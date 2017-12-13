Menu
Beware the “black voters are superheroes” narrative from Alabama’s election.

Doug Jones would not have become Alabama’s junior senator without a surge in turnout from black voters. Exit polls show that a full 96 percent of black voters went for Jones, overcoming onerous voter ID laws and stereotypes about political apathy to hand Democrats a major upset. In the aftermath, these voters were hailed as saviors on social media and elsewhere, as if they had stood in line to make right what was wrong with America.

But lost in this heroic narrative are the actual reasons why black Americans vote. As The New Yorker’s Doreen St. Felix pointed out:

They certainly didn’t show up at the polls as a favor to Jones and the Democrats. Charlene Carruthers, the national director at the activist organization Black Youth Project 100, captured a frustration with a party that is clearly dependent on black voters, but often ignores what they are actually asking for.

You could see Jones himself retreating to Democratic platitudes about equal opportunity in his victory speech. “At the end of the day, this entire race has been about dignity and respect. This campaign has been about the rule of law,” Jones said. “This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency, and making sure everyone in this state, regardless of which ZIP code you live in, is going to get a fair shake in life.”

In Alabama, the stakes for black residents couldn’t be higher. They want more than a fair shake in life: They want the government to do something about the state’s extreme poverty, which has seen a rise in the previously eradicated disease hookworm, bogs of raw sewage, and calamitous effects on health care. Republican attempts to dismember Obamacare have been hugely unpopular with those who rely on the program and Alabama is no exception to the rule. Now, it’s on the Democratic Party to engage meaningfully with black voters, lest it wrongly assumes they will continue to turn out for Democrats out of the good of their hearts.

The Alabama election was a huge win for the environment, too.

If Republican Roy Moore had won last night’s special election, Alabamans not only would have sent a homophobic alleged child molester to the U.S. Senate, but also a climate science denier. Thanks in large part to the state’s black voters, they’re instead getting Doug Jones, a Democrat and self-proclaimed outdoorsman who campaigned partially on transitioning away from coal, investing in renewables, and addressing environmental issues that affect the state’s minority populations most.

Moore actively refused to answer questions about global warming during the campaign, and in 2009 falsely stated that there is “little hard evidence that carbon emissions cause changes to the global climate.” Jones provided an alternative: “We are contributing to climate change that is resulting in greater variances in weather, rising sea levels,” he told Birmingham Watch this month. Jones also told the Montgomery Adviser that he disagreed with President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, and “would support reasonable restrictions on [carbon] emissions”—which is a little wishy-washy for a Democrat, but markedly better than Moore’s position: “Coal mining and oil drilling should be encouraged.”

Jones’s support for pro-climate policies is particularly good for Alabama, which is dealing with the impacts of extreme weather and projected to suffer further as climate change worsens. The state’s soils “have become drier, annual rainfall has increased in most of the state, more rain arrives in heavy downpours, and sea level is rising about one inch every eight years,” according to the EPA. As these effects intensify, crops will likely fail, and the state’s GDP could be reduced from five to 15 percent by the end of the century, according to a recent study published in the journal Science.

Alabama also has long faced environmental justice problems, with majority-black and low-income communities suffering disproportionately from landfill and coal plant pollution. “Doug Jones has the potential to help a great number of Alabama neighborhoods that have been systemically disenfranchised and dumped on by environmental racism, and MEJAC will be there to welcome him into his role as a representative of our most vulnerable communities’ interests,” said Ramsey Sprague, president of the Mobile Environmental Justice Action Coalition, in an email. “The public health and economic vitality of our neighbors depends upon it.”

Is Doug Jones the end of Paul Ryan’s dreams to reform entitlements?

Last week, the House speaker said that Republicans would focus in 2018 on entitlement reforms to reduce the country’s deficit, specifically targeting Medicaid and Medicare. Ryan has literally been dreaming of cutting entitlements since he was in college, and while Donald Trump promised not to make cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, or Social Security during the 2016 campaign, he has since called for “welfare reform.” In October he declared that some people are “taking advantage of the system,” and released a 2018 budget proposal that included massive cuts to Medicaid.

Doug Jones’s upset victory last night in Alabama’s Senate election has thrown a wrench in Ryan’s plans. Prior to the special election, Republicans held a slim majority of just two votes in the Senate. Now that this majority has fallen to one, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot afford to lose more than two Republican votes on any piece of legislation passed through reconciliation (even with Mike Pence’s tie-breaker vote). And while Republican senators have voiced support for cuts to social welfare programs, these cuts are not popular among voters.

According to a Pew Research Center study from May, only 15 percent of Republicans said they would support a decrease in federal spending on Medicare. “I don’t know if there’s any appetite for true entitlement reform,” Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, told The Washington Post. With only one vote to lose after Jones is sworn in, McConnell and Ryan may have to abandon any hopes of an entitlement reform push, leaving a hole in their legislative agenda.

Donald Trump is a two-time loser.

Scrambling to distance himself from Roy Moore’s surprising loss to Doug Jones in Tuesday’s Senate election in Alabama, the president reminded Americans on Wednesday morning that he backed a different candidate in the Republican primary:

The implication here is that Trump tried to warn his party about Moore, but voters insisted on a doomed candidate. It’s much more complicated than that. Trump famously said he “might have made a mistake” while campaigning for GOP establishment favorite Luther Strange during the primary, when most of Trump’s base clearly backed Moore. In fact, the president expressed these misgivings at a rally for Strange, implicitly giving Trump voters permission to vote for Moore.

Trump was also Moore’s biggest cheerleader by the end of the general election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, another Republican who backed Strange earlier in the year, never fully supported Moore, who was credibly accused of molesting and preying on teenage girls. McConnell was hardly a profile in courage—he refused to disavow Moore and said “we’re going to let the people of Alabama decide”—but Trump went all out with an unambiguous endorsement in the last week.

As many journalists have noted, Trump thus managed to lose this election twice.

Steve Bannon’s war against the Republican Party is only going to get uglier.

Republican leaders are rightly angry at Bannon, who was perhaps the chief architect of last night’s defeat in Alabama. After all, it was Bannon who championed Roy Moore at the expense of the establishment favorite Luther Strange. Working behind the scenes, Bannon also seems to have convinced Donald Trump to endorse Moore once he became the GOP nominee. Peter King channeled many Republican bigwigs when he took Moore’s loss as a chance to go after Bannon:

The good news for Democrats is that Bannon has every intention of sticking around and continuing to foment internal Republican strife:

Bannon has two excuses to keep him going. One is that Moore’s defeat isn’t Bannon’s fault since Bannon actually preferred another candidate:

And if that doesn’t work, he can always blame Mitch McConnell and the Republican establishment for their insufficient enthusiasm for Moore, as Bannon already indicated he would do in the rally for Moore on the eve of the election.

Roy Moore’s stunning loss spells doom for Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Democrat Doug Jones was elected to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Alabama voters rejected Republican nominee Roy Moore, a political extremist and credibly accused child molester. Jones’s win is a crushing defeat for the president, who emerged as Moore’s biggest cheerleader in the final days of the campaign, and for Republicans in the Senate, whose margin in the chamber has narrowed to 51-49.

This is an unthinkable victory for progressives. If a pro-choice liberal like Jones can win in Alabama, one of the reddest states in the country, there’s no telling what Democrats can achieve in the 2018 midterm elections. While most if not all GOP candidates next year won’t have baggage as severe as Moore’s, they will be saddled with the tarnished brand of a party led by an accused sexual harasser.

Jones is proof that Democrats can compete and win anywhere, and that the backlash against Trump is massive and growing. But his win is also a triumph for the state of Alabama, which gave the nation Attorney General Jeff Sessions and George Wallace. But in this crucial moment, in defiance of history, voters elected a deeply good man who successfully prosecuted Ku Klux Klan members who murdered four black girls in the Birmingham church bombing of 1963. It’s unquestionably the Trump resistance’s biggest victory yet.

December 12, 2017

NOAA: The Arctic shows “no sign” of returning to a “reliably frozen region.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual Arctic Report Card on Tuesday, and boy is it not great. Some key findings:

  • The environmental system in the Arctic has reached a “new normal.” Atmospheric temperatures are rising at double the rate of the rest of the planet and ice is consistently decreasing in extent and thickness. The polar region shows “no sign of returning to [the] reliably frozen region of recent past decades.”
  • Arctic tundra is experiencing “record permafrost warming.” Permafrost contains huge amounts of frozen greenhouse gases, and when it melts, it releases those gases into the atmosphere, further worsening global warming.
  • Sea ice is declining and atmospheric temperatures are increasing rapidly. Both phenomena are happening at rates “higher than at any other time in the last 1,500 years, and likely longer than that.”
  • The ocean is getting hotter. In the polar Barents and Chukchi seas, ocean water was a scalding 7 degrees Fahrenheit higher than just a few decades ago.

This report is serious business. It is a peer-reviewed document that includes the work of 85 scientists across 12 countries. It is also a government report—meaning it’s the product of President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump is a climate science denier, meaning he doesn’t think any of this is real. In fact, most people Trump has appointed to run the government don’t think any of this is real.

At least one of Trump’s appointees does, though: Retired Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, the acting administrator of NOAA, who helped unveil the report card at the American Geophysical Union annual conference on Tuesday. According to The Washington Post, Gallaudet said the findings “directly relate to the priorities of this administration,” which are protecting national security and economic security. Both are clearly impacted by these findings, as melting ice produces new naval pathways through the region and thawing permafrost worsens one of the world’s biggest economic threats.

But Trump is doing nothing about climate change—in fact, he appears to be doing everything he can to undo progress on reducing emissions. If national and economic security are Trump’s priorities, perhaps he should start listening to his own scientists.

She’s running.

Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 19 women, lashed out on Twitter at New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a leading voice against sexual harassment on Capitol Hill, calling her a “flunky for Chuck Schumer” who was “very disloyal” to Bill Clinton and “Crooked” Hillary Clinton. He also wrote that Gillibrand, a Democrat, had previously come to him “begging” for campaign donations and, in a sexually suggestive formulation, “would do anything for them.”

Not only does Trump call Gillibrand a “lightweight,” but underscores her supposed subservience by suggesting she solicited favors from three males—Schumer, Clinton, and Trump himself. Gillibrand later called it “a sexist smear.”

Sensing an opportunity, Gillibrand fired back shortly after, asserting that Trump could not “silence me or the millions of women” who have spoken out against the president.

Ironically for Trump, his feud with the Democrat has only raised her status as a leading member of the opposition and an important voice against sexism on the national political stage. Gillibrand was the first Democratic senator to call for Al Franken’s resignation, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. A member of the Armed Services Committee, she also led the charge against sexual assault in the U.S. military.

On Monday, she officially hopped on Trump’s bad side, when she called for Trump’s “immediate” resignation in light of the many sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him. “These allegations are credible; they are numerous,” said Gillibrand. “I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking.”

Donald Trump’s team is inching closer to firing Robert Mueller.

Axios’s Mike Allen is reporting that Trump’s legal team wants a second special counsel to investigate conflicts of interest at the FBI and the Department of Justice. This new proposal was prompted by a Fox News report that revealed that Brian Ohr, a senior DOJ official, had been demoted for failing to disclose meetings with Fusion GPS, the firm behind the infamous Steele dossier, during the 2016 election. Ohr’s wife was also employed by Fusion GPS in 2016.

Republicans have seized on the report to discredit the Steele dossier—arguing that it was only taken seriously because of partisanship at the DOJ—despite the fact that much of it has already been verified. According to Allen, Trump’s “legal team believes Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s Justice Department and the FBI—more than special counsel Bob Mueller himself—are to blame for what they see as a witch hunt.”

Talk of a second special counsel follows a week of calls from conservative media figures, like Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro, for Trump to fire Mueller. By demanding that the Department of Justice appoint someone to effectively investigate the investigators, Trump’s legal team is doing two things. First, it’s trying to cloud the issue: The Trump administration would be able to point to an “independent” investigation that backed up its claims of corruption and bias. And second, the White House is laying the groundwork for Mueller’s potential firing. The Department of Justice and the FBI, the administration argues, have shown that they are out to get the president. If this is also the conclusion of the second special counsel, Trump could argue that he has no choice but to fire Mueller.

Roy Moore’s closing rally featured speeches on hell-bound Republicans, Jewish lawyers, and child prostitutes.

On the eve of the senatorial election in Alabama, Moore gathered together some of the strangest endorsements in political history. Steve Bannon used the occasion to pour fuel into the flames of Republican internal strife by attacking the GOP establishment for betraying Moore. Bannon asserted that “there’s a special place in hell” for those who fail to back Moore, echoing Ivanka Trump’s line that “there is a special place in hell for those who prey on children” in response to allegations that Moore is a child molester.

Seeking to rebut criticism that Moore evoked anti-Semitic stereotypes when attacking billionaire philanthropist George Soros, Kayla Moore, the candidate’s wife, made the unfortunate comment that “one of our attorneys is a Jew.” It wasn’t just the use of the classic “some of my best friends are....” deflection, but also the way Kayla Moore lingered over the word “Jew.”

Finally, an old friend of Moore’s named Bill Sailing, who served with the candidate in the military during the Vietnam War, told a story of how during their military service they, along with a third unnamed soldier, accidentally went into a brothel that had child prostitutes. “There were certainly pretty girls,” Sailing recalled. “And they were girls. They were young. Some were very young.” The point of the story was that Moore and Sailing didn’t use the services of the child sex workers at that brothel, leaving their third friend there. “He’s honorable,” Sailing said of Moore. “He’s disciplined. Morally straight.” But as journalist Jill Filipovic correctly noted, the story suggests that Sailing and Moore let their military buddy stay in the brothel and possibly use the services of the “very young” girls there.

December 11, 2017

Alabama’s Senate race is also about voter suppression.

There’s a lot at stake in the special election on Tuesday, but the outcome might have been determined as far back as 2013, when the Supreme Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act allowed the state to enforce a 2011 voter ID law that “so reeked of discrimination that state politicians didn’t bother to submit it to the federal government for approval,” as Scott Douglas put it in The New York Times today. With the preclearance requirement out of the way, the architects of the bill, who sought to undermine “Alabama’s black power structure,” finally saw their decade-long efforts pay off. Now Democrats are paying the price.

Along with the voter ID law, Alabama Republicans have closed about 200 voting precincts since 2013, attempted to shutter 31 DMV offices across the state in disproportionately rural majority-black counties, and reformed campaign finance laws to weaken organizations that mobilize black voters. The Campaign Legal Center, a voting rights nonprofit, filed a lawsuit this summer against Alabama’s chief election official, John Merrill, for refusing to “to take any meaningful action to implement” a law passed earlier this year that extended the right to vote to thousands of residents who had been disenfranchised for low-level convictions. 

Merill told HuffPost in June that he won’t spend state resources notifying “a small percentage of individuals who at some point in the past may have believed for whatever reason they were disenfranchised.” The reason they believed this, of course, being that state officials told them they were permanently barred from voting and no one has since told them otherwise.  

All this is to say that black voters in Alabama have a series of hurdles to overcome to vote in tomorrow’s special election. Unfortunately, the Democratic candidate in the race, Doug Jones, has been reluctant to make his appeals to this bloc too explicit, lest he alienate Republican-leaning white voters. His main rhetorical outreach has been to reiterate his 2002 prosecution of the KKK members behind the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963. As an Alabama resident told HuffPost, “He makes a big play of, ‘I defended the civil rights.’ OK, that’s all well and good. But I don’t hear anything else from you until it’s time for an election?” 

In the past few weeks the Democratic Party has sent out some of it’s most prominent black lawmakers to stump for Jones, including Senator Cory Booker and civil rights icon John Lewis. We can only hope it’s enough to energize black Alabamans into voting for a party that often neglects them until the very last moment.

Correction: A previous version of this post stated that Alabama Republicans shuttered 31 DMV offices across the state. In fact, they only attempted to. Then-Governor Robert Bentley reversed the decision a month later after criticism by civil rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers. In 2016 the state agreed to expand license office hours in rural, predominantly black counties after a federal investigation. We regret the error.