Here’s why Donald Trump tweets about “global warming,” not “climate change.”

The president’s first public statement about climate change since taking office came—how else—in the form of a tweet on Thursday evening. With a potentially record-breaking cold snap headed for the northeastern United States this weekend, he repeated a joke he’s been making for years:

This tweet doesn’t shed any new light on Trump’s views on climate change, which he has said is a “hoax” (for the record, it’s not, and there’s a big difference between climate and weather). But there is something to be gleaned from Trump’s use of the term “global warming” instead of “climate change,” because it shows how Trump and other climate deniers manipulate scientific terminology for ideological purposes.

Trump constantly uses the phrase “global warming” instead of “climate change.” On Twitter, he’s used the former 106 times, and the latter only 36 times. But there’s a fundamental difference between the two: Global warming refers to the overall, average increase in atmospheric temperature and sea surface temperatures across the world, which is happening because of heat-trapping gases emitted by humans. Climate change refers to the many other weird things happening because of the increase in greenhouse gases. Climate change includes global warming; global warming is just one part of climate change.

Climate-change deniers have, over the years, accused scientists of changing the term—from global warming to climate change—because people were starting to catch on that it still gets extremely cold sometimes. That’s not true, as Trump’s own NASA explains: Climate scientists have used both terms to describe different things since at least 1975. But the idea that scientists somehow changed the terminology appears to have caught on; some even think it was changed to make sure deniers like Trump don’t make dumb jokes about the cold.

But that’s not the case either. Deniers like Trump started lying about how scientists use terminology in order to perpetuate the myth that scientists are lying to the public. And Trump only uses “global warming” because he can’t make the “ha ha it’s cold” joke if he uses “climate change,” which is the more encompassing and more correct term for the phenomenon ravaging the country. But that’s not to say that deniers, including those in the White House, haven’t found a way to manipulate that term, too.

Trump says West Virginia “is doing fantastically now.” It’s not.

The president essentially proclaimed himself West Virginia’s coal messiah in an interview with the New York Times on Thursday. “I’m the one that saved coal,” he said. “I’m the one that created jobs. You know West Virginia is doing fantastically now.”

The interviewer, reporter Michael S. Schmidt, did not question Trump’s claims. Trump has started the process of repealing numerous environmental regulations that affect coal’s profitability, and that’s led to an expected short-term increase in coal mining and production jobs. But the coal industry is far from secure in the long term—and is in fact “on life support,” as noted by The Washington Post in October:

[The Trump administration’s] moves to save this industry have actually exposed its weaknesses — and revealed a trend that coal companies and the Trump administration have not acknowledged publicly: The companies are scaling back, in some cases shedding workers and declining the opportunities the federal government now wants to give them. Despite Trump’s best efforts, the American coal industry remains on life support.

Trump’s claim that his policies somehow revived West Virginia is also false. The modest increase in mining jobs since Trump’s election occurred in the Powder River Basin, which runs through Wyoming and Montana. This summer, West Virginia ranked at the very bottom on CNBC’s “Top States for Business” list for the first time. “West Virginia has always been known as a place where people have to work incredibly hard in order to barely get by,” the article reads. “But with the decline of the major source of that work—coal mining—the Mountain State has in many ways become an empty symbol.”

So coal has not been saved, by Trump or anyone else. And the only way to make sure West Virginia is doing “fantastically” is to make sure its economy doesn’t depend on only one, dying industry to survive.

Minnesotans don’t want Al Franken to resign.

Amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, the state’s junior senator announced in early December that he would step down “in the coming weeks.” But a Public Policy Polling survey released on Thursday reveals that his constituents don’t want him to go: 50 percent say he shouldn’t resign, compared to 42 percent who say he should. He remains popular not only with Democrats, but independents, who are split 52-41 percent in favor of not resigning. Franken also has the support of 57 percent of women.

These numbers are extremely high, especially for a public figure facing more than half a dozen allegations of groping women. And they align with the opinion of some liberals, including a few prominent Democrats, who say he’s being forced out of the Senate unfairly.

“Due process means a fair, full investigation, with a chance for the accused to respond,” Zephyr Teachout, who ran against Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York, wrote in The New York Times earlier this month. “And proportionality means that while all forms of inappropriate sexual behavior should be addressed, the response should be based on the nature of the transgressions. Both were missing in the hasty call for Senator Franken’s resignation.” Senators Joe Manchin and Pat Leahy have both said Franken should undergo an ethics investigation rather than resign.

Nonetheless, Franken apparently isn’t wavering on his plans to quit. In an emotional speech to supporters in Minnesota on Thursday, he said, “I may be leaving the Senate but I’m not giving up my voice.”

December 28, 2017

Missouri Republicans want to try the same right-wing experiment that nearly bankrupted Kansas.

Perhaps emboldened by congressional Republicans’ recent passage of one of the largest federal tax cuts in more than 30 years, state GOP lawmakers are hoping to roll out a massive tax cut of their own in the new year, according to The Kansas City Star. The plan would not only slash the state’s top income tax rate, but eventually eliminate the income tax altogether. Party leaders insist, against all available evidence, that the cuts will lead to an economic boom. But there’s recent, compelling evidence of the damage that such drastic cuts can do: Missouri lawmakers need only look to their western neighbor.

In 2011, Kansas elected Governor Sam Brownback, a far-right ideologue who orchestrated a large-scale, tax-slashing “experiment” in the hopes of eventually eliminating the income tax. The result was more disastrous than even Brownback’s critics could have imagined. The cuts sent Kansas into freefall as it faced a projected budget shortfall of nearly $1 billion by 2019. Brownback tried to make up for the lost revenue by raiding the state’s education and transportation coffers, a move ruled unconstitutional by the Kansas Supreme Court.

With Republicans in control of Missouri’s legislative and executive branches, the proposed tax cuts have a good chance of passing into law. “This would be the largest tax cut in the history of the state of Missouri,” Senator Bill Eigel told The Star. “We think this is going to benefit virtually every person in the state.” If Kansas is any guide, precisely the opposite is true.

A federal court forces Trump’s EPA to address the lead poisoning crisis.

The Environmental Protection Agency wanted six years to study and review a 17-year-old rule on lead paint and dust exposure. But on Wednesday, an appeals court ruled that the agency must now update the rule in the next 90 days and implement a final regulation one year after that. Since January of 2001, scientific research has further advanced our understanding of the dangerousness of lead, yet the EPA’s standards have not changed,” reads the ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. “The children exposed to lead poisoning due to the failure of EPA to act are severely prejudiced by EPA’s delay.”

The dangers of lead are well-documented. The EPA itself has called lead poisoning “the number one environmental health threat in the U.S. for children ages 6 and younger.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention details the extent of the problem: “Today at least 4 million households have children living in them that are being exposed to high levels of lead. There are approximately half a million U.S. children ages 1-5 with blood lead levels above 5 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL), the reference level at which CDC recommends public health actions be initiated.” Those children are often fare even worse than those living in Flint, Michigan, the city most notoriously known for its lead-tainted tap water. A Reuters analysis released in November found 3,810 neighborhoods with childhood lead poisoning rates “at least double those found across Flint, Michigan, during the peak of that city’s water contamination crisis in 2014 and 2015.”

And yet, the EPA has consistently failed to update standards for lead exposure in children in the last 17 years. That’s not just because of the Trump administration; the Obama administration also delayed updating lead standards for six years. The last action was taken in 2010, when Obama’s EPA asked its scientific advisors to evaluate a proposed approach. After that evaluation, however, work on updating the rule halted, which the Environmental Defense Fund blames on “limited resources” within EPA.

The government seems to agree that the rule needs updating, as Wednesday’s ruling noted: “EPA does not appear to dispute the factual record ... showing that, according to modern scientific understanding, neither the dust-lead hazard standard nor the lead-based paint standard are sufficient to protect children.” The EPA’s argument is that it wants time to develop its own standard. But Trump’s EPA also requested a delay of a different regulation for lead in drinking water, proposed after the Flint water crisis, and in April proposed to eliminate programs intended to limit children’s exposure to lead-based paint. Millions of children in the U.S. simply can’t afford to wait any longer.

Roy Moore’s election lawsuit is straight from Donald Trump’s playbook.

It’s been 16 days since the former Alabama Supreme Court justice and accused child molester lost his race for the U.S. Senate, Roy Moore still refuses to concede. Late Wednesday, he took his denial one step further: He filed a complaint in a circuit court, claiming “systematic voter fraud” and asking state officials not to certify the historic victory of his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones. Moore’s complaint asks for a full investigation of the election, which he lost by about 22,000 votes, and calls for a new election.

That’s not happening, according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill. “[Moore’s lawsuit] is not going to delay certification,” he told The Associated Press on Wednesday night, “and Doug Jones will be certified [on Thursday] at 1 p.m. and he will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the third of January.”

But Moore’s lawsuit is not meaningless. The complaint specifically takes issue with “highly unusual” turnout in counties with large black populations. By denying the validity of an election where black voters turned out in extraordinary numbers, tipping the election in Jones’s favor, he provides a rallying cry for the 48 percent of Alabamans who voted for him—and for Donald Trump supporters who still believe, as the president does, the myth of widespread voter fraud in America.

Before last year’s election, many Americans rightly worried that if Trump lost to Hillary Clinton, he would refuse to concede. “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election... if I win,” he said in October 2016. Trump later said he would “reserve my right to contest or file a legal challenge in the case of a questionable result.” Since Trump’s victory rendered the issue moot, Moore’s decided to steal Trump’s strategy for himself.

December 27, 2017

The Republican Party doesn’t know where to go after tax reform.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, having fulfilled one of his long-term goals by passing tax reform, is now after his white whale: entitlement reform. Despite numerous promises not to touch popular programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security in order to pay for a deficit-busting tax plan, Ryan began laying the groundwork for social spending cuts weeks before President Donald Trump signed the Tax Reform and Jobs Act into law. “We’re going to have to get back next year at entitlement reform, which is how you tackle the debt and the deficit,” Ryan said in early December. “Frankly, it’s the health care entitlements that are the big drivers of our debt, so we spend more time on the health care entitlements—because that’s really where the problem lies, fiscally speaking.”

But other Republican leaders are pumping the breaks. Trump has indicated that he would like to turn to infrastructure, citing the possibility for bipartisan legislation. And Mitch McConnell, Ryan’s counterpart in the Senate, told reporters that entitlement reform will only happen with bipartisan support. “The sensitivity of entitlements is such that you almost have to have a bipartisan agreement in order to achieve a result,” McConnell told reporters last week. A number of Republican senators, including Shelley Moore Capito, Dean Heller, and Jeff Flake either changed the subject when asked about entitlement reform or insisted that it be bipartisan.

There’s simply no way that bipartisan entitlement reform is going to happen. Given the number of narrow party-line votes held in the Senate in 2017, it seems more likely that the insistence on bipartisanship is a polite way of telling Ryan that the issue is too politically sensitive in an election year. Of course, tax reform passed both the House and the Senate on a party-line vote, despite being hugely unpopular.

The division on entitlement reform also points to a larger issue facing the GOP as 2018 approaches: Republicans just aren’t sure what to do next. Some are confident that a bipartisan infrastructure bill is possible, but there is considerable distance between Republican and Democratic proposals—the Republican plan, as it has stood for the last year, essentially amounts to another huge giveaway to corporations. Other Republicans, notably Senator Lindsey Graham, are insisting Republicans return to repealing Obamacare. With tax reform, Republicans were able to present a (more or less) united front. But now that the ink is dry on the tax bill, the party is once again divided.

No, the Niger ambush is not “Trump’s Benghazi.”

In early October, four American soldiers were killed in an ambush by a small band of Islamic State militants during a mission in Niger. But much remains unknown about what happened. For instance, how did Sergeant La David Johnson get separated from his unit, and why did it take two days to find his body? Was he killed in the ambush, or captured alive and later executed? These and other questions may be answered when the Department of Defense completes its investigation.

In the meantime, Frederica Wilson, a Democratic congresswoman from Florida, is validating one of the Republicans’ most disingenuous partisan stunts in recent memory: the Benghazi hearings. “The American people need to know what happened to Sgt. La David Johnson. And I think that his family needs to know what happened to Sgt. La David Johnson,” Wilson said on The Washington Post’s “Cape Up” podcast. “It’s sort of like a coverup. And from the very beginning, I was calling it ‘Mr. Trump’s Benghazi.’”

Wilson is a longtime friend of the Johnson family, as well as their U.S. representative, so she’s right to seek answers for them. But there is no evidence yet of a coverup. Worse, she is implying that there was a government coverup of the 2012 Benghazi attack, as many on the right wrongly claimed. Even House Republicans, who spent two years and $7 million investigating Benghazi eventually concluded that it wasn’t a coverup and that Hillary Clinton, the secretary of state at the time of the attack, was not at fault.

There can be only two interpretations of Wilson’s comment then: Either she misunderstands what really happened in Benghazi, which would be inexcusable for someone who served in Congress during Republicans’ Benghazi hysteria, or she cynically appealed to misconceptions about Benghazi in a bad-faith attempt to smear the president. Either way, she just validated one of Republicans’ most cynical ploys of the Obama era.

Trump is quietly cementing his bird-killing legacy.

The Washington Post revealed Tuesday that the Trump administration will no longer use the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) to punish energy companies for accidentally killing birds. A legal opinion from the Interior Department’s solicitor’s office says the administration believes the 100-year-old law—intended to protect birds from people—should no longer cover accidental deaths, including those caused by oil rigs, wind turbines, and other energy sources.

Interpreting the MBTA to apply to incidental or accidental actions hangs the sword of Damocles over a host of otherwise lawful and productive actions, threatening up to six months in jail and a $ 15,000 penalty for each and every bird injured or killed,” wrote principal deputy solicitor Daniel Jorjani. Before joining the administration, Jorjani “worked as general counsel for Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce, a project of the billionaire oil executives Charles G. and David H. Koch,” the Post notes.

Trump campaigned on protecting birds from energy sources—wind power, specifically. “The wind kills all your birds,” Trump, then the Republican nominee for president, told his supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania last year. (Wind energy does kill birds, but so does every other energy source at comparable rates.) And yet, since taking office, he’s allowed drilling within America’s largest bird nursery. He’s proposed weakening the environmental review of huge infrastructure projects, a process that protects birds. And he’s pushed pro-fossil fuel development policies that expand threats to bird habitats.

Obama remains oddly untroubled by Trump in public.

The former president’s first interview since leaving office was recorded nearly a year after the election of President Donald Trump—and yet, Obama is still refusing to speak directly about his successor. In a nearly 40-minute conversation with Prince Harry, broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday but recorded in September, Obama characteristically avoided mentioning Trump by name. And when he spoke indirectly of Trump, he did not sound alarmed.

Discussing social media, Obama said platforms like Twitter are making it so “people can have totally different realities ... cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases,” and added that it’s harder to be as obnoxious and cruel in person” as it is on the internet. Obama also rejected the notion that people should be pessimistic about the state of the world under Trump. “If I had to choose any time in history to be born, I’d choose now,” Obama said.

The closest the former president came to criticizing Trump was when Prince Harry asked how he felt when he passed the baton to the new president. Obama admitted he had “concerns about how the country moved forward,” then added, “But, over all, there was serenity there.” That’s an odd way to describe the very moment he handed over eight years of work to Trump, whose platform was to tear down everything Obama had built. Serenity is certainly not what most Obama supporters, and even many Republicans, felt at that time—or still to this day.

December 26, 2017

Donald Trump has spent a third of the year hanging out at his private clubs.

Trump routinely attacked President Barack Obama for taking too much time off, mocking his “work ethic” and suggesting that his golfing habit made him “worse than Carter.” But in his first year as president, Trump has had considerably more leisure time than his predecessor had: By the end of August, he had already taken three times as many vacation days as Obama did during the same period in his first term.

But the scandal here isn’t about the amount of Trump’s vacation time; even presidents need a break. The scandal is where he’s taken those vacations. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Trump has spent a third of his first year in office at properties he owns, including 40 days at his golf course in Bedminister, New Jersey, and 40 days at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. On the rare occasion he’s in Washington, D.C., for the weekend, he decamps to the Trump golf course in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

These vacations have cost taxpayers millions. Trump’s flights to Mar-a-Lago alone have cost at least $6 million, the Journal reported. And that number doesn’t include the high security costs these visits incur. CNN reported in October that the Secret Service was paying Trump tens of thousands of dollars in “hotel costs” over the course of the year to cover expenses at Mar-a-Lago.

Aside from the cost to taxpayers, these visits also create serious conflicts of interest. Mar-a-Lago, a private club, has doubled its initiation fee for new members to $200,000. Members of the club can expect to meet—and lobby—Trump on various issues, which makes that “initiation fee” look an awful lot like self-dealing.