards of the conspiracy theorist’s classic red string–filled corkboard. Why does Gohmert’s chart list Barack Obama twice? And why does Ben Rhodes connect the two Obamas? Is all of the confusion regarding Obama’s birth certificate a cover for the fact that our president ... is a double? Why are there three people separating Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill in Hannity’s version? Is this a spin on Mr. and Mrs. Smith in which a husband and a wife are unaware that they’re in on the same conspiracy?

But what’s really telling here is the breadth of these insane flowcharts. Hannity’s version connects Uranium One to the Democratic primaries, Hillary’s email server, Fusion GPS, James Comey, and the hacking of the Democratic National Committee. Gohmert’s version connects Uranium One to Benghazi, Fast & Furious, the IRS targeting scandal, and other stories that burned up Fox News during the Obama era.

There’s a temptation on the left to treat each of these stories in isolation and to debunk them one by one. But as these very dumb flowcharts show, they’re all part of a larger narrative about how Democrats use the federal government to amass power, which is then used to oppress Fox News viewers.