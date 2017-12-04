Menu
Did Donald Trump just admit to obstruction of justice?

On Saturday morning, Trump made his first public comments after Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in a deal that reports suggest will see Flynn testify against members of Trump’s inner circle and family—and possibly Trump himself.

The second and third tweets are what you expect from Trump, since he has long tried to make a scapegoat of Clinton. But the first tweet is what matters. Trump reportedly told former FBI Director James Comey to go easy on Flynn a day after Flynn was fired, and this tweet implies that Trump was aware that Flynn had lied to the FBI when he made these comments. That is an admission of guilt: The president is effectively admitting to obstructing justice in his conversation with Comey.

This embarrassing error has led to more embarrassing errors. Trump lawyer John Dowd admitted that Trump likely knew that Flynn had lied to the FBI when he spoke to Comey, but argued that it didn’t matter because “the president cannot obstruct justice.” Dowd also took credit for the tweet, saying that he drafted it and sent it to the president’s social media director.

At this point, arguing that the president can’t obstruct justice may be the only argument Trump can make in his defense—if he doesn’t fire Robert Mueller before then, that is.

Trump says shrinking Utah’s monuments is about “states’ rights,” but it’s really about drilling rights.

The president is visiting Utah this morning to formally announce that he’s shrinking two national monuments previously designated by two former Democratic presidents: Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. Trump’s decision, revealed last month by the Salt Lake Tribune, has outraged environmentalists and tribal groups who contend that the sites—particularly the 1.35 million acre Bears Ears—contain ancient and sacred artifacts and should be federally protected from recreational and other activities. But Trump has sided with Republican lawmakers and local leaders who believe the state should be able to decide what happens on its own land. “We’re going to be doing something that the state of Utah and others have wanted to be done for many, many years,” Trump told reporters on Monday before boarding Air Force One. “It will be one of the great ... really events in this country in a long time—so important for states’ rights, and so important for the people of Utah.”

Trump didn’t directly say who the “others” are that have wanted the federal government to shrink or eliminate these monuments. But one is certainly the fossil fuel interests. As Reuters reported, the executive order Trump signed in April to allow national monument designations to be rescinded or reduced came “as the administration pushes to open up more federal land to drilling, mining and other development.”

Bears Ears is in the industry’s sights. This summer, a Tribune investigation found that oil and gas interests “hope to tap hydrocarbon deposits under parts of the Bears Ears region that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke may soon recommend removing from the monument.” Specifically, the Tribune found that industry has been eyeing a 2.7-million-acre area called the San Juan County Energy Zone, which the Utah legislature had previously been considering to open up to the industry. Much of that area became off limits when former President Barack Obama proclaimed Bears Ears a monument in December 2016.

Public land advocate Randi Spivak told the Tribune that drilling in Bears Ears was “a clear and present danger,” and that “the only thing staying in the way is monument status.” Today, Trump will begin the process of removing that obstacle—surely the start of a long legal fight. “What’s next, President Trump—the Grand Canyon?” Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement. “See you in court.”

Donald Trump and Roy Moore, together at last.

Waiting for Trump’s endorsement of Moore has been like watching a gritty reboot of The Notebook. You know they’re going to get together, even if you don’t know precisely how it’s going to happen. So Trump’s tweets this morning provided a certain catharsis:

Moore, who has been at the forefront of the right’s grievance politics, was always the Trumpian candidate in the Republican primary race for Alabama’s senate seat, despite Trump’s endorsement of Luther Strange. That candidacy remains viable despite multiple, credible allegations of sexual misconduct with children, and perhaps Moore owes Trump some gratitude. A recent CBS News poll of Alabama Republicans shows that 71 percent of them believe that the allegations are false. Compare this to similar numbers for Trump, who also faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, and we can see a pattern. These allegations don’t sway Republican voters, at least not the way they sway Democrats; according to a Politico/MorningConsult poll, 65 percent of Democrats say they believe Bill Clinton’s guilty of sexual misconduct. American politics is deeply polarized, but that polarization is not symmetric.

December 01, 2017

The “duckie pajamas” congressman used taxpayer dollars to secretly settle a sexual harassment suit.

Representative Blake Farenthold, perhaps best known for his interesting taste in pajamas, settled an $84,000 sexual harassment claim with taxpayer dollars, per a report by Politico, after his former communications director, Lauren Greene, sued him for gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and creation of a hostile work environment.

According to the lawsuit, filed in December 2014 in D.C. federal court, the Texas Republican, along with one of his aides, made lewd and sexual comments to Greene, and then fired her when she complained.

Politico reports:

Greene claimed in the lawsuit that another Farenthold aide told her the lawmaker had “sexual fantasies” and “wet dreams” about Greene. She also claimed that Farenthold “regularly drank to excess” and told her in February 2014 that he was “estranged from his wife and had not had sex with her in years.”

The two parties reached a private settlement that included a confidentiality agreement barring both Greene and Farenthold from discussing the settlement. It also “expressly provides that both parties deny all liability.”

According to The Washington Post, Congress’s Office of Compliance has shelled out more than $17 million in 264 settlements related to various employer-related disputes, including sexual harassment. Last week, BuzzFeed reported that Representative John Conyers, a Democrat from Michigan, reached a $17,000 settlement out of his office budget in a wrongful dismissal suit, after a female staffer claimed she was fired for not “succumb[ing]” to Conyers’s sexual advances. Meanwhile, Senator Al Franken is under investigation by the Senate ethics committee after five women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Capitol Hill has a rampant sexual harassment problem, aggravated by its lack of a proper channel for victims to report abuse. The House passed a bill on Wednesday that would require sexual harassment training for all members of Congress, and Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier has called on the House to reform its broken reporting system. But after decades under a system that Speier said was orchestrated to “protect the harasser,” it’s safe to assume that more settlements will come to light.

ABC News: Michael Flynn is prepared to testify that Trump told him to “make contact with the Russians.”

It was clear as soon as Flynn’s indictment was made public on Friday morning that the former national security advisor had flipped. He pleaded guilty to a charge of lying to the FBI later that morning—and now we know why. ABC News’ Brian Ross reports that Flynn has “promised full cooperation to the Mueller team” and is “prepared to testify ... against President Trump, against members of the Trump family, and others in the White House.” He is also prepared to testify that Trump, before his inauguration, “ordered him to make contact with the Russians.” Ross is reporting that Flynn made the decision to flip in the last 24 hours, citing the financial and personal pressure of the Mueller investigation.

Ross, it should be noted, is the only person reporting these details so far (and he has been wrong in the past). But, if true, this is a huge story. Trump has denied, again and again, that his campaign had any contact with the Russians—and whenever contact has been disclosed, he’s adamantly denied all knowledge of it. If Flynn testifies that Trump himself ordered contact with the Russians before the inauguration, that could mean one of two things: If it was before the election, that would indicate collusion with a foreign government to interfere in a U.S. election; if it was after the election, it could be a violation of the Logan Act, which bars citizens from negotiating with foreign governments in a dispute with the United States. Either way, we’re looking at impeachment, and the possible end of Trump’s presidency.

Update: ABC News has issued a “clarification” to Ross’s report saying that Trump ordered Flynn to contact the Russians during the transition, not during the campaign. This is in keeping with both the indictment that was made public on Friday morning and a number of other reports.

Trump and the right-wing media continue to lie about the Kate Steinle case.

A San Francisco jury has found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder in a much-publicized 2015 shooting. Donald Trump, who last year used Steinle’s killing to argue that illegal immigrants are a threat to America, similarly exploited the verdict on Twitter:

One right-wing commentator referred to the jury as “illegal trash”:

But it turns out that both the president and the right-wing media have been presenting a wildly distorted picture of the case. As Sarah Rumpf argued at the conservative website Red State, the “trouble with a politically-charged case like this is that there are many who seek to benefit from twisting, if not outright lying, about what really happened. And the facts here are far more complicated than any campaign slogans would lead you to believe.”

The central lie was that the killing of Steinle was a clear-cut case of murder. But such a charge requires a high burden of proof: Prosecutors must show that there was clear intent before the act. In this case, as Rumpf’s review of the evidence shows, there were plenty of reasons for believing this was, as the defense claimed, an accidental killing by a homeless man who came across a gun. “We have a defendant with zero connection to Steinle,” Rumpf wrote. “He had a history of drug crimes but no known violent crimes. The bullet that killed Steinle hit the ground and then ricocheted upwards. There was a video possibly showing another group of people disposing of the gun where Garcia Zarate said he found it.”

Ironically, the very politicization of the case by right-wing media may have been partly responsible for the not guilty verdict. “The prosecutors were under tremendous political pressure,” Rumpf noted. “People wanted Kate Steinle’s killer’s head on a platter, even before Donald Trump ever tweeted her name.” This may be why prosecutors sought a murder conviction, rather than the more plausible charge of manslaughter. But these truths are too uncomfortable for many right-wing readers, who have barraged Rumpf with anger and spite. In Trump they trust.

With Michael Flynn’s guilty plea, the walls are closing in on Donald Trump.

Flynn, who served as national security advisor for the first month of Trump’s presidency, has been charged with lying to the FBI and is expected to plead guilty. The indictment alleges that Flynn “willfully and knowingly” made “false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements” about his conversations with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition. He is the fourth person to have been charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Flynn is getting off easy, given the number of potential crimes he could be charged with. Flynn registered as a foreign agent in March of 2017, after it was revealed that he had hidden the fact that he had received large sums of money from the Turkish government; failing to register is a felony. It also has been reported that Flynn and his son attended a meeting with Turkish representatives during which a plot to kidnap the cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in Pennsylvania, was discussed. Flynn also may have broken the law in 2015, when the former general failed to receive prior approval for a large speaking fee from Russia. All of this suggests that Flynn—who is reportedly concerned about his son being indicted by Mueller—has flipped.

Flynn is essentially getting the same treatment that Trump adviser George Papadopoulos got from Mueller. There is one important difference, however. Trump and other campaign officials have denied that Papadopoulos was involved in high-level campaign decisions. In contrast, there is no level of plausible deniability when it comes to Flynn, who led “Lock her up” chants at the 2016 Republican National Convention, was a top campaign official, and belonged to the president’s cabinet.

If Flynn has flipped, that suggests he has the goods on other high-level Trump campaign officials, possibly including Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and the president himself.

November 30, 2017

Roy Moore doesn’t think women should run for office.

According to a new report from ThinkProgress, the Republican Party’s candidate for Alabama’s open Senate seat co-authored a government text that argued against women running for office. The book, produced by Vision Forum Ministries, also argued that Christians had a “moral obligation” to not vote for female candidates:

The curriculum was a product of Vision Forum, a now-defunct Texas-based evangelical organization headed by Doug Phillips, which taught “Biblical patriarchy”, a theology that prescribes strict, unequal gender roles for men and women. According a statement on the Vision Forum’s website, “Egalitarian feminism is a false ideology that has bred false doctrine in the church and seduced many believers.”

Before it closed in 2013 over accusations of sexually predatory behavior by president Doug Phillips, Vision Forum promoted doctrines to the right of the average evangelical. It nevertheless occupied a position of prominence in the Christian homeschooling community, whose members relied on the group’s curriculum and learning aides. The extremity of the group’s positions—it held that women should not preach, run for office, work outside the home, or even vote—didn’t cost it any business.

In addition to the traditional tenets of conservative Christianity (abortion is murder, gay sex is an abomination, premarital sex is a sin) it also promoted the concept of courtship, which is a half-step removed from arranged marriage. According to Vision Forum, Christians should marry early, to partners approved by their parents, and produce as many children as God sends them. At Slate, Ruth Graham provides more details:

Phillips promoted the concept of “stay-at-home daughters,” in which girls live at home until they marry, often forgoing formal education and focusing on homemaking skills. Independence is essentially a flaw in a Christian wife, who, Phillips taught, should be willing to call her husband “Lord.

Moore’s alleged preference for teen girls wouldn’t have raised many eyebrows at Vision Forum, and neither would his views about the role of women in society.

If anything could kill the U.S.’s “special relationship” with Britain, it’s Donald Trump.

Trump has a penchant for instigating entirely avoidable diplomatic crises with longtime U.S. allies—this is, after all, a man who picked a fight with Australia in his first two weeks on the job. On Thursday morning British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned Trump’s decision to retweet three Islamophobic videos from the racist group Britain First on Wednesday morning. Speaking in Jordan, May said that Trump was “wrong” to amplify Britain First, which she described as a “hateful organization” that stands in “fundamental opposition” to “common British decency.”

The health of the “special relationship” has long been scrutinized to death, with President Obama regularly taken to task for various perceived snubs. But it’s safe to say that the relationship has hit a low point. It says a great deal about the state of the Trump administration that May’s rebuke only registers as one of a series of scandals.

November 29, 2017

Of course Geraldo Rivera is defending Matt Lauer.

News of Lauer’s unceremonious canning by NBC on Wednesday for multiple allegations of sexual harassment has been followed by a rush of grotesque accounts of the Today anchor’s behind-the-scenes behavior, including luring a woman to his office and showing her his penis.

This is the rare type of behavior so repulsive that it has the power to unite people across the political and social spectrum in condemnation—with the exception of Geraldo Rivera, that is.

Rivera’s defense of the indefensible is in keeping with his own history. In fact, he has made no apologies about his own sexual misdeeds. He even wrote a book about them. In Exposing Myself, published in 1991, Rivera admits to a variety of lurid behaviors, including groping Bette Midler:

“We were in the bathroom, preparing for the interview, and at some point I put my hands on her breasts. She loved it, and we fell into a passionate embrace.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, however, Midler recalled the incident differently, saying Rivera drugged her and forced himself on her:

Meanwhile, Rivera offers some rules on how to deal with all of these allegations going forward:

It appears Rivera’s suggested guidelines would protect men like Matt Lauer. And, conveniently, Geraldo Rivera.

Donald Trump’s Islamophobia has entered a dangerous new phase.

Trump has always clung to a kind of plausible deniability when peddling racist nonsense, insisting that his attacks on NFL players protesting police brutality are about patriotism and that his claims that undocumented immigrants are rapists are about law and order. But there is nothing Trump can do to defend his decision to retweet three videos posted by Jayda Fransen, the leader of the extremist far-right group Britain First, on Wednesday. The videos are captioned “Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!”, “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!”, and “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!”

These videos are racist and clear incitements to violence. They portray Muslims as inherently violent and locked in an existential conflict with Christians and white people. The reason they’ve even alarmed conspiracy theorists like InfoWars’s Paul Joseph Watson is that they dispense with any subtext and get straight to the Islamophobic text. Trump is not merely saying that we should stop bad Muslims who are perverting Islam, but that Islam itself represents a threat to the West, to white people, and to Christianity.

This strain of Islamophobia was at the center of Trump’s presidential campaign and his administration’s succession of blocked executive orders banning travel from a number of Muslim-majority countries. But the videos Trump retweeted on Wednesday nevertheless represent a new evolution in his embrace of conspiracy theory–fueled xenophobia. A day after it was reported that Trump is still pushing the lie that Barack Obama was not born in America, and the same morning that Trump suggested that Joe Scarborough murdered an intern, Trump is pushing unverified videos from a racist political party. And that’s terrifying, even for Trump.