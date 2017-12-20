Menu
Magazine

Mike Pence groveling before Donald Trump is painful to watch.

In 2016, Trump supporter Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who would go on to become a short-lived White House adviser, divulged why Trump gets so much satisfaction from displays of bootlicking. “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump,” Manigault-Newman said in an interview with Frontline. “It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

This insight was vindicated today in a remarkable cabinet meeting. After Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson offered a prayer, Trump invited his Vice President Mike Pence “to say a few words.” Pence prostrated himself with relish. “You’ve restored American credibility on the world stage,” Pence gushed. “You’ve signed more bills rolling back federal red tape than any president in American history. You’ve unleashed American energy. You’ve spurred an optimism in this country that is setting records.”

There have long been rumors that Pence is angling for Trump’s job. But with the president on the verge of signing a big tax reform package, it looks like he’s firmly in charge—and taking his revenge on his doubters.

Mandel Ngan/Getty

The only way to defend tax reform is to lie about it.

For the last six weeks, as they rapidly moved a tax reform package through Congress, Republicans lied through their teeth about the contents of the bill. They claimed that they were simplifying the tax code, when in fact they were making it more complicated and keeping many deductions—particularly those abused by the rich—in place. They claimed that cutting the corporate tax rate would create unprecedented economic growth, even though that has never happened before. Cutting the corporate tax rate, they argued, would also translate to higher wages and more jobs, even though corporate leaders have made it clear that they will either hoard their savings or pay them out to stockholders in dividends. They claimed it would be a tax cut for everyone, even though many middle-class taxpayers would see tax increases within the next ten years. And Donald Trump claimed that he personally would be paying higher taxes, even though he, his businesses, and his children will make out like bandits.

Theoretically, all of these claims will be put to the test in the coming months and years. As The Wall Street Journal wrote today, “The U.S. economy is about to become the proving ground for GOP tax-cutting theories.” Voters, this thinking goes, will be able to match up the heated rhetoric surrounding the bill to reality. But judging the effects of tax cuts is tricky. We can now say, with some certainty, that the Bush tax cuts increased the deficit, fueled income inequality, contributed to the 2008 financial meltdown, and disproportionately helped the wealthy—but none of these consequences factored into the debate over tax reform. Furthermore, it takes a long time to judge the effects of legislation like this.

Republicans are looking to exploit that ambiguity. Just as Trump has claimed credit for a stock market bull run that began in the Obama presidency, the GOP will be able to claim that any positive changes in the economy are the result of this bill. And if it all goes south, well, don’t be surprised to see them argue that the solution is more tax cuts.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

While Republicans celebrate their tax bill, millions of poor kids are in danger of losing their health care.

Almost nine million children across America rely on the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for health insurance, which fills the gap for families who make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to buy private insurance. And because congressional Republicans have neglected to fund it in favor of more pressing issues—like cutting taxes for corporations and literally enriching themselves—16 states are set to run out of money for CHIP by the end of January, leaving potentially millions of kids without care.

It has been 80 days since the Republican-controlled Congress let funding expire. And thousands of families are already being notified that their kids may not be covered next year. The good news is that this is an incredibly easy fix. The bad news is that it will require Republicans to do the fixing.

CHIP enjoys broad bipartisan support, but the details of the policy negotiations to reauthorize its funding mechanism are instructive. Despite happily adding more than $1 trillion to the deficit to finance their tax cuts, Republicans disagree over how to pay for CHIP, stalling reauthorization bills in both the House and the Senate.

December 19, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republicans will regret this tax bill sooner rather than later.

Congressional Republicans on Tuesday are expected to vote on a huge giveaway to corporations and the wealthy that raises taxes for many in the middle class. But there is little of the drama that greeted their attempts to gut Obamacare earlier this year. Now, unlike then, the outcome is about as certain as political outcomes get. Republicans have the votes in the House and Senate, and they will send this unpopular bill to Donald Trump’s desk without much fuss.

Trump will undoubtedly gloat on Twitter. Paul Ryan, who is already taking a victory lap, will prepare for retirement, knowing that he accomplished one of his most cherished policy goals. But for most Republicans, there is little to celebrate. Over the last six weeks, there have been few policy arguments in favor of this dreadful bill. When speaking honestly, they acknowledge that they’re doing this for two related reasons: to make donors happy, and to accomplish something by the end of 2017, or else end the year having squandered a unified Republican government.

But in the rush to pass this bill, Republicans are downplaying its political consequences. With an unpopular, divisive president in the White House, Democrats already have a large advantage in the midterm elections. Perhaps Republicans are praying voters won’t notice, but this tax reform bill will only make things worse for them. In 2018, Democrats will be running against Trump and a bill that raises taxes for millions of middle class families while personally enriching members of Congress.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Neil Gorsuch was not servile enough for Donald Trump.

The appointment of Gorsuch will go down as one of the president’s lasting legacies, since the Supreme Court justice is likely to be shaping law for decades to come. Trump himself often touts the appointment as a reminder to his Republican base of what he’s done for them. But in the weeks before Gorsuch’s confirmation, Trump reportedly had second thoughts about his choice, believing Gorsuch was insufficiently grateful for the president’s patronage.

The Washington Post reports:

[E]arlier this year, Trump talked about rescinding Gorsuch’s nomination, venting angrily to advisers after his Supreme Court pick was critical of the president’s escalating attacks on the federal judiciary in private meetings with legislators.

Trump, according to several people with knowledge of the discussions, was upset that Gorsuch had pointedly distanced himself from the president in a private February meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), telling the senator he found Trump’s repeated attacks on the federal judiciary “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

The president worried that Gorsuch would not be “loyal,” one of the people said, and told aides that he was tempted to pull Gorsuch’s nomination — and that he knew plenty of other judges who would want the job.

As the Post notes, Trump’s frustration was compounded by a delay in receiving a groveling letter Gorsuch had written to him, which read in part, “Your address to Congress was magnificent.” Once aides showed it to Trump, he was assuaged.

This episode vindicates Gorsuch’s initial criticism of the president. Trump wants servants, not judges.

December 18, 2017

Drew Angerer/Getty

Bob Corker’s flip-flop on tax reform sure seems fishy.

Corker’s support for the various Republican tax reform plans that have moved through the Senate has followed a pattern. When his vote could actually derail the legislation—when it was in committee, notably—he has voted to advance it. When his vote is meaningless, due to support from 51 other Republican senators, he has voted against the bill, citing his concerns about its effects on the deficit.

Corker is currently supporting the final version of the tax reform bill, and his vote has never been more valuable. With John McCain in Arizona due to health reasons, the GOP has a razor-thin 51-vote majority in the Senate—with the aid of another defector, Corker could kill this deficit-busting giveaway to the rich when it comes up for a final vote later this week. So why is he supporting it now?

In a statement, Corker cited support from his constituents, even though the bill is very unpopular. “After many conversations over the past several days with individuals from both sides of the aisle across Tennessee and around the country—including business owners, farmers, chambers of commerce and economic development leaders—I have decided to support the tax reform package we will vote on next week,” he said.

But there’s another change that may have affected his vote. Corker switched his vote after a provision was added that reduces taxes on real estate LLCs—and Corker, a real estate mogul, made $7 million in income from real estate LLCs last year.

Corker told IBT that he hasn’t read the bill and wasn’t aware that changes were made at the last minute that would enrich him. “I had like a two-page summary I went through with leadership,” said Corker. “I never saw the actual text.” The most generous interpretation here is that Corker, like the rest of his caucus, just doesn’t really understand the bill. The least generous is that Corker is trying to get his before he leaves Congress next November.

Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images

Climate change no longer threatens national security, according to the White House.

That’s what President Donald Trump will decree when he lays out his national security strategy on Monday afternoon. According to Reuters, Trump’s strategy document “does not repeat former President Barack Obama’s 2016 description of climate change as a U.S. national security threat.” In other words, we don’t have to worry about drought-fueled civil wars, flooded U.S. military bases, or melting sea ice opening up new pathways for Russian ships to traverse the Arctic.

But climate change, no matter what Trump decrees, is an obvious threat to national security. Rising oceans are expected to swallow 128 U.S. naval bases by 2100 if climate change continues on its current pace. Worsening droughts are expected to cause water and food shortages in developing countries primarily in sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, which could exacerbate tensions in areas that are already volatile. Catastrophic events fueled by drought and extreme weather are also expected to worsen refugee crises throughout the world.

All of this has implications for the safety of U.S. combat troops and the homeland. Here’s to hoping that pretending problems don’t exist is as effective as actually preparing for them.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

With the retirement of Alex Kozinski, the Weinstein effect hits the federal courts.

As a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco, where he served as chief justice from 2007 to 2014, Kozinski has been one of the most influential American jurists. Appointed by Ronald Reagan, Kozinski has been a staunch defender of civil liberties. Now, amid an investigation of multiple complaints of sexual misconduct, many of which come from former clerks, Kozinski is retiring. “It grieves me to learn that I caused any of my clerks to feel uncomfortable; this was never my intent,” Kozinski said in a statement. “For this I sincerely apologize.”

As The Washington Post reports:

Many of Kozinski’s clerks went on to prestigious clerkships with the Supreme Court, and they are now scattered at premier posts in the legal industry. But some said there was a darker side to working for the judge. He demanded his clerks work into the wee hours of the morning, and three former clerks who talked to the Post said he showed them explicit images, not in the context of any legal case, in his chambers.

Just 10 days ago, the Post reported that six women—all former clerks or more junior staffers known as externs in the 9th Circuit—alleged that Kozinski had subjected them to a range of inappropriate sexual conduct or comments.

The one downside of this resignation is that Kozinski is likely to be replaced by another Republican judge, one who will likely be less supportive of civil liberties than he was.

December 15, 2017

Sascha Schuermann/Getty

The next victims of Donald Trump’s war on regulations could be coal miners.

At a press event to tout his deregulatory agenda on Thursday, the president promised to bring American regulations back to the levels they were at in the 1960s—a time when there was no Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, or even an Environmental Protection Agency.

It’s no secret Trump doesn’t like environmental regulation, but the main reason he doesn’t is supposed to be coal miners, whose livelihoods Trump says he’s trying to protect. And yet, the Charleston Gazette reports on Friday that Trump’s deregulatory agenda includes reevaluating a regulation that protects miners from black lung. “As part of a government-wide effort to eliminate regulations, the Trump administration indicated Thursday that the Labor Department would revisit a 3-year-old rule meant to reduce exposure to coal dust that causes deadly black lung disease,” the paper reports. The move comes “as researchers are increasingly concerned about a resurgence in lung disease among coal miners, especially in West Virginia and other Appalachian coal states.”

In a notice about the rule reevaluation, the administration said it was looking to create a “less burdensome” regulatory environment for coal companies. The health of miners themselves, however, was not mentioned. It’s just the latest piece of evidence that when Trump talks about protecting coal miners, he’s actually talking about protecting coal companies.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Christian right is facing a rare Trump-era setback.

A restriction on church endorsements of political candidates will survive the Republican tax bill, The Hill reported on Friday, thanks to a Senate parliamentarian ruling that it did not qualify as a budget-related provision. Killing the Johnson Amendment has been a priority for the Christian right, which claims it unfairly restricts their freedom of speech. Jerry Falwell Jr., one of Trump’s earliest evangelical supporters, said in April that the provision is “a club” used “to silence conservatives.” From The Roanoke Times:

“[Trump’s] just sticking to his word on every single promise that he made. [The Johnson Amendment] was something he talked about when he visited Liberty a little over a year ago. When he first heard about it, he couldn’t believe that there was a restriction on free speech in the United States,” Falwell said.

However, the Johnson Amendment doesn’t prohibit clergy from preaching politics; it prohibits them from using their pulpits to endorse candidates. And it’s not much of a club. The IRS has only audited one clergyperson for violating the provision—despite receiving a number of complaints about potential violations every year.

It’s also an extremely popular restriction. According to a 2017 poll from Independent Sector, 72 percent of all voters support keeping the Johnson Amendment in place; 66 percent of all self-identified Trump voters agree. Nevertheless, it has come to occupy a starring role in the Christian right’s agenda, and it’s likely that evangelicals like Falwell put the bug in Trump’s ear.

Even Republicans are getting fed up with Trump’s unqualified judicial nominees.

It’s hard to explain Trump’s nominations for federal judgeships. Brett Talley, of ghost-hunting infamy, had never even tried a case; the administration withdrew his nomination on Wednesday. But Talley can relax a little. Matthew Spencer Petersen is here to occupy his news cycle niche. In a viral video, Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, badgers Petersen about his legal experienceor lack thereof:

Petersen, currently a commissioner for the Federal Election Commission, proved mostly unable to answer Kennedy’s questions. And Kennedy knows what he’s talking about: He earned a J.D. from the University of Virginia’s School of Law and completed Oxford University’s Bachelor of Civil Law. Petersen has a J.D. (also from the University of Virginia) but to call his work experience “inadequate” is to be generous. Petersen failed to show a basic familiarity with the legal concepts and practices he’d encounter as a federal judge. It’s not clear that he even prepared himself for Thursday’s hearing.

Kennedy appeared frustrated not just with Petersen but with Trump’s nominees in general. His question at the end may seem odd—he asks nominees if they’ve ever “blogged in support of the Ku Klux Klan”—but he is almost certainly referring to Talley. Talley wasn’t just a ghost-hunter with no legal experience. He had a blog, and as Slate reported in November, his posting history on a University of Alabama fan site included a comment that defended the KKK. There’s no evidence (yet) that Petersen holds similar views, but Kennedy isn’t taking chances, and neither should anyone else.