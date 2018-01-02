Menu
STR/AFP/Getty Images

Are right-wing hawks undermining the Iranian protests?

Twenty people are reportedly dead after nearly a week of anti-regime protests in Iran. According to The Washington Post, the protests are the largest since the country’s ill-fated Green Movement in 2009. The Iranian government blames “enemies of Iran” for stoking unrest, but the reality is less favorable to the regime: The protests have reportedly spread to traditionally conservative regions, and crackdown threats haven’t emptied Iranian streets.

Israel’s hard-right government praised the protesters, and so has the American right. In some cases, they’ve pivoted to feminist sentiment. “The most striking images coming out of the Iran human rights protests are not of men—they are of women,” Fox News columnist Stephen Miller asserted. “So the question must be asked: Where are the women’s movement supporters in the United States and Europe, which gathered en masse to protest a newly inaugurated American president last year?”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration used the protests to threaten further sanctions on Iran—which would come at the expense of the same protesters it ostensibly supports. The president himself has repeatedly tweeted his support for the protesters, but there is widespread suspicion of Trump in Iran due to his attempt to ban Iranians from entering the United States. Lindsey Graham, one of the GOP’s hawks in the Senate, said on Sunday that the protests were evidence that the Iranian nuclear deal, which promised sanctions relief, had failed.

Many argue that such vocal support is counter-productive, since the regime can use it as evidence that the protests are indeed fomented by outsiders. “I, too, want to see the government in Tehran weakened, moderated or even removed,” Philip Gordon wrote in The New York Times. “So let me offer Mr. Trump some unsolicited advice: Keep quiet and do nothing.” Protesters themselves haven’t requested these public statements, which is in keeping with trends in public opinion; a 2016 survey by the University of Maryland’s Center for International and Security Studies found that most Iranians considered the U.S. to be “actively obstructive” in Iranian affairs.

“The tradition of balletic patriarchy has held a closet full of skeletons.”

So said Wendy Whelan, a former principal dancer with New York City Ballet, amid accusations of sexual harassment and physical and verbal abuse against Peter Martins, the NYCB’s ballet master in chief, who reportedly retired yesterday.

Last month, while NYCB and the adjoining school investigated an anonymous claim of sexual harassment made against him, Martins took a leave of absence from the company. Five dancers then came forward with claims of Martin’s physical and verbal abuse, their reports spanning nearly three decades. In a letter to the company’s board, Martins denied the allegations: “To bring an end to this disruption which has enveloped the Ballet and the School, I have decided that it is time for me to retire.”

Like all fields grappling with the realities of harassment and assault, an insidious power imbalance has become entrenched in the world of ballet. Men still dominate ballet’s leadership positions. “The girls are trained to be ‘good girls,’ obedient and silent and to stand in a line and look all the same,” Rachel Moore, former CEO of American Ballet Theater, told WBUR in 2015.

“We aren’t encouraged to use our voice to expose the dark side of what is also truly a magical industry for the sake of hurting our father-figure teachers,” Whelan told The New York Times. “It can feel particularly risky—both emotionally and career wise—to be a whistle-blower within our field.”

One famous father-figure of the field, George Balanchine, had a history of blurring personal and professional boundaries. Balanchine, who Martins succeeded at NYCB, had a tremendous amount of influence in the company—part boss, part teacher, part “God.” He famously courted young dancers, married a few, and at the height of his power, temporarily fired a star dancer after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Martin’s retirement will now leave a powerful position open to a successor, opening the door for progress. “Harassment within ballet has been reported elsewhere,” wrote dance critic Alastair Macaulay. “Let City Ballet now set a global example.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Get ready for Senator Mitt Romney.

When President Donald Trump made his first presidential visit to Utah last month, he told octogenarian Senator Orrin Hatch, “We hope you will continue to serve your state and your country in the Senate for a very long time to come.” Alas, Hatch has dashed Trump’s hopes. “Every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves. And for me, that time is soon approaching,” Hatch said on Tuesday in a video announcement, according to Politico. “That’s why after much prayer and discussion with family and friends, I’ve decided to retire at the end of this term.”

Trump likely wanted Hatch to remain in office to foreclose a bid by Mitt Romney, a leading Trump critic and strong favorite for Hatch’s seat. But as I reported in December, there are ways in which Trump shouldn’t fear the prospect of Senator Romney. The former Massachusetts governor almost certainly would have voted for the Republican tax bill, and National Review editor Rich Lowry told me that “Romney would be a more reliable vote for the lion’s share of the Trump agenda than Roy Moore,” the Senate candidate in Alabama who lost to Democrat Doug Jones.

I’m on record urging Romney to run in Utah. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake is leaving the Senate. His colleague Senator John McCain is sick. If a Democrat can’t win in Utah, America could use another Republican who’s at least willing to challenge Trump’s assault on American political norms and shameful moral equivalency in Charlottesville—assuming Romney continues to be that same man if and when he makes it to Washington.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Will Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren both run in 2020?

Late last month, Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake published his ranking of the “top 15 Democratic presidential candidates for 2020.” He put Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at number three, but wrote, “If Warren runs, I think she tops this list. But I have a difficult time seeing her running if Bernie Sanders does, and I think Sanders is very likely to run. Warren has shown comparatively little inclination.” The two heaviest hitters weighing a challenge of President Donald Trump, according to Blake, are Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden—who could fit into populist and anti-populist lanes, respectively.

On Tuesday, though, Politico reported Warren “has spent the past year making a series of below-the-radar moves that would put her in prime position” if she choose to seek the White House. “The liberal icon and Republican bete noire has amassed more money in her campaign war chest than nearly any senator in modern history, groomed political connections with Democrats who’ve been skeptical of her in the past, and worked to bolster her bipartisan and foreign policy bona fides,” reporter Gabriel Debenedetti wrote. Sources told him it’s “a conscious break from the heads-down posture that Warren purposefully maintained during the first five years of her Senate career.”

Meanwhile, as Debenedetti reported in late November, “Bernie Sanders is taking steps to address longstanding political shortcomings that were exposed in 2016, ahead of another possible presidential bid in 2020.... [T]he maneuvers could form an important part of a Sanders 2020 effort, a dozen of those allies acknowledged to POLITICO—one that looks markedly different from his surprise 2016 bid, which often suffered from a lack of mainstream political support.

All of which means that, contrary to conventional wisdom, the 2020 Democratic primary could be a showdown between two titans of the American left.

It’s entirely possible that neither Sanders, who is 76, nor Warren, who is 68, runs for president. But it’s likely that at least one of them will. They’re both primed to capitalize on the leftward shift in the Democratic Party—a shift they’re partly responsible for. This could be the moment for both of them, and they do have subtle differences for voters to scrutinize. Sanders is more of an outsider, a democratic socialist who identifies as an independent rather than a Democrat. Warren is fundamentally a pro-markets institutionalist, more interested in making the existing economic and political system fairer than overturning it altogether.

It’s true that Sanders and Warren are close; Debenedetti notes that Sanders calls Warren “my favorite senator.” In 2016, Sanders confidant and progressive talk show host Bill Press told C-SPAN, “If Elizabeth Warren had run, I’m pretty confident in saying Bernie Sanders never would have run.” Would that still hold true for 2020?

December 29, 2017

Drew Angerer/Getty

Marco Rubio criticizes the tax bill he just voted for.

Rubio had a complicated relationship with the Tax Reform and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Trump last week. In mid-December, days before the final vote, Rubio criticized the bill for doing too much to help corporations and the wealthy and not nearly enough to help everyone else. In particular, Rubio was irked by the fact that his colleagues “didn’t have much trouble finding a way to lower the the top tax bracket and to start the corporate tax cut a year early,” but couldn’t find additional money for lower-income taxpayers. But as soon as Republicans modestly increased the child tax credit, Rubio voted in favor of the bill.

Now that the bill has been signed, however, Rubio is once again expressing his misgivings. In an interview with The News-Press, Rubio was asked to reflect on his vote in favor of tax reform:

If I were king for a day, this tax bill would have looked different. I thought we probably went too far on (helping) corporations. By and large, you’re going to see a lot of these multinationals buy back shares to drive up the price. Some of them will be forced, because they’re sitting on historic levels of cash, to pay out dividends to shareholders. That isn’t going to create dramatic economic growth. (But) there’s a lot of things in the bill that I have supported for a long time (such as) doubling the Child Tax Credit. And it is better – significantly better – than the current code.

This contradicts every GOP talking point about the tax bill. Over the last two months, Republicans have insisted that cutting corporate taxes was the only way to stimulate the economy and grow wages. Here, however, Rubio reveals that he knew all along that wasn’t true. Changes to the Child Tax Credit, moreover, are minor compared to lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent, which Rubio is criticizing here.

Rubio shrugged when asked about the political impact of the bill, telling the News-Times that its dismal public approval numbers will improve when people see their paychecks go up. “By the time we get to November of next year, their opinion about the tax bill is not going to be based on media coverage. It’s going to be based on what their paycheck is telling them.” Maybe. In November of next year the unpopular nucleus of the tax bill—the corporate tax cut—will be just as real as the small paycheck bumps Rubio thinks will save this bill politically.

Nicholas Kamm/Getty

Why do political pundits still believe we haven’t seen the real Trump?

The president is on vacation in Florida, but that has never stopped him from manufacturing news. The last 24 hours have brought: a tweet denying the existence of global warming because it’s cold outside; a lengthy, improvisational interview with The New York Times in which he made 25 false claims; and attacks on China that were provoked by a Fox News segment. None of this is out of character for Trump, but an Axios report on Friday suggests that it may be just a prelude: “If you ask some close to President Trump what worries them most about 2018, it’s not Robert Mueller’s probe. It’s that establishment guardrails of 2017 come down—and Trump’s actual instincts take over. Next year will bring ‘full Trump,’ said one person who recently talked to the president.”

What is “full Trump”? However belligerent, Trump mostly played by the typical conservative Republican playbook in 2017: governing with an emphasis on supply-side economics, rolling back regulations, and appointing conservative justices. But according to Axios reports, next year’s Trump will be a throwback to 2016. The president is yet again itching to start a trade war with China, and keeps asking advisers about placing tariffs on steel and aluminum. He is insisting that a deal to protect Dreamers include funding for a wall between the United States and Mexico. And he’s increasingly pushing the U.S. closer to war in the Korean peninsula.

It’s not clear, however, if “full Trump” differs from the Trump we’ve seen in office for the last year. That Trump explored the possibility of a trade war, pushed the U.S. toward hardline immigration policies, and was belligerent toward North Korea. But he also ultimately governed like a conservative Republican, largely because he was surrounded by conservative Republicans. There’s no indication yet that this dynamic—Trump being Trump rhetorically, while governing like a conservative Republican—is going to change any time soon. Instead, this seems like an inversion of the phantom “pivot” that obsessed pundits in 2016. Now, instead of waiting for Trump to act “presidential,” pundits are waiting for him to start governing with utter abandon.

Saul Loeb/Getty

Trump says West Virginia “is doing fantastically now.” It’s not.

The president essentially proclaimed himself West Virginia’s coal messiah in an interview with the New York Times on Thursday. “I’m the one that saved coal,” he said. “I’m the one that created jobs. You know West Virginia is doing fantastically now.”

The interviewer, reporter Michael S. Schmidt, did not question Trump’s claims. Trump has started the process of repealing numerous environmental regulations that affect coal’s profitability, and that’s led to an expected short-term increase in coal mining and production jobs. But the coal industry is far from secure in the long term—and is in fact “on life support,” as noted by The Washington Post in October:

[The Trump administration’s] moves to save this industry have actually exposed its weaknesses — and revealed a trend that coal companies and the Trump administration have not acknowledged publicly: The companies are scaling back, in some cases shedding workers and declining the opportunities the federal government now wants to give them. Despite Trump’s best efforts, the American coal industry remains on life support.

Trump’s claim that his policies somehow revived West Virginia is also false. The modest increase in mining jobs since Trump’s election occurred in the Powder River Basin, which runs through Wyoming and Montana. This summer, West Virginia ranked at the very bottom on CNBC’s “Top States for Business” list for the first time. “West Virginia has always been known as a place where people have to work incredibly hard in order to barely get by,” the article reads. “But with the decline of the major source of that work—coal mining—the Mountain State has in many ways become an empty symbol.”

So coal has not been saved, by Trump or anyone else. And the only way to make sure West Virginia is doing “fantastically” is to make sure its economy doesn’t depend on only one, dying industry to survive.

Chip Somodevilla/GETTY

Minnesotans don’t want Al Franken to resign.

Amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, the state’s junior senator announced in early December that he would step down “in the coming weeks.” But a Public Policy Polling survey released on Thursday reveals that his constituents don’t want him to go: 50 percent say he shouldn’t resign, compared to 42 percent who say he should. He remains popular not only with Democrats, but independents, who are split 52-41 percent in favor of not resigning. Franken also has the support of 57 percent of women.

These numbers are extremely high, especially for a public figure facing more than half a dozen allegations of groping women. And they align with the opinion of some liberals, including a few prominent Democrats, who say he’s being forced out of the Senate unfairly.

“Due process means a fair, full investigation, with a chance for the accused to respond,” Zephyr Teachout, who ran against Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York, wrote in The New York Times earlier this month. “And proportionality means that while all forms of inappropriate sexual behavior should be addressed, the response should be based on the nature of the transgressions. Both were missing in the hasty call for Senator Franken’s resignation.” Senators Joe Manchin and Pat Leahy have both said Franken should undergo an ethics investigation rather than resign.

Nonetheless, Franken apparently isn’t wavering on his plans to quit. In an emotional speech to supporters in Minnesota on Thursday, he said, “I may be leaving the Senate but I’m not giving up my voice.”

Molly Riley/Getty

Here’s why Donald Trump tweets about “global warming,” not “climate change.”

The president’s first public statement about climate change since taking office came—how else—in the form of a tweet on Thursday evening. With a potentially record-breaking cold snap headed for the northeastern United States this weekend, he repeated a joke he’s been making for years:

This tweet doesn’t shed any new light on Trump’s views on climate change, which he has said is a “hoax” (for the record, it’s not, and there’s a big difference between climate and weather). But there is something to be gleaned from Trump’s use of the term “global warming” instead of “climate change,” because it shows how Trump and other climate deniers manipulate scientific terminology for ideological purposes.

Trump constantly uses the phrase “global warming” instead of “climate change.” On Twitter, he’s used the former 106 times, and the latter only 36 times. But there’s a fundamental difference between the two: Global warming refers to the overall, average increase in atmospheric temperature and sea surface temperatures across the world, which is happening because of heat-trapping gases emitted by humans. Climate change refers to the many other weird things happening because of the increase in greenhouse gases. Climate change includes global warming; global warming is just one part of climate change.

Climate-change deniers have, over the years, accused scientists of changing the term—from global warming to climate change—because people were starting to catch on that it still gets extremely cold sometimes. That’s not true, as Trump’s own NASA explains: Climate scientists have used both terms to describe different things since at least 1975. But the idea that scientists somehow changed the terminology appears to have caught on; some even think it was changed to make sure deniers like Trump don’t make dumb jokes about the cold.

But that’s not the case either. Deniers like Trump started lying about how scientists use terminology in order to perpetuate the myth that scientists are lying to the public. And Trump only uses “global warming” because he can’t make the “ha ha it’s cold” joke if he uses “climate change,” which is the more encompassing and more correct term for the phenomenon ravaging the country. But that’s not to say that deniers, including those in the White House, haven’t found a way to manipulate that term, too.

December 28, 2017

Joe Raedle/GETTY

Missouri Republicans want to try the same right-wing experiment that nearly bankrupted Kansas.

Perhaps emboldened by congressional Republicans’ recent passage of one of the largest federal tax cuts in more than 30 years, state GOP lawmakers are hoping to roll out a massive tax cut of their own in the new year, according to The Kansas City Star. The plan would not only slash the state’s top income tax rate, but eventually eliminate the income tax altogether. Party leaders insist, against all available evidence, that the cuts will lead to an economic boom. But there’s recent, compelling evidence of the damage that such drastic cuts can do: Missouri lawmakers need only look to their western neighbor.

In 2011, Kansas elected Governor Sam Brownback, a far-right ideologue who orchestrated a large-scale, tax-slashing “experiment” in the hopes of eventually eliminating the income tax. The result was more disastrous than even Brownback’s critics could have imagined. The cuts sent Kansas into freefall as it faced a projected budget shortfall of nearly $1 billion by 2019. Brownback tried to make up for the lost revenue by raiding the state’s education and transportation coffers, a move ruled unconstitutional by the Kansas Supreme Court.

With Republicans in control of Missouri’s legislative and executive branches, the proposed tax cuts have a good chance of passing into law. “This would be the largest tax cut in the history of the state of Missouri,” Senator Bill Eigel told The Star. “We think this is going to benefit virtually every person in the state.” If Kansas is any guide, precisely the opposite is true.

Sarah Rice/Getty

A federal court forces Trump’s EPA to address the lead poisoning crisis.

The Environmental Protection Agency wanted six years to study and review a 17-year-old rule on lead paint and dust exposure. But on Wednesday, an appeals court ruled that the agency must now update the rule in the next 90 days and implement a final regulation one year after that. Since January of 2001, scientific research has further advanced our understanding of the dangerousness of lead, yet the EPA’s standards have not changed,” reads the ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. “The children exposed to lead poisoning due to the failure of EPA to act are severely prejudiced by EPA’s delay.”

The dangers of lead are well-documented. The EPA itself has called lead poisoning “the number one environmental health threat in the U.S. for children ages 6 and younger.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention details the extent of the problem: “Today at least 4 million households have children living in them that are being exposed to high levels of lead. There are approximately half a million U.S. children ages 1-5 with blood lead levels above 5 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL), the reference level at which CDC recommends public health actions be initiated.” Those children are often fare even worse than those living in Flint, Michigan, the city most notoriously known for its lead-tainted tap water. A Reuters analysis released in November found 3,810 neighborhoods with childhood lead poisoning rates “at least double those found across Flint, Michigan, during the peak of that city’s water contamination crisis in 2014 and 2015.”

And yet, the EPA has consistently failed to update standards for lead exposure in children in the last 17 years. That’s not just because of the Trump administration; the Obama administration also delayed updating lead standards for six years. The last action was taken in 2010, when Obama’s EPA asked its scientific advisors to evaluate a proposed approach. After that evaluation, however, work on updating the rule halted, which the Environmental Defense Fund blames on “limited resources” within EPA.

The government seems to agree that the rule needs updating, as Wednesday’s ruling noted: “EPA does not appear to dispute the factual record ... showing that, according to modern scientific understanding, neither the dust-lead hazard standard nor the lead-based paint standard are sufficient to protect children.” The EPA’s argument is that it wants time to develop its own standard. But Trump’s EPA also requested a delay of a different regulation for lead in drinking water, proposed after the Flint water crisis, and in April proposed to eliminate programs intended to limit children’s exposure to lead-based paint. Millions of children in the U.S. simply can’t afford to wait any longer.