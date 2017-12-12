Menu
Alex Wong / Getty

She’s running.

Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 19 women, lashed out on Twitter at New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a leading voice against sexual harassment on Capitol Hill, calling her a “flunky for Chuck Schumer” who was “very disloyal” to Bill Clinton and “Crooked” Hillary Clinton. He also wrote that Gillibrand, a Democrat, had previously come to him “begging” for campaign donations and, in a sexually suggestive formulation, “would do anything for them.”

Not only does Trump call Gillibrand a “lightweight,” but underscores her supposed subservience by suggesting she solicited favors from three males—Schumer, Clinton, and Trump himself. Gillibrand later called it “a sexist smear.”

Sensing an opportunity, Gillibrand fired back shortly after, asserting that Trump could not “silence me or the millions of women” who have spoken out against the president.

Ironically for Trump, his feud with the Democrat has only raised her status as a leading member of the opposition and an important voice against sexism on the national political stage. Gillibrand was the first Democratic senator to call for Al Franken’s resignation, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. A member of the Armed Services Committee, she also led the charge against sexual assault in the U.S. military.

On Monday, she officially hopped on Trump’s bad side, when she called for Trump’s “immediate” resignation in light of the many sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him. “These allegations are credible; they are numerous,” said Gillibrand. “I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking.”

Paul J. Richards/Getty

NOAA: The Arctic shows “no sign” of returning to a “reliably frozen region.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual Arctic Report Card on Tuesday, and boy is it not great. Some key findings:

  • The environmental system in the Arctic has reached a “new normal.” Atmospheric temperatures are rising at double the rate of the rest of the planet and ice is consistently decreasing in extent and thickness. The polar region shows “no sign of returning to [the] reliably frozen region of recent past decades.”
  • Arctic tundra is experiencing “record permafrost warming.” Permafrost contains huge amounts of frozen greenhouse gases, and when it melts, it releases those gases into the atmosphere, further worsening global warming.
  • Sea ice is declining and atmospheric temperatures are increasing rapidly. Both phenomena are happening at rates “higher than at any other time in the last 1,500 years, and likely longer than that.”
  • The ocean is getting hotter. In the polar Barents and Chukchi seas, ocean water was a scalding 7 degrees Fahrenheit higher than just a few decades ago.

This report is serious business. It is a peer-reviewed document that includes the work of 85 scientists across 12 countries. It is also a government report—meaning it’s the product of President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump is a climate science denier, meaning he doesn’t think any of this is real. In fact, most people Trump has appointed to run the government don’t think any of this is real.

At least one of Trump’s appointees does, though: Retired Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, the acting administrator of NOAA, who helped unveil the report card at the American Geophysical Union annual conference on Tuesday. According to The Washington Post, Gallaudet said the findings “directly relate to the priorities of this administration,” which are protecting national security and economic security. Both are clearly impacted by these findings, as melting ice produces new naval pathways through the region and thawing permafrost worsens one of the world’s biggest economic threats.

But Trump is doing nothing about climate change—in fact, he appears to be doing everything he can to undo progress on reducing emissions. If national and economic security are Trump’s priorities, perhaps he should start listening to his own scientists.

Saul Loeb/Getty

Donald Trump’s team is inching closer to firing Robert Mueller.

Axios’s Mike Allen is reporting that Trump’s legal team wants a second special counsel to investigate conflicts of interest at the FBI and the Department of Justice. This new proposal was prompted by a Fox News report that revealed that Brian Ohr, a senior DOJ official, had been demoted for failing to disclose meetings with Fusion GPS, the firm behind the infamous Steele dossier, during the 2016 election. Ohr’s wife was also employed by Fusion GPS in 2016.

Republicans have seized on the report to discredit the Steele dossier—arguing that it was only taken seriously because of partisanship at the DOJ—despite the fact that much of it has already been verified. According to Allen, Trump’s “legal team believes Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s Justice Department and the FBI—more than special counsel Bob Mueller himself—are to blame for what they see as a witch hunt.”

Talk of a second special counsel follows a week of calls from conservative media figures, like Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro, for Trump to fire Mueller. By demanding that the Department of Justice appoint someone to effectively investigate the investigators, Trump’s legal team is doing two things. First, it’s trying to cloud the issue: The Trump administration would be able to point to an “independent” investigation that backed up its claims of corruption and bias. And second, the White House is laying the groundwork for Mueller’s potential firing. The Department of Justice and the FBI, the administration argues, have shown that they are out to get the president. If this is also the conclusion of the second special counsel, Trump could argue that he has no choice but to fire Mueller.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Roy Moore’s closing rally featured speeches on hell-bound Republicans, Jewish lawyers, and child prostitutes.

On the eve of the senatorial election in Alabama, Moore gathered together some of the strangest endorsements in political history. Steve Bannon used the occasion to pour fuel into the flames of Republican internal strife by attacking the GOP establishment for betraying Moore. Bannon asserted that “there’s a special place in hell” for those who fail to back Moore, echoing Ivanka Trump’s line that “there is a special place in hell for those who prey on children” in response to allegations that Moore is a child molester.

Seeking to rebut criticism that Moore evoked anti-Semitic stereotypes when attacking billionaire philanthropist George Soros, Kayla Moore, the candidate’s wife, made the unfortunate comment that “one of our attorneys is a Jew.” It wasn’t just the use of the classic “some of my best friends are....” deflection, but also the way Kayla Moore lingered over the word “Jew.”

Finally, an old friend of Moore’s named Bill Sailing, who served with the candidate in the military during the Vietnam War, told a story of how during their military service they, along with a third unnamed soldier, accidentally went into a brothel that had child prostitutes. “There were certainly pretty girls,” Sailing recalled. “And they were girls. They were young. Some were very young.” The point of the story was that Moore and Sailing didn’t use the services of the child sex workers at that brothel, leaving their third friend there. “He’s honorable,” Sailing said of Moore. “He’s disciplined. Morally straight.” But as journalist Jill Filipovic correctly noted, the story suggests that Sailing and Moore let their military buddy stay in the brothel and possibly use the services of the “very young” girls there.

December 11, 2017

Getty/Joe Raedle

Alabama’s Senate race is also about voter suppression.

There’s a lot at stake in the special election on Tuesday, but the outcome might have been determined as far back as 2013, when the Supreme Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act allowed the state to enforce a 2011 voter ID law that “so reeked of discrimination that state politicians didn’t bother to submit it to the federal government for approval,” as Scott Douglas put it in The New York Times today. With the preclearance requirement out of the way, the architects of the bill, who sought to undermine “Alabama’s black power structure,” finally saw their decade-long efforts pay off. Now Democrats are paying the price.

Along with the voter ID law, Alabama Republicans have closed about 200 voting precincts since 2013, attempted to shutter 31 DMV offices across the state in disproportionately rural majority-black counties, and reformed campaign finance laws to weaken organizations that mobilize black voters. The Campaign Legal Center, a voting rights nonprofit, filed a lawsuit this summer against Alabama’s chief election official, John Merrill, for refusing to “to take any meaningful action to implement” a law passed earlier this year that extended the right to vote to thousands of residents who had been disenfranchised for low-level convictions. 

Merill told HuffPost in June that he won’t spend state resources notifying “a small percentage of individuals who at some point in the past may have believed for whatever reason they were disenfranchised.” The reason they believed this, of course, being that state officials told them they were permanently barred from voting and no one has since told them otherwise.  

All this is to say that black voters in Alabama have a series of hurdles to overcome to vote in tomorrow’s special election. Unfortunately, the Democratic candidate in the race, Doug Jones, has been reluctant to make his appeals to this bloc too explicit, lest he alienate Republican-leaning white voters. His main rhetorical outreach has been to reiterate his 2002 prosecution of the KKK members behind the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963. As an Alabama resident told HuffPost, “He makes a big play of, ‘I defended the civil rights.’ OK, that’s all well and good. But I don’t hear anything else from you until it’s time for an election?” 

In the past few weeks the Democratic Party has sent out some of it’s most prominent black lawmakers to stump for Jones, including Senator Cory Booker and civil rights icon John Lewis. We can only hope it’s enough to energize black Alabamans into voting for a party that often neglects them until the very last moment.

Correction: A previous version of this post stated that Alabama Republicans shuttered 31 DMV offices across the state. In fact, they only attempted to. Then-Governor Robert Bentley reversed the decision a month later after criticism by civil rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers. In 2016 the state agreed to expand license office hours in rural, predominantly black counties after a federal investigation. We regret the error.

Getty/Pool

Is Donald Trump’s #MeToo immunity coming to an end?

One of the ironies of this moment is that Trump’s election played a crucial role in instigating the flood of sexual misconduct allegations that have rocked workplaces across the country. But Trump himself, who has been accused of misconduct by 19 women, has largely avoided scrutiny and consequences. That may be changing.

On Monday, three women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment and assault appeared on Megyn Kelly Today and at a news conference to tell their stories.

“This was serial misconduct and perversion on the part of Mr. Trump. Unfortunately, this behavior isn’t rare in our society, and people of all backgrounds can be victims. The only reason I am here today is that this offender is now the president of our country,” said Rachel Crooks, who accused Trump of kissing her without her consent in 2005.

Samantha Colvey, who says that Trump walked in on her while she was changing before a Miss USA pageant, said it was “heartbreaking” to watch Trump be elected president after she spoke out about his actions. But she’s hoping that, in the post-Weinstein moment, things will be different. “The environment’s different. Let’s try again.”

In a statement following the Megyn Kelly appearance, the White House, which has insisted that all of the 19 women are lying, reiterated its position:

Trump, meanwhile, has reportedly been casting doubt on the authenticity of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The stakes of the Roy Moore campaign are about so much more than sexual misconduct.

Tuesday’s special Senate election in Alabama has understandably revolved around the allegations against the Republican nominee, yet the final days of this race are an important reminder that there’s even more on the line than whether Alabamans will send an alleged child molester to Capitol Hill.

Doug Jones, Moore’s Democratic opponent, is counting on high black turnout to win on Tuesday. As The New York Times reported, his campaign is running ads on black radio stations noting how Moore is “backed by the racist alt-right groups” and calling him “a birther, still insisting that Barack Obama was born in Kenya and isn’t an American.” Moore allies responded with a racist counter-attack:

Moore, a former state judge supported by President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee, holds many beliefs that should disqualify him from office. As The Washington Post recounted last week, he thinks homosexuality should be illegal. He disbelieves evolution and has tied it to crime. He wrote that Keith Ellison shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress because he’s a Muslim. And in September, when asked when America was last great, he said, “I think it was great at the time when families were united—even though we had slavery—they cared for one another.”

Much of what hangs in the balance for Alabamans on Tuesday hasn’t even factored in this race. On Saturday, the Times reported that the “sensational” parts of this Senate race have “overshadowed the myriad problems in one of the nation’s poorest states. And as voters prepare to cast their ballots, they often lament the issues that have fallen outside the spotlight’s glare during the nationally watched campaign”:

About 17 percent of Alabamians live in poverty — the fifth-highest rate in the country — and the state’s violence-wracked prisons are jammed to 159 percent of their intended capacity. With budget troubles a chronic fact of life, spending on Medicaid, which has not been expanded, lags. Standardized test scores are among the nation’s lowest. Heart disease and diabetes are endemic.

The lack of debate about these issues is further evidence of how Moore has debased this election, and is hurting the very people he’s running to represent.

December 08, 2017

Brendan Hoffman/Getty

Trent Franks’s sexual harassment scandal is the strangest yet.

Franks announced that he was resigning effective immediately on Friday afternoon, after his wife was reportedly admitted to the hospital. On Thursday, the conservative congressman from Arizona acknowledged that he had “made certain individuals uncomfortable,” in a statement announcing that he planned to resign on January 31, 2018, to avoid a House ethics committee investigation into complaints that he had asked two staffers to act as pregnancy surrogates. In that statement Franks stated that he and his wife had trouble conceiving and suggested that this was all a simple misunderstanding, not harassment. Citing his lack of “familiarity and experience with the process,” he acknowledged that he “clearly became insensitive” when discussing how surrogacy “might affect others.”

Well, the details of Franks’s ask are coming out and “insensitivity” doesn’t really begin to cover them. Franks may have suggested sexual intercourse with the staffers. Per Politico:  

The sources said Franks approached two female staffers about acting as a potential surrogate for him and his wife, who has struggled with fertility issues for years. But the aides were concerned that Franks was asking to have sexual relations with them. It was not clear to the women whether he was asking about impregnating the women through sexual intercourse or in vitro fertilization. Franks opposes abortion rights as well as procedures that discard embryos.

The Associated Press is reporting, meanwhile, that Franks offered one of the women $5 million to carry his child. 

The story of Franks’s resignation—which began with the acknowledgment that he asked female staffers to carry his child—was bizarre to begin with. But now it appears that he may have used the rationale that his religious views required him to have unprotected extramarital sex with his staffers. 

Alex Wong/Getty Image

Twenty-nine people are dead because of this coal baron. Now he’s running for Senate.

Don Blankenship is out of jail and ready to mingle. He donned his best upholstery-blue jacket, and entered West Virginia’s 2018 Republican primary race for Senate. But there are two problems: Blankenship is legally restricted to the state of Nevada until next May, and he’s the reason 29 coal miners are dead.

MSHA Scandal Ad - Website Version from Don Blankenship for U.S. Senate on Vimeo.

Does he have a chance? In fact, he might. Blankenship has mastered the art of victimhood, and as we’ve seen with Donald Trump and Roy Moore, Republican voters love a victim narrative. Blankenship has long maintained that the federal charges he faced were invented by the Obama administration and the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). These claims are contested by the facts; The Washington Post reported in May that his company, Massey Energy, received 50 citations in March 2010 alone for safety violations at its Upper Big Branch mine. In April of that year, an explosion at the mine killed 29 workers, and a federal court found Blankenship culpable for failures to adhere to basic safety standards.

Senator Blankenship is still an unlikely possibility. West Virginia has a long tradition of radical organized labor, and Blankenship’s actions recall some of the most politically galvanizing moments in its history. He also told a court that his legal home is in Las Vegas, which is where he is bound to reside until one day after the Republican primary ends. Furthermore, his opponents can saturate West Virginia airwaves with any number of damning quotes. (A favorite: “If it weren’t for MSHA we’d blow ourselves up.”) But it’s unwise to completely count him out. The war on coal needs a villain, and Blankenship is an ideal vehicle to make sure that villain remains Barack Obama.

Pool / Getty

A big winner of the GOP’s tax bill? Foreign investors.

Donald Trump has claimed that the Republican tax bill will help the American middle class, despite widespread analysis to the contrary. The bill, which is currently in conference, includes provisions that slash the corporate rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. With many of the provisions that would benefit lower- and middle-income families expiring in 2025, most tax experts agree that the bill would effectively be a gift to the one percent and to shareholders.  

But according to Steve Rosenthal of the Tax Policy Center, the tax bill would also be a huge giveaway for foreign shareholders specifically. According to Rosenthal’s estimates, foreign investors own about 35 percent of U.S. stock. In a blog post, Rosenthal wrote that this could translate to $2 trillion in savings for foreign investors over the next 10 years, as corporations use the extra gains from the tax cuts to spread the wealth to shareholders. “This tax bill gives a huge windfall to foreign investors, and that’s not putting America first in my judgment,” Rosenthal told me.

Trump ran on an “America First” platform during the campaign, scapegoating immigrants for Americans’ economic woes, and he has continued to push his isolationist rhetoric throughout his presidency. He has come out against trade deals, like NAFTA and the TPP, asserting that they benefit other countries more than the United States. “We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore,” Trump said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit last month.

He again touted his “America First” rhetoric while speaking in Missouri last week, emphasizing the supposed benefits this tax bill will bring to American families. “A vote to cut taxes is a vote to put America first again. We want to do that. We want to put America first again. It’s time to take care of our workers, to protect our communities, and to rebuild our great country,” Trump said.

But the fact that an enormous chunk of the proposed tax cuts set to benefit foreign investors who are exempt from most U.S. taxes, while most middle-class Americans would see tax increases in the long term, says a lot about who Trump is actually putting first.

It’s weird how Trump’s campaign seems to have all these ties to WikiLeaks.

CNN is reporting that Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and others in the Trump campaign received emails in September of 2016 “offering a decryption key and website address for hacked WikiLeaks documents.” The email preceded both the release of John Podesta’s hacked emails—which were made public hours after the Access Hollywood tape was published by The Washington Post—and WikiLeaks’s overtures to Trump Jr. over Twitter direct message.

It’s a careful story. The overture was sent by “Mike Erickson,” who congressional investigators have been unable to identify. It’s not clear if this was a serious solicitation, or something more banal. But the very existence of this communication is significant in and of itself: It’s yet another example of contact between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks, and yet another example of the Trump campaign taking, at best, a passive approach to Russian interference on their behalf.

It’s another brick in the wall, in other words. Donald Trump Jr. said he had “no recollection” of the email earlier this week. But these excuses beggar belief. The Trump campaign was repeatedly in contact with WikiLeaks and other individuals with ties to Russia’s government and intelligence apparatus. In every instance, the high-ranking campaign officials involved have denied wrongdoing. But in aggregate, these instances portray a Trump campaign that was, if not actively colluding with Russia, happy to allow Russia and WikiLeaks do their dirty work.

Update: The Washington Post reports that CNN messed up. Looks like the email was by WikiLeaks after the Podesta dump, and led to those emails. Still, it doesn’t change the fact that Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks were in a fair amount of contact.