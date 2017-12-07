Menu
Al Franken grudgingly announced his resignation.

The Democratic senator said on Thursday morning that he will resign from the Senate in “coming weeks.” “I may be resigning my seat, but I am not giving up my voice,” he said, before adding that Minnesotans deserve a senator who can dedicate “her” energy to representing their concerns. But the rest of Franken’s speech suggested that he hasn’t really come to terms with the accusations against him.

“All women deserve to be heard, and their experiences taken seriously,” he said. But he made it very clear that he was resigning reluctantly, and that he still believed that the Ethics Committee was the right “venue” to investigate the claims made against him. “Some of the allegations against me are simply not true. Others I remember very differently,” he asserted.

He described himself as an advocate for women and said, “I did not want to grow up wanting to be a politician. I came to this relatively late in life. I had to learn a lot on the fly, it wasn’t easy and it wasn’t always fun. This is hard thing to do with your life. There are a lot of long hours and late nights and hard lessons. And there is no guarantee that all your work and sacrifice will pay off.”

There isn’t, of course, even for politicians who never abuse their power. But Franken did abuse his power, first as an entertainer and later as a senator. And though Franken’s alleged actions don’t put him the same category as Roy Moore and Donald Trump, eight women have come forward to say he made their lives more difficult, more painful, than they ever needed to be. There is a vanishingly slim chance that these women are all liars, or that their memories simultaneously failed them.

Franken will “be fine,” as he said today. But his legacy is another matter.

The California wildfires are so “off the charts,” firefighters can only stand back and watch.

“We are in the beginning of a protracted wind event,” Ken Pimlott, the state’s fire chief, said on Wednesday. “There will be no ability to fight fires in these kinds of winds.” Those winds have reached 85 miles per hour in Ventura County. Meanwhile, today’s Burning Index, a number calculated daily by the Los Angeles Fire Department, measured 296. Any number over 162 is considered extreme.

The Santa Ana winds, which descend on the coast from the inland desert, are a common December phenomenon, though climate change may be making these winds drier. But it’s unusual to have wildfires this late in the season because of the November rains—which never came this year. The area is experiencing the eleventh driest early wet season on record, which, along with unprecedented brush growth after last winter’s heavy rains, fueled what has become the worst wildfire season on record. And relief could still be a week or more away: According to Weather Underground, “significant precipitation” isn’t expected until at least mid-December.

Americans aren’t buying the Republican tax scam.

The GOP Congress is rushing to finalize its legislation for a massive corporate tax cut, a bill that would also hike taxes on some and inflict disproportionate harm on Democratic constituencies. The GOP looks likely to get this done by Christmas, delivering Donald Trump his first legislative victory nearly a year into his presidency. But heading into a midterm election year, Republicans have failed to sell this legislative monstrosity to the American people.

“Over half disapprove of it—including four in 10 who disapprove strongly, and only one in five Americans expect their own taxes to go down,” according to a new CBS News poll. “Though the plan finds support from Republicans who believe it will help the economy overall, only one-third of Republicans expect their own taxes to go down. Large majorities of all political stripes believe the plan will help corporations and the wealthy, but only one in three believe it will help the middle class.” On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that conservative groups are even failing to sell the tax legislation to likeminded voters:

Not only do a majority of Americans doubt it is good policy, but people in conservative areas of the country have low expectations that it would do anything to help them, new polling has found.

In counties where Mr. Trump performed exceptionally well — that he won but Mr. Obama carried in 2012, or where he ran 20 percent ahead of what Mitt Romney received in 2012 — only 17 percent said they expect to pay less in taxes, according to a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Another 25 percent said they expected their family would actually pay higher taxes.

To be sure, most Republicans support the tax bill. The CBS poll showed 70 percent of them believe it will help the economy, and “more than three in four Republicans say the plan is fair to people like them, a sentiment that cuts across income levels, suggesting that their views are driven more by the prospects for the wider economy.” If Trump claims tax reform as a success on the campaign trail next year, partisanship will work its magic and his supporters will believe him—even those who will be hurt by the bill. Yet its broad unpopularity, especially as it pertains to the middle class, suggests Democrats might easily enough convince swing voters of the scam that it is.

Mainstream news outlets still haven’t reckoned with their coverage of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

On Thursday, The New York Times announced that it had reached 3.5 million paid subscribers and 130 million monthly visitors, a figure that is more than twice the paper of record’s reach two years ago. The Washington Post, meanwhile, has also seen massive growth, on the back of nuanced and important coverage—their reporting on Roy Moore represents everything that is right with journalism in 2017. Mainstream news outlets, meanwhile, have been more comfortable calling out the daily assaults on truth that emanate from the Trump administration. In many ways, these outlets have learned important lessons from their coverage of Trump’s rise.

But these publications have also shied away from reckoning with one of the biggest and most calamitous journalistic errors in recent memory: The over-coverage of Hillary Clinton’s emails, which took up much more print and television space than any of Donald Trump’s far more important and damning scandals. On Thursday, The Columbia Journalism Review published a long and thorough analysis of that coverage, calling out these same organizations for failing to acknowledge that they made a mistake. Some highlights:

  • “The various Clinton-related email scandals accounted for more sentences than all of Trump’s scandals combined.”
  • “In just six days, The New York Times ran as many cover stories about Hillary Clinton’s emails as they did about all policy issues combined in the 69 days leading up to the election.”
  • Researchers “found roughly four times as many Clinton-related sentences that described scandals as opposed to policies, whereas Trump-related sentences were one-and-a-half times as likely to be about policy as scandal.”

It’s no wonder that many voters concluded that Clinton was just as scandal-prone and damaged as Donald Trump—the media coverage of her candidacy suggested her scandals were at least as important as his were. News outlets have gone to great lengths to decry the rise of fake news and its impact on the 2016 election. But the coverage of Clinton’s emails by professional journalists at mainstream news outlets may have had as much, if not more, of an impact—something these outlets have thus far failed to grapple with.

Nikki Haley uses the Olympics to fear-monger over North Korea.

Asked by Fox News if American athletes would be able to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said, “There’s an open question. I have not heard anything about that, but I do know in the talks that we have—whether it’s Jerusalem or North Korea—it’s about, how do we protect the U.S. citizens in the area?” This echoes earlier comments by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham that the families of military personnel might have to be evacuated from South Korea.

Haley and Graham’s alarmism is diplomatically counterproductive, being both a threat inflation with North Korea and an unnecessary offense to one of America’s key allies. No one is more threatened by the possibility of a nuclear war than South Korea, yet its citizens manage to go on, treating the risk of war as part of life. The Olympics will help showcase South Korea’s resilience as a thriving society. For America to start scaring the world at this moment is to diminish South Korea’s hopeful moment on the world stage (not to mention American athletes’ hopes, too).

Yes, there’s a military standoff in the Korean Peninsula, but that’s been true since the end of fighting in 1953. Rather than suggesting nuclear war is imminent, the U.S. should learn from its Asian ally and display a little resilience of its own.

December 06, 2017

The politics of the Middle East peace process is shifting in favor of Israel.

Donald Trump is expected to announce that he plans to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday. The decision is, in some ways, a compromise. Trump had previously pledged to move the United States embassy to Jerusalem, a decision that would have set off an even greater international firestorm. The administration has insisted that it still plans to move the embassy to Jerusalem, but Trump will sign another six-month waiver, meaning that no change is imminent.

Still, the decision has been met with predictable criticism. Pope Francis called on the United States to respect the status quo in Jerusalem, which both the Israelis and Palestinians claim as their capital. The U.S. has historically insisted that Jerusalem’s status be resolved in peace talks; endorsing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided” capital will likely poison the well before talks have even begun. (West Jerusalem is predominantly Israeli, while East Jerusalem is largely Palestinian; pushes for a Palestinian state have typically called for East Jerusalem to be the capital of such a state.) Manuel Hassassian, the Palestinian representative to the U.K., told the BBC that recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would be the “kiss of death” to the peace process. Violent protests are expected in response.

The decision comes amidst a broader shift in Middle East politics. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presented Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, with a peace plan “that would be more tilted toward the Israelis than any ever embraced by the American government.” Per the Times:

The Palestinians would get a state of their own but only noncontiguous parts of the West Bank and only limited sovereignty over their own territory. The vast majority of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which most of the world considers illegal, would remain. The Palestinians would not be given East Jerusalem as their capital and there would be no right of return for Palestinian refugees and their descendants.

The Saudis have denied the contents of the report. But with both Saudi Arabia and the United States growing closer to Israel, it’s becoming increasingly doubtful that Trump will uphold his previous pledge to be a fair broker in negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Al Franken still needs to resign.

A former Democratic aide has accused Franken of trying to forcibly kiss her. The allegations, reported in Politico on Wednesday morning, are the latest additions to a mounting pile of evidence that the senator has a disturbing history with women:

“He was between me and the door and he was coming at me to kiss me. It was very quick and I think my brain had to work really hard to be like ‘Wait, what is happening?’ But I knew whatever was happening was not right and I ducked,” the aide said in an interview. “I was really startled by it and I just sort of booked it towards the door and he said, ‘It’s my right as an entertainer.’”

All of this sounds very familiar, based on past reporting of Franken groping and forcibly kissing women. The latest alleged incident occurred before Franken entered the Senate, and in a statement he said the story is “categorically not true.” But two sources independently confirmed to Politico that the woman told them about her experience at the time.

As I wrote weeks ago, Franken should resign. It will only get worse the longer he stays. His ongoing refusal to relinquish a safe Democratic seat to someone who has not repeatedly harassed women should disturb everyone in his party.

Update: Six female Democratic senators—Patty Murray, Kirsten Gillibrand, Claire McCaskill, Mazie Hirono, Maggie Hassan, and Kamala Harris—have called on Franken to resign, opening the floodgates for other Democratic officials to call for the same.

By attacking Mitt Romney, Steve Bannon is gearing up for 2020.

The former presidential adviser joined a rally in Fairhope, Alabama, to support embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore. But even as he ostensibly championed Moore, it was clear that Bannon’s real focus was lambasting the former Republican presidential candidate. Romney was a fair target, given his criticism of Moore. On Tuesday, Romney made his opposition to Moore’s candidacy all too clear in a tweet:

But Bannon’s vitriol against Romney was out of proportion with Romney’s criticism of Moore. Bannon went after Romney’s failure to serve in the military during the Vietnam War and also savaged Romney’s Mormonism and his family.

“Mitt, here’s how it is, brother: The college deferments, we can debate that—but you hid behind your religion,” Bannon said.  “You went to France to be a missionary while guys were dying in rice paddies in Vietnam. You had five sons, not one day of service in Afghanistan and Iraq. ... Where were the Romneys during those wars?” Bannon also said that Moore “has more honor and integrity in a pinkie finger than your family has in its whole DNA.”

Romney is reportedly thinking of running for the Senate in 2018, if sitting Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah retires. The Senate bid could be a preparation for launching a primary challenge against Donald Trump in 2020. Bannon’s acrimonious attack could easily be seen as being motivated not just by a desire to win in Alabama and to attack the loathed establishment, but also to preemptively undercut a potential threat to the Trump presidency. 

For his part, Moore’s rival Doug Jones used Bannon’s intervention to portray his opponent as un-Alabaman.

December 05, 2017

Breitbart can’t decide if air pollution is bad.

On Monday, the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Science issued a dire warning about the threat of global climate change. Breitbart did not take it well. Thomas D. Williams, the right-wing website’s Rome bureau chief, accused the academy of spreading “apocalyptic hyperbole.” Carbon dioxide, he said, is merely “a colorless, odorless, non-toxic gas” that is “essential for life on earth.” Williams ignored the thousands of peer-reviewed scientific papers that say our excessive greenhouse gas emissions cause global warming, and that global warming—not carbon dioxide itself—is what harms human life.

Considering Williams’s rejection of climate science, it was surprising that he went on to accurately describe the risks of air pollution. The Vatican, he wrote, should instead be worrying about “dangerous fine particulate matter,” a reference to tiny soot particles that are emitted into air by power plants, cars, and many industries. Williams asserted that particulate matter “is responsible for millions of deaths each year” and that exposure “increases the risk of acute lower respiratory infection, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, stroke and lung cancer.”

These statements are not only correct, but stand in stark contrast to what Breitbart has published on air pollution in the past. The site’s most prolific climate writer, James Delingpole, has written that air pollution’s health risks are “fake news” and “junk science.” In doing so, Delingpole exclusively cites Steve Milloy, a former paid advocate for tobacco and oil companies (Milloy was also a member of President Donald Trump’s transition team for the Environmental Protection Agency). Breitbart has published Milloy’s writings at least 35 times—writings that feature titles like “How Stupid is Air Pollution ‘Science’?” and “More of EPA’s Fradulent ‘Science,’” referring to the fact that air pollution kills people.

Breitbart is caught in an ideological bind. If they side with the epidemiologists and environmental scientists who say air pollution can trigger death, they would have to actively oppose the Trump administration’s EPA, which has hired air pollution skeptics to fill scientific advisor positions and has used junk air pollution science to justify gutting climate change regulations. But if they continue to deny that air pollution is a human health hazard, they risk looking—well, just ignorant.

John Conyers is retiring.

Weeks after BuzzFeed News reported allegations of sexual harassment, Conyers formally announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. The 88-year-old, who served as the Democratic Party’s dean, attributed the decision to his health, but he did refer to the charges against him. “My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we’re going through now. This too shall pass,” he said this morning.

If Conyers hadn’t allegedly propositioned, groped, and verbally abused his staffers, perhaps his legacy would be contained to his civil rights work and his tireless defense of Medicare for All. But Conyers still won’t account for the harm he’s inflicted on his victims, which means his legacy will include that, too.

Conyers has also endorsed his son as his replacement:

During the interview, Conyers endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to replace him in Congress, saying: “I want you to know that my legacy will continue through my children. I have a great family here. And especially in my oldest boy John Conyers III, who incidentally I endorse to replace me in my seat in Congress.”

That sets up a family conflict between Conyers’s son and his grand-nephew, who also announced his intention to run for the seat. It appears his constituents may be in for a public family feud as well.

Republicans are changing their tune now that they think Roy Moore will win.

On Monday evening, hours after The Washington Post published evidence of a 34-year-old Moore’s relationship with a 17-year-old, the Republican National Committee reinstated its support for the Alabama Senate candidate. The RNC had previously withdrawn from the race after a number of women credibly accused him of having inappropriate relationships with them—in some cases including sexual misconduct—when they were teenagers, decades ago. The RNC’s decision to reopen its relationship with Moore followed a full-throated endorsement from President Trump earlier in the day.

The decision to return to Moore mirrors one made by national Republicans just over a year ago. After a number of prominent Republicans backed away from Trump following the release of the Access Hollywood tape, most of them returned to the fold when Trump’s chances improved. Republicans are no longer suggesting that they may refuse to seat Moore if he’s elected; instead, most are insisting that Alabama’s voters are the jury, and will ultimately decide whether an alleged child molester is fit to serve in the United States Senate.

After Republicans initially abandoned Moore, his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, surged in the polls and the race become, according to polling averages, a tie. (Jones even led Moore in a series of polls.) But in recent weeks Moore has run a campaign targeting both his accusers and the national Republicans who abandoned him, and he has since bounced back. Now that it looks like he’ll win, Republicans are sheepishly getting back on the Moore bandwagon.